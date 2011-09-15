‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ – ‘Frank’s Pretty Woman’: Big Mac attack

A review of the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” season premiere coming up just as soon as I boil all our denim…
Okay, first things first: major, major, major props are due Mr. Rob McElhenny for having the random but brilliant (if not necessarily wise from a personal standpoint) idea to put on 50 pounds in the off-season. Fat Mac(*) is just a marvelous sight gag – in a way, it reminds me of that “30 Rock” episode where Jenna ate too much pizza over the summer(**), only, you know, real – that makes me laugh every single time I see him, while also standing in nicely as a commentary on the state of the gang. They’re getting older, and dumber, and sloppier – and in Mac’s case, fatter – and while another show might take this as an opportunity for personal growth, “Always Sunny” mainly just observes that they’re all getting too old for this shit, then has them keep doing it anyway, cuz it’s really really funny.
(*) Call it, friendos: is Fat Mac a funnier nickname than Big Mac? I can’t decide.
(**) And gave us one of the all-time great Jack Donaghy lines: “She needs to lose thirty pounds or gain sixty. Anything in between has no place on television.”
Fat Mac also gave me the single funniest scene I watched all summer, in which Dennis (who apparently suffers from a severe eating disorder) and Fat Mac go to the doctor and McElhenny keeps mispronouncing “diabetes,” Wilford Brimley-style(***), then hurts his back trying to lift Dennis. Wordplay, slapstick, a fat guy falling down – it’s all you could possibly want in a comedy scene!
(***) Okay, I need some comedy theory here, folks: why, why, WHY is the Wilford Brimley mispronunciation of diabetes (as “die-uh-BEET-us,” which was slightly different from Mac’s “die-uh-BET-us”) never not funny? Why have all the various diabeetus remixes on YouTube been watched more than a million times? Why am I struggling to finish typing this paragraph without laughing myself into hiccups? What is it about that specific mispronunciation that’s so damn funny?
But “Frank’s Pretty Woman” was terrific beyond the fat jokes. Charlie role playing (here as a denim-clad, blood-puking millionaire) is never not funny, Alanna Ubach was terrific as the extremely gross but successful whore and I liked the callback to Dennis’s crack addiction, as well as Fake Donovan McNabb now being Fake Tiger Woods .
A good start to (based on the other three episodes I’ve seen) what looks to be a strong, strong season of “Sunny.”
What did everybody else think?
The callback to fake Donovan McNabb had me laughing out loud. A fantastic start to the season.
His ‘Just do it!’ at the end of the scene just destroyed me. Who would have thought watching the Cosby Show that Elvin would have gone on to be a running gag on one of the sickest shows on tv.
The blood vomiting was outstanding. And the line “I think that Roxy would have wanted it that way” was brilliant. Great first episode after a mediocre last season
Always Sunny in Philadelphia never winning, let alone being nominated, for an Emmy, is equivalent to the USA being cheated out of the gold medal against the USSR.
And said definitive article on that–the 1972 Olympics basketball final–can be found here:
Fat Mac > Big Mac.
I think the pronunciation is funny because all you have to do is stay it that way and people instantly know what you are referencing, even though it’s an obscure commercial that you have to think most people have never seen.
Colbert has had some Wilford Brimley bits on his show, too.
Don’t forget the brilliant Brimley spoof that Colbert did for “Strangers with Candy,” an audiobook called “Retardation: A Celebration.”
“Hi. This is Wilford Brimley. Welcome to Retardation: A Celebration. Now, hopefully with this book, I’m gonna dispel a few myths, a few rumors. First off, the retarded don’t rule the night. They don’t rule it. Nobody does. And they don’t run in packs. And while they may not be as strong as apes, don’t lock eyes with ’em, don’t do it. Puts ’em on edge. They might go into berzerker mode; come at you like a whirling dervish, all fists and elbows. You might be screaming ‘No, no, no’ and all they hear is ‘Who wants cake?’ Let me tell you something: They all do. They all want cake.”
Part of the reason I find it so funny is the aggressive way Brimley mispronounces it. He puts so much emphasis on the “BEET” syllable that I feel like he’s doing it on purpose just to prove a point. I have this scene of the taping of the commercial in my mind:
BRIMLEY: …die-uh-BEET-us–
STAGE MANAGER: Uh, Mr. Brimley, it’s die-ah-BEET-ees
BRIMLEY: Huh?
STAGE MANAGER: It’s, pronounced die-ah-BEET-ees, Mr. Brimley.
BRIMLEY: Are you over 18, kid?
STAGE MANAGER: Um… yes.
BRIMLEY: Good, so no one’s gonna bust you for rape if you go fuck yourself. So why don’t you go do that right now, and make sure you’re laying on that goddamn dictionary of yours while you’re doing it.
STAGE MANAGER: [walking away, head down, muttering to himself] It’s “lying” not “laying,” you mustached basset hound.
I always thought Wilford Brimley’s pronunciation was a country-thing, but it’s actually very close to the alternate/second pronunciation at Merriam-Webster’s website. Go figure.
I don’t know the Brimely reference, so that isn’t why it’s funny for me. I just thought it a case of Mac being clueless about anything to do with health and his body.
Fat Mac for the win. Big Mac just likes chimicangas. Fat Mac will share his insulin with you.
At the end credits I was desperately hoping Dee would run back and take the wad of cash from Roxy.
I thought Dennis was going to go back and steal her crack!
Sunny’s biggest laugh ever was when they actually recognized Elvin from “The Cosby Show” – the callback might have been the second biggest.
I just died laughing with this episode…one of the best in a while…it was just incredible.
I definitely agree..Fat Mac is too awesome. No restrictions! hahaha
what’s up with charlie wearing the “san juan Islands washington” shirt???
Roxy played Franks daughter in Renaissance Man (1994) and now their making out on Always Sunny. GD this episode was funny. Macs insulin shots, Elvin cameo, Charlie with the SNL blood vomiting.
Tommy Bahama is going to love the publicity.
The more I think about the episode, the funnier it gets. Charlie’s line of “made a decent penny in boiled denim, but mostly bridges” was unreal. Everytime he roleplays it can’t not be funny.
I know this show offends a lot of people… but from the pure LOL factor, there isn’t a funnier show on TV.
I’ve been saying “Fat Mac” to my friends instead of “Big Mac”. The McDonald’s connection is just a little too obvious for me. Plus “Fat Mac” just sounds funnier.
And I’m not sure which moment I preferred: Charlie vomiting fake blood or Mac’s pronunciation of “diabetes”. Great stuff.
Also, Fat Mac is better because it’s less PC than Big Mac, where Big is a euphemism for fat. My 2 cents.
My vote is for Fat Mac.
Charlie puking blood had me cry-laughing, it was amazing. Even harder when he explained he’d eaten a bunch of blood capsules.
The Gang is back! They keep saying this is their best season yet, they’re off to a solid start of proving that.
Sorry to disagree Alan, but I thought the blood vomiting scene was funnier. It was funny from a slapstick perspective while it was happening. (That poor actress was just coated in fake blood vomit.) Then the reveal (in typical casual Sunny fashion) that Charlie ate the blood capsules, just killed me.
I was laughing so hard during the puking scene I couldn’t hear everything but didn’t Charlie mumble something about having consumption? I’m still laughing.
I vote for fat mac – big mac just too cliche
I also think there was something about one of his constituents poisoning him, too. Charlie misusing vaguely legal/anachronistic words is always hilarious.
Just a fantastic season premiere! **(I had been at a comedy show earlier last night, so I had expelled quite a bit of laughter) I preface my comments b/c I need it to be known that I STILL laughed so damned hard/loud at the Sunny premiere! Fat Mac is nothing short of brilliant, and good to see the group IS growing… of course, for THIS group, “growth” would be considered a regression of socially acceptable behavior.
The comedy rule of 3 was also disproved– Charlie vomiting on his date 3 times had me laughing EACH time– then out of nowhere, on Frank– I had to muffle my laughter so I didn’t wake up my roommate.
If this was the “weakest” of the 1st 4 eps, I can’t even imagine what’s in store for the rest of the season. (Oh, and Alana Ubach can do no wrong in my eyes! Viva Beakman’s World.)
Oh shit, I didn’t even realize that was the girl from Beakman’s World! I wonder if she was ever on The Cosby Show?
I thought it was uninspired and without any vision. Seemed like they were drunk when they made it. Quite disappointing.
I couldn’t agree more. I thought this was possibly the worst episode of Sunny they’ve made.
The blood-vomiting scene was great, obviously an homage to “Carrie”
And the “Pretty Woman” call back when they were abandoning the dead hooker in the hallway was one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen on the TV box. It was worth whatever they had to pay for the song…
That Pretty Woman callback had me still laughing TEN MINUTES LATER, and if that ain’t the mark of a home run, I don’t know what is! That plus the hospital scene, plus the hooker, plus the actor, plus Charlie’s vomit, and this episode is suddenly a contender for one of their best ever! I haven’t loved or replayed a Sunny ep this much since the Nightman/Dayman episode in S3! Gosh damn if they keep the funny cranked up this high I might not make it through the season! Felled by comedy diabeetus.
Oh my god! Is that what happens to Michelle when she loses the account? Hooking in Philly?
I almost peed myself when Dennis wanted to “go to John Wanamakers and get Tommy Bahama shirts”. Wanamakers was a famous and huge department store here in Philly and has been closed for like 15 years.
When Frank pulls the jeans out of the boiling water you can see an egg fall out.
They are nothing if not efficient. “Boiled denim” cracks me up every time.
How about “Chubby Mac” or “Tubby Mac”?
Probably my favorite thing about this show is that instead of focusing on one craziness / flaw / defect at a time, like most shows would, always sunny bombards you with their quirks / hang ups / idiocies, most presented nonchalantly. This episode was a prime example of that.
Now I’m no comedy theorist, but I think diabetes is funny because it’s only a slight change in pronunciation. It makes it quirky. It makes you think about things like “Why does he say it like that? does he realize he’s doing it? Did no one ever tell him?”, It’s like a teeny tiny little joke which, when heard repeatedly, only gets stranger, and better.
He didnt gain weight over the summer, he was cultivating mass.
This episode blew me away. I laughed so hard I was sore afterward. Which is promising because I was a bit concerned after last season that the show might have been losing its touch. But this is looking like it could end up my overall favorite season since the 3rd season. Makes me feel kind of bad for DirecTV’s customers though, since they’ll probably be losing FX soon. I’m glad to be an employee and subscriber of DISH Network where we have a long-term contract with Fox and are always adding on to the services (like the Blockbuster Movie Passs for instance). I can see a lot of angry DirecTV customers looking elsewhere soon.