‘Lone Star’ – ‘Pilot’: The house of cards

Senior Television Writer
09.20.10 59 Comments

I reviewed FOX’s “Lone Star” on Friday. Now it’s your turn. What did you think of the pilot episode? Do you share my concerns about the show’s long-term viability? Are you going to immediately download the Mumford & Sons album? And if you were Bob, which life would you rather have? 

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLLONE STAR

