‘Law & Order: Los Angeles’ shakeup & other weird TV show revamps

Yesterday was a day of group field trips to various sets, so forgive me for being late to the party on the news about the “Law & Order: Los Angeles” character changes, but I have to ask: what the hell is going on over there?
Earlier this week, “L&O” boss Dick Wolf decided to shake up his ratings-challenged spin-off by kicking lead cop Skeet Ulrich and assistant prosecutors Megan Boone and Regina Hall to the curb. The show still needs a new actress who can look good in a skirt suit while seeming plausible making arguments at a bail hearing, but the lead cop position has already been filled…
… by Alfred Molina, who was already on “LOLA” as one of the show’s two lead prosecutors, rotating episodes with Terence Howard.
Excuse me? Huh?
The idea, according to Wolf, is that Molina’s character was a cop for 15 years, and gets so fed up with aspects of his job in the DA’s office that he decides to ask for his gun and shield back. Howard will now be the sole lead prosecutor.
Let’s leave aside my confusion over how Molina and Howard will now appear in every episode, given that Wolf said he was only able to get actors of their caliber by agreeing to limit the commitment.
I’m mainly puzzled about why a character who, in the handful of episodes I saw, was established as a dyed-in-the-wool political animal with ambitions of higher office, would suddenly throw all of that away so he could fill the Lennie Briscoe slot.
(Also, since I gave up on the show fairly quickly, has this cop backstory been mentioned it previously? Or is it going to first come up in the episode where he changes jobs?)
Another critic at press tour said that Wolf probably figures the ratings are so low that nobody will notice. I certainly consider Molina a more compelling actor than Ulrich, but not enough to bring me back to a franchise I had my fill of years ago, but maybe others will differ.
Still, this abrupt switcheroo reminds me of some other shows that made major changes in mid-stream when something wasn’t working:
• The ’70s version of “Wonder Woman,” with Lynda Carter in the star-spangled bathing suit, originally took place in World War II. When the second season began, the action had jumped ahead to present-day (mainly to save money, since period pieces are more expensive), which worked for the immortal Wonder Woman, less so for love interest Steve Trevor (Lyle Waggoner). So it was explained that this was now Steve Trevor Junior, who had grown up hearing his dad tell stories about Wonder Woman. Not creepy at all.
• One of the many bad comedies that NBC aired after “Friends” was “Cursed,” in which Steven Weber played a guy to whom horrible things kept happening after his girlfriend placed a curse on him. As the ratings sunk in its first and only season, NBC executives decided that viewers didn’t want to watch a show about a guy with terrible luck, and they changed the title to “The Weber Show” and removed all reference to curses.
• At one of yesterday’s set visits, “Cougar Town” creator Bill Lawrence was asked the inevitable question about the show’s horrible title, and he said, “I’ve never done a TV show that I haven’t made one incredible screw-up.” With that show, it was the title. With “Spin City,” it was the idea of splitting the show in two: half workplace comedy about Michael J. Fox’s job as New York’s deputy mayor, half romantic comedy about his relationship with reporter Carla Gugino. Gugino was fine, but it was clear the workplace stuff was much, much funnier, and she was dropped after the first half-season. In fact, one of the very first repeats to air after Gugino was let go actually erased the entire subplot featuring her character, and a brand-new story about Connie Britton and Michael Boatman’s characters was inserted in its place, just so viewers who didn’t know it was a rerun wouldn’t be confused about the back-and-forth formatting. (“Barney Miller” did the same thing, ditching Barbara Barrie as Barney’s wife after a season and spending the rest of its run inside the precinct.)
• A more extreme dumping of a romantic comedy premise came with the short-lived “Almost Perfect” (produced by friend of this blog Ken Levine, who gives his take on this mess here), which was supposed to be all romantic comedy, all the time, in which TV writer Nancy Travis and district attorney Kevin Kilner struggled to make a relationship work given their busy careers. CBS liked Travis, but for some reason disliked Kilner and made a second season renewal contingent on dumping him and turning it into a show about a wacky career gal having dating misadventures. The revamped, “Mary Tyler Moore”-ish version had the misfortune of being part of a disastrous CBS Wednesday lineup whose other pieces (the brilliant “EZ Streets,” the horrid “Public Morals”) were gone within a week or two, and CBS pulled it after the new season’s first month.
• Before “Friends,” Matthew Perry starred in a short-lived FOX sitcom called “Second Chance,” about a man (Kiel Martin) who dies and isn’t good enough for Heaven, nor bad enough for Hell, and so gets sent back in time to counsel his teenage self (Perry) and make him a better person. Nobody watched, but FOX recognized they had something in Perry and decided to reconfigure the show around him and his friends. The show was redubbed “Boys Will Be Boys,” and the producers approach to working around Martin was interesting, to say the least: they set “Boys Will Be Boys” in the months leading up to the “Second Chance” pilot. How the show would have dealt with that in a second season will be left to some alternate universe in which it was a hit and the “Friends” producers had to cast Jon Cryer to play Chandler.
• And here’s a successful one: Disney Channel’s “Good Morning, Miss Bliss” was retooled into the syndicated “Saved by the Bell,” ditching Hayley Mills as the main character, focusing on Mark-Paul Gosselaar and the other kids (and adding a few more in Tiffani Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley and the great Mario Lopez), and relocating the school from Indiana to California.
So maybe there’s hope for “LOLA.”
What about you? Do you have a favorite strange TV show retooling?
Better yet, replace LOLA with Law and Order UK. The plots may sound familiar, but since that cast is better, no one will mind.
I totally agree. Law and Order UK is as good as the original and better than any american spin off
Apprently Ben Daniels is leaving though, so we shall see if LO :UK can handle the switch. As it stands, the slight differences in legal systems also add to the freshness of the show.
“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” made a great call when they brought Michael Dorn’s character, Worf, over from “The Next Generation.” He was a solid addition to the cast and one of the reasons why the latter half of “DS9” was better than the first half.
oh the addition of worf to ds9 wasn’t the only thing that picked up ds9’s second half—i would go even further and say the writing, the pacing, hell the other actors themselves just all got better or sharper or not so comotose. (it can be really jarring watching the first season or two of ds9 and realizing these were the same characters)
“Spin City,” of course, then had yet another major retooling when Fox left (and arguably a minor retooling the season before that, when Heather Locklear was introduced as a quasi-love-interest for Fox).
And while not “strange,” “A Different World” was dramatically retooled after Lisa Bonet left.
not really major–the show still focused on workplace comedy. i would argue the writers/producer did a virtually amazing job keeping the show intact between the final mj fox year and the first c sheen year–it could’ve been a gigantic disaster (esp given that it was a top 20 show) and they somehow maintained both their viewership and their writing level quality more or less (of course the less said about c sheen’s 2nd year there the better…i don’t know what went wrong–but it seemed like everyone involved seemed to have stopped caring about making a show anymore)
There’s the way Alison LaPlaca’s character completely took over Fox’s Duet, leading to it being turned into Open House — but she’d become the focus quite a ways before the change was made.
That’s a similar phenomenon – I’ve always called it Fonzification, but you can also call it Urkelization, Mimification, etc. – but the difference between there and what I put above is that that’s a case of a show responding to something that was working (the popularity of a supporting or guest character), whereas most of the shows listed above made big changes because something wasn’t working (or the network felt it wasn’t working).
Point taken..in that case, how about the Facts of Life changing from the many-girl cast of its first season to the four-girl version?
You say Bill Lawrence has had a screw-up on his shows, mentioning Spin City and Cougartown. What about Scrubs though? I’m assuming the screw-up was the final “Scrubs Med School” season?
Bill did not list a Scrubs mistake, but the context was about big mistakes made early on. So Scrubs Med (which Bill will still defend as something he felt was worth trying, and that had parts that worked) wouldn’t count.
I liked the recasting of Vivan banks in the fresh-price of bel-air and basically changing her entire character from a doctor with a ph.d to a homemakerhousewife.
also i loved the way they introduced her in in the fourth season premiere with jeff saying something about how vivian looks different.
She wasn’t make into a homemaker/housewife. She still worked out of the home after they changed the actress.
*made
i dont think so
[en.wikipedia.org]
an reading the entry makes me remember that they ages nicky a few years, but i think that that was more for plot purposes than revamping something.
Gary Unmarried went through an interesting re-tooling, removing the romance component with Jamie King and changing Gary from a housepainter to a radio sports talk-show host.
Ultimately, the changes didn’t save the show, but I thought the changes were interesting.
the changes actually made the show worse. i quite liked the first season for the most part—the groove they hit with most of the latter first season eps between mohr and paula marshall was perfect—they kept paula marshall thankfully–but giving mohr something to do outside the house, and giving him another blond love interest (after jamie king) was a terrible idea. also how a guy goes from painting a radio station to being on the radio station was well sitcomish i guess.
“The great Mario Lopez”? Feeling a little charitable today, Alan?
“I certainly consider Molina a more compelling actor than Ulrich ….” Not to mention Howard, who pretty much sedates the show every time he opens his mouth. Let this one go, Mr. Wolf.
Howard’s low-key mumbling tends to create a sedative effect in everything he does. So glad the producers of the Iron Man franchise traded up for Don Cheadle.
Was I the only person who liked Skeet Ulrich?
Nope, Skeet’s the only reason I tuned into LOLA. Corey and Alfred I also like, but not enough to keep watching with Skeet gone. I couldn’t stand Terrence Howard’s character. Don’t like seeing Skeet let go, but I’m a bit relieved I won’t feel compelled to watch this horribly boring show anymore.
I’m with you.. tuned in for Skeet Ulrich. His partner – Corey SToll?-was a nice surprise, but this’ll be the end for me. Not much of a fan of Molina.
He was the only reason I watched! I won’t be watching LOLA anymore
No, darnit I liked Skeech too! I’ll still give it a chance as my antenna only gets two networks so my choices are limited! Agree that Terence has such a soft, wimpy voice. I like him but he can’t carry off any kind of forceful character.
I liked Ulrich in the role. My Mom can’t stand Howard for the same reasons mentioned here (boring) so she said she may stop watching
I’m in the pro-Ulrich camp. His character was written as the straight man which is hard to warm up to, though the chemistry was really starting to gel between him and Stoll in the later epi’s. Too bad. I won’t be watching LOLA anymore either — he was really the only reason to tune in for me.
Nope, I only watched the show because he was on it, but found it dreadful…on a positive note he can now find a brilliant role instead of LOLA. NBC should of stayed with the classic L&O.
Mandy disappearing off the face of the earth after the 1st season of “The West Wing”
LOLA is doing exactly the same thing everyone mocked the recent Jimmy Smits tanker Outlaw for doing. Both are/were on NBC and someone at the Peacomcast network needs to stop sniffing the markers, wake up and realize that.
The thing is, as of now Molina has only appeared in three episodes (Howard’s done five), so the character is probably still enough of a blank slate that they can do whatever they want with him.
The bigger problem is it’s looking like they’ll still have another six pre-revamp episodes to air before these changes even take effect, which will make it difficult to properly hype the changes.
Does Valerie -> Valerie’s Family: The Hogans -> The Hogan Family count? Or about about Bosom Buddies ditching its drag premise?
Bosom Buddies, yes. Valerie, less so. That was a contract dispute that just got very ugly. And the show had already started writing more towards Bateman and the other sons before they bumped off mom.
Of course it counts. Sure, it may have precipitated by a contract dispute, but they still had to retool a show that lost its title character. It was incredibly weird – they killed off the title character, and after that first episode, no one ever mentioned her again, or even acted sad that she was gone. And she was their mother!
Well, I guess I’m the only other person who likes Skeet Ulrich too! He and his partner have great chemistry. I actually like the show in its original configuration except for Terence Howard. Normally I think he’s a good actor but he is just terrible here, and sounds like he has emphysema to boot. I like Molina’s character as a political animal and don’t think he’s going to be very compelling as a cop, sorry. Oh, love Rachel Ticotin too.
I think they were the best thing about the show! I actively dislike Terence Howard- he just rubs me the wrong way and I found him to be particularly awful on this show. I liked Molina slightly better, but really thought he was just on this to chew some scenery.
Gah. I miss the original L&O. I miss me some Sam Waterston (and they had finally found a pair of actors to match the brilliant pairing of Chris Noth and Jerry Orbach)
I agree with both Linda and Kirs… Skeet and Corey Stoll were great together on LOLA, and there was finally a decent cop pairing on L&O… Maybe they should move Lupo and Bernard to L.A.!
I agree with the chemistry between Ulrich and Stoll. It seems genuine on screen, and the behind the scenes footage of the two confirmed this. The cops were the best part of the show! HOward with emphysema is priceless! That is the best way to describe his breathy overannunciation and weepyness. He is best cast on a soap opera. Overrated. Without Ulrich, LOLA is DOA.
What was Bill Lawrence’s mistake on Scrubs?
Not letting it die even after the series finale.
Creating it.
I loved Almost Perfect and hated when they dumped the boyfriend.
Why is there no cable channel that shows all of these old sitcoms that did not catch on but still had a full season or two.
Because the shows ran for so little time you’d burn through the shows so quickly the station would have to be constantly buying new shows or showing 10 to 20 episodes over and over again. Plus odds are most of these shows wouldn’t get much in the way of ratings so the station would likely die a quick death.
Now a station like Comedy Central or TV Land could set up a block of time to dedicate to such shows, that would work…
Almost Perfect actually did air in reruns on USA in the mornings back in the late 90’s to early 00’s, along with several other shows that aired only for one or two seasons. The ones that come to mind are Working and Something So Right. Always seemed like the same few episodes were airing whenever I watched because of the limited runs of the shows
Yes, USA is good at beating a dead horse. They did constantly show JAG now they are on a NCIS bender but they did show those old canceled shows for awhile
usa’s morning sitcom block was wonderful—i finally got to rewatch the john larroquette show (81 episodes!) and they actually burned through all 35 episodes of Get A Life at one point during this short lived block. (GET A LIFE!!!) Unfortunately the bulk of the block was sill made up of reruns of Wings.
This show has always seemed doomed to me. The problem is the setting, nobody much cares about LA.
They should move it to New Orleans to have a fresh take on things, and can still nickname it LOLA but the LA part will mean louisiana.
That’s a little broad brushing to say “nobody much cares about LA.” That might be a bit over the top.
jeez
u fired the wrong people!
skeet rocked it.
The Bob Newhart sitcom (I think titled “Bob”) where in the first season he was a Bob Kane style comic book writer but they ditched that for the 2nd season and turned him into a guy who writes greeting cards. Which was a pity since the first premise was both unique and entertaining (he was the creator of a Batman style super hero and was brought back to the comic to work with a younger writer who was doing a darker revamp of the character, conflict ensued). The greeting card writer much less interesting premise.
very minor but no tv show change up list can be made without mentioning that uncle jessie from full house changed his name from cochoran to kitsopolous after season 1
that greasy haired bastard
Angel the whole killing Doyle and then adding Wesley, and eventually Gunn, Lorne, Fred, and Spike
Doyle’s death was intended by Whedon from the start, it wasn’t a retool. It was also an incredibly gutsy move that most TV shows wouldn’t dare, and led the way for Wesley, the best character from either Buffy or Angel, to join the cast.
The actor who played Doyle died.
It’s cute that you still believe Doyle’s death was the plan from the start and that Glenn Quinn wasn’t just fired for being a junky.
No X, it cute that you think that. Since Joss said in interviews after Quinn’s death that he didn’t know he had drug problems, and apparently David Boreanaz and Christian Kane continued to be friends with him after he left the show.
Thank you for not mentioning what happened to a once great “Laverne & Shirley” after the gals moved from Milwaukee to Los Angeles. That’s a memory I would like to repress forever.
Whatever happened to Richie Cunningham’s older brother?
How about, instead of all these inane cast changes, the show just is suddenly set in New York with the most recent cast of the orignal when the show returns from hiatus? Would that be any less moronic?
I think Alex is on to a good thing…I feel that the cop duo was the only thing really working in the series. Howard just drives me crazy in this role, he’s terrible, he can do better. Of course we could add in the “Dream” from Dallas and as Alex says there we are dum…dum…. in NYC with the last cast, where it belongs.
I don’t think Saved by the Bell was first run syndicated after Disney. It became the linchpin of NBC’s TNBC lineup.
One comment on a comment-in-passing: actually “Barney Miller” didn’t ditch Barbara Barrie after a season, exactly: she stopped being a regular character after 3 or 4 episodes (though she stayed in the opening credits the whole season), but she remained an occasional recurring character right to the end of the series — but only stopping by the precinct maybe once a season.
The Bob Newhart sitcom “Bob” was mentioned. But what about “Newhart”? Even I, a lifelong Newhart fan, felt it wasn’t working in the first season. But they ditched the unfunny maid, replacing her with the infinitely better Julia Duffy, started phasing out Kirk. And as the show continued, they continued to flesh out the town population (notably Peter Scolari) and ultimately made it a much different recipe than it was at the start.
Nobody remembers it now, but “The Doris Day Show” changed format almost every year. First she was a widow (with children) on a ranch; then they moved to San Francisco and she was a secretary; then they moved to a different neighborhood and she was a writer; then she was single (and always had been).
On L&O:LA, I haven’t felt the urge to watch it, as I always found the distinctive thing about the other L&Os to be that they used the wonderful (and little-seen on TV) pool of NYC stage actors.
I was going to mention The Doris Day show but like you figured no one would remember it :)
CBS ruined the sitcom Hearts Afire in 1993 when the show was moved off Capitol Hill to small town Missouri.
hahahaha that was one USA ran in their morning block too! John Ritter, Markie Post, and a not too long before stardom Billy Bob Thorton!
gotta agree with you–the first season was what made it distinctive–that second season it might as well have been another generic sitcom.
The Torkelsons was a sitcom about a poor single mother in Oklahoma with five kids. For the second sesaon, the series was renamed Almost Home, and the family moved to Seattle and two of the kids were never mentioned again. I enjoyed the first season, hated the jokey, sitcomy second season.
It always amazes me when you can whip stuff like this out. The dark recesses of your brain have some awful rerun channels going 24/7, don’t they? Impressive. And scary.
This isn’t an example of a show changing something that isn’t working, but just try telling someone who’s never seen it what Weeds is about. It’s certainly no longer a series about a suburban mother who sells pot to support her family after her husband dies.
They did something similar with the second season of “Boomtown”, where Lana Parilla’s character, previously a paramedic, was suddenly a rookie cop, and the show went from showing cases from various POVs to basically a standard cop show plus Neal McDonough’s prosecutor character. Didn’t work.
Buck Rogers in the 25th Century – Season One was based on Earth with Buck getting into various adventures and working as an agent for Earth’s government, I think, and Season Two relocated everyone to an Enterprise-like starship, exploring strange new worlds, etc.
Wasn’t the original Ned and Stacey revamped – in fact, it wasn’t originally about Ned and Stacey but Stacey’s sister and her husband (who Ned was friend’s with).
At least, that’s my recollection – Thomas Haden Church and Debrah Messing went from supporting cast to the main stars (and the original stars became the support)
I got one: The ill-fated relaunch of “Knight Rider” a couple of years ago originally had a government-funded team assigned to espionage cases. Then, over the span of one or two episodes, one member suffers a carer-ending injury, two die (among them the leader), and another becomes a renegade. Once pared down to a core of four people, it more resembled the original show starrinf The Hoff, in which Michael Knight & Co. were operating undercover, helping out the less fortunate, etc.
The Ryan Reynolds/Traylor Howard show “Two Guys and a Girl” started out as “Two Guys a Girl and a Pizza Place,” eventually shifting from a comedy set around a pizzeria to a comedy surrounding Reynolds in med school.
Also, there was “Men Behaving Badly” with Rob Schneider, Ron Eldard and Justine Bateman, which saw Bateman and Eldard depart after the first season!
I was going to mention Men Behaving Badly. THe first season was enjoyable, the second not so much since the guy they replaced Eldard with wasn’t as interesting/funny.
Aaron Sorkin’s “Studio 60” made that bizarre shift in tone near the end there when it stopped being a show about a sketch comedy show and did, like, 5 straight episodes centered around a soldier taken hostage on foreign soil. It’s like they said, “Well, let’s just do a few episodes of our old show, The West Wing, since NBC clearly doesn’t dig what this show is about. Go back to what we did best.”
It’d be like, if when Andy Richter’s various sitcom TV shows started failing, they reverted to having him suddenly playing sidekick to a lanky redhead for no apparent reason. Just to play to the strengths that made people like him in the first place.
Til Death apparently had a crazy final season, at least according to TVDW, who was probably the only person who watched it.
Two shows come to my mind for drastic revamping:
Tattinger’s – this hour-long drama about New York restaurant owner Nick Tattinger was retooled into a half hour comedy called Nick & Hillary.
The Darren Star drama “Central Park West” was about Mariel Hemingway’s character moving with her loving husband to New York City so she could run a magazine. When it returned as “CPW”, the husband was having an affair with the publisher’s daughter, the sweet reporter doing a story on the publisher’s son had turned into a pyscho and Mariel was long gone.
Ah, I remember Tattinger’s semi-fondlly. (“Semi” because it wasn’t honestly all that good, but I liked having Blythe Danner to watch every week, plus a few other details.) And then, after a long midseason absence, seeing it return as a very sitcommy Nick and Hillary was just so bizarre — it even started with the moody old credits which were instantly obliterated by the new pop sound. I kept watching to see what oddity they would offer next, but what TV Guide said would be episode 3 turned out to be something else. It was gone forever.
The only reason I watched Law & Order: Los Angeles was Skeet Ulrich. You lost me.
Seinfeld had a bit of retooling from Season 1 to 2. I’m not familiar with all the specifics, but I know they recast the role of Morty Seinfeld. Also, I seem to recall his apartment being converted from a studio to a 1 bedroom.
L&O:SVU dropped some actors shortly after it started-a woman and the guy who does the mayhem commercials I believe. I bailed on L&O:LA after 3 episodes and I’m not going back.
They also completely changed the look of “Kramer” from a short haired, 5 o’clock shadow neighbor who was smart to the crazy, wild haired, clean shaven “Kramer” he was for the rest of the series.
What about Family Matters? They lost three main cast members (the youngest Winslow kid, the aunt and her son), recast not one but two main cast members, added Jaleel White as Steve Urkel half way through the first season and retooled the whole series so that it became basically the “Steve Urkel Show” while demoting everybody else to supporting cast?
Before “Friends,” Matthew Perry starred in a short-lived FOX sitcom called “Second Chance”
I loved those shows when I was in 5th grade. I have no idea why, since in my recollection of them, they don’t seem very good. (Sample “Boys Will Be Boys” dialog: GIRL NEXT DOOR: Can I borrow your wacker? PERRY: My what???? GND: Your WEED wacker?)
my contribution to the list of re-tooled shows is the fondly remembered martial law, which, among other abrupt changes, brought the inimitable arsenio hall back to our malnourished tv screens.
Tne Dukes of Hazzard changed from a light, Burt-Reynolds-style southern caper show to a live-action cartoon.
I suppose that’s the Fonzification of Roscoe P. Coltrane, or something.
Sledge Hammer – In the season 1 finale, they detonated a nuclear bomb in LA (thinking they were going to get cancelled anyway.) When they got picked up, they decided to make Season 2 five years in the past instead of cleaning up the nuclear fallout.
The Simpsons — Does Poochy count?
The Brady Brunch lost Tiger after Season 2. It never found its mojo after that.
I have been really trying to get into Law and Order: Los Angeles but it just hasn’t grabbed me. But the changes seem 10 times worse than the current situation. Making the ADA a cop again is probably the worst idea of them all.
Due South sent David Marciano’s Ray Veccio off on an undercover assignment and replaced him with Callum Keith Rennie playing “Ray Veccio”