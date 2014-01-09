It’s press tour time (but not for everyone)

Today marks the beginning of the winter edition of the Television Critics Association press tour, which I explained at length (adapting an old Star-Ledger column on the subject) at the start of the last one in the summer. Ordinarily, I would be buckling in for two weeks of press conferences, interviews, awkward working parties and the rest of the fun, excitement and strangeness that is the TCA’s semi-annual gathering.
This looks to be another interesting one, filled with stars both familiar (HBO has Julia Roberts coming today to discuss Ryan Murphy’s adaptation of “The Normal Heart,” plus the guys from “True Detective”) and new (Tatiana Maslany makes a triumphant return in front of the group who gave her an award in the summer), some network presidents with lots of stumbles to explain (maybe ABC’s Paul Lee will resort back to cross-dressing sitcoms?), the possibility of lots more Netflix discussion, etc.
Unfortunately, I went and broke my ankle yesterday morning, so I remain here in beautifully frigid New Jersey while the rest of the TCA has their start of summer camp-style reunion this morning. Dan will be covering the tour on his blog, and so will Liane, but I have to sit this one out, preferably with my foot elevated. If any particularly interesting news comes out of the tour, maybe I’ll attempt some analysis from my perch 3000 miles away, but mostly I’ll be focusing on reviews, including some shows I probably wouldn’t have had time to cover if I was in Pasadena. Silver linings!
