‘Luck’ – ‘Episode 5’: Trust no one

A review of tonight’s “Luck” coming up just as soon as I confuse Judge Judy with Dr. Phil…
“Some people so used to hearing ‘no’ that ‘yes’ throws them for a loop.” -Ace
The characters on “Luck” should all, on paper, get along swimmingly. They have a shared passion for horses and racing, they spend as much time as is humanly possible in and around Santa Anita. (The Foray Stables guys essentially used their Pick Six winnings to finance a lifestyle where they don’t have to be anywhere else.) They’ve all been emotionally beaten up by life, it seems, and most, if not all, feel more comfortable around horses than they do any human being. Marcus outright says that to the emergency room doctor, and in the episode’s final scene, Ace shows more warmth and affection to the injured Pint of Plain than he has so far with ostensible romantic interest Claire Lachay. (Though we’ve seen characters on the show have sex before, that felt like the series’ first true love scene.)
But connections either don’t happen, or come about through professional convenience (Escalante working for Ace and Gus) or from a bond born of improbable circumstance (the Foray guys winning the Pick Six, and even there, they might have stayed together had the windfall not been quickly followed by Lonnie’s near-murder at the hands of the insurance ladies).
The problem is that the very thing that drives so many of these people to Santa Anita is what keeps them from connecting with each other. They are damaged, missing some part of themselves that they temporarily can grab hold of when the horses burst out of the starting gate, and they are guarded and skeptical of the kinds of ordinary human interaction that so many of us take for granted.
Marcus begins to feel concern for Jerry, and the idea is so foreign and terrifying to him that he convinces himself – with the help of some really good Valium – that he must be gay and attracted to him. (Jerry’s gentle explanation that this isn’t the way it works – involving the phrase “fag wheelchair Olympics” – is among the series’ funnier moments so far.)
Though Ace is running some kind of game on Mike and his people, that’s on hold this week as he focuses on Pint of Plain, the track, and Claire’s charity, and he gets involved in misunderstandings coming and going. He works himself up over why Claire might be missing their appointment, and doesn’t want to hear any of Gus’s perfectly reasonable explanations for it. And yet in his dealings with Escalante, it’s Ace who is the reasonable one, speaking very precisely and plainly (“Can we watch it?”), and yet convincing Turo at every turn that he’s playing an angle, because that’s all that Turo ever does.
Escalante and Marcus in particular seem like a matched set: paranoid, misanthropic, often badly overthinking situations, and yet somehow able to maintain one core relationship (Marcus with Jerry, Escalante with Jo). Escalante always has to make things too difficult by half out of some combination of his distrust of others and belief in his own genius, and it usually tends to bite him. He lost Mon Gateau in the claiming race, and though Ace forces him to replace Leon as Pint of Plain’s jockey, he’s actually fine with the idea of letting the horse run (and, ultimately, win) its first American race. He gets mad that Ace can read him so well, and only slightly less annoyed that Jo can as well (with Jo, there are fringe benefits, after all).
The great race last week temporarily gave everyone in the building a bond, but a new day brings a new race, and new problems, and new reasons for these marvelous misfits to assume the man in front of him is looking to screw him over in some way or other. Oh, well.
Some other thoughts:
* In that trip to the emergency room (where the friendly doctor was played by character actor Shaun Toub), we find out that Marcus’ breathing problems stem from cardiomyopathy, and later at the motel, we learn that he’s been in the chair since he fell out of a tree when he was 11. Fate has not smiled kindly upon him.
* A rough couple of days for Joey. Ronnie, his top client (albeit an injured, past-his-prime junkie) ditches him for another agent, and Leon gets bumped off of Pint of Plain on Ace’s orders (though he may still have a shot at riding Mon Gateau). It’s no wonder Joey sounds practically suicidal as he starts leaving desperate voicemails for his ex-wife.
* Pint of Plain finally runs, as we continue the pattern of at least one race per episode – and of each race feeling in some way different from what’s come before. This time out, the big change is the accident in mid-race with the errant horseshoe, which was a good use of digital effects, I thought, and the sort of thing you wouldn’t be able to do on a show like this even a few years ago.
* Okay, time to call in a good accountant. The Foray Stables guys win $2.7 million on the Pick Six. The government takes its cut, and then the four of them split it four ways. Jerry blew $268,000 to Leo at the poker tables. About how much does he have left, before we even start factoring in how much it’s costing the guys to keep Mon Gateau in Escalante’s stables? Clearly, he still has enough that he can give a thousand to Kagle without really hestitating.
* Was anyone guessing, by the way, based on the guys’ discussion of the name last week, that “Foray Stables” was going to be the way it was spelled? I like the play on words, but I just assumed they were going to do “Four-A” or “4-A” or something similar.
* Milch generally likes to follow a pattern on his shows where each episode covers a single day, though not always consecutive days. Every now and then, though, we get an outing like this one that spans a couple of days.
* Speaking of the transition from day into night into day, they do such a gorgeous job of shooting in and around the track, don’t they? The red sky on the second morning was so beautiful.
* Joan Allen is much, much taller than Dustin Hoffman.
* The song over the final montage is “Now That I Know” by Devendra Banhart.
* After Gettin’ Up Morning had a triumphant ride last week, both he and Walter Smith get the week off. Even though Nick Nolte’s one of the show’s two big names, I’d rather the series not try to force Walter and/or Ace into every episode just because.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Really strong episodes for Ace, Marcus, and Joey. Marcus is my favorite character thus far, and the hospital scene and the scene with him and Jerry further established that. Ace’s scene at the end with the horse was just terrific. And we got yet another outstanding race. I’m really digging the hell out of this show, I just wish more people would watch it.
Thankfully HBO already ordered a second season, so we know this won’t be a one and done.
Kareem Said’s comment is sad to read a month later, when we know the true fate of the show…
I loved how Escalante gave it right back to Ace. “Don’t threaten me…go ahead and take that horse to another trainer right now”. I didn’t expect him to fire off but instead to back down. Great scene.
HBO Sports did a documentary a few years ago about horse jockeys and how tough their routines are to make weight. Drugs, pills, fasting, anorexia, bulimia. But they didn’t talk about losing your horse or the lives of agents and so on. I’m glad that the show isn’t shying away from the brutal aspects of life at the track.
Alan, I know we can’t talk about them, but do you watch the previews for next week? Or are you watching Luck on screeners that don’t even have a preview
The critics got the entire season in advance.
That makes sense.
I’ll wait until next week to make my comment.
Another fantastic episode in what’s shaping up to be an outstanding first season of TV (I mean, HBO). Like episode four (but unlike episodes two and three), five works as a self-contained story, even though it’s carrying forward elements from previous episodes. Those first three hours had many positive qualities, including the language, the cinematography and the performances, but the latest episodes have gotten me fully invested in the characters and story. I’m very happy that HBO is giving this show a second season despite its disappointing ratings, especially since Milch has proved capable of doing incredible things with an established universe. To anyone who dropped out of Luck in the early going, I would highly, highly recommend a second look.
My favorite episode of the season by far. Nearly every scene was strong and it really was the first time where I knew what the hell was going on in the storyline. First time I’ve been excited for the next show.
First time I knew what was going on too! Great show so far.
Odd that the episode was a full 10 minutes short of the hour.
I knew the lady with Cerebal Palsy was Geri Jewell!!!
The races are the best scenes I look forward to the most each week. And that race was just as exhilirating.
Was she listed in the credits?
I don’t think it is Geri Jewell.
I agree that I think it is Geri Jewell but she wasn’t listed in the credits. She has never been listed anywhere as associated with the show. Nevertheless, as I look at the cast listing on IMDB I can’t figure out who else it might be…. I really think it is Geri “unauthorized cinnamon” Jewell but I’d like some confirmation.
It’s definitely not Geri :
Looking at the credits for this and episode 2 there is a ‘Dina Belle Garcia’ listed in both who doesn’t have any other credits on imdb.
Some further research yields – [www.lifewithdinagarcia.com] where the latest post will put this question to bed.
Case solved!
Knowing Milch does anyone else not think that it is a coincidence that this fifth episode was built around the fact that races need a minimum of five horses? Could this be a “viewers need at least five episodes” metaphor of some sort? Probably not, but I’d like to think that there is something there and I know that anyone who has gotten this far is going to stick with the show now (as you all seem to also be saying).
Love that you also noticed the height difference Alan, had me laughing. Good review too.
My thoughts are here: Deerinthexenonarclights.com/luck-5
(is it more obnoxious to post a link or paste the whole slab? Not wanting to whore, but also don’t want to flood the comments section with text. What’s the etiquette?)
Kevin Dunn is absolutely killing it as Marcus. Best work I’ve ever sween him do by far, and he’s been in everything. I like how they’ve changed Ace from the pilot where he speaks as little as possible. Hoffmann is so good that it was a waste of his talents.
Absolutely agree. So nice to see this guy get a chance to really shine after a career being typecast as Dads, Principals, guys next door, etc. I’m sure he could survive off the royalties from three Transforminator movies for the rest of his life, but it’s great to see him get such a wonderful role and really sink his teeth into it.
I really like it and think it will find more fans when they can marathon it at the end of the season. I think it will play better as a whole than week by week
I’ve decided to read Alan’s recap before watching this week’s episode in hopes that I’ll have a better shot at figuring out what’s going on.
I’ll let you know how that goes.
Reply to comment…
This show had me hooked somewhere during the second episode. I love Alan’s reviews, and always read them when I am seriously following a show. For this show though, I waited until now to read a recap as I wanted to have my impressions first, and as I knew Alan’s great insight would be a useful guide to understanding the show, I wanted to see where the show took me.
But having read this one, and now gone back to read the previous one’s as well, one of the points Alan noted about the heart of the show being Jerry and Marcus really strikes a cord with me. In fact, I am fascinated by all four of them. Before this show, I really had a sense that Marcus was like their mother, sternly watching over them, keeping them from extreme danger (no one could keep them out of danger, period, that’s just their life). So using a gauge that I had done previously with show’s like The Wire, I tried to sort of measure who is the mother and who is the child(ren) of the other relationships and situations? But this didn’t really translate very well to several of the other stories.
Then, realizing the more obvious analogy that the story suggests, I started asking: who is the rider and who is the horse of each situation. This, in my opinion, yielded many more interesting dynamics that the individual relationships in the stories had to offer, as a sort of prism to view them through. But one of the unique qualities of this sort of vantage point offers from Milch is that it is no insult to be the horse in many of these situations! As Alan has pointed out so well, the actual horses are filmed so beautifully that there can be a grace to being associated with being the horse, or engine, if you will. It is half of the relationships, and I think that Milch is suggesting that each horse, or engine, of a situation has an inherent beauty. And it is, possibly, the struggle for some of the characters to embrace this role while also realizing that they may need a “rider” to bring out their best.
I won’t summarize all the potential relationships that this can be viewed into, as you may not care of the analogy at all. However, one that I find so much pleasure in watching is the Ace and Gus nighttime scenes. Gus is obviously Ace’s driver (horse?), but as we learn at the outset, he has been charged to be the front man for Ace’s horse. So their dynamic has changed, and we see them dealing with this for the very first times. And at night, when Ace lays on the bed, and Gus in the chair, I am hypnotized by the mirror image that is taking place. No one is riding the other, no one is totally in charge. They are a different kind of partnership at those moments. Gus speaks freely, often not even seemingly involved in Ace’s conversation, but dreaming about his own ideas. Episode 5 was the first to break off and not leave it that these were the last scenes for these two, instead ending in the barn with Ace and Pint of Plain.
In general, I am enthralled by these stories, and yet, just as I’m maybe getting a grip on the relationships, I fully expect them to shift over time, as well as in the not too distant future.
Thanks!
This was the most authentic episode IMO, and I’m sure there are many here like me who have made 200+ trips to SA or HP. I especially liked the short montage about morning activities at the track long before the fans start to arrive.
Milch’s history is that characters in his shows generally have some real-world counterpart on whom they are based. I could make a few guesses about the Luck cast, but I’m curious what others think.
For example, Ace is clearly Frank Stronarch — though Stronarch has no criminal past like Ace.
And my guess is that Escalante is roughly based on Julio Canani.
I am enjoying this show quite a bit, but I will say to your point about the authenticity of this episode, I had a bit of an issue with the way they handled Pint of Plain’s entry to the race. I find it hard to believe a trainer (even one as unorthodox as Escalante) would enter a horse which cost its owner $2M into a race without discussing it with him first. So if Gus was not perusing the entries of each day’s races, they would presumably go see Escalante at some point to find out their 2M horse had already run and they weren’t notified?
Excellent episode of television… superb writing – it immediately reminded me why Milch is one of the greats of this medium. And Hoffman was also brilliant – notice how he “laughs” at Gus’ joke about the visit to the dentist. He (and Milch) is expertly constructing another television character as memorable as Swearingen.
A casino or race track has to file a W-2G form for any large win by a player. Most of the time, the track would be required to withhold an amount for taxes. In this case, probably 28%. The Foray guys don’t seem like the types to be diligent tax filers, so maybe they convinced the track to not withhold. Unlikely.
Anyway, split four ways, each guy won $675,000. 28% taxes on this amount equals $189,000 for a net of $486,000 per guy. Jerry blew $268,000 which would leave him with $218,000 before any other expenses or splurges. I think they paid around $40k for the horse so that would leave Jerry with even less. He probably has less than $200k left.
Math! Excellent. Thanks!
Didn’t they also pay 10% for someone else to claim the winnings?
I knew a guy who knew a guy…who knew a guy, and I got my hands on a copy of the script for the pilot episode long before it aired. Every dollar of the winnings, taxes, and shenanigans was accounted for in a couple of scenes that didn’t make the final cut (almost certainly because the audience was confused enough and didn’t need more details fired at them). Only one line survived all this cutting, when Marcus summed up their win to Jerry with, “$2.6M and change, plus 15 consolations, plus 33% of the withholding!”
First, there was a scene where Lonnie the novice asks on behalf of the audience, in perfect Milch-Speak, “Which is what, consolations?” We learn that the Pick-6 is like Powerball, you need a perfect ticket to hit the jackpot, but there’s a smaller, “consolation” prize for everyone who hits 5 out of 6. Their ticket had 100’s of combinations on it–one combo went 6-for-6 for the grand prize, and 15 combos went 5-for-6. The consolation payout that day was about $9k, so they got $9k fifteen times ON TOP OF the grand prize of $2.6M.
But wait, there’s more…
In the scene where Kagle offers to “steer them to a beard” to cash the ticket for them, Milch originally envisioned Kagle offering TO PAY THEM to let HIM cash the ticket! His offer: I cash the ticket for you, your name stays off the paperwork (in case you have any back taxes, liens, garnishments, back child support, etc that they might further withhold), AND I’ll throw in 25% of the withholding.
When Renzo or Lonnie can’t understand what’s in it for Kagle, Marcus explains, “Because he’s going to write off enough losing tickets to get back 100% of the withholding,” leading to another great exchange:
MARCUS: The going rate is 33%.
KAGLE: The “going rate” is whatever you can get!
But Kagle quickly caves, and asks, “Will 33% get it done?” Marcus doesn’t answer, and when they leave without cashing the ticket at the end of the day, Marcus takes pleasure in “letting that fat fuck wonder for a day if the deal is on.”
Summing up: $2.687M, plus $135k in consolations. We’re up to $2.822M. IRS will withhold 28%, or $790k (wow!), making the ticket worth $2.032M.
Kagle throws in 33% of $790k (260k), bringing us to a total of $2.292M.
Hard to believe $135k in consolations isn’t enough to pay a QUARTER of the tax bill! Also hard to believe that Kagle can come up with $260k. I guess that’s why they added the line, “I can steer you to a beard” to cash the ticket.
In conclusion, now that you’ve got the consolation payout explanation that you were denied by the editing of the pilot, I give you The Line Of The Week from Episode One, which had to hit the cutting room floor when the consolation explanation was cut as well, delivered by Lonnie (I think) as the crowd turned its back on the dying Tattered Flag because the last race was over and nobody cared about the life-and-death matters that come AFTER a race:
LONNIE: So, do we get consoled for the dead horse, too?
Loved the last scene with Ace and Pint of Plain. Beautifully shot and poignantly told me much more about Ace the man than anything in the series so far.
I love Milch and his dialogue, and there have been some great moments and lines in this show. But,I’m sorry, you have to advance the plot once in a while. Just a little. This is not a story. This is a collection of snapshots.
Not a story? I agree it’s not up to the standards of lets say, an episode of The Lucy Show, but since that’s long since cancelled, we’ll have to make due.
Yeah, it’s a story. But it’s not a short story.
I thought this was the best episode so far, partly because it was the easiest for me to follow. I’m wondering if the name of their collective stable was the result of a typo or a misunderstanding. They ask for Four-A and they get Foray. And maybe they don’t even notice the difference.
I love this show. My head is in Santa Anita today. The smell of horseshit is in my nostrils. It has such a powerful mood. I love, love these characters. Escalante is quite attractive, the snake. I just love it.
I was just reading about how this show has low ratings! How can that be? Maybe HBO itself has low ratings. Maybe they should charge somewhat less than $15/month and get more viewers. I am just stunned that more people are not mesmerized by this amazing show.
So far it’s gone up against Super Bowl, Grammies and Oscars – and been renewed for season 2. Clearly this is a prestige product for HBO and ratings are secondary consideration – or no consideration at all.
Great review! Thanks.
Great review! Thanks
Great Article. Thanks for the info, super helpful. Does anyone know where I can find a blank “W2-G Form” to fill out?
Hey Ehrica, I found a blank fillable W-2G form here:[goo.gl]