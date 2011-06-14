If I had an Emmy ballot 2011: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama

Last week, the Emmy ballots were sent out to voters in the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The voting deadline is June 24, and the nominations will be announced on July 14. You can download the full performers ballot to see which actors did and didn’t choose to submit themselves (Charlie Sheen, for instance, declined to submit himself this year), and in what category (Rob Lowe, as he always does, submitted himself as a lead, while both of the arguable leads of “Breaking In” submitted themselves as supporting actors).
As we did last year, Fienberg and I are going to approach this phase of the process in two different ways. Dan will tackle the idea of who will be nominated do his usual series of exhaustive galleries of potential nominees, starting with the most likely and then ranging on down into longshots and then plain wishful thinking. I, on the other hand, will stick with the idea of who should be nominated by pretending like I’m an Academy member and trying to winnow my hypothetical ballot down to six actors/shows per category. (You can see an example of this in my hypothetical ballot last year for Outstanding Drama Series, which has links to all the earlier posts.)
We’re going to aim to do one of these a day, give or take, until we get through the eight comedy and drama acting categories and then comedy and drama series themselves. First up: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama. Dan’s gallery is already up, and my six picks (plus some of the actresses I was sorry to leave off), along with supporting video evidence where available, are after the jump…
In case the picture wasn’t an obvious giveaway, my first pick – and not only my favorite performance in this category, but one of my favorites in any category this year – is Margo Martindale, who played a villain for the ages as “Justified” bootlegger Mags Bennett. Just a perfect blend of backwoods charm and cold-blooded menace, and the way her character exited the series (don’t watch the embedded clip if you don’t want to know) was one of the best examples I can think of of putting a human face on a character who could have been a two-dimensional monster in lesser hands:
My next choice is an actress who also isn’t likely to be eligible for the same character a year from now: Michelle Forbes as grieving “The Killing” mom Mitch Larsen. I’ve actually had some major problems with how Mitch has been written, but that’s not on Forbes. She’s been so raw, so powerful at showing a woman whose life and personality have been completely wrecked by her daughter’s murder, that half of my frustration with the writing is because I wish the scripts were up to the level of that amazing performance.
Condensing a huge novel like “Game of Thrones” into 10 hours of television is no mean feat, and no character arc has felt more condensed than that of Daenerys Targaryen, who has gone from terrified child bride to proud warrior queen in less than a season. But the transformation hasn’t felt rushed at all, thanks to the breakout performance by Emilia Clarke. She’s made Dany’s evolution feel natural, and she commands the screen every time she’s around. Clarke is one of the least-known members of the impressive “Thrones” ensemble, but she’s giving one of the show’s biggest breakout performances.
Khandi Alexander is arguably the least likely of my 6 choices to have a chance at a nomination, if only because she’s on a David Simon show and David Simon shows tend to be ignored by the Emmys. (She couldn’t even get nominated for her incredible work on “The Corner,” which was the one Simon project the Academy actually gave a lot of love.) But she was superb last season, and in many ways has been even better this season at showing her usually strong character struggling to hold herself together in the wake of a brutal attack. One of the big themes of “Treme” this season is the rise in violent crime in New Orleans; Simon chose Alexander’s character to put a face on that trend, and she’s been fantastic – saying so much with her body even as the writers deliberately let her say little in terms of dialogue.
Alexander is one of two women in this category I chose a year ago to repeat (a third submitted herself elsewhere this year; smart readers can deduce her identity before we get there). The other is Sandra Oh, who had probably her best year to date on “Grey’s Anatomy” as the focal point of the show’s commitment to dramatizing the prolonged emotional aftermath to the big shooting at the end of the previous season. Terrific, vulnerable work.
For the final spot, I debated for a long time between a pair of very different “Mad Men” actresses, ultimately choosing Kiernan Shipka over Christina Hendricks. (I’m not bothering with my self-imposed “only one actor per show” rule this year; it just so happened that the other 5 were locks.) You will rarely find me saying a bad word about Hendricks, who was again great this year as Joan struggled with her role at the office and at home, so this choice was more about how wonderful Shipka was as Sally Draper. I don’t usually have much use for child actors, but she’s not just any child – and, in her spotlight episode “The Beautiful Girls,” expertly straddled that line between the girl she is and the woman she wants so badly to be. Shipka was so good, in fact, that I was glad to still have Betty Draper relatively prominent post-divorce; even though Betty has always been one of my least favorite “Mad Men” characters, she in turn provided an excuse for more Sally. As I said above, Martindale’s my favorite (and I believe she’ll win if she can actually get nominated, since voters have to watch each nominees’ submitted episode), but I think I’d be almost as happy to see young Shipka walking up to the stage in September.
Tough omissions: In addition to Christina Hendricks, I wish I could have found room for “Boardwalk Empire” kept woman Kelly Macdonald, who had her own Daenerys-like transformation over the course of a season; for “Big Love” wives Ginnifer Goodwin and Chloe Sevigny, who so often rose above irritating writing; for “In Treatment” therapist Amy Ryan, who was both a match for co-star Gabriel Byrne and a worthy replacement to former Emmy winner Dianne Wiest; for “Good Wife” investigator Archie Panjabi, who won the actual Emmy last season and was even better this year; for “The Walking Dead” survivor Laurie Holden, who kept that show as grounded as she could in its problematic later episodes; and (in an omission from the original post) Laura Allen, for providing so much of the heart of “Terriers” as Britt’s girlfriend Katie.
Up next: The drama supporting actor category.
So pleased you listed Keirnan Shipka; apart from rewarding her sensational work I’d like her to win to hear her no doubt spookily mature acceptance speech (having said that, I doubt it’ll happen).
I really hope the superb 4th season of ‘Mad Men’ isn’t regarded as old news this year.
100% agreed on Kiernan with you and Alan, she definitely deserves a nomination most out of anyone on Mad Men this year in my humble opinion.
My one major disagreement comes on Kelly MacDonald not making the cut. I understand it’s a very difficult field(and Mags should win anyway, so it’s rather moot), but she really had a great year on Boardwalk Empire and I feel like she suffers here from being out of sight, out of mind for so long.
Also, I’d like to give a shoutout to Maisie Williams for really doing a great job as Arya Stark, although there’s a 0% chance she gets a nom.
0% for sure, since she wasn’t submitted. I’m just hoping GoT gets some well deserved noms this year and break that genre curse. It has buzz working for it, that’s for sure. I feel like everyone (including myself) are suddenly completely obsessed with the world of Westoros, which…hells yeah.
I don’t get Khandi Alexander. She hits all my buttons in exactly the wrong way. I stopped watching Treme, because every time she appeared on screen I wanted to throw something.
I’ve hated her performance in everything from The Corner to Newsradio. At least on The Corner her character was supposeded to be hated. She bring a level of arrogance and entitlement and raw unlikability to every character she plays which I used to think was to her credit as an actress, and it might be, but I cannot stomach it.
I feel exactly the same about her; I didn’t even like her as Peter’s sister on E.R. And don’t even get me started on her in CSI: Miami.
Wow. I’d speculate here about guys who have a problem with strong women, but then again, I have the same reaction to Richard Gere: there’s nothng he’s been in ever since American Gigolo that I’ve really liked and I can’t stand to look at him — a face that asks for a brick, as the Russians say. But I think you’re oh, so wrong about Khandi Alexander on Treme; she’s exactly right for the role of Ladonna, and she plays the hell out of it. I never once remember that she’s acting — she just simply IS Ladonna to me. Hope she gets some of the recognition that that overlooked show deserves, but like Alan, I won’t bet the rent on it. I’m pretty sure the Academy would only give it to her if there was nobody else in the category they really liked, or if there were simply too many and the vote got split, which is damned unfair, but that’s usually the lot of a David Simon project. More’s the pity. I’ll be surprised if Khandi even makes the list, though she should.
What is the realistic probability Kiernan could get a nomination? Seems that this a category, obviously much like others, that they will go with the old gaurd and keep people like Hendricks and Panjabi in it, not allowing room for great performances from Shipka and Emilia Clarke.
It’s the Emmys. They’ll make the laziest possible move every time, so no Ms. Shipka will probably not be getting a nomination in favor of Christina Hendricks(who, to be fair, is still excellent, but Shipka just had a better year). Emilia Clarke on the other hand depends on how much emmy love they want to give a so-called ‘genre’ show. (Personally I’d assume maybe Dinklage gets a nomination, but otherwise just technical categories).
If I had to guess, it will probably be Martindale and MacDonald added to the 3 obvious repeats(Hendricks, Panjabi, and Baranski) and then the final nomination is up for debate, but I find it unlikely that Clarke or Shipka get their well deserved recognition.
No love for Julia Stiles? Or did she submit herself as a guest star? Cause I feel like she was just as good as 2 or 3 of these nominees
Like Lithgow last year, she submitted herself as a guest star.
… which I guess answers my question by implication — I didn’t realize Margo Martindale, who was billed as a guest star all season, could submit herself otherwise.
I forget the exact criteria, but I believe that people billed as guest stars can submit themselves as supporting actors if their characters appear enough times to have an arc or an impact on the overall season. I remember this issue coming up in the ’90s when Holland Taylor won for The Practice despite playing the recurring character of a judge that was only in 6 or 8 episodes per season.
I really hope Sandra Oh will be nominated again, I was surprised she was snubbed last year after year to year nominations but she really deserves it this year.
Who was the youngest Emmy acting nominee ever? Kiernan Shipka is really a long shot since the voters are bias over kid actors. They rarely nominate under 21 people what more children. But who knows, I would like to be surprised
Is Connie Britton eligible this year?
On another note, I really don’t understand the love for Archie Panjabi and particularly for her character in The Good Wife. It’s a character that constantly feels out of step with the rest of the show, and some type of writer fantasy to boot: the short-skirted, hot, bisexual woman who just about everyone swoons for, and who frequently saves the day with her unparalleled insights and access to information. Worst part of a decent show by far.
Connie’s in another category.
The ballot’s easily downloadable, folks. Even if it’s dozens of pages, you could easily do a search for Britton, Stiles, etc. to see where they are.
Totally agree @robcrogers3! She seems so one-dimensional and just kind of thrown in there to give guys something to look at other than female lawyers in suits. Nails on the chalkboard to me.
Mea culpa, Alan.
Ireneidaho, thank
Oops. Shouldn’t log in mid-post. IreneIdaho, thanks for the agreement. She drives my wife and me crazy. It’s not completely the actress’s fault: much of the problem comes from how the character is written and directed. But regardless, I’m flabbergasted at the kudos I hear from people about her performances.
Kiernan Shipka is a good actress….for a child. Come on now. Let’s be real. This award belongs to Margo Martindale. If she does not get nominated, then who cares who wins?
I also agree with Rob regarding Archie Panjabi. Except for the part where he says she’s hot.
Kiernan Shipka is a good actress. PERIOD. Don’t let age-based snobbery deceive you.
I like Michelle Fairley over Emilia Clarke.
I hate to say this, but this field looks pretty weak.
I don’t watch The Good Wife, but I hope those actors deserve the nominations because they should be easy to get.
When I tried to make my list, I picked six people by coincidence. I feel much stronger about the first three (in no particular order) than I do about the next three.
Margo Martindale (Justified)
Christina Hendricks (Mad Men)
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)
Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire)
Khandi Alexander (Treme)
Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men)
I went back and forth, but I’d take Martindale by a Harlan inch over Hendricks.
I too had almost the same list, although I don’t watch Treme, so my 6th would be Laura Allen for Terriers either for the episode where she confesses to Hank, or the final 2 episodes, all of which she just kills.
Alan, will there be a list that shows what episodes people submitted for their consideration? I would be curious, for example, if Margo Martindale went with something like the season finale or the Brother’s Keeper episode, or the one with her big speech.
Actors don’t submit specific episodes for nomination, only the actual nominees submit specific episodes. Once the official nominees are announced (with the exception of guests, whose submission episodes you can see on the full list Alan linked to), those people will submit specific episodes for consideration, after that the list of submission episodes will probably be posted at the end of July I believe.
Alan, what about Kaitlyn Dever as Loretta McCreedy?
See my reply to Rob Rogers.
I’m not watching Justified, at the moment, but it’s next up on the NFQ. I agree with your choices, but would like to have seen Kelly McDonald maybe instead of Kieran Shipka. I also wanted to say that Margo Martindale is one of those superb character actresses who elevates any show in which she appears. I always enjoy her performances and I hope she gets her due.
Given the CLUNKY”R”US Dialog team writing Treme, minimal dialog is the best chance an actor on that show has of winning an award. But forget the Emmys. With an unwavering commitment to perfecting her over-the-top understated acting technique Khandi Alexander deserves a lifetime achievemet PoMo award for a continuing challenge to that anathema of postmodernism known as the principle of contradiction.
Alan,
is there a list of the submitted episodes? While Margo knocks is out of the park in this scene you showed from the finale, my favorite is the scene from Brothers Keeper where she confronts Raylan after he killed Coover. She goes from broken/pleading for Loretta to ice cold in a half second when she finds out it’s not going to happen. AMAZING!!
My Dream Nominations
Khandi Alexander, Treme (5)
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones (4)
Christina Hendricks, Mad Men (6)
Margo Martindale, Justified (1)
Archie Panjabi, The Good Wife (3)
Kiernan Shipka, Mad Men (2)
My Dream Winner
Margo Martindale deservedly gets my vote for her tour-de-force performance as Mags Bennett on the incredible second season of Justified. Still, itâ€™s only barely, by the absolute narrowest of margins, that she takes that vote away from Kiernan Shipka, who over the course of Mad Menâ€™s best season yet repeatedly stood toe-to-toe with Jon Hamm, Christina Hendricks, and January Jones â€“ and proved herself equal to them all. Archie Panjabi was even better this year than she was last year when she won the Emmy â€“ the field is just deeper. Emilia Clarke has been a revelation as Daenerys, and if she wasnâ€™t such a total unknown on a first-season fantasy show, she would be a realistic threat for a nom. Still, sheâ€™s one of my favorites on my favorite new show of the year.
Hendricks was overshadowed by Shipka this year in my opinion, but thatâ€™s more a testament to Shipka than a knock against Hendricks – her professional and domestic struggles, most notably the pregnancy arc, were as fantastic as ever. Khandi Alexander isnâ€™t happening, but she has absolutely crushed the arc concerning her rape and its aftermath this year. It seems like a perfect mix of material and poignancy, but as Katey Sagalâ€™s snub proved last year, people have to see it to believe it.
Predicted Nominations
Christine Baranski, The Good Wife (4)
Michelle Forbes, The Killing (1)
Christina Hendricks, Mad Men (5)
Kelly MacDonald, Boardwalk Empire (6)
Margo Martindale, Justified (3)
Archie Panjabi, The Good Wife (2)
Outlook
Given the established voting patterns, Panjabi has a great chance to score a repeat victory, and to be fair, on a relative scale of Emmy injustice, it would not be the greatest travesty ever. Still, Iâ€™m giving the edge to Forbes because itâ€™s a classic awards-bait performance and sheâ€™s done the absolute best she could do considering the problems with the writing of her character, which the voters are apt to ignore. Also, Forbes wonâ€™t be a regular next season if the creative powers behind The Killing have the good sense to recognize that her story is a one-season arc (debatable), so this could be votersâ€™ one chance to honor her.
I agree with Alanâ€™s assessment that Martindale will be a force to be reckoned with and a real threat to win – IF she can make it into the field. As a one-season performer on an FX show, thatâ€™s her greatest challenge, and taking a leap of faith that Justifiedâ€™s second season created enough buzz that Emmy voters will honor her, even if the show and her co-stars are ignored. Hendricks will make it through easily enough, but because subtlety is her strength and Panjabi, Forbes, Martindale all had â€˜showierâ€™ roles, sheâ€™ll likely have to wait yet another year. The inevitable nomination for Panjabiâ€™s co-star Baranski is less deserved â€“ though she continued her strong work, she didnâ€™t get as much screentime this year and largely became a background player once the Derrick Bond takeover arc was resolved. Iâ€™m giving MacDonald the last slot because (1) I expect Boardwalk Empire to clean up and land the most nominations of any show this year, (2) she has one of the bigger names in the field, and (3) she was very, very good. However, I canâ€™t really remember her having a true showcase episode and I think there is a decent chance that she could lose her spot to one of the Greyâ€™s Anatomy ladies â€“ either Sandra Oh (if old habits are reprised), or Sara Ramirez (if she submits the musical episode).
Other Notables
Sandra Oh, Greyâ€™s Anatomy
Sara Ramirez, Greyâ€™s Anatomy
Laura Allen, Terriers
Laurie Holden, The Walking Dead
As stated above, Oh and Ramirez are real threats to break into the field, particularly Ramirez. Shonda Rhimes certainly gave her enough of a spotlight this year â€“there were times this year when Greyâ€™s Anatomy felt like The Callie Show. Allen (not enough people watched) and Holden (too short a season, genre show) regrettably have no chance, but they both were devastatingly effective, and Iâ€™d expect Holden to contend next year with more material. (RIP Terriers)
I actually find Michelle Forbes painfully one-note on “The Killing.” It’s the same thing, scene after scene after scene, with maybe a slight variation allowed for angry grief, rather than just grief.
I get that the writing hasn’t been exactly strong for that character, but Forbes should have been able to change it up somehow. Hell, even a different facial expression would have done the trick.
Same. It’s been so one-note and gone on for so long. It wasn’t so problematic in the early episodes, but as the show goes on, it drags and sucks the life out of every scene she’s in.
Can they do a special one-off Children’s category so that both Keirnan Shipka & Maisie Williams can be rewarded for their excellent work?
Totally agreed about Margo Martindale. I’d only really seen her in Dexter (and that character mainly in the terrible 3rd season) and the character in Justified is a complete 180. Emilia Clarke has been a great find. I’ve been really impressed at how she has grown into this more dominant role as Thrones has gone on. Kelly Macdonald deserves a nod as well (even if I’m a bit surprised she didn’t go for the Lead category).
Overall though, it’s a really strong category.
I agree that Maisie Williams deserves recognition for her performance. It’s astonishing for such a young actress with so little experience to do so much. She’s blown everyone away with her performance, especially in Episode 9.
I’m pulling for Emilia Clarke and if not her then Margo Martindale even though I haven’t watched Justified but she’s been in so many shows and movies I’d like to see her rewarded.
Alan you don’t get a vote? Excuse my ignorance, but I would have thought they let whole bunches of prominent TV critics vote, and I would have thought you’d be up there. Who does get to vote?
My mouse’s scrolling wheel has gotten a real workout. I’ve been amusing myself for awhile going through that list.
Damon Herriman submitted for Dewey Crowe? Awesome. I’d nominate him just for the scene when he pretends to be Raylan.
But I don’t get a say in any of this.
Khandi Alexander (“On Your Way Down” is a terrific spotlight episode)
Emilia Clarke
Michelle Forbes
Christina Hendricks
Kelly Macdonald
Amy Ryan
I’ll probably start watching Justified next month, and I already love Martindale. For now, I think Clarke is my favourite.
^ Because Joan’s storyline was lame and the writers undermined the character.
My nominees would be:
1. Amy Ryan
2. Margo Martindale
3. Khandi Alexander
4. Candice Accola (The Vampire Diaries)
5. Emilia Clarke
6. Keirnan Shipka
(If Katey Sagal and January Jones submitted here, where they belong, I would have them in the top six as well).