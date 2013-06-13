Part 2 of our journey through the Emmy ballot brings us to Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. As always, Fienberg will attempt to rank the contenders from most likely to least likely to be nominated, throwing in a bunch of preferential wild cards along the way. And, as always, I will pretend that I am an actual Academy member who has a ballot and therefore has to narrow his choices down to six people.
Same rules apply: we are working off of the actual Emmy ballot, so we can’t nominate people who didn’t submit themselves (like Maisie Williams from “Game of Thrones”), and we have to consider people in the category they submitted themselves for, even if that means supporting actors submitting as leads (Rob Lowe, every year) or vice versa (Amy Schumer as supporting for a show that’s named after her). I’m also obviously limiting myself to shows where I watched enough this season to feel comfortable picking names. (I fell way behind on “Grey’s Anatomy,” for instance, which is a show that usually produces several contenders for this category.)
Dan’s exhaustive analysis is embedded below (click Launch Gallery to see it), and my picks are coming right up.
Yesterday, I said that no nomination (or, God help us, win) would make me happier than Michael Cudlitz from “Southland.” But Monica Potter for her work on this season of “Parenthood” would be way up there. Where Cudlitz is an actor I’ve often liked but never seen him give this level of performance, Potter is a performer whose characters I usually tend to dislike. Working on a Jason Katims show tends to do wonders for actors, though, and Potter’s usual brittleness has here been tempered by an extreme sense of warmth and empathy. The breast cancer arc Potter’s Kristina went through is pretty standard awards show bait, but she and the writers made it into great awards show bait, and after a certain point I knew that tissues would be required, and welcome, for that week’s viewing of any Kristina/Adam scene. With the glut of great cable dramas, “Parenthood” has all but been ignored by the Emmys (its lone nominee: Jason Ritter for guest actor last season); I would hope that the hype for this arc allows Potter to crack the field, even if she should arguably be competing as a lead. (Peter Krause is the only submitted lead for the show.)
Some years, I attempt to deal with the glut of potential nominees by instituting a “only one nominee per show per category” rule for myself. This is not one of those years. I already had two “Breaking Bad” actors on my list yesterday, and here I’m going to include Potter’s co-star Mae Whitman, who carried the season’s other strongest plotline: Amber getting involved with an Afghanistan veteran suffering from PTSD. Like Potter, Whitman brings an enormous sense of vulnerability to the table, so that I feel protective of Amber in a way I don’t of most fictional TV characters I otherwise like. Whitman, like most of her co-stars, is called on to cry quite a bit, but with her it always feels real and honest and not like the work of a show that is diabolical at manipulating your emotions. (Even though it is.)
And we’ve got another pair of co-stars in Emilia Clarke and Lena Headey from “Game of Thrones.” Clarke was so poorly-served by the writers in season 2 that fans of the show began asking if she was actually a terrible actress and we just hadn’t noticed the first year. As it turns out, she’s a great actress who can’t do anything with whining about her dragons (though that at least inspired this), but who is flat-out amazing when she gets to be in command, as Daenerys has been throughout this season’s journey across Essos. The scene where Dany acquires her slave army is among the most chilling, awe-inspiring you’ll watch all year, and she was plenty great even in less hyperbolic moments. Headey, meanwhile, continues to find the person inside the villain that is Cersei Lannister, and she got to do some fine work as the queen regent realized just how little influence she had over both her father and her monster of a son.
Anna Gunn was at the center of the most memorable image of “Breaking Bad” season 5.0: Skyler, fully-clothed, floating calmly in the White family pool, considering what a relief it would be if she stayed under the water until she no longer had to think about how she was trapped in a marriage to a monster like Walter White. But beyond looking cool and disturbing underwater, Gunn got to do her usual great work playing Skyler’s internal struggle, which has only gotten tougher the more brazen Walt has become about who he is, what he wants, and how little say Skyler has in the matter.
Our last selection is an actress I’d never really noticed before “Rectify.” I’d seen Adelaide Clemens in small roles in the past, but not enough to remember her beyond “the one who isn’t Carey Mulligan or Michelle Williams.” I will not forget her after her work in the Sundance Channel series, which blew me away. What seemed in the show’s first hours to be a minor part – the wife of the main character’s stepbrother, whom he had never met – became one of the show’s emotional centers, as Clemens’ Tawney pushed Aden Young’s Daniel to be born again, hoping he could find the peace through Christ that she had. It’s the kind of character that could very easily fall into stereotype, if not outright caricature, but Clemens found a level of strength, decency and hope in Tawney that made her scenes with Young absolutely gorgeous to watch.
Others considered: Abigail Spencer, Kelly Macdonald, Kate Mara, Caroline Dhavernas, Christine Baranski, Jennifer Carpenter, Natalie Dormer, Christina Hendricks, Kiernan Shipka, Melissa Leo, Sharon Gless, Annet Mahendru, Gretchen Mol, Maggie Smith, Bellamy Young
What does everybody else think? Who would your top 6 be in this category?
her?
It’s as Ann as the nose on Plain’s face.
I’d give it to Michelle Fairley over Lena Headey this season. Or Emilia Clarke for that matter. As much as I like Emilia Clarke in that role, she had one thing to do this season: Be stoic. She did it very well, but I didn’t feel like it was anything we hadn’t seen in both seasons 1 and 2.
I agree, Michelle Fairley is much more impressive than Headey and Clarke put together.
Also, I am always in awe of Christina Hendricks on Mad Men and I so wish she would get some recognition before the show is over!
i agree that clarke is not emmy worthy as an actress.
Thirded. On GoT this year, I’d say:
1)Fairley
2)Williams (I guess she didn’t submit herself?)
3)Headey
4)Clarke
5)Dormer
But they’re all great. What an exceptional cast.
I agree that Fairley was the best (and my favorite female character on TV.) But where is the love for Sophie Turner? Sansa didn’t have a lot to do, exactly, but she played a wide range of emotions with exquisite subtlety.
Fairley crushed it in the Rains of Castemere. She could sweep in and blow her costars out. But I think what’s equally likely to happen is that Fairley, Heaney, and Clarke split the vote.
Agreed – for me, hers was the most stunning moment in the entire show. Fairley proved that a mother, howling from the very depths of her soul, roars more powerfully than any dragon. [www.youtube.com]
@Digamma
Yeah, I omitted Turner because she wasn’t nominated, but I’d probably put her in between Clarke and Dormer. It’s a big can of worms, because then you’ve got to think about Carice van Houten, Rose Leslie, etc.
Like I said, great cast.
I’m I the only who remembers Diana Rigg?
Rigg was funny but she didn’t have much to do dramatically. Sometimes her character was too jokey in situations where I wanted her to get down to brass tacks.
Also, Rigg submitted as a guest actress and not supporting.
My top 6:
Christine Baranski (The Good Wife)
Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones)
Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad)
Christina Hendricks (Mad Men)
Regina King (Southland)
Monica Potter (Parenthood)
I think Regina King is a horrible actress, with a grating voice. I tended to tune out her storylines in favor of the uniformed cops’ stories. No way she gets my Emmy vote.
Hmmm. Not sure I agree about Clarke.
She’s a terrible actress. But critics have blinders on when it comes to Game of Thrones overall quality, so I’m not surprised that it extends to the quality of individual acting performances.
I don’t know if that’s entirely true because overall I think the show is quite strong and the acting is as well. Clarke though strikes me as merely competent.
One thing i will state on Clarke’s part, not just any actress can play that role. It requires someone that os extremely young, extremely good looking, and looks good naked. If she could not sell that part, viewers would never buy all those men swooning over her and being unquestionably loyal. of course thats more a case of good casting than good acting.
Considering how well she sold an almost impossible-without-inner monologue storyline in s1 (not to mention her “eff yeah” stuff this year), it’s extremely off-base to call her a bad actress. Her performance has never failed the character as written.
Frankly, I think she gets a bad rap because she’s really hot.
Perhaps, though I don’t find her all that attractive. My quibble is that I think she’s merely adequate. It’s entirely possible that this is due to the writing and that after seeing her in other things my views will change, but I do not in anyway think she’s one of the finest actors on that show, let alone on television (writing or no).
Dead Souls, critics merely giving a pass to Game of Thrones doesn’t explain why so many thought the season 2 performance was poor, then changed their minds for this season.
Anna Gunn
Michelle Fairley
Bellamy Young
Sandra Oh
Kim Dickens or Monica Potter
I’m wavering between Abigail Spencer and Adelaide Clemens
Thank you — at least ONE person from Treme!!
alan, i like your rule about only 1 nominee per show. i wish you would stick to it and i also wish the emmys would make it an official rule.
I disagree with it. If there’s more than 1 worthy nominee in each show, why not? It is about the best contenders, after all.
Was Margo Martindale not in the running for The Americans? I thought she was outstanding in that role…
She submitted herself as a guest actress this year.
Did Gwendoline Christie not submit? Especially given your praise of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s performance opposite her yesterday, I was surprised she didn’t earn any mention at all.
She did not. To hopefully stop this question from coming up in each category, the only Thrones actors who submitted: Ciaran Hinds and Diana Rigg as guests and Dinklage, Coster-Waldau, Headey, Clarke, Harington, Dormer, Fairley and Sibel Kekilli (Shae).
Maisie Williams should have submitted. She’s been absolutely amazing the last couple seasons.
Wish Rose Leslie would have submitted as well. She might be my favorite on Game of Thrones.
I didn’t see much in Emilia Clarke’s performance this season and I thought Lean Headey was not as well used as she was last year (it was a real crime her not being nominated last season). Both mostly kept playing the notes they did in the other seasons, so I wasn’t impressed with them.
I completely agree with the others. I would include Regina King, who’s been as brilliant as ever on Southland, and Gretchen Mol, who’s pretty much favorite part of Boardwalk Empire (along with Jack Huston).
I hope Anna Gunn wins. I doubt she will have material as strong as she had this season. I’d say Monica Potter had the best overall acting throughout the year, but Gunn had the best tape in “Fifty-One”.
I’d give it to Joelle Carter on Justified, she had an outstanding year.
I just can’t get past Potter’s cheesy bald cap.
Regina King
Anna Gunn
Monica Potter
Abigail Spencer
Anna Gunn
Jennifer Carpenter
I’m really rooting against the supporting ladies of “The Good Wife” this year – her “non-minations” would be a great message for the Kings: Archie Panjabi deserve better – Kalinda used to be fierce as a character can be (in a broadcast network show) and now all she does is complain about her salary? Come on, guys! And what about Christine Baranski’s character? Doesn’t she deserve better than Vampire Diaries’ fan-fiction (although that particular scene was hilarious)?
I consider Anna Gunn and – considering only season 3 of “Game of Thrones” – Emilia Clarke the lead actresses of their respective shows. I appreciate their fine work, but if I had a ballot, I wouldn’t vote for them. That’s harsh, but I think it’s the right thing to do: I would not nominate anyone from the adult cast of “Modern Family” either. Maggie Smith and Christina Hendricks are both great examples of what I consider an award-worthy performance for a “supporting” category: smaller parts, but also fan favorites who are often the MVPs of an outstanding ensemble.
There’s no way Anna Gunn is the “lead actress” of BREAKING BAD, at least in terms of the way awards shows define the term “lead.” In order to be the “lead” actor at the Emmys or the Oscars, the piece REALLY has to revolve around your character. To the point where actors like Aaron Paul or Peter Dinklage, who probably should be considered “lead” actors, are categorized as supporting. (Heck, GoT literally doesn’t HAVE any eligible lead actors, since it’s an ensemble. Although I think Clarke might be get away with submitting herself as a lead, since she’s essentially carrying her own mini-show).
Anna Gunn is more proeminent than regular cast member Betsy Brandt, so she is the lead and the other ladies are supporting actresses. I may be wrong by thinking like this, but shouldn’t the actor who plays the most important role OF EACH GENDER be considered the lead? Otherwise, there’s no reason to split the awards into two categories, one for male and other for female. That’s why, at least for me, the “Individual Achievement” award of the TCAs makes much more sense. But that’s how I think.
According to the concept that most people have of the word “lead”: Although Skylar started as a supporting character, she has become more and more proeminent while the show progressed. For this award season, I think she should be in the lead category, just like Aaron Paul in previous seasons and Peter Dinklage in 2012. For this award season, I think both Aaron Paul and Peter Dinklage correctly submitted themselves as supporting actors.
I do understand what you’re saying, but Skyler’s role is smaller than Gus’s in seasons 3-4, or Mike’s in the most recent season. Not to mention Aaron Paul, who arguably SHOULD be considered the show’s second male lead, but chooses to submit as supporting every year. There’s no reason Gunn should be considered a lead just because she’s the most prominent female, when there are several supporting characters with larger roles than her.
Shows are not required to have both a male and female lead, and often don’t. As I said, GoT is an example of a show that doesn’t have ANY leads at all!
Of course, ultimately, actors define themselves and submit in the category where they think they have the best competitive edge (as Alan noted, for some kooky reason, Rob Lowe continually submits himself as a lead on P&R, and he is allowed to, as silly as it is). So Anna Gunn COULD submit as a lead, but based on precedent, I don’t think it would be in her best interest.
We’re on the same page about Rob Lowe. This ridiculous decision (year after year) is the only thing about him being part of Parks and Recreation that makes me laugh. He’s almost being written out of the show and still thinks he’s the lead.
Can we agree to disagree about Anna Gunn’s Skylar?
Maybe the importance of a characther within the show is subjective and I am overestimating Skylar’s. Maybe the right category is the one in which you can not only be nominated, but take the trophy! Who knows?
All I know is that I still think she became so important to the story that she should be considered a lead as well. For me, the difference between Skylar and Jesse (considering ONLY the last season) is that the show didn’t have a great female character to justify Anna’s co-lead position in the same way that Giancarlo Esposito and Jonathan Banks did for Aaron Paul.
Anyway, I loved her performance. Fingers crossed she will be nominated again!
No doubts about “Supporting” being the right decision for her (and Aaron Paul and Peter Dinklage and everybody else from Game of Thrones, especially the women – “Lead Actress” will be a true bloodbath.)
My top 6 would look like this…
– Lena Headey (GoT)
– Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad)
– Regina King (Southland)
– Joelle Carter (Justified)
– Emma Kenney (Shameless)
– Michelle Fairley (GoT)
Just left off: Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire), January Jones (Mad Men), Annet Mahendru (The Americans)
Lena Headey was excellent as Cersei, especially during her scenes with Peter Dinklage. But her best scene was probably her walk with Natalie Dormer. Anna Gunn has gone from annoying, to underrated, and now she’s solid part of the success of Breaking Bad. I’m not a fan of Southland, but Regina King knocked it out of the park in all of the eps I’ve watched. Joelle Carter should’ve been nominated last year and is just as deserving this year, if not more. Emma Kenney is the best child actress in Hollywood IMO and her work on Shameless this season was brilliant. Michelle Fairly will be remembered for going out with a bang, but her work the entire season was wonderful.
I’d also add Adelaide Clemens to the “Just left off” list. She was wonderful on “Rectify”.
Right with you on Emma Kenny.
Yes, Emma Kenney, very disappinted Dan didn’t list her in “other contenders”.
Regina King “Southland”
Maggie Smith “Downton Abbey”
Abigail Spencer “Rectify”
Tatiana Maslany “Orphan Black” as Alison
Tatiana Maslany “Orphan Black” as Cosmina
Tatiana Malany “Orphan Black” as Helena
lol to the 3 suporting characters on orphan black. which is kinda funny. if an actress plays multiple characters, can she submit herself for multiple nominations, since you really are being nominated for the type of character you play.
Hayden Panettiere is really a lead, but submitted in Supporting. Ergo, she has to be on the list. Now, I have loved Britton since Brothers McMullan, but Panettiere truly brought Nashville to life. She never fails to astonish me, bringing more nuance to Juliette than I’ll be the creators ever imagined. Oh, and she sings like a dream!
Anna Gunn or Michelle Fairley for the win. Probably Gunn, since she had a more consistent year.
I’d probably go with:
Headey
Gunn
Hendricks
Leo
Mara
Dormer
With the win going to Hendricks.
No Tatiana Maslany? Really? Not even under consideration?
And it’s just criminal that Jennifer Carpenter has never been nominated for Dexter.
Whoops, never mind about Maslany. I thought this article was for lead actress.
The nominees should be:
Monica Potter, Parenthood
Anna Gunn, Breaking Bad
Elizabeth McGovern, Downton Abbey
Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey
Christina Hendricks, Mad Men
Christine Baranski, The Good Wife
I may be the only one, but I really think Annet Mahendru deserves a nomination. To me she was giving the best performance on the Americans, including Russell and Rhys. The Stan-Nina relationship quickly became the most interesting part of the show, and I think Mahendru might have been the biggest reason why.
I have her giving the second best supporting actress performance of the year behind Anna Gunn (but I don’t watch parenthood.)
Awesome that you mentioned Mae Whitman. I actually think she deserved a nomination (maybe even a win) for the first season of Parenthood. I remember when I first met Amber, I wanted to slap her silly every time she opened her mouth, but by the end of Season 1 I was rooting for her more than anyone else, not o much because she changed throughout the course of the season, more because I understood her more and got to see more layers of the character. I think the scene where Sarah first tells her she’s dating Mark (back when he was her teacher and she had a crush on him) is still one of Whitman’ finest hours. I love how composed she is when she’s hearing the news and then lets it all out as soon as her mother leaves her alone. There have been so many great Amber moments over the years, but that is still one of my favorites.
Another Parenthood lady that I think deserves some mention this year is Erika Christensen. Yes, I’m not sure the writers always knew what to do with her storylines, but Christensen always nailed Julia’s exhaustion, confusion and utter hopelessness at feeling no love from this boy she’s supposed to be calling her son. I also think that moment when she decides to quit her job has been one of Julia’s best moments on the show. Props also go to Savannah Paige Rae for nailing the best material that Sydney has been given for the entire run of the show so far (she’ll probably have even more to chew as she and the character grow up, but for a taste of what she can do, that scene where her parents catch her running away is a great start). Not that I would nominate her for an Emmy just yet, but I would keep an eye on her.
On aother note, Alan, don’t you think this list should have waited until Mad Men aired its last two episodes this season. I mean, we don’t know how Christina Hendricks, or January Jones, or even Kiernan Shipka (who would have been a perennial nominee of mine ever since Season 3, and even more so after seeing what she did in Favors) will have in store for us. From what I saw on the ballot, those last two episodes are elligible (even if we haven’t seen them). Still, I think it’s a pretty good list (I haven’t seen Rectify yet, but agree with the rest of your placements)….
Monica Porter looks like an alien. Clearly a bald cap.
1. Jennifer Carpenter (Dexter)
2. Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad)
3. Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones)
4. Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
5. Monica Potter (Parenthood)
6. Kelly MacDonald (Boardwalk Empire)
So Close: Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Joelle Carter (Justified), Christina Hendricks (Mad Men)
Jennifer Carpenter almost single-handedly pulled Dexter back from the brink and turned it into one of my favorite shows again with her performance in this most recent season. I have to reward her for that, and especially for her anguished confession in “Argentina”. Anna Gun’s close, though, and she has perhaps the best single submission episode in the categories with “Fifty-One”. If she returns to the actual field, I think that she’s a real threat to win.
I had Emilia Clarke ahead of Michelle Fairley among the Game of Thrones ladies for most of the year, based largely on the awesomeness of the scene where she takes Astapor. Then I watched ‘The Rains of Castamere’. My God. In what may well turn out to be the most iconic scene of the entire series, Fairley stole the show completely. The progression that she goes through in a matter of minutes is some of the best acting I’ve seen all year. And though Lena Headey didn’t have a showcase episode this season nearly as good as ‘Blackwater’, she continues to find such wounded humanity in Cersei Lannister that she elevates every scene that she appears in.
I’m kicking myself for not yet finding the time to watch Rectify. From everything I’ve heard, I expect that Adelaide Clemens and Abigail Spencer deserve to be strong contenders. And while it doesn’t feel right leaving Christina Hendricks out of the top 6, I’d be lying if I said that I thought that this has been Joan’s best year. Nevertheless, I’ll be perfectly happy to see her among the actual nominations.
I may be in the minority but I enjoyed her work as a suppporting on Nashville. I thought she was deeply effective after her mom killed herself.
So much talent in this category.
For Game of Thrones I’d say Michelle Fairley as Catelynn should rank over Lena Headey as Cersei this season. They’re both great, but Cersei was in a diminished role this season.
I think you (and Sepinwall) are both severely underestimating the mojo that GoT has going into this Emmy voting season, similar to your (admitted) blindspot for how popular Downton Abbey was last year. I’m not saying they’re going to win all the acting awards (or even any acting awards), but I do think there will be a fair few nominations, including, yes Fairley and possibly Clarke. For the supporting men I really truly believe in my soul that Nickolaj Coster-Waldau will get a nomination, and if Charles Dance had submitted himself I think he might have had a good chance (a la Brendan Coyle for last year’s DA), as might Williams had she submitted.
I also predict not only nominations but quite possibly wins for the directing and writing of The Rains of Castamere and I think it has a very good shot of taking the Outstanding Drama Emmy this year away from Mad Men (which I love, but has not earned it this season).
So sayeth I.
No Regina King from Southland? Canceled or not, she was simply outstanding as Lydia and this final season she was, along with Michael Cuddlitz, was front and center and just amazing.
Excellent pick with Clemens. I think that show could easily pick up multiple nominations, it was just so well-acted.
I hope enough people watched it. I’d take Aden Young over almost anybody.
Ugh, no. Really loved Parenthood early on, but all of its bad traits seem to get more and more exaggerated every season. The Bravermans and the show itself have devolved into parody. You couldn’t do a skit that would portray Adam as more obnoxiously self-righteous yet forever unquestioned by the show’s writers. I guess you could actually put the Bravermans in a compound with pot candy everywhere and Adam’s portrait on every wall.
If I want a compelling show about a loving family finding a way to get by I’ll take Shameless every day of the week. The Gallaghers have way better dance parties.
And if I can’t focus on your words because all I can think about is the bald cap covering the hair you were too vain to cut you don’t deserve an emmy. Nor is playing the tear-jerker of the season in the sappiest show on telly the greatest accomplishment. How hard is it to get viewers crying with a video from mom-beyond-the-grave to her young children? I’ll take women from a half-dozen other shows first.
My nominees would be:
Morena Baccarin – Homeland (“State of Independence”)
Olivia Cooke – Bates Motel (“The Man in Number 9”)
Ginnfer Goodwin – Once Upon a Time (“The Miller’s Daughter”)
Olivia Munn – The Newsroom (“Bullies”)
Lana Parilla – Once Upon a Time (“The Cricket Game”)
Allison Pill – The Newsroom (“The 112th Congress”)
If I could count AHS: Asylum here, I would bump out Olivia Munn and Allison Pill for Sarah Paulson & Lily Rabe who gave two of the best performances of the year.
My 6 nominees would be…
– Rose Byrne
– Jennifer Carpenter
– Anna Gunn
– Christina Hendricks
– January Jones
– Monica Potter
Only two women return to the category from my top 6 last year included the winner Hendricks and constant nominee Byrne who enjoyed another great season as her last season. Carpenter has been on the show for 7 seasons and this is the first year I really noticed her since Debra the character found out about Dexter and she become so much more compelling since I did not see Debra as stupid for not seeing her brother was a serial killer. Gunn had her best season of work with so many great moments and unlike most people Skyler has become my favourite character because when she goes up aganist her evil husband I only feel for her especially in her standout Fifty-One episode. I do not usually like to nominate two performers from the same show but for the sixth season Mad Men gets both Jones and Hendricks nominated. Both women had less screentime but every time they were on screen they were impressive, Jones for her mastering of ice-cold Betty and Hendricks for the strong Joan. My final nominee would be my winner Monica Potter who had cancer as her storyline of the season and while it has been done over and over again on tv Potter brought so much that I could not help but name her my winner. Overall it was another strong year for these women and all could return except for Byrne whose show is sadly over.
Anna Gunn
Michelle Fairley
Emily Clarke
Caroline Dhavernas
Jennifer Carpenter(this season she was exceptional)
Christina Hendricks
And special shout out to Kiernan Shipka and Maise Williams. Imagine those 2 in opposite roles in 10 years from now
And Regina King and Joelle Carter could just as easily be in the top 6
And geuss ineed to start watching Parenthood and Rectify
My selections…
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
+ Lena Heady (Game of Thrones)
+ Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad)
+ Christina Hendricks (Mad Men)
+ Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire)
+ Abigail Spencer (Rectify)
+ Gretchan Mol (Boarwalk Empire)
WINNER: Anna Gun
Best 2nd: Gretchan Mol