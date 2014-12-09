How once-great ‘Sons of Anarchy’ ran off the road before the end

It sounds strange to say about a show I haven't watched regularly in two years – and barely at all in its final season – and stopped consistently enjoying long before that, but there was a time when I loved “Sons of Anarchy” about as much as anything on TV. Back in the day, Kurt Sutter's biker “Hamlet” was one of the shows I most enjoyed watching, writing about, and debating with critics and fans alike. In its second season in particular, it was one of the very best shows on television (on that year's Top 10 list, I had it only a couple of spots behind “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad”) and every bit the Next Great FX Drama you would expect from Sutter, who apprenticed on “The Shield” and penned many of that show's most memorable (and/or disgusting) moments.
In retrospect, that second season – pitting SAMCRO against a band of white supremacists (led by all-purpose FX villain Adam Arkin) – wasn't so much a sign of a series taking The Leap, but an outlier year in which Sutter's skills as a dramatic craftsman were in perfect harmony with his provocateur side. In later years – as “Sons” became such a big hit that FX stopped putting any limits on Sutter at all, particularly in the punishing length of each episode (last week's was about 80 minutes without commercials, or twice as long as an average cable drama installment) – Sutter's desire to both shock and over-complicate the plot would push aside the sense of narrative coherence and restraint that led to that great second season. “Sons” became a frustrating, wildly uneven show that could occasionally offer a reminder of its earlier brilliance, but usually surrounding those moments with so much nonsense that it was hard to feel the reward was worth it.
Case in point (and some final season spoilers are coming, in case there are some of you still waiting to catch up): a few weeks back, “Sons” offered a huge episode in every sense of the word. It dealt with Hamlet himself, motorcycle club prince Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) discovering that his mother Gemma (Katey Sagal) had murdered his wife Tara – and that all the self-destructive, club-ruining actions he had taken in pursuing other suspects were all Gemma's fault. The episode had three absolutely dynamite scenes: Jax visiting disgraced club member Juice (Theo Rossi) in prison to get confirmation of what his mother did, Gemma's boyfriend Nero (Jimmy Smits) learning the truth about her and Tara, and Nero trying to counsel Jax on what killing Gemma in revenge might do to him. All three scenes lingered, taking advantage of a 72-minute running time, and all four actors involved did wonders at letting the long silences say so much about how much this news, and the blood behind it, was hurting their characters. (Smits in particular has rarely been better than in that moment where Nero found out the truth.) But those scenes were adrift in a sea of the unnecessary plot contortions that came to typify the show after the second season, so that it felt exhausting getting there.
Or take the moment at the end of last week's episode where Jax finally confronted his mother in the garden of her childhood home, and – at her own urging – put a bullet in the back of her head. This is arguably the biggest moment in the run of the series, one the show had been building to through years of unpunished Gemma misdeeds. And Sagal and Hunnam were, as expected, great. But the episode ended not with the gunshot, but with an eight-minute music montage of Jax riding home feeling sad, and of what the rest of the Sons were up to that night. The montage – a device Sutter leaned on increasingly as the show aged – took this seismic event in the series' history and made it feel like just another bloody day at the office.
As “Sons” became older and more popular, it became a show badly in need of editing, both to trim the episodes down to a length that didn't blunt the impact of the more important moments, and to challenge Sutter on the logic and necessity of many of the plot twists he favored. Far too often, events were driven not by what the characters would actually do, but by what endgame Sutter was going for, like keeping Club founder (and Gemma's second husband) Clay Morrow (Ron Perlman) alive and active in club business no matter how many members had good cause to put a bullet in his head. (At one point, the matter of Clay's survival became so ludicrous that two of the club's contacts in the Mexican drug trafficking world were revealed to be undercover CIA agents with the power to force Jax to let Clay live – the SAMCRO equivalent of “A wizard did it.”)
On “Sons of Anarchy,” less could never be more, because more was busy trying to be morer. Even the shocks that Sutter had deployed so well for so long began to lose their power as he either repeated tricks or tried to expand on them. The ongoing mutilation of Big Otto, an imprisoned club member played by Sutter himself, eventually became a sick joke, then (probably around the time he bit off his own tongue and spat it out to avoid testifying against the club) simply numbing. When Gemma was raped by the white supremacists at the start of season 2, it was a devastating moment that would drive several major character arcs for years; within a few seasons, rape became just another utilitarian tool in the show's kit. The sixth season premiere ended with a school shooting perpetrated by a boy using one of the guns smuggled into the area by the club, but the show only used this politically and emotionally charged image as yet another trap Jax would have to pull a Houdini act to escape.
Maybe if the second season hadn't been so disciplined and so great, the show's later stumbles would have been less troubling. Those episodes opened a window to what “Sons” was capable of at its very best, and then the window slammed shut. Even Sutter seemed to feel burdened by the expectations created by season 2; the day after season 4 ended on the much-panned CIA twist, he published a blog post titled “CRITICS LAMENT…WHAT IS SONS OF ANARCHY?,” in which he suggested reviewers like me were missing the point of the show:
Some critics get it. Ken Tucker, Matt Zoller Seitz revel in the giddy truth. Sepinwall and others continue to bang their heads against a wall, applying a level of analysis that is best reserved for a David Simon show. The Wire, we ain't, nor do we aspire to be. For the record, SOA is an adrenalized soap opera, it's bloody pulp fiction with highly complex characters. Often, I think the depth of the characters, the emotionality of the writing and the amazing performances is what confuses critics. Those qualities put the show on par with other great dramas. But then I'll go and cut the balls off a clown or turn a plot point absurdly upside down and I will most certainly blow something the fuck up. It's those things that drive critics crazy. Why can't I just stay the course. Be what they want me to be — measured and predictable.
Sutter argued then, and later, that all the things that drove me and others nuts about the show were the whole point of the show. The later seasons certainly moved in that direction. But I think that argument sells the show, and Sutter himself, short. There's a batshit crazy, “adrenalized soap opera” version of the show that didn't have to tie itself into narrative knots to be effective, that didn't have to turn the extra-long episodes from an occasional bonus into the norm. (That's a move, by the way, that's the very opposite of what Sutter says the show was about; bloody pulp fiction is lean and mean, where presenting movie-length episodes each week suggested the series was aspiring to something grander.)
I know this is true because I saw it. I saw it at times in the first season, I saw it constantly in the second, and I saw it enough in the later years that I kept watching for a long time even as it made me bang my head against the wall. And I saw it in the two most recent episodes, which I couldn't resist watching, just as I'm going to watch tonight's finale (it begins at 10 p.m.), no matter how long it runs. It's not just about getting closure – if anything, Gemma's death suggests the finale will focus more on plot points I have no investment in – but about the belief, or at least hope, that Sutter has at least one more great scene up his sleeve.
When Sutter, director Paris Barclay, and the rest of Team “Anarchy” were operating at their peak – as illustrated by the 11 scenes I chose below (most from the earlier years) – the show was as badass as it aspired to be. But it was also deep and emotionally rich in a way that became increasingly difficult to sustain as the highly complex characters Sutter was so rightly proud of became puppets of stories that didn't make sense, stuck in a show in love with its own excess.
What does everybody else think? If you've stuck with it til the end, are you happy with that decision? If you dropped out along the way, when and why? (And is there any chance you might come back tonight for the ending?) What favorite moments do you have beyond the ones embedded below?
Sutter’s ego ruined the show. Rather than focusing on plot we were made to care about one dimentional characters and even worse those ‘guest stars’.
It’s sad to see what this show that I used to love has become because it had so much potential. I look forward to following what actors like Charlie Hunnam and Maggie Siff have in the future but I know if I see anything with Kurt Sutter attached to it, to run and never look back.
Siff just joined a new Showtime drama with Paul Giamatti and some other highly respected actors. Let’s just say Siff will get an Emmy before Sutter is ever invited to the ceremony.
I loved watching the likes of Maggie Siff, Jimmy Smits, and CCH Pounder act circles around poor Charlie Hunnam. His delivery and execrable American accent always undercut my ability to take him seriously. He’s a pretty man, but a great actor? Never. And he embodies everything that was wrong with this show, the continual choice of style and flash over substance.
Kurt Sutter’s job is to get people to watch FX, so that the network can sell advertising time. No one else in history has been as successful at that job. I don’t know where Alan Sepinwall and Drew McWeeney come from, but all the normal people I know are grateful for the longer episodes. I get people to watch The Shield by citing all the actors it has in common with Sons of Anarchy, and how Kurt Sutter wrote for, and occasionally appeared, in it.
The only thing I can think of is the bit in Tom Sawyer, where after the fence-painting episode, the narration discusses how people will enjoy paying for the privilege of doing a certain activity, but once they start getting paid to do it, it becomes work and an onerous they just want to get away from.
Or maybe it’s another case of the internet bringing out the worst in viewers. To go by the internet, you’d assume that George Lucas is starving and out of work somewhere due to how badly the last four Star Wars movies failed.
A work can fail and still make money, if your goal is to do anything other than make money. Sutter has artistic pretensions, make no mistake. He has a background in serious theatre and is an educated man. He fails to rise to the level of art, and he’s bitter about it.
This is not to say Sutter lacks talent. What he does lack is restraint and humility. He could make fortunes but still be unable to buy the kind of serious acclaim that he wants, and feels he deserves. But all the uncritical fannish lurve isn’t going to put that Emmy on your mantle.
Lashing out at critics shows a lack of grace or dignity. If you want to put your work in the world, you have to accept that not everyone will like it or praise it. When they don’t, cash your check and smile. You can’t argue people into approving of you. It just makes you look like a big baby.
I’m not Alan Sepinwall, but it’s safe to say that he loves TV. He just doesn’t love SoA. De gustibus.
Season 2 was nothing short of brilliant, Gemma’s rape, the reveal, mesmerizing to watch. For me it all started to go down hill with season 3, the irish, and those accents, and then the “gotcha” at the end of season 3 (and again in season 4). I tuned in for Gemma’s death and it was so disappointing, that wasn’t justice for Tara, it felt like Gemma was doing Jax a favor. It’s a shame really, with the likes of Hurst, Siff and Hunnam, this should could have been so much more.
There’s no doubt that the acting is top notch. It’s the writing, the directing and the editing that has let the show down.
The editing is a huge part of it. I completely agree that it used to be nice when an occasional episode ran a little long, but now that it’s the norm, I’m just exhausted by it. Especially last week. After Jax shot Gemma, that should have been the end of the episode.
The past two seasons have been difficult to watch, frustrating. I agree in lamenting what could have been.
Yeah. I distinctly remember thinking that the Shield had shot its wad in the season with Glenn Close. And then they showed me how very wrong I was.
This isn’t that and it isn’t even Justified where Season 2 is a thing of beauty that we just can’t really expect will be matched. Oddly, the show it reminds me of the most in terms of how I watch is the American Queer As Folk. It’s another vaguely exotic, overly romanticized world. A world that the actual subculture can recognize but that no one would say is real. It’s very interesting to enter that world. At one time it had a freshness for me that created a sense of urgency but years later that’s gone. I’m engaged with many of the characters and I cringe and cheer for them at times. But it’s a penny opera, not Wagner. Or Terriers. Or ya know, Hamlet.
I never thought about quitting but I sometimes watched most of a season months after it was on. I’m watching week to week now because it’s almost over, not because it’s can’t miss tv. I never hold my breath.
@ ABBY536 I totally agree about The Shield. It definitely dipped in that season, but the final season was pretty great. The finale is up there with the best.
For me SOA really started to go downhill after the whole CIA thing got shoe-horned in for reasons explained perfectly in the article. The finale of the last season was also pretty ridiculous when you consider the ‘coincidences’ that conspired to allow Gemma to kill Tara and Juice to kill Roosevelt. I think this season has been an improvement, but it’s still not up there with the earlier seasons. A shame really, but I’ll still be watching tonight, hope it gets as good a send off as can be expected.
Agree most of the episodes have been too long. And too much time spent on jax’s scheming, at least some of which would have been unnecessary if jax’s had just questioned jemma/juices story of how Tara was killed. I still look forward to watching it though.
I stayed in all the way through. No, I’m not proud of myself. I’ll be relieved when it’s over, much like I was when DEXTER ended. I realize I could have stopped watching at any time
I wish Gemma’s death registered on my radar, but I was more annoyed that, like Clay and Stahl before her, she’d so overstayed her welcome and her death came 2 seasons too late.
So glad we’re coming to a close. Hunnam, Ryan Hurst, Perlman and (sometimes) Kim Coates deserved better.
I am with you, Gemma should have been gone long ago.
What do mean “sometimes”? Kim Coates was always one of the high points of the show.
@Jennifer Bunch– Just that. Sometimes I loved Tig and the way Kim Coates played him. Sometimes not as much. I realize he’s a secondary character, and there was a great deal of inconsistency to the writing. For the most part I really enjoyed him, which is why he’s included in a very short list.
SOA (after S2) is basically the opposite of the “Dayenu” song you always talk about. If it was just the Irish trip, it would be bad enough, but… If it was just the Mexican Mafia being CIA(!) agents…
At some point, I came to the realization that every single person on the show is a terrible human being. Although I was pretty sick of the show by then, Tara’s death really put me over the edge.
Now, I just feel bad for Jax’s boys that are stuck growing up in this life. Charming would be better off if it never saw a motorcycle again.
Sounds like the things you hate about SOA are the things you like about The Leftovers.
Foolish consistency, etc.?
I can hardly think of two less comparable shows!
Alan-
I’ve read your reviews for years because I enjoy seeing what you have to say and have never once felt the need to respond.
But come on…You are clearly still bitter that Kurt publicly refused your request for a season post-mortem a few years ago. Even though he ended up speaking with you, it has been clear from that point on this show no matter what would never be redeemed in your eyes.
First, you have the sequencing backwards. Sutter didn’t want to talk to me that year because I had already been so negative about the show that season.
But beyond that, I could not possibly care less about whether Sutter talked to me then, or in the future. In the years since that moment, there have been times we have gotten along fine (he contributed a few quotes for my book), and times when he’s insulted me on Twitter. Do. Not Care. Damon Lindelof didn’t want to do interviews about the end of The Leftovers season, and guess what show was my #1 for this year?
I get along very well with several showrunners whose work I don’t like, and I love shows made by showrunners who are abrasive and/or won’t talk to me for things. My opinion of a show is, was, and always will be my opinion of the show, not the showrunner.
sour grapes. what do you do when your bitter? you write about it. you are out of your mind. This is a great show. then again as a critic you are paid to write about your opinion…….
Jeeesus Christ… alright brothers, we need to reach out to white – set up a meet with Sutter. Sepinwall will finally get us out of this non-beef, I promise you.
In the meantime, Hitfix needs a new pipeline to avoid the blowback from the spoiler leaks. I’ll handle this. Words can’t convey the depth of how much I love you all, brothers. I hope you know that.
@MAHMOUD FAYED – Well done. That’s a man who knows this show’s fill-in-the-blanks style of writing. Genius.
Let me know when you set up the meet. I’m gonna go to TM to take care of that other thing.
I agree with the author. This ending sucked. These people who gush about Kurt Sutter are probably the same kind of people who walk around wearing SOA t-shirts at the mall.
Precise points by Alan. I’ve really felt conflicted about SOA recently, both on and off the screen. I don’t like how Sutter bullies writers who do not worship at the alter of SOA. And as I’ve been telling anyone who will listen since S6E1, I’m not comfortable at all with Kurt exploiting a school massacre scene without there being real consequences for both the club and the community. Sure, Jax and Co. feel somewhat bad that it happened, but it hasn’t been mentioned in some time. I don’t want Jax to get executed so much as the FBI or ATF to finally throw cuffs on him and give him 30 to life.
Despite that critique, its still a very entertaining show with some loveable characters (Chibs, Wayne, Chucky, even Wendy) and I’m waiting to see what Nero or Barosky or Lin or Marks or even Abel does to Jax tonight.
Lin won’t be doing much to anyone tonight…
Very true. When 46 people die in one season (h/t Grantland), you forget who’s already dead.
Whichever season premiere had Otto getting raped in the first five minutes, that was when I turned it off and never went back. It had just gotten so cartoonish and gratuitous–I mean, these are people whose lives are very violent, but there’s no need to constantly try to one-up yourself, and Kurt Sutter’s reaction to criticism always being, “Oh, you fools are just too thick to understand my geeeeeenius!”, well, I couldn’t take it any more.
I completely agree with Alan on this.
This show was so in love with itself and some of the characters, mostly Clay and Gemma, that it couldn’t resist keeping them around WAY longer than should have been. Other shocking scene that was completely over-the-top but didn’t shock (due to the excessive scenes of outrageousness) was Tig’s daughter getting burnt alive.
Though I have stuck with the show throughout, the montages always felt particularly weak and appeared as shortcuts for Sutter. A lot fo the most significant show endings were shown within the montages. I don’t know why Sutter would cheapen these moments by including them as shortcuts but I guess he really did not aspire to be a great drama.
The montages might have something to do with the fact that Katey Sagal gets a song over most of them ;)
I think the final season has been a disaster. I had such high expectations this year; I was convinced that Wendy was up to something; the one too long a beat of her standing around pointlessly, or texting on her phone–I assumed there must’ve been an agenda; to see out Tara’s wish for the boys? I was certain that Unser would piece together that Gemma was the one that killed Tara. All the information was right there. It could not have been any clearer. These are just a couple of examples that highlight my dissatisfaction; characters dropping 40 IQ points in need to prolong the the truth of Tara’s murder, convoluted(repeated!) gang politics, long winded, gratuitous exchanges….What a terrible finish to what was once a smart, fast paced thrill of story with characters that you use to give a **** about.
I agree! They put up road blocks instead of moving the story along. It was beginning to seem like a violent Tyler Perry show!
I agree that season two was the show’s best season and that the performances are what make the show that much better, but I fall on the side of Tucker and Seitz — and therefore Sutter himself.
The show is about a motorcycle gang. Watch the show for what it is (which a lot of critics have a hard time doing with certain shows) and rightfully save the over-analysis for “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad” — which are for more methodical and deliberate than “Sons of Anarchy”.
Why is a show about a motorcycle gang less capable of greatness than one about a chemistry teacher turned meth dealer? I don’t get how the subject matter is a reason SONS became over-the-top hyper-violent melodrama. We know it was capable of being more than that because we saw it in the early seasons.
Because the premise of SONS being about a motorcycle gang lends itself to such subject matter.
What you see as hyper-violent falls within the premise of the show about a motorcycle gang (as opposed to one about a chemistry teacher turned meth dealer).
You seeing the show as over-the-top doesn’t make the show bad. It makes the show less appealing to you.
Hyperviolent and WITHOUT REFLECTION. How many people told Jax what a good man he was this season? How many people cheered when Gemma killed Tara because they hated how she harshed Jax’s unbridled criminality? How many think Wendy is gonna be a great mom, even as she runs back into bed with a man who admits he was a crappy husband, who brutalized her and shot her full of junk, and who cut her out of his son’s life?
Sons of Anarchy is exactly like The Walking Dead. It’s not the violence that’s the problem. It’s the way the writing exposes a shallow understanding of the horrible people the characters are. How much do you want to bet that Jax dies in some epic self-sacrifice, on his father’s bike? What he really deserves is life in prison. But Sutter doesn’t have the sack to end the show that way. We’ll get a faux-romantic fan service ending just like we got a soft focus death for Gemma, with no real comeuppance.
I hate this show. I’ll be tuning in at 10pm sharp ;)
You called that ending well.
“Because the premise of SONS being about a motorcycle gang lends itself to such subject matter.”
Several seasons of The Wire were about street-level drug dealing, a world more violent than Sons of Anarchy. Yet the show was as great as any television has produced.
The problem of Sons wasn’t that the subject matter made it an “adrenalized male soap opera.” It’s that Kurt Sutter decided that’s all it was, and he increasingly went for shock value, gore and plot-driven shenanigans.
We didn’t need to see a final season full of double- and triple-crossing between rival gangs in a pointless turf battle driven by Gemma’s lie. No one cared about Lin, the Irish, August Marx or any of the other villains this season.
I just finished watching Season 1 for the first time and I am reading your old reviews from the first season on your old blog. In retrospect, even back then you were pointing out how the show’s extended shortcomings might over take what could have been a brilliant series. Good to know I can look forward to viewing a great Season 2 though I may not stick around for the remaining. I will say the series as an unpolished feel to it, despite some good to great scenes and fun performances, is it fair to say an almost cartoonish quality at times?
I stopped watching after the first episode of last season and never regretted the decision…actually, I wished I would’ve given up sooner since clearly everything led up to nothing.
Sons of Anarchy is a good show. Its not a great show but its good. It does have moments of brilliance such as the ending of season one (Opie’s wife) and season 2 (Gemma’s storyline) but at the end of the day SoA is a adrenaline fueled, pulpy, soap-opera.
My brother and i were talking about SoA during Thanksgiving and he said something that has kind of stuck with me. He said that he thought SoA was going to be better than it turned out to be. Just think of a world where SoA is in the same league as The Shield!
Even though SoA is not as good as it should have been, i still enjoy it. I feel when i re-watch the series at some point i am going to like it a lot more. I like the characters. I love Gemma (mostly because of Peg Bundy … er… i mean Katey Sagal). I think some of the story lines are great. There are some great seasons (2 is great and for some reason i love season 4). SoA is what it is. Just popcorn entertainment.
I was done after Season 4. That CIA twist was awful and Clay had to go. I watched Opie’s last episode out of respect.
I was done after Season 4. That CIA twist was awful and Clay had to go. I watched Opie’s last episode out of respect.
Season 2 was amazing, far and away the best, but that Season 3 finale was one of the best, of any show.
I stuck with and I’m glad I did. Love the characters too much to stop watching. I agree with most of what Allan said. I absolutely loved the first 2 seasons though I felt season 2 ended in a cop out when Clay, Tig, Piney, and Opie were all still alive and in the club. Someone should have paid for Clay and Tig killing Opie’s wife. But I let that go b/c I still loved the show.
Season 3 went in a different direction and wasn’t great but I appreciated the effort. And, the season 3 finale was fantastic.
Season 4 was also awesome, but like season 2, I felt it ended in a cop out with the CIA bs at the end. That’s when Sutter took heat and posted his blog saying the show wasn’t supposed to be a good drama even though it was already a great drama. He clearly doesn’t take criticism well.
That’s when the show went off the rails and, as Allan said, when Sutter started making sure the show became just an adrenalized soap opera/bloody pulp fiction. IMO, that’s when it started to lose the great complex characters.
Season 6 and most of season 7 was just the club riding around killing people because of some plot twist created to give them an excuse to do so. Episode’s started to feature what I called a “Chase of the week” in which the music sounded and the club just ran/rode around killing people.
The last few episodes have shown parts of what made the show great as those complex characters came back. I went back and watched the first few episodes of season 1 recently. It was so good. There was a lot more going on than just riding around killing people. There was still violence and death but there much more focus on the everyday struggles and issues each of the club members had going on which was much more interesting and provided context.
Still, I hate to see it end as it was one of my favorite shows of all time.
I think Sutter strived for “Sons” to be among the elite dramas on television but once it was snubbed of any Emmy noms post-season 2 (their best season), he basically said screw it and took the show to the place it is at now. The violence used to mean something such as Gemma’s rape; now it’s just gratuitous along with the bloated episodes, awful music choices (unlike Pattie Griffin in season 2 and Sun Kil Moon in season 3) and so much more. I must say that I will miss having it in my life each year. It’s entertaining enough to pass the time and the guys were likable no matter what the plot did to them. Lastly, Charlie Hunnam and Adriana have zero chemistry nor did they ever look liked a married couple.
Thank God someone else besides me thought Jax and Tara were the worst “couple” on the show. No chemistry whatsoever. They should have developed Wendy early into the show. Drea has chemistry with anyone.
I stopped watching after season 3. I hated season 3, but stuck with it because season 2 was so brilliant. The plot about the trip to Ireland was ludicrous, but I also thought, maybe it’s a one-year aberration, and afterwards the show will get back on course.
Then I read one of Sutter’s rants online about how people who didn’t like season 3 don’t like babies. Not only did he disregard and insult his own audience; he misunderstood why we didn’t like the season, which meant he had no reason to go back to writing well.
I’ve kept an occasional eye on plot developments through a friend who watches it, and through things I read online. I am not sorry I have saved these hours of my life since season 3 to do other things, even if those other things were playing online cribbage or staring out the window.
I more or less agree with your essay. I think SOA had a really great run – Season 1, 4 and 5 are my absolute favorites. Season 2 is great – but I do think it’s weighed down by a pretty clumsy finale (kidnapping Abel? Really?). I think one of Sutter’s biggest flaws as a showrunner is his inability to trim down the fat. There are so many episodes that flirt with greatness but are weighed down by idiotic side-plots and TOO MUCH Gemma. I also think Sutter made a HUGE mistake in killing off Tara. I get that needed to happen for Season 7 to be what it is – Jax completely unhinged, all traces of humanity removed. But Tara was the outsider that I felt most viewers could relate to (granted, she did grow up in Charming and is as ingrained to the culture as anyone else but she also is one of the only people to leave the cesspool and become a citizen of the world… only to come back). Plus, Maggie Siff – as you mention – was just so incredible in the role. She could go toe to toe with Sagal and do so much with just one look than most people can with an entire monologue. At the beating heart of the show, you were really rooting for these two people to survive (Jax/Tara), and without that emotional component, all you have is a lot of rage, rage and rage. I think that is why Season 6 is my least favorite – Gemma gets away with EVERYTHING and the writing is on the wall for Tara. And then you have Jax, running around with the local Madam (by the way, Kim Dickens deserves SO much better than that non-factor of a role) yet still professing his love for Tara. I get that Jackie Boy copes with mindless banging of prostitutes, but it made him incredibly hard to root for – the thing that kept him on most people’s side was his love for Tara… and that just went down the shitter until the Season 6 finale (which I really really liked). I also have NO idea what Drea/Wendy is doing on the show. Why is she even still around? The only logical explanation is so that the show can end with the boys in protective care of someone responsible but it’s incredibly stupid that the writers have essentially thrown away 6 seasons of Wendy history and have had her come back as a completely different character – like Mother Theresa or something.
Wendy is no Mother Teresa. Wendy is a co-dependent junkie with a really short memory. She has zero dignity and is Jax Teller’s dog. She’ll raise those boys to be dysfunctional and weak-minded. As much as I love Nero, he is the male version of Wendy. The boys winding up with those two is not a happy ending. I hope people realize this, but I doubt it.
I was really bummed when they brought Wendy back.
I must admit to a touch of schadenfreude with the recent leak of the finale due to the early release of the companion book. Sutter made it sound like his world was coming to an end.
I don’t think it’s on a show runner to tell us how fantastic their show is. The work should speak for itself. It’s Sutter’s ego, and free reign, that kept this show from being truly great.
All this aside, i’ll be watching tonight.
I can’t be the only the one who thought after Tara was killed, “I hope Maggie returns to Mad Men”, right?
I don’t think a Don-and-Rachel-together ending would fit, so I wouldn’t have liked her back as a regular, but… to see her again somehow before the end… sure.
Weirdest thing I just started watching Madmen the other day….how this show went under my radar I have no idea…..Her character and acting from the first time we see her is straight bad ass…
Pulp fiction novels and novellas can greatly entertaining. Sons spent too much time squeeze many unfleshed characters and convoluted narratives into later seasons. For so long it was Shawn Ryan The Shield that was format used going foward. Now with the popularity of SOA and The Walking Dead FX is sending their brand into much louder concept with less creative direction behind the wheel.
The Walking Dead is on AMC, not FX…
Last season, I finally gave up on SOA after Torrick accidently shot a prostitute and then finished her off to cover his ass. At that point, I had come to truly despise the Sons. The previous episode had been a slog towards Jax ordering the murder of a mother grieving her child’s death and Juice carrying it out. I wanted the Sons to face a morally righteous opponent, something that hadn’t really happened since Ray McKinnon’s U.S. attorney was shut down by the CIA ex machina. But the show bent over backwards to compromise a character whose mission was justice for his murdered sister. That, on top of ludicrous episode lengths capped by tired, interminable musical montages, made me never want to watch again.
I’ve never given up on a serialized drama after putting so many years into it, except for True Blood. A show like Dexter at least has a quality run that I can still enjoy despite its later decline, but SOA is total loss as far as I’m concerned. Two good seasons that are too tied to the self-indulgent mess that followed just aren’t worth it.
Amen, brother. Six full seasons in I came to the conclusion that I just didn’t care very much. Amazing the goodwill that two strong seasons and a few good moments scattered here and there can buy. Glad I got wise and skipped most of this bloated final season, until the last couple of episodes.
I agree with you. It’s just not the same show. Hated season 6 and hate-watched season 7.
I would add the Jax/Tara park scene in season 6 finale.
That park scene sits at the very top of the best moments of the show. I have no idea why it’s not included. Alan – did you watch that episode?
Nope. I stopped watching season 6 shortly after Toric killed the hooker (and didn’t expect to ever watch it again at that point).
Mr. Sepinwall, I think you sholud try and watch at least that scene and maybe the very end of the episode. Because the Siff/Hunnam duo was on another level of acting, especially Siff. But thanks to Sutter they didin’t get recognised.
lol at “hate watched.” I think I read this entire thread searching for a way to describe how I feel as I attempt to get through season 7. that term was the 8 ball fix slammed into my eyeballs at the right moment!! woooooooh what a rush!! I am currently “hate watching” the show that I was binge watching, and it is so disappointing.
I can see that the production value dropped significantly, and the writing, pacing, and directing took a noticeable hit. So bad, that I googled “what happened to SOA season 7” and found this thread.
It seems as if the interns hijacked the production, or as if some of the producers went on strike…i don’t know. Something terrible happened though, and I would love to know what happened at the round table that caused the S’plosion.
Sutter was exactly correct in his assessment of your ilk. Because you can’t predict the show, you have to attack it. One thing I think he failed to hit on is the general lack of patience our entire culture now has. The incessant ramblings about run times and unnecessary plot twists is about your lack of patience to let him tell the story he wants to tell. This story was never meant to be judged by “seasons” at all. It is a story in multiple acts that will finally be complete tonight. And it is a ringing endorsement of Mr. Sutter’s talent that a person who obviously dislikes both him and his creation can’t help but tune in anyway. Because deep down you know that there is nothing else like Sons and never will be again. Everyone who has enjoyed this master storytelling with patience will enjoy the final chapter tonight and have an experience only patience can bring. We’ll all read about the run time tomorrow.
“This story was never meant to be judged by “seasons” at all.”
Then what an exceedingly odd choice to use that format.
“And it is a ringing endorsement of Mr. Sutter’s talent that a person who obviously dislikes both him and his creation can’t help but tune in anyway.”
I don’t think you understand the job of a critic.
Then what an exceedingly odd choice to use that format.
I don’t think you understand the job of a critic.
Seriously? Anyone who appreciates “master storytelling” would have to agree that the show has gone on for at least two seasons too many. Sutter got too successful for his own good, and FX let him go down any rabbit hole he wanted to. They did the “insider pushed to rat on club” story arc three different times over six seasons. And nobody needed patience to get to tonight. This has been where the story was heading since 2007.
Whether you judge it by season or a continuous series of acts, there are still some glaring issues that piss many viewers off. Since season 2 the characters are not consistent and the plot has too many fantasy moments and timings. Characters can be clever one moment and then blind and dumber than my cat the next. Sutter will setup a huge challenge or action with expected consequences for a character in one episode and then vaporize it in the next.
Having said all that, there is worse on TV and I still watch it when I can, but it could have been so much better.
When writing for television, the seasonal format isn’t a choice.
The job of a critic is to be a hand-wringing, nit-picking little drip if my understanding is to be derived from SOA’s critics. I’m an inpatient child who is offended by any depiction of violence. Who am I? A critic.
“Because you can’t predict the show, you have to attack it.”
I’m sorry, but one thing this show wasn’t was unpredictable in how it would play out and end.
Many of us couldn’t have predicted how long it would take us to get there, and how boring it would become in the middle because the first few years were so good.
The run times ALONE suggest Sutter’s ego had gotten the best of him. Who the hell has time for what is essentially a movie every week? What does Kurt Sutter have to say in 2 hours that The Sopranos et al couldn’t say in about 50 minutes?
Sutter is a idiot. Had a cash cow that he turned into a show basically about Serial killers. This show in one season killed more people than all the biker gangs in the world in the last ten years. Not to mention the absolute ludicrous idea that the Sons would get into altercations with Chinese,Mexican’s,White Power,Irish,Russian and Cartel led C.I.A That isn’t good writing that is something you see in a B movie. Than the last two episodes we’re lead to believe Gemma who let countess people die for her actions all this sudden just gives up and lets him shoot her. Unser was shot like it was nothing,Juice just lets somebody kill him and Jax with two small kids just runs into a semi that mysteriously happens to be driven by the guy who dropped him mom off to kill him. If you think that takes brilliance than you’re a moron.
To each his own. I’m a huge Breaking Bad fan…. I’m now a huge SOA fan- stoked about tonight! I got bored with the guns, and gang stuff but I’m a chick, lol! I agree some things could have been trimmed down a bit and I admit that I’m nervous for tonight because I don’t want to have things left unresolved. Do you think Sutter will tie up all the “loose ends”?
I’m mostly just hate-watching at this point and want it to be done. I loved the first couple of seasons, but now it’s just a mess. I can’t keep up with all the plot twists, different gangs, double crosses, etc., so I’m really just curious to find out what happens to everyone… but not curious enough to stay up til midnight.
I am a huge diehard Sons of Anarchy fan. I have several issues with Sutter comparing his work to Shakespeare. He keeps calling Sons a Tragedy. To me, the one common thread of Shakespeare’s plays is there are redeemable characters. In Macbeth, you have McDuff, in Hamlet, Hamlet himself is the redeemable character and so on. There are no redeemable characters in Sons. It is Sutter’s translation of senseless violence as a means of art. That doing the senseless cruel violent thing is entertainment. Who was redeemable here? Gemma? Juice? Jax? Even Nero would say some wonderful wise things and then is blasting away with a machine gun, Bobby? who was wise, but then kills innocents with a gun to blame another faction. Take all the deaths and name them, all senseless, all to shock and even thought this is a violent biker club. None of these characters are redeemable, even the innocent are forever scarred whether it’s Opie’s wife, Wendy, Abel. The show barely recovered after Opie. I happen to think up to Tara’s death you tolerated the long dragged out of characters staying way too long.
Season Seven will go down not as a triumph but one of Television’s worst stains of one word “Senselessness”, and that is entertainment now. Sutter made the wrong calls this year. instead of creating wonderfully opportunities to build on possible plot creations. He went with badly written gang plots, lousy contradictions. Think about it season 7 saw the deaths of Bobby, Juice, Gemma, even poor Unser all in senseless careless writing. I can think of about 20 scenarios none cliché that Sitter could have shined on. What if Gemma had been arrested once she was revealed the killer? Those interactions in prison, there a huge opportunity for redemption and still creating new never scene scenarios. Or what if the traitor was someone close to Jax, one of his own, who deep down saw Jax as the villain and tried to save the club or just wanted power. Again more wonderful possibilities. More complex gang related agendas instead of leaders who look so weak like Marks, the Chinese, even the Irish. even if you wanted to have Gemma go mad with guilt, why not show Tara as a ghost, those discussions would have been riveting. Sutter enjoyed the shock of Tara’s death, feeling he had created something, yet how she was totally forgotten in Season 7, that no one mentioned her, that Jax could just kill and cry and then have sex romps. What creativity? I was very angry with Sutter’s lousy choices. Now, he blames others for leaking information, like this finally is going to be great. Blame yourself. I totally understand as a creator you stand alone. You cannot please everyone, but never piss off your audience.
Sons of Anarchy had wonderful moments, and great mistakes. That happens on many great shows. However, you can always sum up a show’s long lasting effect on its replay ability and who the heck want to see all these characters die senselessly again? I don’t want to see Tara, Opie, Unser, Bobby die like that again, no thank you.
Yeah the show really sucks, that’s why it’s rating continued to climb season after season. Hey to each their own, however just remember a critic is just a professional opinion giver. How many critics have written their own successful tv shows? My guess is zero. Which is why i don’t buy too much into critics. I appreciate your opinion though don’t get me wrong.
I am not a critic. I can only go by how I feel nor did I say Sons sux’ed.
I will stand by my comments, wasn’t speaking for anyone else
“Yeah the show really sucks, that’s why it’s rating continued to climb season after season.”
In that case, it really does suck as compared to NCIS, Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men…
Ratings and quality are two entirely different things.
“How many critics have written their own successful tv shows?”
An irrelevant number. “If you can’t do it yourself, you shouldn’t criticize it” is nonsensical. I can’t quarterback a professional football team, but that doesn’t mean I can’t say that Jay Cutler makes too many bad decisions when under pressure.
Bree, wasn’t responding to you. It was to the author. I didn’t think i hit the reply button to your post. If i did i apologize.
Colby, all I’m saying is critics aren’t the gospel. They’re just giving an opinion. Maybe i went to far with the “how many critics have written successful tv shows” line but i still stand by my opinion that i don’t care about other people’s opinions on tv shows and movies. I decide for myself as does everyone else. Comparing tv to sports is a bit of a stretch. They have team and player stats to back up whether a player/team is doing good or not. I can find stories right now that talk about how good Sons is and has been. No one is writing about how Jay Cutler is having an MVP season because he isn’t. Again, there are stats that prove he isn’t. All tv has is ratings and the viewers personal opinion. They gave us a forum to voice our opinion to the author and I did just that. Maybe I’m dumb for assuming a climb in ratings even going into the final season meant quality. Because bad shows continue to gain viewers season after season? I don’t know, I’m just some schumck with an internet connection.
Peace and chicken grease.
“Colby, all I’m saying is critics aren’t the gospel. They’re just giving an opinion.”
No one was saying otherwise.
“i still stand by my opinion that i don’t care about other people’s opinions on tv shows and movies.”
Then you shouldn’t bother coming to a television critic’s blog, and then commenting on that blog.
“Comparing tv to sports is a bit of a stretch.”
Not if you actually understand why I’m making the comparison. The presence or absence of objective measures of success is immaterial, the point is that the “if you can’t do X successfully, you shouldn’t criticize others who try”- whether X is “make a television show”, “win a football game”, “win an election” or anything else- mindset is silly and counterproductive.
No one ever went broke underestimating the poor critical thinking skills of the American TV viewing public.
Have to agree this show became just too much and I walked away sometime after “I’ve Got This”. I did catch up before this season started, and there were a few moments but I’m glad the ride is ending tonight. Or tomorrow…
I’ve stuck with it out of some misguided notion of completionism. It’s been a slog at times, but really the show truly lost it’s way with the death of Opie.
Opie was always the balance for Jax and without him there the whole thing just spun off into nothing interesting.
I’ve been a loyal fan, so far. I’ve managed to get past the stuff that annoys most folks…..”bruthah”…..me thoughts it was CA, not New England.
Jax–introduced a character like none ever seen before. This isn’t praise; maybe you weren’t so perplexed by the gangsta-mob-thuggity way he uttered whatever ridiculous word was spoken.
I cringed as he dictated that letter intended for his sons. Perhaps I’ll never know. Was the writer an undeniable idiot—so stupid he qualifies for SSDI (disability)—abusing a thesaurus in hopes of creating something that sounded like someone desperately hoping to be seen as smart? Or was the writer truly genius, in scripting the abominated combinations of words—maybe, jokingly—since Jax once said he did bad in school and was barely an average mechanic?
“my Karmic lubrication….” He even said “historical”…..when the equally embarrassing, but only appropriate word was “hysterical”.
The casting director should meet “Mr. Mayhem”. Seriously, the twins that play Abel……I cringe and often have to look away until his scene is finished.
I’m sure the mom is proud and dreaming of all the money her twins will make her over the next decade. Once the crack wears off, though……she’ll have to admit responsibility. Obviously….she did drugs throughout pregnancy.
Abel #1 and Abel #2–their eyes darted about like someone during an epileptic fit. “Honey, do you know what an ‘accident’ is?” “Do you?!”
I spent an hour cleaning up the mess from when the beer exploded out of my unprepared mouth.
These boys NEED TO BE IN SCHOOL. My friend keeps telling me, “Abel is supposed to be retarded. His mom was a junkie, and Sutter is being brutally true in showing the world what happens.” And I agree with most of what my friend says, with these few exceptions:
Abel—his scheme to get Gemma in trouble…..cleverly scratching his eyelid (blamed on Thomas)……then smuggling a plastic fork in his lunchbox, so he could rake those lesions (quite common when folks don’t know the proper way to commit suicide)…..
Then Jax……confronts the bug-eyed Juice…..tears erupt…..proof that Theo can do more than bug his eyes while his face contorts with intentions of leaving no doubt that he’s perplexed, bewildered, startled…..or constipated.
“before I submit my son…..” (to teams of psychiatrists)……”he’s tormented”…….(you go, Jax! Next year, let’s work on more of those three syllable words!).
I would almost find a way to endure and pretend to believe what Abel says, if only he’d look in the right direction. Dangle some bacon…..something sparkly….surely someone could have found a way to get this kid to do whatever possible so that, on film, his actions resemble what normal kids do (ie. look in the direction of the person speaking to you).
Daylight never exposed such a total ruin.
Thomas? There’s some serious static cling business going on with his hair. So far, though, he’s done a good job. He’s believable as an infant.
Tig? Turns out there’s a line, and it’s cross-able. “dilly-dally”…..cute….almost funny. But WTF, dude? You were my hero, and now…….
Just when I thought there could be nothing worse than the Southern Belle transvestite freak-show, Venus…….once again, I was unprepared.
Tig was twitching with determination, lodged between Venus’s sexy gams. In fact, one leg dangled, precariously, around his shoulder. I’ve taken my son off the school wrestling team. It looked similar to a maneuver that I never, before, saw as such an abomination. I hope to never, ever see anyone wrestle, again. What Tig and Venus did……it’s tattooed into my mind’s memory. My wife still believes we need a bishop or even a cardinal to perform a proper exorcism. There’s no rewind on that stuff, once you’ve witnessed.
Jax has lied…..boldly…..even in protestation (ie. how dare anyone question my word!)…..he slaughtered Jurry…..cousin of Jarry. I think the day the writers were inventing character names, they had jelly, jam, and jello for lunch.
Oh…..kudos….when Gemma said, “Althea?…..Guess your parents were hoping for a black kid.” Just when I thought it wasn’t possible for me to love you more…….
Unser? He had to die. How’s he lived so long, anyway??? But……for him to be clever enough to get there, to Gemma, moments before Jax……Unser……..mere speculation, of course, but some men would have pointed the gun at Jax! ‘you shoot, you’ll die, Son’.
No wonder Gemma never had sex with him. If John Teller…..or even Clay had been there, it would have been the season finale.
Other than the non-sense “take me, Jax; the rest of everyone gets immunity…..” (I suspect some fans believe Jax to be of such monumental importance, that a DA is able to accept such an offer…..screw RICO, forget federal and international law….).
Killing Tara……Gemma was doing the club “a solid”. How was she to know the eager, willing rat……didn’t have to rat. In my book, even though I really liked Tara, she was still a rat. She had planned to rat, but her plans changed only because they found her.
I’m hopeful, but sadly aware that I won’t get to witness Mr. Mayhem beat Jax’s ass like a bongo drum, pound like a pinata, then gut…..still not yet dead…..
Even my nephew……..you might know him. He bags groceries. Heee’th thp-ethal.
When it was mentioned, my heart sank. I knew I was right when Kenny looked at me out of his good eye……”loopth holth?”. Oh, God. Somehow Jax knows the “bylaws” of the “bruthah hood”. And there’s an “unwritten” bylaw loophole…….
I know, it’s ridiculous, but I’ve been fearful that in a year or two, we’ll be eager to watch the first episode of “Sons of SAMCRO.” Who else noticed Jax’s ‘cut’ has the tag, ‘sons of mayhem’. That’s not nearly as butch as I’d want, if I was a bad ass thug rebel.
Who knows……maybe a new series has possibility…….only…..Chibbs must die. It takes too much energy and effort to try and understand whatever words come out his mouth. Shi-ee-ite. Huh? I’ve always wondered if the Irish gun guys…..were able to understand him!
Goodbye, Gemma. Your voice is incredible, and I’ve listened, many times, to episodes where you sang.
Maybe, in Sons of Samcro…..you can be a ghost that advises Abel and Tommy!
I agree the twins were stupid and disconnected in their role as I agree Tara deserved to be killed.
I stopped watching at the start of the last season. The school shooting was too much for me. I loved it until then and will probably watch tonight because I’m still hoping that Jax and kids find a way out of their crappy, criminal life. That was the major plot point that hooked me in the beginning.
I’ve always looked at Opie’s death as the scene/moment/plot point that SOA fans will always remember most. Why? Because it said so much about all the characters. Because you cared so much about Opie and Jax and their friendship (heck, Jax even used to smile occasionally back then). Because you didn’t think a key character would be killed that early in the show. Because it was well written, acted, directed and edited. I could keep going, but I’ve often wondered if Sutter hasn’t been trying to repeat the magic of the death of Opie over and over, but it’s just become the ridiculousness that so many of us former SOA fans see.
Stopped reading when you said you haven’t watched regularly in 2 years.
(Minor Spoilers ahead for last season)
Mr. Sepinwall – I think your critique is fair. You’re not complaining it’s unpredictable, you’re complaining it’s silly. I’ve got my own issues with the show:
1. With all the killing, the population of charming should be down to about three people not affiliated with gangs.
2. I got tired of the Sons befriending a group then when the group turned their back the Sons killed them all for some set-up.
3. The scene with the police chief gettin boffed by Chibs on the cop car was stah-hoo-pid. (A shame because I think it was the same ep where Tig had that super-meaningful convo about love with the transvestite. Which was some of best writing anywhere.)
I personally liked the earlier seasons where there was a mixture of gangster stuff and funny, rowdy biker party stuff. It’s gotten so dark, it just can’t get darker. I love your tagline about more trying to be morer. I agree.
In total, I’ve enjoyed the show but I agree it had some annoying quirks. My favorite was when the cop got killed by Otto and the cop’s last words were “I didn’t see that coming!” I literally LOLed. How could you not see it coming on this show?
Anyway, enough from me. Hope everyone enjoys tonight and I look fwd to what Sutter does next.
This encapsulates all my complicated feelings about the show.
Later seasons felt like each episode was done paint by numbers: Insert musical montage, insert ridiculous chase scene, insert a gunfight, insert a club pow wow, insert bro hugs. I loved the earlier seasons but have waited to catch up when they announced the show ending. So maybe binge watching made the pattern more apparent.
IDK there are some flashes of brilliance, but this is one of the shows where the performances elevated the source material.
Don’t agree at all, whilst the show has had some dodgy moment (what show doesn’t going on for 7 seasons?) for the most part this how has been superb in terms of writing, direction and acting (Segal giving a Masterclass in performance each week)
Personally i thought the second season was far better than the first, the past 2 seasons (especially this season have been stellar). The montage ables audiences to take a few moments after shocks like Gemma’s death etc and think, it shows the quiet after the storm, the often painful introspective moments that the characters feel after doing something they have done.
Sons has been one of the best and most challenging shows on TV in years, far exceeding overrated shows like Breaking Bad yet receiving none of the glory. Articles like this when the show is about to air its final episode after all the hard work and time put in by all annoy the hell out of me.
When I have a show on a major network, I’ll critique specific people. Being a viewer, I can say that this show has had more ups and downs that stuck with me for days than most I’ve watched with the exception of Mad Men. As a fan of a story line, or a “virtual connection” I can forgive and give grace when things don’t jive with or resonate with me. But when a show is advertised as the bloodiest ever – i start to lose mojo because that can be seen on the Atlanta news, and means that characters and interaction must take a back seat to crazy. Seasons 1-5 were riviting, as there were people to root for, conflicts between characters, and the tension of Jax/Tara. Seasons 6 and 7, more of an endurance run. But I still would love to have a cup of joe with Mr. Sutter to get into his head about his story so I can have clarity about things as a viewer. I don’t have to love everything about him to have great respect and admiration for an accomplishment, and for moving me in a lot of ways while watching a story.
I haven’t read this yet, but in retrospect I have to think that this show lost its soul when Opie died. With Jax in a downward spiral morally, Opie was the last character I gave a crap about. Everyone else among the main characters has been utterly abhorent the last couple of seasons. Juice might have been worth rooting for if he’d received more screen time, but I checked out early this season and only began watching again with the last couple of episodes to see how it all wraps up.
I become a fan of SOA right away. The show reminded me of some of the people and things I saw or experienced in my past. The cast was also an interesting mix of GREAT (and good looking) talent. I do not normally waste my time watching TV sitcoms as I would rather watch a documentary, read, physically be doing something, or sleep during my personal time. Kurt’s writing and story-telling is his. He is telling the story as he wishes, as he wants, as he feels, and maybe a little bit of as he is being told. I ran hot and cold throughout the seasons as everyone has an opinion of how they would tell the story. It is a story of bad people doing bad things. Do I wish certain things didn’t happen or did happen, of course! I am still grieving Opie, I wish Tara was alive and Wendy was not around, I am torn about how I feel about Gemma’s death. That was the point I think. We were given the privilege of having 1 hour (or more at times) to live in fantasy of being around the bad-ass characters of the show. It was fun, it was sad, it was frustrating, it was twisted, it was interesting. I hung in there for 7 years and as the show finishes tonight I kind of feel lost in a sense. Kind of like losing some friends you’ve hung around with for 7 years. I almost don’t want to watch the shows final episode, but I will. All comes to an end. To the cast, crew, writers, producers – Thank You! It was a ride for 7 years. No regrets.
Wait, have you been watching the show as if it’s a sitcom this whole time? That would be amazing! This show really would benefit from a laugh track sometimes
There was a time when I thought that Sons of Anarchy was the best show on television. Despite its spectacular season finale, Season 3 was the point that the show started to decline, specifically the episodes when the group was in Ireland. It’s clear that Landgraf gave Sutter free rein to do as he pleased in Seasons 5 through 7 with all the incredibly shocking and downright gross things that he added in for flavor such as the redundant use of prison inmates getting anally raped and Tig carrying on a homosexual relationship with a transsexual. To me, it was as if Sutter was including all this nonsense simply for shock value because it certainly didn’t add anything to the plot. It actually became somewhat of a joke in our friend circle as we wondered amongst ourselves who was going to take it up the tailpipe this week. There’s no doubt in my mind that Kurt Sutter is a genius…most of the time. When the Sutter train is on the right rails, he’s unstoppable. It’s when he veers off untethered that things go to hell in a handbasket. With that being said, I look forward to seeing how he wraps up things in tonight’s series finale.
Walton Goggins as Venus Van Dam was possibly the best part of the last few seasons
I can’t completely hate this season because that conversation between Tig and Venus from two episodes ago is one of those moments that make you glad you have a television and that FX exists. (That would have never aired anywhere else.)
That said, the only thing I want out of this finale is for Tig and Venus to run off somewhere and live happily ever after. I don’t even care about anyone else and quite frankly I hope most of them die.
I’ve got patients waiting in the waiting rooms, so I should probably be quick about this.
My two most favorite characters—-Otto and Gemma.
Gemma was and is and forever will be the sexiest, bad-assed loving grandma the world will ever know.
Otto? If I had a choice in selecting my dad…….king of a country…..or Otto…..you’d have your answer before finishing the sentence.
Both my compassion for him, and rage against all those that had offended him, grew…..like a festering and uninterrupted ebola virus…….Oh, Otto!!!! I’d have protected LuAnn. I never did find out her “especiality” (when that super genius, the smartest one, Bobby Elvis announced his daddy had done the books for the scariest gangsta mobs, so he knew about double booking…..and the terrified Luann knew there would be no mercy once the club found out that she had cheated them of the money percentage exploited from every business in Charming……she made her decision. Which would be worse? The unforgiving, brutal, and certain death/wrath of the club, or…….swallowing her own vomit…..continuously, for however long it would take to satisfy the Bobby Elvis.
Desperate means require desperate measures.
Perhaps Gemma, Otto, me and my dog, HairyWorm, are the only ones that knew the truth. Luann…..she killed herself!!! She was mistaken when she thought her best option was to sexificate the Bobby Elvis. She knew exactly how terrifying what she’d endure once the club learned of her betrayal. Her mistake was in underestimating what was to unfold, once she captivated B.Elvis’s attention and sexual desires.
“Have you seen my videos? You know my especiality???” Damn, Sutter! I’ve yahooed, googled, wiki, and even missed the birth of my third son…..I missed when my daughter won the national spelling bee, and even, regretably, must add……Oh, Mom……I’m told your funeral went well. And, just as I thought, those five men managed to carry your casket just fine, without me.
There was a time when the only thing that even mattered a jot or a tittle or an iota (what the hell is a jot or a tittle or an iota?……I know you just thought of fried okra. You’re a retard! Don’t be angry. That only means we’re probably related.)
…..I went on a mission…..an exploration. No stone would be left unturned. I was prepared…..and, in fact, well…….if torture was the only way to compel folks to spill the beans……I done what had to be done.
Now, here, I find myself……all alone. Just follow the trail of bodies, heartache and suffering…….and then, maybe, you’ll find me.
I’ve started to accept this horrible truth…….I know! ‘say it isn’t so!’…….
I am almost ready to give up. I’ll never know what that ‘especial-ity’…….Whatever it was that, even a little wrinkly, and grandma-ish……was so friggin desirable, that Bobby Elvis betrayed his club. He kept his mouth shut…..well…..maybe not, but he didn’t tell anyone about LuAnn’s ‘double books’.
Otto plus Gemma……..it would create a white trash dynasty! Red-necks and bad-asses…….red, yellow, black, white, and purple……unite in agreement. King and Queen. Royalty.
Maybe if there’s a Sons of Samcro, Kevin or Cletus……a handsome thug, a little older than Jax……a thug capable of saying the word “brother” that is respectful to both r’s……..will appear.
Most likely when John Teller was over in Belfast……and Clay was distracted and plotting John’s death…..Gemma got knocked up by Otto. Sure….Otto’s love for Luann is as pure, intense and undiminishable as this world could possibly ever know, but Gemma had seen one of Luann’s videos. It took lots of practice, but Gemma not only perfected that especiality…….she added a squirt of whip cream and an ‘ole!’ at the end.
For Cletus’ sake, we’d hope to believe that, although wrong, and very very brief, it was pure love. The stuff of legends. Nothing as piddly as Romeo and Juliet.
Intense and extraordinary love. Perhaps Venus could better describe, since it has such a flambouyant vocabulary!.
Otto. He’s a real man. He wasn’t squealing and begging and desperately working on deals “for protection”.
Common hardened criminals would have buggered up that brutal murder, with the crucifix. My philosophy? If you’re gonna be a bad-ass……..there’s no middle ground. Otto held true to his character.
Gemma? Ever heard of Helen of Troy? The face that launched one-thousand ships? Helen’s lucky Gemma wasn’t yet born. Gemma…….she’s the kind of woman that all men desire. She’d probably blind both of my eyes with burning cigarettes, but I still love and adore and worship this beauty.
I’m old enough that I’ve watched as one of the essential three sisters required for the series Charm to make sense…..was replaced by a very clever and best possible solution when faced with just two sisters and “what we do now!??’
Juice…….I’d hoped to see him gang banged by every creature in the prison. But then my wife reminded me that he seemed to truly enjoy being raped. So it’s probably best he was killed without enjoying more of the brutal prison rape that he so much desired.
Oh…..yeah, yeah……the patients can wait another minute! I’ll right there.
Jax tells Nero…..”you can go ahead…..take the boys and Wendy….to the farm.”
It doesn’t matter whether you were raised in a trailer park, a third-world country, or in the lap of luxury……this is something that is known, universally.
If there’s a mangy, flea-riddled mutt scrounging on dumpster scraps……..every Hollywood ending involves someone saving the wretched creature and bringing it to a farm, somewhere. What dog wouldn’t love to frolick on a farm? Chasing chickens…..barking at horses, cows, sheep, and other critters. Farm=heaven….for a dog.
In real life, Nero would have said……”hey…..I’ll take Wendy. Her face is oddly attractive…..in a cheap, but cleaned-up, sobered-up kinda way. But the rest of her body? Diosa-worthy!
But those two brats? Thomas’ hair sprouts out like a fuzzy sock, fresh from the dryer. Startled static spring.
Abel? (played by twins, who, won’t end up billionaires like those olsen twins. they need to be in school, and not on the set. their mother should go to rehab………these twins are proof of the damage done when moms do the junk while pregnant).
Abel? You need the Vatican. His eyes dart about like a madman on crack, and when he utters any word, other than, “yabba dabba do”……it’s so painfully unnatural that one can only stare. It’s like a mouse giving birth to a giraffe. Actually, even more painful than that. Just don’t have Jax’s fabulous vocabulary to better describe the incongruity between an unattentive, blank and empty face, purported speaking words of wisdom.
I’ve watched one scene four times. They had to superimpose a mouth over Abels……clearly on account of his inability to say what they wanted, when they wanted. This is a problem well known, among animal trainers.
Otto? You deserve an emmy. You da man!
Gemma? I’d give you a gemmy…and emmy and more.
I loved every episode where you sang the song played during those emotional scenes.
I thought you did great, when you were “Married with Children.” But, after knowing you from Sons…….you have my love, devotion, and admiration.
The ghost of Charles Bukowski is deep in his cups once again.
Damn son… that works better than Ambien.
Unfortunately agree with every word.
I still watch the show, but it certainly has gotten dumber and dumber. How is it that any of the sons are not in jail. I mean a cop with the skills of Chief Wiggum could easily find enough evidence to put Jax Teller and most of the sons in jail for a long time.
Also if Sutter says his show isn’t the wire, then why do I remember him whining a few seasons ago about how he knows how David Simon feels after Sons of Anarchy was ignored at the emmys.
Something people seem to forget is everything that happens in this shows major plot is to inform Jax. I see comments still about how the show went downhill after Opie died. I loved opie, we all did! But the show isn’t about him, or Tara, or Gemma, or whoever it is someone may be pissed about leaving the show. It’s about Jax Teller and his time in the Sons of Anarchy MC. Also this show, as light or fun or however much it appeard Jax would find happiness, was never going to happen. This show is a tragedy, and I mean that in terms of the arts. Not that the show’s existence is a tragedy. Haha. Sutter didn’t stray off course, or change his mind on where to take it. His path may have changed (cast availability and what have you) but the end game was his plan all along. He knew all along opie would die. He knew Gemma would kill Tara. And however it ends tonight was his plan all along.
If you still like the show cool, if not that’s your right. But understand what the show being a tragedy means.
Oh and me saying it was his plan all along was pulled out of thin air. Sutter himself said so in countless interviews over the years.
* WASN’T pulled out of thin air. Ok enough interet commenting for today.