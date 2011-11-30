‘I Hate My Teenage Daughter’ – ‘Pilot’: The worst people in the world

Senior Television Writer
11.30.11 12 Comments

I posted my review of FOX’s “I Hate My Teenage Daughter” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. I couldn’t stand it, but you may have felt more kindly about it, had more built-up affection for Jaime Pressly and/or Katie Finneran (or Chad L. Coleman from his “Wire” days), or genuinely found it funny. 

What did everybody else think? Will you be tuning in next week? 

Also, if anyone watches “The Exes” on TV Land tonight, feel free to discuss it here if you want.

