Interview: Lizzy Caplan on the ‘Party Down’ cancellation

Lizzy Caplan got one hell of a rotten birthday present on Wednesday, when her agent woke her up with the news that Starz had canceled “Party Down,” the hilarious but low-rated Starz comedy about a team of Hollywood wannabes working as cater-waiters.
“Happy birthday to me,” Caplan lamented in a phone interview this afternoon, in her familiar sarcastic tone. “I thought I asked for the opposite of that for my birthday. I guess (Starz president) Chris Albrecht misheard me.”
Caplan, like the rest of the “Party Down” cast and crew, wasn’t exactly surprised by the decision, given the show’s microscopic ratings, “But the ratings thing is interesting on our show, because none of the people we know who watch it watch it on Starz, or if they do, they certainly don’t watch it Friday at 10 on Starz. They showed episodes weeks earlier, they streamed them and aired them on other channels. Plus, we were always kind of told ratings didn’t matter, that we were making a tiny, low-budget show. You would think acclaim made up for a lack of ratings.
“Our fans, even though we didn’t have huge numbers,” she added, “were exactly the type of people we were hoping to impress: smart and vocal and funny and almost snobby about their comedy preferences. You look at hugely-rated shows like ‘Two and a Half Men’ that get like a gazillion viewers – I have the sneaking suspicion that not one of them watches ‘Party Down.’ I think if a girl who liked ‘Party Down’ found out that her boyfriend liked ‘Two and a Half Men,’ she would break up with him. I wish we could have reached a larger audience, because more people would have seen it and we might still be on, but it always sort of felt like the appeal for our fans was that the show felt like it was theirs. It belonged to them, and they discovered it, and they told their circles of friends. It was like a secret club of people in the know.
“Of course, secret clubs don’t usually lead to TV show pick-ups.”
Network pilot season took place during the long layoff between when “Party Down” season two finished filming and when it actually aired, and Caplan, like her co-stars, was faced with the choice of taking another job and risking being unavailable should Starz renew the series. Adam Scott went to “Parks and Recreation,” Ryan Hansen did NBC’s “Friends with Benefits,” and Caplan was approached by the producers of the CBS pilot “Mad Love.” She agreed to do it, but only as a guest star whose role would be recast if the show got picked up.
“‘Party Down’ had at once nothing and everything to do with why I didn’t sign onto that show past the pilot,” she said. “If one were to bet on which show, even at that time, would end up on the air, it would probably end up being ‘Mad Love.’ It was one of the more talked-about scripts of pilot season, had a really good cast, CBS was very high on it, and ‘Party Down’ had lost its lead actor to ‘Parks and Rec,’ I think Ryan was gone too, and the fate of our show was in the hands of a guy who showed absolutely zero enthusiasm for it. So there was that on the one hand.”
She called the “Mad Love” pilot shoot an “extremely positive” experience and complimented leading man Tyler Labine as “one of the great comic actors of our generation,” but said ultimately it wasn’t the kind of show she wanted to do.
“It was never about picking that show or ‘Party Down.’ It was more that working on ‘Party Down’ for two seasons opened my eye to the type of show I want to be doing right now, this year. Maybe I will have to think differently next year, I don’t know.
“Because ‘Party Down’ was on cable, we were able to take it much further than a network show. Beyond cursing and showing boobs and dick, we could make it depressing and really really dark, and that’s not as easy to do on a CBS sitcom. Being able to play comedy and drama on a TV show is kind of a dream job for me. I’m more drawn to those kinds of comedies than ones that are just set-up/joke, set-up/joke. Even now, knowing the fate of ‘Party Down,’ if they were to offer me one more shot, I don’t think I would take back any decision that I made.”
Though her now-ex-boss Rob Thomas hasn’t had much luck with his quest to adapt “Veronica Mars” for the big screen, Caplan said she’s pushing for a “Party Down” movie.
“We want it so bad. We could do it for no money, no time. We would do it for free. I just don’t know if we’re legally allowed to do it.”
But she remains extremely proud of the two seasons the show produced, and of the work environment that Thomas and fellow producers John Enbom and Dan Etheridge created, and of the relationships she made.
“John Enbom put it best: ‘They canceled our summer camp.'”
Here’s a clip of Caplan as Casey on “Party Down.” Language decidedly NSFW:
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I love you, Lizzy Caplan.
I want to marry her.
That line is awesome.
Me too.
Now I feel kinda dumb because I like both shows.
“Now I feel kinda dumb because I like both shows.”
You should develop a split personality. Then you can break up with yourself.
Very funny line but while TAAHM is not art, it can be entertaining. Sometimes you want a fine steak and sometimes you want a greasy hamburger. In this case it would be a hamburger with a lot of d**k jokes.
I do not know if I was a help or a hinderance, but I watch all of my starz programming via netflix. Now let’s make that party down movie happen.
I would like to think that they’d work in the Netflix figures since *everything on the network* is on there, but who knows? Nobody’s mentioned them anywhere.
I watch it on netflix too
agreed
If Caplan goes on to another show at all like Party Down, sign me upâ€”I love her as a leading lady, the cute-but-fuckable waitress type and all.
Also, what’s with the trolls?
Good point.
I love Lizzy’s honesty. I loved her in Party Down. Lizzy, I hope even more doors are opened so you can work on film or some great television show (yet to be made) picks you up immediately. You are talented. Best of luck to you. I look forward to seeing you soon on the small or big screen.
What, you didn’t ask her where she appears in the Freaks & Geeks pilot?
“Undeclared”… But DUDE, Alan! Blew that one. And I can’t believe I didn’t ask Sepinwall to ask. Now I feel like a fool. – Daniel
Actually I believe she was in the Freaks and Geeks pilot, just re-watched it and I believe she’s the first girl to reject Eli for the Homecoming dance. Check it out.
Yes, I think that was what confused me. But it’s her mysterious appearance in the Undeclared pilot that has been such an important feature on the Firewall and Iceberg podcast.
I honestly think that 2 seasons is the perfect length for a comedy series, but the interviews I’ve been reading with the cast & crew make me really miss it. Seems like they were really onto something.
The problem is that her character’s arc is not even done, and it’s heartbreaking to see the show end like this.
Reading things like this just make me feel even more depressed that the show was canceled. A Party Down movie would be something I’d watch. Good luck to them all.
I’ve got a big LESBIAN crush on her.
I guess I wasn’t the target audience. That sucks.
I was quoting her character in Mean Girls, not implying anything about her personally.
oh, meg, you’re AWESOME for that one!
Words cannot express how upset that FINALLY there was a tv show that didn’t portray a leading lady as some sort idiotic sex symbol (although she was totally hot) and had a captivating plot with a stellar cast got axed because of ratings. Fuck you, Starz, for not seeing that “Party Down” was a brilliant comedic gem amongst endless hours of bullshit “reality” shows and VH1 specials. Again, fuck you.
BRING ON THE “PARTY DOWN” MOVIE!!!!
Was that clip from an episode I missed?!? I sure hope so!
I too watched via streaming on Netflix.
I will miss this show a lot. I was just getting into it’s rhythm. 2 seasons was not enough.
Plus this was my pick me up after watching “The Wire”.
It’s from second season, third episode, “Nick DiCintio’s Orgy Night” featuring Thomas Lennon and Ian Roberts.
I love Party Down too…
i hope this gets renewed on another network. such an original, capable, funny show, with so much more to offer.
Sad. I always watched on Netflix.
Alan and others – is the “guerilla pilot” shot in Rob’s backyard available anywhere?
I just finished watching the show on netflix..am dying for more…can’t believe just cutting it off like that
A Party Down movie would be incredible. I hope they do it.
i also watch the show via netflix and rewatch…via netflix ha…its hilarious and smart and i’m sad its not making it to a 3rd season. it’s a shame that many of the well-written, witty and often quirky programming given high regards by critics, never get the longevity that they deserve! i love lizzy caplan’s below quote…and i think i would have to agree with that statement…taste in music, film and yes…tv matters in relationships!
Do a Party Down movie! I just finished watching both seasons for the first time on Netflix and this show is hilarious. I also just found out this show was cancelled. That sucks. Of course the ratings are terrible, the show is on Starz. Who actually gets that channel?
I was looking forward to more great episodes. Also had no idea it was created by Paul Rudd and he’s pretty awesome. All for a Party Down movie!
I looove Party Down! So disappointed there won’t be a third season!!
I love Party Down!! So disappointed there won’t be a third season :( lol @ secret club…
I’m so disappointed!!!! The show left everyone hanging!!! There has to be a get season 3 so the show can have a proper ending.please call I beg the producer(Fred savage). Please please please!!!
My God. This is such bullchips!!! I’m so freakin outraged knowing that I just finished the second season of this show only to find out that when I look online, I’ve been out of the loop for about a year and a half late. This show is by far one of the funniest shows I’ve watched in a long while. If I had only known that this show even existed, I probably would have watched. I’m usually too busy watching all the awesome showtime shows. If Starz would finally make a decent program worth watching instead of all these asinine concept television shows, written by some moronic idiots, I might pay attention to what this particular cable TV station has to offer. So as to STARZ, GO SUCK YOURSELVES
I absolutely loved the Party Down down and it really fucking blows that it has been cancelled this type of series is one that I could watch over and over it’s kind of underrated but that’s the glory in it and that is why it doesn’t have tons of views but is also why it is such an eXtremly remarkable show. I’ll keep watchin season 1 and 2 over and over for a long time. p.s. lizzy caplan you are sooo fine!!