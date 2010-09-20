‘Lone Star’ – ‘Pilot’: The house of cards

I reviewed FOX’s “Lone Star” on Friday. Now it’s your turn. What did you think of the pilot episode? Do you share my concerns about the show’s long-term viability? Are you going to immediately download the Mumford & Sons album? And if you were Bob, which life would you rather have?
This was one of the best hours of television that I’ve watched in a long time. Really, a fantastic pilot. Well acted, paced, shot, and written.
I agree that the premise is difficult to sustain. Adding real drama is going to kill the tone that the show set. But after seeing such a well-made hour of TV, I have faith in the show’s creators.
It was absolutely great. I’ll be in a for a while. As for the long term potential, there are far too many series with actual problems for me to get worried about a series with potential problems. I’ll worry about those when they start existing.
Took the words right out of my mouth
Hmm. I really loved the soundtrack, so I’m definitely with you there. And I think the actor who plays Bob is incredibly charismatic. But…am I supposed to feel sorry for the guy? Who’s cheating on two women and regardless of what he says is embracing his con man lifestyle that might catch up with him at any moment? Because I don’t know why I should (although that guy is working like hell to make me empathize with him). So yeah, I do believe I’m worried about the longterm viability of the show, and even if the show runners have a plan, I’m not sure why I should feel emotionally invested in the con man over the longterm. So to me, THAT’S the biggest problem…why should I care about the problems he’s created for himself?
Since I’m a big fan of Mumford and Sons, it was pretty delightful to see them be the soundtrack of the show! I like the show so far, but…
I agree with erin here. I do feel sorry for the guy because his dad sucks, and it’s tough being a guy who wants a real life but wasn’t raised to have one, etc. And Wolk is incredibly likeable, so at the beginning, I could get behind Bob. BUT with his last line “[I love them] Both!”, I couldn’t help but snort at his idea that to start of his ‘real’ life, it would of course mean that he should get married to two women at the same time, because yeah, sure, that’ll make things right. So yes, why should I care about a guy who created an even bigger problem than his (and his dad’s) original scam did? Especially when we’re given the impression that Bob is a smart guy, and should know better. Instead, he chooses to turn over a new leaf by selfishly claiming two women in marriage without their knowledge, all in the name of “love”. Which, come on, give me a break.
So now at the end of the episode, I’m not sure if I like Bob very much anymore. In a way, he’s worse than his dad – because he’s cheating money AND love from his ex-marks, all the while thinking he’s doing the right thing(which is probably the most infuriating quality, now that I think about it).
But, it is a new show, so who knows what direction it’ll take? I’ll give it a few more episodes, but then, I guess the biggest question is whether Bob is interesting enough as a character to sustain my long term interest in a character I don’t find likeable at all.
I was with the show right up until the moment that Bob went back to Midland (after the gas station scene when he threw out the necklace/cell phone). I think there are two shows at war here, the very interesting show about Bob, wife #1 and Jon Voight’s family/business empire–and a rather boring, reiterative show about Bob, now-wife #2 and the “working class” folks of Midland. I would keep watching if it would just focus on the first show, and perhaps added in side-cons to that storyline, but I have ZERO interest in the second story. I knew I was giving up on the show as soon as that storyline was introduced.
Thieves always try to justify their actions by saying they’ll pay it back tenfold later. Now he thinks he’s going to pay back the Midland folks and he’ll be absolved of his sin, but he’s just stealing from another person to do it.
It’s interesting that I thought this show was pretty decent until I actually THOUGHT about it afterwards. I guess all the sideways smiles and smooth talking had me just as fooled as his victims in the show.
I dunno if I necessarily agree. While Bob is obviously a talented con-man, there’s real innocence about the character… a boy always doing what he can to please the only role model he’s ever had. Even though the boy is now an adult, he still has that child-like innocence, which is a big part of his charm.
When he’s playing the con-man role, he’s so slick with confidence… then we see the real Bob. A son seeking his father’s approval. It’s like the con-man life allows him to live his fantasy of a “normal” family man – except that even this isn’t normal because he’s living TWO fantasies.
Do I feel sorry for the guy? Hell yeah. He’s doing the only thing he’s ever known how to do and as despicable as this actions are, you KNOW that the two lives he’s leading are more real to him than the con-man life that is his true reality.
Amazing set up that I hope they can follow through on because already, I feel a connection to Bob.
I watched but wasn’t particularly impressed. It seemed intriguing enough in some regards but like erinpayton says, why am I supposed to care about the conflicts that he’s created for himself? And that’s before we touch upon the long-term viability of the show.
I just found out that an actor friend of mind has a role in the third episode, so I’ll probably watch until then. But if it doesn’t become more compelling by then, I’ll probably stop watching.
Poor Tyra, she sure can pick ’em.
This was promising, but it’s a bit of a false start. The new motivation is true love and stability, supposedly, but we’re to believe this guy’s been at this for a while, right? Just clinging to both lives means on some level he’s a sociopath. And while the show works overtime to paint him as Mr. Nice Guy, and personify his dark past in his father, he’s not going to be interesting until he’s more than Mr. Nice Guy. We’re rooting for him, so far, because it’s a redemption story; but other than his circumstances, he’s sort of dull.
Which is why the show this show most reminds me of — Profit, which I know you never cared for, Alan — was only 9 million times better than this. That too was a ultimately a twisted redemption story. It too had an outside con man entering a family business, haunted by a destructive parental figure (there, his stepmother/lover). But it was more compelling because it was upfront about his nature and because it allowed you to join him out in front of his nasty game and watch him struggle toward acceptance.
But I’ll give this one a few more weeks and hope it stops feeling like Warm Fuzzies, The Con Man.
I guess it’s standard to overwhelm TV soundtracks with contemporary indie tunes, but it seemed like there was a stretch in the middle where the songs were like 3 or 4 years old. Cold War Kids’ “Hospital Beds,” Jose Gonzalez’ cover of The Knife’s “Heartbeats.” Has this pilot been on a shelf for a while?
Rogue Wave’s “Eyes” (the first song used in the ep) is a few years old as well. I kind of like that they went with music that had a cohesive feel and didn’t feel it necessary to jam up the show with something that isn’t quite as perfect just because it’s new. There are already enough shows around to do that.
I was 50/50 on giving this show a chance but I’m glad I did. I am not usually a fan of pilots even for shows I eventually love but this one was making me very happy.
The lead was perfectly cast. He was doing things I’d normally hate but I couldn’t be mad at him…he truly is the perfect conman.
As for whether or not there’s a series here, I won’t worry about that. It’s not my business to necessarily worry about that. If I feel the show loses it, it does and it goes off my schedule. But this show is a soap so with the right twists and turns, it can go a while. All it needs is the right twist that these people need to be in each other’s lives and those reasons might evolve over the course of the series.
I didn’t actually find the long term prospects to be a problem. There’s definitely a season here, maybe two but I do find it hard to imagine beyond that. However a con man can remake himself a LOT so anything’s possible. My main problem is that as pretty as it is, most of the characters feel pretty stereotypical besides maybe Bob. It needs more character development and emotional resonance for it to really get me but that why I love TV because you have so much time to develop that.
My other issue is that the women are all just love interests and all the main characters are white. At least TRY for gods sake.
hated it! stopped watching 1/2 way through
Lu – I’m with you. I didn’t hate it, but it didn’t do anything for me and I felt no connection to any of the characters, so I gave up 1/2 way through.
I also gave up part way through. I didn’t really have any interest in the premise but Alan’s glowing preview made me rethink that. But, watching people be taken advantage of just doesn’t interest me. As soon as the big show with the cowboy at the oil rig started, I tuned out. The idea of people losing everything to con-men really bothers me. It’s not even a little bit entertaining…even if I know that it’ll all be “okay” in the end. And, of course, I don’t know that…and rather doubt that it will. I just couldn’t watch it.
Great soundtrack, shaky premise, but holy Coach Taylor/George Clooney! That guy can switch between those two so effortlessly that I’m thinking of starting drinking game. As long as he’s Clooney when he’s kissing Tyra I’m okay with it.
I was kind of distracted by the Kyle/George thing, but as far as issues go? It’s a nice problem to have.
I was also distracted by the resemblance to Kyle Chandler, which is almost enough to make me want to watch. But the actor seemed like he had some weird tics that I couldn’t get past, and I thought the pilot was pretty slow going.
I may have hit an age bump or something, because my ultimate reaction was “this is going to take too much mental effort to follow”.
Mordor the Magician!
I’m in. Thanks for the good recommendation Alan. This premise didn’t grab me before your review (though I might have checked in out base on the name alone, shared with one of my favorite movies.)
I really liked this; the characters pulled me in, and even if the premise gets shaky down the line, I’m going to enjoy it while it lasts.
On a superficial note, I was struck by how much Cat’s brothers looked and seemed like brothers. Excellent casting (and writing and acting) there.
Maybe I’ve been watching too much Friday Night Lights, but there’s no way the Thatcher kid is one of the top QB prospects in the state with that throwing motion. He makes Tim Tebow’s delivery look like Dan Marino’s.
I’m not sure why, but I couldn’t make it past the first 15 minutes. Maybe I’ll try and watch it again in the next few days and see if it strikes a different chord.
I felt a bit like you. I wasn’t sure why I was watching it when my DVR is full with things like “Boardwalk Empire” that I haven’t watched yet. But I did, and it was good, so next time I’ll record it and save it for when I am in the mood for something like this.
Huh. I was restless for most of this show, in part because I’m not into con stories, and because I didn’t expect it to be worth watching. Yet I liked it.
James Wolk is extremely charismatic and Bob is hard not to like. Some people said they didn’t know why should they care about him, but I’m willing to wait to find out. (Besides, it’s only been one hour.)
Of the two live he leads, I liked the one he had to ditch (for now) the best. The characters were more down to earth and just easier for me to relate to. Heck, if I had just tuned in during the scene with the kid and his father inside the gas-station, I would have thought I was watching Friday Night Lights.
(BTW, does anyone know what song that was that was playing during that scene? I haven’t a clue, was it Mumford and Sons?)
I thought some of the photography was wonderful. For instance, the shot where Bob pulls into the Shell station. Talk about barren, sterile and hopeless. But I don’t know why they had to go back and shoot the inside of the trash-can. It sort of diluted the moment as it had already been explained. (Maybe I’ve been watching too much of “The Wire” and would rather wonder than be spoon fed.)
All in all this was much better than I expected. And if this had run in the summer, I wouldn’t miss an episode, at least for awhile. I think it’s tough right now because so many good shows that I already know and love to watch are filling up my head.
>>the scene with the kid and his father inside the gas-station, I would have thought I was watching Friday Night Lights.
(BTW, does anyone know what song that was that was playing during that scene?
I think that was scene with the Cold War Kids’ “Hospital Beds”
Thank you, J. I’ll check on iTunes or Amazon and see if it was. I appreciate it.
I’m trying to figure out that song, too. It’s not Hospital Beds and it’t not the Jose Gonzalez cover of “Heatbeats.” The first part of the song was really minimal instrumentation and the lyrics were like, “I’ll take care of you,” or “I took care of you” and then it got much louder when he started flipping out and hitting the wheel.
hi guys … we all we’re looking for…THE ANTLERS – ‘KETTERING’ [www.youtube.com]
Thanks Kris! I must have just locked on the piano and the lyrics. I’ve been meaning to give ‘Hospice’ another chance.
m2, I think “Heartbeats” was used under the backyard BBQ.
Thanks so much re The Antlersâ€¦ I’ve just spent a half hour trying to find out what that song was! ;-)
You guys are gems! Thanks for your comments and for helping me find “Heartbeats” by Jose Gonzales!
OK, wait now. How is that thing with the deed going to work? Whoever is going to check on it is expecting either a deed in Bob’s name or, more likely, in the name of his “established” bogus company, and instead it’s going to be in the name of the real big company. Unless he convinces the real company to make a real subsidiary with the same name as his fake one? And even then, deeds have dates, and a deed dated right around now might not line up.
I thought this was a very good episode of TV, but I do worry about the long-term viability of the series. I think that the episode would’ve actually worked much better if it were a mid-or-late-season episode rather than a pilot, for several reasons. First of all, it simply would’ve given the show a longer shelf life without feeling padded. Seeing Bob work his way into both worlds would’ve been interesting to watch given how well written and acted the show is, and more would be gained by starting at the beginning than would be lost (there’s no real benefit to starting in medias res as the pilot does). Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, it would’ve given more context to Bob’s actions and more depth to the character as a whole. Because the first glimpse the audience gets of Bob is of him at the moment he decides he wants a “real” life and that he wants to be a good guy (even if his way of going about that is strange) the audience knows that, whatever his quirks, Bob is a good guy, and the central drama is not going to come from conflicts within Bob’s soul but rather simply from good-guy Bob trying to find a solution to his sticky situation. If the show had started from the beginning of the con, Bob could be a much more complex character: the show could start out showing him as an actual bad guy, a con man who’s good at what he does, and does it without remorse–he could essentially be Don Draper in Mad Men’s first season: ruthless, competent, without a real identity. Watching Bob discover “real” emotions, develop “real” attachments to the two women in his life, and begin to doubt some of his life choices would be an interesting ride to take, and it would make the crisis of conscience he underwent in the pilot all the more dramatic and real.
Nonetheless, this was an excellent pilot. I have my doubts as to whether or not it will make an excellent series, but I’m definitely along for the ride.
I think you should be a screen writer, I like your idea a lot. Maybe they’ll go back in time so we can see some of that, but your way would have been better.
Thanks!
The music was so overbearing and annoying that I couldn’t enjoy the pilot. There was too much “cool” indie rock and folk that I’ve grown to hate. The writing seemed fine, better than average but unremarkable. Wolk as the lead is overrated. He telegraphs the emotions of his character during scenes where he’s keeping secrets. I won’t be back for a second episode.
I could only get one of this, The Event, and Hawaii 5-0 on my DVR. Went with this one, and was encouraged by what I saw.
I won’t say that it’s grabbed me, but I’ll stick around for a few episodes to see where it goes.
Actually thought David Keith kind of stole the scenes he was in.
Pretty good overall. Well-acted, great soundtrack, and overall very engaging. I look forward to the rest of the season although I’m not too worried about where the show will go after this point. I think its premature to say that the show isn’t viable in the long-term (I know its just a concern because nobody knows how this will pan out) because we don’t know enough about the world in ‘Lone Star’ that could provide different “exit strategies” for Bob in the future. In this way I was reminded of ‘The Shield’ (I just finished season 5 today, in fact). Despite their vast differences in scope and genres, I recognised a few parallels. While ‘The Shield’ shows us the process of how the Strike Team gets deeper into trouble, ‘Lone Star’ starts off with Bob (does he have last name we can use?) trying to get out of the hole he’s dug for himself by going straight. I think I’ll be disappointed if ‘Lone Star’ follows the formula of “how will Bob get out of this mess this time?” that has not been used too well in ‘Dexter’ but has been used fairly well (so far – up to season 5) in ‘The Shield.’
But for now, I’ll stick with it until the problems arise (or don’t).
I am having issues with him being with two women, but I can live with it. There is a great deal of disbelief that must be suspended to watch this show, but really not too much more than lesser shows have asked of us.
In short, I am in. A great soundtrack certainly helps!
While I decent actor, I thought James Wolk was almost too cute. I was distracted by the sparkly eyes and smile during all of his scenes. And that isn’t a good thing in this case.
I loved Adrianne Palicki as FNL’s Tyra, but she seems a bit miscast here. Either that, or I’m stuck on her as a Tyra type.
And please, more scenes with Jon Voight or David Keith!
Dan will have the full ratings report up in a bit, but the premiere was a ratings catastrophe: a distant distant fourth place in both total viewers and, especially, in the 18-49 demo, where it did a 1.3 rating. (To put it into perspective, Chuck has been clinging to life whenever it dips below a 2.0.) Barring some kind of miraculous turnaround, I don’t think we need to worry about how they’ll make this work long-term, because there won’t be a long-term.
Oh, well.
That’s actually the wrong perspective, Alan: renewal decisions are basically made by comparing the 18-49 demo ratings of shows within a network. A 2.0 might be enough on NBC, but on FOX the bar for renewal is much higher. And a 1.3 is an absolute disaster, if the ratings don’t pick up (and frankly, that seems unlikely, considering how rock-bottom they are right now) this show just might be the first cancellation of the season.
I just don’t get it. Everybody was saying that this is the best new show of the season and I was totally onboard for watching it and was expecting big premiere ratings. But 4 million and a 1.3?? I don’t remember when a fall show premiered that disastrously!! This might actually be a new low.
I was really looking forward to watching this weekly, but I already have so many shows to watch that I can barely handle those: I just don’t have room for a show without a future right now.
Can’t say this is a surprise at all. With all those new shows premiering on a single night, and with at least a couple of them having decent hooks — The Event promising a watercooler moment at its end, the comfort of Hawaii Five-O — all the “Lone Star” ads seemed sort of bland. Tried to coast on critical quotes, and you can find quotes anywhere this age of zero authority.
I had to keep reminding myself this was one of the shows Alan had said to look out for, because my thinking kept drifting to “They made a series out of that John Sayles film?” and “It looks like they remade “Dallas” with Jon Voight.
Really? I hope you’re wrong. For me, this was the strongest pilot I’ve seen this season. Hawaii Five-0 was good – fun – but it was more about style and the opportunity for a decent story arc was ended when the bad guy was killed so quickly. The Event was somewhat interesting but I felt nothing for the characters. Tonight’s Blue Bloods was decent but cop shows where the characters are blunt objects don’t typically do it for me.
I dunno. I really clicked with Lone Star and will be sad if it gets cancelled.
I just watched the pilot, and really, really liked, and then I went to look for the ratings. God, I wish I didn’t! Fox has awful luck with really good series…
This show really didn’t click with me. I really didn’t care about any of the characters, so it doesn’t matter which life he choses. I didn’t even make it to the end. This one seems to be a show that critics love, but the audience doesn’t, as evidenced by the ratings.
Like it, but I’m preparing myself to be disappointed.
Liked it except for one thing. I live in Houston, and one thing you won't ever see at a HS football practice is a guy in a $2,000 suit and a fauxhawk.
… a $2,000 suit and a fauxhawk.
I think where this show failed was that in trying to address the whole “Con man who’s kind of a scum-bag but is really a decent guy” they just ended up with a character who comes off less conflicted than he does, well, muddled. I’d have watched this show if it were about a con man trying to go straight and I’d have watched it if it were about a con man running cons.
Trying to make it about both just makes it feel half-baked.
Also, and I know this is just a pet peeve, but why include a shot at a football game and refer to a guy as the best HS quarterback in Texas and then not even bother to go out and find someone who can throw a tight spiral? Why not just refer to him as pretty good?
I was going to comment on the “young Kyle Chandler” but the George Clooney thing is valid too. Lots of charisma there.
I loved it. James Wolk especially was really good for an unknown actor with very little film/tv experience. Like a young Clooney, he has all the ingredients to become a great actor, and his seemingly-earnest charm will do for now.
I think the show has longterm potential if mined intelligently. However, this is network television, the ratings were terrible, and… again, this is network television.
If the numbers don’t shoot up in the next few episodes, I hope the showrunner(s) plan for a one-season arc and close it out strong. At least that way, it’ll have been a good self-contained story.
I don’t get it. I thought that was terrible, cliche, bland…….blah. I turned it off after the requisite “ex-boyfriend makes suggestive comments about girlfriend, hero punches ex-boyfriend, ex-boyfriend says ‘you’ll regret that!!!'” scene. What a load of shit.
One of the best made pilots I can remember seeing. I agree that the long-term viability of the show will probably be an issue, but if they do one great season, I don’t think it matters if the show goes any further. How many shows ever have one great season? And how many shows that we love have ONLY had one great season? (24 and Lost come to mind immediately).
I hated it!! Whoever cast the kid needs to find another line of work. He is darling but he is a KID!! You need a good ole boy that can make the ladies swoon to carry off this tail. The guy is a villain and he looks like my grandson or your little brother. My heart is breaking for the women. This cannot end well.