If I had an Emmy ballot: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Emmy Nominations Week continues here at HitFix, in which Fienberg and I attack the possible nominees from two angles: Dan speculates on who will be nominated, while I pretend like I have an Emmy ballot and say who should be.
(Here's Dan's take on drama supporting actor and actress from yesterday, as well as my actor and actress takes.)
Today, it's time for the comedy sidekicks.
If the picture above wasn’t enough of a giveaway, and if my writing about her early and often in discussing “Community” wasn’t, either, my first nominee choice (and my probable favorite if I had a hypothetical vote) is Alison Brie. She took a character who was a broadly-sketched cartoon and managed to simultaneously embrace that side of things while giving Annie some real depth and humanity. Anything they ask her to do, she nails, and that includes completely upsetting the apple cart with her chemistry with Joel McHale. Bonus points for one of the funniest “Mad Men” moments of the season, when Trudy asked Pete to come join her in the kitchen.
This was not a very good season for “The Office,” for reasons both too long and too depressing to go into here. One of the few bright spots, though, was Ellie Kemper, who owned every scene she was in as the chipper-to-the-point-of-mental-instability Erin. She was so good I may even one day rewatch “Scott’s Tots,” which otherwise was one of the most excruciating, tone-deaf episodes in the show’s history, just to watch Erin cluelessly cheer Michael on. I’m annoyed Jenna Fischer has yet to win one of these things, but if any performer on “The Office” was Emmy-worthy this year, it was Kemper.
Y’all know I don’t love “Glee.” The point of this exercise, though, isn’t to pick the best performances from my favorite shows, but to pick the best performances, period, and Jane Lynch (who’s the clear favorite to win the non-hypothetical Emmy) was fabulous, even as the writers kept waffling on exactly how human they wanted to let Sue be.
The massive season-to-season improvement of “Parks and Recreation” was one of the year’s most pleasant surprises, and Aubrey Plaza‘s role within that was one of the biggest sub-surprises. We knew she could nail the deadpan sarcastic thing (any scene of Plaza and Nick Offerman trying to out-minimalist each other was a delight), but for guarded, cynical April to become the romantic heart of the series? Her work with Chris Pratt was terrific, but she was nearly as good when matched with any member of the ensemble.
Yvonne Strahovski is a weird case. The show she’s on is rightfully classified as a comedy, yet most of her contributions to it are on the dramatic side of the ledger. Still, the work she does in giving emotional weight to the world of “Chuck” makes a lot of the silliness possible. And on those rare occasions when she’s called upon to do so (like “Chuck vs. the Honeymooners”), she’s shown that she can be funny, even if her job description largely requires her to make you believe any of this could be happening while having crazy chemistry with Zachary Levi.
If this category were solely about who makes me laugh the most, my clear favorite would have to be Merritt Wever. There were times in season two of “Nurse Jackie” where I stuck with the show almost entirely to see what Wever would do and say next. That show’s producers clearly recognized what they had in her and gave her even more material this year, showing that a slightly more street-wise Zoe would be no less funny than the naive nursing student from the start of the series.
Tough omissions: Jane Adams from “Hung,” Yvette Nicole Brown from “Community,” Lizzy Caplan from “Party Down,” Rosemarie DeWitt from “United States of Tara,” Busy Philipps from “Cougar Town,” Sofia Vergara from “Modern Family.”
Alison Brie. Bad cop. ‘Nuff said.
My other nominees would be:
Julie Bowman – Modern Family
Lizzy Caplan – Party Down
Aubrey Plaza – Parks & Recreation
Yvonne Strahovski – Chuck
Merritt Wever – Nurse Jackie
Aubrey Plaza would be a close second behind Bree. As I see it, one of the biggest challanges in a sitcom is playing the “straight man” in an interesting, distinctive and entertaining way (harder than being quirky or weird). Jason Bateman did it hilariously in Arrested Development, and now, Julie Bowman, who turned from uptight to “uptightly funny” during the season, so that’s why I prefer her rather than Sofia Vergara.
Sorry for double-posting: I obviously meant Bowen, not Bowman; Bree, not Brie; challenge, not challange. *Sigh*.
My nominees:
Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia)
Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation)
Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie)
Alison Brie (Community)
Lizzy Caplan (Party Down)
With Weaver and Brie as favorites.
Yeah, Kaitlin Olsen deserves a nomination, at the very least. She crushes it, every episode.
Jane Lynch is a worthy nominee and the likely winner of this category. Can’t agree with Ellie Kemper over Jenna Fischer though. Her performance in the delivery episode was worth a nomination at least as a make up for her not getting the 2007 award. Kemper’s work as Erin was alright, but pretty sparse and seemed fairly one note all year
AMEN to the props for Brie, Lynch (who I also think will win if they put her on the ballot), Plaza, and particularly Kemper. It’s easy to especially overlook Ellie’s work because Erin is a weird and IMHO hard to always like character–not in a she’s-just-horrible-like-Angela sense, just in a she’s-so-STRANGE-and-AWKWARD sense–and Ellie finds the tone that makes her both funny and endlessly interesting.
Sorry to say, but Gillian Jacobs beats both Yvette Nicole Brown and Alison Brie for my vote – just rewatch the episode with the frog, and tell me how she isn’t the greatest actor on the show.
I disagree…2…3…4…uh NO-T!
Seriously, I love how funny Jacobs makes Britta’s unfunniness. And her expression when she tries and fails to own “Baggle” is hilarious and heartbreaking at once.
Merritt Wever gets my vote because she carries the comedy on her show much more than the other potential nominees. Take Allison Bree off community and it would still be funny. Not so for Nurse Jackie.
Yvonne Strahovski – Chuck !!!!
“one of the funniest “Mad Men” moments of the season, when Trudy asked Pete to come join her in the kitchen”
I’m sorry, what episode are you referring to?
The finale.
I adore Alison Brie, both on Community and Mad Men so I hope she at least gets nominated. My picks for the rest:
Jane Lynch (Glee)
Sofia Vergara (Modern Family)
Lizzy Caplan (Party Down)
Yvonne Strahovski (Chuck)
I wish Lizzy Caplan would get the recognition she deserves at some point, but I know it has like zero chance of happening.
Here’s my ballot:
Julie Bowen for Modern Family
Alison Brie for Community
Jenna Fischer for The Office
Yvonne Strahovski for Chuck
It was really tough deciding which of the actresses from Community and Modern Family to put on the ballot. I almost put Ariel Winter for Modern Family just for the episode when she tells Hayley and Luke how recharge batteries. :)
Yvonne Strahovski is never going to get recognized because she is the dramatic character in a comedy. However, if the Emmy voters just watched her in “Chuck Versus The Honeymooners” they would vote for her in a second. Or even in “Chuck Versus The Role Models” where her comedy comes from her anger at her boyfriend. :)
Sofia Vergara and Busy Phillips make my list.
Side trivia about Ellie Kemper… her drama teacher when she was a freshman in high school? Jon Hamm.
Aw, no love for Portia de Rossi as Veronica on Better Off Ted? I know it wasn’t a popular show, but this is a fantasy list of who should be nominated. She was fantastic.
She submitted herself as lead.
To me the key to this category should be how funny the actress is in her role- but based on the list of potential nominees I see mainly a list of good actresses on comedies who are for the most part playing the straight character or characters that just aren’t given anything that funny to say (Jenna Fisher, Cheryl Hines, Julie Bowen, etc.) Perhaps thats some sort of commentary on the writing for women on comedy series.
I would list the actresses that made me laugh the most this year:
Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sofia Verga, and Kaitlin Olsen.
Of those Kaitlin Olsen was the best by far but I’d be happy with any of them winning.
I’m kind of shocked that Yvonne Strahovski would submit herself as a supporting actress (I presume that’s why she’s not being mentioned as a lead actress nominee). She’s the female lead of Chuck; I’m not the biggest fan of the show, but who would consider her role to be supporting? It seems like she’s putting her awards chances to a minimum by submitting herself here.
agree. how does THAT work?
I agree, Sarah Walker is not a supporting character. Both her and Chuck are the heart of the show!
Jane Adams is the worst part of Hung imo, I don’t know if I have trouble with her performance, her character, or both but I feel like I’d like that show alot more if Lenore was the straightforward pimp. I get that they’re going for a pimp who’s not a pimp at heart but she just doesn’t work for me nor do her plotlines.
I couldn’t disagree more. I love what she’s done with the character – she is the most hilariously pathetic person on TV. I think she hits every right note. I don’t love the show, but her performance is great, IMO.
Lizzy Caplan is my dream girl.
God, I love Alison Brie. She should be the only one in the category. Kidding, but she really is what hooked me into the show and you’re right…the chemistry between her and Joel McHale is lighting in a bottle.
Kristin Wiig of SNL is also qualified here so I bet she is one of the frontrunners
I’m a bit annoyed SNL actors are now qualified here, EMMYS shouldn’t have junked the Individual variety performance where the SNL actors/guest actors compete, they play various roles unlike the comedy series actors. Oh well
I really hope Sofia Vergara gets a nod. She will be announcing the nominees next month so I hope that’s a sign
I love me some Alan Sepinwall, but Ellie Kemper is, and I honestly don’t mean any hyperbole here whatsoever, the absolute stone cold worst actor on television.
Not only does her character have absolutely no complexity whatsoever (kind of a necessity to give a good performance) but she doesn’t even handle the plateau of emotion well. Not to mention her mangling of the of the meager bits of comedy she’s given.
To put her on the ballot and leave off Jane Krakowski or the sublimely controlled Anna Deaveare Smith is kind of embarrassing.
Alan, please never do any of those stupid 50 click photo montages that Feinberg does. I already hate coming to this site as it. But tactics like that are just bush league.
Andrea Anders, please. She was wacky, adorable and just perfect. Hilarious.
Also, I probably wouldn’t nominate her based on this season, but Eliza Coupe sure created a memorable character. She was so good in the last season of living, breathing Scrubs it had to be at least part of the reason it came back.
If all the Emmy voters were forced to watch Lizzy Caplan taunting “You’re a losing motherf**ker, motherf**ker!” through a mouthful of hotdogs, she’d be a lock for a nom.
As much as I love Yvonne Strahovski and as much as I think that she deserves some sort of recognition, she will never, ever be nominated. This season, she contributed to the comedy in about 3 of 19 episodes, and one of those ended with her character watching Zachary Levi’s character drowning his sorrows in alcohol.
Alison Brie and Busy Philipps deserve to be nominated for grounding what could have otherwise been very annoying characters.