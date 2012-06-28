If I had an Emmy ballot 2012: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

We’re in the home stretch now of our look at the 2012 Emmy ballot. (Today is, in fact, the deadline for Academy members to turn in their ballots; we still have two categories to go, but we’ve never assumed that these stories have any impact on the actual voting.) As always, Fienberg and I are going to approach things in two ways. I’ll pretend that I have an Emmy ballot and make my picks for the six actors or shows I would put on my ballot, while Dan will rank the potential nominees from most likely to least. And, as always, we are working off of the actual Emmy ballot, so we can’t consider people who didn’t submit themselves, nor can we reassign anyone to a more suitable or easier category.
We’re up to our final acting category, with Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Dan’s predictions are here, and my preferences are coming right up…
In years past, I often had trouble filling out a full ballot for this category’s comedy counterpart. This year, though, I had more comedy actresses than I knew what to do with, while I ultimately didn’t have six names I was happy putting down here.
Two of my picks from last year weren’t eligible, as “Friday Night Lights” ended (and even if I liked “American Horror Story,” it’s somehow eligible as a miniseries) and Lauren Graham submitted as a supporting actress this year. A third, Anna Torv, fell off my ballot because I stopped watching “Fringe” fairly early this season, and I don’t feel comfortable choosing actors where I didn’t watch a representative enough sample of their work. I’m sure Glenn Close was good on “Damages” last season, but I only saw the premiere; similarly, I only watched 3 or 4 episodes of “Once Upon a Time,” and 2 of “Revenge,” so no one from those shows was seriously considered. And other performers where I watched all the work wound up elsewhere, like Romola Garai from “The Hour,” which was submitted as a miniseries (even though, like “Downton Abbey” a year ago, a sequel series has already been commissioned).
Ultimately, I was able to come up with six names I felt satisfied with, but it took almost as long to do that as it took to winnow down more than two dozen drama supporting actors into the same six.
Then again, there’s such a clear frontrunner for this category that it may not even matter. Unless Emmy voters somehow fail to nominate her the way the SAG voters did, Claire Danes has to be a lock to win, right? The only knock I could even come close to making about her performance on “Homeland” as mentally unstable CIA analyst Carrie Mathison is that it’s not particularly subtle, but some roles call for big, broad acting, and this is one of them. There was no ignoring Danes on this show, no missing just how frayed and smart and terrified Carrie was, and how difficult it was for her to accept that no one else believed her about Sgt. Brody. If she gets nominated, she wins, and deservedly. But the SAG snub still puzzles me.
Elisabeth Moss kept herself in the lead actress race even though screentime-wise this season, she definitely fell far behind Jessica Paré (whom I liked at times, but not enough to vote for her). When called upon, though, she responded, as Peggy dealt with disappointment both personal (Abe’s non-proposal) and professional (Don literally throwing money at her) before finally finding the strength to stand on her own. The panic many “Mad Men” fans had over the idea of Peggy leaving the show is a testament to how important that character has become, but also to the superb work Moss does, episode after episode, season after season.
I still ask myself whether Showtime would have been better off submitting “Shameless” as a comedy a year ago, but what’s done is done, and it’ll be treated as a drama for the rest of its run. And the show’s best performance, by Emmy Rossum, continues to exist largely on the show’s serious side. Rossum is asked to do so much on that show – this year adding Fiona’s self-destructive streak to her more fiery, protective side – and carry so much of the story, and the emotional weight, and she does it all. Despite her name making for lots of pun-filled headlines, though, I fear Emmy voters are never going to notice this show (the Emmys in general aren’t great about acknowledging fiction about poor people), but she’s easily giving one of the best dramatic performances by any woman on television.
I’m not sure exactly when Alicia Florrick ceased to be my favorite part of “The Good Wife,” but that’s less the fault of reigning Emmy winner Julianna Margulies than of the abundance of juicy supporting and guest characters. Much of the time, Margulies is being asked to play straight woman to Alan Cumming, Michael J. Fox, Archie Panjabi and company, which she does excellently. And when the opportunity is there for her to do more – to wander through the house where Alicia used to live with Peter and the kids and reflect on the good and bad memories of that time, or to do battle with her mother-in-law (see below) – she more than rises to the challenge.
There was such an avalanche of contenders for the drama supporting actor category that I completely forgot about Sean Berdy from “Switched at Birth,” whom Fienberg made a good case for. In this less crowded field, it was easier to remember his frequent scene partner Katie Leclerc, who fits Dan’s “this isn’t a great performance by a hearing-impaired performer, but a great performance, period” descriptor. That show’s stories about deaf culture were always more compelling to me than the soapier material, not only because it’s more novel for TV, but because Leclerc and Berdy were doing such good work in playing these two characters who were so at ease with each other, and so tentative around all the hearing people who had swooped into their lives. Leclerc won’t be nominated (Emmy voters don’t know ABC Family exists), but she’s more than deserving.
There are a lot of different kinds of performances on my list of six, and Kerry Washington‘s work on “Scandal” is one I’d consider a good old-fashioned star performance. Shonda Rhimes let her play a wide range of emotions as elite Washington fixer Olivia Pope, but ultimately the role is about giving Washington a chance to display a level of charisma that her movie roles have never really exploited. “Scandal” isn’t a great show, but it’s a fun one, in large part because of the chance to watch Washington take command of scene after scene.
Others considered: Michelle Dockery from “Downton Abbey,” Mireille Enos from “The Killing,” Olga Kurylenko from “Magic City,” Jessica Paré from “Mad Men,” Ellen Pompeo from “Grey’s Anatomy,” Katey Sagal from “Sons of Anarchy.”
Jessica Paré Jessica Paré Jessica Paré Jessica Paré Jessica Paré Jessica Paré? Jessica Paré!
You typed that singing Zou Bisou Bisou, didn’t you?
Are you her publicist?
Jessica Paré is an awful actress. She in no way deserves a nomination.
Yes, yes I did, SAULOCCL. You are wrong, Dead Seals.
I think Anna Torv is more deserving than Julianna.
Good lord, yes. Even with Alan’s explanation at the beginning of the piece, it’s still a disappointing oversight.
Yes, Anna Torv must be on the list.
If only for One Night in October, Alan did see that, in that episode alone Anna Torv shows more range and acting skills than most on the list.
And what Anna did with creating another Olivia, and playing to at the same time, amber and blue, and great AltLivia.
Anna Torv was the reason I kept watching season 4.
I also had trouble finding six worthy nominees for this category, although in the end I was able to come up with a full ballot, and two further deserving nominees (like you Alan I almost totally forgot about Switched at Birth). But I honestly think Kelly Macdonald and Anna Gunn should have run in this category, and I think they would be serious contenders if they did (although no-one can ever beat Claire Danes’ performance in my estimation).
Anyway, my ballot (in order):
1. Claire Danes
2. Elisabeth Moss
3. Julianna Margulies
4. Madeleine Stowe
5. Kerry Washington
6. Katie LeClerc
Nominees if there was space: Jessica Pare and Vannessa Marano.
Claire Danes all the way.
It upsets me that Emmy Rossum is never going to get the recognition she deserves for her excellent work on Shameless.
Not putting katey Sagal in a top 5 is nuts
Really? Last season, and certainly the second season, I’d agree wholeheartedly, but Gemma didn’t really have a huge arc this season like the past 2. The show was much more about Jax, Tara, Clay, and Opie this season. Don’t get me wrong, I still think she’s at least worthy of the top 6, but it’s not crazy to exclude her like it would be with Danes, Moss, or Rossum.
Michelle Dockery. I really feel that she carries Downton Abbey and losing her would actually be a bigger loss than Maggie Smith. I hope voters see how important her contribution is.
Probably Danes or Paré in my mind. Remember when January Jones had enough screen time to legitimately submit as a lead and was deserving of a nomination too? Sigh.
Claire Danes, Elisabeth Moss, Mireille Enos, Emmy Rossum, Julianna Margulies and Glenn Close.
I think Claire Danes is the absolutely frontrunner here. Her Carrie Mathison is such fantastic character that she could choose to submit any episode of the season and still win.
I’m a huge Downton Abbey fan but I think it’s funny that all these awards conversations only include the actors who play the family when the employees are, in my opinion, the heart and soul of the show. The only exception for me is Violet (Maggie Smith). Other than the Dowager Countess, every single member of the staff is more interesting to watch than Robert, Cora, Lady Mary (the most annoying character on the show) and the other residents – so therefore they should be the most important ones.
Ok, I get that their parts are very small to be considered… But my point is: you shouldn’t be nominated if your plot seems less important than whatever Mrs. Patmore tells Daisy about the dinner, right?
I think Michelle Dockery from “Downton Abbey” is giving a fantastic, yet underrated, performance.
I’m not sure exactly when Alicia Florrick ceased to be my favorite part of “The Good Wife
Alan/Dan, can we take a look into why the use of quotation marks truncates a comment?
Here was the rest of my comment: I realized Alcia Florrick was no longer my favorite part of the good wife when I began to realize she has no narrative momentum. 68 episodes into the show, she’s exactly where she was in the pilot, and the only things that seem to happen to her are outside forces (Peter admitting they’re separated, eli deleting the voicemail)That and her relationship with Will is tied for the most eye-rolling/groan inducing on going arc, tied with the magical vagina of Kalinda that makes men and women lose all their faculties.
While there are comedic elements to Shameless, it thrives when it’s being dramatic. Emmy Rossum is flawless as Fiona. Absolutely deserving of a nomination. But as with Sons of Anarchy, I fear the emmy voters will ignore Shameless. Truly too bad.
Alan, I know you and Dan are only doing the 2 Series noms as full stories, but I’m curious what your thoughts are on the writing nominations.
Personally, I’d go Guy Walks into a Bar (Justified), The Weekend (Homeland), Crawl Space (Breaking Bad), Far Away Places (Mad Men), and Blackwater (Game of Thrones) for Drama, and Remedial Chaos Theory (Community), The Debate (Parks and Rec), Sweet Dee Gets Audited (Always Sunny), Catherine (Veep), and Murphy Brown Lied to Us (30 Rock) for comedy.
I’ve got to disagree that Claire Danes’ performance was “broad” and “unsubtle.” Big, sure. But if it was just this big, broad outlandish depiction of a type, that wouldn’t have made for a very interesting character. I thought there was incredible subtlety and nuance as she portrayed Carrie’s emotions and inner conflict roiling beneath the surface. Sure, sometimes those emotions exploded outward, but those moments worked because the rest of the time you can sense what the character was going through so palpably.
Kiefer Sutherland’s Jack Bauer was big and broad, lacking in subtlety… not Claire Daines’ counter-terrorist operative.
What a hilarious freeze frame of Claire Danes’s face.
Slim pickings. Which sort of goes the tv landscape should have more quality shows with actual lead actress roles.
I can’t even find 6 worthy nominees so I won’t even bother.
Emmy Rossum should definitely be nominated and would be my second choice for winner behind Claire Danes. I find the rather strong hatred of Jessica Pare to be ridiculous, but I still don’t think she’s worthy of a nomination. Elisabeth Moss definitely is. I’ve watched Switched At Birth and maybe it’s some bias on my part, but I have a difficult time putting what’s done there alongside of what Claire Danes or Emmy Rossum is doing.
I agree with your comments on Claire Danes, Elizabeth Moss, Emmy Rossum, and Kerry Washington, but my other two would be Katey Sagal and Michelle Dockery.
I don’t understand the backlash against Michelle Dockery on Downton. Sure, at the beginning of the series, I, like most people, thought of Lady Mary as a selfish and cold. That was what she was supposed to be. Other problems aside, I think Michelle and the writers have done an excellent job of fleshing out Lady Mary allowing us a better sense of who she is and the choices she makes based on the antiquated and unfair social system she lives in. The fact that Elizabeth McGovern is going to get the female lead nomination if Downton hits with emmy voters is almost absurd to me.
I know Gemma’s story line was meatier in seasons 2 and 3, but what Katey does with her character, even with smaller arcs, is better and more nuanced than what other actresses on tv do with “more” material. “Hands” was one of the best episodes on TV this year and it doesn’t work if Katey doesn’t sell her realization that her husband is truly gone, her fear of what he may do and her never ending self-preservation streak, all at once, as expertly as she did.
Also, I put Emmy Rossum behind only Claire Danes with what she has done on the first two seasons of Shameless. Fiona plays so many roles in that family and so many emotions and Emmy maneuvers between them expertly. Most often, she plays Fiona as protective, fierce, wiley, and funny, but it’s those moments when Fiona is allowed to really feel her emotions and let go that Emmy makes so special. Maybe it’s because we rarely get those scenes that make them so gut wrenching, but whatever it is Emmy Rossum plays the hell out of them.
It’s a terrible shame on the Emmys that it is very likely that neither Katey or Emmy will ever get recognition for their sublime performances as Gemma Teller-Morrow and Fiona Gallagher.
I completely agree on Michelle Dockery and Katey Sagal. I had Dockery as the second best performance in the category behind Claire Danes and ahead of Elisabeth Moss (my other nominees would be Sagal, Elizabeth McGovern and–only because I couldn’t think of anyone else–Julianna Margulies). Dockery has a very difficult roles, and she pulled it off perfectly. She also does some of the best understated acting of anyone. Watch the final scene of the Christmas episode and pay attention to her facial expressions. They’re perfect, and she does that kind of thing regularly.
I completely agree on Michelle Dockery and Katey Sagal. I had Dockery as the second best performance in the category behind Claire Danes and ahead of Elisabeth Moss (my other nominees would be Sagal, Elizabeth McGovern and–only because I couldn’t think of anyone else–Julianna Margulies). Dockery has a very difficult roles, and she pulled it off perfectly. She also does some of the best understated acting of anyone. Watch the final scene of the Christmas episode and pay attention to her facial expressions. They’re perfect, and she does that kind of thing regularly.
This category is usually the thinnest for me to pick nominees from a shortlist, and this year is no exception.
I decided to go with five since I couldn’t justify a sixth without making the list totally ridiculous.
Claire Danes for Homeland
Elisabeth Moss for Mad Men
Jessica Pare for Mad Men
Katey Sagal for Sons of Anarchy
Anna Torv for Fringe.
My choices, in order:
1. Claire Danes (Homeland)
2. Emmy Rossum (Shameless)
3. Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men)
4. Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife)
5. Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey)
6. Katey Sagal (Sons of Anarchy)
Tough Omissions/Second Ballot
7. Jessica Paré (Mad Men)
8. Kerry Washington (Scandal)
9. Anna Torv (Fringe)
10. Glenn Close (Damages)
11. Stana Katic (Castle)
12. Elizabeth McGovern (Downton Abbey)
If I could somehow ensure that any one actress (who isn’t already a lock) would get a nomination, it would be Emmy Rossum for her work on Shameless. She’s simply fantastic. Echoing what Dan said in his gallery, I don’t understand how a beautiful young woman giving a such a complex and challenging performance on a well-respected premium cable show hasn’t managed to get a shred of awards attention from any of the major organizations. I guess there’s the argument that “Shameless isn’t really an Emmy-type of show – it’s too grungy/uncomfortable and the stakes aren’t high enough”, but I would think that the other factors would at least partially balance it out. If not for Emmy voters, then for someone.
Besides, to be blunt, the Lead Actress in a Drama category, isn’t nearly as stacked top to bottom as it has been in recent years. Most of the biggest contenders outside of Danes, Margulies, and Moss are there on inertia rather than real merit. While Giancarlo Esposito is probably the most deserving actor who isn’t a mortal lock for a nomination in his category and I’ll be crushed if he somehow doesn’t get a nod, I’ll at least understand it because the Supporting Actor in a Drama field is ridiculously stacked with quality performances. But if Emmy voters pass over Rossum again for Mariska Hargitay (whose role on L&O:SVU was clearly a supporting one this year), Kathy Bates (whose lightweight, lightly-watched show was unceremoniously cancelled), or sweet heaven forbid, Debra Messing (who did almost nothing to rescue some of the worst storylines of the year on “Smash”) just because they’re bigger names with multiple nominations to their credit, then enough. Some of these voters need to be strapped to a chair and made to watch a random sampling of Rossum’s work on a a split-screen against the best any of those NBC veterans have to offer this year. Maybe then they’ll see that there’s no comparison.
And her name is EMMY!
I’ve long resigned myself to the fact that I was the only person on the planet who hated Homeland. I think the SAG voters got it right – it was the hammiest of ham performances. I saw no subtlety whatsoever – lots of “crazy” and no smart at all, and basically only watched the whole thing in the hope that she would get fired. I really hope someone else wins. Anyone else.
High-five Hulahoops! You are not alone – I hated Homeland too. And I agree with you about Danes’s performance. Mannered and hammy yes, nuanced and subtle, no. I only made it to episode 8 – I couldn’t take it any more after that.
This category is so disappointing this year. After Danes/Margulies/Close/Moss everything else is going to be filler. Mariska Hargitay again? Elizabeth McGovern and Jessica Pare? Who really thinks they are doing Emmy worthy work? The voters won’t bother looking beyond the obvious shows.
Anna Torv deserves a nomination.
Alan, so glad you included Katie Leclerc. (It’s not solely Emmy voters who don’t know ABCF exists). She was such a revelation, and far better than her adult co-stars, on a show that has no right being as good as it is.