Hulu’s Best in Show heads into round 2

It’s week 2 for Hulu’s Best in Show tournament, and while many of my favorites advanced, not all did. “Parks and Recreation” lost a squeaker to “The Office,” “Glee” pretty convincingly beat “Friday Night Lights,” and “Cougar Town” and “Louie” were both crushed by, respectively, “Modern Family” and “How I Met Your Mother.”
I know there was concern over how much influence my vote had in things, given what happened last year with Ken Tucker. But my vote is much less powerful than his, and the only contest it wound up swaying this time was nudging “Vampire Diaries” over “True Blood.” (And check out how the “VD” fans rallied after their show as being blown out by “True Blood” in the first couple of days. That show and “Supernatural” were both getting thumped and wound up winning – and “Supernatural” didn’t even need my vote to do so.)
I also know some of you weren’t crazy about how I set up the initial match-ups (I chose those, and then Hulu set up how the rest of the bracket works), but I think every approach in a contest like this is going to leave fans of some shows unhappy. My philosophy was to pit similar shows against each other, both to see how fans of those genres did (like the vampire-on-vampire contest) but also to create greater diversity going forward. (I could have easily seen a situation where the vampire shows, “Supernatural” and “Fringe” were the final four if things had been set up differently, for instance.) As I implied in my answers on the new Hulu blog entry, I imagine that whoever is the guest critic next year will have their own unique approach with its ups and downs. It’s a contest about the size and passion of fanbases, so certain shows are always going to be at a disadvantage.
In terms of round 2 match-ups, I’ll be most curious to see if “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad” can beat, respectively, the more popular “Burn Notice” and “House,” which would lead to an epic round 3 showdown between TV’s two best dramas.
So go vote for your favorites, and we’ll be back next week for the Elite Eight.
How the hell is House beating Breaking Bad by 21%? I had no idea Hulu users were so AWESOME!!!
Why/how is your vote less powerful than Ken Tucker’s was?
Because HitFix is less powerful than Entertainment Weekly!
Shitegeist, if you go back and read the comments from last week’s Hulu post, you’ll see that a lot of people were unhappy that Ken’s vote (which was 25% compared to my 5%) was so powerful that he was able to frequently overturn the will of the people. This is inherently a fan contest, not a critic’s contest, and so it was decided that at most, all I’d be able to do was nudge a very tight race one way or the other. (And in the case of Fringe/Supernatural, my power wasn’t even that great.)
That feels right to me. My presence keeps things somewhat interesting, but the contest’s not about me.
Yeah, I think 5% is fair.
Also, as far as I’m concerned, Ken Tucker’s opinion isn’t worth 1% let alone 25%.
I’m confused. Does the 5% get added in at the end? Or is it reflected in the running totals?
It gets added near the end of the voting round. So right now those totals don’t reflect the impact my vote’s going to have – not that it’s a big impact. Fringe and Supernatural were pretty neck and neck all week, and when my vote was factored in, Fringe briefly edged ahead, then fell behind the weight of those SPN fans.
@Sepinwall: Really?? Because I saw the Hulu page barely an hour into the new brackets (March 7), and all your picks had 4% vs 0% — I just assumed that was your vote. Also, Fringe was behind SPN by just 1% nearly the entire week — I was actually expecting a 5% bump come March 7th, but you can still see that the percentages never changed — doesn’t that mean your 5% bump came early on?
I am very upset that Fringe lost to Supernatural.
Why?…
Fringe is a struggling show on a major network and could use the support. Supernatural thought it had ended its run and was called back by the network. The WB/CW doesn’t cancel shows. So Fringe would have been better off getting the support.
But it was in the same bracket as Mad Men and Breaking Bad, two shows that are objectively superior in all areas.
Whoops, it’s not even in the same bracket. Still not the best show up for the running.
Not the best show in the running, but better than Supernatural!
This contest is meaningless.
I’d say most readers of Alan clearly prefer Breaking Bad to House, so let’s turn this around yo.
Does anyone know if you can vote once every 24 hours?
You can vote pretty much constantly. Just hit reload after each time you’ve voted.
Hmmmm, I guess there have been a lot of votes cast already then, because I voted for Breaking Bad twenty times in a row without any changes in the percentages.
Seriously? Crap, I only voted once last time around. I’m sorry Raylin, it’s my fault you lost.
BTW, is anyone else abstaining from some of the votes? I’m not voting in any bracket where I haven’t watched either show. Doesn’t really seem kosher.
I’ve literally voted for Breaking Bad 200 times in the past 25 minutes, yet it remains stuck at 41%. There must be some limit in place.
And suddenly it’s back down to 40%. The fix is in. Can’t have all those challenging cable shows winning over network pablum, can we?
Ugh, I really wish they’d limit the voting.
So, no chance of a comeback for Breaking Bad? So disappointing. I’m gonna’ keep voting anyway, you all should too!
Without wishing to sound to stuck up, is any competition where Glee can get more votes than Friday Night Lights really worth worrying about?
In the words of Gob, ‘I mean, come on!’
Honestly, and I say this having watched season 1 of Glee, I can’t understand how it would beat any show out there.
But regardless, it appears that the average person quite seriously likes having a show that they can enjoy without having to think about. Hell it’s why I watch repeats of Bones after work instead of Breaking Bad – somethings I just don’t want to use my brain.
Breaking Bad is toast, unfortunately. While Breaking Bad is the superior show, not only does it have more viewers but its fans do come out to represent in these polls. They have an online presence as opposed to…say…NCIS maybe.
On the other hand, Mad Men stands an excellent chance of beating Burn Notice. In fact, given how active the show’s online fandom is, I’d consider it the favorite.
I see that Community is up against The Simpsons. This year, we will get our revenge!
Wolverines!
BTW, wouldn’t it be cool to see a Community episode riffing on Red Dawn?
Alan, I’m seeing some people claim they vote multiple times. Isn’t the server set up to discourage that? And if it isn’t, what’s the point of this contest?
To determine which show has the most obsessive/unemployed fanbase?
It’s the point of any contest like this: to see how passionate the fans are. And as I said above, it’s very easy to vote multiple times. Just hit reload after each vote.
Alan, I strongly recommend that you check out Kurt Vile’s new album, SMOKE RING FOR MY HALO, what with your attested liking for The Hold Steady and SST-era Meat Puppets.
Fringe get heavily promote by Fox and even during the Superbowl, but they still continue to drop.
If you ask me the Supernatural fans get none,talk about fighting for your show and overcoming a 5% handycape.
I hope they go pretty far good luck guys:)
Alan, does your vote work like the end of a game of Scrabble–adding 5% to your pick and subtracting it from the other?
To be honest, I think they totally botched the competition by pitting House against Breaking Bad. Those two have nothing in common.
It should have been Dexter against BB.
Ridiculous!
How did House beat Breaking Bad? The best fuggin show I have ever seen…FAIL AMERICA!!!