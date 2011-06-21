If I had an Emmy ballot 2011: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama

Welcome to part six of our journey through the Emmy ballot on HitFix. Once again, Fienberg and I are approaching each category from two directions, with Dan as the pragmatist and me as the optimist. So as we move onto the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama category, Dan has his usual exhaustive photo gallery of potential nominees, starting with the most likely candidates before eventually moving onto a bit of wish fulfillment, while after the jump, I continue to pretend that I’m a voting member of the TV Academy and have to pick six nominees for this category. (And, again, actors determine what category to submit themselves in, or whether to submit at all. You can download the full performers list here.)
In terms of the winner, this may be the most wide-open of the major acting fields, simply because “Breaking Bad” didn’t air during the eligibility period and three-time winner Bryan Cranston therefore will have to wait at least a year for another trophy. In terms of nominations, though, this is going to be a very tough category to crack, as four of the six nominees return, along with Gabriel Byrne (who was nominated for both of the first 2 seasons of “In Treatment”). If you bank on the usual Emmy voter complacency, that leaves one spot, and that’s almost certainly going to Steve Buscemi (movie actor + HBO prestige project usually equals a nomination). My list is slightly more eclectic, though several of those returning nominees absolutely deserve to repeat, if only because they’ve all been deserving in their own way, and had the poor timing to be up against the genius of Cranston.
And top of that list is Cranston’s AMC comrade Jon Hamm, who had arguably his bet season ever, and inarguably his best Emmy submission episode ever, with “Mad Men” season four and “The Suitcase,” respectively. Don Draper’s drunken shame spiral was a gift to Hamm, who got to break down his master of the universe character, slowly build him back up, then show how the new Don Draper was perhaps not improved. Fantastic work throughout, and if he submits “The Suitcase” – in which he got to play every note of an acting symphony – it’s hard to imagine anybody beating him. (Note on the clip: yes, it’s the same one I used for Elisabeth Moss the other day, but every day is a good day to find out what the money is for.)
In terms of our next repeater, I had a conflicted feeling a year ago when Kyle Chandler finally, improbably cracked the nominations field. On the one hand, I was glad Coach was finally being recognized for one of the best performances on television in the last decade. On the other, “Friday Night Lights” season 4 was, while not a poor showcase for Chandler, certainly not the showiest season he’s had. Season 5, though, featured some of his best work of this great, great series (most, but not all, of which has aired on NBC already), as Coach Taylor has had to deal with the pitfalls of winning with an outlaw team: ego, dirty play, envy and pushback from the football institutions. His work with Michael B. Jordan in particular has been so tense at times, and moving at others.
Gabriel Byrne was, indeed, incredibly deserving in those first 2 “In Treatment” seasons. He has a workload unlike any other lead actor on television, carrying 2 hours or more of drama each week, memorizing massive chunks of dialogue in short order, having to convey so much about his character in how he listens and reacts to others, etc. The series’ third and final season was more flawed/repetitive than the first 2, with Byrne’s Dr. Paul Weston going through many of the same problems over and over, but the nightly acting duets between Byrne and the likes of Irrfan Khan and Amy Ryan were still riveting.
Our last repeater, Michael C. Hall, is the only one in this category whose show I don’t enjoy overall anymore. But in the case of “Dexter,” Hall is just so good that I will watch for him, even as the rest of the series is in a safe, dull familiar story cycle. Hall was especially good early in the season, as Dexter went through the early stages of grief (or his sociopathic understanding of grief) in the wake of his wife’s murder, and if the overall beats remain the same (Dexter almost gets caught, just barely gets away, straps the big bad to a table, lather, rinse, repeat), he never lets Dexter himself seem bored with it.
Of my two novice nominees, one is a longshot for a nomination and one unfortunately has no realistic chance at all, even though he should, and both are from FX shows.
The longshot is Timothy Olyphant, who in “Justified” season 2 found a way to mix the swagger of Raylan Givens with some genuine vulnerability and pathos. Again, it’s hard to see anyone beating Hamm with “The Suitcase,” but if Olyphant were to somehow get a nomination and then submit the season’s penultimate episode (Raylan deals with what happened at Aunt Helen’s house), I could at least see a voter having to think about it for a moment. (Also, because FX shows tend to be badly represented clip-wise on Hulu and even worse on YouTube, the best Raylan clip I could find was this season 2 promo, which at least has the swagger down.)
The no-hoper who deserves better is, of course, Donal Logue, star of a show (“Terriers”) that deserved better all around. As bottom-feeding private eye Hank Dolworth, Logue had to play light, and dark, and everything in between, and make the show’s blend of shaggy dog buddy comedy and dark film noir all make sense. Oh, and he also had to have so much chemistry with co-star Michael Raymond-James, and also make us both love and pity a character who could be incredibly selfish and/or self-destructive. Such a great performance, which unfortunately was on a show nobody watched, on a network that has an iffy Emmy track record, in a genre that’s hard to get any kind of Emmy love from. Sigh…
Tough omissions: When Steve Buscemi gets his inevitable nomination as icy budding mob boss Nucky Thompson, it will be totally deserving, even if I had him just a hair behind these six. (The pause as he tells the story of his baby in the finale is almost award-worthy on its own.) Ray Romano continues to do surprisingly delicate, powerful work as the center of TNT’s “Men of a Certain Age.” Sean Bean helped ground the fantasy world of “Game of Thrones” with his usual nobility and gravity, even if Ned Stark seemed like such a colossal fool at times. James Badge Dale embodied all the cerebral, paranoid qualities that made “Rubicon” so effective for most of its short run, and was the rare actor I’d pay just to watch think. Nathan Fillion and Michael Imperioli both did better-then-required work on ABC crime procedurals, but only Fillion’s show (which plays more to his comic gifts) will be back next season. I had a lot of problems with this season of “Sons of Anarchy,” but Charlie Hunnam‘s performance was strong throughout, even in service to a plot that didn’t work. Holt McCallany carried another FX drama that deserved better in “Lights Out.” Peter Krause tends to operate more in the serious corners of “Parenthood” – and is terrific at that, especially in scenes with or about Max Burkholder – but he also on occasion got to have fun on the show’s lighter side, like the episode where he accidentally got stoned on his new boss’s special lollipop. Finally, Hugh Laurie is likely a lock for a nomination, but unlike with Hall and “Dexter,” his performance wasn’t enough to keep me watching a show I had completely tired of, so the best I can do is to mention him here.
Considering how much I tend to disagree with Alan I’m surprised at how spot-on his wish-lists have been. I would be totally fine with these nominees. However, Buscemi is not anywhere close to being deserving. His storyline was one of BE’s lamest and least fleshed-out, his character was dull and undefined, and I never got the sense that Steve knew what to do with the material.
My nominees would be:
1. Kyle Chandler
2. Gabriel Byrne
3. Timothy Olyphant
4. Donal Logue
5. Jon Hamm
6. Matt Bomer
I enjoy White Collar as a bit of light escapist fare, but to put him in the same category as those titans of drama is a bit insulting to the rest of the field, no?
If Olyphant doesn’t get a nom, well, there simply is not justice in this world.
Are you saying then that it would be…unjustified?
I agree Cathy. Timothy Olyphant should not only be a nominee but should also win the coveted EMMY!
Bernadette
Jon Hamm or Kyle Chandler would be my choices to win it, both were superb in their recent seasons and there were some moments and episodes that were up there with the best of their work.
I think Holt McCallany is my clear #1. He did so much more with so much less than all of those other actors.
I also wonder why James Badge Dale doesn’t get a mention. He was compelling while reading reports. I get that he was mildly overshadowed by a group of awesome supporting characters, but he sold things in a way few actors could do.
It is a loaded category.
It’ gotta be Hamm. It wouldn’t surprise me if Hall or Laurie won it though. It would be like in that year when Jon Cryer (Laurie/Hall) won the supporting actor in a comedy Emmy, despite everyone thinking it would be NPH’s (Hamm’s) turn after Piven (Cranston) was finally out of the running.
But I see Hamm as the most deserving, closely followed by Chandler and Krause.
Should Be Nominated
Steve Buscemi, Boardwalk Empire
Kyle Chandler, Friday Night Lights
Michael C. Hall, Dexter
Jon Hamm, Mad Men
Donal Logue, Terriers
Timothy Olyphant, Justified
Winner: Jon Hamm.
Hamm had no shortage of phenomenal moments this year, but with â€˜The Suitcaseâ€™ in hand, he has probably his best submission episode ever – one of the finest overall episodes from one of the finest overall seasons this great show has ever produced. All that, plus the absence of Bryan Cranston, means that itâ€™s his time.
Will Be Nominated
Steve Buscemi, Boardwalk Empire
Kyle Chandler, Friday Night Lights
Michael C. Hall, Dexter
Jon Hamm, Mad Men
Hugh Laurie, House
William H. Macy, Shameless
Winner: Jon Hamm.
Once again, this is probably the most stacked category of the year nomination-wise, but for the win things are fairly straightforward. Hall and Laurie had their best chances to win last year and didnâ€™t â€“ subpar seasons, if not subpar performances, should keep them out of the winnerâ€™s circle again. Macy makes it in on his name over the more deserving Olyphant, but he likely doesnâ€™t have enough to win, and Gabriel Byrne, who Iâ€™m excluding largely because his show took a year off and then nobody watched. While Chandler did some of his best work this year, FNL has never been more than a blip on Emmyâ€™s radar. That leaves Golden Globe and SAG-award winner Buscemi as Hammâ€™s biggest competition. Heâ€™s certainly a force to be reckoned with, but he doesnâ€™t have a knockout showcase episode and as we saw with the Drama Actress awards last year, Emmy voters donâ€™t always line up with Globe and SAG voters (see Sedgwick over Margulies, Cranston over Hall). After four years, itâ€™s Hammâ€™s year to take home the gold.
Other Notables: Sean Bean (â€œGame of Thronesâ€), Gabriel Byrne, â€œIn Treatmentâ€, Charlie Hunnam (â€œSons of Anarchyâ€), Nathan Fillion (â€œCastleâ€), Holt McCallany (â€œLights Outâ€)
Jared, you did all the work for me :)
I have to mention James Badge Dale as Alan did. I’m sorry but I would watch him read the phone book along with Olyphant.
If Hamm doesn’t win, it will be a crime. His performance was outstanding this past season. I really want to see Hamm be recognized for his hard work.
I’m a fan of Buscemi but there is not contest.
Also, I’m normally not a vocal person but Macy does not deserve a nom. I like Macy in many things, he detracts from Shameless or rather he did for me. I did not feel that Frank was a complex person struggling.
I’m terrified by the possibilty that Steve Buscemi might win (he certainly is the favorite) because Jon Hamm is so incredible in absolutely every single episode of the last season of Mad Men that it would be a shame to see him losing (and if he doesn’t win this year, I can’t see him winning in any other, unless Breaking Bad gets canceled before Mad Men). Don’t get me wrong, I love Steve Buscemi’s work, but he’s not match against Hamm.
As for Michael C. Hall, I still like him, but the only time that he received something challenging in this particular season was in the premiere, dealing with his grief. From the second episode to the finale, nothing he did really impressed me.
I feel like the first paragraph of this comment was pulled straight from my brain, every last word of it. I’ve been worried since last fall that because Steve Buscemi is a well-known movie actor on a big, flashy HBO show, that he’s going to win what absolutely should be Jon Hamm’s Emmy. I’m a huge Buscemi fan and I loved Boardwalk Empire, but it’s no contest.
Jon Hamm absolutely, 100% should win. He absolutely owned it this season. As much as I loved some of the other performances (Olyphant, Chandler, etc.) it really is a no-brainer. But it is the Emmy’s, so I am sure Steve Buscemi will end up winning.
Here’s how hard this category is: I considered 12 of the 20 people above. In this case, I’ll actually rank the candidates I believe should have a shot.
1. John Hamm (Mad Men)
2. Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights)
3. Peter Krause (Parenthood)
4. Timothy Olyphant (Justified)
5. Michael C. Hall (Dexter)
6. Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire)
7. Donald Logue (Terriers)
8. Holt McCallany (Lights Out)
9. William H. Macy (Shameless)
10. Andrew Lincoln (Walking Dead)
11. Ray Romano (Men of a Certain Age)
12. James Badge Dale (Rubicon)
To be honest, that second group is pretty freaking good.
As much as I love Chandler, I have to give it to the Hammer.
Two quick asides. I still like Dexter. I think I like it primarily because of Michael Hall. While it has not broken formula much (although by having him NOT end up with Lumen I will argue they avoided going back to the same family dynamic), the end of the Trinity Killer season and the beginning of this season with him dealing with his grief, newfound humanity, and just generally the deconstruction and rebuilding of his character was awesome. Perhaps it is a bit pathetic on my part, and I do think I see some forward movement by the writers that others do not, but the lead man acting (similar to House actually) lets me overlook a lot of the criticisms people have had with Dexter.
I will say, Breaking Bad really makes Dexter look bad. That show really lets its characters go through some pretty seismic character changes and characters act/progress in much more believable manners. Actually, Mad Men in its own way does some pretty great things too.
Second, Terriers . . . That show deserves so much more. I keep hoping to see Donal Logue break through (well, the whole cast, really). But I just want more Terriers. I would love it if Hank & Britt got some recognition, but that would be more for my desire to see the people who gave me such a great show get the payoff they deserve. It would almost be too little too late. Still, I appreciate the nod to one of my favorite shows on TV in recent memory.
As far as the Emmy, I would have to give the nod to Mad Men. Jon Hamm has made such a great character with the most precarious balance of the self-made man who was the image of success and the man who barely has everything held together and is living a lie that seems to be just one slip-up away from entirely unraveling. There is a level of greatness about the finished product and there has been a pretty high level of buzz around both Don Draper and Mad Men that I think has actually been pretty warranted. That is kind of rare.
-Cheers
it will probably be Hamm, but if Emmy voters weren’t actually watching ‘House’ this season, they won’t know how bad the show was. Assuming that the submission tape is the one where Hugh Laurie performs surgery on himself, he has a stronger shot than anybody who is well-informed about television is giving him.
It really pisses me off that TERRIERS was canceled while THE KILLING gets another season. Reading this last column brought it all up for me, how great was Terriers? Alos, you left Charlie Hunnam out of the contenders list.
No he didn’t, he just highlighted the name Sons of Anarchy, rather than Charlie Hunnam’s name by mistake in the post.
Sigh. Reading these is making me really miss Terriers. I saw Donal Logue in Zodiac the other day, and it made me a little verklempt. Where the bejeezus are my DVDs, already?
My favourites:
1. Jon Hamm (deserves the win this year)
2. Kyle Chandler (a win is a pipe dream but it’s a crime he’ll probably never win for this role)
3. Gabriel Byrne (weak season for the show, not for him)
4. Sean Bean (the fan reaction says it all)
5. Steve Buscemi (never knew he had range before this role)
6. James Badge Dale (sadly the type of stoic, smart performance that never gets noticed)
Hunnam, Lincoln, and Hall were good too. And I’m 100% certain I’ll agree on Olyphant when I watch Justified, which I think I’ll start next week.
Not to get off on too much of a tangent, but Buscemi didn’t have range before BE? He plays to completely different roles in just the 2 Coen Bros. movies he’s in, and his work on The Sopranos was a 180 from both of those. And those are just the roles I’m most familiar with. Sure, he has a type, but to say he had no range before Nucky Thompson does the man a huge disservice.
*two completely different roles
Among known actors I’d say the range he had shown was definitely HIGHLY limited beforehand, and I’ve seen most of his work. He’s in six Coen brothers movies so I’m not sure which two you’re talking about, but in his career on the whole he basically always played a comic relief weird guy who is also a fuck-up. He generally always played versions/variations on two different types of weird guys: the misunderstood nice shy weird guy (Lebowski, Ghost World, the Sandler films) or the jerkish and selfish and classless guy (Fargo, Reservoir Dogs, Con Air, Living in Oblivion, Desperado, many more). There’s mild variation from film to film, but little wiggle room in between, and definitely nothing pre-Nucky that was a “wow, he is unrecognizable in this role” type of transformation.
His Sopranos role was somewhere in between those two categories, leaning more toward the douche side, but it’s not like he was doing a massive departure by playing a real gangster there; he was playing a guy incapable of being a gangster, a fuck up like all of his characters. He was great at what he did and offered some fantastic performances like in Fargo, but he was definitely typecast. I stand by the statement that I never knew he had any significant range before this role because I’d seen him play roles that (while obviously different from one another) were all in the same ballpark.
How much I’d give to see Donal Logue get a nomination.
*sigh*
Is Timothy Olyphant a longshot? I thought he’d at least be a possible…possibility, given how strong his performance and the show was for S2, if not a lock.
House (the show) has been so abysmal for the past several seasons, as much as I love Hugh Laurie, I’m done with seeing his name ever on the list again. (maybe him not getting a nom will also finally push Laurie off to a new project because House is so not worth his talent.)
But whatever happens, I really think Hamm should take it. He was phenomenal last year.
btw, will there be a ‘if I had an Emmy ballot” for the individual noms for writing for a particular episode in drama and comedy? I love those categories, and would love to read what episodes a critic would choose as the noms.
Belinda, we’re not going to go that deep into things: just the 8 major acting categories and then best comedy and best drama.
Sean Bean nor Michael C Hall had very challenging material on their respective shows, Ned’s character in particular was pretty one dimensional.
I love the Justified promo, and the one where he talks to the guy in the bar about Star Wars is even better, but it’s a shame that the actual season that these were promoting had Raylan being a wuss instead of the bad @$$ he is in these promos.
That said, Olyphant does deserve a nomination. Last season of Dexter was much worse than Justified’s, but I bet Michael C. Hall gets a nomination.
ok I don’t know what I’m doing here but I think Emmy Voters are suckers… Hamm was truly good but the same was Hugh Laurie the 5 previous times and they didn’t gave him the award..Is unfair I wish Hugh win the fck Emmy..If he doesn’t deserve it why is nominated for 6 time? House the first 4-5 years was among the top 10 rated programs and they snubbed him…I prefer Hugh to win…after so many season and so many viewers …