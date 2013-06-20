If I Had An Emmy Ballot 2013: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Part 5 of our journey through the Emmy ballot brings us to our first lead category: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. As always, Fienberg will attempt to rank the contenders from most likely to least likely to be nominated, throwing in a bunch of preferential wild cards along the way. And, as always, I will pretend that I am an actual Academy member who has a ballot and therefore has to narrow his choices down to six people.
Same rules apply: we are working off of the actual Emmy ballot, so we can’t nominate people who didn’t submit themselves (like if I wanted to nominate Tony Hale for “Arrested Development” rather than “Veep”), and we have to consider people in the category they submitted themselves for, even if that means supporting actors submitting as leads (Rob Lowe, every year) or vice versa (Amy Schumer as supporting for a show that’s named after her).
Dan’s exhaustive analysis is here, and embedded below (click Launch Gallery to see it), and my picks are coming right up.
This is another one of those categories so deep – albeit not to the absurd degree of its supporting actor counterpart – where I would be perfectly happy if the nominees featured six people who are not on my fictional ballot: let’s say Andre Braugher for his usual Braugher-ian gifts of gab on “Last Resort,” Steve Buscemi for believably embracing Nucky’s inner gangster on “Boardwalk Empire,” Peter Krause for expertly balancing Monica Potter in the big “Parenthood” cancer arc, Timothy Olyphant for probing Raylan Givens’ complicated relationship with the father who hates him, Kevin Spacey for enjoyably chewing scenery on “House of Cards” and William H. Macy for some beautiful work on “Shameless.” And even that ballot would be leaving off a bunch of people who did great work during the eligibility period (see the Also Considered list below).
But I felt very comfortable with my final list, which included two perennial nominees, the reigning winner, and three newbies.
First, Bryan Cranston is easy. You could give Cranston this award for every year he’s played Walter White – and last year was the first time he was eligible and didn’t win – and you would not be wrong. The first half of “Breaking Bad” season 5 was a particularly chilling one for Walter White, and Cranston expertly played Walt’s growing arrogance and cruelty. Role of a lifetime, and he continues to make the most of it.
I’ve come to the unfortunate conclusion that Jon Hamm‘s never going to win an Emmy for playing Don Draper. He’s now had two different opportunities when Cranston didn’t win – one of them when Cranston wasn’t even eligible, and Hamm had “The Suitcase” as his submission – and voters went a different way each time. But continues to do incredible work playing this iconic character, and this season dug very deep to play a particularly reckless, monstrous incarnation of Don Draper. And if he never wins, he’ll be in good company with Jackie Gleason, Martin Sheen, Hugh Laurie, Steve Carell, Jason Alexander…
For all of the narrative problems “Homeland” had in its second season, Damian Lewis remained superb as Nicholas Brody, and his performance in “Q and A” was one of the single best anywhere of the year. Assuming he doesn’t get Chiklis’ed and abruptly dropped from the nominations (and even Chiklis was nominated one more time, the next year after he won), you have to consider him the frontrunner. It’s great acting (with the occasional lapse into bug-eyed hamminess) in search of some more narrative coherence.
Of my newcomers, Matthew Rhys of “The Americans” is the only one I expect to have even a vague shot at cracking a field where all of last year’s nominees are still eligible, and where a two-time Oscar winner in Spacey is entering the field. (Emmy voters are impressed by both movie stars and their hardware.) It’ll come down to how much broad support there is for “The Americans,” and then whether viewers preferred Keri Russell’s steely performance or Rhys’ more heated one, or liked them both. For me, he’s an easy call in this category, because he had to play so many emotional shifts in such a subtle fashion that you would never wonder why Stan or Martha or anyone who didn’t know Philip (or “Clark”) was really a KGB spy wouldn’t immediately realize something was wrong here. A great performance, even if you take away the wigs, glasses and other spy props.
It would be cool to see Hugh Dancy nominated on the same night as his wife Claire Danes (we’ll talk about her next time), but I have a suspicion that “Hannibal” exists entirely below Emmy’s radar. Low-rated, premiered very late in the year with minimal promotion, and its one notable media moment was for pulling that episode with Molly Shannon. But good lord, people: Hugh Dancy went into a Hannibal Lecter story – and a Lecter story where Hannibal is on screen for significantly more time than in either “Manhunter” or “The Silence of the Lambs” – and came out the other side as a figure just as compelling as Hannibal the Cannibal himself. Great, unexpected work.
Finally, we have Aden Young from Sundance’s marvelous “Rectify.” This is a show built around silence and atmosphere, where it feels like we go through long stretches where Young’s Daniel is just staring at a grassy field, or a Walmart rack of flip-flops. That would be deadly – or play like self-parody – without an actor with the incredible screen presence and sense of focus that Young brought to the role.
Also considered: Braugher, Buscemi, Jeff Daniels, Ted Danson, Travis Fimmel, Kelsey Grammer, Michael C. Hall, Charlie Hunnam, Krause, Andrew Lincoln, Macy, Jonny Lee Miller, Clarke Peters, Wendell Pierce, Spacey
What does everybody else think? Who would your top 6 be in this category?
We’re truly in a golden age for leading and support actor roles in drama, especially if Timothy Olyphant can’t get a nomination in Sepinwall’s fictional ballot.
Is it silly for me to still be SO INCREDIBLY BUMMED that Hamm didn’t win that year for The Suitcase?
Yes, it is.
I understand the impulse, but Kyle Chandler won that year so it’s hard to be upset.
What can I say? The Suitcase was one of my favorite episodes of TV ever…and I get irrationally upset over various things. :)
You’re not alone Evdoxia. I still get pissed thinking about it.
As long as Hamm gets one eventually, it’s all good. Kyle Chandler winning was probably my favorite Emmy moment since I’ve been paying attention to this stuff.
@EAS – Hamm doesn’t have too many opportunities left, if the stories of Mad Mend ending after season 7 are true. It’s doubtful he’ll beat out Cranston or Lewis this year, for starters.
@Annea: Right?? A travesty.
I may be alone in this, but I didn’t think Bryan Cranston/Walter White were as compelling this year. It’s not that I think the performance wasn’t as good as it’s been in years past. But Walt was pure villain and Cranston didn’t have as many notes to play, except in some little moments, which is usually one of the things that makes his work on “Breaking Bad” so interesting. Walt’s been a monster in the past, but he’s been a monster you could identify with on often uncomfortable levels. This year, not so much for me.
I’m hoping this opens up a chance for Hamm to finally win, but he’s been beaten by a non-Cranston these past couple years, so who knows.
@SMREYNO You’re not alone. Cranston definitely deserves a nomination, but I would say this was his weakest season, albeit through no fault of his own.
I actually think Hamm has an outside shot of winning this year. There could easily be ill feelings towards S2 of Homeland, which would just leaves Cranston to beat. If people didn’t vote for him last season (in what was maybe his best ever; see: Crawl Space & Salud) it seems reasonable to think that there is at least *some* Cranston fatigue.
Realistically though, this is a two-man race, with Lewis slightly in the lead…
I know Cranston has won before and perhaps they should let someone else have a turn but I was bummed/shocked that Lewis won over Cranton for Crawl Space. I was sure that was a lockdown episode for him. Not that I think Lewis didn`t deserve to win for season one of Homeland, but really didn`t think it would be over Cranston`s best performance.
I think the problem with Kevin Spacey’s performance is that it is now part of a bag of tricks we have seen before. He is excellent at it but when I think of the performances that blew me away this year, his doesn’t factor.
Whereas Clarke Peters, who seems to be killing it in yet another role on another show the Emmy voters don’t watch, has created a totally different character than we have seen before, on TREME.
And yet I think it’s very likely that Spacey will not only be nominated, but also win. Emmy voters seem to love rewarding movie stars, especially Oscar-winnrs.
Geekfurious, having just finished binge-watching House of Cards, I agree. Though Spacey was great (less irritating than he’s been in years), the real stand-outs were Wright (phenomenal) and Stoll. I also have to give a shout-out to an often over-looked actor who seems to be everywhere: Michael Kelly.
Agreed. It’s a good performance, but not as good as the rest.
I agree with everything! Cranston has to win.
Though I would definitely put Charlie Hunnam in there, terrific work this season with Opie’s death and all (accent aside).
Was he no.7?
I was glad that Charlie Hunnam was in the runners-up list, because he was phenomenal this year (as was Ryan Hurst). I would also really really love for Wendell Pierce to be recognized for Tremé.
This is pretty much exactly how it should be, yes.
Every year the Emmys remind us of their shortfalls. Some years it with nominations, other with who actually wins. This year Alan, you are right, the Emmys will show us their foibles when they swoon over Spacey with a nomination, passing over great performances by Matthew Rhys and Hugh Dancy.
Also, I’ve always wondered if John Hamm’s un-hollywood-ness hurts him in the eyes of the Emmy voters. Hamm loves comedy, has stayed close to the LA standup & improv scene, shows up for guest spots below his paygrade in SNL, 30 rock and other shows. They reward Cranston who “grew out of” comedy into drama, but by Hamm keeping one foot in the lighter, sillier side of acting may hurt his credibility (at least among Emmy voters) as a dramatic actor.
Or am I just crazy?
(Though can he at least get a nomination for The Greatest Moment in Television History?)
Not disagreeing with your theory, but to me that should help his case. The dude is basically a complete goofball, yet he suits up every week to play Don freaking Draper, one of the most serious and emotionally wrecked characters on tv. ACTING!
You’re not crazy. But remember, while The Sopranos was airing, James Gandolfini only won two Emmys for best dramatic lead. In that same time frame, James Spader won three, for The Practice and Boston Legal.
What I’m saying is, don’t expect Emmy voters to have much sense behind their decisions.
I have a Top 4, and then two more people because I apparently don’t watch enough drams (haven’t seen Hannibal or Rectify [yet], and I didn’t like House of Cards).
Steve Buscemi – Boardwalk Empire
Bryan Cranston – Breaking Bad
Jon Hamm – Mad Men
Joshua Jackson – Fringe
Matthew Rhys – The Americans (WINNER)
Damian Lewis – Homeland
If Matt Smith from Doctor Who was on the ballot, I’d replace either Buscemi or Jackson with him. It can be a silly show at times, yes, but he’s fantastic in it.
I know Rhys would probably not be most people’s choice for the winner in this category, but I really love that show, and he is fantastic in it.
I second you on Rhys! The Americans was anticipated to be a Homeland wannabe and, instead, blew Showtime’s show out of the water. Russell’s only competition is the ever-flawless Robin Wright who proved, yet again, that she’s one of the greatest actors around, period.
LOVE Matthew Rhys in The Americans and Joshua Jackson had a great year with Fringe this year. Still feel for Hamm.
Josh Jackson is a 1 note wooden actor, season 5 he got all the help of Wyman who did everything to prop up his favourite boy Josh,
Anna Torv was sacrificed for him she had to do all the hard work non-verbal while Jackson did his ridiculous thing.
Most ridiculous of all is that for moving his head for once, Damian Holbrook and his chumms said he needed his Emmy, like they always do for Noble as well when he does his selpity Walter act.
Jackson does not act, he just delivers lines, there is no character, he is the same on a panel , only difference that he talks less crap when someone give him lines.
BTW Goldderby does not even list Jackson in the 45 list.
Josh Jackson wiped the floor with Anna Torv the last 2 seasons. I know you’re that obsessive Anna Torv fan, who will comment everywhere necessary to bash John Noble and Joshua Jackson, because of some sick need to put your idol forefront. Neither of them is to blame for her failures and neither is Tatiana Maslany. Please, just stop.
Joshua Jackson has been terrific and last season he killed it. He won’t be nominated, because the list is full of great actors anyway and because Fringe was never on the Emmy radar, but he deserves all the praise. He is a great actor.
I’d love it if Joshua Jackson got a nomination. He was fantastic in Fringe this year!
1. Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad)
2. Jon Hamm (Mad Men)
3. Damien Lewis (Homeland)
4. Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
5. Hugh Dancy (Hannibal)
6. Timothy Olyphant (Justified)
So Close: Michael C. Hall (Dexter), Kevin Spacey (House of Cards), Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire), Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy)
With the exception of one slot, my ideal field for this category lines up perfectly with Alan’s choices. I can’t ‘vote’ for Aden Young because I haven’t yet seen Rectify (something I will have to fix soon), so instead I’ll give my final slot to Timothy Olyphant, who continues to be criminally overlooked for his dangerous but reserved performance in one of my favorite shows on TV.
Other than that, the performances themselves and Alan’s thoughtful advocacy for them are both self-evidently great, so I’ll just let them stand and not attempt to add anything else.
Rectify is great. If you watch the entire first season (episode 5 out of 6 is his best performance), Young will be in your top 3 or 4, for sure.
Aden Young is really the only one I’m rooting for in this category. Netflix wasn’t available on TV, only by DVD by mail. I don’t care how brilliant the cast was, how is this acceptable?
What are you complaining about exactly?
The fact that Netflix requires you to have a subscription to stream House of Cards on your tv?
That’s the whole point.
I don’t have a Netflix channel because it doesn’t exist. It amounts to releasing a Direct to DVD series and asking to consider it for an Emmy. “House of Cards” joins such classic Direct to DVD movies as “Universal Soldiers 5” and “Bring it On 6.” That’s my big problem. If I call my cable provider, I cannot get Netflix because it’s not a network. I have to subscribe to a DVD company.
I don’t know who I’d leave out but I definitely would have to figure out a way to put Travis Fimmel from “Vikings” on there.
1 Bryan Cranston
2 Matthew Rhys (I think he should replace Damian Lewis)
3 Timothy Olyphant
4 Clark Peters
5 Jon Hamm
6 Andrew Lincoln
Aden Young on “Rectify” is the best performance I’ve seen this year. Glad to see you recognize him.
Seconded. Really excited to see that show get as much recognition as possible.
Thirded.
Young gave the best and most memorable performance I can remember since Cranston/Walter White. Absolutely brilliant. I hope the lack of traditional exposure for Netflix doesn’t hurt him too much.
Someone had linked to the acceptance speech for James Gandolfini’s first Emmy win. The nominees that year:
Dennis Franz-NYPD Blue
James Gandolfini
Martin Sheen
Jerry Orbach
Sam Waterston
All of those actors are great and did great work on their respective shows, but look at how fundamentally different each role is from Gandolfini’s and look at how reversed out the category is now.
I mean, just look at the candidates we’re talking about now: Meth king Walter White, adulterer/all-around-terrible-person Don Draper, terrorist Nicholas Brody, serial killer Dexter Morgan, subversive KGB agent Philip Jennings, corrupt politician Frank Underwood.
I know I’m stating the obvious here and it’s already been stated, but from an Emmy standpoint, I’m just in awe of how this category, as it stands, doesn’t exist without Gandolfini.
He truly is the best tv actor of all time along with Cranston, in my opinion.
It is still baffling to me that that Martin Sheen and Steve Carrell never won one for President Bartlet and Michael Scott respectively. I hope Jon Hamm wins it this year.
Just gotta show some love for Hugh Dancy here. Hannibal is amazing, and it could be awful if Dancy wasn’t so capable of handling all he needs to do in the role.
Don Draper is a character that needs to be recognized just as Tony Soprano and Walter White were recognized.
I’ts a tough year with so much worthy competition, but I believe this is the right time for Hamm to win and I hope the voters feel that way.
It’s a great performance, for sure, but the only year he’s deserved to win was in 2011, for The Suitcase. This year, I think Bryan Cranston, Damian Lewis and A. Young were all better (which is not to say he wasn’t great – he was – the guys I listed were just better).
I know there’s all sorts of weird nominations stuff, but having Peter Krause as Lead Actor while Monica Potter is Supporting Actress seems bizarre. I suppose Krause is a little more prominent on the show – there’s the one great episode where he’s front & centre while Kristina is in the hospital – but they were really a team this season.
Does Krause just have a ballsier agent? Or one that forgets that Lead nomination puts you in competition with all the HBO/AMC heavyweights?
Peter Krause seems to have more scenes, not just with Monica Potter, but also with his parents & siblings on the show, so he’d get lead, whereas Potter would get supporting.
In order:
1) Jon Hamm
2) Damian Lewis
3) Bryan Cranston
4) Matthew Rhys
5) Steve Buscemi
6) Timothy Olyphant
Just Missed: Michael C. Hall, Andre Braugher
Have you not watched Rectify? A. Young, who is the lead actor, deserves to be nominated, for sure. Watch it. It can be a bit slow, but it pays off greatly.
I haven’t watched a decent amount of the more acclaimed dramas. I missed Rectify, Hannibal, Parenthood, House of Cards, and others that I’m probably forgetting.
I’ll probably eventually give Rectify a shot, and I’m sure that I’ll probably enjoy it, however, I have trouble starting a show that I know will be slow and kinda difficult.
Timothy Olyphant deserves strong mention for his Rayland Givens portrayal. And Jon Hamm deserves mention for the episode where Sally catches him with Sylvia. I’, rooting for Tim.
I wish Hannibal and Hugh Dancy got some Emmy love but I am not expecting it too. Atleast for cinematography and direction if not for anything else.
My nominees:
– Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad (season 5 part 1)
– Damian Lewis, Homeland (season 2)
– A. Young, Rectify (season 1)
– Jon Hamm, Mad Men (season 6)
– Hugh Dancy, Hannibal (season 1)
– Steve Buscemi, Boardwalk Empire (season 3)
WINNER: Bryan Cranston (might seem a bit repetitive, but he really played Walt’s tranformation to perfection this season)
Honorable Mentions: The guy from The Americans; Timothy Olyphant, Justified; Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead
Hey Alan – intrigued to see that you included Ted Danson on your considered list. He’s one of my favourite actors but I haven’t had the chance yet over hear in blighty to see him in CSI and haven’t seen you comment more widely. How well is it going?
PS be intrigued if you agree that the Cheers pilot is one of the finest pieces of TV sitcom writing of all time. Love Cheers, but also slightly wished that the smarter version of Sam stuck around a bit longer…
Sadly, the Emmy’s seem to be partly a prestigious award and a popularity contest to me. I stopped watching them a long time ago. If there was any fairness in them Michael C. Hall, John Hamm, Steve Carrell, Hugh Laurie, among others would have won awards by now. I was more than happy to see Bryan Cranston win. He deserved it. But not this year for Season 5 of Breaking Bad. Sure Walter W. went all Dark-side but many of the 8 episodes had a lot of filler in them and I was not convinced he would actually go that far – damaged ego and all. In fact, it is the only season I haven’t been thrilled with. So if he wins for this season, it will only underscore my feeling that the Emmy’s are not worth my time. They never seem to take any chances in their selections.
If Damian Lewis wins again – fine. But I would really like to see Michael C. Hall, John Hamm, Timothy Olyphant or a newcomer like Matthew Rhys or Hugh Dancy walk away with an award this year.
It’s not because BB is in it’s last season, but Cranston is magical playing Walter White. I have re watched the last few seasons and he is an actor to be reckoned with. He did win 3 times.! He deserves it.
Matthew Rhys is fabulous in THE AMERICANS. But 2013 is for Mr. Cranston.
I think the “Also Considered” list is more interesting than the nominees because for the first time, Alan picked the same 6 I did. BTW, Young, Rhys, and Dancy are all extremely deserving as well as the Big 3 of Cranston, Hamm, and Lewis. If anyone was dropped off the list, I would say Damien Lewis, although I think he deserves to be nominated. I really hope Aden Young gets nominated for his performance on “Rectify”.
On to the fun stuff of the second 6…
– Michael C. Hall
– Kelsey Grammar
– Charlie Hunnam
– Andrew Lincoln
– Wendell Pierce
– Kevin Spacey
Wendell Pierce was absolutely wonderful on Treme this season as Antoine and I would put him ahead of Clark Peters. Kelsey Grammar somehow managed to be underrated on Boss while giving a great performance that left all traces of Frasier Crane behind.
My 6 nominees would be…
– Bryan Cranston
– Hugh Dancy
– Michael C. Hall
– Jon Hamm
– Timothy Olyphant
– Kevin Spacey
No wonder drama is the place to be on tv especially when these six men can do such great work all year long. 4 of the men are a mix of previous winners (Cranston, Hall and Hamm) and previous nominees (Olyphant), all these men were strong and added even more to their complex characters. The other men are from first year shows with Dancy playing the challanged Will Graham and turning in a career best performance that makes me so happy it will continue. Spacey is another oscar winner coming to tv and as the richard III seeming frank underwood Spacey made ever moment great working well with actors like Stoll, Mara and Wright and also some great work breaking the fourth wall. My personal winner would once again be Hamm who all season long has been given so many great moments then like most people I hope to god Hamm wins an emmy for this role before the show ends next year. Especially in the final stretch of episodes we saw Don lose so much but Hamm gained so much in this iconic tv performance that is the Tony Soprano of the present times.
Lewis
Cranston
Rhys
Hamm
Miller
Dancy
With special shoutout to Kimmel, Hunnam, Hall and Buscemi
You had it right: ‘and, finally, Aden Young for Rectfy’. Also, Steve Buschemi, once again ‘owns’ the shamefully neglected Boardwalk Empire. Oh, and a word to Kevin Spacey; just give it a rest: go play Kevin Spacey on someone else’s time. Since this is, without a doubt, a golden age in television, let this ‘ television’s a 2nd class citizen to movies’ thing stop once and for all. And, finally, PLEASE STOP NOMINATING MOVIE ACTORS JUST FOR DEIGNING TO DO TV.
Dancy is amazing Hannibal. If this was a perfect world, he’d be a shoe-in. He’s that good.
Dancy is amazing on Hannibal. If this was a perfect world, he’d be a shoe-in. He’s that good.
Dancy is amazing on Hannibal. If this was a perfect world, he’d be a shoe-in. He’s that good. hello
Sorry for the multiple posts. I thought I was having trouble.
My selections…
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA
+ Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad)
+ Jon Hamm (Mad Men)
+ Timothy Olyphant (Justified)
+ Hugh Dancy (Hannibal)
+ Aden Young (Rectify)
+ Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire)
WINNER: Bryan Cranston
Best 2nd: Hugh Dancy