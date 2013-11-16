Is Seth Rogen bringing ‘Preacher’ to AMC?

“Preacher,” Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon’s epic comic book mash-up of Westerns, Southern Gothics, black comedy, metaphysics and good old-fashioned horror, has been trapped in Hollywood development hell since the late ’90s. Every few years, a new white knight turns up to rescue it: first Kevin Smith (to produce a movie version that might have starred James Marsden in the title role), then Mark Steven Johnson (who wrote an aborted series version at HBO), and more recently Sam Mendes and D.J. Caruso (each briefly attached to an attempt to make a “Preacher” movie). Now, two new saviors have appeared, and they are…
… Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg?
Earlier today, Badass Digest’s Devin Faraci reported that the screenwriting duo, who made their directorial debut with this summer’s “This Is The End,” will be making a “Preacher” pilot for AMC. Rogen himself offered a few not-so-cryptic tweets – one referring to how “seven years of hard work are about to pay off,” the other namechecking several “Preacher” supporting characters (including, yes, John Wayne himself) – suggesting Faraci is on the right track. An AMC rep said they “can’t confirm right now,” but there appears to be at least some fire behind this smoke.
Now, there’s a reason it’s been nearly 20 years since the first issue of “Preacher”(*) without a film or TV adaptation getting close to production.
(*) “Preacher” For Dummies: Jesse Custer is a handsome young Texas reverend with a dark past and a deep love of John Wayne movies who becomes bonded with a creature known as Genesis – the offspring of an angel and demon – that at times makes him as powerful as God Himself. As Jesse, his ex-girlfriend Tulip and their new friend Cassidy try to figure out why he has this power, what to do with it, and why God appears to have forsaken His kingdom, they cross paths with saints, vampires, serial killers, many many inbred people, the Army and a global organization with their own ties to the Almighty.
It’s not just that it’s a sprawling narrative that can’t be easily squeezed into a two-hour movie (though Smith and Scott Mosier’s original plan was to simply adapt the first story arc), but that “Preacher” is a mix of so many disparate tones and styles that have no business being pushed together in this way. It’s a series that can present a straightforward, thrilling action sequence in the same Monument Valley location where Wayne and John Ford made so many classic Westerns, but also one that has much fun at the expense of a recurring character known as Arseface, because, well, he looks like this. It revels in its graphic imagery (particularly in the downward physical spiral one of its main villains endures) and wildly blasphemous (which makes me stunned an ad-supported operation like AMC would consider it), but also incredibly sincere in its emotions.
There are only a handful of creative types in the business I would think would even have a prayer of taking “Preacher” from the page to the screen, and I would not have necessarily put Rogen and Goldberg on that list. They’re comic book fans, but they struggled to adapt “The Green Hornet” to modern times – though some of that difficulty came from casting Rogen as the hero, which presumably will not be happening here – and this thing is going to be a monster to wrestle down, even if AMC lets them get away with even half of what Ennis and Dillon did. Even on the network that just gave us “Breaking Bad,” for instance, will they be able to pull off all the widescreen Western iconography?
That said, my expectations would be much lower if I hadn’t seen and liked “This Is The End,” which is itself a blend of tones and styles that should not work together, shifting from autobiographical self-satire to genuine metaphysical dread. (There’s some of that in their “Pineapple Express” as well, minus the demonic phalluses so prevalent in “This Is The End.”) I’m skeptical they’ll be able to make it work, because “Preacher” seems designed to defy adaptation, but there are at least traces of the skills needed to pull it off in some other things they’ve made. And if they’ve really been trying for seven years to make this happen presumably they’ve thought long and hard about what parts of the comic can be adapted and what needs to be thrown out immediately.
What does everybody else think? If “Preacher” is ever going to make it to the screen, do you think these are the guys to do it? Does the success of the gore-filled “The Walking Dead” suggest AMC won’t be squeamish about at least some of the comic’s most infamous imagery? And in terms of actors who are the right ages now and might be amenable to doing TV, who would you like to see as Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy?
This is the comic that pulled me back in after a sabbatical, and in turned pulled a bunch of first time comic readers in from all of the passed around trades. I so want it to succeed and knowing how much Rogen loves comics is a good sign. But they will have to censor so much of Garth’s wicked sense of humor to get it on AMC.
Now if only someone would adapt Enni’s “Hitman,” which I enjoyed even more!
Sigh. Of course I meant to type “Ennis’s” Hitman.
Josh Holloway, Taylor Shilling, Dominic Monaghan, Sam Elliot, Hugo Weaving, James Franco: Jesse, Tulip, Cassidy, Saint of Killers, Herr Starr, Arseface (typecasting, but for them an easy get)
Josh Holloway is probably too old for Jesse, but he would have been perfect 10 years ago.
Britt from Terriers could be a pretty good fit for Jesse.
I just recently saw This is the End and much of it doesn’t work that well, but you have to respect the effort. It has enough chuckles and outright funny moments to be notable, but it sure meanders around more than a couple ideas in search of an actual point.
As for Preacher, yeah good luck. There’s no reason why, in consideration of all the ridiculously-impossible series that have already been brought to bear, that this wouldn’t work with the right people involved. But that said, it has enough question marks to keep it in development hell forever. And considering how mediocre AMC’s roster has been since Rubicon was cancelled, I have really low expectations for this. AMC isn’t the place to go if you want to piss off every special interest in existence.
Seems unlikely they can pull it off, but I’d rather have them trying than anyone who’s previously been on the project. I’d love to see what, say Danny Boyle would do with either this or Ennis’ Hellblazer run.
I love Preacher, it’s one of my favorite comics. But I doubt that even AMC has the courage to make it as blasphemous as it is.
That said, I don’t think it’s creative blasphemy to try making it. Good luck.
Preacher is not just simply blasphemous, nor politically incorrect or whatever. It f*cks blasphemy in the a*s with sand and pepper, sticks a giant piece of dynamite in the gaping hole and blows the thing to a million tiny pieces altogether.
There are so many ways this could go wrong…This could be as much a biblical failure as the subject matter itself. And don’t get me wrong, I love Preacher in all it’s weirdness.
Anyway, if (and it’s an “IF” of the size of Godzilla on steroids), this thing sees the light of day and a timeslot on AMC’s Schdule, the PTA is going to go completely nuts. I want to see their reaction. You kjkonw… To have a good laugh at their rants and gesticulations and yell names at them in the process…
I would have thought FX to be a better fit, as Preacher shares some “modern-day cowboy” elements with Justified and some “over-the-top horror/comedy” with American Horror Story.
Speaking of Justified, how about Jere Burns as Cassidy?
Could be good, though I’d be happier if the show was going to be on HBO or something.
I liked (didn’t love) the comic, so I wouldn’t be too bummed if they cut some of the odder stuff.
I’m not sure how well Preacher is going to hold up. I just read the first trade, and while I’m sure it was daring and innovative in the 90s, it seems to be trading off of themes that have been done much more effectively elsewhere.
Yeah, the first trade pretty much sums up every 66-issue comic series … not. (You made me think ’90s.)
Read the rest or don’t, that’s up to you, but you have no idea where it’s going at this point.
maybe in some way they have figured out the key to finaly translating preacher to other media at long last since given some of the material in ts more perfect and better as a tv series. after all amc did okay the walking dead. besides who could pass up seeing some actor daring to place arseface. and clint eastwood or Jarver Barden for the saint of killers
though sadly if amc dares to okay a series they would wind up having to censor some the things. like proably Herrstar getting crushed by a retarded mountain man version of Jesus . and maybe the saint of killers shooting god himself . hope amc has the guts and lets preacher happen
I think this would make sense for AMC completely. Breaking Bad’s gone, and Mad Men’s on its way out as well, TWD is AMC’s crowned jewel (if not critically, ratings wise), and this would be a very good fit to go with it and vamp AMC’s post BB/MM image as the graphic novel/gore channel.
Anyone but Rogen. His movies suck
Seeing this news inspired me to go back and start rereading Preacher. Wow, if they make this show, Cassidy is going to be one of the greatest roles in television history, even if they don’t go everywhere with the plot that the comic does, but of course much more so if they do.
Maybe that’s the way to get this made: get a big name to commit to the Cassidy role. Would have to be someone with acting chops and charisma by the bucket.
I think he’s too hot right now, but Michael Fassbender as Cassidy would be perfect. He’s the right build, he has the grin, he’ll have no issues with the accent and there’s a serious amount of darkness in him. If he could be convinced to read the thing it might be happen, but honestly I doubt it. If the cast are kept relatively young(by my count Jesse’s 26-28 by the start of the series) Elizabeth Olsen or Juno Temple would both make excellent Tulips, although Natalie Dormer has been so good on GoT I’d be totally on board with her waving a shotgun around. I do think Josh Holloway is too old for Jesse, but he’s be exactly right for Jody, and I would sort of love to see him as complete evil. For some reason I really think Jeremy Renner would nail Jesse, but he might be too old now. Fiiiiinally, I think Russel Brand has to be convinced to play Jesus de Sade. It would be amazing.
Josh Holloway would be absolutely perfect as Jesse. I’ve never really thought about how to cast Tulip, since her appearance is pretty generic in the comic book.
Dominic Monaghan is an interesting choice for Cassidy, and he has the advantage of being Irish. I’d always seen Sting in the role, myself.
But The Saint of Killers would have to be played by Clancy Brown. The role is tailor fit to him.
I love Sam Elliott, i think he’s a fantastic actor, but no one could carry the menace of The Saint like Clancy Brown.
– Rebis
“The Preacher” fans would probably like the novel THE CHRISTIANS, about 2 psychopathic Bible salesmen/serial killers,set during the Great Depression. They save souls then immediately murder the people so they will go to Heaven as pure spirits. It’s good sick fun.