If NBC insists on remaking ‘Prime Suspect,’ whom would you cast as Jane Tennison?

For a long time, the remake that wouldn’t die in NBC development was “The Rockford Files,” but for the moment that really seems dead. Instead, the classic that NBC currently insists on trying to remake is “Prime Suspect,” the memorable ’90s British cop drama starring Helen Mirren as steely, cynical investigator Jane Tennison.
Attempts have been made in the past to transplant it to the US, but the closest we ever got was CBS’ short-lived “Under Suspicion,” in which Karen Sillas played a very Tennison-esque cop. But after starting and stopping development on this latest version, NBC has finally greenlit a pilot to be produced by Peter Berg.
I remain skeptical on the necessity of it, as what was so startling about the series in the early ’90s will feel routine right now. (Someone on Twitter pointed out the danger of getting the “I liked this the first time… when it was called ‘The Closer'” reaction.) But it really depends on the casting. A female-centric cop show in and of itself isn’t that exciting, but a female-centric cop show with a great actress at the center of it could be.
Because of Berg’s involvement, many people have suggested Connie Britton would be ideal. We certainly know how talented she is, and an American Tennison would be quite a departure from Mrs. Coach. My own personal choice would be Maura Tierney, who’s both healthy and available thanks to the failure of “The Whole Truth.” Fienberg, meanwhile, suggested either Angela Bassett or Jennifer Connelly (whose career might be at the point where she’d consider a series).
So if you’re a fan of the original (or if you’ve watched one of the many clips on YouTube) and want to see justice at least vaguely done to it here in the states, whom would you cast as Tennison? Has to be at least 40-ish, a strong presence, convincing as a loner cop, magnetic, potentially self-destructive, etc. And also has to be someone who would plausibly do a network TV show at this phase in their career. (i.e., no Sandra Bullock – not that she’d be right for the part, anyway.)
Fire away.
Glenn Close is the obvious choice, but I wouldn’t endorse it.
Jean Smart.
Felicity Huffman would kill in this role.
Ooh, that would be interesting. I so hate that she’s been wasted on that show I can’t possibly watch for the last many years.
She would definitely kill in this role.
GOOD GOD if she could only leave DH.
Carla Gugino
I’m old enough that I saw the original when it first aired. It was decent and interesting, but perhaps over-rated.
I think the closest we ever got was The Closer. The setup is not identical but it has the same gist of tough middle aged female law enforcer battling suspects and a male establishment.
For this, Amy Ryan might work but I don’t think she’d do it, so maybe Elizabeth Mitchell if she can get out of V. Connie Britton has been mentioned and would suffice.
Tricia Helfer? or if she was just a little older, Adrianne Palicki (I was amazed by how different her performance was in Criminal Minds from Friday Night Lights). And if she wasn’t already busy on a cop show, I’d suggest Regina King.
Winona Ryder will be 40 in October…
Interesting idea. It would be a very unusual choice but it would get me to watch.
Didn’t NBC offer this to Julianne Moore originally?
Judy Davis
Angela Bassett is attached to a very similar sounding pilot for ABC. But that show may not get past the script stage as ABC has yet to Greenlight it to pilot
[www.deadline.com]
I’m a huge fan of Helen Mirren, and loved Prime Suspect, and I’m one of those who sees no need in remaking it; especially an American version. I was, and still am, unhappy they remade Hawaii 5-0(how Alex O’Loughlin keeps getting work is beyond me), and was thrilled when Rockford Files died on the vine. I prefer to remember those shows in their original skins, than any almost-guaranteed-to fail modern-day interpretation.
And, if Prime Suspect does get off the ground, I’m afraid it’ll be so watered down for network tv that it won’t even bare a resemblance to the original, no matter who the lead actress may be.
With that said, if I had to make the choice, it’d be either Dana Delaney(only if her current show crashes and burns) or Tierney.
You are correct sir…Tierney is the one; only after I dismissed the notion of recasting Mirren. Hell, I watched the Whole Truth for a few episodes just to see here.
Allison Janney? Virginia Madsen?
The homerun would be Annette Benning, but that seems pie in the sky.
I’m loving the idea of Allison Janney. She’d be very good.
Allison Janney is an inspired idea.
Oscar nominee Melissa Leo if she could be enticed back to TV. She was fabulous as Det Howard on Homicice, one of the few actress I could imagine doing the role justice.
She’s already on TV.
She was my first thought too, and since they fired her for not being sexy enough, it would rebalance the universe.
She’s already on HBO’s Treme.
She would be the best fit for the part, but I still don’t see the need to remake it at all.
Melissa Leo would be the funniest choice.
Not to burst the Britton bubble, but Fienberg’s BFF Ausiello is reporting that she’s gonna develop an FX series with David O. Russell
I hope they pick it up. That would be a much better career move for Britton.
This isn’t bursting my bubble at all. I’ll take Mrs. Coach anyway I can get her.
Connie is better off on cable than on a broadcast network. Also if you read some interviews she did before the 2010 Emmys, she pretty much hints that she doesn’t want to work with broadcast networks again.
I haven’t seen a second of Sons of Anarchy, and it will prevent her from doing anything else anyway, but after here few episodes on Lost, I’d willingly watch Katey Sagal in pretty much any drama series … but particularly something meaty.
Then why haven’t you seen a second of Sons of Anarchy?
Because I’m not a US resident and Sons of Anarchy is not on TV where I live.
All of these suggestions are great, but Maura Tierney would be phenomenal.
As has been stated Connie Britton is out with her developing a show on FX. I also like Dan’s suggestion of Jennifer Connolly, however she is also out, as she is pregnant, and I don’t foresee her wanting to do make that commitment with that going on. I guess the best pick is Maura Tierney with one more name to throw in and that’s Carla Gugino. For fans of Karen Sisco, she has it all.
Mary McDonnell? I miss Roslin’s glare.
Another good choice. Most of the others seem too “movie star pretty.” The part needs someone grittier.
Yes. She can combine the gentle power of BSG and the tough Captain from The Closer and she’d be perfect.
Gillian Anderson?
Robert Pastorelli.
Sonya Walger.
Love this suggestion; wish i had thought of it myself!
Mary Louise Parker would be fabulous if they’ve finally deep-sixed Weeds. Or, if she were a little bit older, Maggie Gyllenhaal. Or Gillian Anderson, but I know she’ll never leave the UK now.
Maura Tierney or Connie Britton – either would suffice, but here’s an idea – DON’T REMAKE IT!
A lot of interesting suggestions, and most of them–Britton, Tierney, Basset, Jean Smart–make in themselves a whole different show from the British version. If they’re smart enough to write original scripts, to avoid the line-by-line transcription that mars so many Brit-to-US adaptations, it could be a good show.
I only wish it were on cable instead of NBC. Maybe they’re ready to break out of their Leno-friendly mode and make a more realistic show. If Jane Tennison, or whatever her American name is, adopts the unwed mother she meets on a case, then invites teh UwM’s biological mother to spend Christmas and with them and her seemingly mismatched gay-couple best friends forms an unconventional but loving family, I’ll be pissed.
Allison Janney would be very good. But Jean Smart is probably my favourite suggestion so far.
We know Maura can play a high-functioning alcoholic from ER, and I have always liked her. I would watch, but I don’t want it remade.
Yeah, I find this remake highly unnecessary for several reasons. It’s not just because I’m averse to the Era of Remakes we live in that I just need to accept, but 1) several shows on US television are already remarkably similar to Prime Suspect — in fact I thought The Closer WAS a remake; 2) the pro-feminist movement in the police force is a good 25 years old at this point, which was a pretty significant element of the show, especially in the first and last seasons; 3) as a season rather than a miniseries it’ll be hard for the show to not devolve into another generic procedural. Also it’s going to be incredibly difficult to find someone who can match Helen Mirren’s performance. So yeah, there’s no reason for this to exist, and no possible way for it to live up to its namesake. I’m not opposed to the creation of a Prime Suspect-esque show, but calling it a remake would be a lie, because everything that makes the show special would be gone. They can remake it if they really want, I just don’t understand why.
My sentiments exactly! Prime Suspect, which I watched when it came out, was creative genius because of all the elements — Mirren’s gritty performance as a deeply flawed woman, British understatement (nothing was sensationalized, which made it even more hard-hitting), the era — and to try to recapture it would be worse than folly. And on a network? Maybe on cable, never ever on NBC.
Are there no original ideas left? Actually, that’s what makes Breaking Bad and Mad Men so great, and makes Big Love so infuriating, they all are original in conception.
This is a really bad idea. There are no American actresses today who could bring Mirren’s unique and potent performance.
Joan Allen
OH ***YEAH*** — Allen wouldn’t feel obligated to play her as ‘nice.’ whereas all the others mentioned above probably would, per unwritten American TV rule that the female protagonist must be likeable. There’s nothing ‘nice’ about Jane Tennison, and that’s part of what made her character so controversial in the murder room.
I’d really like to see Maura Tierney in something like that, mostly because she doesn’t imply the steely resolve and just awesome gravity of Mirren at first blush. She seems to be doing her cool thing in The Whole Truth that’s fine for a network courtroom drama. Prime Suspect is mostly about a woman having to gain the respect of a room full of recalcitrant plods who hate her guts.
I don’t know how that would work with Tierney. Which isn’t to say she’s bad, far from it. Anything that gets her away from horrid network dialogue would make me very happy. It’d have to be very different though, I feel. It’d be interesting.
In other ways it’s difficult to imagine since the concept is so rooted in British policing methods and the structure of The Met. You can learn almost as much about rank and file and culture from that show as the Wire taught about Baltimore PD. The Prime Suspect title itself is based in the peculiarly British (and from memory, at times controversial) investigation methodology.
I know this is the casting topic but I think without that groundedness in a real place that’s not a ‘cop show conceit collection’ and filled with detail, it wouldn’t work.
Maybe it has all been done before though, in bits if not all at once. I haven’t seen The Closer at all but everything I can find of it makes it look like Ally McBeal. Which surely means there’s plenty of room for a proper gritty cop miniseries of this sort, even if there are superficial similarities.
I love comments that go…I haven’t seen X but I will offer an opinion about it anyway. The Closer in no way is like Ally McBeal and is a very good show. That said, its not in the league of Prime Suspect. Ever since the Office, I’m not against remakes, even if its just gives us a possibility of a great show and in this case the chance of watching an actress in a great performance.
I agree with your skepticism, there is no reason to remake this.
I’d go for either Edie Falco or Laura Linney, since I think they’re both stuck in shows that may be successful but not worthy of their talents.
If the writing was good enough to persuade her to do a series, how about Susan Sarandon?
Incidentally, question for those more widely viewed than I:
What are the US series you’d say come close to Prime Suspect, in terms of grit and complexity?
There’s The Wire obviously. My spotty memory of Murder One has that as pretty decent as well (if a bit too convoluted and sensational for its own good).
What else would folks name? (and not just aything with a long case arc or woman detective/lawyer fighting the patriarchy. It should be similarly hard nosed and down to earth as well).
Mary McDonnell. We already know she can do moral ambiguity and nuance from BSG and be a tough cop from The Closer. Perfect age, perfect charisma.
Vera Farmiga
Nah. She wouldn’t get enough opportunities to stir things with a spoon.
How about Mary McCormack from USA’s “Out of Sight”? She’s very tough in it and I think she’d make .
I think she’d make a good Tennison. Sorry about the multiple posts. Page was skipping around on me.
No one can replace Helen Mirren, let the show rest in peace!
Earlier, I said that there isn’t an American actress who could play that role…on further thought, they’d never re-create the role and leave Tennyson so complex and deeply flawed — she had serious alcoholism problems, poorly chosen men to sleep with, fits of temper, depression. The closest show to this now is The Closer, and my big complaint is that Brenda Lee is smart, ruthless, former CIA — yet she’s just too cute for words. Can you imagine Tennyson frantically hiding the fact that she lives with her boyfriend from her disapproving parents? The network would suck all the juice out.
Please, drop this project along with Rockford, another protagonist who today would never be left to screw up (and associate with low life) the way the original did.
I love the idea of Britton and Janney. Other ideal candidates include Parker Posey, Laura Harring, Embeth Davidtz, Gina Torres, or Jane Kaczmarek. But my #1 choice would be Amy Ryan, who has one of the best TV resumes of the new millennium. Most of the other top candidates are already on (probably better) shows, like Anna Gunn, Melissa Leo, Edie Falco, and Katey Sagal.
Me again.
Broadly speaking I’m with those who say the networks and US TV in general couldn’t or wouldn’t dare do the naturalistic earthiness necessary to remake the show (HBO and AMC maybe).
But the aspect that intrigues me is Peter Berg. He’s quite good at injecting that sort of thing. Friday Night Lights the movie hit pretty much all the usual sports movie marks, when you think about it. But the way it was done made it seem so fresh and naturalistic. Plus the unflinching attention to the bigger picture of small town insanity over the sport was great.
From what I hear the TV show continued this fairly well, or at least stayed well away from being 9021Football or lurching to Degrassi Junior Football territory.
His presence adds promise to the whole idea, I feel.
Many will scoff, but my choice would be Tea Leoni. Her tremendous emotional range has been undercut by being typecast as a comic actress and by her beauty, but I believe she could nail it. Plus she’s the perfect age (45).
But then, I’m probably the world’s biggest Tea Leoni fan.
(I also think Angela Bassett would be fabulous.)
Maura Tierney is a great choice.
Frankly, if we don’t mind thinking a bit more out of the box, CCH Pounder has shown she can play a great, smart, prickly detective.
Amy Ryan, she’s got the chops to do the role justice as well. And I’m gonna go nuts here, and throw one out there that NO ONE will agree with, but trust me, it’ll work:
Ellen DeGeneres.
Yeah, guess what? I’m not kidding. It can work. I mean it. It can work, as long as everyone, everyone, knows it’s not a comedy. And if there’s no dancing.
Apparently they’re offering the role to Maria Bello.
