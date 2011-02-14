‘Mad Love’ – ‘Fireworks’: Sleepless in Manhattan

#Judy Greer
Senior Television Writer
02.14.11 37 Comments

I offered up my thoughts on the “Mad Love” pilot in this morning’s review. Now it’s your turn. Did you see enough there to make you want to come back next week? And why is everyone on a first-name basis with the Empire State Building elevator operator?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Judy Greer
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLJASON BIGGSJUDY GREERMAD LOVESARAH CHALKETYLER LABINE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP