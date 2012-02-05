‘Luck’ – ‘Episode 2’: Claim costs

A review of tonight’s “Luck” coming up just as soon as I hear a voice from inside my pants…
“Looks like you took a beat on a game you ran.” -Ace
Almost everyone but the serious horse racing fans, it seemed, could agree that the “Luck” pilot was hard to follow at times. The disagreement was between those who enjoyed it in spite of some confusion and those who couldn’t enjoy something they couldn’t fully understand. With the pilot, I fell into the former group; if I couldn’t decipher all the lyrics, I could sure appreciate the notes. And as the series went along, I had that HBO drama learning curve where I eventually figured out most of the terminology, on top of the usual David Milch dialogue curlicues, so I could appreciate both the substance and the style altogether.
But this particular learning curve took a dip with episode two, which managed to be even trickier to decode than the pilot, and which ultimately didn’t have the kind of strong emotional moments akin to the railbirds winning the Pick Six or Leon comforting the injured horse while the vet prepared to euthanize it. There are some rewards to the hour – coming mainly from getting to know the characters better – but on the whole this was an instance where I was very glad to have the ability to immediately move on to the next episode (and, really, to the episode after next) rather than stew too much in my own puzzled juices.
A lot of the hour’s confusion involved Turo Escalante, who almost feels like Milch was dared to create the most indecipherable character in primetime history. Between the usually unusual Milch syntax, Escalante’s paranoia and penchant for running cons on the rest of the world(*), and the thick accent John Ortiz is using (which the pilot established was just another of his cons, to make himself seem less capable than he actually is), there were times in these first couple of hours where I was relieved if I could keep up with half of what was going in in any Escalante scene.
(*) Some of you last week wondered whether Escalante was doing something illegal with Mon Gateau. He wasn’t. He was just trying to make the horse seem like an extreme longshot so the odds would be very high when he bet (and a trainer is allowed to bet on his own horse).
It doesn’t help that his plans are often much more convoluted than necessary, like his scheme to make Mon Gateau again seem like a longshot by entering him in a claiming race and bandaging his ankles to dissuade anyone from putting in a claim. At least other characters seem aware that he’s working too hard – Jo the vet is baffled that he’d risk losing this horse they spent two years rehabbing, and Ace helpfully explains exactly what Escalante was up to in a way suggesting Ace didn’t think the game was worth the candle – but I do not blame anyone and everyone who spent much of that storyline shaking their heads.
There are other confusing matters in the hour, even with track regular Goose explaining every step of the claiming process to Renzo.(**) It’s not clear for a good chunk of the running time, for instance, that the railbirds have already claimed their Pick Six winnings (the passage of time can appear very inconsistent on a Milch show) until we see all the cash in Jerry’s trunk.
(**) There’s an almost childlike quality to Renzo, as shown in his desire to buy the horse for the others so they can all stay friends, and it makes him a useful target for exposition. At no point in the season does he wear a t-shirt saying “Explain it to me like I’m a 4-year-old,” but he very easily could.
We eventually find out what the deal is with Lonnie and the insurance money he was bragging about last week, but until we get to that revelation, that subplot is so muddled that even Marcus – who’s either tied with Escalante for having the most Milch-ian speech patterns, or only trails him slightly – starts complaining about his phrasing.(***) And the sequence where the two women try to kill Lonnie to collect on his policy tried to hit a comic note that it either couldn’t reach, or that simply didn’t fit in with the tone of the rest of the show.
(***) This is also something of a Milch trope. On “NYPD Blue,” Sipowicz would constantly complain about how Medavoy put things, and Swearengen became impatient whenever the dialogue got too Milch-ian on “Deadwood.” Milch is very much aware of how arch and confusing this stuff can sound, but he also knows that within those contortions of adverbs, gerunds and prepositions there can lie incredible beauty.
And yet, as I said before, I did appreciate getting to know several of the characters better – notably Ace, Marcus and Jerry.
Ace’s plan for revenge on DiRossi, Cohen and the still-unseen Mike begins to take shape. More importantly, though, we begin to comprehend the gravity and power of Ace Bernstein. He’s the man people make adjustments for, whether it was fellow cons who left him alone in the bathroom to do his business, Cohen and his colleagues jumping through hoops (admittedly, for a fee) to get Gus the money to buy the horse, or Escalante calming down from his tantrum over losing Mon Gateau when he recognizes the danger posed by Ace’s calm, quiet demeanor. (He was much more threatening here than he was ripping the buttons off his shirt with DiRossi last week.)
Though I was lost on some of the material with the railbirds, I really do enjoy the various misanthropic, self-loathing traits Marcus has inherited from Sipowicz and Swearengen, and his constant insults get to be much more profane (“What is it to you, you pig-faced, paper bag-looking cunt?”) than anything Milch could put in Dennis Franz’s mouth. And with Jerry’s epic self-destructive streak at the poker tables, we see not only that a skill at one kind of gambling doesn’t universally translate to all other kinds, but that the track, as seedy and corrupt as it is, is a much healthier environment for Jerry than those other parts of the world where there might be card games.
Some other thoughts:
* In case you missed it, HBO has already renewed the show for a second season (which will have 10 episodes versus this year’s 9). Given the way HBO conducts business these days, the renewal was a fait accompli, but it’s still good to know this story will continue for a little while.
* The horses are characters, too, and we learn as much about Walter Smith’s beloved Gettin’ Up Morning – whose legendary sire was allegedly murdered for the insurance money – as we do about Walter, Ronnie, and young Rosie, who loses out to the veteran Ronnie for a chance to ride that horse in the afternoon races. Nick Nolte is pretty fantastic as he tells the story of how “Kentucky quality killed” Delphi – so old and sad and frail that you understand Ronnie being overcome by emotion even without a sentimental attachment to either horse yet.
* In one of my “Deadwood” reviews last summer, I noted that Milch has never much cared about or for episode titles, and after turning every episode of “John From Cincinnati” into “His Visit, Day (Insert Number Here),” “Luck” doesn’t appear to bother with titles at all.
* Speaking of “Deadwood,” note the brief appearance by W. Earl Brown as Mulligan, the cowboy who wins the claim on Mon Gateau. Still, the Mann repertory players continue to outnumber the Milch ones, with the addition of a bearded Ted Levine (who’s been in several Mann films and did a stint on “Crime Story”) as Isadore Cohen and Barry Shabaka Henley (several movies, plus a regular job on “Robbery Homicide Division”) as Ace’s parole officer.
* No one in the cast gets more Mann-y than Dennis Farina, obviously, and though there are hints that Gus is tough (he regrets that Ace didn’t just let him kill the mysterious Mike), it’s to this point a fairly light role. Fortunately, as we know from “Midnight Run” and other roles, Farina does comedy just fine, and I laughed out loud at Gus’ roar of “Don’t ever knock this fucking country for me!” when he won a bet on Mon Gateau.
What did everybody else think?
Is HBOGO putting up episode 3 a week early too or was that just a one-time thing?
It’s not up now. Don’t know if it will be later, but if it is, let me remind everyone that discussion of it is off-limits here. We’re sticking with the TV schedule.
There’s a ring in hell for people who spoil mass media story outcomes.
That was a one time thing for the Super Bowl. It’s a shame because I’ve watched the pilot and the second episode a number of times On-Demand already. They should have done LUCK like they did with later seasons of The Wire and put the episode On Demand a week early.
There should also be a level in Hell for people that whine about spoilers.
There should be a level in Hell for people who talk about levels in Hell…
Wait, where in the pilot was Escalante’s accent established as not real? I only watched it once so I figure I must’ve missed that
I don’t see where in the first or second episode either where it is stated or even hinted that Escalante’s accent is fake. It sounds like Alan took what he has seen in later episodes and retroactively applied it to the first two episodes.
I don’t see how we are supposed to pick out that his accent is fake. Even when Ace calls him a “Bullsh*tter” it’s not over his accent. And none of the trainers or anything have said anything about his speech either.
No, there’s a scene in the pilot where you see Escalante laying the accent (and the Spanish) on even thicker for Gus, and Gus calls him out on the whole act.
“Spare me the hat dance”
And re-verified in episode 2 when Escalante’s spotter, in reporting what he saw of Gettin Up Morning’s run, questions Escalante’s health off having understood everything Escalante said. To which Escalante responds “Puta. Did you understand that?”
“I laughed out loud at Gus’ roar of “Don’t ever knock this fucking country for me!” when he won a bet on Mon Gateau.”
Swearengen used the same line to Dan Dority after the verdict came in Jack McCall’s trial.
I’m somebody who follows horse racing and I’ve had a hard time keeping up with this show.
When Gary Stevens showed up I wasn’t sure if I was supposed to assume he was an actor playing a character or an actor playing himself.
They made a big deal about not claiming the money and then all of a sudden they just had it, which wasn’t clear at all.
They keep referring to people off screen by their name, some of whom we’ve met and some we haven’t. With a large cast this is very difficult to follow.
Plus there are a lot of concurrent cons going on with people who I don’t even know yet. I have no frame of reference to know when they’re not lying/lying.
Hard to follow, and I’m right in the wheelhouse for their target audience. I imagine many people are finding this show difficult.
I think Marcus’s objection to claiming the money on the day they won it was the spotlight of publicity that would be shone upon them had they done so (“Shame on us if we don’t make the evening news”). Given how ferociously belligerent Marcus is about his partners’ post-win behaviors being unacceptable, not in an of the behaviors themselves, but rather in how those behaviors, by proxy, shine the spotlight of attention on Marcus … methinks Marcus has something to hide. Probably in a laundry bag he carries around under his wheelchair.
Does anyone know what the point (from an owner’s point of view) of a “claiming race” is? Why would anyone run a horse in a claiming race? What do they, or might they, get out of it that’s worth the risk? Just the small amount of cash that people put up to be eligible to claim? That’s it?
If we can assume the people generally only actually make a claim when the horse they’ve put in for actually does well in the race, you’d think that the owner must hope that their horse does poorly so no one will claim it. That doesn’t make sense, as it wouldn’t be an honest race then. They must still get more out of winning or placing that makes it worth while risking the horse will be claimed. Actually, does the claimer have to put up a lot, lot more moneyto take over the horse after a successful claim. I.e the $8,000 just buys the right to buy it – or whatever a claim might get you? It doesn’t make much sense otherwise.
The track awards purses for each race. A winning purse for a decent claiming race can be $20,0000. You put the horse in a race where he has a chance to win the purse. Horses who finish 2nd and 3rd also share in the purse.
You have to make the claim before the race, not after. How the horse finishes has to effect on the claim. Claiming races can be as low as $5,000 and as high as $100,000. Usually a trainer enters a horse in the claiming race for a price he is worth. The process isn’t that complicated and it insures that horses of equal quality run against each other. A trainer will not enter a horse worth $50,000 in a $5000 claiming race.
I meant ” How the horse finishes has no effect on the claim” If you put in a claim for a horse that breaks down in the race , you own the dead horse.
I understand what the point is for someone putting a claim in. I just don’t fully understand what the point is for the existing owner. If the horse is really worth the amount, why not sell it the usual way if you’re interested in selling? Usually, you’re entering it in races because you’re *not* interested in selling it just yet.
I get that you may pick up a few extra claim sums, less I’m sure a sizable commission to the racetrack, if several different people put in a claim and only one gets the horse (as in the show). And, yes, you get the purse for win, place or show – for the last time ever. Which seems a strange way to dispose of what has been an expensive investment. I guess it must be just another sort of gambling.
Still, it seems pretty odd to me that you’d put your horse at risk for a claim and hope nobody claims. Why do it then? If the claim anount really is, as you say, about what the horse is worth, well, OK, not such a bad deal then, and worth the chance of making extra off multiple claims. Still, you’d think someone would just sell the horse for a good price to an interested party.
According to Wikipedia, these claiming races make up over half of all races run, and constitute the bottom level of horse racing. It still seems peculiar to me, but clearly not to the world of horse racing. I guess it provides a way for people who are stuck with what turn out to be not very good horses to both race them anyway and also raise their chances of disposing of them, appealing to the gambling instinct in other horse owners and wannabes. The minor leagues.
Reply to comment…
Well, I’m no expert, but I’ve followed horse racing for years, and as I understand it, one of the primary motivations for running thoroughbred horses in any kind of race, but especially claimers, is to establish a racing record for the horse. Hopefully, it will be a winning record so that down the road the horse’s breeding value will be enhanced. Clearly, the real investment value is in the breeding of the horses, the racing is just for sport.
Establishing a breeding record for the horse isn’t going to do you or your investment much good if the horse is claimed by someone else, is it? That’s exactly whjat I find so peculiar – that people would put such an enormous investment at this risk of being lost to you for a paltry sum every single time you race the horse in one of these claiming races.
I’ve been to exactly 1 horse race in my entire life, so please take what I say as complete Gospel:
If an owner thinks a horse has 6k in net future value (after subtracting the costs of keeping him), it would make sense to put him in a race where he can be claimed for 8k. The costs he put into raising that horse prior are a sunk cost. Sure, it’s nice to think of each horse as a singular investment, and that you want to make a profit on each one. But you can’t. You have a limited number of stables, trainers, and cash. So you have to be objective and try to vaue the future of every horse at the time of such a race.
Winning and not being claimed only increases his value.
I own racehorses and it costs ~ $3000 per month to keep a thoroughbred in training (closer to 4 K in So Cal). Trainers often try to sneak a horse through a claiming race to make them eligible for certain conditions in future allowance races. For the most part though it is a dumping ground for those who don’t want to pay the freight any more. I have never claimed a horse but have lost one that we tried a sneak with (at Hawthorne). It sucked because he was an Iowa Bred and could have cleaned up last year at Prairie Meadows racing for all that Statebred cash against horses who have never seen a 60 Beyer.
While I think I get the basics of what a claiming race are, I still have a hard time understanding why Escalante would risk that horse in a claiming race, particularly after he just won his last race, and he is (secretly) so high on the horse. Maybe he needs cash badly right now, but still, just seems like a big risk with that particular horse.
I love Milch, and for the most part am loving Luck, despite the difficulty in following a lot of what’s going on. But man, this show is difficult to follow…
@Greg Mandel-you run in a claiming race to race and win against lesser horses. If your horse is downgraded to make the odds long, then you stand to make a good deal of money. Escalante had two vouchers on the same race worth over $13k each in the pilot. That’s why he had a “bug”riding him, why he hadn’t raced (officially) in I think they said 4-5 years, why Escalante didn’t want anybody talking about him, why he wanted the kid to ride him a certain way. Unfortunately, he got a little cute with him, Renzo’s guy and Dan sniffed him out, and he lost him. It took me a while to decipher what exactly happened, but I think that pretty much covers it. I think…
Two episodes and I think I didn’t understand 30% of what the characters were saying. I’m thinking on watching this when the season is over. That’s what I did with the first seasons of Boardwalk Empire and Game of Thrones and it worked incredibly well.
Just for Alan, I assume there’s a joke to be made about Luck airing at the same time as the Giants Super Bowl win. :>
Didn’t think of it until you mentioned W. Earl Brown, but I hope Jim Beaver shows up (if not in this season, then the next) so we can get another of his wonderful comments.
I agree. Also, I would like to see Dayton Callie worked into the cast.
Was the woman watching the race next to Marcus Jewel from Deadwood?
You think the dialogue of this show is indecipherable, try the captchas.
Yes, it was Geri Jewell next to Marcus.
I actually don’t think it was. She pops up in a few episodes, and in none of them is Geri Jewell’s name in the guest credits. So if it’s her, she’s unbilled. Which would be odd.
Yeah, and IMDB doesn’t have her listed either. I saw her pop up on a recent episode of Alcatraz, and IMDB gives her credit there. I don’t see why she wouldn’t get credit here if in fact that was her.
I actually think it was Jewell. Looked like her and sounded like her. I thought right off the bat that that’s who it was. IMDB isn’t infallible. They don’t have DiRossi even listed in the cast.
I immediately thought that was her as well and until we can prove otherwise…besides didn’t you see her eating peaches with cinnamon.
She’s Blair’s cousin, I think.
this review makes me wonder if you’ve even watched the show and just heard some shit halfheartedly while patting it out. really sloppy and disappointing.
I’m wondering if you read the review. Be a little more constructive next time.
As a big admirer of 2004’s Michael Mann directed “Collateral”, I did enjoy both Barry Shabaka Henley as Ace’s parole officer and the slow pan to the picture on the wall of jazz legend Miles Davis
The funnier line for me, from Gus, being the artfully delayed reveal that he’d bet $200 … that amount being a gimme from the setup of his bet being $195 more than he’d ever made at one time.
There was more threat to Ace in speaking to Escalante than in his button popping because the button-popping tantrum was “how he played it,” not an expression of true anger. I take that tantrum as Ace’s design to a greater end, an artifice for getting the tape recorder accepted a perceived aid for his supposed “infirmity” rather than seen for what it actually is: a wire hidden in plain sight. Ace accomplishes his agenda in this regard by leveraging DiRossis guilt and innate humanity against him, throwing a one-two punch of “how DARE you doubt me” outrage followed by an “embarrassed myself” tantrum, neither of those being expressions of genuine emotion, but rather Ace’s manipulation of a pigeon.
In leveraging DiRossi’s guilt over Ace’s time served and DiRossi’s desire not to embarrass a man who presents as having been made infirm by that time served against him, Ace distracts DiRossi from the obvious inadvisability of letting someone — particularly someone who means you harm (which granted, DiRossi does not realize of Ace yet, but we do) — commit your conversations of intended illegal acts to tape. Ace’s disingenuousness in this regard being later verified by his “I think I played that right” statement, referring, as he must be, to how his meeting with DiRossis played out … him having “played it right” to get the tape recorder perceived innocuous by those who would never allow it to be used were it not genuinely perceived a necessary aid for a self-proclaimed infirmity Ace clearly does not suffer.
Which, back to the original point, requires that Ace’s button-popping tantrum be perceived as pitiful, not threatening. Proof that Ace is, as he claims, made infirm by his incarceration, just a dottering old fool so mitigated as to require a tape recorder to assist his failing facilities. Whereas his conversation with Escelante comes off as threatening because, in reality, Ace is about as dottering and infirm as a cobra.
To your point about Escalante’s cons being “more convoluted than necessary” … I take it as less that than a reflection of Escalante’s ego in thinking himself the smartest guy in the room. His narcissism in that regard is his fatal flaw. He creates these elaborate plans he considers genius, and he cannot accommodate the notion that his genius is restricted to training horses, not running cons, just as Jerry’s genius is restricted to handicapping races, not playing poker. And just as Jerry cannot accept that his failure at poker is not a run of bad luck betraying his gambling genius, so Escalante cannot accept that his genius plan could have failed but for having been betrayed by someone with insider information … a failure of thinking Ace addresses with his “looks like you took a beat on a game you ran.” Although the implication is that, while the wannabe trainer (Goose) is somewhat Jerryesque in having figured out the Claiming Race’s payoff opportunity on his own, without benefit of insider info chirping from the bug Escalante wrongly suspects of screwing him over (for which he’s gonna be a little bit sorry), Earl Brown’s Mulligan might well have been tipped off to Mon Gateau’s soundness of state exactly as Escalante believes. Were I a betting woman, I’d lay odds on Jo for the loose lips who sank that particular ship.
Overall though, I enjoyed the 2nd ep very much, but it is not the flat-out brilliance of the solely Milch-penned pilot, which I did not find confusing at all, but rather deliciously tasty, with its complex character designs/interactions and nefarious plot foreshadowings, all wholly suited for the mobbed up game of Luck that David Milch has set afoot.
I started to have the feeling, during Ace’s post-lunch speech about Mike, that they might have been more that business partners/partners in crime. Ace sounded a little like a first wife. This could just be another part of this show that I’m misreading.
I’d give As for both as well, the difference being in the pluses and minuses (A++ for the pilot, A- for episode 2 in my assess) attributed to differentiate shades of grey amongst overall excellence.
I suspect (although, unlike Jerry, would not go all-in on any bet where Milch holds as-of-yet unturned cards) that the “wire” aspect of Ace’s recorder is something he justifies as a facilitation of biblical justice (an eye for an eye). Were I to be predicting endgame at this early juncture, based on both the pilot and episode 2, I would expect Ace and Gus’s intentions to be meting out that which Ace suffered in kind to Mike, the recorder being used as leverage to force Mike into offering himself up to jail time in another’s stead just as Ace was forced to do in claiming Mike’s stash as his own to protect his nephew.
In terms of situational ethics, I think Ace would justify the wire’s collected proof of illegal acts as the fulcrum upon which his vengeful prybar rests, not ratting anyone out, particularly if he has no intention of actually handing that proof off to the authorities. It would not surprise me at all to hear Ace saying something along the lines of “jail changes a man” in response to someone thinking about calling his bluff in questioning his willingness to “rat out” whomever he’s chosen to target to use against Mike, Ace not having changed one iota while in prison, just as he has not in any way grown infirm, but being (as he has always been) more than willing to let someone THINK he has (both changed and grown infirm) if doing so suits his greater agenda of due justice served.
All this being my expectations at the moment, of course, with me reserving the right to wholesale revision should episode 3 reveal cards I’ve heretofore not considered.
Thanks for helping me piece together my thoughts on the recorder/wired issue. Something was bothering me about it, and I couldn’t put a finger on what it was.
The temper tantrum as a put on is genius, and totally informed the next time he was with DeRossi. So, it wasn’t Ace saying he had a bad temper, it was this other guy. All Ace had to do in the meeting was hint at being angry.
Some good points, good post.
My full thoughts on the recorder and Ace’s tantrum are actually a little bit more complex than I indicate above, Timm. One of the reasons I find the pilot so exceptional and elegant in design is the out-of-place feel to the original exchange between Ace and Gus about the tape recorder in the pilot’s opening sequence. That SCREAMED of relevance to me, but it was not until the final exchange between Ace and Gus in the pilot that the relevance was made clear in what I consider brilliant fashion.
So for me, if not for (apparently) many others, the larger perspective of how I take that tape recorder as the grain of sand around which the pearl of the pilot is formed, I consider Gus’s suggestion that he just take notes as an assist for Ace’s “infirm” memory to be Gus’s way (or at least something Ace perceives as Gus’s way, whether Gus actually intends it as so or not) of pointing out the obvious flaw to Ace’s plan to take a tape recorder into a meeting about illegal activities and have it accepted without question as a memory aid. In the context of that last scene, I take Gus to be saying, in that first scene (with his insistence that he could write down whatever Ace needed to remember rather than going out and getting him a tape recorder), “So what if someone says they’ll just take notes for you? Have you considered that turn of events, and do you have a plan to address it should it occur?”
And that Ace’s response of “you’re kidding, right?” is Ace trying to decide whether or not Gus is just busting his balls or if Gus is really raising a valid concern to be considered. And Gus’s unwillingness to cop to his “I’ll take notes for you” schtick as a joke informs Ace that no, it is not just Gus busting his balls, but rather Gus bringing up the flaw in Ace’s plan, but doing so in a way that doesn’t challenge either Ace or the plan, only respectfully points out that it may not be quite the genius plan Ace takes it to be.
Which is where I feel Ace’s “I think I played that right” line comes in. That line indicates, to me, that Ace’s button-busting tantrum was a bit of an improv for him, rather than something he’s been planning out in specific detail for 3 long years. And that, because it IS an improv, he’s feeling a little bit anxious over whether or not the quality of his on-the-fly fix holds up to the complexity of his 3-years-in-the-making master plan.
The sum total of which constitutes the elegance of the pilot’s design in its entirety for me: that Ace did not plan to have the tantrum in DiRossi’s office until Gus pointed out the flaw in his thinking that someone might say “no need for a tape recorder, we’ll just give you an assistant to take notes to address your fears of an infirm memory.” But Ace, unlike the other egoists in LUCK, is able to accept that his genius plan is flawed once Gus points the flaw out, and thus able to come up with a fix for a flaw that would otherwise have screwed him. That fix he comes up with being his tantrum in DiRossi’s office … a late addition to Ace’s plan designed solely to make it a personal insult for anyone to question his use of the tape recorder as anything other than the innocuous memory aid he claims it to be, being shamed as he is to be so infirm as to need such a cruch, but also being the one person who has proven himself trustworthy enough to be allowed to use it rather than being further humiliated with a human note-taking assistant who would serve as a constant reminder of, and witness to, his shameful infirmity.
Accommodations were made.
All of which is why I consider the pilot itself to be such an exceptionally elegant piece of script. Because not only does it establish exactly how Ace does not possess the fatal flaw (blind ego) of the rest of the show’s characters, but it also establishes what Gus’s TRUE value is to Ace: not as either a limo driver or as the front for his horse ownership, but rather as the one person Ace can trust to both be smart enough and bold enough to point out his failures of thinking when they occur. And the cherry on top of Milch’s masterful creation is how much this relationship between Gus and Ace is mirrored by the pumpkin-nutted goat and his racehorse companion. Because the short, bow-legged, seemingly worthless goat is the constant companion to that fine, elegant, papered racehorse for a reason … the same reason that Gus, the Greek, is Ace’s constant companion despite their seeming unsuitability as a paired set … pumpkin-sized balls being a big part of it.
Would be my fuller thinking there, on both the role of the tape recorder and the exceptional nature of the pilot over the second episode.
I got 1 question, and 1 comment.
1st question: Did the 4 cash the ticket yet? It sounded like Marcus is still holding it, but then we see Jerry at the casino with a bagful of money in the trunk, I am very confused. (And I am one of those “gamblers” that understands all the logic)
1 comment. They need better poker scenerios. No way is Jerry going all in with pocket kings with an ace on the board. Get a card player to write the card playing scenes.
Yes, I’m with Jersey Rudy on this. Jerry got lucky on a bad poker play.
I’m with Joe here. I agree bad poker players get lucky with KK and an Ace on the board. However…no way in hell does he go to all the trouble of getting an extra $25k on the board, against house rules, with only pocket Kings against an Ace. That is downright ridiculous. At least give him AK and lose out to AQ.
This is a second vote for “get a card player to write the card playing scenes.”
Count me to Jersey Rudy’s tally.
I think you guys who keep saying “No way he does that!” are too experienced to have perspective. Bad players absolutely fall in love with their big pocket pairs, and combine that with Wang Chi playing Jerry like a fiddle and Jerry’s destructive gambling habits, I can buy it.
+10 points to Hatfield for the Big Trouble in Little China catch :) “Wang Chi” was exactly what I was thinking throughout that scene. I kept waiting for him to say “Nothing or double Jerry. Nothing or double.”
It is simple to explain claiming races:
Horse racing is like a step ladder or class ladder.
Grade 1, 2, 3 horses are at the top three or four rungs, then you go down to allowance, claiming races fall in the middle, maiden special, maiden claiming races are at the bottom of the class ladder.
horses find their level of competition and that is where they belong talent wise.
Claiming just means that they are for sale at those levels. Obviously, if a horse is in the $16,000 level or class ladder, he or she would have a tough job winning at the $32,000 or $25,000 level. It is like a social status in the human world.
When Turo dropped his horse in class he was merely taking a winner at a higher level on the ladder and dropping into versus inferior horses. He did so with the intent of winning, but also he was at risk of losing the horse via claim. It’s all part of the game. It’s a Gotcha game.
Bruno I know you are trying to keep it simple, but I would not place MSW races at the bottom of the class ladder.
If they could somehow figure out a way for Dennis Farina to tell Ted Levine that “that’s the kind of sausage you get in the joint”, I’d be eternally grateful.
I’m not much of a movie guy, so I basically only know Farina as a comedy actor. He should have gotten some kind of Oscar for Get Shorty, one of the funniest roles ever.
His performance in Snatch was hilarious too.
I am confused as to why Marcus is so paranoid about them being high profile? Did they do something illegal?
Also, is the security guard that works there allowed to gamble legally?
I think he’s allowed to gamble on the races, but he’s running a shylock game on the side, which is not legal. He’s shady and annoying (to Marcus), but doesn’t seem like an outright criminal.
with The Wire, Deadwood, Boardwalk Empire and now with Luck, I am lovin’ how HBO is bringing fantastic British actors for their American-based shows!
great to see Dan Dority again!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Alan, I can’t remember if you’ve ever gone on the record about Big Trouble in Little China, but I’m definitely surprised to not see mention of Dennis Dun, Kurt Russell’s “sidekick” in that movie, as the Asian player who kept beating Jerry.
Wang Chi!!!!
Personally, although disturbing on a number of levels, I enjoyed the scene with Lonnie and his female insurance agent “friends.” While I agree it may not have fit perfectly with the tone of the rest of the show, I still appreciated the dark comedic side of the scene and had a good chuckle. The fact that the schemes of idiots can go horribly awry is a theme that I find entertaining and very Coen Brother-esque. You even found a line from the scene Alan to start of your review and I suppose it was better than “A review of tonight’s episode of Luck just as soon as I diddle your…” sorry
I agree the show can be tough to follow at times. I’ve been able to follow the railbirds and the Ecalante storylines pretty well, but not the Ace storyline.
I’m still not really sure how powerful he is and what his long term plan is.
Loving the railbirds storyline showing pathetic, degenerate gamblers. You know all of them are going to be broke again sooner than later.
I can see Marcus getting his “laundry bag” where he’s keeping his cut of the money getting stolen from the side of his wheelchair b/c one of his idiot frineds says too much to the wrong person.
A little tough to follow, but a cool show overall. I also love the Escalante character.
The Escalante character is based on Julio Canani, a real Santa Anita trainer, who is quite a “character”, and had input on the Escalante role.
Where was it made explicit before this episode that Lonnie was running an insurance scam? It would have to have been at the diner, but all I heard in that scene was him say something about the “two insurance broads who paid him to fuck em silly”, or something to that effect. Was there something else in that scene?
And Alan, where did you get that they were trying to kill him to collect… (even as I was typing that sentence, the answer was suddenly clear. Good catch…)
I think what was clear about the origin of Lonnie’s stake prior to episode 2 is that, however he obtained the money, his story about having been paid to “fuck 2 insurance women senseless” was bullshit. What specific flavor of bullshit? They did not clarify until episode 2. But given both Lonnie’s appearance and his personality, it seemed assumable that the story he was so determined to tell to anyone who would listen, as many times as they would listen to it, was not an accurate representation of how he obtained his stake.
I, myself, thought it would manifest that Marcus’s reservations about claiming the race’s wins in the glare of a public spotlight were based on his sense that Lonnie’s stake was mob money of some sort, so he didn’t want the mob knowing their stake yielded 2.7 million in returns, thus motivating them to muscle in for a cut of a big win made off a stake of their cash they did not approve being used as it was used. I took the “IRS issues” both Marcus and the shylock referred to as needing to be addresses as their (and Milch’s) coy way of equating income tax to the practices of organized crime, saying the mob would take their 33+ percent off the top if the win was made public before the “tax” issues were adequately addressed/settled. And that the shylock’s answer to that was “let me mediate on your behalf for a percentage, sensing your stake was likely not free-and-clear funds, but rather some sort of short-term loan with sharks attached” while Marcus’s solution was “everybody lay low so the ‘IRS’ never realizes we owe them ‘taxes’ at all.”
Episode 2 invalidates that interpretation (whether through a change/evolution of the pilot’s original plan or because I took more to the repeated IRS reference than was intended to be taken), clarifying instead that the lack of verisimilitude to Lonnie’s story isn’t an intentional misrepresentation on his part, but rather an indication that he, like so many others in the show, was in the process of having his ego leveraged against him to bloody end, his LUCK in having struck it big with the Pick 6 being his only salvation from what the insurance ladies had planned for him. And it only being his salvation because it required them to adjust their original plan on-the-fly, the two of them no doubt having a more elegant way to kill him than the one they were forced to attempt off-the-cuff in response to an unexpected turn of events that screwed their best laid plans of mice and women.
As Milch has said before “All you need do to make God laugh is announce your plans.” And while I could be wrong in thinking so, I suspect this is the greater point of Lonnie’s bedroom escapade with his ladies: a foreshadowing of how Ace’s equally meticulously designed plan will likely run afoul of some luck-based difficulty that will force Ace to play his hand in ways he did not intend to play it … likely to a violent, coarse, inelegant articulation of what he, like the insurance ladies, intended to be a clean, precise, fall-out free endgame.
Wow Dawson’s Mom has gotten EVIL in her golden years!
Weighing in late, here.
I don’t know how much longer I’m going to watch this show. The story lines are fairly opaque and you have to devote a lot of mental energy to figure out what’s happening. But the characters aren’t all that interesting to me, so I don’t know that I want to put in that kind of effort.
I have to admit, it’s going to make it harder to watch this show knowing that two horses were killed during production. The PETA coverage on the incident is more confrontational than the Humane Association, but I’d really like to hear HBO answer some of the questions.
I’m enjoying the show much more than the reviews led me to expect.
However, one scene shocked me in its amateur realization. The scene in the car where Ace is talking to Gus about how he ended up in prison for the cocaine charge is done in the most unnatural way possible. Gus already knows the story. So why is Ace telling him as if the two had just met?
Is it because they couldn’t think of a better way to tell the viewer? Well, that’s lazy and simply bad writing.
I loved Milch’s monologues in Deadwood for their abstraction, poetry and plot development. However, in this case it just seems like lazy film making and Danielle Steel writing.
The story itself was fine and offered a good story telling opportunity through patient character development and other narrative devices. Instead the scene just reminded me that I was watching somebody’s writing. It insulted both Ace’s, Gus’s, and the viewer’s intelligence.
Otherwise, the show has very strong moments. Until the car scene, I had loved the subtlety and balance of Ace and Gus together. I’m just hoping this weak scene was an anomaly. I’d rather be kept in the dark until the right time comes than be served explanations through bad dialogue.
Loved the way that they revealed that the largest bet Gus had ever placed prior to his win in this episode was $5 – he mentions that this was his largest bet ever by $195, then notes that he had bet $200 on the race.