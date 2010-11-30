‘In Treatment’: Week six in review

For the next to last time this season, we’re going to tackle all four of this week’s “In Treatment” episodes in a single review, coming up just as soon as I try to sell you a moldy carpet…
Though his patient’s outside relatives, friends and/or loved ones occasionally enter Paul’s office, for the most part all we know of their stories is what they tell us, and what we and Paul can deduce from the way they say things (and in some cases, from the details they clearly omit). So it’s always a somewhat unreliable narrative, and can be complicated by an individual patients’ pathology. (Jesse loves to tell lies about himself, and I was actually disappointed in season one when Alex’s father turned up and didn’t dispute the many tall tales Alex had told about him, because so many of those stories seemed the work of an adult version of Jesse.)
But in this season’s penultimate week, it felt like we – both the audience, Paul and (in the case of Paul’s session) Adele – were getting to see the patients far more clearly than they were seeing themselves. So while they told their shrink stories that fit their own (usually self-aggrandizing) worldview, it was pretty clear what had really happened, and who they really were – and in most cases, the view wasn’t very pretty.
SUNIL
“Because I should not keep it.” -Sunil
Sunil isn’t Walter. He’s Laura. Ha.
It took me until the Adele session this week to finally piece it together, but that’s what this story is: Paul developing an unprofessionally close personal connection to a patient, and subconsciously using those feelings in an attempt to blow up the life he’s come to hate.
James Poniewozik did a nice appreciation of the genius of Irrfan Khan earlier today, and I’ve written about him in the past, so here I want to focus on Gabriel Byrne as Paul, and his divergent reactions to Sunil here and then in the Adele session. You could ascribe that to the different writers (Adam Rapp has been responsible for the Sunil episodes, Anya Epstein and Dan Futterman for Adele), but of course Epstein and Futterman are in charge of the show this year, the writers all communicate, and Warren Leight made it clear in our conversations last year that Byrne has a better handle on Paul than anyone else who works on the show. So this is all planned, and part of one big tapestry. And in this episode, Paul is horrified by Sunil, and afraid for what he’s going to do, and in the Adele episode he’s blase and convinced he’s getting through to a man who is plainly a ticking time bomb. (He even parrots the “pushed past her” garbage.)
And obviously much of that is the self-destructive thing. Paul has always seemed a much smarter, wiser, more likable man when treating patients than when he’s the patient himself, and this week he’s acting out against his discovery of Adele’s pregnancy and how it shatters his transference fantasies. He’s clinging to what Sunil said at the end of the session about coming back for one more week, and to his own identification with Sunil, but a part of him probably wouldn’t mind Sunil doing something just bad enough to cost Paul his license without causing significant harm to Julia or the kids.
But I felt as relieved when he called Julia as I did when he finally got April to go to the doctor last season. This was very, very bad, and whatever sympathy I’ve had for Sunil in recent weeks dissipated in this one, from Julia’s visit in the prologue (Sonya Walger did a good job of playing a character who probably embodies some of the unlikable qualities Sunil ascribes to her, but also isn’t the monster he insists she is) through the discussion of his tantrum over “Finding Nemo,” where the blanks he left in the story imply something that would have upset the kids well before Julia even came in the room.
Their final session ought to be really interesting. As with various actions Paul undertook with April last year, the call to Julia was something he absolutely had to do, but it will likely undo whatever bond they developed over the previous six weeks of therapy.
FRANCES
“My sister’s dying, and I’m angry at her!” -Frances
This one was interesting in the perspective game, because for much of the episode, I found Frances to be every bit the insufferable drama queen that she said her daughter took her for, and then Izzy’s 30 second cameo in the waiting room – where she paused from delivering grave news about Tricia’s condition to make a bitchy comment about the futility of her mom’s therapy – almost completely tipped the sympathy scales back in Frances’ favor. I mean, I can see why Izzy might respond this way, but something about the way she did it, and the timing of it, was really off-putting – and deliberately so, I would think.
This was one where Gabriel Byrne was particularly superb. We still don’t know very much about his therapeutic relationship with Patricia, but his reaction to all this grim news about her prognosis told us all we need to know: Paul cares deeply for this woman he hasn’t seen in nearly 20 years, and it hurts to hear that she’s about to die.
JESSE
“Why don’t they want me in their lives? What is so wrong with me? I don’t understand. Am I that awful?” -Jesse
Where Sunil and Frances both come off as far less sympathetic than they believe themselves to be, Jesse’s self-delusions are a bit more innocent. He can’t clearly see the way the visit with his birth parents went the way Paul can, nor can he imagine why his adoptive parents, or Nate, or anyone else might love him, but he’s not actively harming anyone (physically or emotionally) for once. (Well, except the bulimic girl in the waiting room, who immediately feels fat the second Jesse drops the “beautiful just the way you are” line.) He’s just in a lot of pain.
The two previous episodes were in some ways about the limits of therapy – Paul can only do so much about the living situation that fuels Sunil’s anger, and Tricia’s going to die soon no matter what – but where Jesse here also tries to suggest this is all pointless, he seems the most capable of being helped. He looks at his additional 63 years on this earth as a curse, but those years give him a lot of time to figure out that he’s not that awful, that he can be loved, and that he just needs to get out of his own way sometimes.
It’s also interesting that, as with Sunil, Paul is willing to break some barriers for Jesse. He tells him that Max went back to his mother, and he tries to tell him what to do “as someone who cares for you,” even though he views it outside his purview as a therapist. Paul does tend to go the extra mile with his younger patients, of course, but it’s still worth noting.
PAUL/ADELE
“It’s all a crock of shit, anyway. It’s all designed to give powers and thrills to the sphinx-like doctor at the expense of the humiliated patient.” -Paul
Hoo boy.
Paul had a few sessions like this with Gina – I remember the one last season where she complained about how he came in and spewed bullshit and felt sorry for himself – but this was by far the ugliest, most uncomfortable one he’s had thus far with Adele, and their relationship hasn’t been particularly warm to begin with.
Paul enters still fantasizing about a relationship with Adele – a fantasy fueled by her poorly-timed call at the start of the Frances episode – then has that fantasy wrecked when he sees her clutching her swollen belly in profile.(*) He starts off in the evasive, smug Sunil mode and then shifts to the angry Sunil mode. And while I never feared for Adele’s safety the way I do Julia’s, this is about the most disgusted I’ve ever been with Paul, who at various points takes on the worst traits of all his patients. He’s also narcissistic like Frances (while accusing Adele of being the narcissist), and he makes sweeping assumptions about Adele the same way Jesse constantly does with his birth parents, his adoptive parents and the rest of the world.
(*) Question for the eagle-eyed viewers: have they been gradually padding Amy Ryan over the last few episodes and just drew attention to it here, or is this the first of it?
As happened a few weeks ago, Paris Barclay handled the direction on both the Sunil and Adele episodes, and the intensity of both – and the mirrored emotions of both – was palpable.
The season’s final episode of each story doesn’t bring with it a cure, but it usually provides some level of closure to a problem: in season one, Paul confronts Laura, while in season two, he and Gina decide to sever their relationship. Even more than Sunil or Jesse, it feels like Paul’s problems are so myriad and so deep this year that I have no idea how Epstein and Futterman are going to achieve a measure of closure on any of them next week. But I look forward to seeing them try.
And speaking of which, HBO isn’t sending out the last week of episodes in advance, so don’t expect that review to turn up any earlier than Wednesday morning – and considering this is a show I like to think about for a while before I write, maybe later than that.
What did everybody else think?
I was very relieved when Paul called Julia. I was afraid Adele wasn’t getting through to him, but thank God she did. And I don’t know if they’ve been slowly padding Amy Ryan–I didn’t notice she was pregnant until Paul did, yikes!
I agree with you about Paul this week. He was so obnoxious and unlikeable with Adele that it made me ashamed that I was hoping he was right about Sunil (credit Irrfan Khan for making me like the guy). I was as deluded as Paul thinking that because Sunil gave him the bat and because he promised to come back, there was nothing to worry about. D’oh!
I hope there is some light at the end of Jesse’s tunnel next week. He deserves a breakthrough despite his evil little smile after hurting the bulemic girl that way. Also agree that Izzy is a pill, though it’s hard to tell if it’s just a function of age or if what Frances tells Paul is true. Not sure, either, that Paul had a thing for Patricia, but I’m sure he cared about her, as he does seem to for most of his patients.
For some reason Izzy’s comments didn’t really bother me.
Perhaps it was her shaved head, and my affinity for Natalie Portman and her look during the “V for Vendetta” days, but maybe it’s also because she’s been portrayed as a very thoughtful and mature young woman in the stories that Frances has recounted in therapy.
I’m also the child of a slightly narcissistic mother myself, so I may have a natural sympathy for someone in her shoes.
Frances has also recounted tales of Izzy’s willfulness and anger at Frances. She’s definitely complex (like many teens).
Alan, thank you for writing such a thoughtful review – a rarity today. This is an incredible show – and I agree on all your points. Especially FINALLY calling Julia, although, I hope he had the courage to tell her about the the true danger as opposed to whitewashing it.
What also strikes me as odd was Paul’s uncerimoniously dumping his son and his clinging to his phantom illnes. I wish there was time to delve into that issue.
It has been a long time since I have been so mesmerized by a show – this season does not disappoint. I have no clue how they can tie up loose ends on the finale – but I cant wait to see how it plays out.
I’m happy to see Paul so unguarded and even childish in his sessions with Adele. He needs this release, unattractive as it often is, and his willingness to make himself look petulant, petty, and ridiculous tells me that he trusts her and that he’s working hard. One saw him behave in similar fashion with Gina but not nearly as often and not with the same sustained level of intensity. Adele’s use of the word “visceral” was interesting. She’s breaking through his armor and it’s uncomfortable–and ugly. Can’t make an omelette, etc.
Many of his attitudes are pathetic and some even kinda dumb but he’s being honest and she can’t really help him without going there with him. He wants to be mothered by Adele and the sudden disclosure of her pregnancy threw him up against himself in a way he had trouble containing. After spending so many hours keeping it together for his patients and tending to them as resolutely (and elegantly) as he does, I’m happy to see him lose it. And what appeared to be his quick call to Julia following the session with Adele suggests that, appearances to the contrary, he’s making headway–and he’s listening.
I would love to think that Sunil is also headed in this direction as next week will be unbearable to watch if violence is part of the picture. And, apropos of nothing much, it would be cool to see Paul conduct group therapy sessions.
In his favor, I think he made a valid point in reminding Adele that he has not been entirely paralyzed in dealing with his issues: he is pursuing doctors’ opinions, he is actively engaged in his therapy, and he did, I think, the right thing in getting Max back to his mother and step-father. It was good to see him able to acknowledge these efforts as he’s clearly in the throes of a significant depression.
Regarding your comment about your desire to see Paul conduct a group therapy session, I too was thinking about the kinds of therapeutic relationships or issues that could breathe life into the series should it get renewed.
I’d like to see Paul deal with a patient in the throes of addiction.
I felt more frustrated with Adele than I did angry with Paul. I was frustrated that she allowed him to manipulate her and put her on the defensive regarding her phone call earlier in the week, which I sensed was not entirely about Sunil. She was off her game there for a bit, and it made me uncomfortable. Loved how she got back on, though, bringing up her pregnancy point-blank after Paul got all huffy.
I keep watching moments like the one you described as an opening for dramatic uncertainty, where the viewer is in Paul’s position of trying to probe Adele’s reactions to try to gauge whether there’s any romantic interest. I think the writers are trying to create the spontaneity and uncertainty that Paul would be feeling as he tries to probe Adele’s intentions.
And perhaps some of her being put on the defensive is because of a genuine receptivity on her part to his advances? Not likely, but again, as a dramatic effect, I think it has value within the narrative.
I also felt that the tables were turned in this espisode. With Adele being defensive and not in control. And Paul taking charge and asking the questions, at least in the first half of the episode.
I also thought it interesting that she asked, “why do you assume that,” when he said that she was obviously in a relationship, or something to that effect. I’m not clear as to what her real feelings are towards him. This is the first time I thought she might have them. Otherwise it would seem that she’s toying with him, which would be rather unprofessional and out of character for her.
Getting Paul to examine why he reacts as he does to certain issues is part of Adele’s job, so her asking him “Why do you assume that?” fits. It’s also ambiguous enough for us to wonder if there are any other motivations than good psychiatric work behind her question.
I don’t think she’s being unprofessional, though. Getting Paul to own up to his feelings (of inadequacy, anger, whatever) is what she’s supposed to do, and if it takes her using an angry tone or asking a pointed question, she needs to do it. I would like to think a good therapist targets his/her tactics to the patient’s needs, which is what Adele seems to be doing.
OTOH, we do know she is relatively new to her profession, so Paul, with his more extensive experience and knowledge of the therapeutic process, could be pushing her buttons in ways she does not yet know how to handle.
Alan, is there any chance that you could do a closing review, like the one you did to open the season, that synopsizes your thoughts on the season as a whole?
I only read your review of the first few weeks of season three last night, after I completed week five, and found myself wondering whether the strength of the last two weeks had changed your perspective on the season.
I felt this wasn’t as strong a week as the last couple. There was a moment during the Sunil episode where I felt the credibility suffered due to my difficulty in believing that Sunil couldn’t grasp the implications of his threat to use a cricket bat violently against an unsuspecting woman. Paul confronts him directly about it, but Sunil sort of stares at him with a look of total vacancy about how that would be causing Paul alarm. Sunil has clearly shown himself to be an intelligent man with some degree of insight into his behavior, so the fact that he couldn’t even begin to appreciate the morally difficult position he was placing Paul in felt disingenuous. It’s obvious that the show often uses denial as a plot device, but I thought this was going to far.
I also felt that Julia’s character was a little cartoonish in her steadfast refusal to even engage with Paul in a reasonable discussion of the effects that therapy was (or wasn’t) having on Sunil’s behavior. I understand that she’s got to be resistant and difficult, but if she doesn’t engage critically with the problem, then it reeks of dramatic expediency.
I thought the Jesse episode was the weakest that his character has had during the season. I’m not completely sure if it was the acting or the writing that was the culprit, but I felt it was pedestrian. That deep well of emotion that animated his character in previous weeks was missing, so I didn’t find myself believing that Jesse was really feeling what he said he was.
It was one of the points in this season where I felt that Alan’s comments in the preseason review rang true; that the narrow format of the show risks growing stale if they end up repeating formulaic conflicts or issues.
That said, I found myself wishing that they had just one more week beyond next week to flesh out some of these relationships. A happy medium between the first season’s nine weeks and the current format of seven. Considering there is four episodes per week, rather than the five of the previous two seasons, it would seem a happy medium.
I’m still processing the Adele episode, so I may wait a bit to comment with my thoughts on that. I do think they’ve taken something of a risk with the audience’s ability to empathize with Paul’s character this season in those sessions. I know he was petulant with Gina, but there’s an edge to his interactions with Adele this season that feels almost hate-filled. I like the analogy that Adele drew to the relationship between Sunil and Julia, so if it’s meant as a reflection of that, as she suggests, than I get it.
I just have a hard time with the creative decision to constant portray both Paul and his clients in a state of total denial, but I think that would be considered a much more general criticism.
I cannot get enough of this series and lament its end next week! Though I don’t entirely agree with Alan’s take that some of the threads are rehashed over and over leading to boredom, I find many of the viewers’ comments and observations insightful. The beauty of this series is that it CAN provoke such intelligent and sensitive discussion by viewers like yourselves about real life and conflicts, not just production and dramatic performance. With that said, I see Paul Weston (and, of course, Gabriel Byrne who really IS Weston) as the axis around which all characters evolve. His presence is never absent…even in the listening mode or occasions when he is alone, every fiber of his body is working, feeling, processing. Byrne’s ability to nuance feelings almost imperceptible astounds and captivates me…his deep and dark eyes, taut body, erratic and awkward movements, controlled yet passionate voice convey such subtleties of emotion, the likes of which I have never seen in a character role. Byrnes is brilliant, but it is Paul Weston who leaves one raw and, yes, bleeding, but not unjustifiably. Paul Weston is today’s Everyman; his is the existential dance of Hamlet’s “to be or not to be.” Those who feel it is unrealistic for Paul to be in control and generous and sensitive to his patients and then do a 180 with Adele, turning into a petulant, self-centered patient himself are greatly mistaken, for so many of us, troubled as we are, live in this same duality. Paul is beset by loss…divorce, fractured family, aging and the fear of death, lack of self-direction and knowing he is profoundly lonely. The human condition, indeed. That he is a shrink grants him no immunity to pain, nor does it necessarily lead him to helping himself. Why Paul is particularly clinging to his patients in this series far more than in the previous two is evident: he is living through their pain and conflicts vicariously because he is unable to come to terms with his own demons; (we see this in his explosions of anger and indignation with Adele) Through his interractions with his patients, I believe we see the best of Paul Weston…his humanity, generosity, passion and intelligence. Sadly, but not surprisingly, he implodes in the heat of the real world, and it is not by accident that Adele’s subtle manipulations and relentless questionings provoke him to behave poorly. ( I don’t see his behavior poor, in fact,just painfully honest and frustrated.) Up against strong willed, controlling therapists, who, by the way, are women, like Gina and Adele, Paul is constantly reminded of his inablity to help himself, of their smugness and almost seeming lack of passion. I think Paul’s anger is a kind of protest against these kinds of women, albeit they are therapists as well.
Some of the characters seem to be contrived and not entirely believeable, i.e. Jesse and Frances, and some from previous series. Yet it is Paul who makes them more than they really are, embellishes them, adds more life to them than they have; Paul is the puppeteer. pushing strings of the heart, making these otherwise poorly crafted characters fascinating.
There have been comments that constantly portraying Paul and his clients in a state of denial is perhaps not dramatically feasible. Granted, it is tedious, frustrating to the viewer to watch this much adversarial interplay, but without it, there would be no tension, and tension is what Gabriel Byrne creates in his character and his interaction with his patients that enthralls the viewer. I cannot see it otherwise.
Great post, Rochelle. If I were ever teaching an acting class that required the participants to demonstrate “active listening” or other conversational subtlety, I can think of no better example than Byrne’s work in this series.
You also illuminated some of the dichotomy between Paul’s apparent composure when treating patients, juxtaposed with his own sessions which seem to almost be two completely different people.
I took a second look at the scene from the Frances episode where Adele wakes up and calls Paul. She doesn’t seem pregnant to me.
My question about this segment where Adele wakes up and calls Paul is whether it is Adele actually making the call or whether it is Paul’s fantasy of Adele making the call with the only Adele part being the message itself. Can we trust the storyteller’s on this one?
While Sunil’s story has certainly veered in a unexpected direction, the episodes that are most problematic for me are Paul/Adele. Perhaps it is a function of the brevity of a 7 week series, but Paul and Adele’s relationship skipped the simmering stage completely and proceeded to a hectic boil. Paul’s hostility toward Adele (and Gina) is apparent and overblown in my estimation. Likewise, Adele’s response has been totally inappropriate and inconsistent. Her barrage of questions and accusations toward Paul are unrelenting and serve to raise the temperature in the room. While pretending to be the objective therapist, Adele is at once overly aggressive, intermittently passive, and in my opinion, unprofessional. There is no doubt that Paul is unhappy, isolated and burned out but whether or not he is using his relationship with Sunil to “blow up” his career is doubtful. The disparity between Paul the therapist and Paul the patient is not realistic. The Frances story is real and thus not dramatic, almost boring to the viewers. Jesse was depressed this week and the lack of explosive behavior might have bored viewers also. Are we expecting so much drama from this series that we are unable to accept real life therapeutic situations. Granted, drama makes it interesting but also unbelievable. Drama for drama’s sake is not fun.
I agree with you about the accelerated nature of the Paul/Adele dynamic. I think it’s a necessary evil. It’s why I lament that the show couldn’t have squeezed just one more week in, but having read Byrne articulate the stress that the writers experienced in past season, it’s understandable.
The only time it really bothered me was between the first and second sessions. During the first session, it was clear that Paul was only there for the medication refill, so to see him jump into the depths of a therapeutic relationship as quickly as he has seemed a little inconsistent.
I’m new to “In Treatment” this season. I find that I much prefer the Sunil and Adele episodes to the other two. I think the acting is much better, but I’m not sure that’s the only thing that makes those sessions better for me. Maybe it’s a certain lack of subtlety in the Frances and Jesse stories?
I agree that the Sunil and Adele episodes are far more interesting than the other two. Then again, I found episodes 1 and 4 in both of the first seasons more interesting than the middle ones.
When Adele got out of bed that morning to go call Paul didn’t anyone notice how FLAT her stomach was? No sign of a baby bump. Technical error or part of the storyline….??
It’s not flat. She’s wearing an empire-waisted (that’s what you call it, right?) top that’s specifically designed to take attention away from a growing stomach. But I looked at it up close, and there’s clearly something under there that could be a baby bump. It’s not that her stomach is so big in the fourth episode, either, but that it’s noticeable when she puts her hand on it.
The Adele episode was written to give the distinct impression that Adele woke up, lay in bed thinking about Paul, and called him, suggesting that he was on her mind in ways he shouldn’t necessarily be. She even said she wanted to give him the extra time he asked for last week, making no mention of Sunil or professional concerns. It really seemed as if she were toying with a romantic interest in him, right down to her adding the “red wine” to Paul’s fantasy scenario of their dinner together. Her pregnancy blindsided me as it did Paul, and I’m sure it was meant to. I’m also not sure she is NOT interested in Paul. He assumed Adele was in a relationship, but that is not necessarily true. The way she keeps deriding him about being so passive feels like she’s prodding him to act on his fantasy. Anyway, her lack of clarity, ambiguous language, crappy timing, and defensiveness all added fuel to Paul’s fire, and while his anger was overblown, his reaction was much more understandable to me than it was to Alan. I guess I’m not liking Adele very much.
I actually liked Jesse in this one. It’s too hard to watch when he’s being overemotional. In this one he seemed like a real person. I’m still wondering why Paul doesn’t send him to a psychiatrist about his hearing static.
It’s such a projection of his own fears that Paul assumes Adele is not only in a relationship but a “happy” one just because she’s pregnant. He also seems to assume she’s straight. I don’t think he would assume all these things with other pregnant women. If he thinks she’s such a game-player then why would he also think she’s happily coupled? Game-players don’t have great relationships, do they?
If Adele is interested in Paul, she should cancel their therapy sessions and go on a date. I see her as manipulative and attention-seeking. Paul here is shown as a love-addicted codependent who is now her victim, after she “rescued” him, til he loses interest and regains his senses. Even though he acts like a jerk when he’s a patient, I feel great sympathy for him. Though when he confessed his attraction I thought, “sexual harrassment!”
About Julia’s birth control pills, when Paul and Sunil are discussing it, Paul doesn’t say perhaps she is no longer taking them. How would Sunil know? I thought I noticed that Julia had a baby bump (before I knew Adele was pregnant) when Julia left Paul’s office, but maybe it was just the angle–still I feel nothing is an accident on this show–she’s a slender woman.
Would Paul really be in trouble if Sunil hurt Julia? What if he didn’t write about it in his records? What happened with the lawsuit anyway?
I wish, wish that Paul would have an older female patient who is not trying to look younger and that he would date women his own age. His younger patients fall for him, but the stereotype is pushed that older women cannot be attractive. Deborah Winger looks great, but there is not even the thought that he might be attracted to her and she’s obsessed with her age (an “ancient” 51–come on), whereas Paul still can date modelly Wendy. That’s not that common except on TV. There was no clue that maybe he was attracted to Gina–too old I guess. Yet he’s attracted to pretty much all the young females unless they’re minors. I do think men that age are capable of seeing women as people and not just objects, if they try hard enough. I would love to see Paul with someone of his own age and integrity.
Love the show and so sad it’s so short! When I watch it I feel like I’m in therapy–I think I get more out of it then when I was!
Agree with you that Paul and Adele should BOTH cancel their therapeutic relationship and go out on a date.
Paul is very unlikeable this season, and not only with Adele. I felt he should have pulled the alarm with Sunil last week, minimally by calling both Julia and Aruun. But this week, Sunil had a fully developed plan to harm Julia and had admitted to acting out parts of it (as when he snuck into her study, apparently without her awareness). At this point I feel a call to the family is not sufficient, and a call to the authorities is.
I agree that Adele made clear what’s been going on with Paul, why he’s so slow on the uptake with Sunil. But frankly, if Adele is really correct that Paul is using Sunil to blow up his practice, then doesn’t Adele have a responsibility to report Paul? After all, now she knows that there’s a person out there in some danger, and believes that Paul may be allowing a real threat to actually play out due to his own psychological problems. If Adele’s right, then Paul isn’t currently competent to practice and he should be turned in.
And another thing about Sunil (problem is, I don’t get to these episodes until late Wednesday night, unlike Mad Men which I counted the minutes to…) about Sunil, we don’t know much about him, but the more I think about the clues we do have, the more disturbing he becomes. For example, the bengali interludes. It’s not simply evasive to switch to bengali when he’s threatened, he tends to chant. It’s understandable to me why Julia or anyone else would find the way he uses his native language upsetting. It is ominous. I would love to have a translation of what he’s actually saying. Also, there is the ambiguity of what happened to Malini (spelling>). And we also don’t really know what happened to his wife. Why did Sunil have to leave India? Why couldn’t he stay there after his wife’s death? It’s also been unclear to me why, if he’s so unhappy in his son’s home, he doesn’t go back to his native country where he had a profession and a place. At first I thought Sunil was simply a patriarchal type playing out that role here. Now I don’t know-I’m thinking that his background may be more sinister. And of course, Paul has never asked him why he doesn’t return.
And with respect to warning Julia, in this episode we see him simply calling her-we don’t know what he says. As I said in my earlier post, he has an actual duty to warn Julia, if not call authorities. I’m really curious to see how the writers play this out. But make no mistake, with the cricket bat, with the invasion by Sunil into Julia’s personal spaces (her office, her bedroom) with the detailed fantasy of attack and with the actual attack-yes, it was an attack-Paul’s liable for anything Sunil now proceeds to do to Julia. And he should be. (Don’t know why I’m so upset about these last two episodes…)
Paul has asked if Sunil could go back and Sunil said he couldn’t because he doesn’t have money (and apparently no job there to return to).
It does seem like Sunil murdered Malini because she was pregnant and of the wrong caste, so he couldn’t stay with her and he couldn’t let her bring shame to his family.
If Paul truly believes Sunil will not harm Julia simply because he promised to return to therapy and because he gave Paul the cricket bat, then Paul wouldn’t call the authorities because he’d feel he’s violating doctor-patient confidentiality. I’m glad Adele was able to get him to see it differently, and I do believe he told Julia what she needs to know to protect herself and her family.
With only one week left and the Sunil story veering in directions I didn’t expect, I am left feeling very, very frustrated that Paul and Sunil’s sessions haven’t yet addressed where a lot of Sunil’s anger is really directed… at his son, Arun. Arun seems like he has completely checked out and is letting his wife and father, who don’t understand each others’ cultures, fight it out. And no one is happy. What a pussy.
Is it me, or did Paul imply that Sunil may have had a role in his lover’s death years ago? Like perhaps she broke it off with him and he lost it with her.
I’m surprised that no one has commented on Adele’s bed — a single bed, with just one pillow. She may be pregnant, but there is no sign of a significant other.
Incidentally, one reason I find Sunil so interesting is that I had a friend in university who went off the deep end and stabbed his psychiatrist. Until that happened, I had considered him one of the most peaceful people I had ever known. Sometimes these things are not just melodrama, they can be real life.
Yeah, that visual of Adele lying in bed thinking about calling Paul came across as a very deliberate indicator of her current relationship status. Very clear message being sent by the writers. This season feels like it’s begging for just one more week to flesh out some of these dynamics.
This show is addictive, in part because of it’s structure. Keeps you waiting on Paul’s session at the end of the week.