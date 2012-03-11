‘Luck’ – ‘Episode 7’: Ashtrays to ashtrays

A review of tonight’s “Luck” coming up just as soon as I watch my barn get put on the Facebook…
“If you’re gambling, you got the edge, don’t you want to keep the gamble going?” -Jerry
More than any other modern TV writer, David Milch obsesses over words and how best to deploy them, both with the synonyms he chooses and the order in which he arranges each word. Milch sentences are constructed in a way that resembles no one else’s work, and, when he’s on his game – as he’s been for most of this inaugural season(*) – they’re also constructed in a way that gives them deeper meaning and greater power than if they were written with a more predictable syntax.
(*) As we’ve discussed previously, the working arrangement with Michael Mann meant that Milch couldn’t do his usual last-minute rewrites. I suspect that’s probably cost us a brilliant monologue or 12, as some of the most memorable scenes on “NYPD Blue” and “Deadwood” poured out of Milch’s brain right as the cameras were supposed to roll. But I also think, based on these first 7 episodes and the two you have yet to see, that having restrictions and an absolute deadline have probably been better for the work overall. There’s more cohesion to what’s happening here than we saw in his later periods on “NYPD” or “Deadwood” or for all of “John From Cincinnati.”
So there may be no more fundamentally Milch-ian moment than the shocking scene late in this episode, where Nathan Israel makes the mistake of throwing Ace’s “Answers a question with a question” at Mike, leading Mike to figure out where the young man’s loyalties truly lie, and kill him in a fit of rage over it.
“100% solidarity with Ace!” Mike bellows (Michael Gambon is great at many things, but particularly good when he yells). “Syntax is how I know! Syntax!”
Ace’s choice of the untested Israel as a crucial part of his plot against Mike is a gamble that backfires terribly, and much of this hour deals with other characters making bets based on shaky information. Some pay off, and some don’t, and yet no one ever feels entirely comfortable with the choices being made.
Walter Smith has to choose between keeping Rosie on Gettin’ Up Morning or giving the mount back to Ronnie. Ronnie’s much more experienced, more likely to follow Walter’s instructions to the letter, and he appears to be sober. Much as we may like Rosie and be irked with Ronnie, he seems to be the safer bet. And yet almost immediately after Walter makes the call, we see Ronnie unable to resist snorting up some oxy.
For that matter, Rosie takes a risk in asking Joey to speak to Walter on her behalf. Not only does she wind up with Joey as her agent when that’s not necessarily what she wanted, but Joey winds up pushing Walter into making the decision before he’s ready. I figure he’d have gone with Ronnie no matter what, but being nudged by Rosie’s irritating representative surely didn’t help her cause.
Lonnie understandably feels like the fourth wheel of Foray Stables. Jerry and Marcus are the brains (or Brains Housing Department), Renzo’s the one who thought to buy Mon Gateau, and Lonnie’s just someone who helped bankroll the Pick Six. So in an attempt to have a life, “instead of just listening to conversations I’m not a part of,” he tries to catch lightning in a bottle twice by claiming a horse under similar circumstances to Mon Gateau, only for the mare to pull up lame(*) in the claiming race. He and Renzo look to send her to a stud farm, but it’s not the victory he was hoping for.
(*) And a nice callback to the climactic race of the pilot, as this time Leon has the instincts to pull back on the reins before the horse can suffer a life-threatening injury.
The most successful gambler, surprisingly enough, is Jerry, who returns to the poker tables and does far better at a World Series satellite tournament than he did during his epic losing streak with the Pick Six money. Not only does he win the tournament, but he goes home with beautiful dealer-turned-player Naomi, with whom he has a difference of opinion on strategy during a break. She sees an aggressive play by her that scared away the rest of the table as something to be pleased with (an easy victory), where he sees it as a missed opportunity to take the other players for even more.
As with Milch’s obsession with syntax, it’s a case of putting something under a microscope and trying to extract maximum value from it. We’ve seen in the past that Jerry overvalues his poker skills, but on this day, his instincts and analysis are right on. It’s a terrible – and final – day for Nathan Israel, but for Jerry, life is looking good.
Some other thoughts:
* While Israel is in meetings with Mike, Ace splits his time between his revenge scheme (all but posing for surveillance photos on his trip to the Indian casino) and dealing with various horse-related matters, including another visit to Claire’s horse farm (where Dustin Hoffman gets to run amusingly), and having a webcam set up in front of Pint of Plain’s stall so he can stop worrying so much. Too bad he couldn’t have wired up Mike’s yacht (or Israel’s suit) in similar fashion.
* Escalante finds out about Jo’s pregnancy, and takes the news well (after his initial impulse to make an ill-timed joke about who the father is), but even before that, they both get to do some practice parenting with young Eduardo, whose uncle leaves him beind at the track.
* As Walter’s new attorney, Bruce Davison is the first notable guest star in a while who doesn’t have a history with either Mann or Milch. Gregory Cruz, who played Ace’s casino contact, had a supporting role in the Mann-produced “Drug Wars: The Camarena Story” miniseries.
* The photo of Walter as a younger man with a horse was a young Nick Nolte, but I’m guessing the picture of Escalante as a little boy was not John Ortiz.
What did everybody else think?
I think this was the first episode that didn’t really work for me. The pacing was off and the characters were too one-note.
I thought it was another solid outing. Still find myself much more interested with the goings on of the Foray Stables members than I do with the Ace revenge plot, but there’s enough good stuff elsewhere that I don’t mind at all so far that I’m not finding myself engaged with that story.
The cell phone message to Escalante is the sleeper. Ace’s convo woth gus after prison about never forgetting HE owns it and now he is leaving stored messages about we. Gus also point that phones don’t lose messages.
three takes to a series getting better each week:
1) someone finally got poker right. Even this show opted for the overly dramatic as Jerry got beat down in previous episodes. But Naomi’s overplaying the set of Kings and her desperate push with no better than top pair is the type of play that happens all the time in poker;
2) Gary Stevens is showing some acting chops again– this time a more intriguing character than Iceman Woolf in Seabiscuit;
3)I noted the juxtaposition of Ace showing real humanity toward the horse’s in Claire’s meadow– admittedly with some ulterior motives at work, and then his fatherly view of his race horse via laptop, with the almost cavalier way he sent Nathan to his doom. I suspect it will be far from the last comparison of human to animal behavior with the human to human kind.
Poor Israel. I was starting to like him, but when Gus echoed that sentiment I figured he was in trouble. Not that I thought he had survived that, but without his body being dumped or someone stating that he was dead my girlfriend is holding out hope. I’ll just not refer her to this review.
In other news, Escalante continues to be the most interesting character for me. So much going in under the surface, and Ortiz has been fantastic. On the opposite end of the spectrum is Ronnie, who I actively hate. Stevens is good in the part, but boy is he hard to sympathize with. And what the hell kind of sex talk were Jerry and the dealer (who is clearly a terrible player) engaging in? That was so bizarre. I loved it, of course, but still.
The music on this show is fantastic. Whoever dug up Gutter Twins’ “All Misery/Flowers” for the final montage deserves a raise. Can’t get much darker than Mark Lanegan
Someone please explain that 3 Stooges discussion to me. Milch at his inconceivable best.
Niagara Falls…Slowly I turned step by step is a classic vaudeville routine. Great versions by The 3 Stooges and Abbott and Costello. Whenever the Falls are mentioned, many of us immediately think of the routine. (check YouTube)
The Niagara Falls comedy bit is a three stooges classic, right up there with “who’s on first”. Just Google “three stooges Niagara falls. Lonnie is trying to say the horse’s name was just a bad omen.
I forgot to add “who’s on first is abbott and costello.
Wonder if Naomi will still hang with Jerry when his money runs out.
Naomi is STUNING and wouldn’t resort to bad sex in a $1,500 Camero in a casino parking lot. Ahhh, I love television
I know! Naomi had to be impressed by Jerry’s cruddy motel apartment he lives in as well.
True, on paper Naomi and Jerry hooking up in an old Camaro doesn’t seem likely, but everyone knows that seeming “loser” who somehow manages to talk attractive women into anything. Jerry’s not a “winner” by most meausures, but it seems like he has some game in that respect.
Alan, you’ve talked a lot about Milch’s gift with words this season of Luck. And I must say I agree, I love all of his shows. But I’m curious how Milch can be involved so much with every word and sentence as much as he usually could not just because of the new “arrangement” with Mann but because he didn’t write any of the episodes, save the pilot. I understand pretty well how the writers room works, but once the episode is given over to a specific writer, isn’t what’s written up to them?
Usually yes, but another one of Milch’s quirks is that he assigns individual scripts to other writers and then entirely substitutes their work for his own under th guise of a re-write; he’s still nice enough to leave them the credit though, even if they never got a word in. Other times he simply dictates the script verbatim to the assigned writer, who then literally writes the episode… But only in a technical sense.
He’s a strange man, but his system obviously works.
All but five Deadwood episodes were also credited to a writer besides Milch (W. Earl Brown being one of them.)
Must be an interesting gig, getting money and credit for something really great, but not much chance to hone your chops or test your mettle. Gotta be better than Last Man Standing, though.
By all accounts, by which I mean Zack Whedon’s, simply being in thE room wi Milch as he works is more of an education than writing entire episodes, it’s also enough to make you give up on your writerly aspirations. I for one know that i’d love to do it free gratis.
I know he directed the pilot and is an executive producer, but how extensive exactly was Michael mann’s in the day to day production of the series? I do not mean this as a slight to Mann. I am just trying to get a picture of how the production process works. I am clear how Milch does extensive rewrites/ and or dictation, but I am less clear on Mann’s role throughout the year
I thought this was the 2nd best episode from a visual sense. the director placed the shots and draws very well. And as each director has had their shot at the starting gate race scene, this one stood out for me as the finest. The starting gate shot is the essence of what this show, about horse racing, intends to portray. Milch has quite a way with dialogue as he always has. He does not disappoint here. Just my thoughts and thanks for the opportunity to convey.
Spectacular episode. The racehorse scenes are the best scenes to watch, especially in this episode. The Gutter Twins’ “All Misery/Flowers” montage was golden. And, may I say, Michael Gambon is terrifying as Mike.
More diction than syntax, but note that Joey’s stutter is in an interesting transitional phase.
He st-st-stammers when he first talks to Rosie, but then largely gets it under control when the conversation moves on, and trots out his newfound, post-pistol elocution: “I don’t envy you the uncertainty, Rosie.”
This was the first Luck episode I watched “live” instead of On Demand (on FIOS) Partly due to the lateness of the hour I felt like I missed about half of it.
So I went back this morning and re-watched some bits, including the Jerry/Naomi poker play, and the substantive prelude to the Three Stooges banter: Was Escalante somehow to blame for not warning Lonnie off claiming Niagra’s Falls?
I watched that bit four times this morning just so I could make sense of Marcus’ classic line:
“…And now you wanting to complain puts the icing on the asshole cake.”
So beautifully it dovetails with Gus’s pronouncement of week’s past: “No icing error, this.”
But I’ve gotta say that HBO is doing Luck a disservice. On Demand they ran a much longer and more detailed “previously on.” They ran a more specific “next on Luck” that focused on the next episode in detail. And followed the episode with the little Track Talk segment.
These addenda to the backstory, plus the ability to pause and rewind, makeit a lot easier to keep up with the details of this very dense show.
I’m mildly disappointed in you. I expected, “. . . coming up just as soon as I’m the asshole of the story.”
Or, better, “. . . just as soon as I’m the icing on the asshole cake.”
Seriously though, one reason I watch this show is just for that special Milch voice in the dialogue.
I am particularly concerned about Jo carter’s arc. The character’s HBO bio states “savvy and no-nonsense, she can give back whatever Escalante tries to dish out.” But, I see her as much more vulnerable than that. I wish we could get just a bit of back story for this character. This is a series that has precious few women, and the sense I get from you all who write comments here is that it’s about the same percentage of women as are in the show. We get so much layering in the dynamics among the men (Ace & Gus; the Foray guys), it would be nice to see something more nuanced for the women. In particular, it seems to me that Escalente treats Jo like crap most of the time. I wasn’t sure if he was going to hit her when she told him she was pregnant or hug her. The fact that he did neither was a let down. Thoughts?
I see no lack of layering or failure of nuance in Jo’s character arc myself. To the contrary, in fact, I perceive her a rarefaction of extensive subtle shading, particularly in her dealings with Escalante. In direct opposition to your perception of how Turo treats Jo (like crap), my observation of that dynamic perceives Jo the only character to whom Turo consistently demonstrates both regard and respect.
Escalante is, by his very nature, a prickly man. As high strung and temperamental as the thoroughbreds he trains, his world is populated by those who’d consider themselves his better for no reason beyond their country of birth and/or girth of wallet. In this world, his expertise is held in the highest of regards even as casual aspersions are cast upon his nationality, intelligence and worth as both a man and a human being. He reciprocates with demonstrative placations. Patronizing condescension in the aggressively transparent guise of helpful geniality. Artifice and insincerity weilded as weapons against all who surround him, he batters them silly with obsequious contempt and an incomprehensible accent with which he amuses himself at their expense.
Think Eddie Haskel with a better haircut.
But none of this does Escalante do to Jo. To the contrary, he speaks to her plainly. Directly. Often sharply in ways that accurately reflect the self he hides from those to whom he caters with such aggressive disdain as is expressed with exclaims of “you’re a natural!” to the simple task of feeding carrots to a horse. He is honest in his thinking with her — albeit it guardedly so, and prickly and defensive as it is his nature to be — and he both seeks and heeds her advice and opinion on matters to which he is most deeply answerable: the welfare of his precious horses. He argues with her. Kvetches to her. She is the one at whom he lashes out and in whom he confides … at least as much as Turo Escalante confides in anyone.
This is the relationship I see between Jo and Turo. And at this point in time, it is also the primary articulation of Jo’s complexity and subtle nuancing as both a woman and a track professional. Her authority with the horses is absolute, as is her distinctly feminine nurturing nature toward them, and these essential aspects of her characterization glow from within rather than shining from without, drawn in such minimalist detail as to run the risk of being perceived ordinary when they are, in the context of her environment, quite extraordinary.
And Turo, alone, seems to see her as such. Extraordinary. He fails to overlook her for mistaking her for who she isn’t, or for failing to see her for who she is. He sees in her both an opposite and a kindred spirit, worthy of his affection and respect and someone to whom he shows his own truth and trusts that, in turn, he is shown hers in kind.
As Ace sees Claire — extraordinary in her apparent ordinariness — so does Turo see Jo. And as Turo is the Horse Whisperer; so Jo is the Turo Whisperer.
So for me, far from lacking complexity or subtle nuance, the precious few women of the show are each drawn with exquisite care to be extraordinary and unique in their own particular ways. From Claire to Rosie to Jo, I see depths of waters as of yet unplumbed, but rarely, if ever, underappreciated by either the writers or the male characters to whom they are the closest: Claire to Ace, Rosie to Walter, Jo to Turo.
I really appreciate this response, notmydayjob. You have more compassion for Turo than I tend to have. I’m not sure that I agree that the women characters have, as of yet, been portrayed with a lot of nuance and depth. But, I am certainly happy to wait and see.
From the LA Times:
HBO’s ‘Luck’ investigated for treatment of horses
February 6, 2012 | 4:33 pm
HBO’s “Luck,” which examines the world of thoroughbred racing and betting, has been investigated due to charges of mistreatment of horses.
The New York Observer reported that the show came under scrutiny after reports that two horses broke their legs during production and had to be euthanized. The pilot of the series, which premiered last month, contains a scene in which a horse breaks its leg during a race and has to be put to sleep.
The network told the Observer that the horse filmed in that race in the pilot was not actually harmed, but another horse in that episode was euthanized after its leg fractured. The other horse death occured during the filming of the seventh episode.
The American Humane Assn.’s usual seal of approval declaring that “No animals were harmed” did not appear during the pilot or another later episode, the Observer said. Those two episodes just contained the statement that the “American Humane Association monitored the animal action.”
The Observer reported that the humane association has restored certification to the series after HBO worked with the association to develop additional safety measures. Those protocols included the hiring of an additional veterinarian and radiology of the legs of all horses used in production.”
[latimesblogs.latimes.com]
Now filming with horses has been shut down in light of another horse death, though this one wasn’t during filming. I don’t have basis for comparison, but three animal deaths associated with a TV program feels pretty high.
I’m really sorry to hear this. I was hoping that HBO’s statement that ‘it works with the AHA and racing industry experts to implement safety protocols that go above and beyond typical film TV industry standards and practices’ was true – and that the race horses were being treated better because of Luck’s production.
I’m against the forced use of animals for human sports and entertainment – hopefully, some day, CGI will be able to realistically replace them completely in film and TV.
Someone comes to your yacht for a meeting. He is brutally killed in front of two witnesses. How does Mike think this thing is not going to recoil on him?
Oh well! Remember Ace’s comment in the trailer “There will be blood over this”. Time for Gus to swing into action. Oh yes–things are heating up.
I guess I’m a dope, but I wasn’t sure that Israel was dead. I suppose I’ll trust the guy with the screener DVDs, but the shot of his motionless body seemed intentionally ambiguous — as in, there was no shot of his open, lifeless eyes (which is what I was waiting for).
If he is not dead, and I very much fear he is, then he would certainly not be be any shape to discuss anything, anymore. That vicious a blow — with an equally vicious follow-up — would have left him with tapioca for brains, I’m thinking.
The huge pool of blood under his head was the confirmation for me.
It’s the calling her a brood mare thematically that I disagree with. The horse doctor, I mean. (That’s the best Milch impression I’m even gonna attempt)
I thought the little boy was the boy he lost, not himself as a kid? Not at all sure, based on dialogue a few epis back?
Duh, I mean the little boy in the picture that Escalante had, not the little boy who was physically at track.
Not sure I agree with your assessment of Israel’s fate as a backfire of Ace’s plan so much as an end result both Gus and Ace have previously acknowledged as an odds-on potential come fruition. Thus the salary of a million bucks … something Gus expressed limited remorse over earlier: his feeling that Israel would be earning every cent of that salary the hard way, and were Israel more experienced and/or sophisticated in his inter-personal interactions — skills shown and noted severely lacking in the boardroom scene, that lack of heed to potential minefields walked upon as angels would fear to tread being exactly why Ace chose Israel in the first place — he would like intuit the potential for disaster inherent to why someone offers a million bucks for the simple bearing of messages. And intuiting that danger, might wisely opt out of being the bearer of that which, like as not, holds the very real potential to get the messenger killed. Of it not killed outright, then otherwise mangled to degree that warrants fair compensation for injury incurred (and/or risk taken of injury incurred but somehow luckily avoided) at rate of a million bucks a year.
I also take both Gus and Ace’s awareness of the high odds against good end for Israel to be further testified to by Gus’s “the kid is showing me something” remark made to Ace. Gus suggesting that perhaps someone originally chosen to serve the planned — or if not outright planned, then at least odds-on acknowledged — role of sacrificial pawn might be put to better use for having shown more potential to learn from his missteps than original assumed off the selection criterion of his outsized ego so carelessly bandied about at the initial intersection of their shared fates.
And where the claimed horse plays support of that notion: a filly originally put to claim for perceived weakness shows, for a moment, potential to defy the odds to a winning race only to, by virtue of that initial perceived weakness — in the filly, the legs; in Israel, the ego for mistaking himself amongst peers to the end of speaking far too freely off failure to perceive the truer natures of those to whom he speaks — to pull up lame, fit only for pasture in the aftermath, and only fit for that owing to the merciful hand of her bug jockey pulling her up short before greater harm can befall her. As Gus attempted to do with Israel, his lack of win-at-all-cost’s instinct overruled by Ace’s eye to the bigger picture of his vengeance-at-all-costs agenda.
In addition, I’d note Marcus’s detailed tutelage of Lonnie in how he’d misstepped in his thinking on the claims race, particularly as it relates to Lonnie’s shared responsibility to the joint venture of Foray Stables, and Lonnie seeming to understand the whole lesson up to the point where he says “and also, I should have known by the name.” Like the “I also chose her because she was gray” line portended the unsound nature of Lonnie’s foundation of understanding in picking his filly in the first place no matter HOW well reasoned his other stated thoughts might (those other thoughts, parroted one and all from a previous successful venture, never truly understood then nor now, defining Lonnie solely luck-based in his success rather than wisdom or experience based, but him mistaking the former for one of the latter out of combination of hubris and lack of relevant experience), the “I should have known by the name” line demonstrates how far, even after having been given short-course at the knee of the master, Lonnie is only qualified to speak the part as written, him failing to grasp even the most basic aspects of lessons imparted to the end of being able to improvise beyond memorized lines when next the situation arises.
All of that being equally said of Israel and Ace … Ace in the role of Marcus, mistaken his lessons grasped rather than simply repeated back in parrot; and Israel in the role of Lonnie, mistaken himself up to the task of putting into action that which he has been taught by Ace when, in truth, a week of lessons even at the master’s knee does not a master himself make. Ego being Israel’s fatal flaw there for not being able to see himself playing far beyond his own depth as Ace’s student; where Gus, the student Ace keeps close at hand for his suitability as a long-term protege, speaks up from the very beginning that his greatest concern for enacting any of Ace’s plans being that he might be beyond his own depth in such matters, and his failure to fully understand the game at hand might lead to bad end for both himself and for Ace.
All of which leads me to think that Israel’s fate is far less a tragic backfire of Ace’s plan than it is the sacrifice of a Pawn placed in that position for the King’s understanding of said Pawn’s shortcomings as anything more than he is, the Pawn’s only role in the endgame being to draw the fire of those who might take the Pawn at their own peril for failing to see the traps laid with that Pawn set out as bait, or to take the Pawn in lieu of taking a piece of greater importance … which I take to be the truth of why Israel was moved into the messenger of peril position over Gus. Because in this game of Ace’s, Gus is a Knight, and you don’t put a Knight in harm’s way when a Pawn will suffice. Should that Pawn survive this stratagem and future ones to the good end of its own Queening behind enemy lines? All the better for a decisive win. But you don’t plan the game based on the rare event of the Queening of a Pawn, just as I don’t think Ace’s plan is contingent in any way upon the survival of Israel beyond the serving his initial purpose, being the messenger who’ll like as not be killed over the content of whatever message he bears to opposing forces.
Which brings to bear the warning that, with the Pawn so easily sacrificed, a wise Knight might well heed the warning of a King who outright states, in a moment of rare reflection, that he, the King, cannot be trusted.
Great analysis! And distinctive syntax.
LOL. Were you to want to make bet that Mann would heft an ashtray in rage off intuiting I am in 100% solidarity with Milch, I would not tell you no.
It’s like if Milch humped Shakespeare and out popped a beautiful little blog.
I’d put that to my resume but for fear someone might try to claim a stud fee …
Yes, I agree fully… and to add yet one more piece of evidence to your already well-presented argument – there was the line of dialogue between Ace and Gus a few episodes back reflecting on how much Mike was going to hate the kid – or something to that effect.
And one other point of contention I have with Alan’s analysis: I don’t believe Joey’s approach to Walter was supposed to appear irritating – in fact, it seemed to me that his demeanor and attitude were much changed from previous go-betweening – and were responded to as such by Walter.
I, too, took Walter’s initially aggressive response to Joey’s approach on Rosie’s behalf to be indication that Rosie was dead on in her thinking that there was no right way to approach this subject without putting Walter to a defensive outrage for feeling called to an accounting for tardy notification. And that Joey’s role in this regard is to broach the subject in Rosie’s stead, taking the heat the approach will inevitably draw upon himself rather than her so as to mitigate any damage done, giving appearance of him speaking out of turn in service of his own purposes as her agent, and thus an interested party in her potential for earnings. In that context, an offense easily forgiven as the nature of the pushy fucks agents must be rather than taken, in another context, as an ingrate calling her benefactor to task for failure to offer assurances of further opportunities as she has already enjoyed at his pleasure.
And that Walter’s response is more a ritualized posturing in service of saving face than any true expression of animus earned, as proved out by how minimally he requires Joey to grovel before excusing the affront without further penalty and offering up timetable for the answer in question.
Which is to say, I agree. Joey’s approach is neither intended nor taken as anything but what it is: an agent rightfully looking to his client’s best interests. Which is exactly why Joey only agreed to make the approach if he was afforded proper status to do so, unwilling to endanger his reputation with Walter to ask after such matters as would not be his bidness were Rosie’s book with anyone but him.
And to further note that Rosie proves herself out much more adept at jockeying her way through a difficult race than Leon has, instinctively knowing her place, to send an agent to ask in her stead that which she cannot fairly or safely ask herself. Whereas Leon’s grasp of such tickley etiquettes is lacking to the point of near losing his ride off chirping to Escelante about things no bug has business addressing, with trainers or otherwise.
I’m gonna miss these comments, and while there is still time to write original tracts, I charge you with the duty, to which you have proved yourself worthy, with or without intent, to play out the string for these last two weeks, as faithfully and diligently as does the writer whose style you so skillfully mimic, and whose writing we may well have to patiently wait months, if lucky, or years, if not, to share in again.
For anyone checking in late here today, just a note that David Milch is scheduled to be on Craig Ferguson’s show tonight, Monday.
Another great episode. Things are setting up nicely for the final two episodes.
As for the music, does anyone know the name and artist of the song at the end of this episode? (not the end credits, although that song is good too) I wasn’t able to find it online
I referenced it above: “All Misery/Flowers” by Gutter Twins
Hatfield, I defintely should seen that, my bad. Thanks a lot for the info
Racehorses are a fragile bunch, aren’t they! All that power and weight sitting atop these spindly little ankles that tent to snap while doing nothing more than running. Now, I’m scared every time there’s a race.
Bad Alan! No more spoilers! My guess was that Nathan Israel was still alive.
I thought there was a policy of no spoilers here. Is Alan (who has seen the next two episodes) exempted from that?
I could tell he was dead watching this episode. There are ways that TV depicts death versus unconsciousness, and to me it was clear.
Yes, and you saw two additional episodes, where no doubt it was confirmed.
It didn’t spoil anything for me, since the characters are artificial and the plot is contrived, but since comments have been removed for less, it did have me wondering.
I can’t see how anyone thinks Nathan is still OK after that–did you see the pool of blood surrounding him? A person would likely bleed out very quickly from that much blood loss. And I don’t see these fellows calling an ambulance instead of finishing the job.
I do like the this show a lot but the scenes on the boat always feel like a different show to me. Maybe it’s just the difference of setting….the grandeur of a super luxury yacht compared to the hard scrabble locations of the track, motel and bar. Even compare to Ace and Gus hanging at the hotel feels more like the rest of the show than those boat scenes. It’s probably just me though.
The murder makes no sense. Not in a realistic world, which Luck is supposed to portray.
People don’t just disappear in the real world. Israel would have some friends who would report him missing. You can’t clean all the forensic evidence from a boat. If Mike is smart enough to have never gone to prison, he is smart enough to not …
wait for it …
kill the messenger.
I had all the eps waiting for me on my DVR, and now I read on Deadline that the show is DONE! Due to the horse deaths, they’ve cancelled the show completely. While of course animal safety should be paramount on a show utilizing them like this, doesn’t this seem odd to cancel the entire production over 1 issue?
No.
Wow. I was just starting to get into the show. I suspect the ratings weren’t great, because you certainly could have filmed without all the intense racing scenes. What a shame.