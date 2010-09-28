‘Lone Star’ – ‘One in Every Family’: The wedding planner

A quick review of last night’s “Lone Star” – and some talk about the show’s future (or lack thereof) – coming up just as soon as I study the operating manual for my phone…
So you probably know by now that the pilot episode was one of the big ratings catastrophes of Premiere Week. By virtually any measure – total viewers, demographics, retention of its lead-in, performance against timeslot competition like “The Event” and the CBS comedies – it was a disaster, to the point where many people in the business were surprised FOX even bothered to air this second episode. The show’s creator, Kyle Killen, has been dilligently working on Twitter and his own blog to get people to tune in for the second episode, hoping that even if the overall numbers are still terrible, if they could defy the usual pattern for new shows and go up rather than down for the second episode, FOX might be impressed enough to show patience. I admire the enthusiasm, but fear that the starting number is just too low to be worth the bother. The absolute best anyone can hope for is (as Fienberg suggested in one of last week’s podcasts) for FOX’s Friday lineup to also be a disaster (“The Good Guys” already was last week), and for FOX to decide to move “Lone Star” there (maybe swapping it with “Human Target”) so that Killen and company can wrap up their story within 9 or 10 episodes. And even that feels like a pipe dream, to be honest, though we’ll know more when the fast national ratings come in a few hours.
All of my praise leading into the show’s debut had the caveat that I wasn’t sure there was a long-term future for this concept, and so several readers have asked me why I seem so put out by the show’s quick demise. To that, I’d say there’s a difference between not knowing if the show has enough story to make it to season two versus not knowing if the show has enough story to make it to month two. I like this world, I like these actors and the tone of the show, and I thought “One in Every Family” did a good enough job of keeping all the plates spinning that I wish the show could stick around longer than it’s almost certainly going to.
Obviously, there’s the concern that Bob’s lives could come crashing down at any moment. An old mark recognizes him at the airport. His new mother-in-law points out how strange it is that he has absolutely no friends or family to invite to the second wedding. His new sister-in-law finds his cell phone from his Houston life. His wind farm scheme is dependent on his drunk screw-up brother-in-law. And that plan depends hugely on his dad, who’s not pleased with either his unglamorous desk or with the idea that Bob’s cover identity includes a father who abandoned him.
But the episode did a good job of filling in some of the blanks of why Bob is the way he is, why he wants a real life so desperately that he’s actually trying to have two, and how this might somehow work if he can keep his two worlds from colliding and keep his father from going through with the con he’s planning at the episode’s end.
A number of you last week suggested that the show bombed because few people, particularly in this economy, wanted to watch a show about a con man bilking people out of their life savings, and whose big problem is which gorgeous wife he wants to keep. And seeing one of his old victims and learning that Cat has a daughter whom Bob can potentially let down certainly didn’t help on that score. But the show’s aesthetic, as Killen talked about back at press tour, was always more of a cable one, and I appreciate that the show hasn’t run away from the cost of what Bob has done and is doing, even as it’s telling you why you should feel sympathy for him. That kind of moral complexity maybe doesn’t work on a broadcast network that expects a mass-appeal audience, but it’s kept the show interesting for me.
Will we back here in a week to discuss episode three? I tend to doubt it, but then, I’m still kinda shocked we got an episode two, when FOX could have easily plugged in a “House” repeat until they figured out a bridging strategy between now and when “Ride-along” debuts in January. So you never know.
What did everybody else think?
While watching this episode, I couldn’t help but think about how this show just doesn’t belong on network television. Very few network shows create the kind of tension (what will they find out about Bob? Will his lives come crashing down, etc.) present in this show, while on cable it’s practically a mainstay. See: Dexter, The Shield, Breaking Bad, etc. Secret lives are a big part of cable, and so as a regular viewer of those types of shows Lone Star isn’t out of my wheelhouse.
But for someone who’s just finished watching House and can’t decide between Lone Star and a repeat of The Mentalist or something, it seems like an easy choice to avoid the more tense, though still not as serious as Breaking Bad, show.
I dig both of the main female actresses but everyone else just makes me change the channel instantly.
Same here.
I enjoy the show, but I hate to get too involved in it if it is only going to be around another week or two. Situations like this, I just hope they decide to pull plug right away or fully committ to it for a season.
I don’t think the moral complexity is the problem for me. I just found the show to be really boring — though if I’m being honest, nothing new this year has grabbed my interest. The main character is played by a really good actor but that’s the only thing that made me consider sticking around. This week I realized I didn’t want to sit through another hour where I was looking at the clock every few minutes to see when it was over.
Additionally, I am a viewer who needs balance. I already have enough dramatic shows from cable on my plate that force me to consider the moral dilemmas of the characters (The Wire on DVD, Breaking Bad). I turn to network television for something a little easier and lighter like Community or Cougartown. Sometimes it’s nice to just have something tie up neatly within 30 minutes.
“though if I’m being honest, nothing new this year has grabbed my interest”
I am with you 100% in that regard. Outside of Rubicon(which had already been on the air for a month or so) and Terriers, this new season has been a giant bag of “meh” for me.
Maybe I’m just weird, but I like this show a lot. It’s my favorite new one that’s out. It sucks that the ratings are so low.
I’m with you Cody. This was my favourite show of the new season. I just found out it has been canceled and I’m not pleased.
I’m with both of you – I wasn’t aware the ratings had been that low. I watched the pilot on DVR Tuesday afternoon and then made my wife sit through it again that evening. Just a great great show.
I was very much on the edge of my seat for the whole episode. Every couple of seconds was another loose cannon that could have destroyed him. It was almost like watching a jumpy horror film. I think the best case would be if FX or somebody would pick up the show the way TNT did for Southland.
I certainly do hope they plan to save this one, somehow. I find Bob fascinating in his ambivalence.
Totally agree. I hope it’s on long enough to at least partially explain how someone like Bob can truly love two different women at the same time. Because after two episodes, I buy that he really does love both women, but I just don’t understand how. It’d be a great character study show, but as others mentioned, I guess network TV isn’t ready for this.
I love this show but also feel so conflicted about loving it. Like everyone’s been saying, it would definitely fit in with he already established aesthetic at an AMC or FX. I have no problem latching on to those shows because they tend to have a longer shelf life. I am afraid to get attached right now because of the fear that it won’t be around for too much longer. I think I’m already attached though, so it may be too late…
Other than the predictable silly lost phone bit (and a past victim catching Bob at the airport), I liked this episode a little more than the pilot because I was probably one of the few people who didn’t like Bob (and still don’t quite understand why he has to marry 2 woman, especially given how smart he’s supposed to be, and how much he wants to be straight now. If he wanted to repay the small town, he could have done it without getting in deeper and toying with even more of their emotions. Yeah, it’s love, whatever, but it’s just so cliche to have a guy say, oh, I’m screwed up, so I love both woman equally, but it’s ok, because I’m going straight…starting by getting a second wife) despite him being very likeable (maybe too likeable, which is why I don’t like him. :D)
But in this episode we got to see more of the other characters without having it all tied to Bob (like Cat hating that she has to use her family to bail her brother out, even though she did a good job doing it, or Bob’s dad who was upset by Bob’s cover story), so it’s more well balanced and delectable.
This show should be in HBO, Starz, or Showtime.
I really like this show and the closing scenes with The National’s “Afraid of Everyone” sealed it for me.
I’ll be with it until (the likely very near) end. I think James Wolk and Eloise Mumford have bright futures ahead of them.
I enjoyed episode 2. I tend to agree that this show belongs on cable.
The show has potential. It was disappointing to see the numbers for the pilot. It seemed that the show had received a fair amount of critical praise (which doesn’t mean an instant hit) so I had hoped more people would watch.
I haven’t been enthralled with any new shows this fall season, the exception being BE.
..but I had hoped-geez I need to pay more attention to what I’m writing.
Confession: I am letting this pile up on the DVR until word is out whether it is cancelled or not. I am a bit overwhelmed by TV right now and I did like this show. I hate to commit to it until I know it will be around. Eek.
That’s a good idea as I’m overwhelmed with shows right now too. Why didn’t I think of that? :)
Wait? Won’t that screw with the ratings if I only DVR it? Maybe I could read a book or something while it’s on. :)
Seriously, according to Killen’s blog if both of us watched it the ratings would double. :)
To answer my own question that Killen answered for someone else, the DVR ratings don’t come in for weeks. So that’s not an option if we want to be able to keep watching this show.
Tough to commit to a show like this knowing waht a short leash they will get.
I’m waffling on this show. It could just be that because of where I’m at right now it’s hard for me to focus on a totally new show. I’m having a hard time with Boardwalk Empire for instance. But I would be willing to invest more hours in this, just to see where it’s going. Plus there’s nothing else on Monday nights that I care for in the least.
I like most of the characters and thought our new character, Cat’s sister was excellent. And I have no problem with the morals of the show. It did seem a bit silly for him to marry a second woman, but I have a feeling the writers have a very good reason for this story line.
I like seeing how Bob gets out of lies he’s telling. Like when Cat’s sister asks him about the man on the phone that called him Son. I’m such a terrible liar, maybe I could learn some tips. ;-)
Bob’s Dad’s scenes cracked me up. What was he doing with the sticky notes? I thought he might be trying to play cards with them by using the color. And the ” how to use the telephone” scene was too funny. I can relate!
The writers sure don’t mind spinning as many plates in the air as they can fit in an hour, do they?
I’ll have to check out the Twitter and blog links to see what Killen is saying. Thanks for those and this review as always.
I’ve really enjoyed the show through 2 episodes. I like the tension. I feel like so much has already happened.
For me, the problem is that the Bob character is off and James Wolk is mis-cast. But read on, this is not a criticism of him.
Bob, though the actor is very likeable, is so unrealistic that it’s distracting. I’m not talking about him being a con man, and very smart and charming – that is the premise of the show and I can roll with that. It is that the actor is miscast and that the writers, I suspect, have not lived in Texas. If there is a man who adores women the way Bob does, let me know (I live in Texas). He loves women the way only a Jewish man can (please no flames, I write this with respect and humor), and the actor is Jewish. Obviously the writing is part of that, too. That character is just not a Texan, in looks, mannerisms, or approach.
James Wolk needs a vehicle. He is a young George Clooney. He even sways the way Clooney does while doing mundane things, like swapping out his cell phone and wallet. I’d love to see him in a high-quality cable show (look how Mad Men revealed Jon Hamm as a modern day Cary Grant) or movie. He is a great romantic lead, but he’s no Texan. His talents are being mis-used here. Hope he gets some exposure and placed in the right project.
As a long time Texan myself, I’d disagree somewhat with your statement that Bob’s character is “just not a Texan….”
I mean, I get that Bob’s character may not have the exact mannerisms of the typical Texas oil & gas entrepreneur/real estate developer that I’m sure we’ve both known over the years, but it’s fairly close.
It’s also a bit refreshing to see a show get at least somewhere near the zip code of what Texas cities look like and how those who live there look and sound.
I still saw more cowboy hats in one episode of Lonestar than I’ve ever seen in the last 20 years I’ve lived in Dallas, but hey, baby steps.
Oh boy. The second half of Lone Star finished behind Gossip Girl in the demo? That’s heinously bad. I’m not sure there’s going to be a discussion about even letting it air on Fridays.
The first half hour ratings had a three minute overrun by House. According to TV By the Numbers the overall rating for Lone Star is a 1.0 once you factor that out. Stick a fork in this show, it’s done.
Nope; still not doing it for me. In fact, the entire 9-10 hour is unappealing to me. I ended up switching between Man v. Food and the Bones rerun on TNT. Part of it might be that I fall outside of the desired demographic(I’m 58), and part of it is that nothing I’ve seen has grabbed my attention long enough to make me want to continue watching.
I had a hard time with episode one. There’s no doubt that James Wolk is hella appealing–he’s got a kind of early-Clooney vibe working there–and I get that the brutish nature of life with David Keith as dad has made him long for normalcy….but, you know, a lot of people yearn for normalcy and manage to choose just one version of it. It’s difficult to root for a bigamist; it just is. It’s not impossible–especially for one so very, VERY charming–but it’s difficult.
Add in the soap-opera elements of the malevolent brother-in-law and the psycho ex of his Midland girlfriend and I have to confess that, while I did DVR episode 2, it didn’t make my watch-it-as-soon-as-possible list.
I am surprised to hear about the ratings, though, given that just about every critic praised it as the best of the new season. It’s like no one trusts tv critics anymore!!
Gotta be rough for a critic this week, with this darling tanking and Shatner’s show getting ratings that can be called “#1 new comedy”…
I’ll probably stay with it at least as long as the competition keeps up with reshowing The Event on Saturday. Although now that they know that they don’t have much to compete with, that might stop soon…
To be fair, the only other new comedies of note are the abysmal Outsourced and the mediocre “Mike and Molly” plus whatever that thing on ABC Wednesdays is called that has the over-qualified cast. “Shat(ner) My Dad Says” is bad, too, but it’s like bragging about being the tallest midget on the basketball team.
I hope there are more episodes to come. Cant stand the event and TV is awful on Monday. This is the one show I will watch besides MNF.
But, Chuck is still awesome. :)
Is it a silly question to ask why they couldn’t just shuffle it onto fx or fmc or one of the myriad of other fox channels, at least to burn off the episodes already produced?
I like both episodes quite a bit and wish it was going to stick around longer.
Don’t know if I’ve seen anyone mention this, but did anybody else get the vibe that the new sister in law’s speech at the dairy queen sounded an awful lot like Bob’s con man patter?
And she’s the one who seems the most immediately skeptical of Bob from the moment they meet. Takes one to know one and all that.
Now, I’m not saying she herself is a conman (conwoman?), but she’s the family member that I think many of us know who has that element in them that let’s them talk their way in and out of trouble (huh, look at the title of the episode, which obviously, applies to a couple characters in this episode). And maybe that type of con man-lite will be an interesting foil for Bob.
Cancelled.
I’m sure you’re gonna end up being right, but I’m still gonna be sad to see this one go. Hope they make the remaining eps available in some format, even if it’s just on hulu or something.
Too bad this show ended up on a broadcast network – I think it would have done well on basic cable. That said, I do think the creators of the show goofed in spilling the beans about con in the advertising and the first five minutes of the show – it may have drawn in more viewers had they simply hinted at a dark secret and then revealed it more slowly.
I honestly think the critics killed this show. I knew I would like but I’m hesitant to get involved with a new show that will wind up getting canceled as soon as I get into it. With all of the critics talking about what a great show it was but how it was so likely to get canceled, I decided not to risk it. I DVR’d both episodes but was waiting to watch them until I was sure it was sticking around…. Had critics just said “This is an awesome show!” and not said “but it’ll probably get canceled”, I would have been watching live…
It’s ironic that show would have lasted the season if it was on the FX network. Like you said, the show did have a cable feel.
What a shame.
Loved the pilot, and this episdoe was just as good! I have got to believe that some other network will read all the positive reviews and figure out a better way to market this show. Fox dropped the ball again, just like with Arrested Development.
Also, it was great to hear the song “Howl” by Junip during the scene where John scams all the potential tenants with the fake leases..such a perfect fit. There’s a video clip up at : [vimeo.com]
