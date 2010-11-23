‘In Treatment’: Week five in review

As usual, we’re reviewing all four episodes of “In Treatment” this week in one shot, coming up just as soon as I say the name “Amar’e Stoudemire”…
Last week was a good one for Paul, as he made notable breakthroughs with all three patients, and then let Adele uncover some truths for him in their session before he went off the rails with the transference. This week? Not so good. Sunil’s rage is getting out of control, Frances isn’t comforted in the slightest by her good medical news, Jesse sabotaged himself, Max goes back to Kate and Steve and Adele reads Paul the riot act.
But if none of the characters are in a good emotional place, the season continues to build strength as it goes along.
SUNIL
“A man can only be pushed so far!” -Sunil
Last week, I assumed Paul’s warning to Sunil at the end was about suicide. Several of you suggested he’s concerned for the safety of Julia, and it becomes clear that this is the big issue – that whether he felt lust for Julia, or jealousy that Arun had the marriage he couldn’t, or anything else, his feelings for her are now pure, concentrated hate. Everything in Sunil’s life has been taken from him – his wife, his career, his country (even his childhood hometown is being ravaged by monsoons), the name he gave his son – and he has chosen to place the blame for that squarely on his alien daughter-in-law, and in a way that suggests a real potential for violence.
Great as Irrfan Khan was again in this one, I was most fascinated to watch Gabriel Byrne – to see Paul trying very hard to keep this jagged, alarming conversation on track, and trying not to let his patient see just how horrified he is by all this talk of Julia being smothered or disappearing.
And now I do wonder if there’s more to the tale of his first love than he’s let on so far. Last week, he mentioned the embarrassment of being questioned by police, and here he seems particularly sensitive to the suggestion that the woman he wanted to hurt in his dream could have been her. “In Treatment” doesn’t seem the sort of show where Paul would realize halfway through that one of his patients is a murderer who got away with it, but there’s clearly the potential for something very ugly to happen soon if Paul can’t get Sunil to recognize and deal with his anger.
FRANCES
“You need to see your sister before she dies.” -Paul
Paul wasn’t as horrified by Frances as he was by Sunil, but there was definitely a sense of discomfort to this session, both in her story of a carefree one-night stand with her much younger co-star, and then in Frances’ stubborn refusal to see her sister one more time.
There are two weeks left in this season, and there’s now a ticking clock element to this particular story. As with April last year, there’s a point at which a mental health problem becomes much less important than a physical health one. Paul had to get April to the oncologist more than he needed to address her troubled childhood, and here Paul knows that if Frances doesn’t visit Tricia again, soon, then that failure will hang over her for decades just like the similar dynamic with her mother has. And then all the psychiatry in the world will only be able to do so much, because Paul won’t also be able to offer Frances a time machine to go back and correct this particular mistake.
Still, there was good news here in the form of her test results – that whole sequence with the envelope was just so well-played by Debra Winger – and another hint of some interesting developments with Paul and Frances’ sister 18 years ago. It’s easy to imagine that Trish just developed a one-sided crush, a bit of transference, but we also know that Paul’s not a saint, and that he’s often felt closer to his patients and his family, and they were last seeing each other while Kate was pregnant and then in the early days of Rosie’s life, so it’s eminently possible the feelings were reciprocated, even a little. If the season were longer, or if the show had the ability to occasionally do longer episodes, it might be interesting to get an episode-length flashback to one of Paul and Trish’s sessions, to maybe hear Trish’s feelings about her sister in the same way we at various points have gotten sessions with Alex’s dad and both of Oliver’s parents. For the most part, the point of the show is to give us the patient’s perspective, but in a situation where Paul has heard the other side of things, it seems only fair that we know what he does. Â
JESSE
“They washed it, Paul.” -Jesse
Thanks to Dane DeHaan’s performance and the calamitous events of the day and night that Jesse either describes or we get to witness, this was probably the week’s strongest episode (and unsurprisingly had Paris Barclay behind the camera), but I also have the least to say about it.
This was a pretty straightforward one. Jesse’s an unreliable narrator, but Paul seemed to spot the holes or misinterpretations in his story almost immediately, and was able to point out the reasons Jesse shouldn’t be so miserable to know they kept other kids (including a disabled one) but not him.
Still, a really strong, painful installment of the show, and I hope Paul can help the kid figure some things out before we’re done.
PAUL/ADELE
“I don’t think you realize how paralyzed you’ve become.” -Adele
The patient stories are always designed to mirror some aspect of Paul’s life, and that’s rarely been more obvious than in this half-session(*). Like Sunil, he’s constantly changing the subject whenever Adele gets too close, he refuses her offer to have more frequent sessions, and we learn that he’s even lingered outside her office the way Sunil so often lurks around Julia. Like Frances, he’s in denial about good news in his life, and paralyzed from doing anything about the people he cares for in his life. And like Jesse, he seems determined to sabotage all his relationships – up to and including the professional one with Adele – so he can feel justified in his own misery.
(*) One of the problems of compressing a 50-minute session into 20-odd minutes is that when we’re told a session like this one is going to be abbreviated, it can still run just as long as the regular ones. (And that’s even factoring in that everybody ran away early from Paul this week.)
In particular, I have rarely seen Paul be as full of his own BS as he is in the sequence where he denies that he’s been thinking about her for the past week. I like that the show is brave enough to (usually) make the central character so kind and sympathetic when he’s with his patients, and such an insufferable prick when he’s with his own shrink, and this was a particularly ugly side of Paul – one who was all but begging for the emotional smackdown Adele delivered through the sessions’s closing moments. (A woman can also only be pushed so far, right? Great stuff from Amy Ryan.)
Given all the chaos in Paul’s life of late, this is another episode that could have stood to be longer, but I understand that the format is the format, and the abruptness of the end helped drive home how frustrated Paul was that Adele was kicking him out rather than joining in on his self-pity party.
Sunil’s story is fascinating, and Khan is doing some amazing work. But I’m a bit nervous about a storyline involving a recently immigrated man who is frustrated with his Americanized son and harbors dark thoughts toward his daughter-in-law. I have faith that the writers can handle it well, and it’s certainly a universal storyline that isn’t specific to any particular culture. But, taken in context, it’s skirting a bit too close to unfortunate stereotypes. Hopefully it won’t seem that way once the season plays out!
The unreliable narrator aspect is also interesting for how it works with Paul’s occasional desire to spin things for the best. Several weeks ago, I didn’t really buy Paul’s assertion to Jesse that his mother left the church out of protest against the homophobia. While I hope for Jesse’s sake that it’s true, I didn’t really get that sense from his mother — it could go either way. This time I did buy Paul’s interpretation of the birth parents’ motives. On the other hand, I’m puzzled by Paul’s reticence about Frances’s sister. Frances is clearly obsessed with that history, but it’s quite likely that Paul barely even remembers those sessions eighteen years ago. Though he’s probably using that as a means to draw out something in Frances, I keep wanting to shout at him to just *tell* her that nothing happened back then. (To be fair, though, Paul does have a history of inappropriate relationships.)
I also can’t decide what to make of Adele, but I don’t have any coherent thoughts on that yet. Plus, I’ve rambled longer than expected! Thanks for all the weekly posts, as this show has a wealth of ideas to discuss.
I imagine I’m commenting too late for it to be relevant, but I wanted to offer my agreement about your fear outlined in the first paragraph. The show is taking a lot of chances with Sunil’s character. His is clearly the session that carries the most gravitas this season, which seems appropriate considering he’s the best actor, but they’re flirting with some dangerous territory.
You start to sit back as a viewer and think “how are the writers going to play this for maximum dramatic effect?”, and end up coming away with some nausea-inducing thoughts
Oh wow that Sunil episode was tense. At the start I sympathized with his plight, and when he talked about Julia locking the door, I was right there with him in thinking that was over the top. But then he talks about checking to make sure it was locked, and you realize that holy crap, she has a very good reason to do so. This storyline is getting terrifying, and I really hope it gets resolved without any bloodshed, but damn it feels like it’s only going to get worse.
Sunil’s one of the best characters I’ve ever seen. It’s simply amazing how Khan can pull off such a dark role and yet you sympathize deeply with him the entire time. Emmy lock for sure.
Ok, now I see how that kept happening to people: The pressed enter instead of clicking to log in.
I agree that the Adele episode was too truncated, but I guess that was done to get the audience to identify with Paul, and his plea for ten more minutes, at the same time we are turned off by his attempt to turn Adele into Gina.
My favorite moment in the episode is when he asked her if he could keep his headache pills in her medicine cabinet. I guess he was contemplating a whole shelf of her cabinet where he could keep his shaving cream, cologne, etc.
It reminded me of George leaving the hat or clock at the apartment of the woman who wanted to dump him on “Seinfeld.”
“Co-stanza!”
It also reminds me of Alex’s attempts to control his environment in Paul’s office in the first season.
Paul is stalking his therapist! I’m surprised that you did not mention that startling bit of revelation that occurred at the end of the session. He stood outside her office for AN HOUR! Oh boy.
I mentioned it in the Paul/Adele section.
Oh, so you did. But I think it’s even more creepy in some ways than Sunil. His fantasies about the medicine cabinet and staying late after the session show just how deeply lonely and disconnected a person he is. It’s amazing that he can be so insightful with his patients while being so damaged by his mother and childhood experiences.
Not only the pills, but he brought coffee to the session. Not a big deal, but it’s something Mia used to do. And actually if Paul were to end up with anyone, Mia would be the best choice. They both have parent issues and like to wallow in self-pity.
I think Frances and Jesse were two of the shortest episodes ever of In Treatment. Both were barely 20 minutes. At least Adele went for 26.
The more I watch this show, the more amazed I am that Paul was able to be married for over 20 years. I wonder if this has always been the kind of person he is, or if it has grown more extreme in recent years.
WRT Paul stayting married/being a miserable human being when not with a patient:
At least based on what we’ve seen, I feel more like it’s the latter, especially keeping in mind that we never saw him around Kate until the big fight (and then, IIRC, she was complaining about most of him not being available , not him being a jackass). With Gina, there was a long, troubled history together that led to a toxic, misguided attempt at a therapist-patient relationship, and that feeds into his interactions with Adele, IMO.
I still love the show, but the current iteration of patient!Paul doesn’t feel quite right to me. A transference crush on his new shrink after a month? Bordering on stalkerish behavior by lingering outside her building? He could be a jackass in the sessions with Gina, but I’m not crazy about where this storyline is going.
That said, while he was out of bounds and he even admitted it tied in to the transference, he still seemed like he legitimately felt like he needed another professional to throw ideas off of, regardless of whether or not that person is his attractive younger female psychiatrist. He seemed like he honestly wasn’t sure if Sunil was a threat to Julia or just incredibly angry.
I agree that the storyline regarding Paul and Adele seems somewhat disengenuous. The writers are obviously attempting to show the audience how desperate and disconnected Paul is, but the pace seems off. As a therapist I know that transference issues take some time to surface. This feels too rushed (although of course I realize they have time constraints).
I have been concerned for Julia’s character for the last three weeks. Paul should have consulted a colleague or taken action to warn Julia about her imminent danger. He remains dangerously undecided about what the proper coure of action is. I think that the writers have done an excellent job here of showing how Paul’s inner state is detrimentally affecting his work.
Took the words right out of my mouth.
I think the writers on the show are taking some dangerous liberties this season with Paul, and while they’re doing a surprisingly good job this last couple of weeks in making it gel, better than I’d predicted they would after the first few weeks, I feel the consequence has been to caricature him in the interest of ratings. There’s an artificiality to the way that Paul has come apart.
He was always difficult with Gina, but it’s a fine line between testing boundaries and becoming a stalker, and the show seems to be blurring that distinction in a way that doesn’t feel terribly credible. If Byrne weren’t so freaking good, I don’t think it would be working at all.
And now I do wonder if there’s more to the tale of his first love than he’s let on so far. Last week, “he mentioned the embarrassment of being questioned by police, and here he seems particularly sensitive to the suggestion that the woman he wanted to hurt in his dream could have been her.”
Maybe I’m wrong, Alan, but I took that to mean that Sunil harbors great guilt for the death of the woman he loved, not that he actually physically killed her. I’m sure there’s more to the story (there has to be a reason why she killed herself), but I doubt it’s as clear cut as he physically harmed her or literally caused her death.
In Treatment is the only adult show on television. It is a joy to watch.
Although I understand in a ploy to increase ratings that next season the Monday patient will be Megatron and Michael Bay will direct.
Am I the only one who thinks Sunil may have killed his lover back in India? I don’t know why but I got a feeling.
yeah, Alan hinted at that when he said “i wonder if there’s more to his first love than we though”
also, the character’s from Bangladesh. the actor’s from India
No Bunson, the character is from Calcutta, India – he’s Bengali not Bangladeshi.
Given how extreme Paul’s actions are in relation to Adele, and that she recognizes it, I’m surprised that she hasn’t insisted that he see an adviser–someone to take that professional roll so that she can function solely as his therapist.
I think he’s feelings for Adele are not so much actual transference, but more basic knee-jerk to Kate getting married. He wants someone he sees as an equal in his life, NOW, and Wendy isn’t that one. Adele fits the part.
Maybe this was too obvious for anyone to mention (or implicit in Alan’s comparison of Paul & Jesse), but for me the obvious parallel to Paul’s testing of Adele’s boundaries (late to the session, and expecting she would give him more time) was– more than Sunil’s stalking of Julia– Jesse’s testing of Paul (unexpectedly coming by his apartment late at night– a transgression which Paul immediately granted him, meanwhile leaving his son to burn pancakes, as a possibly subconscious ringing of an alarm).
I’m not necessarily second-guessing Paul’s decision to see Jesse just then (especially since Jesse’s issues obviously have to do with abandonment, testing those he cares about to confirm their abandonment of him, qua intrinsically unlovable– Paul was determined to disprove that). But it’s obvious Paul presents to Adele– and, as she herself notes, somewhat dramatically stages (with pills, passive-aggressive reminder of her previous deficiency)– precisely the kind of “crisis” situation Jesse had presented to Paul (Paul himself says something to Adele like, this is the lowest moment of my lifeâ€¦. which is, um, doubtful). In week 2 I made a comment here about the parallel between Jesse’s & Paul’s “tests” of old/ new mothers/ therapists; this week bore that out. Karen inevitably “failed” the test Marissa had failed in week 2 (the demand for RISD tuition — an unfair test, albeit in different ways in each case, set up for alternate parents to “fail”). Jesse then tests Paul (by turning up unexpectedly late at night)– and Paul, understandably, overlooks professional boundaries in this case (especially dealing with a minor), in order to disprove Jesse’s expectation of abandonment. Nevertheless, in the end, Paul can’t help but “fail” Jesse– i.e. Jesse hell-bent on being abandoned, as it were– when, after the fire alarm emergency, he looks down from the window at the stoop & sees Jesse has gone. Paul’s parallel “testing” of Adele must, of course– if Adele is a competent therapist (as she seems to be)– be met with (prima facie) “failure”. Just as Gina had “failed” him. Thank god Adele is stalwart re the boundaries Paul is testing– in effect, she aced the test, as a therapist. Not just, or not quite, because she resists or rejects countertransference– but because she seems, very skillfully & insightfully, to be *using* Paul’s transference (and perhaps her own corresponding feelings of countertransference) as a key/ door/ clue into his situation– she doesn’t want to shut those feelings down, but rather turn them towards (Paul’s) self-insight, to break him out of his paralysis.
NB: Compare the test that, IMO, Paul miserably failed– although it could’ve been much worse (if they’d gone through with sex)– when he went to Laura’s at the end of season 1. Laura was, in many ways, manipulative & insufferable, a stubborn seductress, but– I have to say, in that last encounter, I felt *her* feeling of betrayal, the depth of her feeling hurt, damaged (given her history of sexual abuse) much more than the pain/ humiliation Paul must have felt– because, after all, HE SHOULD”VE KNOWN BETTER. On the surface, she may have appeared the femme fatale, but she was terribly vulnerable. I know, looking back, Paul probably feels guiltiest about Alex, but IMO he should also feel a lot of guilt about Laura– who tested his boundaries, & he gave in to the countertransference, & in the end he failed HER (as her therapist). It’s weird– I didn’t like Laura at all as a character, but of all of Paul’s (living) patients, in the end I was left feeling most worried about her– precisely because Paul, her therapist, had most egregiously betrayed her– by, precisely, giving in to her attempt to seduce himâ€¦ who fell for her just like that friend of her father’s (am I remembering correctly?), when she was way too young.
On Sunil. In the past I’ve felt that a certain facile identification of Paul’s (e.g. re missing “passion”) with Sunil has somewhat blinded Paul to certain glaring red flags (which he obviously picked up on this week), apparent for a while now, re violent ideation against Julia. But I completely identified with what Paul said re Sunil this week, i.e. Paul’s own confusion toward his patient– which I feel, as it were, on both a diegetic and a meta level. That is, I’m unsure whether the contradiction I feel is part of the complexity of Sunil’s character, or a flaw in a fictional character’s/ actor’s characterization. The fact that Paul articulated precisely my own confusion– his instinctive gut feeling that he’s dealing with a “gentleman” in Sunil, vs. Sunil’s alarming expressions of sinister & violent impulses (which cannot & should not be ignored)– gives me more faith in the creators of this series, that in the end they wlll have delineated the complexities of a plausible (even if dark & disturbing) human character, so brilliantly acted that I cannot but feel deep empathy for him. .
I haven’t kept up with this show as much as I would like to, but I have seen some sessions with all of the patients. This week was the first time I had seen Jesse. I have to say that I was blown away by the actor who played him in this episode That was a great performance!