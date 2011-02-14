‘Mad Love’ – ‘Fireworks’: Sleepless in Manhattan

I offered up my thoughts on the “Mad Love” pilot in this morning’s review. Now it’s your turn. Did you see enough there to make you want to come back next week? And why is everyone on a first-name basis with the Empire State Building elevator operator?
Seems pretty similar to How i met your mother. Sappy unlikeable lead with likable supporting cast. not very funny though, although it shows potential. I think Sepinwall’s review summed it up perfectly.
Thought the exact same thing. It’s a worse version of HIMYM, which isn’t great when the latter’s been mediocre for about four seasons now.
I don’t want to spend a half hour a week with those people, especially right after HIMYM. I like Biggs and Chalke, but he was too Ted-ish and she was bland. As for the other couple, if I want to watch second bananas snarl at each other, I’ll watch “Gavin and Stacy.”
I didn’t love it, but I’m more likely to stick around after HIMYM and watch this than I ever was to watch the David Spade show that used to be in that slot.
Rules of Engagement is moving to Thursdays after The Big Bang Theory. I wonder how it will perform there.
I agree, it’s a step up from Rules of Engagement, but it’s no HIMYM. Couple quick issues, one being you were dead on that it seemed like they just turned the bar from McLarens about 90 degrees and filmed that. Also I have recently been to the top of the Empire State Building with a couple other friends who are HIMYM fans, and the doorman did not know my name. Something here is awry!
I just wish Judy Greer would get a solid gig. She’s great, in all ways :)
I won’t be watching this again. Decent cast, but poorly drawn or bland characters, the writing wasn’t very sharp, and the jokes were either lame or completely predictable. Feels like a disposable copy of HIMYM with nothing to make itself stand out. It’s a shame because the cast deserves better.
I didn’t watch it, I saw the picture and thought this was the How I Met Your Mother review. Come on CBS, don’t feel the need to recreate all of your successes, what’s next?
Future CBS lineup:
The Theory of Relativity
Three and Two-Thirds Women
The Psychologist
CSI/NCIS/Criminal Minds spinoff crossover
Anybody else remember the NBC line-up with Friends/The Single Guy/Seinfeld?
Jason Biggs does a great Ted Mosbey.
They should have just spun off Sarah Chalke’s character from How I Met Your Mother. I think that would have made a much more interesting show.
Also it is very interesting that Pamela Fryman is the director of the pilot. I wonder if after stepping on to the set of this show was confused and thought that she had accidentally gone to her How I Met Your Mother taping instead.
Actually, he doesn’t. And therein lies the weakness of the show. This is a cast with three very solid comedic character actors and Jason Biggs.
It’s not just that it seems like an alternate-universe HIMYM. We’ve also got Jason Biggs looking exactly like Ted. He’s dating “Stella.” They hang out in a bar. And Larry just seems like a variation on Barney.
The universe was pure HIMYM, but Biggs looks more like Zach Braff to me, so all I could see was JD and Elliot.
But Sarah Chalke and Zach Braff had instant chemistry, they were electric from the first running up the stairs scene, electric as friends and as love interests.
Just makes me lament the passing of Sock and “Reaper.”
Amen.
It was OK, but I’m really not a fan of the two character who hate each other thing, there are only so many “amusing quips” they can say before it just gets old. So, hopefully they’ll move past it a bit and have the at least have a normal conversation every once and a while.
Oh my god, I can so see Jason Biggs playing Ted RIGHT NOW.
I miss neurotic Sarah Chalke/Elliot. I still have Cougar Town for my Bill Lawrence-style crazy women fix, I guess. The thing I love about Scrubs/CT is that there aren’t really “straight men/women.” Everyone is messed up or weird to some degree, so that the characters who think that they’re the normal ones can still go off on crazy arcs.
I’ll probably watch another few episodes of this, but if it just keeps contrasting the couple with the non-couple I don’t know how many more I’ll make myself watch. Love the cast, though.
I miss neurotic Elliot as well, it’s a shame Sarah Chalke doesn’t have more to do than be a fawning giggly romantic.
The cast is great but I think the only time I laughed was when the baby started crying in the cab.
We watched the cold open 3 times, and the meetcute still makes no sense. Where did he get the hat? Why did she assume someone stole it? Why did she mention Batman?
Plus, it’s hard to get over how much Jason Biggs fucked up things with his first girlfriend. At least on HIMYM, we got to see how charming Ted could be before we got his major screw ups.
Where did he get the hat? Where ever she misplaced it, I presume.
Why did she assume someone stole it? People are cynical nowadays.
Why did she mention Batman? His cell phone case had a ridiculous red cover that slightly resembled the red telephone Batman used in the campy 1960s TV show.
He pulled the hat out of the pocket of her coat. She thought she had left it at the top and that someone had snatched it but it was in her coat pocket the entire time.
The bearded guy is not the least bit funny.
I’m sorry, but I found Taylor Labine completely repulsive in this (and I say this as a fan of his from Reaper). I find it kind of offensive that we’re supposed to find Judy Greer so horribly dowdy and unworthy of romantic love that we should be looking forward to her eventual coupling with him. Some of this might be holdover resentment from the Lizzy Caplan version of the pilot. Caplan definitely brought an edge to the role that made me really dislike the Labine character’s sloppiness by comparison.
Never saw the Lizzy Caplan version (I wish I had – LOVE her), but I think they’re going to have a problem centering a show around three attractive people and one lout. Thing is, the original casting had different people but the same formula.
Execs are idiots.
Judy Greer is a goddess. I’ll watch any show she is in at least once.
Taylor Labine I tend to like more in smaller doses. Much like Jack Black.
Sarah Chalke and Biggs can be hilarious (both when playing neurotic spazzes) so no idea why they completely neutered them here. Odd choice.
I liked Worst Week Ever (which Tarses ran) and he wrote my very favorite Scrubs episode (being “My Old Lady” the 4th episode of the show) so I’m willing to give it another shot, but do hope it gets funnier quickly.
I thought Biggs & Chalke showed zero chemistry together.
everyone’s said it’s so much like HIMYM, but just seeing the picture above makes me not even want to watch a second of this show because it so blatantly copies HIMYM.
do they use the exact same set? lol
What I wanted, was for the narration duties to be shared between Tyler Labine and Judy Greer, in that case we would have an interesting show.
I didnt mind it. It has good filler potential. I can see it sitting on my DVR for a few days each week. I liked Labine, but thought they played up his repulsive qualities too much. Maybe they wanted to establish that early and will hopefully grow the character.
It seems like a blatant ripoff of HIMYM (which is probably the point), but it still intrigues me. I like the idea of a show being about the sidekick(s) and I can’t think of anyone better to play that than Labine. Also, like Burrows in his heyday, Fryman seems to make anything watchable. The problem I have is it was a pilot, yet it seems like the script was written in about a half hour. A “fight between Batman and Superman”? When you hit a button Commish Gordon answers? Really? The nerd who loves superheroes trope? Hilarious AND fresh. Where’s the punch? Why not a fight between Jules and Vincent, a cellphone with Bad Motherfucker on it and a button that causes The Wolf to answer. Pretty please, with sugar on top, anything but superheroes.
Of new shows I’m trying month, I thought this was better than Mr. Sunshine. The loose elephant and Allison Janney’s character – meh.
I tuned out once I heard the laugh track…
Even the NYC skyline in the opening shot is the same as HIMYM. I mean, c’mon!