‘Luck’ – ‘Episode 3’: Money laundering

A review of tonight’s “Luck” coming up just as soon as I answer a question with a question…
“This is the type kid that’ll irritate the shit out of Mike.” -Ace
In certain areas, this hour feels like “Luck” is running in circles (as I’ve said, the show doesn’t really get going until next week’s episode), not unlike the animals that everyone obsesses over. Several stories that seemed to be going in one direction by the end of last week go back around until we’re right where we were before. The four railbirds, for instance, wind up owning Mon Gateau after all, though they have to pay a steep markup to cowboy Mulligan for the horse (and his barbecue grill). And after Walter Smith agonized over giving the mount for Gettin’ Up Morning to Ronnie over Rosie, Ronnie breaks his collarbone on a warm-up race on another horse, and it sounds like Rosie’s on her way back after her incredibly brief time in Portland.
Of course, when those horses thunder around the track in a circuit, things are not always so predictable. There’s a chance a stray horse might wander onto the track and get into a collision, as almost happens to Ace’s horse. Or in a race, two horses might get too close to each other and send a rider flying, as happens to Ronnie.
David Milch is fond of the old saying about how if you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans, and while everyone on “Luck” seems to have plans, we saw last week with Escalante that few plans are as clever or foolproof as the designer thinks they are.
So Ace decides to collect derivatives expert Nathan Israel(*) from the legitimate end of his business interests and incorporate him into whatever his plan is against the mysterious Mike. Israel, like many of the characters on this show, is incredibly gifted in one area (financial transactions) and sorely lacking in others (pretty much any social nicety). Gus tries to school the kid a bit, but it’s clear that Ace is counting on his lack of polish to play to their advantage in whatever’s going on. And in the process of this complicated, unconventional job interview, Ace begins to lay out some of the details of how and why he wound up spending three years in prison.
(*) Played by “Suits” co-star – and SAG Award nominee! – Patrick J. Adams.
Though the railbirds have to pay many times the initial claim fee to get their hands on Mon Gateau, it becomes clear when they get a close-up look at the animal what a good investment it was. Forget about what Mon Gateau might be able to do in a race. The mixture of fear and pure childlike wonder on all their faces when Escalante invites them to pet their new investment suggests that this horse – like their unconventional partnership, which was apparently cemented by Lonnie’s near-fatal encounter with the insurance agents – may help fill in some of the gaps in their lives that have turned them into degenerate racing junkies in the first place. It’s an incredibly charming scene, particularly in the way that all four – Marcus in particular – drop whatever armor they usually put up in their dealings with the world.
Though Escalante no longer owns Mon Gateau, he gets to keep training the animal he and Dr. Jo spent so much time rehabilitating. Jo gets to call Escalante out on his paranoid delusions, and their relationship takes on a new meaning when we follow them home and discover it’s romantic (or, at least, sexual) as well as professional.
And while Ronnie won’t be riding Gettin’ Up Morning – or any horse, for that matter – anytime soon after suffering a bad injury (“I break this fucking collarbone more than I get laid”), he’s not going to vanish from the action. We see with both his scenes and Leon’s this week just how brutal and dangerous the jockey’s profession is. Leon falls and cracks his head just trying to make weight, and after cleaning himself up for a shot at Walter’s impressive horse, Ronnie goes right back to drinking and getting high to deal with the pain, the frustration and the inactivity. Like most of the show’s characters, he appears to have no life outside of the track. If he’s not riding, what is he? Just a different kind of addict?
Some other thoughts:
* It was pretty strongly implied last week – especially once we knew for sure that the foursome had cashed in the Pick Six ticket – but we get confirmation tonight that the mysterious laundry bag Marcus carries with him everywhere contains his share of their winnings. Not the most sound saving plan I can think of, but a lot of banks these days wouldn’t offer significantly more interest than the cash is going to generate inside that bag.
* While many of this show’s other Michael Mann alums have appeared in multiple projects with him, Joan Allen – who makes her first appearance as Claire, the woman trying to get Ace to fund her horse rehabilitation charity – has only one previous Mann credit. But it’s a memorable one: she played Reba, the blind woman who begins dating Francis Dolarhyde (aka the Tooth Fairy) in “Manhunter.” Allen’s involved in what may be my single favorite sequence of Mann’s career, when Dolarhyde takes Reba to visit a tiger at the local zoo. Everything about it (which is irritatingly not on YouTube, at least not without the original soundtrack) is hypnotic, not least of which is Allen’s reaction to being so close to that magnificent beast (a look not unlike the one that you see sometimes when Walter or Ace or the railbirds get to be around their respective horses).
* Okay, that’s now two appearances by L.A. Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke as himself, and while I suppose he lends verisimilitude to the proceedings, the sabermetric side of me can’t stand the guy.
* I continue to enjoy the light comedy stylings of Mr. Dennis Farina, particularly Gus’s response to Israel’s request to use the lavatory: “America, kid.”
What did everybody else think?
It’s definitely very slow and kinda running around in circles, as you said, but I’m still enjoying it thus far. I can’t wait until it really starts to pick up. Even now, I’d still say it’s probably my favorite show airing at this moment.
You make a joke about the money in the bag, but that reveal took me out of the episode. It’s now known that they won, and they hang out in a degenerate hotel with the door open? Come on. I’d rob him out of principle.
I don’t think it’s well known that they won. Jerry is the only one who has been flashing lots of cash.
Wouldn’t the track FORCE them to come forward for PR purposes? Even if they waited a few days, I thought the pot was so big that it would be worthy of some kidn of publicity. At the very least, you’d think the hardcore people would become aware.
They used a “beard,” which is someone claims the prize and acts as a middleman, for a fee. These guys especially don’t want to have to claim it because they’re all degenerates who probably haven’t paid taxes for years and when you claim that large of an income from gambling they are certainly going to look into your returns, or lack thereof, from previous years.
In response to Tim, do we know who the beard is? I am wondering what the guy who was talking to Jerry at the track and Jerry told him he will get 5% of something (the proceeds from the winnings of future races?). Who is this guy? Does anyone know who I’m talking about?
No, they showed them claiming the prize towards the end of the first episode. The guy you’re referring to is Goose, who was the trainer Renzo originally found out about Mon Gateau from. Jerry offered him 5% of the purses as a gesture of kindness as they ended up choosing Escalante to train the horse.
Actually I don’t think anybody here is correct. They were never shown collecting the dough, and while they were approached by a possible beard we never saw them actually use one.
Farina’s line, “America, kid,” called to mind the last line of the opening scene of The Wire’s very first episode — the one where McNulty asks the street kid why, if Snot Boogie always tried to rob the craps game, the others still let him play, rather than keep him out altogether. The memorable response: “Got to. This America, man.”
I hated that boardroom scene. Is there a name for that style of cinematography that sort-of emulates home video zoom/focus? It surprises me how much I hate that shit, regardless of if it’s in shows like 24 or The Shield or in movies like Unstoppable or Cyrus. It is strictly a technical nag that is a deal breaker for me, but I am too ignorant to know how to describe it (and avoid it).
I wish I knew what you are talking about, but I guess I’ll have to wait until I rewatch it (I have to give this show a second pass w/ CC each week). Is it a zoom in on a character (the young guy) to show that we should all focus on his mistake?
I believe the name of that style of cinematography is “dogshit.”
On a cinematography note, the last 2 episodes haven’t been as solid as the Pilot. Mann is the man when it comes to visual style.
When I complained to everyone who listened after I walked out of Van Trier’s Dancer in the Dark, I was told it was called Cinema Verite but I just call it unfocused, jiggle camera. It makes me nauseaus.
I’m loving this less-is-more Dennis Farina.
Loved this episode. My brain’s working overtime to catch all the dialogue, all of the subtle meaning. And the beauty of the horses… this was the ep that did it for me.
A agree. Everything really came together in this episode. You really started to feel the potential of this series. I loved the scene where the railbirds see their new horse up close. The pure, childlike awe, their appreciation of Mon Gateau, and how they unwittingly won over Escalante really sold me on the characters.
And you have to love the horses. Like Gus said, ” That’s some beautiful fucking horse.”
The series already kicked in for me during the pilot. The only moment I wavered down for me was during this episode. Having said that, by the end, I was back on that horse! I have faith in this series.
Good review. I’m looking forward to the show “picking up” next week, as you say it will. Anyway, a couple of notes. First, you’re right about banks and the microscopic interest they’re offering right now. Still, the money would be a lot more secure in a bank (I understand that he may not want to do anything that would raise questions about where the money came from, but there’s lots of ways to get around that–I say this is a former bank employee). Also, you’re not going to have to worry about Bill Plaschke much longer. I happened to catch an episode of Around the Horn, and he said that he shot a few episodes (I can’t remember how many, but it couldn’t have been more than three or four) of Luck, but then he had a scheduling conflict between a story he was doing and the shooting of the next episode. He said he hasn’t heard from the show since, so he assumes that he’s been fired. FWIW.
I can’t stand Plaschke! His columns are the worst! He’s the self-appointed conscience of sports and virtually everything he writes is high on the horse baloney!
I’m not sure I understand Marcus’ mania about flying under the radar. It was strongly implied last week that his winnings were in the laundry bag and he explained briefly this week about the efforts they took to not draw attention to themselves. There may be more to his story than we are aware of at this point in time. Depositing the funds in the bank would simply be another means of drawing attention to himself – you can’t deposit that sum of money without the government being informed. I think Marcus, like Ace, simply doesn’t trust anybody.
I get the impression Ronnie was less thrown from his ride than, like Jerry, a willing victim of his own demons, finding his way back to the vice that owns him (drugs and alcohol) as surely as Jerry finds his way back to the tables. Rightfully or otherwise, I take that to be the source of much of Smith’s self beratement after the “accident”: that he’d call himself fool for having passed on Rosie to bet the stronger jock despite that jock’s known record for pulling himself up lame short the finish line, and call himself a greater fool for knowing he’ll likely repeat the error as soon as Ronnie’s up for grabs again (being the fast healer that he is), and not wanting to give Rosie false hope that he’d do otherwise for asking her to ride the interim.
Love the Escalante developments, but missed Milch’s voice on the degenerate gamblers. Renzo’s childlike charms — particularly the crotchgrab of excitement at hearing they’d bought themselves a horse and the jump of startle at Mon Gataeu’s snort — were nicely articulated, but the others, not so much so. Marcus, in particular, suffered. He is both petty AND loveable in Milch’s hands; apparently he can only be the former in the hands of others. I did, however, love the call back to the pilot re: the price of carrots. Escalante may play the role of trainer diva, but in his heart of hearts, he’s still the same vegetable man he once was. Nice to have such subtle verification that, bluff or no bluff, Ace always sees the cards in play as they truly are. And also rewarding to watch Escalante’s jaded reaction to “can we pet him” turn back on itself for bearing witness to new owners in the thrall of proper awe and regard for the horse itself over whatever potential for profit the horse represents.
Loved the grill gambit, and Earl Brown is a master’s class in mining even the smallest moments for all they’re worth. Loved that Gus rates holding the elevator, and that Ace sees the same thing in Israel that he saw in Escalante so many years ago. Patrick Adams is a boon to any show, but his on-going gig with “Suits” makes me fret that the blood to which things will inevitably come might well be his.
Overall, I agree with your assessment that there was a whole lot of running to get nowhere in particular this episode, and look forward to the next, in hopes of more progress made in the direction of vengeance artfully pursued. Although it worries me, to some degree, that last line: wouldn’t do for Gus to fall in love with a horse that’s his in name, but not in truth.
Whether Milch’s name is on a script or not, he rewrote virtually all of it into his voice. It’s how he works, even in an unusual arrangement like he has with Mann. (On this show, he just lst the ability to keep on rewriting.)
I did really enjoy that moment…..when Escalante sees the pure joy in the new horse owners. For all the business and job and scam aspects to his work, he’s still a horse guy at heart.
I know he rewrites to the wire by the norm; just seems less specific to his voice than usual this episode, particularly with the gamblers. Although the 5K grill and the exchanges between Ace, Gus and Isreal (particularly “That’s the first thing you write down. Before I left here, I asked him a stupid fuckin’ question”) certainly have the flavor I felt lacking on the Marcus front. Perhaps relevant that he spent a year and a half polishing the pilot; somewhat less on subsequent scripts.
Sabremetrics? What is that? Some kinda fencing geekspeak?
It has to do with complex statistical analysis of baseball. Google is your friend.
Rob was mocking the typo. It’s technically spelled sabermetrics.
I first thought Ronnie fell off of Gettin Up Morning. But was it the race before? So did Gettin Up Morning race? Help me out people. I only had time to watch it once.
Pretty sure he’s riding Gettin Up Morning as well, since he’s starting on the rail like the draw earlier in the show set up.
Along those lines, am I the only one that thought he fell on purpose? It really looked like he took a dive to hurt himself and get those meds.
I was initially confused during the scene where Ronnie falls as well, because he was on the #1 horse.
It was NOT, however, GETTING UP MORNING, who is running later in the week and is also post #1. This was a race for Ronnie to “get the rust off” as Joey put it earlier in the episode.
Seemed like they could have put Ronnie’s horse in a different post to avoid the confusion, but what do I know?
Yes, what Matt said: this was the horse Ronnie was complaining about to Joey earlier in the episode. The draw involving Gettin’ Up Morning was for a race on a different day: this show, like most Milch dramas, has each episode take place on a single day (though not always consecutive days).
I agree with Matt/Alan. Just wanted to add some color on Walter Smith’s frustration in drawing the #1 post for Gettin Up Morning. From what I know merely as a long-time better/handicapper, the #1 post is pretty much universally considered by trainers the worst post for a horse making it’s first start. The simplified reason is due mostly to the amount of congestion and/or lack of space the horse may deal with when all the outside horses make their way towards the rail at the start of the race. Smith’s horse seems to be portrayed as a bigger, long-striding horse, which would particularly benefit from being able to settle down into his stride in a comfortable position in the clear. Thus, Smith’s sour attitude at the post draw.
I will say I am enjoying the season so far, but given my affinity for horses, horseracing, and David Milch dramas I am an easy target for this particular show…
Interesting point. I missed that; mis-assumed it was Gettin’ Up Morning he was atop when he took a bounce. Thanks for the redirect.
It’s pretty amazing that I’m enjoying this show considering how confused I am. I was playing catch-up for the entire episode – I rarely understand the scene in the moment, but I figure it out based on subsequent scenes. It’s kind of frustrating, but I’m managing to hang in there. The one thing I’m not sure I’ll ever entirely grasp is knowing which horse we’re following at any given time. And the only reason I know half of the character’s names is through Alan’s recaps.
Andy, on the horses, I’ll say that becomes much easier to follow going forward.
I also rely on Alan’s reviews and the comments to keep me informed. So, right now, are the horses we’re watching: Mon Gateau (owned by the 4 guys; trained by Escalante, jockey is who?); Gettin’ Up Morning (owned by who?, trained by Walter Smith (is he a trainer?), jockey was Ronnie now maybe Rosie; is there one more horse we’re watching?
Whoops, sorry, I just realized, of course, that Gus owns Gettin’ up Morning, right?
No, Gettin’ Up Morning is Walter’s horse. Gus (really, Ace) owns Pint of Plain, which hasn’t raced yet. And, as you say, the 4 gamblers own Mon Gateau.
Is it just me or is anyone else waiting for Jerry’s poker opponent, Leo, to offer him a “Nothing or double” offer to slash a beer bottle in half with a machete?
Nothing or triple, Jack. You earned it.
Enjoying it, but it finally felt like a Milch show when Walter had the discussion with himself before placing the phone call regarding Rosie. That was pure Milch prose right there. Can’t wait for the fourth episode you’ve hinted about Alan.
Agree. It brought me right back to the old Swearengen days as I listened to Walter figure out how he was going to inquire after Rosie’s prospects in Portland.
I’d have to congratulate Nolte as well on that scene. He’s still got it! That great acting talent!
Unfortunately when I saw that scene I couldn’t help laughing out loud, which sort-of spoiled the atmosphere.
That sort of monologue has now become such a signature Milch piece that it’s starting to look self-indulgent, or even worse, just a parody of itself.
I have a hard job believing Dr. Jo is gonna sleep with Escalante. She has to be some kind of damaged to let herself do that.
Renzo is a guy you root for and I love how Gedrick’s character is such a great handicapper and such a terrible poker player. It’s not making a living off the books that he’s living for; it’s actiona plain and simple
I would be in Escalante’s bed so fast he wouldn’t know what hit him. His character is the most attractive, mysterious, and intriguing in the show so far. My heart did a little somersault when they were shown hand-in-hand walking down his hallway to the bedroom.
A couple of comments. Why is the Dr Jo sleeping with Escalante. She is a lonely person and no one outside of the track culture can relate to her. She spends most of her day at the track and what her and Escalante have most is a love of horses. About how long would another guy hang around her when she tells them that one her tasks is stick her arm up a horse’s butt.
The show is very realistic showing the life of a jockey. Look at the physical abuse they do to their bodies. Is it any surprise they turn to pain killers and alcohol. Gary Stevens is literally and figuratively a broken man. These guys starve themselves, puke up food, and steam until there isn’t any fluids in their body to make weight. Many of them do well financially but make so many stupid choices with their money they are always broke
He could’ve at least unrolled the bill before he used it to pay for the Cutty. Talk about depraved …
can someone translate what Escalante said in Spanish with the Railbirds in the stable? something condescending I’m assuming
(Also, I actually thought Joan Allen played Catelyn Stark in Game of Thrones and realised now it wasn’t. Michelle Fairley looks like Joan Allen, no?)
wot he said in Spanish?
Don’t recall the line exactly, so this is just a paraphrase, but it was something like “esto parece un zoologico ahora”: i.e. this place seems like a zoo lately (meaning, I suppose, like a petting zoo, since the foursome and, earlier, Gus and Ace, were all like awestruck kids asking to pet the horses).
There is something I think I missed in this show. The railbirds seem to be going out of their way to hide their money from the IRS. But I just called Santa Anita Racetrack and asked if the track has to report winnings on a pick 6. Their answer was, “If they win more than $600, they have to go to the IRS window or they won’t get their money.”
That’s pretty cut and dry. Did I misunderstand something about these guys trying to hide their winnings?
The pick-six winners didn’t pick up their own winnings, they had a guy with a clean credit record pick them up for them, (a “beard”).
Thank you Hudders.
Luckily Plaschke won’t be in any more episodes: [www.youtube.com]
I realize most peopel like to fawn all over Milch’s writing but his episode seemed like a Bob Dylan song, way overwritten. Why use 5 words when you can use 12. I think it added to the sense of going around in circles without anything happening.
I’ve found the Directv English subtitles to be of immense help watching this series so far. They’re fairly unobtrusive, and they’ve helped clarify things on several occasions so far. And they’re so easy to use; I don’t know about cable services and their subtitles, but Directv subtitles are definitely a help. I’ve done this on The Wire and Game of Thrones when I needed them. Good stuff.
alan, do you think the jockey fell off the horse on purpose to procure more meds?