‘Justified,’ ‘Archer,’ ‘Chozen’ part of FX winter schedule

FX has announced a winter schedule that again has “Justified” on Tuesdays starting in January, “Archer” moving to Mondays around the same time, and “The Americans” debuting a bit later. And “Chozen,” which was set to be the first brand-new series to debut on spin-off channel FXX, will instead be paired with “Archer” on the mothership, while repackaged episodes of “Da Ali G Show” will wind up on FXX with “Legit.”
Let’s go one at a time:
* Season 5 of “Justified” will premiere on Tuesday, January 7 at 10 p.m. Usual night, usual window; the most notable aspect of the release is that Jere Burns now appears to be part of the regular cast as Wynn Duffy, which only increases the odds of an eventual “Wynn-ebago” web series.
* “The Americans,” which premiered at the very end of January this year (and whose premiere date was announced separately from “Justified” and the other shows), will premiere sometime in February, presumably again on Wednesdays at 10.
* “Archer” season 5 will debut on Mondays at 10 starting January 13. When some of FX’s other Thursday comedies moved to FXX, they shifted to Wednesdays to get away from Thursday NFL games, but that’s not an issue in winter.
* “Chozen,” an animated comedy about a gay white rapper fresh out of prison – from a production team that combines the creators of “Eastbound & Down” and “Archer” – will debut on Monday the 13th, after “Archer.” The idea is to use an established hit – and an animated one, at that – to launch the new series, rather than pair it with a lower-profile, less-compatible performer on FXX. But the fact that it’s still unclear which show belongs on what channel is not that great for the idea of establishing an identity for FXX.
* “Legit,” the low-key sitcom starring Australian comic Jim Jefferies, will premiere its second season on FXX sometime in February. It will now be paired with “Ali G: Rezurection,” a repackaging of “Da Ali G Show” featuring new introductions by Sacha Baron Cohen.
AH YEAH! Raylan to keep me warm on cold Tuesday night! Good news!
Was there any logic behind not moving “Archer” to FXX? It seems like exactly the kind of show FX created its spin-off network for.
I’m really curious how Ali G will be formatted now that more people are aware of Sasha Baron Cohen. Not that I think everyone who went on Ali G was unaware of what was going on, but there’s an element of trolling that I feel like is needed for his characters to work.
Archer is their highest-rated comedy in 18-49 and doesn’t skew appreciably young. The ratings have gone down for all the shows that went to FXX (Totally Biased has fallen off a cliff), and perhaps they decided they’d rather protect one of their bigger hits more than they’d want to use it to push people to the new channel.
Again, very blurry lines that the Chozen thing has only made more confusing.
Interesting reply to comment, Alan, thanks for it. Worthy of expansion into a whole post?
Glad to hear the ratings have gone down. I refuse to pay extra for FXX and have been missing Sunny & The League. I hope declining ratings will force some change in the future.
Wouldn’t the ratings dip for Totally Biased have more to do with it being up against The Daily Show and the local news now than being on FXX?
This post gets me amped up every year, without fail. Two months! Not sure how I feel about some of the plot details I’ve seen (might be repeating themselves a bit), but Jere Burns being a regular is beyond exciting–assuming he gets better treatment than Rachel and Tim–and these writers have more than earned my faith. Here’s hoping Dewey, Dickie, Limehouse and just about all of the rogue’s gallery shows up at some point this season.
Can’t wait for The Americans, especially after this disastrious season of Homeland so far
The current season of Homeland is great.
To each his own
The Americans is in a league above Homeland. I just hope The Americans can keep the magic going.
I’m almost positive that season 2 is gonna be as good as the first, if not better
Totally agree. The Americans was just plain brilliant in its first season. Can’t wait to see what they come up with in the second (hopefully including Martha’s demise–the one black hole in an otherwise masterful cast.)
I love that you keep the “Wynn-ebago” web series alive whenever you find an excuse. Would be a thing of beauty.
Can’t wait to see The Americans when it comes back. Such great writing and brilliant acting from that show!
So happy to now have season premier date for “Justified”. Love that show & sexy Timothy Olephant!!