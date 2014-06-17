The Television Academy of Arts & Sciences released this year’s Emmy ballots last week. Now that the ballots are out, it’s time for our annual two-pronged experiment, in which Dan tries to predict the likeliest nominees in each major category, while I pretend that I’m an actually TV Academy member and pick the six nominees that would make me the happiest.
We are, as always, playing by the Emmy rules, which means we can’t argue for someone who didn’t submit themselves (say, Alan Cumming for “The Good Wife”), can’t move someone from lead to supporting or vice versa, and can’t declare that “True Detective” is a miniseries and therefore clear more room in the drama categories. I’m also obviously limited by what I watched and what I haven’t. I think I saw maybe three episodes of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” this season, for instance, and while I like the show a lot, the sample size wasn’t enough.
It’s time to discuss Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Dan’s analysis is here, and mine is coming right up.
Because many of the great recent dramas have been so male-focused, there have been times in doing this exercise where I’ve struggled to come up with six names I feel genuinely happy about, rather than 3 or 4 I like and another few to fill out the ballot. We’re getting a bit more gender balance these days, though, and even with a bunch of potential candidates being submitted elsewhere (Emmy Rossum and Taylor Schilling over in comedy, Allison Tolman in miniseries, and as a supporting actress), I could still put together a very respectable alternate ballot for this category featuring the likes of Kerry Washington, Nicole Beharie (carrying a lot of what shouldn’t work about “Sleepy Hollow”), Claire Danes (doing the best she can with an increasingly untenable character), Diane Kruger, and a few others. (I don’t like “House of Cards,” for instance, but Robin Wright is excellent in it.) It’s a category that a year ago had seven actual nominees due to ties, and even with those seven still didn’t have room to recognize all of the great female performances on TV right now.
One of the people not recognized a year ago was “Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany, who continues to effortlessly shift between multiple roles – and to play various clones impersonating each other so that you can see how much deeper the performances go beyond hair and wardrobe choices – and who can, thanks to the show’s increased technical confidence, interact with herself more than ever. (The terrified hug in the bathroom at the end of episode 4 was incredible.) It’s not a gimmick performance, but simply a half dozen different compelling performances by the same actress in one show, that all feel connected not only by her presence, but by the notion that these people all started with the exact same DNA.
I binge-watched “Bates Motel” season 2 a couple of weeks ago, and will hopefully find time to write about it at some point soon. The short version is that I thought it ended very well but had some bumpy patches along the way, where I was watching mainly to see what Vera Farmiga would do next as crazy Norma Bates. At times it feels as if the writers are just trying out things to see what Farmiga can pull off – Can she sing? Can she make anyone care about a highway bypass vote? Can she make Michael Vartan interesting? – and she handles all the strangeness with aplomb, while also helping to point the way to what Norman is becoming as a result of his mother’s unhealthy, inexhaustible love for him.
This was another excellent “Mad Men” season for Elisabeth Moss, even if it seemed for quite a while like it was going to be a terrible one for Peggy. Whether playing Peggy’s low moments (crying in the apartment, whining about Shirley’s flowers, assigning grunt work to Don) or her high ones (the “My Way” dance, the Burger Chef pitch, hugging Julio), Moss was wonderful as always. Somehow, we’re going to get to the end of “Mad Men” without her, Jon Hamm or any other actor from the cast having won an Emmy, which says something about how silly this awards business is.
At “The Americans” panel I moderated at the TV Academy, we had some fun with the notion of wee little Keri Russell being such a menacing figure, even while carrying a crowbar. But the fact is that Russell does come across as authoritative and threatening and absolutely unyielding in her portrayal of KGB sleeper agent Elizabeth Jennings, and she got to do some terrific work in season 2 as Elizabeth’s relationship with Philip become both more real and far more complicated. Great work on a show I really hope Emmy voters are aware exists.
Because “Masters of Sex” is based on a book based in part on extensive interviews with Virginia Johnson, and because so many of the characters on the show are either falling in love with her or falling over themselves in admiration for her many skills, there is a danger that the character could come across as a Mary Sue in her own story, and be too perfect to function as an interesting dramatic character. Fortunately, the show has Lizzy Caplan to play Virginia, and to make her both someone who can live up to all the praise and lust, and who can seem far more complicated than just being the sympathetic yin to Michael Sheen’s cold and mysterious yang.
In the best “The Good Wife” season to date, Julianna Margulies also consistently had her best material to date. There have been times in the series where Alicia Florrick has been a very passive character; Margulies is excellent at playing her silent, cryptic reactions to the antics of the people around her, but she’s able to show so much more range and charisma and depth when Alicia is taking as active a role as she did this season with the split from Lockhart Gardner, the ensuing war with Will and Diane, and then her actions in the wake of the courthouse shooting. An excellent performance year in and year out, but this year with more exciting material to play.
What does everybody else think? What would be your ideal six in the category?
I feel like Robert Morse is going to break the Mad Men acting Emmys curse for the guest Emmy. Although I guess he has to get past Pedro Pascal.
If either of ’em beat Beau Bridges, I’ll throw a hissy…
-Daniel
Tatiana, Tatiana, Tatiana…absolute perfection. But my second favorite performance is by Eva Green, who is chewing scenery with ferocious skill in “Penny Dreadful.”
Right there with you on Eva Green — except ‘Penny Dreadful’ S1 will be eligible at NEXT year’s Emmys.
Oh, she’s dynamite. And I’d be willing to bet that Showtime will launch the next season of Penny Dreadful before the season 2014-15 is over, making both seasons eligible for the Emmys 2015 and elevating her chances of actually being nominated (that is, if the second season is in the same level as the first, which may not be the case considering it’s, well, Showtime).
LOVE, LOVE, LOVE Eva Green…Haven’t seen extraordinary acting like that in a long long time, if ever.
She’s so so good. she blew me away.
I think Mariska Hargitay should get an emmy node. Season 15 was the best she has done
Curious about your thoughts on Orphan Black season 2. I think Tatiana Maslany has done a fine job in the role, but they’ve completely lost the plot this year. Nothing makes any sense, really disappointed how bad the show has gotten.
The plot of the show is by this point so useless that the show is 100% about Maslany’s performance. It’s one of the reasons Alison is by far the best member of Clone Club: Her storylines are total inane contrivance, and if she veers near the main plot it almost seems like an accident.
But it’s okay to have a show that’s only about performance. My 2nd favorite moment on any program this year (after “What’s it like to eat 30 pancakes?”) was the roleplay session in rehab. When Sarah (posing as Alison) broke character and turned to the counselor and said, “Oh, so Donnie’s being Alison… and I’m being Alison being Donnie?” — it pretty much defined the appeal of the show.
Caught up on the last episode last night. The farm / Helena arc might be the worst thing I’ve seen on TV in years. Not since the Temple in the finals season of Lost has there been a bigger waste of story. “U heve my babiez”.
No, the appearance of Tony was the worst moment in the series by a lot. But Maslany more than deserves this Emmy. I hope she gets it.
Farmiga should’ve gotten it last year because if the Emmys overlook Maslany again how can anyone really take the Emmys seriously?
That being said I would throw a fit if Lizzy won.
Whops that was meant to read would NOT throw a fit.
Wow I only watch one drama with a female lead so no point in stating nominees however even if I watched more I would still have Keri Russell as my #1 pick. She’s done an amazing job on The Americans and definitively deserves the Emmy.
My list…
– Tatiana Maslany
– Lizzy Caplan
– Elisabeth Moss
– Keri Russell
– Kerry Washington
– Julianna Margulies
Just left off: Nicole Beharie
Eva Green might be my favorite if she was eligible. If there’s any justice, Maslany wins the award.
(There’s very little, if any, justice.)
I would put Robin Wright over Kerry Washington. Otherwise I agree.
Tatiana Maslany – for at least one performance
Keri Russel – remarkable range
Elisabeth Moss – high time
Julianna Margulies – best season sofar?
Kerry Washington – becuase
And I quit of House of cards 5 mins into S02 , but Robin Wright probably deserves it too
Still stuck in S01 of Masters of Sex, but imagine Lizzy Caplan is deserving too.
Please no more Claire Danes her performance is getting as ridiculous as the writing
Is Eva Green eligible? If so, then she is my favorite. Her 8 minute monologue in the seance scene steals haunts her and the episode dedicated to her backstory is the finest acting I have seen from any performance this year.
Love the women you predicted but the award should go to Tatiana Maslany. She doesn’t just have a standout performance during a season of Orphan Black. She has a standout performance in every episode. There is nothing she can’t do as an actress. If this award is based on acting it should be hers but from the sounds of it, it’s a popularity contest and unfortunately she’s not performing in one the most popular shows right now. This girl gives a masters class in acting every episode and an acting award should be based on acting not on how popular the show is. Much of that is out of the actors control..it doesn’t diminish their work. Here’s hoping those that do receive Ballots actually watch all the performances before making selections.
EVA GREEN but she is not eligible so Tatiana Maslany must get it. Next year better be Green though.
Ideal Nominees
1. Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black” – When you play six or seven different characters on a single show and you manage to make every one of those characters feel like a completely real, separate, and interesting person, you deserve to win an Emmy. No matter who you’re up against. It was true last year, and it’s still true this year. If voters snub Maslany again, it will be a pretty damning oversight.
2. Keri Russell, “The Americans” – Russell was a revelation last year as a cold, thoroughly committed woman immersed in a dangerous world. But this year, she had more opportunities to show the hopes, insecurities, and turmoil hiding behind Elizabeth’s increasingly fractured facade, and Russell was even better as a result.
3. Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men” – The half-season of Mad Men had some frustrating moments and couldn’t some of if its characters as well as others, but Moss suffered from none of those problems. I thought that this was her best season in a few years, and the performances that she gave in the last two episodes stand among the very best that she’s ever given in her long, extremely successful run on the show.
4. Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife” – I didn’t see every episode of The Good Wife this season, but I saw all of the big ones, and it wasn’t hard to see that Margulies was getting some of her best material in the show’s history. She’s always been a consummate professional operating at an extremely high level, and it paid major dividends this year.
5. Diane Kruger, “The Bridge” – The Bridge was a polarizing show and Kruger gave what was perceived as a polarizing performance, but I came down on the positive side of the ledger on both fronts. Because of the nature of her character, Kruger seldom got the chance to deliver long monologues or overly emotional scenes, but she accomplished a remarkable amount with just her eyes and subtle changes in her voice. It’s a difficult performance, but a worth one.
6. Nicole Beharie, “Sleepy Hollow” – Look, this category is so ridiculously deep that I could place one of up to seven different women into this final slot and be happy with my choice. Claire Danes, Robin Wright, Kerry Washington are all likely nominees, and all are extremely deserving. Michelle Dockery remains far and away my favorite part of Downton Abbey, even if she isn’t really the unequivocal lead of her show. And I haven’t seen either Masters of Sex or Bates Motel this year, or I’m sure that I would considering Lizzy Caplan and Vera Farmiga as well. But for the purposes of an exercise that’s both entirely hypothetical and purely for fun, I have to go with Nicole Beharie, who has no chance of making this field but deserves all the recognition that she can get. A show as thoroughly and willfully insane as Sleepy Hollow shouldn’t have been a success. But together with her screen partner Tom Mison, Nicole Beharie was a big reason why it worked. She believably sold her character’s reaction to every crazy development and dark twist while simultaneously managing to make Abbie a smart, funny, and empathetic person. For a show that featured a headless horseman wielding a machine gun, that’s a pretty damn impressive accomplishment.
Actual Predictions
1. Robin Wright, “House of Cards
2. Claire Danes, “Homeland”
3. Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”
4. Kerry Washington, “Scandal”
5. Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men”
6. Tatiana Maslany, “Scandal”
Lizzy Caplan – Masters of Sex
Claire Danes – Homeland
Diane Kruger – The Bridge
Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss – Mad Men
Keri Russell – The Americans
Can I admit here that I haven’t gotten around to watching Orphan Black this season after the first two episodes? Not because I don’t want to, I’m sure I’ll like it, but just busy. And still, I know that Maslany is deserving.
Note: I don’t watch Bates Motel, The Good Wife, or Scandal, and I have no interest in another season of House of Cards after that first one. I do watch Sleepy Hollow, and Nicole Beharie barely did not make this list.
I can’t add more a must nominatio and win for Diane Kruger. Love that show and her acting with dealing with bi- pilor condition, oh my Clare Danes has same mental disorder and that actress in black box. (Hate that show) of course Margulies is fabulous and Keri also.
But Diane is my favorite.
Replying or commenting about Tatiana Maslany, the show was so incredible 1st season, but fell so much in season 2 I can’t think about her as a best in general. Diane Kruger , Keri is great, Clare Danes . For me it’s between Kruger and Danes
That’s the point. The Emmy voters are peers, they should be watching the performances. Because a show isn’t popular shouldn’t diminish the actors work for an Acting award. Kruger and Danes are great in their roles, they just aren’t playing up to 5 different roles in an episode and delivering, humor, drama, tragedy, inspiration in every character.
There’s certainly a skill do playing multiple characters on a show, but none of the Clones have any real depth at all. I like Allison, but the others range from farcical (Helena/Rachael) to boring (Cosima/Sarah) to WTF (Tony). I don’t think I’d be bothered if Maslany is left off.
Why is Kerry Washington even being considered, she is Ok but nothing special. Season 3 of Scandal was terrible. She cried and shouted the whole season.
Should be
Eva Green
Lizzy Caplan
Keri Russell
Tatiana Maslany
Julianna Margulies
Emilia Clarke
Sorry I forgot Robin Wright, she should be around the top.
Alan,
Are you guys doing Movie/ Miniseries this year? I imagine not, but it really is starting to get some of the best of TV in that category and really isn’t the afterthought it used to be.
Another vote for Kruger. I am a fan of the original Bridge and I was originally quite biased against the American version and Kruger. But I have to say I am impressed now and in my heart is as good as the original.
I loved Margulies work on Good Wife.
Lizzy Caplan is amazing.
Tatiana Maslany is great even if the show kind of lost it this year.
Please NO MORE Claire Danes, I like her, I loved her in season 1 but since then she has been transformed to a caricature of a role.
I also never get why Mariska Hargitay is getring nominated. This year ark was ridiculous and the woman was overacting the whole thing. Used to like her but the last 8 years of LO SVU has been a melodramatic overacting mess.
I have only one comment to make, and that is that if Tatiana Maslany doesn’t even get a nomination, after winning the TCA award two years in a row, it has more to say about the Emmys than about her acting.
She not only plays one characters incredibly well, she plays seven of them, as well as or better than any other candidate. To leave her off the ballot makes the Emmys less about acting and more about being in with the in crowd.
I think this category may be more difficult than lead actor. Yes, no one (except Maslany) quite reaches the level of Cranston and McConaughey. It’s difficult to only pick 6.
Maslany should actually get 5 nominations. She did play 6 roles this season (she probably shouldn’t be rewarded for playing Tony).
It isn’t that I don’t like the other performances Alan mentioned — in fact, I very much want Vera Farmiga to be recognized with a nomination — but wow, would I like to see a face-off between Tatiana Maslany, Lizzy Caplan and Julianna Margulies. And yes, I agree that they’ve made Claire Danes’s character completely untenable on Homeland. Stupid, stupid, stupid. Also: too bad about Alan Cumming not being in the running; he’s deserving.