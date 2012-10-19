‘Hunted’ – ‘Mort’

Okay, I’ve already posted my review of Cinemax’s “Hunted,” as well as an interview with creator Frank Spotnitz. Now it’s your turn. For those of you watched tonight – or who saw the premiere a couple of weeks ago on the BBC – what did you think? Did you like Melissa George in full Sydney Bristow mode? Were you happy to see Mr. Eko, Stannis Baratheon, Balon Greyjoy and various other notable British actors together in the same show? Were the interlocking flashbacks too much for you in this episode? Are you interested in the mission Sam goes on? Were you also troubled by Sam leaving the window shade up in front of her secret conspiracy compartment, even if Spotnitz insists (as he did to me in a deleted part of that interview) that no one can see the conspiracy wall from the street? And will you watch again?

I won’t be doing weekly write-ups, but will come back after the finale airs with some thoughts. For now, have at it. And if you’ve seen multiple episodes in the UK, please confine your specific comments to the premiere episode.