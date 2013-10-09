Jeffrey Katzenberg + $75 million = 3 more ‘Breaking Bad’s?

Nobody likes saying goodbye to their favorite shows. Even if they end perfectly, I suspect there’s a part of most of us who would love for there to be more episodes, more stories, involving the characters we came to know and love.
Not many of us, though, have Jeffrey Katzenberg’s kind of money, nor the audacity to offer $75 million to produce three additional episodes of “Breaking Bad.”
According to Variety, Katzenberg told a group of TV executives in Cannes that he offered to pay for three additional hours of “Breaking Bad” for a total of $75 million, which he would have then streamed online for a month as daily six-minute segments, charging viewers between 50 and 99 cents per installment.
“I said (to them), ‘I”m going to create the greatest pay-per-view television event for scripted programming anybody”s ever done,” ” he told the crowd at Mipcom.
Of course, Katzenberg then found out how definitively “Breaking Bad” was going to end, and that put a kibosh on the idea. (Since the news broke today, various fans – and even one “Breaking Bad” writer/producer – have been suggesting unresolved stories these episodes could have dealt with, from Jesse’s attempt to go to Alaska to Huell’s time in the DEA safe house.)
What’s fascinating about this is that Katzenberg’s impulses are coming from two different places at once. On the one hand, he’s a (ridiculously wealthy) “Breaking Bad” fan who wanted the story to continue a little longer. On the other hand, he’s also a savvy executive who saw an opportunity to try out a new business model and potentially reap an enormous reward from it.
When I was a guest on The B.S. Report a couple of weeks ago, Bill Simmons asked me if I would pay sixty bucks to get to watch the “Breaking Bad” finale two nights early on pay-per-view. I said I would feel annoyed that AMC was going for a cash grab after five seasons of providing episodes to me for just the cost of my cable subscription, but also admitted that I would have paid that amount. And though I wouldn’t love seeing “Breaking Bad” cut into six-minute segments, nor having to watch on my laptop versus my big flatscreen TV, I suspect I would’ve paid the 15 to 30 bucks Katzenberg would have charged me for these additional installments. And I doubt I’m alone in this.
The business is changing so rapidly, and there are now so many opportunities to make content available in new ways – and at new cost structures – that I would be surprised if we don’t see someone actually pull this off within the next five years. It’s going to require the right TV show – one with a passionate fanbase willing to pay extra – and it’s going to require someone getting in way ahead of time to ensure the ending allowed for it(*), but if the planets align just so, this will happen. And if the audience goes along with it, it will happen more and more and more.
(*) Had Katzenberg reached out, say, a year ago, I could imagine a circumstance where Vince Gilligan and company produced three extra episodes leading up to the events of “To’hajiilee,” and then “Ozymandias,” “Granite State” and “Felina” would have been the episodes streamed online. And it would be a lousy way to watch those episodes, but it would have made an enormous profit for everyone involved. But there are other shows with less definitive conclusions – “Friday Night Lights,” or “The Shield” – that would allow for new episodes to be created after the last one that aired on television.
To quote Walter White, there is gold in the streets, just waiting for somebody to come along and scoop it up. Jeffrey Katzenberg tried, but he was too late. He won’t be the last.
What does everybody else think? If/when someone tries this experiment for real, would you pay?
Like most BB fans, I wouldn’t hesitate to pay to watch, but this still rubs me the wrong way.
Seriously, I wonder how much money AMC would have made if they did the $60-to-watch-early thing. If even a fifth of those who watched the finale did this, it would’ve been north of $120 million.
I’m glad content creators haven’t figured out how to maximally leverage when they have a “must-see” show. What that means though is that we are really, in terms of pure economics, getting content for less than its true value. We want this deal to keep on rolling (and for that matter, some people just want to steal content via torrent, which kinda makes me sick), but in game theory terms we are on thin ice.
I would pay triple that an episode for a Deadwood return.
I have heard of some interesting things happen via Kickstarter. Have people tried to do that with things like Deadwood (or Party Down, or Firefly, etc.)?
Deadwood is impossible to restart now.
Too many actors, too many schedules. There’s no way you’d be able to get even a quarter of them at one time.
Not to mention they struck all the sets nearly a decade ago.
While it is impossible to start Deadwood again. Deadwood fans have a ray of happiness just the “thought” of more Deadwood.
JREINATL: At least some of the sets are still around. Tarantino used them for Django Unchained.
I agree, though, Deadwood would never happen because the actors would simply be too hard to wrangle.
Yep. Count me in here too.
I don’t like the 6 min clips. I would rather just pay $20 and get to watch the whole episode at once. Other than that, I can absolutely see this happening within 5 years
I would pay $20 for a satisfying resolution to LOST instead of the end we got. Maybe just Hurley and Ben talking to some new recruits about their crazy island home.
While you’re obviously making a joke, you do raise an interesting point about “do-overs.” Say some show’s creator says, “We messed up, and here’s why. And we found a way to rightfully end the story. I’m getting everyone back together. Here’s X new episodes with a different series finale.”
Would you pay?
I can’t think of a TV example that did this, but I know Rocky V eventually giving way to Rocky Balboa is a movie example that both existed and worked out wonderfully.
Now let’s start making a list of recent TV series that warrant a do-over…
What if HBO raised there price for the months Game of Thrones aired by like $5?
Netflix could milk like 3 months out of people for every show but instead everyone could drop after 1st month? Maybe numbers stay around the same though.
For the right show I would. Breaking Bad is the type of show I would.
Considering that a lot of people came in to Breaking Bad via Netflix binge watching, I wonder what Breaking Bad would’ve been had it been a Netflix property.
I would’ve torrented it after the episode was complete.
Yep.
Do it, JK! Walt wakes up in a prison hospital and Jessie is outside with a huge magnet.
Or Donal Logue is outside Walt’s cell with the same pals he brought to visit Otto….
Wow thanks Katzenberg, come in and offer just as the show is scheduled to end. Had you decided to offer this in 2011, Breaking Bad would’ve had an additional TEN episodes and the show would’ve had a full Season 5 and a full Season 6.
Too little too late.
Honestly, I think this would put a lot of people off getting hooked on shows in the first place. There are already people who never watch shows in their early stages, because they’re sick of things getting cancelled and the stories not being resolved. Wondering if network or cable shows were going to suddenly charge me extra to see how they turned out would just make me annoyed and, unless I was already hooked, I’d maybe avoid any show that seemed likely to do this. I mean, young people are already watching a lot less TV, can TV execs afford to lose more viewers?
Now, charging for extra webisodes, which just gave extra stuff not directly related to the ending (for instance, What Huell Did Next or How Saul Settled Into His New Home or even The Adventures Of Flynn And His Pals) – yeah, that could be monetised.
My guess is if Katzenberg gave the money to AMC, the AMC “braintrust” would’ve found a way to siphon some of it for another season of The Killing. Ick!
I think I don’t appreciate Katzenberg trying to Stringer Bell up on my programs.
“How’s that other thing? You know, errbody lil’ depressed right?” – Stringer Bell s01e06
Katzenberg should offer three bucks to continue Dexter’s post-finale adventures.
Lol
Alan: You really think there could be another episode of “The Shield”? Seemed pretty definitive; anything afterward would have to be resolution for the secondary characters.
It didn’t end with Mackey sitting at his desk staring desolately at nothing, it ended with him getting prepared to do… something. And even if it was only resolution for secondary characters that’s more than enough to work with.
The Shield was definitely an open ended series. There’s plenty to resolve with Dutch, Claudette, Aceveda and Ronnie. But as for Vic? Certainly, it would be interesting seeing how that particular shark would manage to survive.
Or heck, things could be set after Vic’s purgatory in ICE. It’s been long enough.
When you say you’d pay $60 to see the finale two days earlier, might I suggest that what you really mean is that you’d pay $60 to watch it without spoilers? (Maybe the podcast conversation touched on that.) I mean, what’s an arbitrary two days earlier really getting you?
Bragging rights and spoiling it for others. Which is why I absolutely hate that offer.
It would alter the way I watch tv, and not for the better. For instance, I loved the slow, languid, tension building sequence where Walt breaks into Gretchen’s house in the finale.
But if I knew I was paying for the show per second, I would be throwing things at the screen screaming “Get On With IT!!”
To add on, this is one of the reasons I stopped buying comics monthly. A story that could traditionally fit in a like two issues would get stretched out to six issues so they could later sell a collected trade paperback. This is associated with decompressed storytelling. Not only does it take forever for a story to resolve it also becomes very expensive for very little story.
Agreed. Although not entirely untrue of cable subscription now, I think this type of model would make me even more aware of the cost per minute of a show. In which case, it would make me very upset at any filler episodes/scenes.
Since someone already brought up LOST, could you imagine paying for that show by the minute? When basically nothing significant happens until the last 10 minutes of an episode?
I think this is just unseemly on many levels.
With so many people struggling financially to have an insanely rich man discuss this like it’s throwing money at content so he can see more episodes, well it’s gross and rubs me the wrong way.
And to spout this kind of nonsense – about a show that is such a focus of critical and artistic accolades – to cheap it out with a pay model that he’s stolen from, well, everyone online, more gross and just plain wrong.
Maybe it’s just me being annoyed but hello, this is why the movie industry is so clueless. Television has become this wonderful place where creatives come to play and flourish. Throw money at it-itis seems to be the modus operandi currently of the movie business.
I feel alienated, annoyed, peeved. Blech.
Agreed completely. I experienced a moment of relief from my dread when I continued reading the article and realized it wasn’t actually happening with Breaking Bad but then there’s the fact that the option is still out there for future shows and also with Alan apparently on board with it… well you’ve got my least favourite article of the month.
Like you said, leave it to the film industry and allow TV to continue as is. Stop trying to find ways to molest it.
Erika, well said, and I agree completely. I also resent the idea of getting people hooked on something via one model — their cable subscription — and then making them pay more to get some sort of special content through another model. This is a bit like having to listen to a DVD commentary, or buy an additional season in comics form, or happen to be at a panel at ComicCon to hear a creator explain something that wasn’t well explicated on screen. I don’t think it’s wrong to want my tv shows to completely unfold *on my tv*.
ITA with you, Erika. Katzenberg wanted more eps for his enjoyment and he wanted more money for his wallet out of the wallets of people far less fortunate than him. Screw that.
Hopefully Katzenberg doesn’t go to his backup plan to give the Dexter producers 75 bucks to make crap about Dexter killing people with chainsaws…
I’m pretty sure Wozniak is a Firefly fan…
If it were Breaking Bad, yes. Otherwise, doubtful.
Honestly, I’d pay a little more just to follow what happens to Jesse in the aftermath of his escape. That’s the only loose end I care about. It’s easy for us to all say “he’s going to adopt brock!” or “he’s going to Alaska!” But really, I feel invested in knowing how he turns out, because I don’t see how either of those scenarios would even be possible with no money, no ID, and wanted by the DEA.
For some reason in my head I imagine him going home to his parents and mending fences. And they help him with the legal fallout and maybe he gets some sort of immunity deal. And he finds out where Brock’s foster family is and becomes a sort of big brother to him. I don’t like the Alaska idea, because it ends with Jesse all alone. He needs family, even if it’s just moving in with Badger and Skinny Pete.
While working with police, Jesse was kidnapped and tortured. He cooperated was under police protection. They would likely let him off or he could sue them to oblivion. If he made no money from a settlement, he could sell his story for millions.
I don’t really understand this idea that Jesse might adopt Brock, who had a grandma who already took care of him (and most likely had custody previously, before Andrea went to rehab). I’m sure he’d be well looked after by her and given she lost both of her children, that would be good for her as well – so why wouldn’t social services agree? Hopefully Jesse had Saul put the house in Andrea’s name at some point so that the grandma could move in there to raise Brock away from the bad area.
I like the idea of Jesse in Alaska, maybe becoming an ice road trucker, making new friends and family there far away from his past. That’s the ending I’d like for him.
So we could be watching “Betrayal” in five minute snippets costing $1 a pop? Cool.
Katzenberg is such a jackass. This is also the guy who publicly proclaimed that 3D was the future of cinema and all films should be in 3D. Not because 3D actually enhances storytelling or advances the nature of cinema, but 3D means higher ticket prices = more revenues.
Katzenberg doesn’t give two shits about making anything better. He just wants to fleece more money out of our wallers.
I would never, ever, ever pay for the final xx number of episodes of a show I had loyally watched since episode one. I think that is a cynical exercise in extracting money from loyal fans and I hope it never succeeds. It’s bad enough they are selling all manner of “Breaking Bad”-clad junk in their store.
On the other hand, if, for example, Gilligan and company felt they had some good stories to tell involving loose ends or minor characters or the lives of Walt’s family in the aftermath, I would be interested in seeing those stories. Kind of like “Better Call Saul.” But in 6 minute segments parceled out over a month? That sounds extremely irritating. Moreover, $30 is pretty high for something like that. I would most likely wait to see if it was ever released for dvd/netflix rental.
Sort of like DLC for video games. An expensive show like Game of Thrones could maybe film extended scenes that could be viewed as a bonus that you pay for. It wouldn’t feel like a money grab b/c 1) those scenes aren’t vital to the main story and 2) the revenue driven from the pay-per-scene would be used to offset the costs of filming.
Likewise, a show like Boardwalk Empire that has so many side-worlds going on could use this model for quasi spinoffs. The main show treats Chalky as a supporting character, but the web series takes place with Chalky as the focal point.
Terrific business model.
Terrible storytelling model.
6-minute segments would be horrible, what the hell is he thinking?
“I am the one who…”
*PLEASE INSERT $5.99 USD*
“…knocks!!!”
If they push people too far, it will lead to more illegal downloading. I don’t do it at all currently and I pay for a lot of TV shows on iTunes but if I started to feel cheated, I would think about it for sure.
And on another note, I would absolutely pitch in a bunch for more “Deadwood”. It saddens me that “Deadwood” only got three seasons. The show deserved to go out on it’s own terms.
Write aFans who pay for cable feel they are owed the world and everything in it when it comes to a TV series. If more content was bankrolled and sold AFTER THE FACT… that shouldn’t rub anyone the wrong way. You pay and you enjoy.
I just paid $20/ticket to see Gravity in 3D IMAX.
By comparison, $20 for an hour of streamed-over-the-internet TV seems a bit steep.
Multiple sub-questions exist within the larger question:
1) If I’m a fanatic of something, would I pay? Yes, I would pay for any content for something I’m fanatical about.
Let’s say this is a show that I’m a big fan of, but not fanatical about…
2) But I’d have to know about this going into the final season/stretch of episodes. So, in essence, if the question going into the last Breaking Bad was “There will be 8 episodes on AMC, then you can pay for 3 more. That 11th episode is the intended series finale. Would you pay for that?” My answer is yes.
3) If it’s some after the fact continuation of a series and the question is, “Breaking Bad just ended with ‘Felina.’ There’s a little bit more story surrounding the edges. Would you pay?” My answer is no.
4) Say it’s something that concluded in an open ended fashion in that more story beckons to be told such as Angel or 24. Would I pay? Yes, I would.
Of course all of this assumes the proper price point.
Lastly, since Alan mentioned it. Though the FNL finale ended in a less final way (characters didn’t die or age up to the point where their future stories wouldn’t fit in with the series), it closed the book on all the character arcs and stories and it was INTENDED as the end of the series. I have no need for them to open that book again, and at the time of writing it, the writers deemed this the end of the story. It was written as so and since they ended the story in near perfect fashion, that should remain the end of the story. It’s not like 24 which culminated the events of the series, but clearly set up for more story; or something like Veronica Mars which was written with a cliffhanger and aired amid discussions of a potential movie or another miraculous pickup. FNL ended beautifully. I’m a fanatic of the series and if some movie continuation is made, I’ll pay to see it and likely love it. But if you presented me with this question:
“What would you rather fund – a kickstarter campaign to get the FNL movie made or a kickstarter campaign to ensure the movie never exists?”
My answer is the latter.
Texas Forever.
I should also have mentioned that the breaking it up into six minute installments is a wretched idea…regardless of whether this free or of cost.
A return of “PROFIT”, anyone??? :)
Good lord, you’re an online TV critic and you haven’t figured out how to hook up a tv/roku/whatever to your big screen TV yet?
This is sickening. Our technologies especially the internet have democratized us, reducing and in various ways eliminating traditional coasts and at every single moment there’s some asshole trying to create “a business model” that works = how can I control this.
FIREFLY!!!
FIREFLY!!!!!!!!!!!
you know all you need is a $10 cable to hook up a laptop to a tv alan?
I would have waited for the DVD’s. No way I’m watching Breaking Bad in 6 minute segments streaming online, where my internet connection won’t be able to give me a true HD experience.
“Had Katzenberg reached out, say, a year ago, I could imagine a circumstance where Vince Gilligan and company produced three extra episodes leading up to the events of “To’hajiilee,” and then “Ozymandias,” “Granite State” and “Felina” would have been the episodes streamed online.”
Yeah, makes me wonder how much of a fan could he really have been. If he really was a fan who would spend 75 mil for 3 extra eps, why wouldn’t he have made an offer like that a year ago when they could have made extra eps. Just seems like he’s using the term fan to hide the fact that this seems largely like a jump on the bandwagon cash grab.
F that. I would not pay. Ridiculous imo. I had absolutely no problems watching the finale more than a week after it aired…but I suppose that is what a newborn does to you. Even without the new kid though, I can wait, there are PLENTY of movies, television, books, and video games that I already do not have time for, why waste my money for this one.