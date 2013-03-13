‘Mad Men’ cast looking glamorous in new season 6 promo pictures

‘Tis the week for “Mad Men” promotional imagery. On Monday, AMC released the new key art for season 6, a drawing featuring multiple Don Drapers that invited all manner or serious and silly speculation as to what (if anything) it all means. This morning, AMC unleashed a couple of dozen new promotional pictures of the cast, some of them all dressed up for a swinging ’60s party, others of them (slightly) dressed down for work.
As always, I advise against reading anything into these pictures – wondering why, for instance, Peggy and Joan are posed together in a photo, even though Peggy now works with Teddy Chow-guh-guh – as symbolizing anything other than “Here is an incredibly attractive collection of actors dressed very, very well.” But since we still have a few weeks before the April 7th season premiere, there’s no harm in enjoying a glimpse of Don, Roger, Peggy, Pete and friends until we get to see them in moving picture form.
Well, Bobby 3 is still with us.
Yes, he has not yet aroused the wrath of January Jones.
Was there some backstage baby-drama between Betty/Bobby(s) that I missed?
The Bobby who’s on Once Upon a Time said in an interview after he left Mad Men that Jones was kinda mean to him.
Just a great big WOW for Christina Hendricks in that blue dress….
Stan!! Lol. And nice tie, Ginsberg.
Does the fact that Christopher Stanley is in many of these pictures portend an increased role/storyline for him this season?
No, I believe he was featured just as prominently in last season’s gallery pictures. Though if we get more Betty this year now that January Jones isn’t pregnant, I imagine we’d get a nearly equal amount of Henry along with her.
hating Megan’s hair in these pics….hopefully that’s not an “all season long” thing
She looks a lot like photos of my grandmother from that era. She would have been close to Megan’s age at that time.
They all have bad hair in these. I trust they were made up for these pictures (over-emphasizing the time period) and won’t look as absurd for the run of the season, but those hairstyles are period, so…
Don, you fabulous bastard.
Oh and now Pete’s Roger…. Betty’s dress in the portraits is incredible.
I can’t help noticing how MISERABLE everyone (except Joan) looks.
Sally appears to be suffering from premature weltschmerz. though I suppose that’s entirely possible.
Megan looks like hell. I get that her hair is era-appropriate but she looks sunken and ragged, almost like Midge looked once she got hooked on heroin. I do hope they aren’t going to pursue an “actress on drugs!” storyline for her this year.
Such happy people.
The Don and Megan photos are so cheesy. Makes me dislike them even more as a couple. The Pete and Trudy one is funny because it reminds me of when they did the Charleston.
Gene looks like the most terrifying child on television. Wow.
Yup he’d be well cast as Rosemary’s Baby.
Wow, they all look happy… I guess we’re in for some major depression this season.
As opposed to every season..?
1. The Draper/Francis family photo could be an ad for depression medicine.
2. Alison Brie is just a beautiful woman. Sorry to state the obvious.
3. Black and white photography is the coolest.
I love Alison Brie as Trudy.
The Draper family portrait makes them look like the Addams Family. sheesh.
Someone needs to tell Rizzo the sad tale of Paul Kinsey’s career after he grew a beard.
Um, he got enlightened and wrote a before-its-time Star Trek screenplay. Paul’s doing just fine, THANK YOU VERY MUCH.
Wow! Pete’s forehead gets bigger all the time. Or maybe his hair is retreating.
I sense from the dour looks that this could be the darkest timeline. And Mad Men can be dark at the best of times.
Vincent K. was asked to shave back his hairline for this season and last. And he apparently puts on weight before shooting, as well. On the offseason, he looks 10 years younger.