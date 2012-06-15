If I had an Emmy ballot 2012: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Okay, it’s part 2 of our look at the Emmy nominations process for 2012. As always, Fienberg and I are going to approach things in two ways. I’ll pretend that I have an Emmy ballot and make my picks for the six actors or shows I would put on my ballot, while Dan will rank the potential nominees from most likely to least. And, as always, we are working off of the actual Emmy ballot, so we can’t consider people who didn’t submit themselves, nor can we reassign anyone to a more suitable or easier category.
Yesterday, we looked at the comedy supporting actors, so now it’s time to make our picks for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. (Click here for Dan’s predictions.)
As Dan notes, all six of last year’s nominees are eligible again, and it wouldn’t be the least bit surprising to see them all nominated again. But my preferences went in other directions, especially in what turned out to be a very strong year for women in comedy.
If Mayim Bialik gets nominated in this category (she is, in fact, the only person on my fake ballot who I think has even a chance at a nomination), she’s going to be my early pick to win. “Big Bang Theory” had arguably its strongest season by focusing nearly as much as the women in the cast as on the guys, and though Kaley Cuoco’s been there longer, it’s Bialik who tends to drive those scenes. But that’s not why I think she has a great chance to win. Emmy votes aren’t cast based on a body of work over a season, but on a single submitted episode, and sometimes on a submitted scene. Bialik’s co-star Jim Parsons – who is excellent overall – won the first of his two Emmys with an episode where he memorably played drunk in one scene, and Bialik had one of the funniest moments on any sitcom this season, in this scene where Sheldon tries to apologize to Amy with a bit of jewelry:
Now we come to a pair of actresses who made radical, and welcome, transitions from the weakest link of their respective show at the start to among their most valuable players this season. In one corner, you have Elisha Cuthbert from “Happy Endings,” who couldn’t do much with the traditional romantic comedy material she was given early last season, but who continually knocked it out of the park once the writers decided that Alex would be the group’s most enthusiastic, yet clueless, member. The show doesn’t try to downplay Cuthbert’s looks, but finds ways to let her be funny even when she’s at her most gorgeous, like in the Halloween episode:
In the other, you have Gillian Jacobs from “Community.” The improvement of Britta from her early use is old news by now, but Jacobs had her best season as she alternated between ruining (or Britta’ing) everything and being the most sincere, generous member of the group. A character I once would have not minded never seeing again became one of the most indispensable people on one of my favorite shows, and Jacobs’ fearless performance was a big part of that.
ABC’s “Suburgatory” had three excellent candidates for this category. Cheryl Hines was the only one of the show’s adult Chatswin-ites who managed to find some humanity inside the cartoonish excess, and Carly Chaikin committed totally to playing the vapid yet surprisingly clever Dalia. But even better was Allie Grant as Lisa Shay: ignored, belittled, trapped in the wrong town, with the wrong family, and overwhelmed at any kind of of positive feedback, as you can see in the clip below. Hines probably has the only shot of the three, but my imaginary vote goes to Grant.
All the actors on “Cougar Town” make me happy in one way or another, but none as consistently and in as many different ways as Busy Philipps as Laurie. It’s another subversion of the dumb sidekick stereotype, but Philipps plays Laurie with such confidence, weird energy and just plain warmth that she doesn’t feel quite like anyone else on TV.
While certain actors on “Parks and Recreation” get to keep playing the same amusing but familiar beats over and over, Aubrey Plaza had the challenge this season of playing an April who was growing and changing, even as she didn’t particularly want to. There was still plenty of withering sarcasm and idle troublemaking (April representing the moon in the model U.N. episode), but there were also surprisingly sweet moments as April began to realize that she was growing up, and that her time working alongside Leslie Knope had changed her far more than she expected it to. Terrific work all season long.
Others considered: Alison Brie and Yvette Nicole Brown from “Community,” Cheryl Hines from “Suburgatory,” Diane Ladd from “Enlightened,” Zosia Mamet from “Girls,” Eden Sher from “The Middle,” Anna Deavere Smith and Merrit Wever from “Nurse Jackie,” Sofia Vergara from “Modern Family,” Kaitlin Olson from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and Eliza Coupe and Casey Wilson from “Happy Endings.”
I agree wholeheartedly with the majority of your choices in Phillips, Jacobs, Plaza, and Cuthbert.
In particular with Cuthbert, it’s really amazing how great she was this year. From the silly dancing to the Ellen impression to her intense love of the gruesome history of valentine’s day or even any time she ate food, pretty much anything and everything Alex did this year completely killed.
I would round my personal ballot out with Alison Brie (granted, she didn’t have a year as good as the first two, where if there was any justice she’d already have two of these trophies, but with that being said, she still gave one of the 6 best performances this year anyway) and then for the final slot I initially had Yvonne Strahovski before looking at the ballot and seeing that she didn’t submit, so failing that I’d either go with Anna Chlumsky or Kaitlin Olson.
So interesting your view of Britta. I think she was ruined. I get that Jacobs is doing better work and expressing herself more now, but the character is a joke.
Well… she’s on a comedy.
So would you say that the character of Britta was….. britta’d?
I really enjoyed her this season but I don’t disagree with you. I love Britta and Jacobs work, personally. But they went way too far with the dumb schtick for Britta. And rewatching Season 1 I don’t think Original Britta was really as bad as we all claim. It took a little bit of settling in but she was pretty great by the time she is dressing a squirrel to the Halloween party. I don’t think listening to fans and doing a parody of the original character was as necessary as they think.
I’m just browsing through the submissions. Fairly Legal submitted every single episode of their respective season for the writing emmy. Fairly Legal!
also interesting: American Horror Story seems to be in the Miniseries category?
Eden Sher is a national treasure.
Agreed! She’s always been one of the best things about The Middle, but that show really found itself this year.
Eden Sher is the real deal. She is so great on The Middle that I almost refuse myself to believe that Sue Heck doesn’t exist in real life.
But just like what happens with Sue, everybody forgets her. Even Daniel didn’t include her on his other notable candidates list.
You know I am no Whoopi Goldberg fan. And I hate the view. But she had Eden Sher on the show and couldn’t stop talking about how insanely talented this girl was. She loved her so much she insisted she get to be on the show to do a grown up version of her. And that really made me like Goldberg (for maybe the first time… other than the modern classic Sister Act 2). Because that girl is scary talented and doesn’t get enough credit it for it because The Middle is such a marginalized show.
I wondered yesterday if Cuthbert would get the nod here… and delighted to see she did! She did great work this season and really developed from the first season. Kudos Alan!
My ballot would be:
Olson
Wilson – as much as I like Cuthbert, it’s not a most improved prize (but if we are, can I start the Charlie McDermott drumbeat)
Sher
Hines – if it weren’t for her, I wouldn’t watch Suburgatory becuase I’d be annoyed by the entire adult half of the show
Plaza
Glad you cited Allie Grant! I’m not a huge Suburgatory fan (I’ve only seen maybe 7 or 8 episodes), but Grant performance/Lisa is by far my favorite thing about it.
Everything on this ballot list is a FAIL, except for Aubrey Plaza.
Cloris Leachman should definitely be nominated for Raising Hope.
I only watched the first half of the season 1, but every time Cloris Leachman appeared on screen I felt sorry for her.
Go back and watch season two. Her character gets generally better treatment.
An interesting list for me, not because of who’s on it or off, but by the simple fact that only one of the shows listed is one I watch. I find the majority of the current batch of comedies to be uninspired drivel relying on “fat people are funny”, “black people are funny”, “old people are funny”, “single whores are funny”, or “people who work in an office are funny” as their premise. The only one that has something “unique” about it are the Nerds in Big Bang Theory. Smart and nice, but socially inept, should beat whory and b**chy every time. Go Blossom!
Poly
I don’t know if you’ve watched Community, Parks and Rec, Happy Endings or Cougar Town, but I’d say that out of those shows and Big Bang Theory, BBT is the one that relies the most on bad stereotype humor. I haven’t been a regular viewer in a while and only check in on it every now and then, but last time I did they were still doing those terrible Raj is an adult who can’t talk around women jokes and even worse Wolowitz lives with his unbearable charicture of a mother jokes.
Smart and nice really sounds to me like Parks and Rec more than any other show on TV.
Explain to me how Community falls into any of these categories? Or how “people who work in an office” is something that couldn’t be a good comedy?
What about “nerds are funny, let’s make fun of this stereotype?”
If you really think The Big Bang Theory is the most unique show on this list, then I really must question your definition of “unique”. For one, the kind-hearted socially-awkward genius is not new…it’s pretty much a sitcom staple, especially in the young adult/teen demographic. (See Screech Powers, Steve Urkel, Carlton Banks, Alex Keaton, Millhouse, Niles Crane etc.)
Secondly – just to go with one – Community brazenly subverts and lampshades pretty much every trope you just mentioned.
I can’t believe I’m saying this – but you need to watch more TV, Polywogg.
Is “single whores being funny” referring to 2 Broke Girls? I’ve never watched that show and don’t intend to because it sounds awful, but unless they’ve literally started prostituting themselves for money, I’d have to object to that description.
“Stereotypical nerds are funny”.
You’re the worst. Expand your horizons beyond Chuck Lorre sitcoms.
@OLIVER
With my comment I criticized Polywoog’s point.
Read again: “What about “nerds are funny, let’s make fun of this stereotype?”” -> means that The Big Bang Theory is show that relies the most on bad stereotype humor.
And I don’t like laugh tracks so I usually don’t watch Chuck Lorre’s sitcoms by the way.
I was replying to Polywogg.
It’s interesting that both you and Feinberg have Gillian Jacobs on your list over Alison Brie and Yvette Nicole Brown. All three are strong actors, but was Britta really more compelling than Annie? Do you know which clips they submitted?
It’s also too bad Yvonne Strahovski didn’t submit herself. She did some of her best comedic work on Chuck this season. She likely wouldn’t have been nominated, but I hope she knows she was great.
When it comes to the Emmys, only guest actors submit episodes before the nomination process. In terms of lead/supporting, prospective nominees don’t submit episodes until they are actually nominated.
I think other than Chase that Brie is the weakest link in the study group. She works well with Abed and Troy but she really only has two modes. Pretty limited. Both Brown and Jacobs have had to go to different darker places and pulled it off better.
Mayim is great. She is the best thing on The Big Bang Theory and is a Survivor fan!
It’s funny that I was reading and remembering scenes I’ve watched this season with these actresses and completely forgot about the others who will most likely be nominated.
Then I tought: Wow, whoever wins is going to be awesome. Only when I read Sofia Vergara’s name at the end that I came back to the real world and realized that (probably) none of them will be nominated. Which is a shame.
No Colfer consideration yesterday? No Lynch consideration today? Damn, you must really hate Glee…
He does.
Everyone hates Glee
Not to mention their mother’s lovers…
I hate Glee. I don’t understand the appeal at all.
One of the MANY reasons I stopped watching BBT was how often they got their “intelligent” jokes and claims just dead wrong. So, hearing Sheldon say “false pretext” instead of “false pretense” sort of ruined that clip for me.
Though Bialik was certainly solid in it.
He didn’t say false pretext; he asked what pretext Penny used to lure her there, which is a perfectly apt word and correct. Perhaps a run back through the dictionary wouldn’t be amiss for even intelligent viewers..
Great choices Alan, and you and Fienberg have convinced me to put Gillian Jacobs back on my ballot.
So without further ado, my ballot:
1. Jane Krakowski
2. Cobie Smulders
3. Mayim Bialik
4. Allie Grant
5. Gillian Jacobs
6. Elisha Cuthbert
People who deserve to be nominated if there were many more slots: Kaitlin Olson, Anna Chlumsky, Alison Brie, Cheryl Hines, Julie Bowen, Zosia Mamet, Eliza Coupe, Diane Ladd, Ana Gasteyer, Aubrey Plaza, Susie Essman and Carly Chaikin.
Crap, looked at the official ballot and realised I forgot Kaley Cuoco and Carrie Brownstein under deserved nominations
I enjoy the character of April – for the most part – but I have always found Aubrey Plaza’s performance very overrated. You can always tell she’s acting.
I don’t watch nearly enough shows to make a full, accurate list, but mine would probably include Gillian Jacobs, Cheryl Hines and Anna Chlumsky.
I agree about Plaza, Cuthbert, Jacobs and Bialik, but I’d complete the Happy Endings trifecta with Casey Wilson and Eliza Coupe.
Right show, wrong cast member (IMO). Happy Endings is the right show, but Eliza Coupe steals every scene she is in. Her comedic delivery is perfect and her facial expressions can carry a bad joke or a poorly written scene. She and Damon Wayans Jr also have some of the best chemistry between a couple on television. They sell their scenes as well as I think Parsons and Bialik do.
Aubrey Plaza’s character needs more to do. April is interesting, but the moronic Andy character (which is tired and dumb at this point) has her running in place. They need to break up and have her spend more time with Leslie, Tom, and Ron. Plaza could shine if given better situations in the show.
i don’t want to be rude because i really like P&R but A.Plaza is by far the weakest member of the cast. Krakowski, Brie, Casey Wilson, Cobie Smulders – those ladies gave not only better performances than Plaza but they are all much MUCH better actresses than Aubrey…
Alan, is the “Others considered” thing at the end other actresses nominated for an Emmy or other ones nominated for an Emmy that you personally think did a good job, just not as good as the ones above them?
The latter. And even those lists tend to be incomplete.
Ah, that’s what I suspected, but I wasn’t sure. Thanks for responding.
Mayim Bialik?!? Really? Over Alison Brie? And the other ladies from Happy Endings? For me she wins the Best Imitation of Jim Parsons Awards…
Otherwise known as Best Imitation of Jim Parsons’ Two-Time Emmy Winning Performance Awards?
Still doesn’t make it great. And definitely not better than the other ladies I mentioned…
Totally agree with Cuthbert and Jacobs. Both had really great years, but mostly because I think they were just given really good material.
Being a psych major has just been gold for Britta, and running with Alex as just a total goofball who loves food is right there.
I didn’t think it was one of Aubrey Plaza’s better years, nor Kaitlin Olson, but they have both been just consistent performers for years now.
If Yvonne Strahovski had submitted herself here, she would be my pick, but alas.
My ballot:
Julie Bowen
Alison Brie
Anna Chlumsky
Gillian Jacobs
Yvette Nicole Brown
Aubrey Plaza
You know, I think Kaitlin Olson is probably the most underrated comedic actress on TV right now. She has been consistently great since Always Sunny started (even in the years when the show itself was in a creative slump) and while I think a number of these other performances are either buoyed by great writing or are funnier in theory/conception than they actually are in reality, Olson’s performance is the key to what makes Sweet Dee great.
Watching her try to give a eulogy for her fake baby with chilli powder in her eyes was comedy gold. That scene alone puts her above any of this list in my eyes.
I definitely agree with that. This year she practically stole the show.
No love for Gretchen Carlson?
I have always loved Allie Grant and she is sorely missed on Weeds (as is Elizabeth Perkins). But I would give that one to Hines. If Grant left the show tomorrow I would be sad. But it wouldn’t really upset things too much. Especially because the cast rivals the cast of The Simpsons. I think their goal is to hire all of the actors. If Hines left there would be no show. She has done something wonderful in that Dallas doesn’t really have “hidden” depths. She is just who she is. She really is that shallow but that doesn’t mean she is the most genuinely kind and sincere person around.
Kaitlin Olson deserves recognition.
And I think this was Jane Krakowski’s best year ever on 30 Rock.
My picks would be Mayim Bialik, Eden Sher, Sofia Vergara, Cheryl Hines, Casey Wilson, Julie Bowen
Mayim Bialik? Really Alan? I don’t watch BBT, because I find it to be non-funny and don’t get how Jim Parsons won two emmys- But your intro to the scene as “one of the funniest moments on any sitcom this season” has me scratching my head. Do you really think that? There is nothing funny about it. It’s all overacted nerd comedy. Seriously, Really?
From the shows that I watch, in order of preference:
1. Mayim Bialik–as far as I’m concerned, she should win in this category. Loved it in the episode where she was quoting Chaucer.
2. Eden Sher
3. Aubrey Plaza
4. Merritt Wever
5. Sarah Hyland
6. Rashida Jones
My choices, in order:
1. Gillian Jacobs (Community)
2. Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation)
3. Eliza Coupe (Happy Endings)
4. Sofia Vergara (Modern Family)
5. Julie Bowen (Modern Family)
6. Alison Brie (Community)
Toughest Omissions/Second Ballot
7. Yvette Nicole Brown (Community)
8. Elisha Cuthbert (Happy Endings)
9. Busy Phillips (Cougar Town)
10. Naya Rivera (Glee)
11. Allie Grant (Suburgatory)
12. Casey Wilson (Happy Endings)
I have similar thoughts on a lot of these though Coupe > Wilson for me.
My nominees would be…
Mayim Bialik
Cheryl Hines
Allie Grant
Elisha Cuthbert
Carly Chaikin
Zosia Mamet
Yes, people… I chose all three women from Suburgatory. They were all wonderful on the show. I think Mayim Bialik will probably win and I would have no problem with that. She was the best thing about BBT by a mile. I think Elisha Cuthbert or Cheryl Hines should win.
Casey Wilson for me.