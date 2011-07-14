‘Louie’ – ‘Joan’: Funny lady

A quick review of tonight’s “Louie” – multiple Emmy-nominated “Louie,” no less – coming up just as soon as I want to go to the aquarium…
“Joan” was the last of the four episodes FX sent out in advance of the season(*), and yet another mark of how many different kinds of stories Louis C.K. can and will tell.
(*) And it’s unclear when or if I’ll be getting additional episodes in advance, since Louis C.K. works so close to deadline. (As I recall, FX didn’t send out any additional ones past the initial batch last year.) Given that I’m going to be traveling the next few weeks for Comic-Con and press tour, I may either have to table reviews or post them many days late. It’s too great a show to be ignored, but this is also a lousy period, schedule-wise. I’ll do what I can, when I can.
We open with a hilariously filthy stand-up bit, then an amusingly half-deadpan, half-surreal sketch with Louie trying to order food at the same time he fields a periodic guilt-ridden call from one of his sisters.
But those pieces are just an appetizer for the main course of the episode, which is a long, sincere conversation with Joan Rivers about paying your dues, professionalism and the ups and downs of stand-up. In a way, it felt like a bonus feature to that HBO special “Talking Funny” – albeit a bonus feature where C.K. tries to make out with Seinfeld two-thirds of the way through. A discussion of Louie’s craft has been fertile territory for the show (see also the poker game in season 1), and also for Rivers herself, who’s never more likeable and interesting than when she’s talking about paying her dues (see also the documentary “Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work”), and I liked how Louie kept misreading the various cues – until, in the end, they wind up going to bed anyway(**).
(**) Where does Louie’s sex life rank on the list of all-time strangest among TV comedy characters? Charlotte on “Sex and the City” probably still beats him (that show hooked her up with all the freaks), but Louie has to be up there.
In the end, he hates the lounge gig, but he understands the lesson Joan teaches him, and we get another sweet little closing scene as
Larry Louie apologizes to the kind hotel manager and gets the gig back. It’s just impressive what a command of tone this show can have from scene to scene, beat to beat, style to style.
What did everybody else think?
I’d just love to point out how ESPNClassic took a break from their Friday Night Lights marathon tonight seemingly just so we could still watch Louie.
Great episode, but that goes without saying at this point.
You know, I did like this episode, albeit not as much as others in this season so far. The thing is, it almost doesn’t matter whether or not I “like” an episode; I always just feel so privileged to have been allowed into Louis’ world for 22 minutes, that my opinion of a given episode is almost rendered moot.
One of my favorite things about the show is its ability to let a moment breath, and not look away when that moment eventually becomes uncomfortable or awkward. There’s a lot of funny in this show, even though it may not be of the traditional, “haha” variety.
I’ve been a fan of C.K.’s for a long while; his show only augments my respect and admiration for him. I love it.
And, damn, that Joan Rivers is one interesting lady. She’s still got it. I’ve been prone to not give her enough credit, but this episode has changed my tune.
What I like best about the show is how it combines the sweet with the profane. That, and how Louie consistently gives the viewers what they want, but not how they expect it. In tonight’s ep, as soon as Louie went up to Joan Rivers’s room, I told my girlfriend “she’s gonna seduce him.” But, damn, I sure didn’t see it playing out the way it did. Which was perfect.
I saw the Joan Rivers documentary, and I thought this was just a little too much of the same thing. But I also found it very real, especially the way Louie ended up being attracted to her when he realized how alike they are in many ways.
But I also wonder how Louis C.K. fits into the “alternative comedy” scene. A lot of those guys have become very successful, and they’d much rather play a bookstore for free than an Atlantic City lounge for a decent payday.
I don’t think Louis, or even other ‘alt’ comedians, would call him alternative. He fits in well with that scene because of his attitude, but he’s clearly much more of a ‘road comic’ than a lot of the big LA/New York alternative comedians.
I like that you accidentally referred to “Louis” as “Larry” in the last paragraph. It makes me think there is more to be said regarding a comparison between the fictionalized version of Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm and the fictionalized version of Louis in this show.
As an aside, the casino was actually the Hilton.
Alan, do you know if any of the dialogue written by Joan Rivers or with her input? This seemed like a great representation between old school comedians (take gigs whenever and wherever you can…see Roger Ebert’s story about Henny Youngman hustling at a wedding) vs more modern comedians like Louis CK or Ricky Gervais who seem to care more about comedic integrity and remaining faithful to their point of view than compromising their vision for money. Louis CK seems smart enough to have gleaned this himself, but curious if this was his interpretation of Joan Rivers’ view or actually Joan Rivers herself speaking.
I was wondering if a lot of it was improv, actually. I can see Rivers having exactly that kind of conversation with a nudnik who didn’t know how good he had it.
Alan, any possibility of a behind-the-scenes on this episode?
I apologize for posting this since I have nothing new to say. I love this show. I only bothered to post because I want to be counted. Thanks.
Louis CK seems to have as much freedom from FX as Larry David has with HBO. The Joan part was too much like her recent documentary/movie. Ordering from the grocery was very funny especially when the 60 bananas arrived.
Didn’t like it at all and I love Louis and respect Joan
It wasn’t my favorite episode. Mostly because I don’t understand the reverence that people seem to hold Joan Rivers in. I though she came across as really bitter and petty. That kind of attitude that daring to try and do better than the absolute minimum you’re capable of means that you’re an ungrateful jerk just drives me crazy. And the idea that Louie would want to sleep with her has got to be the most implausible thing to happen on this show.
I absolutely loved “Poker,” and was looking forward to more content along those lines, but Joan Rivers’ ridiculous lecture on selling out was both boring and trying way too hard to be impactful while giving the exact wrong message.
I saw (and liked) “Piece of Work” but I’ve had just about enough of her “I’ve done this and that, I’ve been up and down, and I’m woman!” schtick. She’s a world famous, legendary performer. Her early career challenges are an inspiring story, but she has literally nothing to complain about these days.
I’m assuming the bulk of the scene was co-written, or improvised between the two performers, rather than written for the episode by CK, but I was hoping that the scene would take a turn and explore the sadness and tragedy of how the “calling” can obscure the “craft,” and how Joan’s obsession to be always performing, even when it means happily towing a corporate line or “playing the lounge” for people who aren’t there to hear comedy (much less the comedian), can be just as bad as not performing at all, but instead it was Joan complaining about the same things she’s complained about on talk shows for the last 20 years.
Except the Betty White joke, I guess that was new.
40
Also, I think you might be getting your “Curb Your Enthusiasm” mixed up with your “Louie” (which actually makes sense), but you put “Larry” in the final paragraph.
This show NEVER disappoints. I was on the edge of my seat waiting for Louis to answer the “How many bj’s?” qustion. That joke paid off nicely. I had a pretty bad day and didn’t expect that it would end with me howling in laughter. Thank you Louis CK!
I hope it doesn’t reflect poorly on me, but the first thing I thought when she asked the BJ was was “10.” Then a few seconds later, I thought “50.”
I was totally thinking 50.
Poor, poor comedians…
I thought Louie apologizing to the guy during the credits in total silence was inspired. Really loved watching that scene and just picking up what was being discussed based on their body language and actions. This show is amazing.
What happened to the little clarinet intro @ the beginning? That was such a nice mood-setter. Now they have a big hard-sounding wall-crash thingy. Miss it. Great show!
These comedians take themselves soooooo seriously.
Louie C.K. really speaks to me. I teach community college, and for me teaching is a calling. But, as part of a government bureaucracy, I have to put up with a lot of Dilbertesque bullshit. Joan’s sermon has inspired me to have a better attitude about that. It’s a great gift to be able to do something you love, and such a gift always comes with a cost.
I missed the last thing Joan said, about what wouldn’t be allowed during sex. Anyone catch it?
Owen, Joan said “No staying over.”
thanks Pamela
I enjoyed this episode for the most part, but holy crap is comedians talking about comedy getting old and tired. I’m sorry. I listen to a lot of podcasts nowadays, and most of them are comedy-based, and I love to hear comedians BEING FUNNY, but any time two of them get in a room together all they want to talk about is the CRAFT. I’ts interesting once or twice, but it’s all they talk about and it’s always the same bull.
I LOVE louie, the show and the comedian, but I’m glad this is the first time he’s really dipped into this well, and I PRAY he doesn’t do it again.