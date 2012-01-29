‘Luck’ – ‘Pilot’: My best day ever so far, by Jerry

“Luck” had its official debut tonight, but of course it was an episode that HBO had already aired as a sneak preview back in December, and which I wrote about at the time. Since then, I’ve seen all 9 first season episodes – and, as you can see in my review, I really liked them – and also talked a bit about the show with David Milch and Michael Mann.
So on the subject of the first episode, I think I’m all written out at this point. I’ll be doing more extensive weekly write-ups for the remaining 8 – and, yes, I’m aware that HBO Go will be carrying the second episode immediately, but we’re not going to discuss it until after it airs on HBO itself next Sunday – but for now I just want to get the discussion rolling, both for those of you seeing the show for the first time and any of you who may have watched it again after seeing it in December. The gist of the discussion back then was that only the real horseracing fans could follow everything about the Pick Six and certain other matters; if you watched it a second time, was it easier to make sense of all that? How did everyone feel about so much of the pilot being devoted not to Dustin Hoffman or Nick Nolte, but the four railbirds led by Jason Gedrick and Kevin Dunn? How did you react to what happened to that one horse in the day’s final race? And how much did anyone understand (on first or second viewing) from John Ortiz as paranoid, hustling trainer Turo Escalante?
(For those who still feel confused, Vulture’s Q&A might help.)
Have at it, and I’ll be doing the full-length episode review thing starting a week from tonight.
I spent the first third of the episode wondering why they sell lotto tickets at the race track. And then, when I finally figured out what a pick six was, i STILL wasn’t 100% sure what was going on.
Dustin Hoffman doing a Swerigan (sp) impression in the bed was spooky.
Watching the replay again now.
I absolutely loved it. I only understood about 50% of it, but I like being immersed in this very foreign, complex culture. I was most impressed by Mann’s direction. Sepinwall and others have already pointed out the brilliance of the race scenes, and they are indeed awe-inspiring, but Mann should also be praised for simply creating a sense of coherent space during those spaces, cutting between all the different characters, each with their own stakes in the race. Even if I wasn’t sure who all the players were or what they were up to, where they were in the context of this world always seemed perfectly clear. The acting is terrific all around, and on the whole, I’m quite intrigued.
For some reason, I’m A-OK with people dying in TV shows, but a horse being euthanized in the first episode is such a downer that I don’t know if I would really enjoy the rest of the show if that’s a standard scene. It’s nonsensical to critique a show on that basis, I understand, but did anyone else feel that way or am I just a bit psychotic?
Also I understood maybe 55% of the dialogue. I feel like both a baby and an idiot watching this show.
I’ll also admit that i wasn’t 100% sure that the horse was being put down in that scene. It was only after the conversation involving drinking that I was sure.
“Also I understood maybe 55% of the dialogue.”
I wanted subtitles, and you got more than I did. I found the show hard to follow, but I’m willing to give it a shot because of Deadwood– where I frequently have to rewind even on my second watching, sometimes just for the pleasure of hearing Swearingen talk.
I liked the railbirds (and I like that word). I thought Kevin Dunn was great, and I was driving myself nuts trying to place him. Dustin Hoffman seemed kind of out of place, but I suspect that will wear off. I was definitely intrigued more than I was confused, so I’ll keep with it.
I also missed a lot of the dialogue – particularly Richard Kind’s mumbling. I thought it was a bit difficult to follow but will def. give the show a shot. The preview for the coming season certainly looked intriguing. I’ll also give it a shot because of Milch. I thought Deadwood was one of the best shows ever (although I think Milch followed with John From Cinncinati – not so good). Let’s give it a shot. There’s not much else on.
Reading the comments causes me to understand how W. Bush got elected twice. The fastest horse to the finish line wins and the object is to bet on the winning horse. Horses are really beautiful and it sucks when they get hurt. What else is there to understand?
MUTAMAN – I Salute you!
Doth quote the Dude: You must not be a golfer.
Confusion MIGHT stem from why/how you can pick 4-5 different “winners” in each race, or how picking one winner in an early race satisfies picking every horse in the final race. We’re not all mathematical geniuses, Mutaman, and apparently neither are you.
Comprehending the system of gambling might have made me appreciate the attention to detail, but it wouldn’t help me understand anything more than anyone else. They put the amount they won on the screen for about 5 minutes straight.
The second time I realized I had understood it fine the first time, but thought I didn’t. The issue I think is that the dialogue is realistic, not expository, which is the right call for the show. One thing that did vex me: did the trainer bet on the races too? Best part was the lightening horse’s test run, edited and stretched out so as to include other scenes.
The trainer did bet. When I first saw it, I thought he was breaking some sort of rule, but it turns out it’s okay for owners & trainers to bet, so long as it’s on their own horses. Jockeys aren’t allowed to bet at all though.
I spent a lot of time at the track growing up, first at The Arlington, and then at various tracks in southern California. While I really liked the music choices, the lack of a single call to post was pretty inauthentic aurally ([www.youtube.com]). I thought Hoffman and Gedrick were amazing, and I had no trouble following the story. I’ll be back next week, but if horses are snapping their legs every episode, well, I won’t have much tolerance for that.
This might be a dumb question, but why do the racehorses get put to sleep after a leg injury like that? Can’t they just be put “out to pasture?”
How is this so much more acceptable than Michael Vick’s dogfighting ring?
Well the comparison I was making was how the losing/injured dogs in dogfighting are put to sleep just like the racehorse that breaks a leg.
That being said I’m aware that dogfighting is cruel compared to racing horses. And I’m not one of the people who will stop watching the show because it showed a horse die. I like the show so far.
I was throwing it out there since I know nothing about this horseracing world and I’m trying to understand. But what I still dont get is why a fractured leg can’t just be allowed to heal with a cast or something. Is this also a cost issue for the trainers, or is it really only because the horse will never rest the leg to allow it to heal?
Ok, so I’ve seen the 2nd one already, I’m pretty sure I’m getting about 70% of what’s going on so far. I’m still intrigued by the show and its atmosphere and world…it’s got me interested, but it’s definitely a tough one.
The two I’ve been having the most trouble understanding are Escalante and the Nolte character. Especially the Nolte character…I just get mumbling out of him, I keep having to replay his scenes and I get the sense of what’s happening because of how people respond to him, but I don’t know what he’s saying
I only watched the pilot for the first time last night (“sneak” previews annoy me), but going in, knowing it was a Milch show, I just went ahead and turned on the closed captioning. Something I still do for every episode of Deadwood, even though I’ve seen them multiple times.
I watched the first one with subtitles, but since the 2nd one was only on HBOGo, I was screwed because they don’t have them yet
Like it, but it really seemed Dustin Hoffman was in a completely different show than the rest of the cast and even with the go-between Farina interacting with the trainer it seems his Big Plan uses the track as merely a launching pad, while everyone else on the show has their entire lives revolve around the track.
The Cajun Boy routine was annoying to me, because on a show with Characters and Gimmicks (social security disability guy, whacky Rainman/Gangsta Dustin Hoffman, Fiery Hispanic guy whose accent is a gimmick within a gimmick, Alcoholic with a Dark Past, Wistful Old Man, Nervous Nebbish Agent, The Brain in the Wheelchair) did they really need a guy with an accent to make things more memorable.
Pro-wrestling analogy, if you have a cage match, fans react. If you have four cage matches, people go get popcorn. If you have five cage matches, people go, “Hey, why are there all these cage matches?”
Prolly not the best test case for how clear the show was, as I do periodically gamble, and have tried to get a pick-six (in my defense, it was when Zenyatta was racing, and that made it about eight times easier, as she’d always win her race). Nothing confused me on the show about the horse racing elements, except – you really do not single a pick the way Brilliant But Troubled Gambler Dude with Chiseled Jaw and soon to be big female fanbase. Yes, I understand it was done to show that he is Brilliant. But the fat mean security guard was right, it is a dumb strategy.
However, Wheelchair’s tactic of picking every single horse in the last race – dead on. The last race is not the main event in horse racing. The second to last race has the best known horses. The last race is usually when they run out the unknown horses on their first or second race, so picking there is a minefield of choices. He chose safely and smartly.
Since my lack of intelligence is apparently paining Mutaman, I’ll explain part of my confusion regarding the pick 6. It didn’t even cross my mind that multiple bets would have been on that single card. I thought maybe you get x number of picks that you have to spread over the six races. Only after watching it a second time did I realize that it was multiple bets on a single card, and just all those bets had #5 in the 4th. It also explained why “one” bet would be so expensive.
I also didn’t understand what was going on in the morning runs. Horses that don’t compete, backup jockeys (or whatever you call that woman).
People single horses in pick 6s all the time. Especially in California where the minimum Pick 6 bet is $2 per ticket. Lots of time people will single more then 1 race to keep the costs down.
Scott, I realize that you should single to keep costs down, but would you ever single a longshot with bad morning trial times in the 4th race of your Pick-Six?
Especially since their whole strategery seems to be based on a degenerate gambler’s concept of “If this horse wins, then all the victory goes to the trainer, and that is such an Escalante thing to do.” On a two million bet, you single the chalk. You don’t take a flier on a longshot thinking no one else will pick him, so you won’t have to split the pot.
Kronicfatigue, don’t sweat it. The less people know about horse racing, the less likely they are to be gamblers. Healthier for your wallet and well being in the longer term. :-)
The thing with the multiple bet expense is that it grows exponentially the more picks you select on the subsequent races. So that if you are picking two races, back to back, and you think horse 2 will win in the first, and horse 8 will win in the second, that’s a two buck bet. But if you then hedge the bet by saying horse 2 or horse 4 might win in the first, but still think only horse 8 will win in the second race, then you are really making two separate bets on the same slip: 2/8 and 4/8, so now it’s a four buck bet. Apply to six races of a Pick-Six and you get an expensive ticket, which is why a lot of railbirds do pool their savings into groups when they bet.
And to double-back on what Scott and I talked about, due to the expense, you do stick to a single horse in at least one race, if not more, but you’d have to be dead freaking sure to select a longshot in those singles. Not unless I was dating the jockey, and personally ridden a horse, would I ever single out a longshot and risk my entire pick-six on a hunch.
I think I liked it. The cinematography was beautiful, and the races were exhilarating. I’ve never seen anything like that before. And I feel like the could have gotten away with a little more exposition as far as the Pick 6 and what they were doing…. it’s not overly complicated or difficult to understand, and would have made the episode more enjoyable for a wider audience I suspect (I follow horse racing already so I kind of got what was going on, but would have been completely lost otherwise). Sometimes the whole HBO “We’re Just Going To Drop You Into This Unique World and Not Explain Anything” can be very frustrating. It was more tolerable on The Wire, where they were going for realism, but here it seems sort of cruel to the audience.
Finally, is it just me (or my TV?) or was the sound-mixing AWFUL. I felt like every single line of dialogue was mumbled, and my wife kept getting upset at me for trying to turn the volume up. Mitch speak is hard enough to understand without everyone voice being completely garbled.
“Finally, is it just me (or my TV?) or was the sound-mixing AWFUL.”
Yes, it was. This was the second time I watched it, and I had to turn on the CC on more than one occasion to figure out what they were saying. Thank goodness for DVRs!
I ended
I liked this a lot. I found it a bit difficult to follow everything right away, but luckily HBO ran it all night so I was able to watch twice. Was the cajun jockey cheating when he weighed in? Is that why Escalante’s horse won? I did not enjoy seeing the other poor horse being put down. I think that was to establish the ugly side of the business, or something like that. I’m not a gambler and I’ve been to a racetrack maybe 3 or 4 times in my life but I am excited for the rest of the season.
The jockey was not cheating, but for those not familiar, he was a “triple bug” which means he is allowed to carry less weight (ten lbs) than the other jockeys due to his inexperience. Once an apprentice (bug) wins five races his weight allowance drops to 7 lbs until he wins forty races. Sorry, if this was clarified already somewhere else, but the ralibirds mentioned the term “triple bug” a few times without explaining the concept.
Thank you for the explanation, Brian! My husband and I were confused by the extra weight. For the record, I haven’t seen it clarified anywhere else.
This was without question the most dense hour of television I’ve ever watched and enjoyed. To your questions, Alan:
-A second viewing helped immensely. Watching this reminded me of the first time I saw ROUNDERS and how disorienting the language was to pick up on. It’s doubly confusing because I speak the same words, so my brain tells me I should understand what they’re saying, but I don’t. It really is like learning another language, and the more time I’m immersed in this world the easier it is to understand. I have a feeling it will get easier as the season goes along. At least I hope so.
-Loved the scenes with the four gamblers. And I loved how they’re overcome with what they’ve won and don’t have the ability, at least in the short run, to deal with it well. I have no doubt we’ll get plenty of Nolte and Hoffman as the series moves away from the track, so I’m comfortable with what they showed us this week.
-The horse breaking his leg in the final race was horrific. I saw the preview when it first aired, so I knew it was coming, but I still bolted up in my chair when it happened. There’s nothing about it that seemed sensationalistic or unrealistic, and while it was hard to watch, it seemed like it fit well with the story of what happens at a horse track. Brutal, though.
-I’m not at all sure what Escalante is doing, but I do know it’s not completely above board. Or, at least it looks that way right now. And that’s kind of how I felt about all the characters. This world they’re creating (or, portraying; I couldn’t tell which) is seedy, where everybody looks like they have an angle, so it’s hard to see what motivations are out there.
Still, I enjoyed it very much, and I’m looking forward to seeing this play out. I didn’t know this until you wrote it Alan, but I’m bummed it’s only a 9 episode run this season. It will undoubtedly leave me wanting more, but I do wish it were 12-13 show season.
I easily missed half of the dialogue. I couldn’t understand a word that the Escalante character or the jockey said. I was trying to figure out the jockey’s accent and couldn’t. Add in the stuttering agent played by Richard Kind, the exercise girl’s (Irish?) accent and all the mumbling going on and it became very, very hard to follow. If I continue to watch it’s probably going to have to be with subtitles.
I understand that they’re creating a world and want to show every aspect of it but I think they made a mistake by not focusing on one storyline and/or one set of characters that could draw viewers into the story. In theory the railbirds could be very interesting and also provide some comic relief but I thought they were the most boring part of the story. I would have liked more time spent with Nolte’s and Hoffman’s characters but I suppose that’s coming. Not sure I’ll be around to see it.
On the plus side, the cinematography was stunning and watching the horses run was such a treat.
I’ll probably give it another episode or two to draw me in but I’m not optimistic.
Completely agree. It’s almost like they spent so much money on the stunning cinamentography and action sequences that there was no money left for the sound mixing. Dense dialogue is forgiveable; part of the fun of HBO shows like this is being immersed into a new, unfamiliar world cold and learning the vocabulary and culture as you go along. I think David Simon has said as much about Treme. But having dialaogue that’s barely audible and completely unintelligble is inexcusable. I have a DVR and couldn’t understand a great deal of it even after rewinding.
I watched it twice in a row. The first time, I was just barely hanging on in the comprehension department (and mostly realizing that there’s nothing so dangerous as being a horse on an HBO drama). The second time, it all made sense to me. Frankly, on second viewing, they did a great job explaining without expositing how the pick-six works. But all in all, the previews for upcoming episodes looked much more exciting than what was in the pilot (though it’s nice to see HBO deviating from their standard formula: Kill someone in the first act, show boobs by the third act).
Firstly, the euthanasia scene was brilliant. I still can’t figure out how they not only showed a horse with it’s ankle snapped (CGI maybe?), but how the horse died (that horse was one hell of an actor.)
I know according to film rules and regulations, that no animal can be harmed or killed onset. So how the hell did they do it?!
If you look closely, you’ll notice the hand of the jockey moving slower and slower during that scene, indicating to me that the shot was slowed down a lot. My guess was that they found a moment of stillness and the slowed it down to last long enough.
As for the breaking ankle, CGI, my man, CGI.
I was frustrated that the actual dialog itself was so difficult to hear. I know they’re trying to create mood and atmosphere, but damn, viewers shouldn’t have to work so hard straining just to understand what is being said. (I did not have the luxury of access to subtitles when I viewed it). This irked me so much, despite how much I loved “Deadwood”, I’m inclined not to follow this show until it comes out on DVD when I can access subtitles.
If you have the time, Oaktown Girl, I’d recommend a second viewing. I found that even Escalante was easily understandable the second time througj
I was surprised to see buttons magically appear on Hoffman’s shirt after he popped them off to demonstrate he wasn’t wearing a wire. It was awkward watching him miming being unable to button his shirt while the buttons were clearly there. Continuity error.
Also, the gamblers took a long time looking at the odds of winning the six-pack on the final race, and seemed befuddled that there were two horses offering the maximum payout. I quickly scanned the payouts and saw the two 2.6 million options.
Also – because of the female jockey, I thought the horse being put down was the old man’s
I noticed that the #5 and #8 paid $2.6M. The #2 paid $336K. The #6 and #7 paid $1.3M. I couldn’t figure why they were wanting the #2 to win.
If you watch it again, check out what #2 pays.
I decided to give it a try even though I have absolutely no interest in horse racing. Deadwood was a little hard to understand, because it was like listening to a completely original way of speaking. In Luck, the characters suffer from speech impediments (stutters, mumbling) or they have really thick accents, and sometimes there is a combination of both. Given my lack of interest in the subject matter, I don’t think I’ll continue with it. I hope those who liked the pilot and enjoy this kind of show enjoy the rest of the season.
Thought it was over-soundtracked and some of the dialogue was tough to make out, but I still really liked it and thought the last 15 or so minutes were particularly strong.