Part 6 of our journey through the Emmy ballot brings us to Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. As always, Fienberg will attempt to rank the contenders from most likely to least likely to be nominated, throwing in a bunch of preferential wild cards along the way. And, as always, I will pretend that I am an actual Academy member who has a ballot and therefore has to narrow his choices down to six people.
Same rules apply: we are working off of the actual Emmy ballot, so we can’t nominate people who didn’t submit themselves (like if I wanted to nominate Tony Hale for “Arrested Development” rather than “Veep”), and we have to consider people in the category they submitted themselves for, even if that means supporting actors submitting as leads (Rob Lowe, every year) or vice versa (Amy Schumer as supporting for a show that’s named after her).
Dan’s exhaustive analysis is here, and embedded below (click Launch Gallery to see it), and my picks are coming right up.
For a long time, TV drama was so dude-centric that I’ve had trouble finding six actresses to fill out both this ballot and its comedy counterpart. In recent years, though, the medium that’s celebrated so many damaged men started providing equally great roles about problematic women, meaning I had a really hard time narrowing this down to just six people.
The biggest no-brainer: “Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany. I’d never heard of Maslany before this show, and had no expectations for her or it, and I was blown away. That she plays multiple characters – on the ballot, her roles are listed “as Sarah, Beth and others” – and makes each one of them clearly distinct from one another is impressive enough. But she also had to frequently have one character impersonate another, and make each one interesting enough that they could carry scenes and stories independent of the multiplicity gimmick. I could imagine Alison, for instance, functioning just fine as a character on a show without the sci-fi bent of “Orphan Black,” and that’s a credit to the amazing, multi-faceted work of Maslany.
Also an easy pick, and not just because of her first name: Emmy Rossum, who had perhaps her best year yet on “Shameless,” as Fiona had to go to court to get custody of her siblings (and deliver this beautiful, devastating speech to the judge), battled sexual harassment in one new job and culture shock at another, and came to realize that her family will ultimately matter more to her than Jimmy/Steve. Despite Showtime’s success overall at getting its stars nominations (and wins), I fear the grubbiness of the show is ultimately too big a barrier to entry for most Emmy voters. But damn, she is good.
Claire Danes won last year, and even if there’s some kind of backlash against “Homeland” as a series, she’s probably still the frontrunner, especially if she submits “Q and A” or “State of Independence” (the one where Carrie attempts suicide). Danes and Damian Lewis are so compelling, whether separately or (especially) together, that I will watch this show for a very long time, whether it’s able to rein itself in next season or if it succumbs to even greater silliness in the years to come. The performance deserves a more consistent show around it, but “Homeland” as a whole isn’t reason to ignore just how riveting Danes is.
The cuckoo bananas delight that “Scandal” turned into in its second season only works if the woman at the center of it is every bit as charismatic and impressive as the people around her insist that she is. Fortunately, Kerry Washington has lived up to every word that Shonda Rhimes has put in her own mouth and those of her co-stars as they describe the majesty and terror of Olivia Pope. In a field of character actress performances, this is a more straightforward star turn, and Washington owns the hell out of it.
“Bates Motel” had an up-and-down first season, and I still haven’t decided whether the finale makes me more or less interested in what’s coming next. One thing that never wavered, though, was the work of Vera Farmiga as the mother who unleashed Norman Bates onto the world. Norma Bates is a slippery character – at times grounded and at others delusional, at times in command and at others completely baffled – and Farmiga slips comfortably into all those modes. Whether or not the series winds up sticking to the “Psycho” mythology, it’s not hard to imagine Farmiga’s Norma turning her son into the man from the Hitchcock movie.
Those five I felt pretty confident about. The last cut was tough. Keri Russell had more to do on “The Americans” than Elisabeth Moss did this year on “Mad Men” (where she’s the female lead but still a supporting character in Don Draper’s world), and Russell was terrific in her role as the more hard-edged half of her spy partnership and sham marriage. But I ultimately thought Moss was just a bit better; even if she wasn’t as prominent, she absolutely owned the screen when she was on it, as Peggy has spent a season at the mercy of men who seem determined to make choices for her.
Also considered: Russell, Khandi Alexander, Connie Britton, Melissa George, Julianna Margulies, Robin Wright
What does everybody else think? Who would your top 6 be in this category?
Pretty weak category…
It might not quite be on the level of lead actor in a drama, but this is arguably the strongest year for the lead actress category yet. With Maslany, Russell, Farmiga, and Wright entering the fray as strong contenders and Danes, Margulies, Close, and Moss doing the same great work, not to mention Rossum and Washington getting to step it up a notch, there’ll be lots of deserving women shut out.
Yeah, I would be curious to hear your reasoning for your opinion. Do you believe that there aren’t enough strong performances to fill six slots? Do you think that none of the performances that you’ve seen are great enough to clearly deserve the win? Is the ‘weakness’ simply relative to other categories like Lead Actor and Supporting Actor in a Drama? I’m not saying that you’re wrong, but I personally think that the category is pretty stacked, at least at the top (and that’s without even counting contenders like Connie Britton, Glenn Close, Vera Farmiga, or Khandi Alexander, whose shows I didn’t watch this year).
What I meant by that extremely vague, drive-by comment was that the depth of this category is pretty weak. Yes, there are some very great contenders, but outside of the top 5-6, not deep. As opposed to other categories that have 10-20 contenders.
That’s absolutely a fair assessment. I know that when I was going through Dan’s gallery, I only made it through about 9 or 10 names before I got to the slides where I was thinking ‘yeah, this performance probably isn’t Emmy-worthy in the grand scheme of things’. It’s too bad – the top of this category proves that when given rich-enough material to play, there are plenty of talented women capable of giving performances that are among the very best on TV. It’s an unfortunate reality that there just aren’t that many vehicles designed to showcase actresses in leading dramatic roles.
Thanks for your answer!
Emmy Rossum for the win. Loved Elizabeth Moss but she didnt carry the show the way Rossum did and though Claire is amazing but Homeland (except for the Q&A episode) was crap. So give it to Emmy. Shameless is tough subject matter but she just makes it so compelling. It is impossible to not root for her character!
Will not happen, tvwriters do not lobby for van Rosssum, although she does get better treatment compared to Anna Torv has gotten.
2011 was the year for a shake-up, as was 2012, both Anna Torv and Emmy van Rossum should have been nominated,
but who got in? the usual luvvies.
Hargity, Close, Bates for what?
Moss is always support gets in for 1 episode.
Sad thing is that though Emmy is as bias as possible, it does determine careers.
All those tvwriters drooling over Maslany is ridiculous,
everything she does is determined by the writing and the looks,
every clone has the same expression.
Curious who is behind it?
Or is it BBC America?
Downton Abbey is a soap, but all actors got nominated, it is on BBC America.
BTW Interesting that in 2011 The Killing was the thing, a year later trashed,
2012 it was all about Homeland, and now?
Hey Karen, who do you think should win!:)!
Hayden Panettiere is worth consideration, arguably co-lead in Nashville. While Britton is always solid, it was Hayden who pulled out the stops and brought something special. She seemed more aware than Britton did that they were in a soap, and like Maslany she wrung what fun could be had out of a genre piece.
Hayden submitted in supporting.
Eh, I’d leave out Washington or Farmiga happily to include Russell.
I’d easily drop Washington and Farmiga in favor of Keri Russel and Khandi Alexander.
Khandi Alexander – Treme
Claire Danes – Homeland
Michelle Dockery – Downton Abbey
Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black (WINNER)
Elisabeth Moss – Mad Men
Keri Russell – The Americans
(I don’t watch Shameless, Scandal, or Bates Model; If I did, I’d probably be able to leave out Dockery, who is there just to fill out the six spots)
(Also, I didn’t see Anna Torv on the ballot, so that seems weird)
Before I started watching Orphan Black, I thought that Keri Russell was going to be my top pick this year. But yeah, Maslany is just that good.
Anna Torv did not submit herself this year, because of the lousy material she got,
IMo she should be nominated for season 5 alone for being able to create an Olivia without a storyline and half the time not even lines.
Biggest upset , that Anna Torv did not get nominations , she deserved it for seasons 1 and 2, far better than Enos and Danes now,
and season 3 and 4 Anna should have won,
But Anna did not get the backing of the tv media,
more the contrast.
( Politics behind the scenes?)
Pretty decent list. I’d give the award to Tatiana Maslany, though I’d be thrilled to see Emmy Rossum win as well. It’s a shame how little awards attention Shameless has gotten.
I’d bet it goes to Danes again, since the Emmys love inertia and she was absolutely phenomenal in the episodes she is sure to submit, and I’m fine with that.
I’ll be happy with this category as long as Keri Russell doesn’t win. I really didn’t like her performance at all and I thought The Americans was wildly overrated.
Tatiana Maslany by a mile. Nobody else is pushing the envelope even half as much as she is this year, and it’s truly amazing to behold. If you don’t believe she’s the single most deserving actress this season, it’s only because you haven’t seen her in action. Seven characters (okay, four fully-realized characters and three one-shot or incidental appearances), often impersonating one another, and you can tell who’s who by the way a character holds her hands that none of the others do, or a how another looks sideways before responding to an uncomfortable question — “oh, that’s totally an “Alison thing, clearly that’s who I’m looking at right now.” It would be easy to exaggerate the differences and end up with a sketch-comedy routine, but the complexity of her performance(s) makes it much, much more.
She doesn’t carry her show, she is the show.
If Maslany doesn’t see at least a nomination this year (she really deserves a win, but the timing of awards season might make that a touch unrealistic), it will just serve as proof that a genre show like Orphan Black can’t get a fair shake when it comes to awards, no matter how good it is.
Well said. Couldn’t have said it better myself.
Kerry Washington doesn’t deserve to be nominated. A “Straightforward star turn” ISN’T reason enough for her to get a nomination. And neither is the “first black woman to lead a drama series in 40 years” meme. The show is entertaining but the acting doesn’t warrant a lead actress nomination for her. No matter how hard KW has been campaigning. The only actor on Scandal worthy of an Emmy nomination is Jeff Perry for his supporting role. This guy OWNS the show.
Why are you even mentioning race in the first place? Alan certainly didn’t. Are you really saying that if Washington gets a nomination it’ll be because she’s black?
Wow, I wish Khandi Alexander had benefited from this.
As much as I love SCANDAL and Olivia Pope, Washington often takes me out of a scene with all her “mouth acting.” All the twitching going on there irks me.
@Gypsy- I don’t think Ellie is out of line bringing up that Kerry Washington is the first black lead in 40 years; the media coverage of Scandal is all over that topic.
Yeah, because as we all know Emmy voter go out of their way to nominate black actors. I guess that’s why the showered The Wire with so many awards?
And, sadly it is a story that she is the first black lead in a long ass time.
I just have to say, even though she was already rewarded for the first two seasons, Glenn Close did some absolutely dynamite work in the final season of Damages. It’s a damn shame the show went to DirecTV and fell off the radar even further because I’m sure basically nobody saw it. If it wasn’t for Tatiana Maslany, it’d be between her and Emmy Rossum for most deserving.
Tatiana Maslany creates a “whole new level” of acting. People will be comparing other actors to TMas mind blowing performance for years.
Kerry Washington owns this category. She is powerful as Olivia Pope.
Maslany all the way. I’ve never been so enthralled by a TV show than I have orphan black and that is all due to Tatiana. Each character she plays is well developed and independent of the others. The only thing hurting her chances is that not enough people have gotten to witness this amazing phenomenon that is TMas.
The only reason Maslany doesn’t win would be because the show isn’t well known yet. Orphan Black had an awesome first season, and she should take this category by a mile. I’ve watched all the other performances in this category (except for Kerry Washington, Scandal just doesn’t seem intruiging to me) and none of them are even close to the complexity of her characters. My bet is that it goes to Danes again. Maybe next year…
I’m surprised the Cyrus or Mellie storylines aren’t intriguing to you. Those are so great!
Tatiana Maslany
If there was an award for co-leads, i wish there was a way to recognize katie leclerc and vanessa marano (sp?) from switched at birth. for a show that should be nothing more than just another teen soap with a gimmick, i am fascinated with this show. it has grown beyond anything i ever expected. The 2 co-leads both do a good job of capturing the emotional confusion of 2 girls that were switched at birth and one ending up deaf. the debate of nature vs. nuture, who should they consider their real parents, and confusion on how deaf people should interact in society. katie leclerc has to make some compromises as a speaking person playing a deaf person for the convenience of the audience, where she actually speaks better than a deaf person would, but i think she still sells it with facial expresions, sometimes overdone for the sake of the audience, but somehow she makes it work. its a difficult role which she does very well.
This one is pretty easy for me- in order of preference:
Tatiana Maslany (winner)
Claire Danes
Elisabeth Moss
Emmy Rossum
Robin Wright
Keri Russell
I think 5 of those actresses (everyone but Moss) is giving the best performance on their show as well, which is noteworthy considering how good most of those shows are.
(I think House of Cards appears deeper than it actually is, writing-wise, and that is offputting to some. But the acting on that show is superb.)
Great list, but the winner for me is without a doubt the mesmerizing Tatiana Maslany. As much as I love Claire Danes, Tatiana has delivered the best performance (performances!) in the past few years, male or female. She has set a new standard in acting and I’m still astonished at what she can do. I am aware that she’s new and probably nobody will vote for her nomination, even less a win, but there is anyone deserving of the Emmy this year, it’s her.
Another vote for Tatiana Maslany, who’s technically very impressive whilst also remaining a total blast to watch. Alison is, for me, one of the best new characters of the TV season. My votes:
Tatiana Maslany (winner)
Emmy Rossum
Elisabeth Moss
Vera Farmiga
Clare Danes
Vanessa Marano
1. Emmy Rossum (Shameless)
2. Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)
3. Keri Russell (The Americans)
4. Claire Danes (Homeland)
5. Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men)
6. Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey)
So Close: Kerry Washington (Scandal), Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife), Robin Wright (House of Cards)
I’m putting Emmy Rossum in the top spot, even though I know that she has no realistic shot, because no nomination or win in any category would make me happier than hers. Over the course of her three criminally overlooked seasons on Shameless, she has proven herself to be one of TV’s best actresses, and her work on Season 3 her best of the entire series. Tatiana Maslany, meanwhile, may have only a slightly better chance at a nomination than Rossum, but what she did this year on Orphan Black was transcendent and transcendently difficult. She would be a very deserving winner.
I want Elisabeth Moss to get a nomination in this category, and I fully expect her to. That being said, if she is going to actually win an award this year, I would rather see her win for her performance in Top of the Lake. She was exceptional on that show (she’s exceptional on Mad Men as well, but Peggy has had better seasons).
It speaks to the quality of the actresses above her that I only have Keri Russell third, considering that she was often my favorite part of my favorite new series of the season in The Americans. As inconsistent as Homeland was, Claire Danes remains a powerhouse, and the likely favorite to repeat. And while I would be glad to see Kerry Washington, unquestionably one of the breakout stars of this past TV season, get into this field, I don’t feel bad keeping Michelle Dockery in the final slot. I bow to no one in my appreciation of Lady Mary. She is the heart of Downton Abbey (as well as the primary reason I watch, as far as I’m concerned), and she was as good as ever in Season 3.
I am with everyone else…Tatiana Maslany pretty much blows everyone out of the water here. Working against her is the sci-fi aspect and the small non-respected (Emmy wise) network. The amount of stress I have about her not even getting a nomination is probably a little unhealthy, but it’s a valid concern.
I watched the whole season week-to-week live and about a week after it ended I just couldn’t get it out of my head. So I re-watched it all again in a binge session the next weekend. Her work is even more impressive a second time around. Just astounding. Waiting a year for season 2 will be tough.
I am watching the series a second time and it’s fun just to note all the little ways she differentiates the characters. Obviously hair-styles and costumes help, but she gives each character subtle mannerisms, body language, and facial tics that keep them all distinct and separate. It’s those little elements that allow Alison to shine through when she impersonates Sarah or vice versa. It’s really incredible acting, in addition to the fact that I’d probably watch a show about any one of her four main characters. They’re all just that compelling.
Did Idris Elba get an Emmy nom for Luther in the miniseries category on BBCA? Not that that alone is *evidence* of anything in and of itself.
Idris Elba has been nominated for an Emmy in the Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie category for the past two years (which proves that it isn’t in fact a miniseries, but whatever). The show itself was also nominated in the Movie or Miniseries category last year.
So at least a segment of Emmy voters are aware that BBCA is a channel that exists. Whether or not that will help put Tatiana Maslany and Orphan Black on their radar while they’re filling out their ballots is unknown. I hope that it does, but Elba had greater overall name recognition and a Golden Globe win to help him (in addition to a great performance). Maslany has the Critic’s Choice Award, the TCA nom, and not much else at the moment.
I think Tatiana Maslany is the most deserving actress and I hope she’s at least nominated, but I wouldn’t be upset if the Emmy went to Keri Russell, because she was incredible, too.
Elisabeth Moss and Kerry are campaigning the hardest, but Liz also has that TV movie. I don’t know if I’ve been impressed with any of them women this Mad Men season besides Peggy and Betty. I know people over do it on Sally, but she hasn’t done anything that brilliant, and neither has Joan.
I have Russell winning it. She was easily the best actress I saw on television this year.
Im just catching up on Orphan Black, and Maslany is AMAZING. As good as the hype. Hope she wins.
Boy oh boy the Tatiana Maslany hype machine is at full blown supernova! She’s great, but I don’t think she’s the slam-dunk best performance this year.
I don’t watch a ton of dramas with great female lead performances, (although almost all of the comedies I watch have a great, primary, female lead) so I’ve only got four candidates I feel like nominating.
In order:
1) Claire Danes
2) Tatiana Maslany
3) Keri Russell
4) Elizabeth Moss
I’m rooting for Maslany, but I’d be happy to see any of 1-3 win. Sorry Moss; you’re great, but the other three just have much meatier roles.
My 6 nominees would be…
– Claire Danes
– Emmy Rossum
– Tatiana Maslany
– Keri Russell
– Elizabeth Moss
– Khandi Alexander
Just left off: Kerry Washington, Katey Sagal
I know there’s a .02% chance of Alexander being nominated, but I would say her work on Treme was more challenging than any of her counterparts (Maslany included). In fact, I would hardly say that Maslany is the favorite in this category. My personal favorite is Emmy Rossum, but I have to cross my fingers just for a nomination. Elizabeth Moss was great this season, but at least she’ll win something (Best Actress in mini-series) this year. Keri Russell was amazing and Claire Danes continues to do excellent work Homeland. I think Maslany is great in a difficult role, but I’m having a hard time getting past the fact I simply don’t care for the show.
My 6 nominees would be…
– Glenn Close
– Tatiana Maslany
– Julianna Margulies
– Elisabeth Moss
– Emmy Rossum
– Keri Russell
Another strong dramatic category where my personal winner from last year Claire Danes is not even in my top 6 in seventh just missing out of my nominees. Three previous winners (Close, Margulies & Moss) and one previous nominee make the returning contenders to to top 6. The other two women are from first year shows were one is a KGB officer and the other plays so many characters she could fill up this category with every character she has played. All the women did strong work but first time nominee Tatiana Maslany was my favourite and as I mentioned before all her characters are different and that is because of what Maslany has done with her roles that it would be one of those normal emmy crimes if she does not get nominated but I can still hope to see her on the list.
Danes
Rossum
Russel
Moss
Winnick
Margulies
Haven’t seen Orphan Black , Bates Motel and Scandal
you should watch Orphan Black,cause Tatiana is the one who best deserves an Emmy,not just a nomination
My selections…
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
+ Claire Daines (Homeland)
+ Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men)
+ Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife)
+ Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)
+ Emmy Rossum (Shameless)
+ Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel)
WINNER: Emmy Rossum
Best 2nd: Claire Daines