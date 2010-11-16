‘In Treatment’: Week four in review

Once again, we’re going to review all four “In Treatment” episodes from this week in a single shot, coming up just as soon as I draw out the Pythagorean Theorem for you…
Though this season is the first of the series to not be based on pre-existing “Be’Tipul” episodes, it’s clear Dan Futterman and Anya Epstein are following the same kind of arc to their season. Week four is the midpoint, and as happened last year, it’s the week Paul finally begins to break through to his patients – and in turn has a breakthrough with Adele – often coming up with truths so close and cutting that his patients literally can’t say anything in response.
Perhaps not surprisingly, those breakthrough moments made this the most uniformly satisfying week of the season. (I even enjoyed the Frances episode, which will get to in a bit.) That said, a comment by reader Josh Morrison on last week’s review helped crystallize something about this season to me.
I’d already been concerned that the patients’ problems (Frances’ in particular) were a little too obvious, and that it was harder to be patient through the therapy, even with the great acting, if it was so clear (and in some cases so familiar) what was going on inside the patients’ heads. But Josh also pointed out that this is the first season of the show where Paul’s relationship with the patients is relatively uncomplicated. Many of the stories in season one and two had an added layer of tension – Paul’s desire to sleep with Laura (and vice versa), Alex’s attempt to control the therapy, Mia knowing so much about Paul through the legal case, Paul literally having to save April’s life, etc. – where this season he has a far more traditional doctor/patient relationship with all three. (Even Jesse seems in much less need of a surrogate parent than Sophie or Oliver did, since he already has too many parents to choose from.) And that’s fine, and more realistic – I would argue that season one pushed things too far in that direction – but it does take away a layer of tension from the show (except in the Adele episodes, where Paul continues to push the boundaries this week). And I think that’s the layer I was missing when I wrote about my initial ambivalence about the season before it started. It’s still a great show, and arguably truer to the world of therapy than before, but this season is also serving as a reminder, I think, of why drama often needs a heightened level of reality, even if it’s only slightly heightened.
And now that Josh has helped me with my own breakthrough about this season, let’s move on to the four episodes of week four…
SUNIL
“I felt as if I had already buried something.” -Sunil
Just to continue the above point for one more second, I will say this: if the performance and the writing are great enough, the show doesn’t always need that extra layer. And my sweet lord, Irrfan Khan and the writing by Adam Rapp have been so brilliant that the Sunil episodes need nothing more than what they’re already giving us.
Khan has done such a great job of inhabiting this character that there are episodes where I want to do nothing but watch what he does with his hands. So much of Sunil is defined by his gestures – how he’s always fussing with the items in his pocket, how he often talks to Paul like the math professor he used to be, and how his hands seem to settle down as Paul makes him look inward rather than out at Julia as the cause of all his problems. I just love watching the guy in both small moments and big ones, like his rant about how he’s Arun’s father. His eyes are red throughout the session, before and after he cries in front of Paul, and it’s clear that the last few weeks of therapy have been opening up reservoirs of pain and grief he’d ignored for decades.
Sunil’s unhealthy obsession with Julia continues (we again get a story about Sunil silently observing her and Arun for a disturbingly long period of time), but Paul begins to suggest that it’s less about his daughter-in-law than how Julia and Arun’s relationship reminds him of his own passionate affair in college. And we learn a tragic new detail – that Sunil’s girlfriend drowned herself in the river after breaking it off with him – that reshapes much of what we know about Sunil, and much of what he must think about himself.
I love Rapp’s portrait of this guy, and the way he puts these gorgeous, sad little phrases in Sunil’s mouth, like how he describes the feeling of the break-up by saying, “I felt like someone was pulling a spool of hot thread through my heart.” Damn.
I made a lot of Walter comparisons last week, and I think Paul’s making the connection, too. It was after their session at this point in season two that Walter tried to kill himself, and Paul’s instructions at the end of the session were clearly that of a doctor worried his patient is a suicide risk.
I don’t want to see the show duplicate its structure to that degree, but I also wouldn’t find it the least bit shocking if there’s a hospital visit in Paul and Sunil’s future.
FRANCES
“It’s a very nasty hangover, my life.” -Frances
Maybe it was the haircut and her other attempts to relate to her character, or maybe Paul’s just doing a good job, but Frances this week was much softer and less defensive than she’d been previously. This was a vastly more vulnerable, and likable Frances, and Debra Winger got to do some terrific work this week showing Frances with her guard down. Most of this episode’s best moments came in silence, as Frances simply had no answer for Paul’s questions, whether it was about the satisfaction she got out of roles or Paul asking what she thinks of the life she chose. At the moment, she thinks very little of it, unfortunately.
This was definitely the best of the Frances episodes so far, and I loved how exhausted Paul seemed at the end after pushing so hard to make her see what the important question is. When he has his mojo working, the therapy can be tremendously satisfying to him (as he discusses with Adele), but it can also take even more out of him than a more routine, less productive session.
The problem – and one that’s not going away unless there’s a surprising revelation in the next couple of weeks that turns this story on its head – is that it is so, so, so familiar a story. The “In Treatment” format allows us to examine that story in greater depth than usual, but it’s still another tale of an actress who’s insecure about her work and yet feels completely empty outside of the roles she plays.
(I was also glad to get a brief glimpse of Mae Whitman as Rosie at the start of this one, and I continue to wish that we see Hope Davis or John Mahoney in a brief cameo leading into someone else’s therapy session.)
JESSE
“It felt… fucking awesome.” -Jesse
Every episode of this show is compressing a 40+ minute therapy session in a little over 20 minutes, and that inevitably leads some of them to feel a bit compressed. Rarely have I felt the kind of emotional whiplash that I did throughout this one, but with Jesse, it never really feels out of place.
(Though the shifts were really more about Jesse’s desires than his mood, as he was relatively even-keeled in this session. Maybe he didn’t just take the Adderall before writing the letter?)
Jesse’s problem – he wants to believe his parents care about him – is in many ways just as familiar as Frances’. The difference, I suppose, is that with a teenager – and this one in particular – the emotions are far more raw, so even though I’ve seen many variations on this theme before, I still feel as slapped around by each session as Paul usually does.
Perhaps the episode’s strongest moment came with Paul again assuming the role of surrogant parent, as he did so well in seasons past with Sophie and April and Oliver. Jesse lists all his flaws and asks, “Would you have wanted a kid like me?” And Paul barely misses a beat before saying, unequivocally, “Yes.” What I like about that moment is that Paul’s response obviously means a lot to Jesse, but it doesn’t mean too much. As I mentioned above, he’s not looking for Paul to be his parent, but to help him sort through the jumble of potential parental figures before him. And though I expect things to get worse before they get better (this is, again, a season of “In Treatment”), this seems an area Paul is very well-suited to help him navigate.
PAUL/ADELE
“Do you know why? I was thinking about you.” -Paul
Paris Barclay directed this week’s bookend episodes, and there was a sense of intimacy – beyond even the show’s usual standard – to them. Here, the big moment is Paul’s confession of his attraction to Adele, with the camera seemingly inching closer to each of their faces with every back and forth cut. For a show that’s nothing but people talking about their feelings, there can be an incredible amount of tension to “In Treatment” sometimes – What’s the patient about to say? Or Paul? And will the listener respond well to it? – and as the show’s chief director, Barclay unsurprisingly has the best command of that tension. By the time Paul broke the spell by talking about transference, I was feeling a bit flushed myself.
We know of Paul’s history with Laura, and of his discussion with Gina that he and Mia might have made a good couple in another life, so it’s not surprising that he might once again conflate the intimacy of the room with more romantic feelings – that he might look at his attractive, younger, very sharp new shrink and view her as the solution to his lifetime of unhappiness. And because Adele is an unknown to Paul and to us – and because of how Amy Ryan shows Adele’s guard briefly dropping at this unexpected admission – there’s this tiny bit of uncertainty that she might be interested, too. I can’t imagine it, either from what little we know of the character or from the standpoint of the show repeating a problematic first season storyline, but in a season where I’ve so often felt like I knew where each story was leading long before it got there, Adele’s reaction to Paul’s admission was a rare moment where I was glad to have no idea where this was going.
What did everybody else think?
“I was also glad to get a brief glimpse of Mae Whitman…”
Who??
No, no, no… you say “Her?”
Damn it, Alan, you’re right. It’s as Ann as the nose on plain’s face.
So, Irrfan Khan: wow. I’m really struggling to think of a stronger performance on television this fall. He definitely deserves some attention come award season.
I would also love to see a cameo from a former patient. Though I suppose it wasn’t technically a cameo, one of my favorite scenes from season two was when April brought up a comment Sophie had left on Paul’s website. It was a really beautiful little moment that Gabriel Byrne got to play and also gave some closure to Sophie’s story. Hopefully they’ve included something like that in season three.
Yes. That’s exactly what I was thinking of. And of the season two patients, we know Mia and Walter were sticking with the practice. Davis and Mahoney are super busy, but it would be a cool moment to have one of them coming out of Paul’s office right before, say, Jesse is going in.
Lots of tension and suspense in all four sessions this week. Loved the vigorous sneezing. I was surprised as hell when Paul busted out his moves on Adele. I figured he hadn’t really been thinking about the sailboat/scooner at all — that he had been thinking of Adele. But … still … sigh — their final exchange was electric. I love how Amy Ryan’s face is so changeable in a hundred little ways. Irrfan Khan continues to amaze and I was really really happy to see Frances come alive for me this week as a character — or a person. Debra Winger was terrific. I hope that Gabriel Byrne is honored this awards season for his remarkable work. Best show on television for my money right now. I wouldn’t be surprised to find out that Jesse’s father,Roberto, is closeted and that that this may explain in part his distancing himself from Jesse and Marisa’s sadness and visits to her makeshift, closet, shrine for comfort. There’s a problem festering between those two, Roberto and Marisa, that has nothing to do with Jesse, I think.
Is anybody else picking up scary clues that Sunil might actually have murdered Malini (he’s already lied about it, note) and is fantasizing about murdering Julia? Yes, this quiet, depressed Brahmin gentleman! I would not be shocked by such a shocker, I feel it gathering underneath Paul’s naive identification with him.,
What do you mean vigorous sneezing?
Oops, that should’ve been a new comment.
Yes, I’m quite worried for Julia. I think that Sunil poses a real threat to her with all his talk of how she should be severely punished. Just because she has birth control pills, he’s sure she’s cheating! She could have them for any number of legitimate reasons.
It is also fascinating to try to guess what Adele is going to do. As a therapist, she wants to evoke Paul’s passion, and she may be able to use the transference to do so if she can handle the countertransference. Will she cross the line and collapse this therapeutic opportunity into another untherapeutic “real” relationship?
Wow. Amy Ryan. Wow. She is so good.
One thing I love about the Sunil segmentsâ€”beyond the masterful acting and writing, which is extraordinary in itselfâ€”is that I’ve never seen a character like this portrayed on film before, ever. But at the same time, I recognize him. Everything detail is so completely and vividly real. It’s such a rare pleasure.
Yes, when I started watching in the second season what struck me was that the acting was so good it didn’t seem like acting.
“Paul’s instructions at the end of the session were clearly that of a doctor worried his patient is a suicide risk.”
I think you’re misinterpreting this– it seems pretty clear that Paul is more worried that Sunil might do something to Julia. As Amba mentioned in one of her comments, the show at least wants us to think that Sunil could have killed Malini. And there was that ominous line from the first or second week about Paul not being able to break confidentiality unless Sunil became threat himself OR others …
Oz P
last part should read “a threat to himself OR others …”
@ Amba & Oz: Yes, I started to get a bad feeling when, episodes back, Sunil said something about Julia’s (hypothetical) adultery being deserving of a “great (or terrible?) punishment.”
But I do think at the end of this session, suicide is a palpable concern.
I got a strong sense of foreboding in Paul’s session with Sunil. I wondered if Sunil might physically hurt Julia? Also, Malini’s probable suicide indicated to me that she might have been pregnant. Malini would not have wanted to bring shame on her family.
Alan, your analysis was spot on this week.
This is the first week I connected with Frances. She seemed much smaller and even more insecure. Although, at the end of the session, she commented that she did not want to see people in his waiting room, I did an eyeroll. It evoked a response because Winger is doing a good job playing Frances (the famous, albeit now smaller career actress).
Because of the prominence of the birth control pills Sunil kept waving around, I thought it was an indication that Malini committed suicide because she was pregnant. I can see that, given Sunil’s upbringing and character (that’s been revealed so far), that he could have found out she was pregnant and thrown her off the bridge. Freaky. Didn’t occur to me that he might try to kill Julia, though (I was more worried he might try to force himself on her since he is blurring her with his love for Malini).
Frances’ mommy probs are a nice parallel to Paul’s (especially as they are being dredged up again in his own therapy with Adele), but yes, a bit too obvious.
I loved the way Amy Ryan’s eyes widened slightly as she swallowed hard when Paul made his admission.
I also wonder what is up with Jesse’s adoptive parents. I kind of want him to meet his birth parent, if only to see what a fictional Kevin Scott looks like since I know a KS in real life :-)
I also got a strong sense of forboding particularly from Sunil’s dream which was full of sexual and violent imagery.
I like Paul’s observation, “I notice you’re not wearing a wedding ring.” Smooth operator. Nothing escapes him! Except what to make of Adele’s reaction to his confession; “are you saying . . . ?
Amy Ryan is great. Just contrast this role with the one she played in Gone Baby Gone.
Great actors. Superb writing. Two and a half seasons later, I’m still addicted to this show. It would be great to see Mia or Walter again. It would be even sweeter for Paul to bump into Oliver, April or Sophie on the street or in a cafe.
Funny you mentioned Rodrigo Garcia’s direction in the Sunil and Adele episodes, Alan, because I was actually jarred by all the cuts and camera set-ups in Sunil’s. (Loved, however, the graceful movements to his hands.)
On Paul’s admission to Adele, I wonder if he was also just testing her a little bit. “You see things so clearly, do you? Got me figured out? Well, show me what you’ll do with this bit of info.” Not to say his attraction isn’t real, but he was definitely challenging her.
So true! It always amazes me the dichotomy in how Paul acts as a therapist and how he acts as a patient. He always tries to push all the boundaries when he’s the patient. He could very well be baiting Adele to see what she will do or test her professionalism. What a cad!
So glad you are writing about this show. It deserves more attention that it gets. At the end of Jesse’s session, I was like, “oh no, next week all these characters are going to so f’d up.” How does Paul let them go each week? I sit on pins and needles, waiting for the next episode. You missed the best line of the week–Jesse worrying his birth parents are “kind of ass holes.” Indeed.
Alan, I love your analysis of Week 4. I’m trying to alert Byrneholics folks to these recaps. Can you place In Treatment in your Recaps sidebar? Thanks!!
Alan
i have been reading you reviews for a long time and you are always right on. You were right on with MadMen and you are right on with In treatment I especially liked your take on adele and paul wasn’t this last sceen betwen them fabulous?
alan
I have followed your reviews for sometime You were right on with MadMen every week and you are right on again with In treatment Wasn’t that scene between paul and sdele just fabulous It’s Gabriel byrne at his best
Gabriel Byrne at his best indeed.
This week really got my attention, excellent writin and acting. So great to see Mae Whitman interact with Paul. I was afraid we’d never see Rosie again, now that she’s on Parenthood.
While I’ve enjoyed this series, this season I find Paul to be simply a whiny irritating joyless man. Very unattractive. Sunil, while well acted, is so full of hate and jealousy that I wonder if he will strike out physically at Julia. There is no drama in the lives of these characters and there is really no compelling reason to tune in each week.