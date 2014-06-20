The Television Academy of Arts & Sciences released this year’s Emmy ballots last week. Now that the ballots are out, it’s time for our annual two-pronged experiment, in which Dan tries to predict the likeliest nominees in each major category, while I pretend that I’m an actually TV Academy member and pick the six nominees that would make me the happiest.
We are, as always, playing by the Emmy rules, which means we can’t argue for someone who didn’t submit themselves (say, Alan Cumming for “The Good Wife”), can’t move someone from lead to supporting or vice versa, and can’t declare that “True Detective” is a miniseries and therefore clear more room in the drama categories. I’m also obviously limited by what I watched and what I haven’t. I’ve only seen a handful of “Broad City” episodes so far, for instance, otherwise I’d be seriously thinking about Ilana Glazer here.
We’ve come to the end of the road here with Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Dan’s analysis is here, and mine is coming right up.
As noted in some of the other comedy categories, we’re in weird territory here where some of the people I’m picking are wonderful but either never or only occasionally asked to be funny, starting with Emmy Rossum from “Shameless.” This is one of the best performances by any actress on television. It also has no real business in this category, but this is where it has been placed, and so I will pick her for her usual fearless approach in portraying Fiona’s rapid descent thanks to a series of bad choices. Not a laugh riot, but great acting.
Moving into more comedy/drama hybrid territory, we have Taylor Schilling on “Orange Is the New Black.” Piper had to function as the main character and the audience’s point of entry into the prison world, and Schilling had to be able to straddle the show’s lighter and darker sides and make them all feel part of the same thing. And she did that with aplomb. Piper’s not the show’s most likable, or complex character, but when she’s annoying, it’s because she is meant to be, and Schilling was equally comfortable at playing goofiness and despair.
Now let’s get to some more traditional comic performances, starting with two-time winner and presumptive favorite Julia Louis-Dreyfus. It’s remarkable what she’s able to do on “Veep,” in the way that she takes Selina write up to the line of being an utter cartoon character, yet always manages to pull up just short so that her incompetence is funny without seeming implausible. And in the moments where Selina gets to be a bit more human and vulnerable – like the incredible scene with her and Gary laughing in the bathroom, which I imagine will guarantee her victory this year – she’s amazing. Best role of her career, and while there are some other people I wish could get a trophy of their own at some point (like our next candidate), you can’t knock the voters for picking her again and again.
A few entries ago, I noted that I’ve made peace with the idea that Jon Hamm will likely never win an Emmy for playing Don Draper. For some reason, I’m having a harder time of that with Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope. Maybe it’s that there hasn’t been a comedy actress equivalent of Walter White during the run of “Parks and Recreation” (though Louis-Dreyfus is getting close to that), but even with my default assumption that Emmy voters’ tastes and mine do not always intersect, this is a baffling one for me. Poehler had another excellent year, even if there were a few stretches where Leslie grew too pushy and selfish, and I will keep pushing for her just as much as I do for Nick Offerman.
Then there’s Briga Heelan, so warm and sweet and funny that Bill Lawrence is currently using her to help carry two different shows: TBS’ “Ground Floor” (the show for which she’s eligible here) and NBC’s “Undateable” (where she’s appearing as a guest star because Lawrence liked her more than the other actresses he tried in the role). She has this strange and goofy energy that makes her into a genuine comic presence on each show, rather than just The Hot Girl for whom the male hero lusts. I would imagine TBS original comedies exist far bellow the radar of most Emmy voters, so this is a pipe-dream, but she’s terrific.
As noted in the Poehler entry, sometimes you can have a good performer given less than good material, and Zooey Deschanel had to deal with a lot of that this season on “New Girl,” where Jess spent most of the year in a relationship that the writers had no idea what to do with, and that they seemed to come to resent having started in the first place. Yet even with all the awkwardness, Deschanel was still funny, still strong whether she was asked to be the sane one dealing with the strangeness of her male roommates or to be the craziest of them all (Non-Crazy Winston Edition), and when it came time for the writers to hit the eject button on Jess and Nick, she sold all the emotions necessary to make it work. There are a lot of excellent performances on this show; I just hope that next season they get some better and more consistent things to play.
Previously: Outstanding Drama Series Outstanding Comedy Series Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
My list: Faris, Louis-Dreyfuss, Poehler, Plimpton , Rossum, Schilling.
I think it might be a little presumptuous to declare Selina Meyer the “best role of her career” after 28 episodes. Elaine Benes perhaps?
After 28 episodes of pure awesomeness? I don’t think so.
Julia’s actually a four-time winner.
Twice for this role, is my point.
Mixup between write/right. ” she takes Selina write up”
My list…
– Emmy Rossum
– Julia Louis-Dreyfuss
– Amy Poehler
– Taylor Schilling
– Ilana Glazer
– Abbi Jacobson
Emmy Rossum has to get nominated THIS time, right? I didn’t love Parks & Rec. this season outside of 4 eps, but I have no problem gifting Amy Poehler a nomination. The girls from Broad City are the best comedy friends since Turk and JD.
Schilling is one of the weaker links in the ensemble, and to see her get the only ‘Orange’ acting nod would be a shame. She telegraphs every emotion so HARD that she might as well go ahead and write it in Sharpie across her forehead. She’s blessed to have such an interesting cast around her, if only so the audience can ably distract itself. At her best, Schilling can manage a capable placeholder presence; to honor her for performance would be unfortunate.
Interesting fact: The last nine winners were all in their first or second season. Translation, Emmy voters love new. JLD is still probably the favorite but I wouldn’t be surprised if Schilling won. And at this point Amy Poehler has no shot.
I am really excited about this. This past very cold icy winter a friend couldn’t believe I watched 1 episode and said no to Shameless. Well within 2 weeks I binged 4 seasons of Shameless. One of the best shows ever on television. Emmy Rossum for definite nomination. I agree and love Taylor Schilling and JLD.
I don’t watch the other shows, so other than Amy Poehler. That’s what I think.
I have no idea if Ms.Rossum was ever nominated, but she deserves an Emmy.
Ideal Nominees
1. Emmy Rossum, “Shameless” – She gave what I thought was far and away the best performance in this category. As Fiona hit rock bottom and then drilled through that floor, Rossum kept finding new heights to ascend to. If voters would pay attention to the “Outstanding” qualifier rather than the “Comedy”, they would probably be carving her name on the trophy already.
2. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” – People give Emmy voters a lot of well-deserved crap, but they do get a few things right and there’s a reason why Louis-Dreyfus is a two-time defending champion. She’s great, and she was better than ever this season.
3. Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation” – Parks has entered its twilight, but Poehler certainly has not. She remains as great as ever. Even when Leslie Knope went into one of her petulant and overly stubborn moods (my least favorite facet of this wonderful character by far), Poehler found ways to make her eccentric behavior recognizable and funny.
4. Taylor Schilling, “Orange is the New Black” – Schilling may not be the heart and soul of OITNB, but she gets far too much grief for the way that her character is written. She’s handling her material extremely well, and the show would lose something without her.
5. Zooey Deschanel, “New Girl” – Both Jess and New Girl had a rough season, but Deschanel continues to be one of the most unique comedic actresses on TV. I think that she’ll find a way to rebound.
6. Lena Dunham, “Girls” – Girls continues to be a polarizing show, although I think that a good portion of the controversy is overblown. But Dunham, at least, continues to convincingly hold the screen at the center of one of TV’s most interesting ventures.
Actual Predictions
1. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
2. Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”
3. Taylor Schilling, “Orange is the New Black”
4. Lena Dunham, “Girls”
5. Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”
6. Emmy Rossum, “Shameless”
Love the mention of Briga Heelan. She has supermodel good looks and effortless charm. Plus, she makes whoever she’s paired with sexier. Hope she gets a sitcom worthy of her soon. Another gorgeous blonde, Malin Ackerman, did great work in the under rated “Trophy Wife.”
It is so painful to read a long article like this which clearly took a lot of time and effort…..
[Regarding Julia Louis Dreyfus] “It’s remarkable what she’s able to do on “Veep,” in the way that she takes Selina write up to the line…..”
“WRITE” up to the line?????
Any third grader knows the difference. Come on.
It’s even more painful to read a comment that has no value other than to point out an obvious error that could have been easily ignored by the reader. Move along.
They should just skip the nomination stage and give it to JLD. Out of all the nominations and Emmy’s she has gotten for her past work, this one will be the most deserved. I thought she was absolutely amazing this season on Veep.
I would put Patty Heaton on my list. It’s unfortunate that so many critics, including Alan and Dan, consider The Middle to be too “low brow” to even consider. In terms of comedic female leads, she is right up there with the best of the best.
Eden Sher is also (probably even more so) worthy of recognition, though she would probably be in the supporting category I would guess.
If Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and The Wolf of Wall Street are Comedies, and have won tons of awards as such, so is Shameless.
This award better go to Eva Green. After today’s episode, she wins the award HANDS DOWN.
ChRiggle – Eva Green will be eligible — For Lead Actress in a Comedy — next year.
-Daniel
Rossum – best dramatic performance
Schilling – best dramedic performance
Poehler – best comedic performance
Deschanel – need to fill a slot
Dunham – need to fill another slot
Strange category to say the least , haven’t even seen any of the other contenders but guessing Dreyfuss deserves the last slot
“…like the incredible scene with her and Gary laughing in the bathroom, which I imagine will guarantee her victory this year…”
Sure hope you’re right, and they don’t give the Emmy to someone else just because she’s won the past 2 years. She truly deserves it.
Her best performance yet on this amazing show.