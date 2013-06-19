Part 4 of our journey through the Emmy ballot brings us to Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. As always, Fienberg will attempt to rank the contenders from most likely to least likely to be nominated, throwing in a bunch of preferential wild cards along the way. And, as always, I will pretend that I am an actual Academy member who has a ballot and therefore has to narrow his choices down to six people.
Same rules apply: we are working off of the actual Emmy ballot, so we can’t nominate people who didn’t submit themselves (like if I wanted to nominate Tony Hale for “Arrested Development” rather than “Veep”), and we have to consider people in the category they submitted themselves for, even if that means supporting actors submitting as leads (Rob Lowe, every year) or vice versa (Amy Schumer as supporting for a show that’s named after her).
Dan’s exhaustive analysis is here, and also embedded below (click Launch Gallery to see it), and my picks are coming right up.
You know and I know that half of this category or more will be made up of “Modern Family” actors. Heck, if the voters decide they love Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez, they could sweep the field. Though the handful of “MF” episodes I watched this year suggest Ty Burrell is still worthy, I didn’t see nearly enough of the show to comfortably consider anybody. Instead, I have two actors who were nominated last year and seem likely to return, and four guys who all seem like longshots at best to make it past Burrell, Stonestreet and friends.
Jake Johnson recategorized himself as a lead actor this year, which seems both accurate and tactically savvy, since it takes him away from having to compete with “New Girl” co-star Max Greenfield, who not only got one of this category’s coveted non-“Modern Family” slots last year, but who has the more Emmy-friendly character and performance. A lot of what’s funny about Nick Miller is funny because you’ve watched Johnson over time and know how the character ticks; you need no experience with Schmidt whatsoever to appreciate how Greenfield says “crack cocaine” or “buttons”(*), the unapologetic joy and fussiness of the performance, and the willingness to humiliate himself at all times. It’s work that should get Greenfield another nomination, and one he deserves, but I’m also glad Johnson now has a slightly more realistic shot at also being recognized. (More on him in a few days.)
(*) “Buttons” is said in “Chicago,” which could well be Johnson’s submission episode if he’s nominated; if they were in the same category, Greenfield would be getting extra credit. This used to happen to Jimmy Smits on “NYPD Blue,” where his submission episodes wound up spotlighting Dennis Franz and giving his partner bonus points for the win.
Bill Hader finally got nominated for his penultimate “Saturday Night Live” season, and it’s hard to imagine him missing out for a farewell year that not only gave us the best Stefon send-off imaginable, but one of the best overall sketches of the year in his Vietnam vet ventriloquist. Hader fits into that extremely rare Aykroyd/Hartman “SNL” niche: a brilliant impressionist and utility player who also has no problem being the funniest person in a scene if that’s what’s required. I’ll miss him on the show (Stefon is the rare underused recurring character), and would like to see him get one more shot at the hardware while he’s eligible.
Every year, I stump for Nick Offerman. Every year, Emmy voters ignore any actor on “Parks and Recreation” who is not Amy Poehler. And though this was a less prominent season for Offerman than years past, I will continue to choose him, because Ron Effing Swanson remains one of the best, most reliable comic creations anywhere on television. This year brought Ron his first healthy romantic relationship with Lucy Lawless’ Diane, forced him to care for and show interest in her two young daughters (Swanson + children = gold), briefly struck him with food poisoning, and even let him turn a sconce into wedding rings. Offerman now. Offerman forever!
If I had to pick a male comedy MVP for “Parks” season 5, it would be Offerman’s co-star Chris Pratt. His weight varied wildly throughout the season, thanks to different movie roles, but what remained consistent was the infectious childlike enthusiasm he brought to playing Andy Dwyer, whether Andy was trying to become a cop (and briefly retiring his Bert Macklin alter ego) or demonstrating actual ability as Ben’s new righthand man at the Sweetums charity. I expect Pratt’s physique to change radically again next season (and for him to take a bit of time off) as a result of his work on “Guardians of the Galaxy.” I also expect him to remain one of the funniest people on television.
What a weird and continually engaging performance Adam Driver is giving as Adam on “Girls.” I love the vocal tics, the physicality, the way in which he makes Adam seem like someone whom Hannah understandably can’t decide if he’s “the greatest person in the world or the worst.” Driver would need a major “Girls” halo effect to crack this category, when last year’s nominations suggest Emmy voters consider it a one-woman operation, but I’d be pleasantly surprised if he made the real list.
Finally, I’d give a nod to John Krasinski, who has never been nominated for his work on “The Office.” This isn’t just a career achievement-type suggestion, but recognition that Krasinski was one of the highlights of an uneven but ultimately rewarding final season. Remember, there was a period after Andy left on the boat where the show actually felt good for a while, and the last two episodes sent the series off right, and a lot of that material revolved around Jim, whether arguing with Pam, bickering with temporary roommate Daryl or finally making peace with Dwight. (I would not, for that matter, be unhappy to see Rainn Wilson return, after not being nominated since 2009.) Jim was often the straight man of “The Office,” but he and Pam were also the heart of the show, and he did some excellent work this year while surrounded by some really poor creative decisions elsewhere.
Others considered: Will Arnett (for “Arrested Development”), Brett Gelman, Tony Hale (for “Veep”), Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Chris Messina, Tracy Morgan, Rainn Wilson, Adam Pally, DJ Qualls, Damon Wayans Jr., Mike White, Rainn Wilson, Ike Barinholtz, Echo Kellum
What does everybody else think? Who would your top 6 be in this category?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
PREVIOUSLY: Supporting Actor in a Drama Supporting Actress in a Drama Supporting Actress in a Comedy
I think in the Max Greenfield paragraph you should mention the name of the show (New Girl). I had no idea who you were talking about until I scrolled up to the top of the page and found a photo caption. Everyone else had their show mentioned.
Much better!
Matt Walsh-Veep
Tony Hale-Veep
Timothy Simons-Veep
Will Arnett-Arrested Development
Nick Offerman-Parks and Recreation
Rainn Wilson-The Office
Yes, I do believe that the second season of Veep has been THAT strong. This is a stacked category though. And I think any one of Alan’s nominees knocking out even one Modern Family nominee would make me happy.
I don’t know if I’d have all 3, but I would definitely second Matt Walsh in particular, he’s been sensational this season.
On the subject of career achievement nominations (and excellent work this season) I’d put Tracy Morgan in my top 6. Great work as always, and his scene with Liz in the finale was one of my favourite scenes this year.
This is a difficult category…
Ty Burrell – Modern Family
Adam Driver – Girls
Bill Hader – Saturday Night Live
Adam Pally – Happy Endings
Chris Pratt – Parks & Recreation
Damon Wayans Jr – Happy Endings
Honorable mentions: Aziz Ansari, Charlie Day, Donald Glover, Nolan Gould, Max Greenfield, Zachary Knighton, Nick Offerman, Danny Pudi, Jim Rash, James Van Der Beek
Will Arnett – Arrested Development
Chris Pratt – Parks and Recreation
Nick Offerman – Parks and Recreation
Alex Karpovsky – Girls
Rob McElhenney – It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Michael Cera – Arrested Development
John Krasinski (The Office)
Mike White (Enlightened)
Rainn Wilson (The Office)
Adam Pally (Happy Endings)
Will Arnett (Arrested Development)
Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation)
I don’t understand Krasinski submitting himself as supporting. He was clearly the protagonist of this season. And considering how David won’t be competing this year and Cheadle could fall out given how nobody cares about House of Lies, I think he would have a better shot there.
– Rainn Wilson (The Office)
<<<< Look at my avatar!
– John Krasinski (The Office)
– Jason Gann (Wilfred)
– Oscar winner & Angelina Jolie's impersonator Jim Rash (Community)
– Tony Hale (Veep)
Despite being an award shows socialist, I would easily replace the entire adult cast of Modern Family with Tony Hale, Matt Walsh, Timothy Simons and Reid Scott.
– Chris Pratt (Parks and Recreation)
Simply the funniest cast member of the best comedy on television.
———————
I'm not a fan of Schmidt or Stefon, to be honest. And if I had to choose a male supporting actor from the cast of "Modern Family", it would be one of the kids. Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez (as well as Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter and Replacement Lily) steal the show week after week – to a point where it's always a disappoint when the story shifts to one-note jokes.
Alan, I see that you put DJ Qualls on your “others considered” list. Does this mean you were finally able to catch up with “Legit?” What did you think?
Didn’t catch up, but I saw 5 episodes, which in this case felt like just enough of a representative sample (given the length of the season).
I know it won’t happen, but I’ll STILL be sad when Mike White isn’t nominated. Such an understatement performance you could easily miss how excellent it is.
Atticus Shaffer – The Middle
Too bad Charlie McDermott didn’t submit himself – he also had an excellent season.
Thank you for saying that. But as much as I love The Middle, I felt that Brick didn’t receive much screen time this season, but I am not pleased that McDermott didn’t submit himself, he was completely fantastic this season.
1. Max Greenfield (New Girl)
2. Chris Pratt (Parks and Recreation)
3. Will Arnett (Arrested Development)
4. Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation)
5. John Krasinski (The Office)
6. Damon Wayans Jr. (Happy Endings),
So Close: Ty Burrell (Modern Family), John Cho (Go On), Adam Driver (Girls)
Despite the abundance of talented supporting comic actors on TV right now, this is probably the Emmy category that I’m the least invested in overall. Part of it is just my resignation that Modern Family will take at least half the available slots – although some of them (Burrell) remain deserving and I do have a strong suspicion that at least one of the four will fall out of the field this year. Part of it is that people like Chris Pratt, Damon Wayans Jr., and Nick Offerman have no realistic shot at a nomination (as consistently great as Offerman remains, I don’t think that this was his best year on the show). And part of it is the lack of a strong rooting interest – while I have Max Greenfield in my #1 slot and I would be very happy to see him win, I would be far more excited to see certain nominations or wins in other categories (such as Greenfield’s co-star Jake Johnson for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series). So I’ll just hope for a few surprises, and leave it at that.
Side Note: While I didn’t watch that much of Enlightened, I’ve read enough about what Mike White did in its second season that I would be happy to see him get a nomination somewhere (be it for acting, writing, or otherwise). It won’t happen, of course.
Nick Offerman
Chris Pratt
Bill Hader
Adam Pally
Charlie Day
Matt Walsh
Obviously most of my choices are longshots but I think overall they put together the best work of the eligible actors. My choice for the victory would be Offerman but that’s only because he should win all the Emmys.
Also Alan, I hate to note an error but the Bill Hader character was a veteran of Grenada, not Vietnam. Chiefly, though, I just mention it because so many of the great lines revolve around it.
man, bill hader??? even the actual emmy voters won’t do anything that crazy. sudeikis had a far better year in any case.
six, well
holy crap, jason gann is in supporting.
should be an auto win
glenn howerton
zachary knighton
adam pally
rainn wilson
max greenfield
This is easily the weakest category in my opinion. Not that there aren’t great performances, but the Modern Family juggernaut just casts a cloud over everything.
Mine (in order)
1) Nick Offerman (Parks & Recreation)
2) Max Greenfield (New Girl)
3) Will Arnett (Arrested Development)
4) Matt Walsh (Veep)
5) Tony Hale (Veep)
6) Chris Messina (The Mindy Project)
Just missed: Chris Pratt, Timothy C. Simons, Donald Glover
Brett Gelman was perfect in Go On. I know that the show got cancelled but he and Julie White were great in their supporting roles.
I don’t know if you got a chance to see the remaining Don’t Trust the B in Apt. 23 episodes when ABC dumped them online for two weeks, Alan, but they were possibly the best stretch of episodes the show had yet. If ABC hadn’t shuffled around the order and the schedule so badly and given it a real chance, we might be looking at one of the brightest, most promising new comedies to come along since Parks and Community were hitting their stride in 2009.
Anyway, last year I probably would have nominated James Van Der Beek as himself, but this year, I’d add Ray Ford’s Luther to any supporting comic actor ballot.
My biggest laughs this year went to Timothy Simons [Jonah in Veep], Adam Driver [Girls], Alex Karpovsky [Ray in Girls], Chris Pratt [P and R], and Ron Effing Swanson.
It is a crime against humanity that Modern Family gets ANY nominations in this category. Even Ty Burrel’s character has become stale and repetitive. I would rather the whole cast of Animal Practice get nominated than Eric Stonestreet.
where’s everyone’s favourite Jonah?
My 6 nominees would be…
– Max Greenfield
– Alex Karpovsky
– Nick Offerman
– Adam Pally
– Chris Messina
– Ike Barinholtz
Just left off: James VanDerBeek
This isn’t the strongest category IMO, but there are definitely some very deserving candidates. The thing that shocks me the most is that Chris Messina only gets on Alan’s “Others Considered” list. By the end of The Mindy Project’s season, Messina has turned into an excellent lead character, let alone a supporting actor. Greenfield and Offerman are like cleanup hitters in baseball… they’re expected to get the big hits (in this case, laughs and performances) and they usually get the job done. Alex Karpovsky totally overtook Adam Driver this season in “Girls”, but is he even eligible for this category? Ike Barinholtz was golden on The Mindy Project. I love the character of Morgan.
There’s no chance of The Beek being nominated, but he was great playing an insane version of himself on The B in Apt 23.
My 6 nominees would be…
– Adam Driver
– Max Greenfield
– Simon Helberg
– Nick Offerman
– Damon Wayans Jr.
– Mike White
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series is probably my least favourite category when it comes to the emmys since they chose four men from one show and two others who really should win but have no chance aganist the other men. Returning to my list this year are the winner Greenfield and Wayans with the other four being a mix of previous nominees and first time nominees. Driver my have had less to do was still great as the misunderstood Adam on the show and deserves just as much as the women do on Girls. Greenfield was not the focus of the season but like the first season was just as funny even if his storylines were weaker then the two leads. Helberg is a filler nominee for me and while I have not liked his character in the past the writers were able to give Helberg a lot of work to do this season which is why he deserves to finally get the emmy nomination which I think he will. Offerman needs nothing to be said about other then it’s a crime he has never been emmy nominated since the character of Ron is too funny to only be snubbed year after year when it looked like he had a chance. Wayans is not most people’s choice from Happy Endings but I really liked the character of Brad and once again he was funny and now since the show is over I wonder will he return to New Girl as Coach who only appeared in the pilot. White along with Dern were the creative genius’ behind Enlightened but this season especially opposite Molly Shannon, White showed he can be a great actor which is why he makes my list. Greenfield once again wins this award from me even if he was not the breakout of the season he still had great things to do all season long worthy of a win.
Greenfield
Burrel
Driver
Offerman
Pratt
Pally