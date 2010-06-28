If I had an Emmy ballot: Outstanding Comedy Series

Emmy Week (and a half) at HitFix had to be extended to Emmy Two-Plus Weeks for a variety of boring reasons, but Fienberg and I are finally back with our next-to-last category: Outstanding Comedy Series.
As usual with these, Fienberg and I are approaching the potential nominees from two different angles. Dan is trying to predict what shows will be nominated (along with a bit of wishful thinking), while I simply state who would get my vote if I had a hypothetical Emmy ballot.
Dan’s gallery of nominees is up, and after the jump are my picks…
This was a great year for TV comedy – specifically, a great year for new (or at least young) comedies like “Community,” “Modern Family,” “Parks and Recreation,” etc. And those strong rookie or sophomore seasons stood in stark contrast to the underwhelming years turned in by a bunch of former winners and nominees like “30 Rock,” “The Office” and “How I Met Your Mother.”
In reality, I expect this to be a coronation for “Modern Family,” with “Glee” having an outside shot at the upset. And, of course, the part of me that assumes voter laziness above all else would not be shocked by a “30 Rock” win. But in my fantasy ballot, only one of my six choices is a former nominee. In alphabetical order:
By far the show on my ballot least likely to be an actual nominee is “Better Off Ted.” There are great comedies that were watched by even fewer people, but they tended to be the right people. (You could fit the “Party Down” audience into the Staples Center, but a lot of the seats would be filled by people in the business, and who therefore might have a vote.) But if the point of this category is to honor the funniest shows on television, then “Ted” needs to be on this list, if only for the episode where a Veridian employee worked himself to death and then was turned into a religious icon by management.
Demographically, “Community” could not be more in my sweet spot. Dan Harmon and I are close in age, have the same taste in ’80s movies (the other day on Twitter I discovered he’s also a devout “Midnight Run” fan), TV shows, etc. So even if “Community” was nothing but homages to the films of my youth, I imagine I would greatly enjoy it. But “Community” aspires to much more than reference humor as it looks – in a usually silly, occasionally sweet, style – at how actual communities come together and at how people try to reinvent themselves in college (whether they’re 18 like Annie or ancient like Pierce). More consistent than this year’s other rookie on my list, and it offered up the season’s single-funniest half-hour in the paintball/action movie pastiche “Modern Warfare.”
The “Seinfeld” season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” feels like it was a very long time ago, but its excellence – both in the “Seinfeld”-centric episodes like “The Table Read” and more Jerry-light episodes like “The Bare Midriff” – shouldn’t be forgotten. A decade later, Larry David gave better closure to “Seinfeld” than he did on NBC. He proved Jason Alexander was doing more than a Larry David impression when he played George. He put Leon in a room with Michael Richards (and not in the way we expected) and was pretty blisteringly funny throughout.
If “Modern Family” does win this category, I’ll be pleased, both because it will keep “30 Rock” from winning for a pretty rotten season, and because “Modern Family” had itself a pretty nifty debut season that put on hold the usual “Is the sitcom dead?” stories. I had some issues with it – the saccharine predictability of some of the closing voiceovers, the long string of episodes in the early part of the season that kept the three families largely separate – but this is a show that gave us Cam (and Cam-as-Fizbo), Manny, comb-sheaths, Luke as a dog, Phil and Claire’s role-playing and a whole lot of other ingenious people and moments. And it proved that the struggles of the family comedy had more to do with execution than with format.
In its first season, “Parks and Recreation” was a show I made a lot of allowances for because I liked the cast and creative team, and because I remembered the huge leap that creative team took between seasons one and two of “The Office.” My faith was rewarded with a similar jump in quality, one where Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope went from delusional to admirable, where Chris Pratt’s Andy went from buffoon to convincing center of a sweet and goofy romantic triangle, and where the writers recognized early and often that the key to laughter was through Ron Effing Swanson’s stomach full of breakfast foods. I doubt it will actually be nominated, unfortunately – if you assume “Curb” (which didn’t air last season and therefore wasn’t nominated), “Modern Family” and “Glee” all get in, that’s half the category turned over, and that’s more change than Emmy voters can usually stand – but it was my favorite comedy on television this season
An Emmy nomination might be enough to convince Chris Albrecht to renew “Party Down,” even though the ratings are horrible, and even though the show was developed before he got to Starz (and therefore has no personal stake in it). That would be the longest of longshots, but as with “Ted,” I feel that laugh-out-loud hilarity should be rewarded – particularly on a show that manged to mix all the crude humor about bodily fluids in with some genuine pathos about how is team of loser Hollywood wannabes keep getting their dreams dashed.
Tough omissions: “Chuck,” “Cougar Town,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “United States of Tara.”
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
How do you leave Chuck out of there? Sure, it may be more of a dramedy, but it had an excellent season! Right up there with Party Down and Community, I think…
Alan,
Did you forget that the Best Comedy and Best Drama categories were stretched to 7 NOMINEES since last season?
Anyway, my nominees are exactly the same as Alan’s except my seventh show would be The Big Bang Theory.
I’d like to ask a question though that gets to the core of this category:
Is the category “Best COMEDY,” as in are the shows supposed to be nominated and subsequently awarded based on their comedy alone, or is the category “BEST Comedy,” as in the shows are nominated and subsequently awarded based on how good or bad they are regardless of comedy as long as they are in the category?
I ask this question because of Chuck and Glee. I watch Glee primarily for the musical numbers and find it barely funny at all. For me, this makes it unnominateable (just made that word up) under the 1st set of criteria mentioned above. However, Chuck has great dramatic elements that make it a good enough show that it threatens for a nomination in my opinion.
I made my nominations based on the assumption that it is “Best COMEDY,” not “BEST Comedy.”
Little help, Alan?
There were seven nominees last year because of ties.
And the emphasis is on the “Best,” which is why the comedy acting awards often go to people who submitted a dramatic episode, or (less frequently) to dramatic actors who submitted funny episodes.
My bad, Alan. I thought it might have been because of ties but thought that it would be coincidental for there to be 7 nominees in both Comedy and Drama.
As to the emphasis question, doesn’t that mean that Chuck should get a nomination?
I’d eliminate The Big Bang Theory if I have to go down to six, and I’d replace Party Down with Chuck because I think Chuck is better, even if it isn’t funnier.
I’d replace Better Off Ted with It’s Always Sunny, but glad to see it on “tough omissions”.
Oh, and no Chuck? Are you alright, Sepinwall? Are you felling well?
Come on, Hollywood. At least give “Party Down” the honor of a nomination.
Unfortunately, there’s only like 12 people watching “Party Down,” plus it’s future as a series remains very much in doubt.
If there’s only five slots, they ought to skip a barely viewed show like “Party Down.”
Alan, I read your stuff all the time, so I know you’re a HUGE “Chuck” fan. So, how does it get an omission? Is it because there is too much drama and action to be classified as a “comedy”? Or is it just because there are several other deserving comedies?
Surely, “Chuck” could have been put up there instead of “Better Off Ted.” Right?
Seriously? Surely you jest. Chuck’s fun, but Ted cannot be replaced by anything.
Always Sunny was in perhaps its funniest season ever last year. The episode “Frank Gets an Intermission” was riotously funny with the introduction of Gayle the Snail. I agree though that Better Off Ted was always hilarious.
Guys, I love Chuck. I just thought these six shows had (slightly) better overall seasons. It happens.
The only good show that you listed was Curb Your Enthusiasm – and I wouldn’t give that uneven last season more than a 6/10. Comedy is a dead genre in America; European countries such as Ukraine and Lithuania are currently producing the best comedies, but I’m sure that you haven’t watched any of them, much like you haven’t watched Rainer Fassbinder’s 14-part Berlin Alexanderplatz, or Ingmar Bergman’s uncut version of Fanny & Alexander.
@Criterion Kid: I really hope your comment isn’t meant serious…
Apparently the Criterion Kid missed your reviews of the first two seasons of ‘Good-morning Vilnius’
I hear the Ukraine has an excellent “Big Bang Theory” knockoff!
@Hatfield: I think that’s actually Belarussian. Also Russia has a fun Scrubs knock off (though it’s not as blatant and a bit more original than the BBT one), look there: [interny.tnt-online.ru]
Ahh, thanks for the clarification. Also, why does that Criterion Kid smell like undercover Fienberg to me?
I agree that Chuck hasn’t been as funny as seasons past. Judged purely on the basis of comedy, Chuck probably wouldn’t deserve to be nominated. Judged overall as a show, however, it’s better than pretty much any of the other nominees.
Okay, maybe if you showed Emmy voters the scene where Ryan McPartlin and Zachary Levi recount the bear story to Sarah Lancaster – or Yvonne Strahovski’s seduction scenes with Fahim Anwar – or Scott Krinsky’s hilariously disgusting autotune disaster, then they’d vote for Chuck in a second. But the fact remains that Chuck had fewer jokes this season, and worse still, it had a larger number of jokes that didn’t work.
The sad thing is, I truly believe if Party Down were on HBO it would be nominated. I wish you did have an Emmy ballot Alan, it might restore order in this crazy awards world.
I agree with you. I think with Starz just getting their original programing off and running, Party Down has been left behind. If it had been paired with Entourage, I bet it would be a huge success. I haven’t seen this season yet, but if it is as funny as last year it definitely deserves a nod. My others would be Modern Family (winner), Better Off Ted, Community,Chuck, and Cougartown (hopefully they sent in some episodes from the latter half of the season).
Write a comment…
Although Better Off Ted was my favorite, I agree that this is least likely to be nominated. By the way, does anyone know if ABC plans to air the last 2 episodes?
I love the majority of the shows you listed, but none are really even close to as funny as Its Always Sunny… Perhaps it has the same problem as Curb seeing as it aired so long ago, but really, nothing compares to the hilarity that show brings.
It is a very, very specific tone though. You really have to be on board with watching awful people do awful things (which is maybe my favorite kind of comedy), so I understand why people who mostly watch Modern Family or How I Met Your Mother or even 30 Rock wouldn’t be interested in this show.
My ballot would be:
The Big Bang Theory
Chuck
Community
How I Met Your Mother
Modern Family
The Office
I think this might be the first category I’ve been able to write down 6 nominees.
Nice, forgot about “The Big Bang Theory.” One of my favorite shows. I’m with the majority though in saying that this season of “The Office” was quite dull.
The Big Bang Theory is OK, but the audience laughter is so annoying that it has actually ruined some episodes for me that I otherwise would have really enjoyed, but if it gets nominated I wouldnâ€™t be upset.
I have no problem with Alan leaving Chuck off the ballot. It really didn’t hit its stride until the last six episodes after they resolved the Chuck/Sarah shenanigans. If I had to pick only one longshot to make the ballot I guess Party Down would just nudge out Better Off Ted, but it would be close. Unfortunately I think 30 Rock, Glee and The Big Bang Theory will all take up spots that better shows deserve.
I must be the only Curb fan that thought this season was largely disappointing. I liked the Seinfeld stuff well enough, but at this point I just feel like Larry David’s spinning his wheels. He has such a specific idea of what’s funny and, after all those episodes of Seinfeld and Curb, it seems formulaic.
Parks and Recreation
Party Down
Chuck
Modern Family
South Park
30 Rock
And [my] Emmy goes to….Parks and Recreation. There was no show with an ensemble that clicked as much, with as many memorable lines, and rewarded attention to detail as much as Parks and Rec did. Not only that but not since the town of Springfield was created on The Simpsons has a place become as much of a character as the characters themselves.
Wow, I have the same shortlist – Community, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Parks, Party Down, and Modern Family – though I did extend it to six nominees (the addition being Chuck). I have a feeling my drama shortlist would be similar if not again a duplicate.
Wow. I posted the same list last night on a message board:
[www.yesand.com]
The difference being that I had thought this was a field of seven, and added Archer.
My list of seven dramas, and every performing category, is also there. Curious to see how close we’ve matched up.
Archer’s chances of being nominated make Better Off Ted’s look like Modern Family’s.
I agree with you that this will probably be Modern Family’s coronation party. As I recall, Emmy voters don’t vote on a season as a whole, but on a single episode submitted. So if Modern Family submits their Pilot episode they’ll probably win.
With a Seinfeld theme, I don’t see how Curb Your Enthusiasm couldn’t get nominated. 30 Rock will get nominated by default. Hopefully Parks & Rec will take the spot of The Office. Unless a majority of the Emmy voters grew up in the 80’s Community probably won’t get nominated (which will be a travesty of justice)
They send at least 6 episodes
I like your list a lot. I really hope Glee doesn’t get nominated, but I fear it will. I personally would love to see Modern Family win, but I’d be happy with almost any of the ones you “nominated” above.
Alan, who exactly makes up the Emmy voters? I’m surprised, actually, that television journalists don’t have ballots.
People who work in the TV business, writers, producers etc…
Alan’s love for Chuck and his fights to keep the show on the air sure have brought a lot of weird superfans to this blog
I agree with the bulk of your list but would swap out ‘Party Down’ for ‘Archer’ (though I haven’t yet seen any episodes of the former).
’30 Rock’ was pretty bleh for long stretches of the season and Tracy Jordan still annoys me more often than not. ‘Cougar Town’ picked up about a third of the way through, but it wasn’t something I was scrambling to watch immediately.
As much as I loved ‘Community’, I’ll be pulling for hugely enjoyable ‘Modern Family’ to win since it looks like the only one with a decent shot of getting nominated.
How can you say you would swap out something if you haven’t watched the program in question?
Well I can’t very well justify including ‘Party Down’ in my own personal list if I have not seen any episodes to judge how good it is.
Not that I dispute the good words that the likes of Alan or Dan Fienberg say about it, but it’d be a bit silly including something sight unseen.
Yeah, I was surprised that Archer couldn’t even make your tough omissions list (personally, I’d say it’s better than Curb or MF, but that’s just me.
Also surprised It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia made that list. It always seems like you’re not into that show.
Crossing my fingers for a miracle nomination for Community or Party Down!
I’m only sometimes into Sunny. Because the characters are, by design, so awful and shallow, the show has to rely 100% on its ability to make me laugh (which, say, “Modern Family” doesn’t), and I’d say the series tends to bat somewhere between .300 and .500 in terms of hitting my funny bone. This year had one of their higher batting averages for me – hence the bump to Tough Omission status – but it’s never going to be something I love unreservedly like some of you.
As for Archer, I’ll be honest: it slipped my mind, though at most it would also be a Tough Omission for much the same reason as Sunny.
I’ll agree that Modern Family characters aren’t awful, but I disagree that they’re not shallow. They’re as one-dimensional and boring as any comedy on TV, including lots of much broader stuff. I think I’m the only person who gets really rubbed the wrong way by that show, but I’d swap Big Bang in for it in my dream 6. (And I think every BBT character but Howard is more complex than every character in MF, but that’s just me.)
The Emmys really need a “Dramedy” category or call it half hour. It’s a frakking shame that wonderful shows like Weeds, Californication, Hung, Nurse Jackie and Tara which mix moving drama, nuanced acting and character depth with clever comedy don’t have a chance against shows with a bigger gags per minute ratio. I just threw up a little in my mouth when I thought about Jon Cryers win or a possible nomination for BBT over one of showtimes dramedies.
My Top 6:
Hung (winner)
Californication
Nurse Jackie
The Office
Curb your Enthusiasm
Archer
If there were 2 categories:
Dramedy:
Hung
Californication
Jackie
Weeds
Entourage
Tara
Comedy:
The Office
Modern Family
Curb your Enthusiasm
Archer
South Park
Parks & Recreation
Dramedy is a little too subjective a term to be an official category. There’s not much drama to speak of on Entourage, apart from will or won’t one of the guys sleep with someone, or will or won’t Vince get another crazy role they haven’t bothered to show us he deserves.
If Modern Family had premiered in 2002, I’m pretty sure I’d love it. Unfortunately, the three episodes I watched seemed like someone grafted Arrested Development to The Office and stuck it in the microwave for three minutes.
To me, this year is absolutely no contest, Curb Your Enthusiasm needs to take this award as it was the best comedy of this year by a very wide margin.
Great column, agree with most of the shows. Here’s my list…
1 Gravity
2 Sons of Tucson
3 Til Death
4 Accidentally on Purpose
5 Hank
6 Party Down (had to include one serious one, sry
How could you have forgotten Brothers?????
I think I blacked out as I read the first five.
Speaking briefly of HIMYM and its suckitude this year, I’m curious if you’ve spoken with the creators at all and if they agree this season was middling-to-awful. ‘Cause if they thought it was the bee’s knees I might be out for next season…
I would have to go with (on a personal level)
Community
Curb
P & R
Party Down
Modern Family
I would love to see PD get nominated and pull a major upset. Wishful thinking.
I have nothing against Glee or it’s fans but I have no affection for the show.
There should be a dramedy category. NJ, UofT, etc., need acknowledgment.
Alan, for someone who likes/respects Jim Parsons, you omitted any mention of “Big Bang Theory” from your ballot. I find it curious because “Big Bang Theory” has become a hit on CBS, and it’s quality has been consistent (unlike “How I Met Yor Mother”, the quality of which has been in decline for a long while now”). In addition, Jim Parsons is probably the Emmy favourite for lead actor in comedy. So “Big Bang Theory” is surely worth a mention, is it not?
Switch Chuck with Modern Family and it’s perfect.
I am glad to see both you and Fienberg say good (really good) things about Better Off Ted. I am just amazed that a show that funny and good can’t make it.
Thank you, thank you for recognizing ‘Better Off Ted’. While, I thought that the first season was stronger, especially the Veridian Dynamics cut-in promos, the overall quality was still strong. Veronica was one of the best characters in TV and in some alternate world there would be a cross-over episode where Ted would meet an 80 yr old Don Draper.
Like it seems with most of my shows, I won’t fret over the cancellation, but be happy that I got 2 seasons’ worth of laughs and look for the next criminally underrated show that will be lucky to eke out 2-3 seasons.
My wish list:
Modern Family
Cougar Town
The Big Bang Theory
How I Met Your Mother
Parks and Recreation
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Great to see Cougar Town on your tough omissions list. Tara though for me is still more of a drama
My list:
Chuck
Cougar Town
Better Off Ted
Community
I’d also include 30 Rock and Modern Family, but that’s only because there have to be 6 nominees. Otherwise, they had very uneven seasons.
Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!
I’m one of the 7 people that loves Better off Ted and is crushed by the cancellation. It’s great to see it get some post-mortem props. And don’t sleep on the episode where the company issued a MEMO requiring employees to “”use offensive language in the workplace.”
I’m behind all the other picks too, except for Modern Family which I just couldn’t get in to no matter how many chances I gave it.
What about THE MIDDLE, my choice for this season’s best new comedy series? It is certainly a better choice than COUGARTOWN.
I’ll give it a shot (in order of how much I loved them):
1. Community
2. Curb Your Enthusiasm
3. Better Off Ted
4. Party Down
5. Parks and Recreation
6. …And, even though I thought Modern Family had a great season (and I’ve predicted since the pilot aired that it would win Best Comedy), I just do NOT agree that 30 Rock somehow had a bad season. I might agree that it was a little more uneven than in the past (although I recall you not being especially enamored with season 3 either, which seems crazy to me), but I still downright love just about everything about the show. I agree that Community’s “Modern Warfare” was one of the best half-hours of the year (although Curb’s “Vehicular Fellatio” was probably just as good), but I’m still almost always laughing constantly during 30 Rock. I became increasingly surprised when you and other commenters progressively soured on the season as it went on. Oh, well.
1) Better off Ted (Runs away with it)
2) Community
3) Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia
4) The League (Came out of nowhere and hit me in the funny)
—Big Gap—
5) Party Down
6) Modern Family
I’d never seen Better Off Ted, but on Alan’s recommendation, I just checked out “Beating a Dead Workforce”. I found it innovative, well-done, and intermittently funny, though a bit over-stylized for my taste.
Did I howl with laughter as I do with Party Down? Not even close.
Speaking of “Better off Ted,” the episodes that never aired are available as of today (Sept 1) on iTunes (and one of them is available on Amazon, but not the other yet). A great surprise for an otherwise blah morning.