John Oliver leaves ‘The Daily Show’ for HBO series

Danger! Danger! John Oliver has parlayed his superb turn as fill-in host of “The Daily Show” into a new weekly topical comedy series for HBO.
According to HBO, Oliver’s show will debut in 2014, “presenting a satirical look at the week in news, politics and current events,” and air on Sunday nights. (Presumably at 11, since HBO tends to fill the previous two hours with scripted series.)
This move also means that Oliver will be leaving “The Daily Show,” where he has served as Senior British Correspondent since 2006.
“I”m incredibly excited to be joining HBO, especially as I presume this means I get free HBO now,” Oliver joked in the statement. “I want to thank Comedy Central, and everyone at ‘The Daily Show” for the best seven and a half years of my life. But most of all, I”d like to thank Jon Stewart. He taught me everything I know. In fact, if I fail in the future, it”s entirely his fault.”
While Stewart was out of the country directing a movie this summer, Oliver did a terrific job as replacement host, bringing a slightly more indignant tone to the stories he was covering – chief among them Anthony “Carlos Danger” Weiner’s ongoing public self-destruction – than Stewart would have, and yet still finding the comedy within the anger. Because Stewart seems in no hurry to permanently leave the anchor chair, the show’s brightest stars have periodically moved on to new gigs, whether other talk shows (Stephen Colbert) or sitcoms and movies (Steve Carell, Ed Helms). It was clear after the summer that Oliver was destined to get his own show; now he has it.
What does everybody else think? Are you sad to be losing Oliver’s voice from “The Daily Show,” or are you looking forward to his own full-time project? And assuming there are no additional “Daily Show” defections in the near future, who deserves the next chance to fill in whenever Stewart needs another break?
Both sad to see him go and incredibly excited for the new show. I just got HBO, too, so I can actually watch it!
I’ll miss him on the Daily Show, but having him on HBO will more than make up for the loss. So much of what makes Stewart/Colbert so great is the writing team, hoping HBO will get the right people to make it work.
I’m glad he’s getting his own show, he was excellent.
By far, my favorite is Aasif Mandvi and I hope he’s the next “breakout”. I don’t particularly care for Jason Jones, but he seems to get so many segments that he’ll probably be the next big one.
He wasn’t long for the show once his BFF Wyatt Cenac was gone. Looking forward to seeing what he cooks up!
I just want to see him back on Community…
Well we don’t have to wait too much longer for that. He’s going to be in 8-10 episodes of Season 5.
7 years is a lot of service. As all new corespondents he took a while to get used to but like the others I love him and will miss him. Does anyone know when he is leaving? The farewell segments are always great (see Corrdry’s).
When Stewart retires, Samantha Bee should take his place.
Ugh. Where`s the Dislike button.
I can`t stand Sam Bee. The fact she hasn`t left Daily Show for another project is a testament to her awfulness.
But maybe it`s not her fault. For some reason, the Daily Show can`t seem to cast good women. The exception is Kristen Schaal but she is seldomly on the show. Schaal understands the part of a fake news reporter and does it well. Sam Bee is way too wooden and shrill. Jessica Williams is equally terrible.
Sad to see Oliver leaving but glad that he’s getting his own show. I had my doubts when I heard he would be the fill in host for the summer but he was great.
I also hope that he brings a balance to HBO. Bill Maher has a lot of interesting things to say but it very often gets lost in his smugness. I expect Oliver to bring a less self-important perspective to politics and current events.
Is there any tie-in to his (and Andy’s) podcast The Bugle? Because the way it’s characterized, it could be a dead-on description of The Bugle.
Here’s hoping there are regular pun runs. I’ve always wanted to see John’s face during those.
I admit that I haven`t watched the Daily Show since the first week John Oliver took over. He’s a fine comedian, but he I found him annoying on the Daily Show. Too much screaming and over the top rants. I won’t miss him if I ever start watching again.
The Daily Show has really been declining in quality the past few years (part of the reason I stopped watching). Many of the good actors have left (Rob Corddry, Stephen Colbert, Ed Helms, Rob Riggle and Steve Carell). Of the current cast, I like Aasif Mandvi and Al Madrigal. The rest are okay.
I do miss the Jon Stewart interview though. They are still the highlight of the episodes for me. If I get caught up I’d probably just watch the interviews.
If I ran the Daily Show and could hire anybody I wanted, I’d bring back Rob Corddry, Ed Helms, Stephen Colbert, Rob Riggle and Steve Carrel. I’d make Kristen Schaal a permanent cast member. I’d have John Hodgman and Lewis Black on more regularly. Finally, I’d fire Sam Bee, Jason Jones and Jessica Williams. That would be my dream team.
Oh yes, I like Larry Wilmore too. He should be on more often.
I felt like Oliver’s run was host injected some freshness into “The Daily Show” that it’d needed for awhile. I feel like Stewart’s dangerously close to taking himself too seriously and has been for awhile, though I like him enough that I’m still riding with it. Colbert, imo, has been putting out a stronger show for awhile. In any case, I’m quite interested to see what Oliver does at HBO. He showed he can carry a program himself with the right material.
Jon Stewart is still pretty good. He`s a great interviewer. My only complaint is that he tends to laugh during set pieces.
wonder what that means for Maher
I wouldn`t think anything. Real Time is still plugging along as strong as always.
What would truly make this announcement superb is an accompanying item announcing Andy Zaltzman’s hiring if not as a co-host of a Bugle TV show (probably couldn’t convince HBO to let that happen) but at least as a writer on the new show.
Then they could have a pun run every episode.
I liked John Oliver just fine this summer, except for the interviews, which I thought were lacking critical questions. I watch both the Daily Show and the Colbert Report, but I don’t think I really need another show like these. The Daily Show’s correspondent pieces/appearances are usually the dullest and weakest part of the show for me and have been since both Stephen and Steven left. For the last several years, I have enjoyed Colbert more. It’s funnier and hits a wider range of topics. Colbert has politics, but also science, religion, and art, etc. I find it more interesting and insightful.
” Oliver did a terrific job as replacement host, bringing a slightly more indignant tone to the stories he was covering…”
I think he got away with that because his presentation and demeanor is sort of like a hyper-smart muppet with a British accent. And I don;’t mean that in a disparaging way, but Oliver has this very animated persona that is almost cartoonish at times, even when the things he’s saying are brilliant and hilariously insightful. It takes all the edge off his rather manic tone. Like Colbert, he can be both bitingly hilarious and non-confrontational at the same time. That is really hard to do, especially with political humor.
I’m a little sad that he’s leaving the Daily Show, but HBO, a network where Oliver can use his best neologism, “fuckeulogy” without being censored is a great fit. And since Andy confirmed that the Bugle will still exist, I’m pretty happy.
Jon Stewart needs to acknowledge the departure of John Oliver for his new HBO show.
I will definitely miss Oliver on The Daily Show and won’t be able to see him on HBO unless his series appears on Netflix.