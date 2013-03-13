‘Mad Men’ cast looking glamorous in new season 6 promo pictures

‘Tis the week for “Mad Men” promotional imagery. On Monday, AMC released the new key art for season 6, a drawing featuring multiple Don Drapers that invited all manner or serious and silly speculation as to what (if anything) it all means. This morning, AMC unleashed a couple of dozen new promotional pictures of the cast, some of them all dressed up for a swinging ’60s party, others of them (slightly) dressed down for work.

As always, I advise against reading anything into these pictures – wondering why, for instance, Peggy and Joan are posed together in a photo, even though Peggy now works with Teddy Chow-guh-guh – as symbolizing anything other than “Here is an incredibly attractive collection of actors dressed very, very well.” But since we still have a few weeks before the April 7th season premiere, there’s no harm in enjoying a glimpse of Don, Roger, Peggy, Pete and friends until we get to see them in moving picture form.