If I Had An Emmy Ballot 2013: Outstanding Drama Series

Part 9 of our journey through the Emmy ballot brings us to the first of the two big series categories: Outstanding Drama Series. As always, Fienberg will attempt to rank the contenders from most likely to least likely to be nominated, throwing in a bunch of preferential wild cards along the way. And, as always, I will pretend that I am an actual Academy member who has a ballot and therefore has to narrow his choices down to six people.
Same rules apply: we are working off of the actual Emmy ballot, so we can’t nominate shows that weren’t submitted (like “Bunheads”), nor can we reassign a show to what seems a more appropriate category (say, nudging “Enlightened” from comedy to drama).
Dan’s exhaustive analysis is here, and embedded below (click Launch Gallery to see it), and my picks are coming right up.
As we’ve discussed often in these Emmy picks, this is a ridiculously deep era for quality drama, and this is yet another category where I would be perfectly happy with a ballot that doesn’t feature a single one of my actual picks. I could celebrate, for instance, the knockout debut seasons of “Rectify” and “The Americans,” or the devastating final season of “Southland,” or the usual impeccable craftsmanship of “Boardwalk Empire,” or a “Shameless” season that was the best showcase yet for stars Emmy Rossum and William H. Macy, or a “Justified” season that was both strong overall and gave us one of the year’s best episodes in “Decoy.” And even that ballot would be leaving out a bunch of other shows with good arguments, including the reigning winner in this category, for crying out loud.
That’s how stacked things are these days in TV drama. That said, I didn’t have many qualms about picking a top 6 that includes three guaranteed nominees, two veteran shows the Academy hasn’t shown much love for, and a freshman that has long odds at best at any real awards recognition.
Let’s start with the locks. “Mad Men” did not set a record by winning a fifth straight award in this category last year, and it’s possible the Academy is over the series and looking for new and shiny things. But it remains among the deepest, most beautifully-crafted, absorbing dramas in TV history, and season 6 had too many highlights (particularly in the last few episodes) to ignore. It’ll be nominated, and absolutely should be.
Fellow AMC drama “Breaking Bad,” meanwhile, seems to have more support among the acting branch than elsewhere, and I fear the show is too sleazy and non-coastal to ever be chosen as a representative of the best the medium feels it has to offer. But the first half of season 5, while bumpy in a few spots, continued to demonstrate why this is a series we’ll be talking about long after it’s gone off the air. Between the train heist, Mike’s words to Walt by the river, Skyler’s walk into the pool and virtually every minute of the finale, “Breaking Bad” reminded us of how hard it’ll be to say goodbye this summer and fall.
On the heels of one of the year’s most talked-about scenes (the Red Wedding) and a strong creative season overall, “Game of Thrones” might even have an outside chance at beating “Homeland” or “Mad Men” or “Downton Abbey.” I would tend to doubt it, simply because I think the Academy will go only so far in celebrating a violent fantasy epic. But “Thrones” is one of several shows on this list that made small tweaks – in this case, tightening the narrative and editing choices just enough to make stories taking place hundreds or thousands of miles away from each other feel more connected – to lead to its best season so far.
Now let’s move to the extreme longshots, starting with “Tremé.” The David Simon/Eric Overmyer drama about post-Katrina New Orleans had its most satisfying season yet, in which the stories and characters that had been rich enough on their own felt even moreso as they began to converge more frequently than in previous years. Other than his miniseries, though, Simon is practically a non-entity for the Academy – and has made clear in many interviews, and the entire Baltimore Sun arc of “The Wire” season 5, that he’s perfectly fine with that. I, however, would like to see greatness recognized, and “Tremé” season 3 was very great indeed.
Once upon a time, “Parenthood” would have been the kind of show to get bushels of nominations each season. It’s a great showcase for a large cast mixed with veterans and fresh faces, and it’s a guaranteed tear generator. Instead, the show has a grand total of one lifetime nomination, for Jason Ritter’s guest work a year ago, as cable dominates the drama categories these days. (Even “Good Wife” couldn’t get nominated here a year ago, leaving “Downton Abbey” as the only nominee available over the free airwaves.) But if ever there was a year “Parenthood” deserved to crash the cable party, it was this one, thanks to some of the show’s most powerful storylines ever, like Kristina’s breast cancer struggle and Amber’s complicated relationship with Afghanistan vet. Emmys – and tissues – for all!
“Hannibal“ would definitely have an easier time of things if it were on cable. Put this show on AMC or FX, and suddenly much more attention would be paid to the imaginative, haunting work being done by writer Bryan Fuller, director David Slade, and stars Hugh Dancy and Mads Mikkelsen. We are so awash in serial killer dramas today that I had almost no interest in watching a Hannibal Lecter origin story in 2013, but “Hannibal” quickly became one of the best dramas on television, and certainly the most unsettling.
Also considered: “The Americans,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “Dexter,” “The Good Wife,” “Homeland,” “House of Cards,” “Justified,” “Orphan Black,” “Rectify,” “Scandal,” “Shameless,” “Southland,” “Strike Back,” “The Walking Dead”
What does everybody else think? Who would your top 6 be in this category?
My picks for this year would be:
– The Americans
– Breaking Bad
– Game of Thrones
– Hannibal
– Justified
– Mad Men
Very strong year overall. I’d be happy with any winning (although I don’t see The Americans/Hannibal/Justified getting nominated).
I bailed on Treme during its second season so I can’t really speak to how good it was this season. I’d probably replace it with Justified or even Boardwalk Empire whose finale made the whole season worthwhile.
Can’t believe your “also considered” list includes a show where the best actors are probably the zombies who don’t say anything. The cartoonish Governor ruined the whole season. Could not be more out on Walking Dead. I hope Homeland rebounds in season 3, that used to be one of my top 3.
The first half of TWD season 3 was excellent, and is the reason I thought of it at all, even with how horribly awry things went later.
My picks would be:
– Breaking Bad
– Homeland
– Mad Men
– The Good Wife
– Game of Thrones
– House of Cards
Breaking Bad
Man Men
Game of Thrones
The Americans
Justified
Homeland
I think this could actually be Breaking Bad’s year to win, despite what history has told us. Here me out:
*Mad Men could easily be done winning Emmys (save for some nostalgia voting in the final season). It got it’s 4 and I think it’ll be hard for it to climb back into the winner’s seat now that it’s streak is broken.
*Homeland had a pretty noticeably weaker 2nd season. One that I enjoyed, but will also acknowledge was not nearly as good as the first. I think the hype for that one has officially passed away.
That leaves us with I think three major players: Breaking Bad, Downton Abbey, and Game of Thrones. Game of Thrones will never win because of its violence and fantasy elements. Downton Abbey, while popular has also suffered from a hype die-down. And then there’s Breaking Bad who benefits from airing yet another fantastic season and is the rare show that seems to build steam and hype as the seasons go on. It also doesn’t hurt that it’s new season ads could be right in the Emmy voters faces in addition to traditional campaign materials.
Maybe I’m just dreaming, but I’d really like to see it happen.
Agreed. It seems likely, although I wouldn’t trust emmy voters after last years bullshit (Breaking Bad and Cranston not winning, Louie not even nominated).
It definitely deserves it though. Have you seen Rectify? It’s fantastic, one of best shows of the year.
I’ve not yet seen Rectify but I’ve heard nothing but great things so it’s definitely next on my list.
My top 6 (in alphabetical order)
The Americans
Breaking Bad
Game of Thrones
Justified
Mad Men
Rectify
I agree with you to leave out Homeland it was a very deserving winner during its first season and the actors were still great, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen a more sudden drop of quality in the middle of a season as Homeland’s after the Q&A episode.
In no particular order:
Hannibal
Walking Dead
Breaking Bad
Sons of Anarchy
Vikings
Homeland
In no particular order:
Hannibal
Walking Dead
Breaking Bad
Sons of Anarchy
Vikings
Homeland
My Top 6:
House of Cards
Game of Thrones
Breaking Bad
Treme
Homeland
Suits
In order:
Mad Men (winner)
Rectify
Breaking Bad
Hannibal
House of Cards
Orphan Black
I have to admit I’m a little bit disappointed that Rectify isn’t on Sepinwall’s list. Other than Tatiana Maslany, no nominations would make me happier than any nominations Rectify gets this year.
I read the A Song of Ice and Fire series and like it a lot, but for the life of me I cannot seem to get into the TV show.
As far as predictions go, I have no idea who is winning this year. If you were to ask me, I’d say it is a 5 way race, 4 of those being Homeland, Game of Thrones, Mad Men, and Breaking Bad, and they have about an equal shot of winning. My darkhorse is The Americans, which is this year’s Homeland (new show on a channel with some inconsistent Emmy results over the years.) If the Americans gets nominated, I think it wins.
Agreed concerning Rectify. By my estimation, it was the best show on TV this year.
1. Game of Thrones
2. Breaking Bad
3. The Americans
4. Hannibal
5. Mad Men
6. Justified
Other Contenders: Boardwalk Empire, Dexter, Shameless, Parenthood, Downton Abbey, House of Cards, Homeland
Given that I ‘nominated’ four Game of Thrones actors and four Breaking Bad actors on my ballots in the acting categories, it really should be no surprise that those two shows are #1 and #2 on my fictional ballot. Game of Thrones broke through into the cultural stratosphere this year, and with damn good reason – The Red Wedding, Jaime and Brienne’s entire arc, Dany’s confidant ascendence, Olenna and Margaery Tyrell taking King’s Landing by storm, Jon and Ygritte’s ill-fated love story, Arya’s general awesomeness, and too many other great moments to list. Breaking Bad, meanwhile, became darker than ever as it dealt with Walt’s ascendance, Jesse’s inner guilt, Mike’s reluctant return to the business, Skylar’s longing to escape, and Hank’s dogged pursuit of the ‘monsters’ hiding in plain sight. Strangely enough, both of these shows essentially told an incomplete story this year – Game of Thrones covered the first two-thirds or so of ‘A Storm of Swords’, and Breaking Bad aired the first half of its final season – and yet the storytelling was so strong that it felt wholly satisfying. I give Game of Thrones the slightest of edges.
I was anticipating The Americans for months before it aired, whereas Hannibal took me completely by surprise. But both shows had incredibly strong first seasons, and both have secured places among my favorite shows on TV. It will be difficult for The Americans to get into the actual field, but FX is giving it a solid campaign and it has a realistic chance. Hannibal sadly has no shot. If either of them make it, I’ll be equally thrilled.
Season 6 of Mad Men wasn’t my favorite season of the show by a long stretch, but that’s a consequence of comparing an all-time great show to itself. And there were still plenty of great episodes – the finale in particular. When matched up against the best dramas on TV today, Mad Men comfortably makes this field.
Justified had its strongest overall season since its universally-acclaimed second, and several of the best episodes that the show has ever done. On the strength of its dialogue alone, it remains one of the most entertaining and easily watchable shows on TV.
Even if my own Top 6 is fairly clear, I really wish that this field had 10 nominees so that I could honor Boardwalk Empire’s masterful season-long plotting, Dexter’s return to pulpy excellence, Parenthood and Shameless having their best seasons ever. But this field is the best kind of murderer’s row. So many good shows to choose from.
I’d really like to see Scandal get a nomination. The show can be ridiculous and I’m sure future seasons will be even more so, but this was by far the show that left me the most entertained this season and I think the great performance by Kerry Washington and the tightness of the writing this season made it one of the best shows on TV. I also think a nomination would be a nice nod towards the idea that network television is still capable of creating both popular and quality programming and that quality shows can find an audience if given a little time a d nurturing.
I’m with you, Scandal needs some recognition this year.
While Mad Men had some good episodes, it sputtered at the beginning and meandered through. I think this was its weakest season. I’m at a disadvantage since I haven’t seen al the top dramas (forgive me, I’ve yet to catch up on Downton Abbey or Game of Thrones). Three shows I feel truly belong on the list are Breaking Bad, Justified and Treme. I like Hannibal a great deal, though I wonder if I’d place it near the top if I’d seen some of the shows I’ve missed.
Breaking Bad
Justified
Sons of Anarchy
Justified
Copper
This category just gets more and more brutal every year. The amount of competition is absurd. These six kept me most engaged from start to finish:
Breaking Bad
Game of Thrones
Mad Men
Damages
Orphan Black
Homeland
Despite having some undoubtedly Emmy worthy storylines at the center, Shameless and Parenthood just miss for having a few too many that don’t quite hit.
The Walking Dead had a great first half while Boardwalk Empire and House of Cards turned in great second halves, but the remaining episodes were underwhelming enough that they’re out for me.
And finally, I just felt like The Americans never picked up enough momentum to get me invested. Hoping the second half can dial it up.
I feel the same way about Orphan Black as you do about The Americans. Tatiana Maslany is great, but I just couldn’t get invested in the show or get excited about watching the next ep.
My 6 nominees would be…
– Breaking Bad
– Game of Thrones
– The Good Wife
– Hannibal
– Mad Men
– Southland
Yet another year to prove why television drama is the best place to work. I could have had ten worthy nominees which is why picking a top 6 does not mean the others are less worthy. Mad Men and Breaking Bad do not even need to be talked about as being great because everyone knows how great they are although I will still praise them for stunning seasons and with only one season left for each it’s only going to be a battle for which one is better next year. Game of Thrones in my mind had it’s best season and was finally worthy enough to make my top six and as a reader of the books I can only expect even more craziness to happen in season 4 (after that the 4th and 5th books will be harder to adapt because of their quality). Southland was cancelled but the show was great and even more so this final season especially it’s second last episode which showed all Michael Cudlitz can do. Good Wife was weaker in it’s third season and had a rough start to the 4th but by the end the Kings made another compelling season of the show making it the best network drama currently. Hannibal was a shock to me and was so delicious in style and story I almost felt like killer wanting to eat all Hannibal prepared. Mad Men would again be my winner even if it was not it’s best season it still was another great season of what will be probably my favourite tv show of all time.
my 6 would be
Mad Men
Breaking Bad
Justified
Rectify
The Americans
Boardwalk Empire
My picks are
Game of Thrones
Homeland
Dexter
Sons of Anarchy
Breaking Bad
Justified
Rectify
Walking Dead
Now if only the Networks could figure out Sunday night is very difficult to play all the best ones!
I would happily trade Parenthood for Rectify or Southland. Having said that, I like all your choices.
The Americans
Game of Thrones
Homeland
Mad Men
Orphan Black
Treme
So many good shows! I’d pick Mad Men as the winner here. It remains my favorite show on television, and one of my favorite shows of all time.
1. Mad Men
2. Game of Thrones
3. Breaking Bad
4. Homeland
5. Shameless
6. Downton Abbey
———————————–
7. Justified
8. The Americans
9. Dexter
10. House of Cards
11. Hannibal
12. The first half of The Walking Dead
13. Arrow
14. Spartacus
15. Vikings
Should be nominated: Breaking Bad, Mad Men (despite an average season), Game of Thrones, Downton Abbey, The Americans
Probably will be nominated: Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Downton Abbey, The Good Wife, Homeland
My top 6, in order:
1. Game of Thrones
2. Mad Men
3. Breaking Bad
4. The Americans
5. Justified
6. Parenthood
Boardwalk Empire and Shameless just miss the cut for me, while I ignored Homeland because of the (to put it kindly) uneven second half. I also think this year is the best chance for Game of Thrones to win. It was their best season qualitatively, but more importantly, I think the show’s popularity and place in pop culture will never be higher.
Treme
Mad Men
Breaking Bad
Justified
Boardwalk Empire
Rectify
That’s probably the order I’d put them in too. I know hoping for the academy to recognize a David Simon show is a fool’s errand at this point but it’s such a good show and everything came together so well this season that not acknowledging it would just be silly.
My picks for which shows should be nominated:
– Breaking Bad
– Game of Thrones
– Mad Men
– Justified
– Rectify
– Hannibal
If there were more than 6 nominees: Boardwalk Empire, Homeland, Southland, The Americans
WINNER: Breaking Bad
But the most likely nominees probably are Homeland, Mad Men, Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, The Americans and Downton Abbey or Boardwalk Empire.
Anyway, there really should be more than 6 nominees.
My picks:
– Breaking Bad
– Game of Thrones
– Mad Men
– Justified
– Rectify
– Hannibal
Honorable Mentions: Boardwalk Empire, Homeland, Southland, The Americans
WINNER: Breaking Bad
Anyway, there really should be more than 6 nominees in this category.
Alan could you please delete this comment? I posted it twice, as Heisenberg and De Niro.
Stacked category, but here are my 6 nominees…
– Breaking Bad
– Mad Men
– The Americans
– Treme
– Game of Thrones
– Rectify
Just left off: Hannibal, Shameless
This category took me twice as long to decide on the final 6 as the rest of the categories combined. How could I leave my favorite show on TV, Shameless, out? How is Hannibal not one of the 6 best dramas of the year? However, I couldn’t squeeze those final 6 shows out of the group and there you have it.
Breaking Bad and Mad Men are just automatic entries. I went into The Americans with zero expectations and the show really surprised me by how good it was. The strength was the excellent cast, including supporting actors like Emmerich, Martindale, Mahendru, and guest star Derek Luke. Treme just makes me happy when I watch it, which is something considering the heartbreaking LaDonna storyline. The scene in the season finale with the kids band watching the US Marine Corps band was just special TV. NO other show on TV can re-create that moment. During it’s 10 eps, GoT has highs and lows from ep to ep and even scene to scene. However, their highs (Red Wedding) are practically unmatched by any show other than BB and MM.
My final spot came down to Rectify, Hannibal, or Shameless. Rectify, unlike any of these other shows, doesn’t rely on over the top storylines or scenes to create drama. It’s simply a man trying to get his life back or what’s left of it. It’s minimalism at it’s best on TV. Hannibal was such an engrossing story and visibly beautiful show. The performances by Hugh Dancy and Mads Mikkelsen are both deserving of Emmy nominations. Shameless is quite simply my favorite show on TV. I love the Gallagher kids like they’re real people. I could’ve easily just wimped out and gone with a 3 way tie, but I put Rectify in my top 6.
I’m fairly certain that Hindenburg-esque Homeland will get nominated.
1. Mad Men
2. Breaking Bad
3. Rectify
4. Game of Thrones
5. Downton Abbey
6. Boardwalk Empire
Rectify is the best new show on TV. Homeland’s second season was entirely too unrealistic…it just got more and more ridiculous towards the end. I’d still give all the acting awards it deserves, but this season falls off my ballot of Best Drama Series.
Once again, I think that it’s actually well past time for the big five* to get together and create a Broadcast ABE Award, with full gala ceremony and all.
* PBS and ION shows would also be eligible, I guess. Probably should go for the LA/NY rule that the Oscars have mentioned in the podcast this week to keep out the cable channels that happen to broadcast in Chicago or Atlanta, though.
Choosing just six shows is more difficult than I thought, which just goes to show how much quality television is on the air right now. No particular order…
Game of Thrones:
A great show coming off of its best season yet. What continues to amaze me is just how damned good the casting is on this show. It’d be easy for so many of the side characters to come across as artificial, but the combination of the acting and the writing bring even minor characters to life in a way that I haven’t seen on television before, and it goes a long way to making this fantasy world seem real. As do the incredible production values, and the top-notch directing.
Boardwalk Empire:
A lot of viewers feared that the show wouldn’t recover from what went down in the second season finale, but that fear seemed to be unfounded. The third season of this show is probably my favorite to date. I think I realized how masterful the season (and, by extension, the series) was after “Sunday Best”; an episode low on plot developments, but high on exploring the relationships between so many of these incredibly well-developed characters. By the final two episodes of the season, so many plot disparate plot threads had been masterfully intertwined that I felt bad for doubting it in the early going (though my doubt paled in comparison to Alan’s).
Mad Men:
In the grand scheme of the show, this latest season of Mad Men is only ranked higher than the second season in terms of my enjoyment. Some things about this season just felt a bit off. That said, the show – as a whole – is among the most consistent I’ve ever seen, so that’s not damning with faint praise. The interpersonal relationships between these individuals are, and always have been, the draw of this show, and the finale set things in motion that could shake those relationships up in a bigger way than ever before. Fitting, given that this is the penultimate season.
Rectify:
A show with its own unique ebb and flow, great performances from the entire cast, and most importantly, something to say about so many things we all struggle with day-to-day. Some may take issue with the pacing, but it always felt spot-on for me, considering that this isn’t so much a show about things happening as it is a show about dealing with the things that happen.
Treme:
This is a show I’ve loved from the beginning. I’ve never been to New Orleans myself, so it’s not because I have any kind of personal investment in the place. It’s because of how incredibly natural everything about this show is. Some of the most naturalistic performances I’ve ever seen (on television or film), to go along with the ‘day in the life’ frame work of the series. I imagine that, like The Wire, this show will only get a modicum of the respect it deserves a few years after the final five episodes have aired. In the meantime, I’m hoping the Emmy’s will see fit to (at the very least) nominate a show that celebrates our humanity more than it criticizes it. This isn’t a show about serial killers, or dragons, or politicians, or spies – this is a show about people, a community, and about the value of tradition.
The Americans:
Ultimately, I felt this was deserving of a spot over some other favorites of mine, because it was such a self-assured first season, and had two amazing lead performances.
Running low on time here, so I’ll just list off the six shows that just missed the mark:
Justified
Breaking Bad (I felt that the fifth season was a step back from everything else the show has done, personally, which is why it didn’t make the top six – still a really good season of television, just not on the same level as the others.)
Southland
Hannibal
Damages
Homeland (And only because of how strong the first half of the season was. Everything after “Q & A” became a bit of a mess, and even though the performances were still strong, the writing failed to keep up.)
Is it strange that I thought Rectify way so good that, if someone did not include it on their Emmy list, I just assumed they did not watch it.
Seriously, I think it is the best show on TV in years.
Breaking Bad
Justified
Game of Thrones
Mad Men
are locks. I don’t watch too many other dramas, so I can’t comment yet on which two belong of Hannibal, Orphan Black, and The Americans. I like Boardwalk Empire just fine and thought this season was particularly good, so AORN I’d find a spot for it. I thought Homeland’s season 2 was too uneven to deserve a spot this year, although the performanes are still by and large stellar.
I’m pretty surprised that Hannibal made Alan’s list before The Americans. I like both shows and wouldn’t quibble with either getting an upset nomination, but for me, The Americans is the better show.
My choices would be:
Breaking Bad
Mad Men
Game of Thrones
The Americans
Parenthood
Sons of Anarchy
with Hannibal, Homeland and Justified just missing the cut.
My selections…
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
+ Boardwalk Empire
+ Breaking Bad
+ Game of Thrones
+ Mad Men
+ Justified
+ Hannibal
WINNER: Breaking Bad
Best 2nd: Game of Thrones
Does this guy even know breaking bad already won best drama last year? It should win again this year the last saason was the best Tv has ever seen, only rivalled by the Wire.