How should LeBron James and ESPN fill an hour of primetime tomorrow night?

My productivity has gone to hell this week because of one man: LeBron James.
I’m a Knicks fan, and after a decade of misery and humiliation, and after two years spent gutting the (admittedly heinous) roster for a shot at this one guy, I’m far more invested in the LeBron free agent sweepstakes than I should be. As a member of the media, I understand how the business works, and therefore that at least 99% of the tweets and blog posts and ESPN interviews about what “league sources” and “a source close to the James camp” know about where LeBron is going are bogus – because it’s more important to report anything at all and have content than wait for the right info – yet I can’t stop reading every damn one of them.
I said to a friend yesterday that I finally understand all those people who are constantly scouring the tabloids for new news bout the Jake/Vienna “Bachelor” split. This is completely meaningless, and yet the soap opera of it has consumed me.
So of course last night LeBron went and made the link even more overt by telling ESPN he wants to announce his decision in a one-hour primetime ESPN special on Thursday night. (And I love that in the linked story, “independent sources” had to confirm the LeBron/ESPN talks to an ESPN reporter. In-bred 21st century media, boys and girls.) The sportswriters I follow on Twitter (and goodness knows I’ve added a lot of them since July 1) have mostly been aghast, both at LeBron’s desperate need to be the center of attention and at the idea of a one-hour special to reveal something that can probably be dealt with in 10 minutes or less.
Clearly, most of these guys don’t watch a lot of reality TV (as opposed to Bill Simmons, who tweeted, “It’s the dramatic season finale of The LeBrachelor!”), because anyone who has knows there are many, many, many ways to pad out a few minutes worth of content into at least an hour. After the jump, I have some thoughts on which reality show models LeBron might try to follow…
Obviously, the easy way to go is “The Bachelor.” ESPN and ABC are part of the same corporate family, and I’m sure they could borrow Chris Harrison to talk about LeBron’s journey and, before each commercial break, exclaim, “Coming up… the most shocking free agent announcement ever!” We fill a lot of the hour with John Paxson, Donnie Walsh, Jay-Z, etc. all talking about how well their pitch meeting with LeBron went, how they felt there was a chemistry there, perhaps CGI up some footage of LeBron hanging with them all in a hot tub, etc., before everyone’s brought out on stage in formalwear as LeBron brings out his one and only rose.
Or we could go the “American Idol” route. Ryan Seacrest would never turn down a gig, and he could spend at least half the time moving Walsh, Pat Riley and the others around and around the stage in different combinations, declaring one group “safe” and one not. Put together a panel of ESPN personalities as a judges’ table – it’s a shame Stephen A. Smith no longer works there, as he’d be an ideal Randy analogue, and given how much Michael Wilbon hates “Idol,” he’d be in a perfectly cranky mood to play Simon – to speculate on LeBron’s choice throughout. Finally, with four minutes to go, LeBron reveals his choice, balloons and streamers drop, and the losing GM’s are serenaded with Daniel Powter’s “Bad Day” while Kelly Clarkson makes a dramatic return to greet the winning team with “A Moment Like This.”
And there’s always “America’s Next Top Model.” No need to actually call in Tyra (though I’d enjoy watching her tell Riley how to smize). Instead, put LeBron, Maverick Carter and the rest of the entourage on a dais and have the six finalists parade up and down a runway, followed by criticism of their walks, their presentations, their wardrobes (one anonymous, later redacted report said LeBron was put off by Knicks owner James Dolan’s appearance and by Walsh being in a wheelchair due to neck surgery) and their team rosters. At the end of it, LeBron announces, “I have one team logo in my hands…”
Now, most of these shows are in some way copying “Survivor,” so I could see LeBron bringing in Jeff Probst to reside over a special Akron-based final Tribal Council, where the remaining candidates plead their case for a posse made up of LeBron and his crew. During the question and answer period, LeBron might try to keep the audience guessing by pulling the old “Pick a number” trick from seasons one and three. Worldwide Wes (if he’s still in the LeBrontourage) could ask shady, gigantic Russian billionaire Nets owner Mikhail Prokohorov to explain why the other finalists don’t deserve to win. And somebody (agent Leon Rose, maybe?) would have to trot out a variation of “My question is, I WANT AN APOLOGY!” At the end, Probst reads a list of votes from the entourage, then says that “LeBron has spoken.”
What do you think? Did I miss any shows that might work? (Maybe a “Top Chef” Quickfire challenge where the GM’s all have to cook a dish representative of their city?) Does any of this sound more appealing than what LeBron and ESPN will likely actually put together? And whether you have a dog in this hunt or not, are you going to watch?
The signing of Stoudemire was an admission that they had no hope of landing James, so you can stop being invested.
Not to get too derailed by basketball discussion, but in what way is the Amar’e signing some kind of admission of defeat? He’s one of the top 4 free agents on the market, and you can find just as many NBA people to argue for him over Bosh as you can the other way around. LeBron and Amar’e on the pick-and-roll would be deadly, and the Knicks have a bunch of three-point shooters, which LeBron needs and Cleveland doesn’t have, nor does Chicago. (Going into the offseason, the Bulls had a much more talented roster than the Knicks, but the pieces don’t necessarily complement him as well.)
All that being said, I’m assuming he stays in Cleveland. But there’s no way in which an Amar’e signing would have been a turn-off to LeBron.
Alan,
I think the letdown factor with Amare is that they didn’t or couldn’t twin his arrival with someone else, be that someone else LeBron, Wade, etc. That, and he has had some injury issues over the years, as well as the challenge that he’ll not have a point guard like Steve Nash in NY (that’s not a slam on the Knicks: the only way he’d have a comparable talent directing things would have involved signing with New Orleans and Chris Paul, and that was NOT going to happen). Many observers have cited the Michael Jordan/Scottie Pippen pairing as the template for what the Class of 2010 wants to become. If Miami introduces Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh signing together, that’s a bullseye. New York (or Chicago or Cleveland) won’t look like they’ve completed that ticket unless they sign someone else who’s great.
And I’m not watching a second of tomorrow’s show, even though I have the day off from work and my son should be dozing off around the same time it begins. Won’t do it. I’ll read the results online after he decides where he’s going.
“He’s one of the top 4 free agents on the market”
MyNetworkTV is one of the top 6 broadcast networks in the country.
LBJ and Wade are the clear Best in Class. Amare and Bosh are a clear step down. But at least we can all agree that Joe Johnson is the Darko Milicic of this Free Agent year.
My one problem with your “American Idol” version is LeBron announcing his decision with 4 minutes to go. If he’s using the Idol format they need to run long and have his announcement cut off by my DVR.
Also, I hope you’ve tempered expectations because I’m pretty sure he’s staying in Cleveland. Amare’s a decent second prize, though right?
Good point, good point on the overrun.
And, yes, I figure he stays with the Cavs, though you can read the primetime special both ways. Either he wouldn’t do it if he was staying home, because it would be anti-climactic, or he wouldn’t do it if he was leaving, because it would be extra-cruel to break Cleveland’s heart this way.
If he’s doing this AND leaving Cleveland then I he becomes the #1 villain in the entire region. He’d have to be a megalomaniac to…neverming.
okay, the overrun made me laugh.
I don’t watch enough reality shows to get most of the jokes, sadly. Maybe if you had tried Dancing with the Stars (it’s Donny Osmond’s fault)
Sadly, this is even worse than the fact that I know the lyrics to Weird Al’s parodies but have never heard the original songs.
Or Reversal of Parody – I saw Airplane when I was just 20 – I didn’t see the things they were parodying till various years later. I laughed every time I tripped over one. It was like the gift that kept on giving. (and I looked like an idiot, my first time outside of baggage claim at LAX! (giggling at the P.A.)
1. Who are these “NBA people” who would argue Stoudemire over Bosh.
2. It’s not a matter of turning James off. The decision to move on to secondary options — including, now, Carlos Boozer — is a clear signal that they’ve seen the writing on the wall and are moving on.
1. All the people who claimed Stoudemire was one of the top players in the second half of last season. After the trade rumours died down.
2. Probably, but whatever second banana they were going to sign to hypothetically pair up with LeBron they were going to get that done first because LBJ wanted to wait to see how it all played out before deciding. So it can still be read both ways; if the Knicks had done nothing so far would that be a great sign that LBJ was going to be their savior? It’s not the only way to look at it.
I love that Wade/Bosh are jumping the gun and announcing today that both will be in Miami. If LeBron stays in Cleveland or – gasp – goes to New Jersey or New York, Bulls fans may be as depressed as us Clipper fans. Of course, this whole charade has sadly done two things (1) It’s reinforced that MJ was perhaps the greatest and most successful media manipulator of all time and (2) somehow made Kobe look like less of an [expletive] because at least his ego is all about what’s on the court.
And, please note: there can never be enough basketball discussion on HitFix. Can we start a thread about how Brent Barry is the next great studio commentator? The guy is ready for prime time.
Chicago is so sure that LaBron will come here that if he doesn’t, I expect 1/2 the city to commit hari kari after the announcement. I hope he stays in Cleveland.
Bruce Bowen and his Doctor Who-esque outfits top the bill for me, personally.
Lebron is going back to Cleveland. No way he does this stupid, dramatic production only to end it with…”up your’s Cleveland!”
Or maybe he starts it with “up yours, Cleveland,” then spends the rest of the hour apologizing and reminiscing about all the great times he had with Sideshow Bob and company.
Really, he’s played this whole thing beautifully. No one has any idea what he’s going to do, and so he has every reporter, player, executive and fan waiting to find out. And every move he makes can be read so many different ways, which only fuels the cycle.
I think you’ve got this all wrong. They need to go scripted. Stabler and Benson can spend the first half of the show trying to prove that James Dolan has signed LeBron. An autistic homeless man obsessed with presidential assassinations witnessed Tracy McGrady, Jay-Z, and Lebron going into MSG late one night. Elliot feels a special connection with the homeless man (played to Emmy-nomination-perfection by special guest star Larry Hagman), and loses his cool while questioning McGrady. Just when he’s about to cut a deal with the DA, the captain cuts T-Mac loose, because Stoudemire has just signed with the Knicks, which means it couldn’t have been them. Fin and Munch are canvassing in Hell’s Kitchen when they find out that strangely enough; Mikhail Prokohorov, Vinny Del Negro, and Dwayne Wade all use the exact same housekeeping service. A raid on their offices turns up more dead ends. While the detectives have an expository conversation about how any one of the suspects could have committed, and gotten away scott-free with the crime, LeBron meets at Brooklyn Bridge park with a shadowy figure congratulating him on “pulling it off,” who only at the last second, do we see is Byron Scott. The episode silently fades to black with absolutely no satisfaction to the plot.
That certainly beats a friend’s suggestion of “interpretive dance.”
He only did the meet-the-parents trip with Paxson and Walsh; Chicago will be getting the final (Derrick) rose.
I’m going to be watching Burn Notice. “When you’re choosing which NBA team you want to play for, it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with the escape routes from the different arenas. If you can’t get from the locker room to your SUV in under 60 seconds, you might want to look somewhere else.”
It’s gotta be NY. Bosh ditched Cleveland for Miami. The player LeBron needs doesn’t want to come to Cleveland – this gives him an out. He can realistically say his chances of winning in NY are now higher than they are in Cleveland. Chicago was only an option if he could get Wade or Bosh there. Otherwise he’s just playing in Jordan’s shadow.
The report was redacted or retracted?
Redacted. The stuff about Dolan and the wheelchair were removed from the story without the reporter ever saying why.
Heidi: In the NBA, one day you’re in, and the next you’re OUT!
I’m sort of disappointed he didn’t barter for his announcement capping an 8 hour review of his greatest games and moments, if only because we’ve missed out on the spectacular name of “LeBron-a-thon”.
As long as he doesn’t come to Chicago I’ll be happy. We already have Jay Cutler; do we really need another smug jerk leading a team in this city?
Yes! We do!
Best of luck
I’d love to see it done Joe Schmo style, with ceramic logos of each team. One by one, LeBron would smash a logo into a fire place and declare “You’re dead to me.”
I think the way to go would be to have LeBron co-star in a single, excruciatingly long Lady Gaga video wherein his choice was revealed through style choices and random symbolism.
As a long-dormant Knicks fan, I hope he stays in The Cleve. I value loyalty over a winning team. They traded my heart away with Charles Oakley, anyway.
Wow, you’d think a player would have to win a championship before they were allowed to do something this ridiculously egomaniacal. Just embarrassing.
I couldn’t agree more. Last time I checked it takes a whole team to win a championship, and so far LeBron has not been able to do it on his own. This is all about how much money he is going to make and he has yet to back up his ego with any championship trophies at the end of the post season.
A one hour special? Jesus, could this guy possibly be any more arrogant? Sad thing is probably far more people will watch the LeBron James Happy Fun Time Free Agency Extravaganza than the excellent 30 for 30 docs that ESPN has been running.
Yeah…how dare he do a special when his free agency is something sports shows have been talking about for 2 years. And how dare he do a show where the sponsor proceeds are going to the Boys and Girls charity. Yeah what a prick.
That should have read Boys and Girls Club.
Let’s not pretend like charity is the reason LeBron is doing this. I think its nice that there is money going to charity but a one hour primetime special is just unnecessary and, in my opinion, makes LeBron look like an attention whore. Why can’t he just announce his decision like everybody else?
Yeah, I’m shocked there appears to be NO ONE in LeBron’s group that is telling him that he’s just hurting his own brand by behaving like a diva. Making teams recruit him? Primetime special? He’s certainly within his rights to do this, but while part of his money comes from how good he is at basketball, another part comes from how likeable he is. And his likability factor is taking a huge hit with this drawn-out self-important drama.
Also, throw in the fact that Kevin Durant signed a five-year deal with OKC without a peep. It takes 15 seconds to say where you’re going, not an hour. He IS an attention whore, and I hope people get sick of him quickly.
I’d go to the “American Gladiators” model: Put the coaches in ridiculous spandex outfits and have them try to dunk against LeBron. Or the “Wipeout/Japanese game show/Fear Factor” version, where if they fail to do so, they fall into a pool of water/pudding/live insects.
They definitely should do a Bachelor format, with the final rose. That should be the first hour. The second hour should be a one hour “Losing GM’s/owner’s tell all” where all the teams who don’t get Lebron try to make it seem like they weren’t that interested in Lebron in the first place.
I can’t comment on the basketball of it, as I am not a fan. But I was in Cleveland this weekend, and only spent about 15 minutes out of four days not talking about LeBron James, in some capacity. There were people all over with signs and t-shirts, huge banners proclaiming “Live here, play here, stay here” – the overwhelming need for him to remain is, to someone non-invested, really hard to understand. The disappointment if he leaves seems like it would be crushing. And if he spends the first 55 minutes of his “special” just rehashing old times without telling people what they need to know, I predict a few aneurysms.
AAAAARRRRGGGGHHHHH!!!! Can’t I go anywhere safe on the internet today without my LeBron anxiety being ratcheted up by yet another article? Ten years ago I lived near St. V’s and used to drive past him walking into school in the morning……I live between CLE and AKR and go to U of A and LeBron means everything to this area. If he uses this opportunity to announce he is leaving us, the backlash and outcry will be unbearable in this area. I am both excited and apprehensive to watch, and have been since the news hit our local stations late last night.
I agree that all the fanfare is a bit much, but I must also say that hearing the city of Akron and my alma mater mentioned numerous times and featured in press conferences balances out the amount of me-me-me time that James commands from the media. This region is highly dependent upon him and to lose that in such spectacular fashion on national television could erase so much of the good that he has done for this area. That said, I will watch with baited breath and am counting down until tomorrow!
My opinion is that LeBron wouldn’t do this special if he was staying in Cleveland. I just don’t see why you have this whole presentation to just say, “nothing’s changed.”
I think one of the major benefits of the special is to reflect on his days in Cleveland and to really hammer home that he doesn’t want this to feel like he is ditching Cleveland. Honestly, I don’t see Cleveland having a leg to stand on if they think this is LeBron betraying them. He gave them several years of high level competition and the front office didn’t give him much to work with. What is there in Cleveland that he can’t get somewhere else? Because its home? I don’t think so. I don’t see that mattering much because he got drafted by a team close to his home town when if he was drafted by the Grizzlies, I wouldn’t see him leaving for Cleveland after his contract was up. I just don’t see pro athletes doing that.
Lebron can’t play with an all-star in Cleveland like he can in New York, he can sign max money but can make more outside the court than he already does there, (unless you buy into the Chinese ownership group that bought into the Cavs earlier this year), he can’t play for his best friend with a good young big man and smart owner that will use his vast resources wisely like he can in New Jersey and eventually Brooklyn. That also carries with it the underdog mentality of taking New York fans away from the Knicks which could be intriguing. In Chicago he would have a very good young pg and a defensive minded big man. And he can’t play on a potential legendary team like he can in Miami not to mention that Cleveland will never be as high profile as Miami, Brooklyn/Jersey, New York or Chicago.
I just don’t see him saying, “I can’t get everything I want in either of these cities, so I guess I’ll just go where I can’t get any of it.” I only see him coming back if he definitely knows the Cavs are going all out to get Chris Paul by using the GM’s connection along with Byron Scott or at least something equivalent, but the Cavs only have money to resign Lebron. That’s not good.
I will watch Thurs. because i think it will be funny, and its not a surprise that Lebron would do this because I’m not surprised any pro athlete stars are egotistical nor do I blame them. Everyone would be in their situation. I am also hoping that there is some high unintentional comedy going on or intentional comedy. I would love to see some spoofs or some really outrageous productions or presentations. Each would be hilarious for very different reasons. Ultimately, I think it is to have a sit down interview, explain why he isn’t returning to the Cavs and kind of use it to separate his love for the area from the basketball operations of the team that have pretty much failed him. When you look at how OKC has supported their young star and compare it to the Cavs it really paints a contrasting picture. There is a reason the Cavs GM and coach are gone, and I think finally replacing them is too little too late.
I also agree with Alan that the Knicks getting Amare’ help their case not hurt it. He is a legitimate scoring option, all-star, definitely overpaid, but at least its not Lebron all the time. Lebron needs someone to open up the middle by shooting jumpers or being a threat in the paint. Amare’ does that. People forget that Lebron is an excellent passer so its not like he just wants to score all the time a la Kobe.
My best bet is that he picks the Knicks because of their possible ability to get even more talent next year even if they don’t get Carmelo, and the impact it would have on his global image in New York. I’ve never bought into the mentality he is global even if he is in Cleveland. He is definitely national, but the most popular jerseys in China aren’t LeBron, its Kobe and Yao. You can’t be global in Cleveland. My second choice is Jersey because of Jay-Z, the global reach of Prokhorov, better young talent right now than Knicks, and they will be in Brooklyn in a couple years so really he has two options to be in the biggest city.
My favorite choice would obviously be Miami, and I think it would be awesome if Wade and Bosh announced today that they are playing in Miami because LeBron said, “I’ve decided. Go ahead and announce you two are coming back, then when I let everyone know on my special, you two can come out and give me my Jersey.” That would make watching worth it.
I promise this is my final thought. Why the heck didn’t EVERY team try to get LeBron? I’m from Memphis so I am pissed that they didn’t at least try some cap things, maybe a trade or two to get some talent and offer him a max contract, but agree to let him look for trades if he wants after two years. They could have played up the Dr. King angle to play in a city that is home to the Civil Rights Museum, and he could have been a real inspiration to the young poor kids here, black or white, to stay out of crime. I don’t care that it wouldn’t have worked. Would Rudy Gay not want to be overpaid after LeBron turned you down, Memphis? Of course he would! What would it have mattered? I’ve read so many times that this is one of the best high return investments in sports ever and not everyone is trying to get him? What about OKC? Lebron next to a perennial scoring champion who would be great but would never overshadow Lebron for the next ten years? Why not? Because its in the Midwest? I don’t think that matters quite as much as people think. LeBron can’t reach any of his goals without winning and really not the global icon thing without close to MJ’s number or realistically more than MJ. Its just amazing to me that teams like OKC wouldn’t try to hit the lottery with LBJ and be content with Durant when they could have Durant+LBJ when they could fit. Or why Memphis just didn’t try. Although maybe they did try to get something done with NO to get Paul so they could entice LBJ, but Paul put the stop to that. I somehow doubt that though.
I think LeBron’s philosophy is as Jay-Z says I’m not a businessman, I’m a Business, Man!
I really believe he is not trying to move where the market is but bring the market to him.
I say he stays in Cleveland. Also I think he is holding this press conference to try to convince people of all the other cities interested in him playing for their team to be fans of his even after the decision. I think this is similar to when during the Olympic games he wanted to protest chinese produced but backed off because he wanted to maintain a fan base in China like Michael Jordan.
The one thing he does need to address is why Bosh is opposed to playing in Cleveland. All the other cities interesting to Bosh are considered within reach of major cities. Is that a klnock against LebBron’s home town?
I’m not going to knock Cleveland, but if it came down to a head-to-head battle vs. Miami, most players would lean towards South Florida because of A) no state income tax, B) warm weather year round and C) a less tortured sports history. Keep in mind to that Bosh has spent his career in a very cold weather city (Toronto) and often paid more in taxes due to the exchange rate (until the dollar tanked and it neared parity). Everything put together says that Bosh decided he couldn’t miss getting away from the Raptors and aligning with either James or Wade, and went with Wade because of the intangibles (that, and probably Pat Riley’s presence helped, since he has an armada of championship rings and might be available to coach the Heat if Erik Spo breaks down). As for LeBron, I agree: he could and frankly should commit to the Cavs. But if not, I predict he heads to Chicago.
We’re all going to look back on this and laugh at this time next year when the NBA pulls a NHL and locks out for the entire 2011-2012 season.
Lebron James should consider this since having placed the basketball world on its ear and monopolizing every media source with attention not seen since Hitler dominated the news, why not offer to play for one year for 25 million in each of the top 5 cities over the next 5 years. First, sign with Miami, then in New York, next in New Jersey, on then to Chicago, finally by that time Cleveland should have their act together and the Lebron brand would conceivably have 4 rings attached to it. This scenario would build even a greater fervor for the King and give him the title of the true ultimate ring maker and original marketer of an NBA brand unlike any other. Might sound crazy but a true original concept. Which would set him apart from previous egomaniac players.
If he goes to Miami, it will never be his team, it is D-Wades. This proves if he leaves CLE. that he couldn’t do it on his own. He had a good team in Cle. best reg season record, but he quit on the team agaainst the Celtics, and didn’t address the media. HE’s A Quitter!!! When things go bad its not his fault, its everyone else. Going to Miami doesn’t guarantee anything other than having two other good players around you. its a disgrace him promoting a 1 hour special of himself. Give millions to charity,that’s fine, but to flaunt who you think you are is frankly more embarrassment to yourself and your career. People just want to know where your going they don’t care about anything else you have to say. You are not Jesus, you are a man who plays basketball well, that’s all, take a step back.
Maybe LeBron hasn’t decided, and then they can do it Amazing Race-style. The GMs start courstide. LeBron’s in an unknown luxury box. To find which one, the GMs have to find the clue, hidden behind one of the worst seats in the house…