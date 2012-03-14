“Mad Men” finally returns to television next Sunday, March 25 at 9 p.m., but because creator Matthew Weiner is so paranoid about spoilers (and has a much broader definition of the concept than almost any other showrunner), the “Mad Men” panel at PaleyFest spent virtually the entire time looking back, not forward. Fans got to watch last season’s finale, “Tomorrowland,” and though moderator Elvis Mitchell tried to prod Weiner for a few details about the upcoming season, the biggest tidbit the show’s creator revealed is that (spoiler alert!) Lane Pryce will become a Mets fan.
But with almost the full cast on-hand (Elisabeth Moss and Christina Hendricks had other commitments), there was plenty of time to reflect on where we left the characters when “Tomorrowland” aired 17 months ago, to learn a bit about how the actors see their Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce alter egos, and to get a few amusing anecdotes along the way. Among the highlights:
* Because the crowd had just watched “Tomorrowland,” there was a lot of discussion of Don’s impulsive decision to propose to Megan, what that means for him, etc. Jon Hamm said he was glad that the season ended on a note of hope after Don had been in a downward spiral all year. Weiner said when he directed the scene where Don told his co-workers about the engagement, he filmed the reaction shots first, and the other actors mostly seemed frozen. Then he turned the camera around to see what they were so stunned by, and it was Hamm smiling as broadly as he ever has playing the role, which unnerved everyone. Hamm also enjoyed last season’s “The Summer Man,” where Don keeps a journal of his attempts to drink less, because, “It was refreshing to actually get to say those things and go through those emotions as a character who had really been wrung out.”
* Speaking of reaction shots, John Slattery got a lot of laughs recapping the filming of the blackface scene from the season 3 episode “My Old Kentucky Home,” and how he wishes they had filmed the reaction shots first, as his co-stars and the extras were all suitably horrified at their first glimpse of him. He also admitted that he couldn’t exactly ask Weiner to take it out of the script: “You can’t ride the girl in her underwear singing cowboy sings and then say, ‘No, I won’t do the blackface.'”
* Rich Sommer introduced the word of the night when he said his reaction to “Tomorrowland” was to ask, “When, exactly, did Harry become such a douchebag?” Various other actors would try to seize the douchebag mantle for their character (Jay R. Ferguson thought “the douche torch had been passed to Stan”), but it kept coming back to Sommer, who said he didn’t actually think Harry had changed all that much from the first season. “”I think if you took Harry Crane from episodes in season 1 and put him into the situation he’s in now,” he said, “I don’t think he would’ve been any different. He was just under a thumb before. He just has freedom to be who he truly is.” Weiner said that Harry had become incredibly important to the agency, but Sommer has no illusions about his own position within the series: “I still think it’ll be a show about Don Draper. Harry just might have more important places to go when he leaves a scene.”
* Kiernan Shipka, who plays Sally Draper, once again proved herself to be more composed and articulate than many actors twice her age or more. When Weiner asked whether she felt Sally was more like her mother or father, Shipka observed, “I think she’s more like her own person.” The crowd applauded, and Sommer interjected, “If you guys are going to applaud every time Kiernan says something smart, then you will be applauding all night. She’ll definitely say the smartest things out of everyone.”
* As for Sally’s mom, the audience Q&A brought up how much fans dislike Betty, and January Jones quipped that “People run away from me on the street all the time. They’re worried about me being a mother now.” Weiner defended Betty, insisting that her open-handed slap of Sally’s face last season wasn’t that unusual for the period (“Oh, she’s a monster! Lock her up!” he said sarcastically), and said that Betty had just cause to fire Carla for letting creepy, older Glen be around Sally despite her orders not to. (Though he did admit that Betty should have let Carla say goodbye to the kids.)
* The contract Weiner negotiated during the hiatus should take the show through the seventh season, which he confirmed is their current plan of when to end the show. “My whole thing is, I don’t want to overstay our welcome, and it’s really hard to do (the show).” He said that he and writer/producers Marie and André Jacquemetton had discussed what they want to do over the final season, but “there’s no master plan.” With each season so far, he’s tried to end it in such a way that if the show didn’t continue, that finale would feel like a good ending. Noting that people ask him about the ending all the time and seem anxious that he has something specific in mind, he joked, “I know everything, exactly how it’s going to go.”
Again, “Mad Men” is back on the 25th. It sounds like the premiere is the only episode AMC will be sending out in advance this season, so future episode reviews will come sometime on Monday, but you should have my thoughts on the first one that night.
FINALLY!! That is all I can really say…
What do you mean “become” a Mets fan? Lane Pryce already is:
Heh. So Weiner didn’t actually reveal *anything* new about season 5. Which is just how he likes it.
Is it true JJ’s personality is very close to Betty’s? If so, her parents must have some precognitive abilities as I can’t think of a more apt first name for an ice queen than January.
Oh and yay, Mad Men is finally back!
is there any big changes in the writing staff like previous years?
I had been curious about the review schedule this season, especially now that new episodes of Mad Man AND Game of Thrones will be airing the same night.
Alan, have you watched the Mad Men premiere yet?
Yes, I have. It’s good.
I know that I will watch GoT first, then watch the dvr’d version of Mad Men. I get my instant gratification :)
When did Betty inform Carla that Glenn is not allowed in the house? I just re watched season 4 and thought that Carla was being fired for absolutely no reason other than Betty wanting a fresh start. Carla had no idea that she was allowed to allow Glen, Sally’s friend, into the house. Betty had no cause to fire her at all; if she did Weiner should have put a extra scene in the show instead of explaining a year later on a panel.
“Carla had no idea that she was NOT allowed to let Glen, Sally’s friend, into the house.
She did. When Glen comes by Carla doesn’t want to let him go see Sally at first but he convinced her by saying he wants to say good bye.
I feel like Matt’s vision of Betty and the audience’s perception differ significantly. To me, while I can recognize her struggles, she’s still mostly unsympathetic and icy. When one of the audience members asked a question about the infantilization of Betty, the panel seemed to bristle at that suggestion, whereas I knew what he meant.
To Matt’s comment about slapping not being uncommon, I agree with him. But what struck me in that scene is not that Betty slapped a child, but that she slapped her daughter for CUTTING HER HAIR. Typical, petty, shallow and tempermental Betty move.
And, I don’t dislike the character as I see it. I like what she adds to the dynamic of the show.
TSTRY- I feel like Carla was just aware of the animosity Betty had towards Glenn, not so much that Betty had forbade it.
I guess Betty told Carla off camera. To me, firing Carla was one of the worst things she did, so I just figured she never told Carla about Glenn, making the firing scene a lot worse.
Sounds like a great panel–will this one also become available on Hulu in a few days (like the Community one was)?
I’m in the middle of season 4 episode re-watching/commentary now. Can’t wait to find out where we will find all these amazing characters in the next round…
You know, if showrunners WOULD come up with a “master plan,” maybe The Wire wouldn’t be the only TV show in history that didn’t suck before it ended (or wasn’t canceled before it began to suck).
Final seasons are rarely brilliant, but that’s not to say that they automatically “suck” on principle.
While I generally agree that in my perfect world of TV, serialized shows would be guided by some sort of master plan, I’ve learned over the years that it’s virtually impossible to actually pull off. So many things affect a show from one season to the next, many of them impossible to predict, that is fool’s play to do so.
First off, no series know how long it will last. No series can predict which cast members will become popular, will work in a particular character, even which cast members will stick with a series, or how long a cast member will liv. No series can predict if the show runner will stay or be replaced, or even if it will stay on the same network.
Don’t even bother bringing up the BBC or HBO, because their business models are so unique as to be antithetical to the topic.
I don’t know how Weiner considers Betty had “just cause” for firing Carla. Even though Carla disobeyed her wishes it was a small mistake with good intentions. It at most warranted a reprimand. Carla had been with the family for years and put out a lot of fires, she deserved the benefit of the doubt. It makes me wonder about how Matthew Weiner treats his employees.
I don’t know about how he treats his employees, but I do know that Weiner’s been consistent in having a much higher opinion of Betty than most of the audience.
Completely agree Sully; and that’s coming from someone else who often sees Betty as a more nuanced character than others. That said, he is doing a good job of showing how precarious a position like Carla’s was, and how easily someone in Betty’s position could exercise her whims. In fact, plenty of domestic workers today aren’t in a much more secure position.
I agree with AMG. Betty is finely touched character, now if that’s just face-value, the times or perception, it works.
Perhaps Betty will come out as the redemptive character at the end of the series with the change of times??? ha
I doubt it.
I thought Carla was a great character and could have been a good foil for the kids and also show her independence.
While this is not certainly something I would have done, I understand why Betty fired Carla. Carla expressly went against Betty’s wishes that the kids not see Glen. Additionally, Betty was in a position where she was being usurped by Carla as the true mother, and I think Betty finally realized this. She also wanted to cut all ties from their past life and move past any reminders of that, including having a new father and moving to a new house.
In the words of Henry Francis… There are no fresh starts. Lives carry on.
It’s funny how differently I see some of these characters compared to the way the creator does.
I thought Betty fired Carla because she touched a nerve, the fact that Carla is a better mother to those children than Betty. Or at the very least, more of a mother. I think Don has said it, and Henry implied it at some point. Also it wasn’t the slap, I am all for slapping kids (jk), but the reason for the slap that bugged me.
@JerseyRudy…I guess that’s a valid thing. I liked Betty so much in season 1, when she shot the neighbor’s bird with that cigarette danging out of her mouth. That came across as a momma bear protecting her cub.
And to be honest I don’t read a lot of stuff Weiner says becuase he kinda seems like a douchebag, but Betty has regressed and evolved at the same time. Notice she wears her hairs in a buff now? The look may have been popular at the time but it ages her terribly. But she’s married to an older man so she is trying to look the part. I get that. But this is the same woman who kept her child in therapy so she could keep talking to her shrink! Are you kidding me? I mean Betty does read as complex, mean, evil. But in a good way. I am not secretly hoping she dies like I am Lori on TWD. I can’t wait to she how she is going to top herself in meaness. And as Megan is about to find out, being Mrs. Draper ain’t easy.
Yeah, I think that this season is going to be about Don not learning a thing, and just turns Megan into Betty. Don thinks Megan is so interesting, and her ease with kids completely sells him on her, but Betty was just as interesting as Megan when Don met her. I bet Megan is going to become more resentful and take it out in the kids just like Betty did/does.
Did anyone ask January Jones about the ex-Bobby Draper dissing her when warning potential new Bobbys that “everyone else is nice”?
The thing is Matt Wiener will never agree with anyone about anything most of the time. I mean everytime Alan or Mo Ryan does an interview with Matt they will give their views and straight away he disagrees with that view. John Hamm is more accomidating but Matt just does it to be contrary I think. I mean it is so obvious that Betty is an insufferable child and she is a mental and physical child abuser…plain and simple. How Matt can defend that just confuses me, I know Dan Fienberg defends her but I still do not get it.