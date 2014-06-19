The Television Academy of Arts & Sciences released this year’s Emmy ballots last week. Now that the ballots are out, it’s time for our annual two-pronged experiment, in which Dan tries to predict the likeliest nominees in each major category, while I pretend that I’m an actually TV Academy member and pick the six nominees that would make me the happiest.
We are, as always, playing by the Emmy rules, which means we can’t argue for someone who didn’t submit themselves (say, Alan Cumming for “The Good Wife”), can’t move someone from lead to supporting or vice versa, and can’t declare that “True Detective” is a miniseries and therefore clear more room in the drama categories. I’m also obviously limited by what I watched and what I haven’t. I think I saw maybe three episodes of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” this season, for instance, and while I like the show a lot, the sample size wasn’t enough.
We have only two categories left, starting with Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Dan’s analysis is here, and mine is coming right up.
Let’s start with Andy Daly, who starred in and wrote Comedy Central’s amazing “Review.” The notion of a bland middle-aged guy destroying his life in service of a TV show wouldn’t work without Daly committing to the idea almost as fiercely as his TV alter ego Forrest MacNeil, in a performance that was not only screamingly funny, but at times (Batman custody hearing, coffee cart) almost unbearably sad. Five stars!
Louis CK gave himself a few light(er) weeks on “Louie” season 4, as we got extended flashbacks to both Louie as a young adult and as a pot-smoking teen. But when he was on-screen, he held together this darker, more serialized season with his gift for saying so much with his expressions even as Louie went through a stretch where he had enormous difficulty expressing himself through actual language.
Christopher Meloni has spent his career toggling back and forth between intense drama (“Oz,” “Special Victims Unit”) and strange comedy (“Wet Hot American Summer,” “Harold and Kumar go to White Castle”). Still, his pre-established versatility didn’t quite prepare me for just how good he was in one of the most traditional roles of all: the cranky sitcom dad on “Surviving Jack.” Meloni brought a jolt of energy into every scene, handled the shifts into pathos well without ever letting them feel disconnected from when Jack was throwing kids in the pool or threatening to shave off their eyebrows. An outstanding performance on a show that was starting to match him right when FOX canceled it.
“The Mindy Project” keeps shuffling actors in and out of the lineup, trying out different relationships and directions for Mindy, throwing various ideas at the wall to see what sticks. One of the few things the show has never had to tinker with is the character of Danny Castellano, thanks to writing that understood who he was from minute one, and to a performance by Chris Messina so funny and specific that it’s needed no significant course corrections over these two seasons. Put any other character in a scene with Danny, and they immediately snap into focus while they’re alongside him – up to and including the decision to have Mindy and Danny finally start dating. Plus, dude can dance a little.
“Parks and Recreation” at times leans too much on Adam Scott‘s gifts as a straight man, particularly during the periods when the cast has been too big. But this past season, with Rob Lowe and Rashida Jones on the way out and Chris Pratt taking some time off to be an action movie star, Scott got to go crazy more often, and the results were always marvelous, whether Ben overdoing it on pranking his new subordinates or getting very drunk and failing to climb over a fence. He’s the sturdy backbone the show can lean on when necessary, but boy oh boy is he funny when asked to be.
Lots of options for the last spot, including Michael J. Fox (though more for the joy of seeing him working full-time again than for anything he was given to do on his eponymous NBC show), William H. Macy (imported over here like the rest of the “Shameless” cast), Jake Johnson (doing his best in a relationship arc the “New Girl” writers didn’t know what to do with) or Thomas Middleditch (who brought a very specific and nervous reality to the center of “Silicon Valley” that made the rest of the show work). But I’ll take Andy Samberg from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Even though Peralta was the show’s most problematic character in the early episodes, that was more of a writing issue, and once the creative team got the right balance between “juvenile clown” and “plausible cop,” Samberg started killing it, whether doing a spastic dance that only looks cool in slo-mo, making words like “Jesuit” and “horticulture” sound sexy, or reacting with delighted wonder whenever Captain Holt actually played along with one of his many silly role-playing games. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” turned into one of the best comedies on television by the end of its first season, and Samberg was a big reason why.
What does everybody else think? What would be your ideal six in the category?
I stopped watching Brooklyn 99 for one reason only…Andy Samberg.
He gets better. Both his performance and the writing for the character modulate to a nice sweet spot eventually.
I’d say from “The Bet” on there’s no episode that’s really a miss, though I liked a good chunk of the show before that.
Ditto: 15 minutes of watching him (which was 14 minutes way too generous), and I was done with 9-9.
My list…
– Chris Messina
– Chris Messina
– Chris Messina (just kidding.)
– Louis CK
– William H Macy
– Jim Parsons
– Elijah Wood
– Andy Samberg
Can you tell that I love Chris Messina on The Mindy Project? He was great this season and is every bit as important to the show as Mindy Kaling. William H Macy was wonderful on Shameless as he was given some things to do beyond just being a horrible person. The ep with the little girl in the hospital was terrific.
Jim Parsons
Louis CK
Don Cheadle
Andy Samberg
Chris Messina
My nominees would be (in alphabetical order)
Andrew Daley (Review)
Adam DeVine (Workaholics)
Jim Jefferies (Legit)
Danny McBride (Eastbound and Down)
Andy Sandberg (Brooklyn Nine Nine)
Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation)
Jim Parsons is amazing but his show is too popular for most critics to like. Every member of the BBT cast is stellar and worthy of a nomination but they aren’t on a single-camera show with a .5 rating so they don’t get all of the accolades they deserve.
the cast is stellar, the show ? I am not sure about it…
YES. Jim Parsons. Although I have to say, the particle physicists I’ve met over the years, both observational and theoretical, are nothing like that. The geeks who do serious work and get nominated for Nobel prizes may have a few peculiarities, but they’re mostly not like what BBT makes them out to be. Not even when they were young. That’s what makes me so ambivalent about BBT as a show. the screenwriters would have done better to read the late Richard Feynman’s autobiography (2 books) before writing their scripts for cheap laughs. Was Feynman colorful? Yeah. As silly as BBT? Not a chance. Just saying: once again, popular TV is severely divorced from reality, when reality might inform some dry, more sophisticated comedy. But maybe we give up and leave that to the Brits a bit too often.
Critics love a lot of popular series, Seinfeld, Friends, Breaking Bad, GOT, Orange is the New Black, Veep, and a lot of other shows. Critics don’t love TBBT because it is not funny
Alan, I am wondering, do you really care about the Emmys? If you could, would you ignore them?
Its a part of tv industry and all-tv is your job, but what if you had the chance not to even mention them?
All TV sites have their “dream ballot” articles and all, and then the Emmys pick their standard nominees, usually ignoring some great TV in favor of the usual favorites/easy choices. Soon after, the same sites start the “Emmy snubs” articles…
Every year, every tv season, the same thing, again and again, only the groundhog is missing from this “picture” ;)
Jim Parsons
Andy Samberg
Thomas Middleditch
Don Cheadle
William H Macey
And the 6th pace is for an actor of all those other shows I don’t watch and to be honest I hardly watch Big Bang either
Ideal Nominees
1. Adam Scott, “Parks and Recreation” – Scott was a true comedic lead as the Parks cast thinned out this year and he took on more responsibility. He and the writers have perfected the art of knowing when to let Scott be the straight man and when to let him cut loose.
2. Louis C.K., “Louie” – Strange season, but clearly a personal one for Louie, and he remains a deeply affecting actor even when he’s not cracking jokes or when he’s letting the guest stars take center stage.
3. William H. Macy, “Shameless” – Macy didn’t get a ton of funny material this year as Frank went through some dark places, but in terms of outstanding acting within this category, he’s very close to the best.
4. Andy Samberg, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” – I was one of those people who didn’t care for Samberg or his character at the start of Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s run, but as the season progressed he became a bit more sympathetic and recognizably human. As a result, he was funnier, and the show improved.
5. Andy Daly, “Review” – I’ve only seen three episodes of Review, all of them in the past week, so this might seem a bit premature, but I can already appreciate what Daly has accomplished and I expect that if I had the time to see more episodes, he would be even higher. Extremely funny guy.
6. Joel McHale, “Community” – This is purely a sentimental pick, edging out Thomas Middleditch from Silicon Valley. McHale didn’t have his best material during Community’s final season, but he had some nice moments and he was so good for so long that I’d like to acknowledge him one last time, even if nothing will come of it.
Actual Predictions
1. Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”
2. Louis C.K., “Louie”
3. Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”
4. Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes”
5. Andy Samberg, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
6. William H. Macy, “Shameless”
Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley)
Garrett Dillahunt (Raising Hope)
Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation)
Geoff Stults (Enlisted)
Joel McHale (Community)
Neil Flynn (The Middle)
Garrett didn’t get enough (aka any) love for RH and he was a gem who deserved some recognition.
1. Louis CK (Louie)
2. Messina (Mindy)
3. Parsons (BBT)
4. Middleditch (SV)
5. Flynn (The Middle)
6. McBride (Eastbound)
If they feel the need to recognize Episodes, why not Perkins, Mangan, or Greig?
Can’t cosign on Andy Samberg. I found him so irritating that I had to stop watching, despite the presence of the always sublime Andre Braugher.
My list: Flynn, Macy, Messina, Samberg, Whitford
Only actor I watch in a comedy series is
William Macy
Brooklyn 99 has one of the tightest ensembles on TV. I think it might give Modern Family a run for its money this year in that regard. I guess Samberg is the male lead but just barely. It’s pretty evenly distributed on that show.
Things and times and people change. To me a comedy is Seinfeld, friends, curb your enthusiasm, Mash, even through in I love Lucy. These shows are “hold your sides” funny. Nothing like orange, shameless. Brooklyn 99 doesn’t hold a candle to those. The generation really likes the former, but they think they are the new cool duds of the latter.
Can’t stand Samberg. He drags that show down, like he does with most things he appears in.
Alan tells us that Louie is really, really good. But, over the last two season, does anyone enjoy watching it even remotely?
It wouldn’t shock me if Louie writes a book in 5 years discussing how he tried to make his show worse and worse to see how bad it would have to be for a critics to still defend it.
It’s not funny, it’s not dramatic, it’s not engaging. It’s terrible.
let this do not feed the trolls post be the only post on this looser topic