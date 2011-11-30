‘I Hate My Teenage Daughter’ – ‘Pilot’: The worst people in the world

I posted my review of FOX’s “I Hate My Teenage Daughter” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. I couldn’t stand it, but you may have felt more kindly about it, had more built-up affection for Jaime Pressly and/or Katie Finneran (or Chad L. Coleman from his “Wire” days), or genuinely found it funny.
What did everybody else think? Will you be tuning in next week?
Also, if anyone watches “The Exes” on TV Land tonight, feel free to discuss it here if you want.
Nope, I hated it too. I just can’t believe ABC is going full-throttle in promoting Work It as if it will actually become a hit.
Agree completely with you. I hated that pilot.
No….and nope.
Couldn’t even finish the first episode. 10 minutes into the show, I just had to turn it off. I gave this show a chance because of Jaime Pressly but even her sex appeal could not save the show and it’s horrible writing and shit back story. FOX isn’t even trying anymore. Cancel this show immediately.
It wasn’t that bad, yes it needs some spicing up but it wasn’t horrible or even unwatchable. Every teen girls worset fear of her mom dancing in front of her friends, that was pretty funny. I liked it.
I thought the first ten minutes were bearable. Of course not good, but far more tolerable than, say, Last Man Standing or Whitney, which I couldn’t stand even a few minutes of. Then it became downright awful and I understood the venom.
I didn’t find it awful, just blah. I never laughed but I smiled involuntarily a couple times. And I only actively hated the characters when Katie Finneran was being especially pathetic.
I thought Jamie Kennedy was actually good in her scenes with Kevin Rahm. Her getting flustered when he said he cared about her was the closest it came to being funny, so I guess that could be a good relationship going forward.
Jamie Kennedy is in this? Dear God.
Godamnit. Pressly.
There is no excuse for this pile of shit
It had its funny moments…
I watched The Exes out of some nostalgic loyalty to Turk. Let’s see… Donald Faison is paired with a nerdy needy white guy, and then he dances. Where have I seen this before?