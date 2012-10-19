‘Hunted’ – ‘Mort’

Okay, I’ve already posted my review of Cinemax’s “Hunted,” as well as an interview with creator Frank Spotnitz. Now it’s your turn. For those of you watched tonight – or who saw the premiere a couple of weeks ago on the BBC – what did you think? Did you like Melissa George in full Sydney Bristow mode? Were you happy to see Mr. Eko, Stannis Baratheon, Balon Greyjoy and various other notable British actors together in the same show? Were the interlocking flashbacks too much for you in this episode? Are you interested in the mission Sam goes on? Were you also troubled by Sam leaving the window shade up in front of her secret conspiracy compartment, even if Spotnitz insists (as he did to me in a deleted part of that interview) that no one can see the conspiracy wall from the street? And will you watch again?
I won’t be doing weekly write-ups, but will come back after the finale airs with some thoughts. For now, have at it. And if you’ve seen multiple episodes in the UK, please confine your specific comments to the premiere episode.
I wish Melissa George wasn’t doing a silly English accent. Her native Aussie sounds just fine, and I’ve always found her quite compelling. Couldn’t make much sense of the episode but it had lots of subtitles and required more attention.
Bitchin. Good action, twisty plot, and Melissa George. I’ll definitely be back next week.
I love Strike Back but found this a bit boring. Bland art direction and poorly shot action scenes.
Actually, I liked the languid pace. It intensifies the tension. Love Strike Back too, but that’s a different show and concept altogether. However – unlike Strike Back – I am having a hard time with the accents. Within scenes, we’re hearing American and Brit from the same actress? Where’s the continuity here? Didn’t mind the flashbacks – we have to get a backstory somehow, don’t we? And as for art direction, some of the monochrome with spot color was beautiful. What were you watching?
Loved the photography. Loved the main actress. I have feeling this is going to get a bit too plot-y for my tastes, though.
I dunno if this is a spoiler… but by episode 3 they do cover that window :D
as for the show and having watched 3 episodes so far, there are 2 reasons for still watching:
1) Melissa George
2) the Guardian’s hilarious reviews
oh and I like the photography and art direction.
I found it enjoyable, if a little confusing.
The first episode is all over the map, but I think the idea of private spy companies is ripe for some dissection. However, it feels like Spotnitz isn’t interesting in tackling the subject in any substantive way. This is just a less ridiculous version of Alias.
I’m going to stick with it for the first season because the potential is there, and because I’m hoping ensuing episodes will actually make sense of all the loose threads in this pilot.
Homeland wannabe but lacks the acting, directing etc.
I liked the private company angle, I liked the piecemeal flashbacks, the game of thrones cast, all the little subplots. I think it’s a welcome addition with strike back to Cinemax . The woman out for revenge story never gets old, as long as its a fresh take, as this appears to be, will have to see how they take it from here ( we know she will get her man, it’s how she gets him that will keep me watching)
Absolutely awful. Have turned over to watch Homefront!