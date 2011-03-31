‘In Treatment’ is dead. Long live ‘In Treatment’?

I spent a good chunk of yesterday flying home from New Mexico, where I’d gone to do a “Breaking Bad” set visit and some interviews. (Look for that stuff much closer to the show’s premiere, on a date in July TBD.) My flights didn’t have wifi, so my only chance to plug into the world was during a brief layover in Houston, in which I saw on Twitter that HBO had canceled “In Treatment.”
My reaction was neither surprise, since the show was niche-y and low-rated even for HBO, nor sadness, since I felt that the season 3 finale – in which Gabriel Byrne’s tortured but brilliant shrink decided to give up on therapy – seemed the perfect end to a show that had started repeating itself a bit too much. Instead, I mainly thought back on all the incredible performances – most obviously by Byrne, but also by Dianne Wiest and Amy Ryan as his own therapists, by a young Mia Wasikowska as a suicidal gymnast, by Alison Pill as a college girl with cancer, John Mahoney as an executive under siege, Irrfan Khan as a miserable immigrant and so, so many more – the gorgeous writing (led by Rodrigo Garcia in the first season, Warren Leight in the second and Dan Futterman and Anya Epstein in the third) and intimate direction (led throughout by Paris Barclay). It was a great show – at times during its run, it was the show I obsessed on more than any other – but it told its stories, told them well, and it ended. And given the ratings, and the incredible workload on Byrne (who was in virtually every scene of every episode, 4-5 episodes per week each season), and the way it tended to burn out the head writer each year, it’s not a surprise that HBO would decide three seasons was enough.
But when I finally awoke from post-red eye sleep, I discovered that “In Treatment” wasn’t exactly canceled. According to HBO, “It”s true that we have no plans to continue with In Treatment as previously formatted. However, we are in continued conversations with the executive producers to find another way to continue telling these rich stories.”
What “another way” means is unclear. An occasional TV-movie? A weekly series that was just about Byrne’s character in therapy? A more traditional drama that abandoned the conceit of structuring each episode as a therapy session and just told us the story of Dr. Paul Weston’s life, sometimes in session, sometimes out?
Again, I feel like this was a fantastic show, but one that had run its course in its current incarnation. At the same time, that format – in which we essentially got 4-5 one-act plays each week, pairing Byrne with a variety of known and unknown actors at the top of their games – is what made it special. Paul’s a rich enough character that I could see him as the lead in a more traditional show, but it wouldn’t have the raw, vulnerable, honest quality of the first three seasons at their best.
We’ll see. This could turn out to be a situation like the “Deadwood” movies, where HBO talks about a follow-up project to soften the blow of cancellation but has no real plans to do it. And if Paul Weston comes back onto my TV, I’d watch to see how the guy’s doing – and to enjoy the brilliance of Gabriel Byrne – but I really like the idea that the last we ever see of him is him disappearing into a sea of humanity on a Brooklyn sidewalk, never quite knowing if he’d be able to find the happiness he strived so much to help his patients achieve.
What does everybody else think? Would you want “In Treatment” back in a different format? Would that no longer be “In Treatment” to you? Or are you also okay with letting Paul vanish into the crowd?
I’d watch it again no matter what the format – great show. Hope Davis deserved a strong mention too for her electric performance. (I suspect you’re right, however, that HBO is just blowing smoke as they did with Deadwood. In Treatment is one of those shows where the viewership is LOYAL — HBO will lose some subscriptions when people learn it’s toast.)
Virtually every actor they used deserves to be mentioned for how great they were. But I couldn’t just list all the patients, and so I highlighted some of my favorites.
One format that could retain its awesomeness but at the same time lend itself to a more conventional structure is one patient over a 13 ep run, but with a more open structure, with more glimpses into the patients life outside of therapy.
Hmmm… possible. Although one of the things that made the original format so interesting was that we only saw things from Paul’s point of view, so we had no way of knowing if Alex or Mia or someone was completely lying to him in a session.
…hence the tragic, bittersweet, conflicting beauty of the con they pulled on the viewers and Paul at once with Sunil. I agree entirely, Alan.
I’d probably watch it again in a different format, but I’ve no problem with it being done with either. It was a great show.
I was shocked and saddened to see the title of this post. I’d definitely keep watching, regardless of the format, just because Byrne is that good and his character so compelling (including those times when you just want to reach through the TV and smack the snot out of him!).
I’d also like to add that I think Blair Underwood’s performance in season one is also worthy of special mention. I think his work there got undervalued because a lot of people found his character unlikeable. Oh, and the gentleman who played his father was outstanding.
And the HBO Deadwood fiasco is an ongoing stake in my heart. Still can’t seem to let that one go. At least if In Treatment ended now, I’d be OK with that ending, even though I wish season 3 had been stronger.
Go for it. The worst thing that could happen is that it doesn’t work, in which case you still have about 100 episodes that do work. It’s worth a shot.
I’d watch it again without hesitation. Everything about it – the writing, acting, directing, casting is almost impeccable. There’s nothing like it on TV and I’d think that if HBO would really promote it, it could do well. Certainly it still has a loyal fan following. We hear about the low ratings but does only account for the folks watching the eps when they first air? Or does that include On Demand viewing and watching it at other times on other HBO stations. Does that take in renting/buying the DVDs? I’d watch Gabriel Byrne in just about anything at this point. He is magnificent.
Damn it, did you have to mention Deadwood? At least I get to watch Sheriff Bullock each week on FX. I only watched the last season of In Treatment, but I gained a new appreciation for Amy Ryan because of it.
The format was an essential part of the show. (Actually, I think that’s true for most great television, but that’s a discussion for another thread).
I loved the show and am definitely interested in watching these actors and writers and producers work together in other projects, movies, other tv shows, etc. because they bring great things out in each other. But the method used to tell “these rich stories” was part of what made them so rich. I hope HBO recognizes that. I don’t want to watch In Treatment in another format.
I agree that it shouldn’t continue with a more conventional format. I think it could potentially have gone on longer in its original format with the right writers and actors (there are more than enough potential interesting problems people could have to keep hypothetical future seasons from being as repetitive as season 3, which I still liked). However, changing the format really takes away a lot of what was so special about the show, and what made it so much more tense, intimate, and personal than almost any other show. It’s not one of my absolute favourite series, but it is probably the series that was most improved because of its format in particular. Taking that away would be a mistake. Any dose of Paul’s non-professional life besides the quick teases we got would be overkill for a show that is inherently about therapy and people when there.
I agree. As a therapist myself, I will truly miss the show. There was something vaguely comforting about watching Paul sit there week after week. One-to-one therapy is inherently more isolating than group work and the series captured that isolation (from Paul’s point of view) brilliantly. To change the format would disturb that crystalline focus and connection between therapist and patient, the essence of what makes it so great.
I’d watch again. But what I really want to see is Paul Weston treating Tony Soprano.
Maybe the patients become more of a backseat while Paul’s life is front and center in a traditional style formatted show? Also I’d get to peek into the wife, her new husband and the children a bit more under one condition… as long as the characters are interesting, unique and compelling.
One of my top 5 all-time favorite shows. I’m sad to see it go, but not at all surprised. And thanks, Alan, for always posting reviews about a show with such low viewership levels, as almost every episode was completely worth a deeper look.
Perhaps another way means web distribution?
It was a good show. Let it go out on top. People involved can do something new.
I think you’re correct about this sounding incredibly similar to the Deadwood movie “We’ll like to them for a couple years so they stop complaining about the cancellation” move by HBO.
That being said, I think my ideal version of this would be a one-off, hour-long special, showing Paul in therapy. I was mostly okay with him fading into the crowd at the end of the third season, but I have to admit that I liked the guy too much not to be incredibly saddened by his “realization” (one I tend to disagree with, but that’s beside the point) that his life’s work was pointless. So even though I think getting out of the therapy business wa s agood move for him personally, I’d still like him to accept that he did a lot of good during his years as a therapist.
I think checking in on Paul just once, with a “2 years later” or somesuch title before the mini-movie began, would work really well.
I think I’d be turned off if it went totally off the one-on-one format though.
I got into In Treatment late in the game (season 3). Beyond the excellent performance of Gabriel Byrne and the many actors and actresses playing patients and fellow therapists, the show would not be the same in a different format. What I liked about the format is for each 30 minute session I could get completely lost in the lives of doctor and patient…as though I were in that room with them. It was one of the few shows that completely relied on the performances of the actors to entertain the audience. Too many dramas rely on gimmicks to keep the audience interested.
I’ve thought about this since I heard the news. To turn this into a show about the patients and their weekly sessions with Paul, it would feel like Tony’s therapy sessions on The Sopranos. Making it about various therapists (to take the burden off Byrne) would make it feel an awful lot like a medical drama. Not to say these formats can’t be successful, but it would be a completely different show so they might as well start from scratch with a whole new cast.
I’m with you. I thought the series had an appropriate finale, even if they didn’t plan it to be the season finale.
I loved the ending, with Paul walking away not sure of where he was headed, his options wide open. It was the first time we saw him amongst other people. I like the idea of him leaving his work and doing something completely different. I think it was time for him. At the very least, he needs a hiatus…maybe that’s something that we could watch. Paul’s exploration of himself and the world outside of his therapist’s office…
Having never been to any kind of shrink. Nor has my children or husband we found show informative and intriguing. Gabriel Byrne worth every week. Listened to people over the years discuss sessions and thought what BS. The show allowed me to see for some it works while others use it as a day out or a crutch.
I feel three seasons are appropriate for this show. The acting was absolutely stellar. It was a gem of a show for me!
If HBO were to create another format or do a mini-movie, I would watch.
I wouldn’t mind seeing where Paul is at in his life via several years later.
I have a great amount of respect for the showrunners, Barclay, guest stars and especially Byrne (whom I adore).
Perhaps it’s better to quit while you are ahead. I think sitting through say five seasons may have been a bit much. The ending was appropriate.
The ending for Season 3 was appropriate and poignant. I would prefer they leave the series alone since the format was what made it special. As the series stands, it would make a nice DVD set.
Okay, I posted a comment about Glynn Turman and also being okay with the ending, but apparently, Hitfix ate it. Grr….
I agree with the poster about Blair Underwood, his performance got me interested in the show, but the hypnotic, sexy and unblievably talented Gabriel Byrne is what kept me begging for more. I am bereft that we might not see him as Dr. Paul weeston anymore. I hope HBO and Gabriel decide to bring Paul back, even if it’s once a week, or even once a month.
I have to agree. I loved In Treatment while it lasted, but I felt that each season got progressively less impressive than the one before. Season 1 was so mind-blowingly different and fresh and simply WOW, that I almost wish it would have ended there. But in the end, I’m glad it didn’t, because some of the later patients ended up leaving such a strong impression on me, even all this time later (In particular, I’m thinking of the character played by Hope Davis in Season 2 and Jesse, the gay teen from Season 3.) I would eagerly watch another season of this gorgeous and nuanced show but can’t say I’d be overly depressed over its cancellation.
I would love another season, even another episode, of In Treatment. I signed up for HBO just to get it after getting hooked on it from a DVD of the first season, only to discover it had been cancelled.
In my opinion it is one of the best shows on T.V. in years.
While all of the actors have been superb, and the writing amazing, I cannot see the show making a sucessful reappearance without Gabriel Byrne. He was so critical to the shows appeal to me, and his nuanced performance and portrayals of Paul Weston. Acting like that is just not something you see on weekly television.
So, yes, I’d love to see it return in some form with Paul post “walk about.”
Having come to the programme in Season Two and thoroughly enjoying it, I hope it dies continue.
The ending made me feel a lot of empathy for Paul. I would like to see the aftermath of his life however. His work in season 3 made progress from his work in season 2 with Gina. I would be awesome for Adele, Gina and Paul to run into each other at a shrink party. (Paul used the term shrink in season 1). Great show, beautifully crafted, acted, directed and produced.
Personally, I would be happy to see the show run indefinitely with the current format. I wouldn’t mind having longer sessions, longer seasons, and repeat patients. You know, get some of the more boring work involved in therapy, where a patient knows what his issues are, and still struggles with them.
I liked Season 3, but felt cheated at the end. Sunil’s close was too theatrical, and Paul’s abrupt closure, along with his teenage patient… it felt like an interrupted sneeze.
I’d watch. This is one of the best shows I’ve ever watched.
I’d be in. This is a fantastic show.
I hardly watch TV, but occasionally Charlie Rose. In Treatment gathered the most intelligent writing, actors, music, style, and possibility to rise consciousness by watching TV. Humanity has always more to say. Rodrigo is simple a genius. Too good to believe that that level of quality would last in main stream America. I am sorry it’s all back to zombies on TV. Back to sleep. Silvia K.
I hope they don’t change the format. That is what made the show unique…and the acting was beyond great..yet the real housewives continue on…only in America
A reasonable perspective–and, oh, so wrong. The blend of brilliance in acting, writing, and directing is unmatched: why give it up?! The critique of therapy given at the end did have a closural tone, but it was precisely the shimmering ambiguity of its hall-of-mirrors, the ceaselessness of its interplay of ‘reality’ and ‘illusion,’ in short, its grasp of therapeutic analysis, like life, as terminable and interminable, that gave that ‘closure’ such power … ie., a power of openness. Bring it back, HBO!!!!!!!
i like that interpretation!
I don’t think this programme got enough exposure in the UK – only broadcast on Sky Atlantic (really niche) and no marketing or trailers as far as I am aware. I had to wait for the box set. It is brilliant and if the same team were involved, I’d watch it come what may. I was vaguely disappointed with the ending – i.e the suggestion that he gave up being a therapist.
I can see it now: it turns out Adele loves Paul and they become a couple (baby’s dad perhaps a tragic victim of an airplane crash before they found out she was pregnant). An emergency C-section is required, Laura turns out to be the anesthesiologist, complications ensue and Adele dies. Paul is in conflict but Adele’s parents sue, and Laura hires Mia to defend her. Mia throws the case to get Laura out of the picture so she can get Paul and the baby. Paul goes crazy when he finds out, threatens Mia who ends up at Kate’s homeless shelter where she meets Jake who is putting in new cabinets. In the final scenes Gina is seen typing all of this as Paul has all along just been one of her characters.
In Treatment is so beautifully written, paced and executed, totally gratifying to watch and be drawn in by. It is rich in its layers, sounds, diction and human interactions. I do hope it continues in its present form…one of the few pieces of programming worthy of our valuable time.
I saw the final episode 3 days ago and I still cannot recover from the ending of this show. IN TREATMENT creates this amazing addiction. It manages to create the expectation of a thriller. The acting is just a joy, amazing writing, beautiful and thought-provoking. So I am already hankering for a Season 4 and I don’t care whether it comes as a croissant filling or as a jet plane. Bring it on! I actually felt that the ending was kind of a commentary on the process of writing and directing itself or just fiction-writing – I think it has a lot to do with the role of a therapist! Paul talks about his patients towards the end as if they were characters…that were having too much a life of their own…saying what the script demanded, hearing only what they wanted to hear…maybe he also needed a life of his own before stepping back onto the stage, onto the scene. Wonderful show, the best, hope it comes back!
I thought the show was amazing. The performances were outstanding, incredible. I was so immersed into the world they created that I felt like a real guest in a real room. Incredible writing and acting. I would love to see more in a different format or not. I don’t understand the ratings. It seems to be one of “those” things about a very good show that unless the show appeals to the cotton candy brains of mainstream viewers the show is doomed to a short run. I am very grateful for the 3 seasons. I very much hope for more.