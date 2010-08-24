‘Lost’ – ‘The New Man in Charge’: You guys have a DVD player?

The “Lost” season 6 DVD set hit stores today, and with it comes one of the most-anticipated DVD bonus features I can remember(*), “The New Man in Charge,” a 12-minute epilogue to the series showing some of what Ben and Hurley were up to after the island events of “The End” (which I reviewed both here and here) and answering some fan questions that the series itself never got around to.
(*) Though I still believe that a candid making-of documentary about HBO’s upcoming “Luck” and the very different professional styles of Dustin Hoffman, David Milch, et al would be the Greatest Of All Time.
Though the DVD only came out today, “New Man in Charge” has been floating around the internet for weeks, and I have some thoughts on it coming up just as soon as I play a game of Connect Four…
“We deserve answers!”
The most frequent word I’ve seen used to describe “The New Man in Charge,” both from people who liked it and those who didn’t, is “unnecessary.” To which I say, of course it’s unnecessary; that’s why it’s a DVD extra and not something Lindelof, Cuse, et al tried to incorporate into the series itself.
Darlton made it clear throughout the run of the series that the episodes of “Lost” that aired on ABC were all that viewers needed to see to understand and enjoy (or not) the story they were telling. The various fake websites, the Comic-Con videos, “The Lost” experience game, et al were all extra treats for the super-obsessed, but irrelevant to the show itself, as far as the creative team was concerned. If they couldn’t provide a satisfying experience within those 121 hours of television, then they failed in their jobs. (Based on the divided and at times vitriolic response to “The End,” some of you clearly feel they failed.)
So even though I lamented at various points in season six that the show was never going to go into greater detail about, say, the history of The Others and how much Smokey was yanking Ben’s chain throughout his leadership of them, I went into “The New Man in Charge” not expecting some crucial missing chapter from the “Lost” saga, but a chance to spend a few more minutes with Benjamin Linus and Hugo Reyes, and to maybe get a few blanks filled in.
And since that’s what I got, I was satisfied.
I’ll never tire of watching Michael Emerson as Ben, who oozes menace even now that he’s on the side of the angels (and I still think Emerson should be the number one outside candidate to replace Steve Carell on “The Office”), so it was fun just to watch him dealing with those two befuddled Dharma employees on Guam. (And apparently they, and not Patchy, were the last members of the Dharma Initiative.)
And over the course of Ben’s visit, and then the final Pierre Chang orientation video, we got explanations for the food pallett drops, the Hurley-bird, Chang’s various aliases, Room 23, the fertility problems, the complicated fish biscuit dispenser, etc. Another complaint I’ve seen about the film is that all of these answers could have been (and were in many corners) easily guessed given the information we already had. But the same could be said of virtually all the dangling “Lost” mysteries at this point. To get back to my earlier example, I feel pretty comfortable filling in the blanks on why Jacob let Smokey lead The Others astray for such a long time (it was all part of their game about the innate goodness of people), even though it was never explicitly spelled out on the show, but I would still enjoy seeing it dramatized in some fashion.
There was, however, one huge, unsatisfying dangler that the show itself never resolved: Walt.
That Lindelof and JJ Abrams hadn’t considered how they would deal with Walt as Malcolm David Kelley grew faster than the show’s timeline always struck me as odd. (Though Lindelof has said a few times that they didn’t expect the show to succeed long-term, so perhaps this was one idea that was written off as one of those good problems they should be so lucky to have to worry about.) And I was disappointed when Walt didn’t return for anything but a couple of cameos after the timeline advanced far enough that Kelley could have returned full-time without a problem. Walt’s powers, and The Others’ interest in them, was such a huge part of the first two seasons that it definitely felt like a lot of wasted time when we came to the end of the series and Walt wasn’t a factor.
So his presence as a Santa Rosa patient (under the Keith Johnson alias Michael would have gotten for him in “Meet Kevin Johnson”) was by far the most pleasant surprise of “The New Man in Charge.” We still don’t know everything about why Walt was special, but the discussion of helping his father – who, when last we saw him, was still trapped as a spirit on the island(**) – and Hurley’s offer of a job (perhaps as Hurley’s successor?) offer us strong enough hints that I can live with it.
(**) Michael’s absence from the sideways universe was one of the bigger objections I’ve seen to the finale. Certainly, Michael’s sins (murdering Ana-Lucia and Libby in an attempt to rescue Walt) are bad, but they pale in comparison to the things that, say, Ben did, and Ben got to move on to an afterlife where he gets to hang out with Alex. Perhaps the difference is that Michael died near the island, where we don’t know where/when/how Ben died, or perhaps Michael eventually, with Walt’s help, moved on as well, and for some reason he wasn’t one of the Oceanic passengers Desmond felt compelled to track down.
And, yes, the idea that the show would have to resolve Walt’s storyline in a bonus feature goes against what I was talking about above about the show itself being all we needed to see. The TV show definitely failed us when it came to Walt. And fans of the show shouldn’t have to get the season six DVD to find out (a bit more of) what happened to him. But I’m still glad I got to see that, and to hang with Ben some more, and to have a reminder that, though we’ll never see it, there was still a whole lotta story to tell in between Jack’s death and when all of his friends turned up in that metaphysical church. I have enough sense of the shape of a Hurley-run island that I can picture some of those stories in my head, ponder more about what happened to Desmond and Penny, whether Sawyer ever looked up Clementine, etc.
What did everybody else think? Did “The New Man in Charge” live up to your expectations?
I don’t think Mikhail (Patchy) was ever really a Dharma member; it was established that was a hardcore Other. I think the whole Dharma getup was a cover in case anyone stumbled upon him in The Flame, one of the more remote stations.
I’m pretty sure Alan was having a bit of fun based on Patchy’s lie, not actually suggesting Mikhail was with the DI.
Anyone have a link to the epilogue they can share (until it’s taken down)?
Ok – sorry – but giving vague references to the epilogue being available on the interwebs is ok? I feel like I’m on the outside of the cool crowd once again.
I mentioned it in the context of it having been out there, and other people having written things about it.
Nearly EVERYTHING in pop culture is available illegally online. But I don’t encourage people to obtain things that way.
Psst, don't tell anyone….but here's the link to epilogue
The most positive thing I took away from it is that they could easily do a spin-off.
Hurley, Ben, and Walt drive around the country solving mysteries involving ghosts and monsters in a 70s style van, Scooby-Doo style. The first episode would be when they pick up Kate and Claire (Daphne and Velma) and Sawyer (Fred). Add Miles in there to for a Scooby Doo/Shaggy relationship with Hurley. The last episode of Lost was kind of like a Scooby-Doo episode anyway with FLocke: “I would have gotten away with destroying the island if it wasn’t for you meddling kids”.
Tell me you wouldn’t watch this? :)
Years ago, a plane crashed in the South Pacific for some game that lasted ages. These men promptly escaped from the island’s fate and made their own kind of music. Today, still wanted by those wishing to claim the Island, they survive as protectors of the soul. If you have a problem, if no one else can help, and if they can find you, maybe you can hire… The A-Team.
I think by “unnecessary” people were mostly being “nice.” We’ve made whatever peace we could with the closure we got, and now here’s twelve minutes to remind us about how manipulated we got to feel by the end. (And I loved the show.) At this point, there are no extras, only penalties.
Videogum had a great line. “Itâ€™s like a girl breaking up with you, and then drunkenly calling you in the middle of the night and EXPLAINING HOW THE DHARMA FOOD DROPS WORKED.”
them dropping anything to do with walt and aaron was the biggest mistakes of the show
i thought hurley was going to tell ben to take this van up to 88 mph…..overall very disapointing
It’s well established that VW campervans CAN’T “do 90”, at least not without crashing into a photo stand
unnecessary? yes, for sure. fun to watch? definitely! though i also agree that the particular answers we got were not necessarily the ones i really needed answers to.
I have to say the show jumped the shark when Mr. Eko was killed. From then on I just didn’t trust that anything would make sense. And it didn’t. Lost was an enjoyable show, but ultimately, completely meaningless.
Wow, I don’t think Lost became Lost until well after he died. I went back and watched the first season; it’s terrible in comparison to recent years.
Mr. Eko is one of the two things you *can’t* blame the LOST producers for (the other being Walt’s growth, though I admit they could’ve handled that one better & done more with Malcolm David Kelley)â€¦ the actor playing Eko wanted off the show then & there. Had Eko been willing to continue to act on one of the best shows on TV at the time, they probably could have written him out at the *end* of season three, in a way that made more sense. It wasn’t like they could have him get off the island at that time.
also, I’ve read that there was a 5-season arc planned for Eko (i.e. he would have been around into the 6th season) but the actor wanting leave screwed that up.
Bit of a let down, but why would you expect anything else after THAT last series?…
Fun little short. I could never complain about watching more of Ben being Ben. But I was never one unsatisfied with the lack of answers in the first place, so this is just icing.
Hey Alan, just wanedt to say thanks for the reviews throughout Season 6 – they were great day-after reads.
Just an FYI…you may want to check out the complete series box, there’s a certain journal entry that may interest you
” there’s a certain journal entry that may interest you”
Can I have a hint?
Alan I haven’t read the journal but could it concern your obsession with the outrigger and the maritime gunfight which was never explained to your satisfaction?
I just read the black rock journal entry, and I think it will DEFINITELY interest you, Alan!
Lenny hit it on the head – for me it was one last great surprise, totally was not expecting anything answer-wise outside of the epilogue (which I thought was hilariously tongue-in-cheek), and I thought we were never going to get resolution on that particular plot thread. read the whole thing if you can, verrrrry interesting stuff
Ooh, lemme guess:
Credit – Cash 2.5 million dollars,
Debit – Subcontract – Hurley 1.2 Million,
Debit – Generic Food drop supplier – 1.3 million
Close?
Oh, that’ cool! Google “Black Rock Journal Entry” and you’ll find it. Nice little surprise.
Lame. It doesn’t come close to meshing with what happened on-screen.
michael emerson as the replacement for michael scott, whoa. i like that idea!
i could also go for a lane pryce after that one episode where he rubs the meat against his crotch on mad men. if you bring in someone who is inherently english, there is the chance that the two casts can unite.
getting to the new man in charge, i thought this was fun but unncessary. the meta-comment “we deserve answers!” had me chuckling.
Michael’s appearance in the final season and his supposed inability to move on still frustrate me. Yeah, he murderd ana lucia and libby, but he also was a key to the survival of most – if not all – of the losties + desmond that made it to the freighter in Season 4. His knowhow in delaying Keamy’s bomb saved Jin, Desmond, and Sayid, and very likely the other Oceanic 6 on the copter. And he basically sacrificed himself so that certainly Jin could live. That in and of itself is more redemption than the show seems to give him credit for. That also makes me annoyed about the whole Smokey = Christian thing. Michael seems to be in place because of the island and his purposes seem to be in line with Jacob… yet he gets a visit from Christian in the end, right before he detonates? Wha???
The final season of Lost was a complete waste other then AB Eterno, that could have been the end of the series for me and I would have been more satisfied. Darlton saying that the show was always about the characters and the journey is the biggest cop out in the history of television, I mean were all the blogs, discussions, theories etc about Lost based on the characters and journey? absolutely not, the vast majority of the world wide interest in Lost was based on the mysteries and the questions. I do agree there were amazing characters, actors and they did tie up their journey well but it is completely obvious that they had no clue as to how to end it. The fact that Christian Sheppard was sometimes MIB and other times he wasn’t as well as the fact Walt just disappeared are the biggest proof of this. I truly believe they wanted the Island to be purgatory, but because so many poeple had figured that out by season 2 they just started leading viewers down dead ends (the Temple, the passage to Tunisia etc) that never really went anywhere.
It’s even more insulting when you think about how they treated characters. Locke? He’s a mysterious island badass at first, but as soon as we learn how pathetic he is and he loses his faith in the Season, he’s a false idol, carries the idiot ball (blowing up the sub and Flame), and fails at everything until he goes to commit suicide (and then fails at that, too). Jin & Sun were a power couple with a great romance, and history lending to very strong, believable drama. Sun even went to the dark side by talking to Widmore and carrying a gun after the freighter… but as soon as she heard her husband was alive? There’s a reason “Have you seen my husbant?” is a Lost meme on par with Jackface and WAAAALT! That’s all either of them did when they got some screentime. That’s all their lines were. How about Sayid? He randomly became a killer in the last few seasons (I swear, this was going to be Eko’s storyline) and also British sometimes and maybe evil and infected but who knows? Desmond! Desmond was the man and best new character after Ben! He had the best episodes of seasons 2, 3, and 4! So what do they do with him? He sails around a bit, yells at Eloise, then shows up as the biggest MacGuffin on the island… but that’s just pulling something out of a hole. What? And then how about everyone else? Michael was underserved (though I blame the writer’s strike), Walt obviously, Charlotte, Faraday, Miles and Lapidus were just one-liner machines in the last season who just followed the group, pretty much every single nameless survivor or other, Cindy and the kids, Kate’s never had decent writing…
It just sucks that they say it’s about character when it’s about Jack and that they haven’t been serving character since Season 3/4.
keep drinking the darlton Kool Aid, anonymous guest. They knew the final scene would be Jack’s eye closing but beyond that they were just throwing stuff against the wall, leading viewers to dead ends just to fill episodes. Accross the Sea was arguably the worst episode of the series, the line when the Mother says “because I made it so” about the rules pretty much sums up the plan Darlton had for solving anything.
Alright champ. I’ll keep drinking the Kool Aid, you keep crying because the show didn’t go the way you wanted.
I am not crying because the ending was not what I expected, I am just saying we deserved a better explanation then “because I made it so” to the rules between Jacob and MIB just to give an example and that it is a joke that Darlton keep saying “the show was always about the characters and their journey” when they kept introducing new mysteries and questions full knowing that is what was keeping the interest going on the show. I guarantee you Lostpedia and countless other websites were not created based on the characters and their journey but to address the various mysteries of the show.
I am not crying at all because the show did not go the way I wanted, I just feel that “because I said so” or “because I made it so” sums up the vast majority of the resolution of the mysteries of the Island and that to me proves they had no plan whatsoever beyond the final scene will be Jack’s eye closing as his friends leave the island- once they realized they had run out of ideas and could not resolve the mysteries appropriately the producers resorted to saying “the show is about the characters”. Maybe you can resort to something better then name calling and sarcasm to respond.
It’s just a reminder that they turned Ben into a mild, nice guy we were supposed to sympathize with. The same mistake Heroes made with Sylar. Let villains be villains. Ben should have been worse in season 6 and died a memorable death which people would have cheered.
I like Ben being multi-dimensional and not just being a one-note Snidley Whiplash pantomime villain.
I felt the same way with Gaius Baltar on BSG.
If he was a one-note Snidely Whiplash type in seasons 2 and early season 3 I might agree with you but they had already shown they could make him fascinating and multi-dimensional without copping out on him being a main villain.
The only thing that ever disappointed me about “Lost” was my inability to afford anything in the auction. It was the greatest television show ever produced, and I flinch at all the nit-picking I read here and on other sites.
Nit-picking?? Major details about the story were never answered and never will be!
Nit-picking, yes. Fine, everything wasn’t resolved. Everything didn’t wrap up in a neat little bow. But to overreach for a flaw here and there ignores the greatness of the rest. No series ever reached Lost’s “highs,” and its “lows” were practically Mount Everest compared to the average show.
I’m just not a fan of bitching-for-bitching’s-sake, and that’s what a lot of the “oh, I can’t believe it didn’t end exactly like I wanted it to!” seems like. It’s tiresome.
Bwahahaha! Your comment makes me laugh. Only because of your ignorance, not because you’re right. It’s people like you that make me sick. People like you that don’t have the brain to grasp how awful the ending was. People like you that never watched it weekly for 6 years. Never spent hours sitting on a couch with friends WEEKLY discussing possibilities that were lazily left open. You call it genius. I call it insulting.
Nit-picking would be something like “they never explained why food keeps getting dropped on the island”.
This is a minor point to me – a “nit-pick” (which supposedly is answered in the 12 minute clip).
What about, say, the numbers? MIB explained that “Jacob had a thing for numbers”. The numbers in the lighthouse referred to degrees on the guide which allowed Jacob to spy on the candidates. A quick reference.
But the numbers were also the serial number of the hatch and the numbers needed to be entered in the computer every 108 minutes in order to prevent the release of energy. They were the numbers that the men heard repeated over the radio and the numbers they entered to win a contest and drove them mad. They were also the numbers that Hurley used to win the lottery and he also saw them on the odometer of his car.
So why were these numbers always repeated? Was it Jacob’s way of getting Hurley to get a seat on Oceanic 815?
This is not a nit-pick. This is a MAJOR UNEXPLAINED DETAIL?
Oh, but the numbers don’t matter because LOST is all about the characters…
Give me a $#%#$% break…
Michael told Hurley his spirit was stuck on the island. That’s why I never had a problem with him not joining the rest in the Afterlife.
Once it was revealed that Smokey as a boy seemed to have some form of ESP a la Walt, I figured Jacob was looking for someone like that as a possible replacement for him as island protector…
I hope you have heard the latest GJB, Alan. I think you’ve been lied to about a certain scene on the ocean.
“Michael’s absence from the sideways universe was one of the bigger objections I’ve seen to the finale. Certainly, Michael’s sins (murdering Ana-Lucia and Libby in an attempt to rescue Walt) are bad, but they pale in comparison to the things that, say, Ben did, and Ben got to move on to an afterlife …”
Well, Ben told Michael that no one ever told him to murder Anna Lucia or Libby, he did it on his own whereas Ben’s excuse could be that Jacob (actually MIB) ordered him to do these things.
I was like a kid on Christmas when my complete box set arrived yesterday. I’m normally one to wait until the price goes down, but I couldn’t help it just this once. The box set is a lot of fun (for anyone that has it and hasn’t found it yet, there is a hidden disk under the map of the island on the cover).
As for “The New Man in Charge”…it was fun but I just ended up wishing it had been longer. And it was heartbreaking to see Walt in that mental hospital.
This epilogue just reinforces the fact that despite every opportunity to get it right, there was a failure in planning by the lost writing staff. They spent so much time spinning their wheels instead of advancing the story. They spent so much time telling us they had a plan rather than actually coming up with one. Its a shame that they couldn’t capitalize on the great opportunity they had. I think the network serialized drama will never get a better chance to reach a parity with cable dramas.
The excuse that “it’s about the characters” always irked me. Every piece of even half-decent fiction ever made has been about the characters. I loved Lost, but in the end I feel it failed to tell a wholly satisfying story; to be satisfied with the ending you have to ignore most of the series to date.
The epilogue was good fun- it was good to see more Ben and Hurley, and what answers they gave were nice to have. I just wish they’d tried harder to incorporate those answers into series itself instead of copping out with that “afterlife” storyline.
My thoughts on the epilogue: too much time was spent on answers that honestly were no longer mysteries to people with working brain cells. But because fans had been trained to question EVERY reveal on the show, we got an epilogue that tried to spell out as many mundane answers possible, answers which many times we’d already pieced together, like the polar bear nonsense, or much of the Chang film, really.
Yeah, the Chang orientation video is the weak link in this chain. It was so unlike the other training videos because this time Chang couldn’t be seen by the audience as an unreliable narrator; he was supposed to be providing “final answers,” so instead we got a dry litany of exposition and answers that felt more like Lost fan-fic than the mysterious Lost I loved.
The last third of the epilogue tried to segue into “poignant Lost,” but its short length meant a quite jarring transisiton from the goofier Ben/Chang bits. There wasn’t enough room for the “episode” to breathe, which is too bad, because it meant that Walt got the short end of the stick again.
I guess looking back, my biggest complaint about the series as a whole is that while the writers intended to make a show about the characters, from the first season they were training their viewers to solve a mystery. And they trained their viewers too well with all the unreliable narrators over the years, leading to this epilogue which hit all the right notes, yet somehow sounded off-key anyway.
I loved it. Yeah, the Dr. Chang Orientation video was klunky, and as already noted, different from all the other Orientation videos, in that it was just straight forward and giving what was clearly legitimate information (where all the ones on the show were misleading and contradictory), but that is forgivable as they had, like, 5 minutes to provide some answers that folks complained about not having.
That being said, what made it all worth it was Walt. Yeah, we still don’t know what his deal is, but we know he is special (which is all we really need to know), and after so much of seasons 1 and 2 were spent on him and he just essentially vanished after that, him getting even that much of a resolution (and happy ending) was brilliant.
Actually, I was kinda hoping for a cool Hurley-Ben on the island adventure, and was a little disappointed by something this exposition heavy (some of which made less sense than what i’d worked out in my head :) ). Hurley and Ben get Walt, for example, because he has to help them someway unique, would have been way cool. But there were some nice moments, and a lot of ppl wanted answers, so I’m not complaining.
And I’d like Michael Emerson on something that lets him do a bigger, more intense, emotional arc than current-Office will ever do, which is a maybe an indictment, maybe not? (can you imagine Emerson on the British office – that would have been scary awesome.) Strangely, my pick may be Burn Notice … which could use more gravitas in opposition to Michael. (Robert Wisdom is awesome, but not well used I think).
I can’t imagine anyone in television was happy with the way Lost ended, strictly in terms of fan reaction. Regardless of how each individual felt about the ending, far too many people are upset b/c it had spun so far out of control that it couldn’t possibly be concluded logically (which you could compare to the X-Files). This results in viewers having a lack of trust in these types of high-potential dramas – why would I dedicate time and emotion to these types of shows when there’s a very big risk it’ll end up this way? I’ll just wait until the season (or series) is over, and then watch the DVDs if there’s enough positive buzz. It’s the low-risk way to spend my time. There has to be a correlation between this growing lack of trust and why many shows like this can’t get past a few episodes (I don’t think it would’ve been a good show anyway, but The Nine pops into my head as an example). Lost’s ending only further hurts other shows, which in turn is bad for viewers since we end up with “safer” shows that aren’t as likely to fail – well, unless it’s FX or HBO, who are unbelievably good at what they do.
Anyway, I’d be curious if other writers/Hollywood insiders felt this way about Lost’s ending as well (again, regardless of whether they personally liked the finale or not).
Exactly right, Razor. And what about “Fringe”? I’ve come to love that mythos as much as I USED to love the Lost mythology. But if Fringe goes “lost” on us, I may never watch network TV again. And correct me if I’m wrong, but aren’t Cuse and Lindelhof involved somehow with Fringe? If so, I should save myself a lot of grief and just wait till that DVD comes out. I’ll never forgive them for what they did to Lost.
I think WALT was “special” much like Hurley, Miles and even Sawyer(acknowledged in the final episode), in which they can see/communicate with the deceased. Now, I think Walt had more “abilities” than the rest, but the reason they showed interest is because the “candidate” HAD to be “special”. That’s it. (Now, part of me also believes they might’ve developed the “special” story with Walt more, but jettisoned it for whatever reason).
The main thing about anyone’s or anything’s being “special” was as a clue to the origin & meaning of “Lost” in “The Lost Special” by Arthur Conan Doyle.