Part 8 of our journey through the Emmy ballot brings us to our final acting category, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. As always, Fienberg will attempt to rank the contenders from most likely to least likely to be nominated, throwing in a bunch of preferential wild cards along the way. And, as always, I will pretend that I am an actual Academy member who has a ballot and therefore has to narrow his choices down to six people.
Same rules apply: we are working off of the actual Emmy ballot, so we can’t nominate people who didn’t submit themselves (like if I wanted to nominate Tony Hale for “Arrested Development” rather than “Veep”), and we have to consider people in the category they submitted themselves for, even if that means supporting actors submitting as leads (Rob Lowe, every year, including this category) or vice versa (Amy Schumer as supporting for a show that’s named after her). I also have to feel like I’ve seen enough of a representative sample to pick someone; Peter Capaldi has been brilliant on “The Thick of It,” which is now Emmy-eligible due to its run on Hulu, but I haven’t seen any of the Hulu episodes, so I can’t consider him.
Because there are so many great comedy ensembles on television right now – often with most or all of the actors submitting in the supporting categories – this winds up as a thin group (only 47 names submitted, as compared to more than 150 for comedy supporting actor), even after you include people like Lowe and Matthew Morrison who should clearly be submitted as supporting. But there are some great performances worth of recognition up top.
First, it’s our last chance to celebrate Alec Baldwin‘s work as Jack Donaghy on “30 Rock.” This is one of the great characters in sitcom history, and one of the great performances. As with Tina Fey, I feel the final season was so good that I have no problem with Baldwin winning one more trophy on his way out the door, for a season that made Jack Donaghy both more real and more ridiculous than ever, occasionally at the same time (like his eulogy to his mother, accompanied by Kermit the Frog).
Because Louis C.K. wears so many different hats – writer, director, cinematographer, etc. – on “Louie,” and because he’s playing a fictionalized version of himself, it can be easy to overlook just what a great performance he’s giving. But watch an episode like “Late Show Part 3” or “Daddy’s Girlfriend Part 2” or “New Year’s Eve,” and you see a guy doing some astonishing work in front of the camera. I’m literally getting choked up thinking about some of what he did here, and the level of vulnerability and pain and hope he was able to portray. (And, yes, at this point “Louie” is much more of a half-hour drama with occasional jokes than a comedy with occasional serious moments, but this is the category he’s up for, so I put him here.)
I talked about “New Girl” star Jake Johnson promoting himself to the lead categories while I was discussing his co-star Max Greenfield, and he absolutely belongs here after an extended, messy, funny romantic arc that vaulted the series to a new level. Johnson and the writers have combined to make Nick Miller one of the more original, surprising characters in all of TV comedy: a stubborn, myopic, self-destructive grouch who’s also capable of being a compelling romantic lead without it seeming out of whack.
Adam Scott probably shouldn’t be in this category, though he certainly has a better claim to it than Lowe (who is perfectly funny, but not remotely a lead) does. He spent the early part of this season on “Parks and Rec” off on his own funny mini-show with Aubrey Plaza, then got caught up in engagement and marriage to Leslie, then had a great standout episode in “Partridge,” where he got to be high on drugs while revisiting the scene of his greatest humiliation. Like his TV wife, Scott is extremely versatile: excellent straight man when needed, crazy when called upon, and just does whatever a particular scene or story requires.
Garret Dillahunt is always a pleasure to watch on “Raising Hope,” and this was another fine season to showcase his goofy sweetness, and his gameness to do and say anything in that role. In the extremely unlikely event that he gets nominated, the musical bar mitzvah episode would make a fine submission.
Finally, Jim Parsons is, like Baldwin, a predictable choice. He stars on the most popular sitcom on TV, has been nominated four times and won twice for playing Sheldon Cooper. He’s also really really good at what he does. I have some issues with “Big Bang Theory” overall in terms of how Sheldon can come across as an intolerable bully rather than someone whose mind doesn’t work quite like those around him, but that’s a writing issue, and not within Parsons’ control. He’s terrific.
Also considered: Joel McHale, Matthew Perry, Jeremy Sisto, Elijah Wood,
What does everybody else think? Who would your top 6 be in this category?
I suppose you haven’t watched The Thick of It, right? Cause I think Peter Capaldi easily beats any of these guys (okay, not Baldwin who’s miles ahead of everybody, but definitely the rest of them).
Personally, I’d recommend he just goes and watches now to get that insufferable Jim Parsons performance out of his top six.
My chosen six (in order):
Alec Baldwin
Garrett Dillahunt
Adam Scott
Jason Bateman
Neil Flynn
Robb Corddry
[don’t watch Louie]
My list would be:
Adam Scott
Jake Johnson
Jim Parsons
Louis C.K.
Garrett Dillahunt
Jason Bateman
eoindaly2k11
My 6 nominees would be…
– Alec Baldwin
– Louis C.K.
– Garret Dillahunt
– Jake Johnson
– Matthew Perry
– Jim Parsons
As you mentioned there is not enough people to fill this category which is why Parsons gets in year after year for me because with less lead actors in comedies he stands out for me even if I do not like the show much. Baldwin was just as impressive with scenes opposite Fey and Stritch and so many other moments worthy of a nomination and maybe another win I could not question. C.K. like Dunham has become a great actor and this season especially he had his best acting showcases opposite Lynch, Leo and Posey to name a few. Dillahunt is the best thing about RH which is a show I love and even though he has no chance at an emmy nom he really should have a chance. Johnson made my top 6 last year in supporting and his move up to lead was right and hopefully translates to an emmy nomination because he deserves it being the standout of the second season. Perry is so unlucky when it comes to starring vehicles but Go On started off weak but only got better by the end having a great show in the works and NBC made a huge mistake cancelling the show. Johnson would be my personal winner for his work this year including work with Zooey, Margo and Dennis. With Baldwin leaving, C.K. maybe not coming back and Perry’s show cancelled tv comedy for actors will continue to grow weaker and belong to the women
You’re forgetting all the new shows premiering next year. I’d say Michael J. Fox and Robin Williams are pretty much locks for nominations next year. Will Arnett has a new show as do familiar faces like Sean Hayes, Tony Shalhoub, Chris Meloni, and Bradley Whitford. And that’s just broadcast. Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant will both be eligible next year too.
The only thing I care about this Emmy season is that Jake Johnson gets nominated. Forget a submission episode, just send in this YouTube clip of his best moments and save the voters some time. It’s only 7 minutes.
Why does anyone like Jim Parsons on the Big Bang Theory? I cannot understand it for the life of me. This is the most annoying character on the world’s most annoying show, which cannot be watched for 30 seconds without having an aneurysm. It is the television equivalent of fingers screeching on a chalkboard. I’m convinced that it was used to torture prisoners in Abu Ghraib.
I’m no Big Bang Theory fan, but that’d be an awful lot of aneurysms each week.
Alec Baldwin
Jason Bateman
Jim Parsons
Jon Cryer
Louie CK
Jake Johnson
Not necessarily pulling for all six of these actors. I support any lineup that makes room for Jake Johnson.
Alec Baldwin – 30 Rock
Louis C.K. – Louie
Jake Johnson – New Girl
Joel McHale – Community
Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory
Adam Scott – Parks & Recreation
Pretty much the same picks as Alan, except I don’t watch Raising Hope, so I put in McHale, even though I don’t think Community Season 4 was his best work.
I have to admit I watched the Raising Hope pilot, said “No way do I want to see this wacky grandma every week”, and never gave it another chance. I understand it’s much better now but haven’t had time to re-sample.
Jake Johnson wins this category for me. The cookie scene alone is award-worthy.
(Caution: Probably not as funny out of context? But if you watch New Girl, this will be enough to remember how great a storyline it was)
So good. Jake Johnson winning is the only thing I care about in the entire Emmys.
Alec Baldwin
Louis C.K.
Garret Dillaunt
Neil Flynn
Jake Johnson
Andrew Rannells
Neil Flynn may not get your typical Emmy-submission type episodes on The Middle, but he is so good in a (purposefully) understated way. If he wasn’t hitting the right notes with his small glances and eye rolls and sighs, the Mike Heck character could be too one-note to be effective.
Andrew Rannells was the only thing about The New Normal that I consistently enjoyed. I may not have loved Bryan as a character all the time, but that wasn’t because Rannells wasn’t correctly playing all the beats put in front of him.
My personal Emmy would go to Baldwin. I’d love to see Jake Johnson win for a stand-out season, but Baldwin somehow made me enjoy his performance of Jack again after having tired of him playing the same easy beats. I’m sure the rejuvenated writing helped as well.
1. Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock
2. Jake Johnson, New Girl
3. Louis C.K., Louie
4. Adam Scott, Parks and Recreation
5. Jason Bateman, Arrested Development
6. Matthew Perry, Go On
So Close: Peter Capaldi, The Thick of It, Elijah Wood, Wilfred, Joel McHale, Community
This is by far the thinnest category at the Emmys in terms of the overall number of worthy submissions. That being said, there are some very strong performances at the top of the category. Alec Baldwin did some of his very best work in 30 Rock’s final season, so I would have no problem with him winning a third trophy for his role as Jack Donaghy. Jake Johnson was the clear MVP of New Girl’s great second season, and he would be a very deserving winner as well if he can get into the field. Louis C.K. and Adam Scott were as excellent as ever, and I think that Louie actually has a realistic chance to break through and win this year (Scott, sadly, is going to be overlooked entirely).
I know that a lot of people didn’t like what happened to Michael Bluth on Arrested Development, but I think that Bateman did a very good job selling the darker version of that character. And while Go On ultimately faded away, Perry did some fine balancing his trademark sarcastic incredulity with the more grounded, grief-stricken side of Ryan King. I think that he’s worthy.
I freely admit that I haven’t yet watched the new episodes of The Thick of It on Hulu, and so I’m cheating the spirit of this exercise by putting Peter Capaldi here based on the supreme excellence of his past work. But if anyone ever deserved to get into the field on the strength of his comic legacy alone, it would be Malcom Tucker.
My 6 nominees would be…
– Alec Baldwin
– Jake Johnson
– Jim Parsons
– Louis C.K.
– Elijah Wood
– Marc Maron
Just Left Off: Don Cheadle, Kevin Hart, Jason Bateman, Adam Devine
I think Jake Johnson should not only be nominated, but should win the category with ease. His ascension as a quality actor on New Girl was as quick as I can ever remember. He went from being a solid part of the group to being THE star IMO. He’s well-deserving of at bare minimum a nomination. Jim Parsons continues to carry BBT and it’s laughable that anyone would also consider Johnny Galecki a leading man on the show. Elijah Wood has the most diverse role of the men I would nominate and he also has to act opposite a man in a dog suit. He pulls it off extremely well. Alec Baldwin deserves another nomination for his excellent work as Jack Donaghy. Louis C.K. and Marc Maron play similar characters (themselves), but Louis’ role is far more dramatic while Maron operates in more of a pure comedy. Both men are terrific. The former is no surprise at this point, but the latter certainly was for me.
On my “Just Left Off” list, I’m certain few people are watching Real Husbands of Hollywood with Kevin Hart, but the show is hilarious. A major part of that is Kevin Hart’s willingness to be the butt of many, many jokes. It’s not easy to pick out 1 guy from “Workaholics”, but I would definitely single out Adam Devine.
Could they just squeeze Steve Carell in there as a makeup call?
Shocked to see Jason Bateman excluded