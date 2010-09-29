‘Lone Star,’ ‘EZ Streets’ and other swiftly-canceled favorites

FOX canceled “Lone Star” on Tuesday afternoon, after only two episodes had aired. And even though it was my favorite new network show of the season, the debut ratings were so bad that the network frankly would have been justified for canceling it after only one.
Even with the ratings, I know some fans of the show were shocked by the abruptness of the cancellation. I, unfortunately, have been covering TV long enough to be numb to the idea of cancellation after 3, 2 or even 1 episode. What’s relatively rare about the “Lone Star” case is that it’s a swift cancellation for a show that the networks and the press liked. I’m not saying that critics’ darlings are guaranteed a long lifespan, but a disastrously-rated show that’s working creatively will tend to get a longer leash than one that’s terrible.
This cancellation made me think back to ABC’s great, controversial priest drama “Nothing Sacred” from the late ’90s, and I remembered it as another one that got yanked quickly due to ratings and pressure from The Catholic League, but in fact 15 episodes aired. For all the talk of how badly NBC and FOX treated Judd Apatow with “Freaks and Geeks” and “Undeclared,” those shows produced 18 and 17 episodes, respectively, and got to air most of them. Similarly, “Firefly” fans like to curse FOX for how the network treated Joss Whedon’s outer space Western, and yet 11 of the 14 episodes aired before the plug was pulled. Not great, but far, far better than the “Lone Star” people got.
When you run down a list of stillborn shows like this, they tend to be awful, like David E. Kelley’s “girls club” (2 episodes) or the Brian Bosworth action show “Lawless” (1 episode). At best you’ll find something mediocre with a good cast and/or creative pedigree, like John Wells, Ray Liotta and company with “Smith” (3 episodes).
So I decided to cast my memory back over the 15 or so years I’ve been a TV critic to think of other shows I liked a lot that didn’t make it out of single digit episodes aired. It was harder than I thought (especially if you leave out something like “Andy Barker, PI,” where the network only ordered six episodes and aired all of them), but here are five I came up with (and please note that Fienberg insisted that I at least mention the 4 episodes of “Wonderfalls,” even though he liked that show a whole lot more than I did):
“EZ Streets” (CBS, 1996): First loves always break your heart. This Paul Haggis-created crime drama about a rogue cop (Ken Olin) chasing a crazy mobster (Joe Pantoliano, never better) and the ex-con caught in the middle (Jason Gedrick, also never better) was literally the first pilot episode I watched as a TV critic. It was fantastic, but also years ahead of its time, as it would have been better off in a world where cable was making a lot of original drama series. CBS aired two episodes in the fall, pulled it and promised to do a big relaunch in the spring that would involve re-airing those first two (since the show had a very complicated story arc), but instead just jumped ahead to episode three and pulled it after 8 episodes total had aired. I still have the unaired ninth episode on VHS, and it’s so good that I’ll occasionally plug in the ol’ VCR to watch it again.
(Haggis and “EZ Streets” writer Bobby Moresco, by the way, would essentially try to re-do “EZ Streets” a decade later with NBC’s “The Black Donnellys,” which was a less interesting show but still good enough that its cancellation after six episodes disappointed me.)
“Action” (FOX, 1999): Jay Mohr played a vicious movie exectuve named Peter Dragon in a show that, even with the content restraints of a broadcast network, is the Hollywood comedy that “Entourage” on its best day wishes it could be. On the DVD commentary, creator Chris Thompson and producer Joel Silver (on whom Dragon was loosely based) admit that HBO was interested but that they wanted the bigger payday that FOX was offering. Their reward: cancellation after only 8 episodes had aired.
“Wonderland” (ABC, 2000): Before he produced “Friday Night Lights,” or built a fairly successful career as a feature director, Peter Berg helped create this drama about the staff of a New York public mental hospital. My old writing partner Matt Seitz said at the time that, with its jittery visual style (which was actually more hyperactive than the stuff Berg has directed in the 10 years since), “This is the most uncompromising and stylistically innovative approach to TV drama since ‘NYPD Blue’ maybe since ‘Hill Street Blues’ 20 years ago.” But the subject matter (including a storyline about a pregnant doctor who gets stabbed in the belly with an infected blood sample) was incredibly bleak, and ABC pulled the plug after two weeks. (DirecTV’s The 101 Network, which helped save “FNL,” aired all the episodes last year.)
“Keen Eddie” (FOX, 2003): This was the latest of FOX’s many attempts in the late ’90s and early ’00s to program original scripted TV in the summer, a light drama about a brusing New York cop (Mark Valley) who moves across the pond to work out of Scotland Yard. It’s the best role Valley has ever had, up to and including “Human Target,” featured a young and saucy Sienna Miller and lots of good London locations. Everybody seemed to like it except viewers, and FOX pulled it after 7 episodes. (Another 6 aired the following year on Bravo.)
“Love Monkey” (CBS, 2006): Right show, wrong network. Tom Cavanagh from “Ed” played a record company executive who has a Jerry Maguire moment, loses his job and winds up hustling for a small independent label, trying to find and break new artists at the same time he hung out with his buddies and looked for love in the big city. With its mix of comedy, romance and a lot of indie rock, it would have been a perfect fit over at ABC airing after “Grey’s Anatomy.” Instead, it was on CBS at a time when every other drama on the schedule seemed to be a “CSI” spin-off. Three episodes and out.
Keen Eddie was fantastic! Everybody that I’ve convinced to borrow my dvds has loved it.
I was just thinking about FOX canceled shows when the Lone Star cancellation news came out. I remember Action but Keen Eddie is the one I still weep over. I just watched a few clips on YouTube and it’s still hilarious to me. The chemistry between Mark Valley and Julian Rhind-Tutt as his partner was stellar. I still resent them trying to launch it in the summer.
Would Profit make this list? That was a show way way ahead of its time with the evilness of the protagonist. Only eight episodes were made and I think only six actually aired.
Aired the season before I got the job, though the one or two episodes I saw years later had not aged well.
I watched Keen Eddie on DVD a few months ago, and really liked it, BUT towards the end I realized that the DVD was preserving (presumably) the broadcast order, which was not at all the production order. I wasn’t so in love with the show that I wanted to immediately watch it all again in the right order, but I did wonder, because in the shuffling the network apparently did to try and get “stronger” episodes up front, they really confused the development of the Mark Valley – Sienna Miller relationship. Glancing at the intended order, I realized that there was a more or less linear development going on, whereas all mixed up it just seemed like typically mediocre TV writing where the relationships “reset” every week or two as necessary for convenience – this week they get along, because we want it heartwarming, but next week they hate each other! (Not that I think the writers were doing anything very complicated or serious, but something in keeping with, as Stew says below, the kind of lightly serialized character work typical of USA.)
I guess it’s a signifier of the very different way I watch TV – and the things I do and don’t care about – than the way TV execs traditionally think about these things.
‘Profit’ is particularly relevant in this case because of its similarities with ‘Lone Star.’ Even though the new show swapped nasty fun for a stab at likeability, it’s obviously not the template for a popular show.
And I definitely disagree with Alan’s opinion of ‘Profit.’ I rewatched the whole series just a few years ago — it works very well as a mini-series, so much so I’ve always wondered if maybe the cancellation wasn’t for the best — and, other than the computer graphics and its obvious 90s production and fashion styles, it worked as well as the giddy day I first got the four unaired eps through VHS trading circles. As good or better than a lot of the cable dramas people cite as its spawn. It had a superior drive to ‘Lone Star,’ that’s for sure.
I loved ‘EZ Streets’ so much when it aired, but have been wary of revisiting that. I’ll just get frustrated at the abrupt end all over again.
I’m with Kendra and J on “Profit.” Light-years ahead of its time. It would fit it beautifully now with “Mad Men” and “Dexter.” Adrian Pasdar was so staggeringly, magnificently evil that I’m astonished FOX had aired it in the first place. I wish someone would give him another role that good.
I’m a fan of both “Keen Eddie” and “Profit” (got them both on DVD). KE suffers on DVD by a)getting the order wrong and b)missing a lot of the original music. Taking out “Hungry Like the Wolf” pretty much ruins one of the eps.
“Profit” can be a bit dated but I agree with Action_Kate that Jim Profit could stand right along with Don Draper and especially Dexter Morgan as today’s antihero protagonists.
Thank you for mentioning Keen Eddie. Good cast; good music; and very entertaining plots. It felt like a polished, higher budget version of what USA does now in the summer with its shows. I remember hating the OC for coming in to take its time slot.
You are leaving out, no doubt due to the time limit – Police Squad – funny, funny, funny beyond virtually everything that has followed in its brief 6 episodes.
I thought LONE STAR was a great show in the two episodes I saw, but in some ways I’m almost relieved because they were really hard to watch emotionally. But, that’s good television isn’t it? Oh, well.
So sad Lonestar was axed. Wish I they would let us know how many episodes were completed and when or if we will be getting the burn-offs
I read that there were four complete episodes that will not be aired, and they stopped on the fifth (episode 7) in the middle of production.
News reports said they were in the process of filming the 6th episode and hadn’t decided if they would complete it
Five episodes were completed, including the two that aired.
RIP, Lone Star. May the Schwartz be with you.
Was about to bring up Love Monkey until I saw it at the end of the list. While it may have only aired three episodes in the original run, I was introduced to it when MuchMoreMusic ran all eight episodes that were made. It was just enough to make me truly depressed the show was done.
With cancellations as maddening as Firefly, Arrested Development, and now Lone Star. I sincerely hope that folks who have the intention of making great television stay far, far away from FOX. As if bringing back Family Guy wasn’t enough of an indicator.
At least Arrested Development got three seasons in (well, 2.5) before the axe fell, which is a hell of lot more than some of the other ‘brilliant but cancellded’-type shows.
Plus, they got to wrap it up with a somewhat *proper* series finale.
True story that’s tangentially related to Love Monkey. I remember a comment on some random message board that really ripped into Teddy Geiger, the main client/singer on the show.
They said that it was laughable that the show was propping Geiger up as some amazing talent, when he was a generic John Mayer wannabe, who in turn used to be a low-rent Dave Matthews.
A couple days after reading that, I hear a song on the radio and assume it was Teddy Geiger. Nope, John Mayer. A couple days after that, I hear another touchy feely alternative ballad and figured it was John Mayer. You guessed it, Dave Matthews.
Alan, it is unfortunate how many of my favorite shows made this list: Keen Eddie, Wonderfalls (honorable mention), Love Monkey and Wonderland were all shows that I loved. Now I can add Lone Star :(
What about ‘Eyes’ from a couple of years ago on ABC? I like my Tim Daly in fun roles a lot more than some of the serious humorless roles like ‘The Nine’ or ‘Private Practice’.
Another fanboy favorite that isn’t on the list is ‘Drive’, which I thought was incredibly compelling, if not a little too hectic for its own good.
I liked “Drive” a lot. I was really annoyed when it got canceled.
Eyes! I loved that show! So good. It was the only show I have actually signed a petition for.
I thought of ‘Eyes’ as well. Twelve episodes were made, but ABC canned the show after airing just five of them.
Eyes was on my list as well – one of the couple cancelled shows that I keep on hoping will someday get a DVD release (Love Monkey’s another) (on the plus side, I love that I got DVDs of Wonderfalls, Firefly and Action)
The biggest disappointment about Action, I thought, was that it seemed to run out of ideas creatively by the end of its run. I’m not sure if the episodes I’m thinking ever aired on FOX – probably not – but watching it all on DVD over a few days, I was disappointed that it fell from its terrific beginnings to a vehicle for unfunny Tony Hawk appearances in such a short time.
I wonder how it would have gone if it had been on HBO.
To be fair, I think it ran out of ideas after maybe four episodes.
EZ Streets was a great show.
I watched Keen Eddie years later on DVD and just loved it. I hear the DVDs didn’t retain some of the music though, so apparently I saw it with a disadvantage. I agree that it’s the best role Mark Valley has ever had.
I liked Wonderfalls, Drive and The Inside. But then I’m a sucker for Tim Minear, unlike the rest of the viewing audience. Poor Terriers was doomed.
The inside was so grim, i couldnt watch more than episode a day.
Ditto, knifoon! Wonderfalls is one of my very favorite shows of all time, but I was also fully committed to the other two. Like, I skipped out of work to get free gas pumped by members of the Drive cast (no Fillion, sadly). And The Inside shot a few scenes at a bar I frequented, which thrilled us. (I’m much less committed to Sepinwall’s list- of the few of those I watched, I thought were pretty crappy or just another cop/hospital/blah blah show)
The Inside aired in full in Australia. The last episode was so bizarre with that huge fat rubber monster of a villain.
“Action” was years ahead of its time, and just damned funny. I watched more than one episode of “Gary Unmarried” because of “Action.”
What happened to Jay Mohr? How could someone go to being so non-funny?
Lone Star reminded me a lot of Easy Money, which was this FX style drama that aired a few years ago on the CW. This was when the CW gave up on Sunday nights, and gave the night over to Media Rights Capital, who produced a handful of original shows.
There was a procedural called “Valentine” with a noteworthy cast, but it was completely forgettable. Easy Money was a generally good show though; which unfortunately received little promotion, and was canceled after a few weeks.
MRC had been swearing up and down that each show would receive their full episode orders; and they were proven to be bald-faced liars. So there are multple similarities with Lone Star. I’d recommend to anyone trying to track down the episodes if you can stomach never getting a resolution.
I’m just disappointed with Fox and Kevin Reilly, because if anyone would have been able to make Lone Star work ok network tv, it should have been them. Fans of serialized dramas are learning to not even bother with network tv and to stick with cable, because something like this is the inevitable end result. It’s no wonder that no one watched when the show’s audience develops that kind of fatalism.
The weirdest, most surreal fact about all of this is that Ben Silverman and NBC gave Kings its full run.
My vote for most crushing TV cancellation is “My So Called Life.” Technically, all of its S1 episodes were aired (although I remember one episode that ABC screwed around with and didn’t air until like after 10 o’clock on a different night or something). But being a teenage girl when this show was on, it still slays me to know the cliffhanger just lingers.
Extras was a great comedy. Way ahead of it’s time. (Like Jim Profit …which you forgot!!!.. it would have been a hit on cable or PayTV. )
That being said..it wasn’t half as good as Entourage on a good day. Peter Dragon had cult potential, but he was neither as well written nor as well acted as Ari Gold. Enough with this boring bashing of a still perfectly fine comedy. I can’t believe that you diss great shows like Entourage, Weeds, Hung or Rescue Me and hype lowest common denominator dreck like Big Bag Theory or Parenthood.
“Love Monkey” is definitely on my list, as is “The Book of Daniel” which only aired four or five episodes in 2006.
I knew you were going to mention EZ Streets. I’m glad you mentioned Nothing Sacred since that “early canceled drama” was the final straw that made me give up on new network TV dramas. There have been a few occasions I have been drawn back in (Black Donnellys was one of them) but those are rare. Now I pretty much give it a season before I even consider looking into a network drama. And with my completest mentality where I normally don’t get into a show if I haven’t watched it from the beginning.. That pretty much means I skip network dramas.
In terms of other well liked dramas that were canceled quickly. How about “Feds” ? And would Boomtown fit the bill as well? (or did the network give that one a full season but just moved it around a bunch? And granted Boomtown’s pilot was great but the rest of the episodes didn’t hold up to the promise.
How about David Miltch’s “The Big Apple” starring Ed O’Neil ?
Boomtown not only got a full season, it got picked up for a second season. It didn’t air a full second season but it probably doesn’t fit in this category.
“EZ Streets” remains the best TV show I’ve ever seen from an over-the-air network and I’ll carry my hatred of Les Moonves to the grave because of the way he deal with the show. The cancellation marked the last time I was willing to watch a “freshman” show as it aired. I’m done with single-digit episodes of magnificent stuff while the chattering classes ensure that “According to Jim” and “Home Improvement” run for a decade each.
You and me both, jim! I’m still PO’ed with Les Moonves after all these years. I LOVED that show; was religiously taping and staying up late to watch since CBS was airing episodes at 1:00 am; no wonder no one was watching:( What a great, classic cast. And Paul Haggis! I hate the Broadcast Nets.
Thanks to TV shows being put out on DVD, that system (waiting to see if a show lasts past it’s first season) is actually doable. Since now if the show survives the opening half of the season you can then buy it on DVD to watch it before season 2 starts. Whereas back in the EZ Streets time period, that system just meant you missed season 1 of a good show as it was difficult to get to see the eps you missed.
Love Monkey was HORRIBLE. Phoney baloney that didn’t know a damn thing about being single in nyc, let alone the music industry. It was okay at being a giant hour-long ad for Sony Music, I guess. If you liked Teddy Geiger.
I totally agree, I don’t get all the love being shown for that show here.
Every time a new show looks good I remember EZ Streets and wait to see if it lasts before I jump on board. 15 years later it’s still the best 8 episodes of tv I have ever seen. I actually refused to watch CBS for a while afterward because I was so mad.
I saw EZ Streets’ pilot when it was broadcast, and have kicked myself ever since for not taping it, it was so good. That long, long opening shot from a helicopter was all by itself better than whole seasons of ordinary dramas. Is this pilot available anywhere??
They released three out of the nine episodes of
EZ Streets on DVD (the pilot, ep 5 “Every Dog Has Its Day” and ep 6 “One Acquainted with the Night”). You can buy it on Amazon or ebay.
I remember the Black Donnelly’s. The rest of these shows (except Love Monkey and Keen Eddie) were a bit ahead of my time, though.
I don’t even understand how a show GETS early ratings. Isn’t it solely based on advertising and word of mouth? Star power? I mean, when there’s no history to go on, what makes the audience at large tune in?
Isn’t a failure of a pilot really just a failure of the network to promote the show, not of the show itself, which never got a chance to prove itself to the viewers since none of them bothered to watch?
I still miss “Wonderfalls”, one of the more unique and entertaining shows Fox ever did. I know it got crap ratings(and was very quickly canceled), but the 13 episodes they made were just gems, and I’m sorry it went no further. It amazes me how many great out-of-the-box shows Fox has had over the years that went absolutely nowhere ratings-wise.
So how many episodes were actually made, Alan? Any chance of at least a season DVD?
My vote, however, is for “Journeyman” which I’d pay quite a bit of $$$ for a DVD of.
Available on Hulu, by the way: [www.hulu.com]
The difference would be that “Journeyman” was ordered for 13 episodes and aired all 13 and because of immediately dismal ratings, the writers had the ability to craft a 13th episode that functioned satisfactorily as a series finale. “Journeyman” is an example of the rare show that I hated in pilot form and stuck with for no good reason and then eventually grew to really, really like it. NBC probably deserves credit for giving “Journeyman” that full 13 episode arc, if nothing else…
If you include half hour shows I would add The Tick and Greg the Bunny to that list.
Alan, I seem to recall either from your old blog or your Star-Ledger columns something to do with a curse on early show debuts. Was it that the first new show out of the gate each season got canceled? Does “Lone Star” follow the pattern?
wonderland is now up for free on HULU
Ah, EZ Streets. I really thought that when Paul Haggis became a big shot, he’d have enough clout to get the show on DVD, but I guess it was not to be.
Ah, EZ Streets. They did issue a few episodes on DVD as part of the “Brilliant But Cancelled” series, but again it was mishandled. It was three non-consecutive episodes, so again the plot was lost.
But you can find those episodes, as they say, if you know where to look. I watched them again last year and they were just as breathtaking as before.
Anyone remember Nowhere Man, with Bruce Greenwood?
I thought that show was great and very much the closest thing we had to the brilliance of The Prisioner without being a copycat, and with original content. Bruce Greenwood was great in it.
It deserved more…aswell as Profit.
Given all the comments about EZ Streets, I am guessing I will have to track it down.
Grifter – “Nowhere Man” got a whopping 25 episodes, one of the advantages of airing on UPN at the time… [It actually appears to be available on DVD and *I* haven’t seen it… It was long before I was on this beat…]
Grifter: I often refer to EZ Streets as The Great HBO series that HBO never did. It was truly ahead of its time, and if it had premiered post-Sopranos it would be a classic.
So how much street cred do I lose if I say that I really actually did like that show Cavemen on ABC and was sorry that they only showed five or six episodes of it. I think there were twelve or thirteen made, and they were all shown in Australia.
I remember the FOX show “Reunion.” It was a unique concept about a murder mystery that happened 20 years ago, with clues playing out a year at a time over a 20 episode season. Of course FOX canceled it after 12 episodes and we are all stuck 8 years in the past with the mystery unsolved.
I liked the Clerks animated series, only lasted 6 episodes. It was destined to fail on ABC, but I think it would thrive on Adult Swim or Comedy Central.
I’ll admit it: I was the one who enjoyed Day Break w/ Taye Diggs.
I was always disappointed that ABC canceled It’s Like, You Know in the middle of its first season to make room for wall-to-wall Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.
So you’re the other person who liked ‘It’s Like, You Know!’ Good to meet you! That’s the show that introduced me to Lorrie Moore.
That show definitely lasted into a second season, though, as the Chris Eigeman character’s book got published in-between seasons.
yeah, you’re right. it was canceled in dec of it’s second season. still too soon, though.
You may want to read the analysis posted by the “Masked Scheduler” who works for FOX.
[maskedscheduler.blogspot.com]
Here’s a really old one I remember from my childhood: “When Things Were Rotten,” a Robin Hood parody. Of course, things I thought were funny at that age might not seem as funny now.
Quite a disappointment when I saw this news. I’ve pretty much had it with network television.
Some of the series mentioned such as Love Monkey, EZ Streets, make my blood boil a bit. I’ve just become disinterested with most network television.
Networks continue to meander (not all shows) to a public that has become smarter in their viewing habits.
I fear that Rubicon and Terriers will be on the chopping block soon.
dont forget wonderfalls…had solid rating in its first time slot, then after 3 epis, fox sent it to the friday night death ghetto….canceled almost immediately after the move
Thanks for the TV recs! Haven’t heard of a few of these and they sound good.
I apparently was the only person who liked another Tom Cavanaugh (and Eric McCormack) vehicle, Trust Me. Oh well…
We watched LONE STAR on the basis of your review and enjoyed it very much. We’ve been burned plenty of times in the past. New policy at our house is that we will DVR the new shows we are interested in but not actually take the time to watch them until we’ve got 10 episodes to watch. That way we will have heard if they are any good or not and won’t have invested in shows that are getting canceled ridiculously early.
We loved EZ Streets too…
Anyone know of anyplace to see all the episodes of “Wonderland” I remember catching a couple during its initial run and being pretty blown away. Would love to see the rest.
Funny that both Wonderland and Friday Night Lights have characters called Lyla Garrity. Peter Berg must have liked the name.
I loved “Love Monkey” and still lament it’s demise. It helped me discover Teddy Geiger, though, for which I’ll be ever grateful since I think he’s great.
you know I get why they ended “lone star”, it was mostly terrible. usually I think your reviews are right on, but can’t see how you liked that show.
I LOVED Lonestar! You had an Antagonist that was becoming a protagonist in my opinion. My wife and I loved the character (actually feeling compassion for him on the first episode!). How rare is that? And, you could tell he WANTED to do what was right. This show did remind me of the show Profit, which was also very similar. I know that show was canceled because it was ahead of its time, but this show was NOT. I wish networks would start counting the number of DVRS that actually record shows as well. I personally believe the country’s current “rating system” is severely flawed.