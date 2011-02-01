‘Human Target’ – ‘Kill Bob’: From Russia, with love?

The recent “Human Target” double features aired while I was at press tour, and at this point my interest in the show has waned enough that I never bothered to chase any of those down. Last night, FOX aired a new episode in order to use up the remaining originals before the new 90-minute “Idol”/”Breaking In” schedule launches in a few weeks, and since it was a light viewing night, I gave “Kill Bob” a chance. And while the action sequences and the chemistry between Valley, McBride and Haley remains just strong enough that I’ll watch under those conflict-free circumstances, the changes that the new production team have made have not only not made me more excited about the show, but have actually decreased my enjoyment level from last year’s ambivalence. Ames adds little, the Chance/Ilsa romantic angst feels terribly forced, and adding some kind of personal parallel for each case has yet to make me care even an iota more about any of the clients.
Not sure if I’ll get around to writing about the season’s last two episodes, so I’m curious – particularly given the level of vitriol many of you aimed at the revamp – who’s still watching, and how you’re feeling about season two at this point. And, more specifically, what did everybody think of “Kill Bob”?
I love this show, and I’m a big critic with tv shows. The humor and the action, with no faked drama or forced suspense give the show a different angle than most.
Totally agree. Love the show, and considered watching it before Chuck last night. I especially like the Guerrero/Ames interactions, which were not really in last night’s episode.
Watching it back to back with CHUCK last night I was unsure which show was which at times. Nearly every gag in it has already been done on Chuck, and usually better. If it weren’t for the ongoing awesomeness of Guerrero I would’ve tuned out weeks ago.
All of the changes Matt “Needle-Drop” Miller brought to this show have failed; spectacularly so.
I feel a nice sense of shadenfreude knowing that Miller’s failure here will mean his type of lame, canned, inane drivel (and horrible taste in music) won’t pollute other shows.
His biggest failure here was failing to see that the worst parts of Chuck (namely the tin-canned synth-music of Tim Jones and the really forced male-female misunderstandings) don’t work outside of the confines of that particular show.
So thanks, Matt MIller, for completely ruining everything that made Human Target good in the first season. Yes, I realize had nothing changed, Fox probably would have scrapped it during or after this season.
But an excellent series that’s gone too soon (Firefly) is far better if it goes out doing what made it great, instead of an excellent series that was completely ruined by some lame former production assistant who is so far over his head, his head is up his @$$.
You suck Matt Miller. But only slightly less than Tim Jones.
Matt, I’m still not clear on your feelings about Matt Miller or the revamped music. Please elaborate. Your comments thus far seem a bit ambiguous.
LOL. Funny, Alan.
I think my Firefly analogy is right on the money (or the target, as it were).
The first season of Human Target was excellent. And that includes Bear’s music.
Like a good chicken soup recipe, you can’t take out the rosemary and replace it with basil. Basil works with other food. It’s doesn’t work with chicken soup.
It’s better to get cancelled while putting on a great show, without compromise, than it is getting cancelled after compromising a show’s values, and removing the things that made it great.
Alan, think of it THIS way: This season of Human Target is season 2 of Friday Night Lights.
And Tim Jones’s horrible music is Lance killing a guy and dumping his body in a river.
Not good, right? ;-)
Except I never found Human Target season 1 to be remotely on par with Friday Night Lights or Firefly or whatever. It was a flawed show with potential to grow. It needed fixes. I just don’t think Miller’s fixes have turned out to be the right ones.
Alan, do you know how much of this was FOX directive and how much was Miller’s own ideas? I thought Steinberg was doing just fine last year, but I’m assuming his demotion was an executive thing and not his choice.
Teeheehee, comparing S1 of Human Target to Firefly is like comparing Charmed to Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
That’s unfair, I know (but kinda funny.) Human Target S1 needed… I’m not entirely sure…. *some* help… but really not that much. It was a pretty charming show that totally came into its own the last episode.
Had they continued the finale story with Armand Assante & (cute lil’ Fred from Angel, who Baptiste clearly hadn’t really killed) & Winston all hostagey to (Psych Guy’s awesome villain turn), *then* brought on more emotional tie-ins…. well, I don’t think we’d be talking cancellation now.
Instead we got an overload of Matt Miller trying to stuff square peg Human Target into round hole Chuck… with maximum arrogance and minimal respect for the show’s original charms.
Damn shame really.
P.S. I threw up my hands and stopped caring the minute Chance and Baptiste went all “Midnight Run” a few episodes ago.
What kind of a MORON show runner cheesecakes off a great villain played by a great actor for a laugh and a half?
Matt Miller, that’s who.
I think “Kill Bob” is the weakest of the episodes that has aired since the holiday break and not a particularly fair one to judge the season on.
I’m still undecided on the changes between last season and this. In some episodes the larger cast really clicks and at other times having the women in the mix feels forced which actually supports my original thinking that what they really needed was a recurring female guest star not a permanent cast addition. For now it stays on the DVR list to be watched when nothing else interesting to me is on.
Couldn’t be more disappointed in this season. I really enjoy the chemistry between the original three leads; but the new cast does nothing except add more characters for the show to service. Really miss the mythology set up in last year’s season finale, miss the old music… I may keep watching, but it’s ceased to be something I’m looking forward to. A real bummer..
Enjoyed last season – the show seemed a little bit bigger than ‘tv’ at times and I loved the potential of the characters, particularly Guerrero. Guerrero is still the highlight of the show, but Ilsa just hasn’t worked for me, the show has become much cheesier (campier?) at times, and – while it had a more natural storytelling flow last year – it seems extremely forced at times and often pushes the acceptably huge ‘suspension of disbelief’ quotient into ‘come on, man’ territory. For me, it just barely qualified as a dvr-worthy show (with upside) last year, and I’m afraid it earned a deletion from the lineup not long after the ‘very special Xmas episode.’
My issues with Human Target, sadly, run deep this season. Matt Miller completely destroyed this show. Lets look at some of the great “fixes” he enacted is his tenure as showrunner.
Last season Chance was shown as a player flirting with woman after woman every episode, allowing for many great guest stars (see Grace Park and 6).
This season: gave him a terrible completely contrived romance with his boss (who shouldn’t be there but we’ll get there)
Problem: The new romance feels completely forced, and is painful to watch, and makes some of the last 3 or so minutes of episode (ala the christmas episode) feel horrible, leaving a bad taste in the viewers mouth.
Second,
Last Season: Best theme song of the year? Yes? or No? I would have to say yes, it was both badass and inspiring.
This year: some techno-y remixed version of an epic theme song, basically neutering it.
Problem: The theme song was something I looked forward to every week, just to hear it, it is on my itunes right now and I play it every once in awhile to feel the awesome that it is.
Third,
Last season: Let me ask everyone, what was the best episode of last season? …………ok got your answer? Was it a episode with Bapteste? specifically was it the last episode of the season, the origin story? I think it is was. I could explain all the reasons that it work, but it just did, on all levels.
This season: Matt Miller took all that back story and threw it out the window.
Problem: ….do I really need to explain?
Matt Miller wanted to leave his mark on this show, and he did, but taking what was a really fun throw back show, one that was showing starting to show its backstory, and immediately threw it all out the window.
I get that he wants to leave his mark, i really do. But his mark just seemed to made of cow doo-doo. Its just sad.
If i get a free few more minutes I will write about ames and Ilysa
I still really enjoy this show regardless of the changes. Although I agree strongly with the others that last season was indeed better.
Throughout the whole episode, I thought the guy playing bob was Paul Rudd, esp. when he was rapping in his car in the beginning.
Anyway, another lackluster episode. Why did we need a story with Ames (Vegas, marriage, etc.)? Who knows? Ilsa annoys me every time she opens her mouth. The show is a shell of what it once was, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it doesn’t make a third season. Ames is useless, Ilsa is annoying. Get back to the core of the show!
that is so funny… i thought it was paul rudd too! Who is it? It’s driving me crazy!
I still enjoy the show, but at this point the only thing keeping it that way is the great chemistry between leads (and jackie earle haley’s general awesomeness). They could put those three together as the judges on American Idol and get me to watch that piece of crap at this point. I’m hugely disappointed that they threw away the first season finale and essentially started over with weak material and ruined the amazing theme song.
Waiting for it to die. There’s enough there for me to leave it on my DVR season pass, but I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone and I’m not particularly sorry to see it get canceled.
I like Chuck for what it is. I liked Human Target for what it was. The revamp misunderstood why HT’s audience was watching and what made the show work.
I liked the show fine last year, when Chance was carrying his name and mantle as a long line of solo professionals dedicated to helping others, and Guerrero just a bad dude who they could use because he was so loyal to him. While all Guerrero is good Guerrero, and we’re now seeing more of him, the addition of the ladies and restructuring of the company (1) does absolutely nothing for me…Ilsa okay but neutral; Ames just useless and annoying, (2) takes time away from the main investigation/active/suspense plot, that I was happy with in season one, and (3) completely betrays the shows premise with every single airing. Given the ratings, it’s toast anyways, but Matt Miller really did not leave the show better than when he found it.
I agree with most of the comments here, but I’d like to specifically zero in on Ames. I think this character is a microcosm of Miller’s mistakes. I actually like Janet Montgomery; I think she’s done a great job with what she’s been given. The problems lie in other areas. First, there’s not a single reason for this character to exist, other than to fit some formula in Miller’s mind. This might be acceptable is the character was imagined in a fresh or unique way, but instead she is the most cliched, annoying shell possible. Not only is she a dead weight on the show, but Miller chose to tie her to Guerrero, thereby neutering him and negating one of the show’s strengths: A character who could pull the trigger when our hero’s moral qualms would not allow it. In effect, Guerrero was HT’s Hawk from the Spenser series. I don’t want or need a humanized Guerrero. I understand his purpose in the old show–he’s the guy who is super-cool in small doses and a monster in large ones.
While there are many other shortcomings in Miller’s retooling, I believe this one instance sums them up nicely. Maybe S3 Chuck got off to a rocky start for a reason.
Good points. I like Janet Montgomery too, but they don’t use her well. If they had to tie her to Guerrero, they should have made her his protege instead of his gopher. I also like India Varma (sp?) a lot, but think the Ilsa Pucci character is terrible.
I still like the show, but last year (and especially the direction they seemed to be heading towards at the end of last year) was much better.
I still watch and enjoy this show…but I don’t dare attempt to deny or rationalize away its problems. They can’t find anything to do with Ames other than have her try and pull off some lame gag or have her end up half-naked (not bad in my book…but still). I’ve warmed a bit to Ilsa, but the romance thing does feel forced (I miss Emmanuelle Vaugier as the FBI agent).
I also miss the first season’s gimmick that Chance is underground and someone you have to dig around for to even hear of, let alone track down to request his services.
The best parts of this season, for me, have been the episodes that made me think of last season thanks to having direct ties to last season (Baptiste and Maria). I will be sad if Human Target is canceled still, in favor of some awful crap that gets the axe as well after a few weeks…but I can’t find a great way to argue for the show’s existence beyond this season either, thanks to this season.
It may not be FNL or Firefly, but I thought that first season was a lot better than you did. It had a couple of clunkier episodes, but overall it maintained the right balance of fun banter, badass action and hot chicks, all while slowly building to the mythology heavy finale that may have been the show’s best episode. I loved it the way it was, and after my initial joy at its miracle renewal, I was bummed to hear about the overhaul.
Well, much like Matt C above, my fears were realized. This is a shell of the breezily charming Human Target from last season. The episodes have been piling up on my DVR, and while I want to get as much of these three guys (let’s just pretend Poochie and Lames don’t exist) as I can before the inevitable cancellation, it’s also damaging my fond memories of the first season. My girlfriend gave up after three episodes, saying it just wasn’t the same, and I might have too if it hadn’t been for the Baptiste episode.
I loved you, Human Target, but you broke my heart. It’s not me, it’s most definitely you.
I generally despise these types of shows because the action is always generic and the “laughs” usually need to be written with quotation marks. But the cast of this show is what keeps me tuning in. I love all the guys and Mrs Pucci (sp?); but I have never liked the Ames character. So I do agree that compared to last year the quality is a little less; but there isn’t another action show that I gobble up like Popcorn. @Matt C. I am simpatico with your opinion about the music. Last year if you heard a pop song, the lyrics probably were commenting on the show. Now (like last night) it’s exciting 90’s dance club music….Prodigy?!? Couldn’t they have at least used DeadMaus? <– that's a joke btw
I’m still watching, but mostly I’m just assuming it’s running out the string.
The changes have really hurt the show. I’ll admit I like Ames because I think the actress is cute (and I think she actually adds some humor), though I still don’t know why they didn’t add the computer hacker from last season as she seemed to be far more useful.
Poochie continues to be completely annoying, as does the parallel with the main stars’ lives. Real shame, since it was a lot of fun last year.
While I enjoy the actors, this show is badly in need of new writers. This seasons’ “Imbroglio” is quite possibly the worst episode I’ve ever seen of any action show. It was supposed to be a performance of La Traviata. To perform said Opera, one would have opera singers, a ballet, a chorus, a full orchestra, stage managers, costumers, lighting managers and all manner of people working behind the scenes doing props, costumes, etc. The opera house can hold probably more than 500 people (our Community theatre alone can house 400 and itâ€™s tiny in comparison with the concert hall they were showing). Not once do we see anything more than about 50 elegantly dressed opera-goers. It was also obvious from the dialog that none of the writers had ever actually seen an opera. Iâ€™ll bet they hadnâ€™t even looked â€œOperaâ€ up on Wikipedia!
I question why a group of international bad guys would waste their time with a fake hostage situation at an Opera house on a gala night, when they could get in there any other day of the week when the place would be practically empty. The whole plot set-up did not make sense to me. At all. Bad writers. Bad, Bad Bad Writers. Bad enough that I want to write to them and tell them how bad they are! It has its moments, but sadly, not enough of them. Phew, it felt good getting that off my chest!
Wow. You guys think way too much about an hour of cheese TV. For shows like this it’s pretty simple. Do you like it or do you not like it?
Needle drops, whatever they are, lame production assistants (what do they do? who cares,) chicken soup & basil? Seriously? Save that for TV that’s trying to be art. Human Target is trying to entertain, mindlessly. I seriously doubt there’s a lot of hand-wringing or up-all-night sessions strategizing about to further enhance & deepen the relationship between Isla & Chance, or whether Guerrero’s character has been expanded enough so that the audience can identify with him more, or whatever.
It’s how cool can the action sequences be, let’s throw some more funny lines in there, and make do with whatever the network told us so we don’t get cancelled. No deep thinking required.
My wife & I love Mark Valley, love the Guerrero character, we think Winston is funny, and the rest is window dressing to fill up the rest of the 43 minutes.
I’ll watch anything with Mark Valley in it. The fact that Guerrero happens to be an awesome character is a huge bonus. If the stories don’t make sense, who cares. If the music bugs, whatever, hardly the first show to tell us how to feel. This is based on a cartoon? A graphic novel? In no way is reality supposed to intrude on our modern-day A-Team. The cheesier, cornier & more outlandish the better, so long as it’s funny & Mark Valley gets to kick someone’s ass & smirk about it. You really shouldn’t ask much more of shows like this. It’s not worth tickling your brain over.
A bit ironic that you thought a bit too much pertaining a subject that didn’t need much thinking.
Why?
The problem most people have is the clear shift from season one, which was generally well liked/loved by most people towards season two, which isn’t. This is the grievance.
As someone that quite enjoyed and followed season one of this show and reccomended it for it’s straight action and fun to friends…I have since dropped it because of the ridiculous “cheese” that was introduced in this current season..and so have all the people I reccomended it too.
People simply feel cheated due to the standard that was set on season one and has basically been thrown out for “babes” and excess “cheese”.
I totally agree with David.
I agree with GRIFTER and I’m baffled by DAVID. I watch something because its good and I like it. Not because it has one person in it. The whole is greater than the sum of its parts and when half the parts are useless(AMes, Ilsa, Matt Miller, Tim Jones & the chuck writers) then you have a problem.
Its a disgrace that this episode drew more viewers than the far superior Chuck. The actor who played Bob seemed to be channeling Zach Levi.
Funny that you say that.
I enjoyed (most) S1 Human Targets more than (most) Chucks, but once they brought that Matt Miller douche in from Chuck to “improve” Human Target, it’s no contest between the two.
Irony!
Also… conspiracy? 8)
still has the best fight choreography on TV – as for the changes, I’m actually starting to like Ilsa, and I can deal with Ames, but what did they do to the theme song!!!
There’s a little faked drama (anything with Ames?) but did anyone pay attention to the scene where Chance and the wife first fight? That was perfectly acceptable and keeps me watching formore.
I really liked Kill Bob and I think Human Target is fantastic. I hope they renew it for SEASON 3!
I have an idea for how to make the show better. First, get rid of Ames and Ilsa. Second, focus on the three male leads and their chemistry. Third, make Chance and Guerrero former hitmen in a clandestine black-ops organization. What’s that? It sounds just like season 1? Wow. That would explain why season 1 was SOOOOO much better. It all makes sense now. And one more thing… they ruined the one of the best intro songs. It was second only to Hawaii Five-O.
Never watched Season 1, and Ames was the only reason I tuned in this season, so on some level her addition potentially could have worked. Can’t blame them for trying to bring in new viewers. Unfortunately, the show itself wasn’t interesting enough and I have yet to watch an episode besides “Taking Ames”.
I dislike, to varyign dgerees, the changes that have been made to the show this season. But as you and others have touched on, the three male leads (as well as the action and sense of fun that permeats the show) are enough to keep me watching and enjoying it.
What really kills me is that this show will likely be cancelled while Hawaii 5-0 will undoubtedly live on
The wife real maiden name is Schwedak… Matt Miller’s tribute to Chuck creators Josh Schwartz and Chris Fedak?
“Kill Bob” happened to be the first episode that I have seen since the pilot. It was pretty lame. The women are not well integrated, the acting is almost uniformly subpar, the bullet-dodges just as ridiculous as they were in the pilot, the dialogue plain and even though I live in Vancouver and love this city, it might be nice to see this show have some kind of a budget. And I do not simply mean more random explosions.
Last night’s episode, “The trouble with Harry”, was way better.
No, “The Trouble With Harry” was pretty much the “That’s It For Me!” Episode. Seriously, there is NO CHEMISTRY between Chance and Pucci. None, zero, zilch, zip, nada. When Chance told Harry that someone “didn’t make it out,” I was hoping it was either woman and that she had been whacked. They are both useless and insufferable. If my husband insists on watching any more I will ffwd every scene either chick is in and just wait for Guererro and the fight scenes.