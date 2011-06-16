If I had an Emmy ballot 2011: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama

Welcome to part two of our journey through the Emmy ballot on HitFix. As I explained on Monday with my post on my ideal nominees for drama supporting actress, Fienberg and I are approaching each category from two directions, with Dan as the pragmatist and me as the optimist. So as we move onto the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama category, Dan has his usual exhaustive photo gallery of potential nominees, starting with the most likely candidates before eventually moving onto a bit of wish fulfillment, while after the jump, I continue to pretend that I’m a voting member of the TV Academy and have to pick six nominees for this category. (And, again, actors determine what category to submit themselves in, or whether to submit at all. You can download the full performers list here.)
This is, as always, an absurdly loaded category. I could fill out a second ballot with six other performers – hell, I could fill out a third ballot with still six other performers – and feel like every single person was deserving of recognition. Last year, I felt the category was so packed, in fact, that I deliberately restricted myself to one actor per show. I’m not bothering with that idea this year, though my final six did wind up being from six different series.
The first of those is Irrfan Khan, who was by far the highlight of the third and final season of “In Treatment.” That series is designed as an actor’s showcase, and I would put Khan’s work – as a depressed, bitter immigrant with a hidden agenda – among the very beast the show ever featured. Everything about him was fascinating, on down to the way Khan used his hands. What’s especially striking, in hindsight, is that the performance seems even better once you discover what Sunil was really up to, because you can read all of it as sincere, or none of it, or (most likely) somewhere in between, and it all still makes sense. Truly mesmerizing work.
One of the things that often sinks TV’s attempt to do epic sci-fi or fantasy is a determination to take the material so seriously that the humorlessness becomes its own form of self-parody. Thanks to Peter Dinklage‘s work as impish Tyrion Lannister, “Game of Thrones” never has to worry about it. Dinklage is having such a marvelous time – as if he can’t get over having a role so perfectly tailored for him come from a book that was published a long time before anyone had seen “The Station Agent” – and his joy is infectious. And yet Tyrion’s not a clown, nor simple comic relief. He’s cunning and melancholy, and so much of his persona is just armor to protect himself in a world that has little use for dwarves. Of the many excellent performances on display in “Game of Thrones,” Dinklage’s rightfully seems the one most likely to get love from the actual Emmy voters.
This season of “Justified” featured a performer who already got a hypothetical Emmy vote from me in Margo Martindale, and it has one of TV’s best, most charismatic lead performances from Timothy Olyphant. It would be so easy for any other actor on that show to get lost in the shuffle between those two, especially as this second season was about the feud between those two characters. But Walton Goggins has never made things easy – not for the producers who couldn’t handle letting his character die at the end of the series pilot, and not for the fans who often get their loyalties torn between Olyphant’s Raylan Givens (for the most part a traditional hero) and Goggins’ morally-complicated Boyd Crowder. Goggins is so electric in his own right that’s easy to imagine the series flipping its perspective and becoming the story of a brilliant (and occasionally reluctant) Kentucky outlaw, with Raylan as the uptight antagonist.
In its one and only season, “The Chicago Code” never quite turned out to be the show I hoped it would be, given that it was another cop show from “The Shield” creator Shawn Ryan. There were strong moments and weak ones, and overall a sense that this was a series still figuring out what it was. (And it got canceled before it could come up with a definitive answer.) But one part that was consistently great – and would likely have been a model for how the show worked going forward – was the performance of Delroy Lindo as villainous Alderman Ronin Gibbons. Lindo just oozed charm and menace in equal measure, so that you could understand how this guy was the most powerful politician in Chicago, and also why Jennifer Beals and Jason Clarke’s cops were so determined to slap bracelets on him.
Steve Buscemi was the big name star going into “Boardwalk Empire,” and Michael K. Williams had the adoration of HBO fans for his work on “The Wire,” but the series’ breakout star turned out to be Michael Pitt. Where Buscemi largely had to play it cool and buttoned-down in the central role, Pitt got to be all electricity and frayed nerves as haunted World War I veteran Jimmy Darmody, and he was fantastic in both the scenes where Jimmy’s temper exploded and the quieter, more self-loathing ones. Pitt’s arguably only in this category because he’s not as famous as Buscemi, but give him time – and a second season that looks to have the two characters working against each other – and he’ll be perceived as every much the star.
I go back and forth on how much love I have for “Fringe” as a whole, but one feeling that never wavers is the tremendous affection and respect I have for John Noble and his tragi-comic performance as Walter Bishop. (And, this season, as his more successful/evil mirror-universe counterpart, Walternate.) Whether “Fringe” is powering full-steam ahead story-wise or puttering around in silly ideas like Anna Torv impersonating Leonard Nimoy, Noble brings so much fragile pathos, and such giddy, strange comedy, that he makes the entire rest of the series bonus value for the chance to watch him work.
Tough omissions: God, where to begin? With all due respect to Noble (who is, again, spectacular), he might not have made the final cut if I’d been able to decide between versatile “Men of a Certain Age” co-stars Scott Bakula and Andre Braugher. For that matter, I could have easily gone with Brent Sexton, who’s been every bit as powerful (and ill-served by “The Killing” writers) as Michelle Forbes (who got on my supporting actress ballot) as the grieving father of Rosie Larsen. Michael B. Jordan was superb in the final “Friday Night Lights” season, to the point where I ultimately felt as much attachment to him as to most of the original teen characters. Alan Cumming remains a pleasure to watch as “The Good Wife” fixer Eli, who this year developed a bit of a heart, but not enough to ruin what makes him fun. I could easily have chose one or both of Clarke Peters and Wendell Pierce from “Treme,” though the show’s real powerhouse dramatic material has gone to its female performers this year. Few TV characters make me as happy as John Slattery‘s Roger Sterling, and he got to do some fine understated dramatic work in his scenes with Christina Hendricks this year. Max Burkholder remains the not-so-secret weapon of “Parenthood,” always kicking that show up a notch when it focuses on his Asperger-y alter ego. Michael Raymond-James was half the charm of the brilliant but canceled “Terriers.” Mark Addy was great in his bursts of screen time as the drunken, bitter “Game of Thrones” king, and Jeremy Allen White has been one of the best discoveries of the young “Shameless” cast. Dallas Roberts turned out to be the twitchy, vulnerable heart of AMC’s flawed-but-fascinating “Rubicon.” And I wouldn’t put Michael K. Williams above Michael Pitt, but I had to at least consider him, if only for the “I ain’t buildin’ no bookcase” speech.
I think Brent Sexton was amazing on the Killing. He and Margo Martindale are the breakout stars of the year. I watched the show long after I realized it wasn’t for me because Brent Sexton was delivering such an impressive performance.
Likewise Dallas Roberts elevated his show. He had a easier task, because his character was already outstanding on the page, but the actor still managed to elevate it to one of the most memorable characters ever on TV.
Who would I drop from the list? Michael Pitt definitely. He has one of the better characters on Boardwalk Empire, but it seems like most of that credit should go to the writers. Michael Pitt isn’t taking anything away from that, but he isn’t adding much.
The other one to drop is probably John Noble. He was great this year as always, but he is much like Dallas Roberts in that his character is written to be the most interesting on the show, and he elevates that. Unfortunately Dallas Roberts did it better this year.
Why didn’t Jack Huston make this list for Boardwalk empire. He was good enough this year to make me ok with Walton Goggins being left off the list.
As Alan always says, if you have a question about an actor, just look at the list of what people submitted themselves for. Huston submitted as a guest actor.
Jack Huston’s probably in the guest actor category
A correction. I was Talking about Arliss Howard from Rubicon not Dallas Roberts. Dallas Roberts was good, but I think Arliss Howard was better. They weren’t well known actors to me, so I got them mixed up.
Kale Ingram.
When Boardwalk Empire started, I thought Michael Pitt was the weak link (by a pretty significant margin). However, as the season progressed, I warmed up to him and his performance, so I’ll give him credit for changing my mind about his abilities. I look forward to seeing what he can pull off in season 2.
The Killing is a flawed show. No, scratch that, it is a very VERY flawed show. However, Brent Sexton has been excellent, I can’t deny that. I’d have to say that the acting (and the resolution of the stupid mystery) is pretty much the only thing that kept me going through to the end.
since so many non-guest actors put themselves in the guest actor/actress categories, would you ever consider making an Emmy ballot for those categories? Is it dumb to continue to cross my fingers for Taylor Kitsch and Zach Gilford?
If Gilford didn’t get one last year for ‘The Son’ than I find it hard to believe he’ll get one this time around unfortunately. As for Kitsch, he submitted himself for supporting actor.
Yeah, I know. The Emmys suck. But it took them 4 seasons to reward Chandler and Britton, maybe they need an extra year for Gilford? I’m an optimist! I didn’t realize Kitsch was in for supporting actor so never mind, he doesn’t have a chance (and there are tons of actors more deserving). I’ll settle for Jack Huston and Zach Gilford.
Great list Alan, I definitely agree 100% on Michael Pitt, Walton Goggins (my choice to win), Delroy Lindo and Peter Dinklage and John Noble. My 6th choice would go to Michael Raymond-James though, him and Donal both deserve nods in their respective categories for how fantastic they were on Terriers.
It’s a shame Ryan Hurst didn’t even get enough to do this year to enter the tough omissions, but like Michael K. Williams and his bookcase, at least he had “This is how she felt.”
That has to be just Allen forgetting. I mean the final scene between him and Stahl? That alone deserves a mention.
At a certain point, there were just too many damn names, even for the “tough omissions” section, and I had to stop. Like, I could have also listed Arliss Howard, as mentioned above. I could have mentioned Hurst, but he unfortunately had precious little to do this season outside that scene. Too many good candidates.
The difficulty of limiting one’s choices in this category goes to make Alan’s point in a previous post: they just aren’t writing that many good roles for women on TV, which is why the competition isn’t as great there, not that the talent isn’t just as good. I love the work Peters and Pierce did on the first season of Treme, but I don’t see Simon’s not-a-cop-show ever getting the same love from Hollywood or the academy as his cop shows do. And though I **REALLY** look forward to Alan Cumming’s Eli Gold whenever the writers on The Good Wife let him appear and loved Dallas Roberts on the unfairly ignored Rubicon, those guys don’t have a hope in hell of being nominated given the breadth of this field. Like y’all said: too many good choices here. So if any of Alan’s picks make it, I won’t be upset. But I’d dearly love John Noble to get the Emmy, just to keep the academy off balance for a while.
Just an absurdly loaded category. The Good Wife alone has like 5 worthy candidates. I definitely agree with your Michael Pitt love, and am happy you are putting that out there, because I am afraid a lot of people are not. He was amazing in the first season of BE and to me, really made the show go.
Also, if John Noble doesnt get recognized this year, its an absolute tragedy.
I just read through the list of submissions. Most of those people can’t be serious. I mean did the cast of The Cape really need to submit themselves? That’s ridiculous.
Just as ridiculous as me filing to run for President in 2016.
Like the list. Especially goggins and Pitt. But would have like to see Michael b Jordan get in there for his great work. Any thoughts on Alexander sarsgard? It might be that he is surrounded by mediocre actors but he seems to blow everyone off the screen
Skarsgard is one of the few parts of True Blood I actually like. Just not enough to find his way into this mess.
Skarsgard is always solid, but I’d give the True Blood love to Denis O’Hare who I thought really did a great job with, let’s face it, second-rate scripts.
I have to agree. O’hare is clearly on my list for a terrific showing as King of Mississippi.
Alan, your choices are excellent, same with Dan. There were so many notable performances, it’s very tough for me to narrow it down. I would have to go with Khan’s performance as Sunil. The work he did was amazing, imho. I was blown away.
If I had to choose some other’s, I would go with Sexton, Goggins, Dinklage, Howard, etc. The list is too long.
If I were to award it to anyone on Justified it would be Nick Searcy not Walton Goggins. Art isn’t given half as much screentime or as many cool moments as Boyd but he does so much with his role anyway.
Alan, in what category did Li’l Sebastian submit himself in?
I think it would be appropriate if Nick Offerman accepted any posthumously awards/recognitions on Li’l Sebastian’s behalf.
Also, Li’l Sebastian better make the Emmy montage of “who we lost this year.”
I’m putting the Emmy voters on notice. No Dinklage, no peace.
Just a small comment – it should be Irrfan Khan, yes? Unless he’s changed the way it’s spelled.
His name is Irfan Khan. He is South Asian not German or German Jewish.
*Irrfan
I always wonder why people don’t even talk about Vincent Kartheiser’s work on Mad Men. He might not be in the same league as Jon Hamm or Elizabeth Moss but if January Jones can be nominated for an Emmy, so can he. I know it’s a rough category but i think we can talk about him. For the first two seasons he had to play one of the most complicated character on tv and now he has to play one of the good guys. He can play both sides very well, for me that’s a statement. Of course we didn’t see him that much in season 4 but i still think that some episodes were very good because of him (The Rejected, Hands and Knees, Chinese Wall..).
I think the same about Jared Harris. But maybe i just want everyone on Mad Men to be nominated.
p.s : I’m sorry for my english, i’m french!
Thought briefly about Kartheiser, but this was a relatively Pete-light season of Mad Men. Lane Pryce even lighter. Both strong performances, but not in enough of either respective season.
Excellent list, and for once it’s entirely from shows I watch. You weren’t kidding, though: the honorable mention is stacked!
Much tougher than the Supporting Actress category. Again, I don’t watch “The Good Wife” because it isn’t my type of show.
That being said, my nominees (in no particular order):
John Slattery (Mad Men)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Walton Goggins (Justified)
John Noble (Fringe)
Michael Raymond-James (Terriers)
Michael B. Jordan (Friday Night Lights)
I have to give an honorable mention to Andre Braugher (Men of a Certain Age). I originally had 11 actors. After I cut it down, I was left with Braugher and the six above. Cutting Braugher was difficult, but this was my reasoning:
Slattery, Dinklage, Goggins, and Noble are uncuttable for me based on how incredible they are in their roles. While Jordan, Raymond-James, and Braugher are just a step below, I believe that Jordan and Raymond-James have accomplished more in their roles because of the degree of difficulty.
Anyone agree?
I should point out that I would take John Noble as my winner.
I just hope Goggins gets at least a nomination to make up for snubs he received while on The Shield. He was incredible during those last 2 seasons and was incredible this year.
While I’m glad you recognized him, I have to put Michael B Jordan right at the top of my list.
While I’ve enjoyed Peter Dinklage in Game of Thrones, I feel like his accent comes and goes too much for me to recognize him among the nominees.
The Michael B. Jordan love is also perplexing for me, he really didn’t show much range.
I’d add Michael Raymond-James to the mix though for sure, I loved Britt
My wish list goes :
1. Irrfan Khan
2. John Noble
3. Michael B Jordan
4. Michael Raymond-James
5. John Slattery
6. Mark Addy
It’s been a pretty exceptional year for supporting actors in drama and comedy, but we all know the Emmy nominations won’t reflect that.
“Iron” Mike Ditka
Aww, hell — lord save us from mistakes like *that.* And I say that as a Chicagoan.
Stacked category as always. You could even fill the whole category with Boardwalk Empire actors satisfactorily (Michael Pitt, Michael Shannon, Michael Stuhlbarg, Michael K. Williams, Stephen Graham, Shea Whigham). I won’t quite do that though.
1. Peter Dinklage
2. Irrfan Khan
3. Michael Shannon
4. Michael Pitt
5. Aidan Gillen
6. John Slattery
Others: Mark Addy, Wendell Pierce, Clarke Peters, Michael B. Jordan, Ron Perlman, Brent Sexton, Stephen Graham, Arliss Howard, Vincent Kartheiser, Jared Harris.
Also, Anna Torv impersonating Spock was one of the show’s greatest moments.
Dream Nominations
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (3)
Walton Goggins, Justified (2)
John Noble, Fringe (1)
Michael Raymond-James, Terriers (4)
John Slattery, Mad Men (5)
Michael K. Williams, Boardwalk Empire (6)
Even in what I believe is far and away the most competitive category at these awards, John Noble remains at the head of the class. The unfortunate fact that he hasnâ€™t, and likely wonâ€™t get a nomination because heâ€™s plying his outstanding trade on a similarly outstanding â€˜genreâ€™ show is one of the few snubs that gets me legitimately angry. Given the wide-open nature of this yearâ€™s field, I sincerely hope that he will be able to grab a nod, even if his show and his co-stars donâ€™t, but Iâ€™m not overly optimistic. Regardless, he gets my â€˜dreamâ€™ vote over Walton Goggins, whose tormented attempt at legitimacy and his calm, yet gleefully confident return to criminality was one of the strongest arcs of Justifiedâ€™s fantastic second season. Likewise, he will also be ignored, as will Michael Raymond-James, whose quick humor and painful struggle helped elevate Terriers to one of the best new shows of the year. Michael K. Williams will certainly be eclipsed by the other Michaels on his show (Pitt, Shannon, possibly Stulbarg) because he had less screentime than any of them, but I couldnâ€™t leave him off because his â€˜I ainâ€™t building no bookcaseâ€™ speech was one of the top five moments I saw on TV this year (and his residual brilliance from The Wire certainly doesnâ€™t hurt). Basically, my only nominees who have any legitimate shot are John Slattery – who may have his best chance to win this year given the absence of Aaron Paul and Rogerâ€™s often-heartbreaking struggle with his own irrelevancy on Mad Men â€“ and Peter Dinklage, whose sharp, hilarious, and caustically bitter Tyrion Lannister is one of the best parts of Game of Thronesâ€™s spectacular debut season.
Predicted Nominations
Andre Braugher, Men of a Certain Age (4)
Alan Cumming, The Good Wife (1)
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (3)
Michael Pitt, Boardwalk Empire (5)
Michael Shannon, Boardwalk Empire (6)
John Slattery, Mad Men (2)
Iâ€™m going out on a limb here to predict that Peter Dinklage has a distinctive enough profile to garner recognition and, as arguably the most critically-acclaimed member of a well-admired cast, he will be able to overcome the Emmyâ€™s apparent fantasy/sci-fi bias and score a nod, even if his co-stars and his show donâ€™t make the cut. The rest of my predicted field is fairly conservative. Slattery is a lock, and the Emmyâ€™s love for Andre Braugher will likely be enough to ensure a repeat nomination for him in a wide-open field, especially since heâ€™s been just as good this year. The remaining slots will go to actors from The Good Wife and Boardwalk Empire in some combination. As the actor with the most screentime and the most intriguing character arc, I predict that Michael Pitt edges out Michael Shannon, despite the latterâ€™s higher profile. Meanwhile, Emmy voters will express their love for The Good Wife (a.k.a. the savior of network dramas) by pushing hard to get Alan Cumming, Josh Charles, and Chris Noth into the field. Ultimately, only Cumming will make it, but that will be to his advantage, as The Good Wifeâ€™s supporters rally behind him and deliver him the win.
Other Notables
Jared Harris, Mad Men
Michael B. Jordan, Friday Night Lights
Delroy Lindo, The Chicago Code
Brent Sexton, The Killing
Just the thought of Khan’s performance in In Treatment makes my breath catch a little.
Agree with the amazing Delroy Lindo and Khan
Not with Noble,Googins (even on the Shield,overplaying) and Pitt
Put Mark Addy over Dinklage. I realize Dinklage is a bit of a critical darling, but his best material will be in later seasons, he will have more chances. Furthermore, this season his character was pretty one dimensional. Mark Addy though, he absolutely nailed his role, and had to be bawdy, drunk, serious, angry, and on the verge of tears — sometimes all in the same scene. And he nailed it. The scenes where he pines after his lost love Lyanna were the best acted scenes of the entire series and he elevated the other actors in the scene. Sean Bean’s best scenes were with him. Lena Headley’s best scene was with him. Etc. It really was a tour de force performance.