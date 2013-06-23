‘Mad Men’ creator Matthew Weiner on season 6

The penultimate season of “Mad Men” has come to an end – and a hell of an end it was, as I discuss in my review of the finale. I also spoke with series creator Matthew Weiner about Don’s choices (and their consequences), the secret origin of Bob Benson, the way history intruded on fiction like never before, and more, all coming up just as soon as I get to that sandwich on my desk before you do…
Why does Don choose to confess to Hershey in that moment? Is it just about his feelings about Ted and seeing the look on his face, or is something more going on there?
Matthew Weiner: I think it’s a lot of things. But definitely the Ted conversation (is part of it). It’s the spirit of change that has been ignited by him hitting rock bottom. Being in the drunk tank and telling Megan, “It got out of control. I got out of control,” he’s in a different head space. He’s quit drinking. I think a lot of it’s about his daughter, as we find out. And a lot of it’s what we tried to do over the course of the season, which is to say, at a certain point, you have to stop looking outside yourself and look in the mirror and just recognize who you are. Ending up there with Hershey, which he obviously had a very personal connection to, it was obviously overwhelming, what Ted said. It’s a bunch of stuff, hopefully.
Did Don just get Freddie Rumsen’ed in the final meeting with the partners? The language about the leave of absence is very similar, and Duck is bringing in somebody new on the elevator. Is this an actual leave of absence, or is it more than that?
Matthew Weiner: You’ll have to watch and see. Freddie Rumsen did wind up back at the agency eventually. I’m not going to say what’s going to happen, because I don’t know. But the idea that the partners would not give him what is the worst punishment that they can give to a partner for his behavior that year was not realistic to us.
Relating to Don’s behavior, he was behaving erratically, missing meetings, making unilateral decisions that hurt the firm. But what I also noticed was that even when his pitches were good, they involved specifically omitting the product. The Royal Hawaiian and Diamondhead are not in that ad, the ketchup is not in the Heinz ad, the car doesn’t appear in his Vega teaser ad. Was there something specific to that? Was Don already disengaging from the game at that point?
Matthew Weiner: That’s a very interesting analysis. It’s hard for me to explain this, but Don’s ads this year are spectacular. That omission is actually kind of an expression of creative genius. It is where things are going. It is the way advertising will be in 1975. You just have to talk the clients into it. The idea of how do you draw someone’s attention in when you live literal photography and you can scream at them with the product bigger and more accurately than ever, is something they’re struggling with. I don’t want people to think Don is off his game. The clients are a little behind. That’s the way they should see it. What they should really think about is that he ruined a public offering, he fired their most important client, he impulsively forced them into a partnership merger and then went to war against their partner. That’s why he has the leave of absence. I don’t think there should be any doubt that he is at the height of his abilities. The great thing about Don, and part of the contrast with Ted, is Don is not a fad-ist. Don is still operating from his own relationship with the product, which is more timeless. Despite trends in humor, photography and everything else that’s going on in what the advertising agency’s self-proclaimed creative revolution, Don’s advertising, I think, is still great advertising, and probably better than a lot of the advertising that is getting sold. His understanding of television is the reason they got Sunkist, you know?
That’s a really interesting analysis, though. What I found out there is that there is a style to what Don pitches, and it didn’t even occur to me. It’s constructed by so many people here at our fake agency.
Has it been set in stone yet that next year is going to be the last year?
Matthew Weiner: Yes. No one has asked me, but that’s my plan.
Given that, you blow up a lot of things here: Ted and Pete go to California. Don is at at the very least suspended from the agency, if not outright fired. Megan walks out of the apartment, and we’ll find out later whether or not she comes back. Peggy is at least temporarily in charge of creative. This is massive seismic change to the show. Did knowing you’re this close to the end give you the freedom to try to do that?
Matthew Weiner: I like to think that we always do that. I wasn’t going to go this far, and then Marie and Andre Jacquemetton – who are the seconds of the show, our other executive producers in the writers room – they were like, “We can’t structure this as two seasons. You need to do what we’ve always done.” I like to think that every finale is that cataclysmic, of every season. We just didn’t hold anything back. It sounds like a lot, but we ended season 3 with Don starting a new agency, living in the Village by himself, and Betty going off to get a divorce. Hopefully, it always feels like we’ve painted ourselves into a corner, because we actually have.
But was there anything about these specific places you painted yourselves into? For instance, you and I have talked in the past about California; does putting two of your characters there tie in at all to your endgame, or have you not even thought that much about what’s going to be in this final season yet?
Matthew Weiner: I have not thought about it. I will tell you one thing: we did not save anything. I have an image for the very ending of the series, and I won’t say whether it’s related to any of this, because why would I? My feeling was, we started off the season saying the world is in revolution, the world is in an identity crisis, similar to Don, Don is back to a place where he was maybe even before we met him. The premiere this year could have easily been an episode before the pilot. “I don’t want to do this anymore” is what’s different about it. We wanted to get him to a place where he would be forced to acknowledge his behavior, and to do something a lot of us never get to do, which is to look in the mirror and admit that he is the problem, and maybe come clean a little bit. For me, the season was about learning more about him. We have 78 episodes of the show now, and I always want the finale to leave people with a feeling – not a cliffhanger feeling, but a feeling of the completion of the story of that season, and maybe the show.
You said Don comes to certain realizations. He’s come to similar realizations in the past, has even opened up about himself a bit in the past – he took the kids to Anna Draper’s house when they were in California – but it generally doesn’t stick. Is there something different about what’s happened here, in terms of bringing Sally here, letting the partners hear about his childhood growing up in the whorehouse, and all of that?
Matthew Weiner: We always take very seriously the consequences of the actions of the show. I never pretend like it didn’t happen. Those kids were really little when they went to California. Sally did her family tree last year, and asked questions and Don lied to her. I like to think, that moment of Don and Sally having that look, a lot of us never get there with our parents. And that in itself is something. Does it stick in what sense? Can a man change his entire fabric? I don’t know. But he definitely has recognized something, and he should get points for that. As long as people feel that he has at least begun – not a reform, but certainly a recognition of the problem, which is a huge thing for this man. Huge. I will not pretend like it didn’t happen. Will he pretend like it didn’t happen? I don’t know.
Why introduce, in Bob Benson, a Don Draper doppelganger in this season in particular? Was there something about Don’s story this season that necessitated this parallel character existing in accounts?
Matthew Weiner: That was part of the way that the show works, in a strange way. I hope it’s not disappointing to people, but I love that they’re interested in how the process works. Bob Benson was introduced as part of Pete’s story, actually – not just to show that Pete had learned something by the end of the season, when he confronts him and realizes he should not mess with this man. Unfortunately, it doesn’t stick. But we really wanted to show that Pete has everything, and this underling who is Don Draper-like – except for the fact that he admires Pete, wants everything Pete has and loves Pete – everything about him, I think, that we conceived, was accelerated by this lucky piece of casting in finding James (Wolk). He just really did a great job in conveying this kind of childish enthusiasm. I think that’s where it came from. We wanted it to be that this man is doing everything right, his success is not based on merit in some way, but it’s not like he’s offensive. For Pete to realize what he was losing, and this man would ascend, because he knew what he was doing.
Speaking of James, he’s doing “The Crazy Ones” in the fall. You’ve always been able to work things out with Alison Brie so that she can do your show while she’s doing “Community.” Do you have a similar arrangement in place with James Wolk, or will Bob just be in Detroit all year?
Matthew Weiner: I can’t tell you. You have to watch. We loved having him on the show. I would say that the little thought I’ve given it, I don’t think his story is over.
You’ve said in the past that you’re not making a history lesson, but a story about these people set in this historically-rife period. 1968 becomes one of those years where it becomes very hard to ignore the history that’s happening around the characters, and there were a lot of episodes where people were watching it on TV, or listening to the radio or dealing with the violence. What was the challenge of setting the show in this year, and how you decided to show the big events of it?
Matthew Weiner: The reason why I always say that is because I feel like historical events take a while to filter into our life. We take the ones that we think, judging from what we can tell, would really impact people’s lives. They were not following the civil rights struggle on a daily basis, but when cities started burning down, they started paying attention. We have tried to make it as gradual a process as it really was. By the time 1968 comes, it is a climax to all of the issues that have been filtering through, that they’ve been ignoring for as long as possible. Also, the television is so prevalent in people’s lives – and that has changed in the world, not just in the show. You understand? We’re trying to show how much of the hysteria is being shown on TV now. It was a challenge, because there was so much of it, and it was so bad, that I basically realized that that was the story. The story was there was a worldwide revolution going on, and it is creating this deep, deep anxiety as idealism is going up against violence. And I don’t think that idealism wins. That is part of what we tried to show: they turned toward the part that they can control, which is their family. It kind of reminds people that, at least at that point, the social structure and “civilization” is not in great shape, but what can you deal with? You can deal with your family and your children, and that is all over the show, the entire season. We tried to hit it as much as possible. And Don is not capable of doing that as long as he’s living a lie with his family.
What happened with Joan and Avon?
Matthew Weiner: That succeeded. Speaking of revolutions, Peggy bailed her out of it in the end. A lot of this is about people trying to not repeat their habits based on previous experience. Even though Peggy is higher up than Joan, and is explaining to Joan how it works, Joan knows she’s having so much taken away – she just knew that would be the only way to get it, so she got it.
Was there more material in later episodes referring to her getting it that got cut, or were you assuming it would be understood?
Matthew Weiner: I assumed it would be understood, yeah.
This season seemed to generate a lot of conspiracy theories, far more than previous ones. Everyone’s coming up with crazy ideas about who Bob Benson is, whether Megan is Sharon Tate, whether Megan is already dead and you’re writing “The Sixth Sense.” Do you feel like there’s something about the storytelling or the period this year that generated that? Or is it just that the nature of TV fandom has evolved and it’s just what people do now that they weren’t necessarily doing in seasons 2 and 3?
Matthew Weiner: They were doing it in season 1, Alan. There was a lot of theory about Don being Jewish, and what Don’s secret was. This is what I consider very flattering, and a symbol of the success of our underdog show: the audience feels compelled to theorize about what’s going to happen. We don’t try to start the conversation, but we pay a lot of attention to detail, and people know nothing is in there by accident, and they tend to extrapolate. I love it. I love that there is an anticipation about what is going to happen. I can’t imagine that there is more conversation this year than there was last year about Pete committing suicide, for example. There is always some sort of thing about is Don a government agent. The first season, the Internet was not in the prevalence it is now, we got to see that change just in the life of the show, but the amount of people who used to corner me about, “Did Peggy sleep with Pete to get ahead?,” there was a huge theory about that. I think we’re telling the stories that, 78 episodes into it, in an unpredictable way – and it’s not mathematically unpredictable, and sometimes it’s not even deliberately unpredictable.
Just looking at the finale, I don’t know that I would have predicted many of the things that happen in it, based on what happened previously.
Matthew Weiner: But if you look at the premiere, you can see we have a story we are telling, and what’s important and not important, sometimes it’s not even on our minds. I see a very clear progression in Don’s evolution over the season, and the problems that we threw at him, whether it was Sylvia rejecting him and how much more intense his feelings became as he longed for her; finding out about his past and relationship with sex; getting inside his head with Betty and through the flashbacks; seeing his shame with his daughter and realizing (what he’s done), that’s a story construction. Should Megan find out he’s cheating, or isn’t there something that is worse, when you’re telling the story? Maybe the daughter would find out, and what would that mean? Just like with the burglar who breaks in, the children don’t know anything about him or his problems. And that’s part of his problem. For us, we have a very clear thing that we’re telling. I’m always, honestly, not being coy – just surprised at what people do get and don’t get. I don’t even question it anymore. I am seriously, deeply flattered that there’s a conversation. And I love that the conversation – I hope that the audience isn’t disappointed that their theories are better than what we did.
Speaking of the audience interpreting things in a different way, Vincent did an interview recently in which he said that moments like Pete falling down the stairs, he plays straight, and is disappointed that people find them comical. Do you ever find that there are certain moments when people are taking them as funny or very differently than you were going for?
Matthew Weiner: I think actors always have to play things as straight. This show is a realistic show with a natural style of acting. Did we think that it was funny that Pete fell down the steps in a moment of rage? Yeah. It’s supposed to be funny. (laughs) I do find that sometimes people laugh just when they are uncomfortable, sometimes at the most heart-wrenching moments, like Roger crying in the premiere. He realizes that the shoeshine guy is dead, and he’s crying about a lot of things – most obviously his mother. And that will elicit giggles sometimes, and I just take that as the “Blue Velvet” effect: people are just uncomfortable. But the actors should always play it straight. Vinny is a very gifted comic actor, and he knows that people will laugh at Pete falling down the steps; I don’t care what he says.
And Christina Hendricks’ old Jewish neighbor lady? I don’t know how long you’ve been sitting on that, but that was gold.
Matthew Weiner: That was a shock to me. We had written it, but I didn’t know it would be that good. Christina is so funny. These people are really funny. There is a lot of stuff in the show that we want people to laugh at. That was a huge welcome surprise; I was not there the day they shot that, and I just saw it in the dailies and am still laughing about it.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Some people might not have predicted it, but I sure did about a week ago: [www.twitlonger.com]
Thanks Nostradamus. But unless you can predict what the markets are going to do tomorrow I could really care less.
Great interview Alan. Loved the finale if not the season as a whole. Not sure why Weiner would think it was clear to the audience that Avon worked out for Joan though since it basically ended with the cliffhanger by Peggy telling her she better hope that they call.
Not Great Bob!
[i.imgur.com]
Oh, this makes my morning!
Came down here to say this. After that line, is there any question that, as MW says, Vinny is a very gifted comic actor?
As far as if Don’s suspended or fired…
It doesn’t make a whole lot of business sense to fire Don.
He’s a big name in the industry. There’d have to be multiple rival agencies that would want to hire Don if they found out he was available.
Plus, there’s bound to be some clients that would take their business elsewhere if they knew Don wasn’t in charge of creative anymore.
And on top of all that, as much of a wreck as he’s been, do they really want to compete with him? Don would come back to haunt them if he went to a rival agency.
I can’t imagine that competing with Don Draper could possibly be any worse than having him work for you. At least when you compete with someone there’s no chance of them randomly deciding to fire your biggest client, scuttling your IPO, taking a steaming dump in the middle of a pitch to a giant new client, making the company look the fool by signing competing products, being late or never showing up for meetings, humiliating your own people, etc.
Don has been put on notice. He will have to prove that he has changed before he will be welcomed back into the firm. I can see him doing something on his own, or loosely conected to SC&P, having great success, and then being welcomed back with open arms.
You definitely don’t want to be competing against Don when he’s a) ahead of the times, b) not distracted by a wife or kids and c) pissed off and hell bent on destroying you.
Look how quickly Don crushed Ted when he realized what was going on with him and Peggy. Is there any doubt he would do the same to SC&P?
this was very interesting, to hear Weiner’s take on the show, especially with such specific questions.
i’m someone who is not good at specifics of plot, details, even character names a lot of the time. to me some of the stuff that weighs down Mad Men is this stuff — which is obviously what people online dig into and enjoy a lot.
to me Mad Men is about the unmooring, the unloosening of the 1950s / post WWII culture into the uncertain, weird, wild, and dangerous 1960s. that is what the show is about, and that is why i have enjoyed the broad strokes view of time changing. all of course emphasized by the incredible set design, costumes, hair and makeup, and acting.
Don Draper seems a much more together person earlier in the show because the rules of society are so much clearer. he may be lying with every breath about who he is and where he came from, but the structure is good for Don. it seems to be a big comfort.
the Don of this season especially, but really as he has grown over this series, is becoming unhinged, unmoored. maybe that reflects the culture loosening up and changing so significantly. but also i think it is old Don not dealing with these new societal rules and the lack of structure (which to me is what the 1960s were all about).
i don’t understand the bit Weiner talks about here: “Just like with the burglar who breaks in, the children don’t know anything about him or his problems. And that’s part of his problem.”
to me Don’s choices — and his ability to lie so easily to his family members — are not about having the kids know about him and his problems. i mean, really, even though he at Betts have a better relationship — and probably a more honest one than during their marriage — Don lets people get as close as he can bear, until he destroys those relationships and pushes people away by abandoning them or by being himself: narcissistic, damaged, broken.
erika
Really good thoughts, Erika. I think what Weiner is saying in the quote you referenced is that Don Draper’s problem is that he cannot truly connect with his children until he begins to share with them who he really is, which he tries to do at the end of the episode when he brings them to the old wh0rehouse. I found that image a bit chilling because just last summer I went back to the house I grew up in over twenty years ago only to find the house unkept, the yard overgrown with unpruned trees and tall weeds where once there was a lawn that I played on.
What Thomas Wolfe said at the time was true, I guess you really can’t go home again.
The fact they’re up the 1968 is feels like the show is ready to end. All along the fact that we knew what was coming, has just been hanging over us as we watched them glide through those early years. Now we’re “there”.
@Oliver wow that sounds really haunting. yikes!
i guess i am still skeptical about how much Don really truly wants to connect. i think he maybe thinks he does — especially with his kids — but he has not really shown it in many ways yet, has he? it will be interesting to see if the distance from them improves his relationship with them (and others) or hurts it. i suspect the latter.
@jizzmo agree. it _does_ feel like both the end of an era and the very bittersweet end of the show….
Nice work Matthew Weiner! I just started with Mad Men this year and I loved each episode of each season. I enjoy a lot that Historical filter brilliantly adapted to the show. Can’t wait to see how this masterpiece ends!
Don & Betty reunite, he retires and moves to New Mexico where he spends his time painting dessert landscapes… until he is tragically killed when he’s run over by a one time school teacher, now meth king pin on the run.
Ha ha ha! Walt and Don – what a pair! Now THAT would be a season finale….
Dear Mr Weiner,
Just so you know, the Joan/Avon thing? NOT clear.
Sincerely,
.
exactly. And Don’s work this year…mostly terrible.
Perhaps Don’s work this year isn’t terrible, its just not on par with the Kodak pitch.
I agree that the Joan/Avon thing wasn’t clear. But I don’t think Don’s work has been mostly terrible. I think that Weiner is absolutely right: he’s anticipating the advertising of the ’70s–which is all the more interesting, in that the opening of the series showed him rejecting the advertising of the ’60s, and the Volkswagen-lemon ad.
I agree that the Joan/Avon thing wasn’t clear. But I don’t think Don’s work has been mostly terrible. I think that Weiner is absolutely right: he’s anticipating the advertising of the ’70s–which is all the more interesting, in that the opening of the series showed him rejecting the advertising of the ’60s, and the Volkswagen-lemon ad.
That’s somewhat fair, after all they did get Chevy, although who knows which idea won the day. But come on, that Royal Hawaiian idea was a joke. The pitch was terrific but the art was so ridiculous. I will have to review the other episodes but the ideas this year were just off.
I agree it was a joke, but I think it was supposed to be. Even Stan thought it was great because it made him think of suicide. I mean, the artwork was what it was, but it was pitch-art, it wasn’t final or anything.
And yeah, Joan/Avon. How the hell would that be understood?
Translation: We didn’t really know what to do with Joan this year.
The pitch to Royal Hawaiian showed a very rough sketch intended to elicit the basic idea for the client. If you listened to what Don said, the actual imagery wasn’t going to be anywhere near that simplistic.
Funny you should bring this up, because being in the marketing/advertising world myself I’ve run into this countless times. Quite often the comp art becomes as much a hindrance as a help.
As Weiner said, all of Don’s pitches this year where ahead of their time and fairly brilliant. He was essentially doing what he has always done: pitching the emotional response/connection with the product rather than just pitching the product itself.
I don’t subscribe to the “if Weiner says it, that is the way it is” theory. Sometimes people can be too close to their own work to be objective.
To suggest an ad that any sane person would instantly associate with suicide does not meet any definition of brilliant. Not in the 60’s, 70’s or any decade. It was just a bad idea. And the whole point of that scene was to show how everyone in the room but Don knew that. That isn’t being ahead of his time, it is him missing the mark. Stan’s reaction was hysterical although in reality you would hope that if he felt that way he might have mentioned it before hand.
I suspect that this termination/suspension or whatever it is will allow Don to get his mojo back. But his biggest problem is that he can’t change with the times. Back then 40 was a lot older than it is today and he really is a man out of time.
Don told the illustrator what to draw. The illustrator drew that. Don used that. Don’s pitch describes something more elaborate. If you look at just the comp, then yep, you could read it as allegory for suicide. I think Don is pitching something else. Don doesn’t realize the art reflects something different than his pitch, and everyone reacted to the art.
That said, I’m not taking Weiner’s word for it. Advertising became more allegorical in the 70’s and 80’s. Just because Don is aging doesn’t mean he can’t do his job. Many of the greatest minds in the history of modern advertising did their best work *after* turning 40. Don’s pitch to Hershey was spot-on, it was his follow-up confession that destroyed the meeting.
It seems like they showed an Avon ad in somebody’s hands in the last couple of episodes. No mention of it they just showed someone carrying it. Have to re-watch.
Yay about the Avon thing! And as for the Pete of it all, he is the worst, but in entertaining or random ways, so I like watching him. His scenes with Trudy are always fantastic, and his comedic value cannot be undervalued. I hope this was not the last we’ll see of Bob Benson, because he made Pete so interesting to watch this year and I want to see more of that.
“Vinny is a very gifted comic actor, and he knows that people will laugh at Pete falling down the steps; I don’t care what he says.”
That, right there. It seemed very clear to me that Kartheiser was messing with the interviewer, it’s what he DOES.
I think the statements are completely reconcilable. The actor plays it straight aware that playing it straight is what generates the comedy.
Harry knowledge of TV got them Sunkist and most of Don’s idea we this season were terrible. I liked the Heinz pitch, that’s about it. I guess I’m “behind” cause I don’t want to kill myself in Hawaii.
Reply to comment…
Reply to comment…
Sigh…
Don’s 7 years ahead of his times in terms of his creative output. That’s cutting edge in the advertising world and is indeed genius, provided he can get his clients to go for the ads.
Don’s ads look bad nowadays because the advertising from the 70s as a whole looks bad. But it took the advertising from the 70s to make that absolutely clear what the problems with it were…
All season, I found it interesting that religion had no role to play in the goings-on of any of the characters and that Weiner had generally steered away from any religious metaphors (with the exception of Noah’s flood) in a series that has more opportunities than most for such symbolism. The way that this particular road to salvation was dealt with – and dispensed with – in the bar/flashback/jail sequence was funny, intense and definitive.
Speaking of finding some things unintentionally comical, I cracked up when we see Peggy for the first time in a completely atypical outfit (in preparation – at the office – for her anticipated hot date)! After having only seen in her in rather frumpy clothes ’til then, that was an excellent visual shocker!
And re. speculating about the future, I can see Peggy leaving SC&P to establish her own firm – especially if she winds up being replaced by another man (in the elevator with Duck) unless he’s an absolute genius…
Weiner has quite a disconnect with his audience on some of this stuff. I definitely perceived Don as being off his game at work this season, as did most of the reviewers I read. And the Avon stuff was about as clear as mud.
Let’s hope we will see Don really think through whether to blame all his bad behavior on his upbringing and dump that cop out on Sally and the adults in his circle. Taking responsibility for one’s own choices is the only meaningful growth and path to change. But wouldn’t it be so like an advertising guy to try to “sell his sob story” to the people in his life?
Also, I never miss the irony (for myself) of having to sit through despised commercial-after-commercial (they seem to get longer every season) in order to feed my addiction to a story about how advertisers manipulate and seek to dominate! There’s a trade-off for everything, and I’m not too proud to admit that I willingly accept that trade-off in order to experience this masterpiece of writing, acting and scene-setting every week. A million thank-you’s to all involved. Best thing I’ve ever seen on TV, and I’m no spring chicken!
THANK YOU
One word: DVR.
Two words: On Demand.
I cannot tell you how pleased I am that all of the dumb speculation about Sharon Tate, Don seeing dead people, Bob Benson being a spy, etc. turned out to be dumb speculation. I heard those and started to wonder whether the people coming up with them had actually watched the previous 65+ hours of the show.
Do we think there’s any chance that AMC will want the final season split up into half seasons? I only ask since Weiner has personal experience with that and AMC seems to favor the model.
Personally I’m hoping that there will be an 11th hour decision to do another season – I can’t bear the thought of ONE MORE….it’s just not right!
I’m with you, DR — I can’t bear for it to end. It’s so amazingly awesome it just needs to keep going!
Interesting to hear Weiner on Don’s pitches this season. After all the pitches that seemed to deliberately not show the product, Don’s pitch to Hersey is nothing but a picture of the candy bar to go with his story. Maybe it’s symbolic of Don/Dick no longer hiding?
The Joan/Avon thing WAS clear.
If Joan DIDN’T land the account, we wouldn’t have seen her so in charge and as part of the partners group in the last episodes.
Seems pretty obvious to me.
Yes we would. She was involved in the IPO meetings that Don didn’t even know about and also worked with Pete, Roger, and Cutler when they were making initial personnel decisions after the merger. She’s been involved in business decisions before Avon came on board, so seeing her at the meeting wasn’t necessarily a reflection on the Avon account.
I respectfully disagree. The last we heard on the matter was Peggy saying to Joan, you better hope they call. Since it is never addressed again, the natural thing to assume is that they did not call. It would have taken 5 seconds of screen time, a throwaway line in a conversation, anything really, to signal to the viewer that is was successful. Second, the whole point was Joan strong-arming her way into accounts. I wouldn’t expect her to be satisfied with one account (especially after her experience with Jaguar and Roger’s with Lucky Strike) but there is nothing to indicate she has expanded her role into that area.
In summary I feel that Weiner really dropped the ball and failed to convey his desired message to the viewers. I am rooting for him to do better in the future.
It’s not even so much was this or wasn’t this obvious. We were left with Joan putting her neck on the line for this Avon account. Joan is a character who is pretty well beloved in the Mad Men community; I WANT to see her land that account. I WANT to see her go out on a limb and succeed. They don’t have to show them popping champagne for this new business win. I would’ve accepted a 10 second mention of Avon in a status meeting with the partners.
More Joan fewer Dick Whitman flashbacks/Bob Benson/Glenn scenes, pls.
TOTALLY Agree! Even a mention of winning the Avon account would have sufficed! Joan deserves some accolades after all she’s been through….
While your interpretation is plausible, I disagree as well, considering how much emphasis was placed on Joan’s rebelling against customary business practices to land that account. She really executed a cutthroat move by cutting Pete out of that meeting. Just a simple “Joan, so-and-so from Avon is on line 1” would have sufficed.
Also, I’ll take it a step further — the scene when Caroline approaches Joan initially to inform her of her bank errand and they have a short convo about Roger led me to think, uh oh, she’s back to being mother hen to the secretaries. While I understand that scene was to set up Thanksgiving at Joan’s place, it led me to believe that perhaps she didn’t succeed in landing the account and was back to her same old role. Couple that with her ushering in clients and commenting on the cookies in a post-Avon, pre-finale episode as well. Writers, please pay attention to this stuff!
Oh, this was so obvious! Seriously, did everybody miss Joan’s change in makeup? It was subtle but c’mon, it was still flippin’ obvious she had started using Avon’s yet unreleased 1969 line. Jeez louise, pay attention, people!
Ray, I completely agree with you. Nice job detailing the Avon sequence of events. I figured they just dropped the Avon thing altogether and chose to focus on other things. Alan’s question regarding whether anything ended up on the cutting room floor was right on the mark.
So happy to have Mr. Weiner point out how Don has not been off his game in terms of his ad campaigns … how he’s been ahead of the curve. I certainly thought so in watching this season. I loved all of his pitches and could see them working today with no problem. In fact, the absence of product angle is something one sees now all over the place to great effect.
Hi can any one let me know what “Christina Hendricks’ old Jewish neighbor lady” means ? Please ?
While they were pitching an ad in the office, she plays the part of the jewish neighbor lady. Very funny!
While Peggy & Ted pitched their baby aspirin idea to Don, they used Joan as “the old Jewish lady” character. It was unexpected & hilarious.
Yes, that was a funny and memorable scene!
“I love that there is an anticipation about what is going to happen. I can’t imagine that there is more conversation this year than there was last year about Pete committing suicide, for example.”
I’m assuming this is a transcription error and it should be Lane rather than Pete mentioned here.
No. Everyone was speculating Pete was going to kill himself last year. Then Lane did.
Yeah, but everybody who was a moron to be trotting out the Pete suicide guess was a moron about Megan/Bob again this year just like last. I don’t know what is so hard to understand about this show but people do their damnedest to overanalyze it.
Great interview. Thanks! With the season ending with Don being more honest with his kids, I’l re-post a prediction of what the series final scene might be:
July 1969, Don with his kids watching the moon landing on tv, and the final shot of the back of his head as he looks out the window up at the moon.
oooooh….thats good.
In terms of how people interpret some of the comic sides, I found myself in complete hysterics when the man representing Hershey Bars asked, if they should run with Don Draper’s twisted whore-house childhood nostalgia with the candy bars after unloading on them as the advertising pitch instead, such was the naivity in the man’s facial expressions.
Am I the only one who had flashbacks to the Seinfeld episode when George and the Old Man were trading life stories to the apartment tenants. George ‘won’ by having the worse life. I know it was supposed to be a sad moment, but I couldn’t help but laugh when Don was upstaging Ted in front of Hersey’s. It’s exactly the face that the Apartment tenants and the Old Man made.
I really wish they had let us see Joan’s moment of victory with Avon. Weiner makes no sense when he acts like it was clear to the audience…I think we could’ve done without one stupid Dick Whitman flashback.
When Don is leaving the office on Thanksgiving Eve and Dawn hands him his coat, did anyone notice how very kind he was to her, not only wishing her a good holiday, but using the unusual “Sweetheart” to her? Was this perhaps triggered by his Hershey/Milton Hershey confessional speech? What is to become of her in his absence.
Did Betty seem to be able to avoid any problems this Thanksgiving? She was concerned about Sally’s drinking, but she was more interested in being able to avoid her Mother-in-Law in Albany! Everybody else was going through Big Decisions – Roger getting to be included on Thanksgiving after his daughter cutting him off, Pete and Brother accepting his Mother’s death and then going into who is getting what in the furniture division; Ted leaving Peggy and going to California to save his marriage – and I just got the common denominator of Bad Mothers and/or Mothering!!
How is Betty being in deep distress about her daughter’s behavior and not wanting to have to deal with her mother in law’s sniping about it bad mothering?
So if nothing is accidental just what was up with the doctor’s ties? [bit.ly]
Yes! Yes! Yes! A thousand times yes! I still do not believe that was accidental and I am sure we will learn more about it next year.
This was the weakest MAD MEN season for me. I didn’t buy that the Don Draper we saw in Season 6 was the person that we saw shaped by the events of Seasons 1-5. It was like watching the Don Draper of Season 2, but without the mojo.
the new option that one knows
As the Mad Men at SC & Partners seem to be imploding all around her, Peggys star is rising. Last seen sitting behind Don Drapers vacant desk one wonders who’s wearing the polyester pant suit now? But clearly it wasn’t all work for Peggy aka Vixen by Night.
Next season will be 1969 and the burgeoning women’s movement and sexual revolution was about to get into full swing.
It didn’t take long before company’s began creating products and marketing strategies that exploited the idea of the liberated “new woman” and advertisers pandered to the liberated lady. Who better than a smart cookie like Peggy to handle the accounts of the hottest new products marketed to the liberated girl in 1969. For a peek at what lies ahead for Peggy [envisioningtheamericandream.com]
Write a comment…As the Mad Men at SC & Partners seem to be imploding all around her, Peggys star is rising. Last seen sitting behind Don Drapers vacant desk one wonders who’s wearing the polyester pant suit now? But clearly it wasn’t all work for Peggy aka Vixen by Night.
Next season will be 1969 and the burgeoning women’s movement and sexual revolution was about to get into full swing.
It didn’t take long before company’s began creating products and marketing strategies that exploited the idea of the liberated “new woman” and advertisers pandered to the liberated lady. Who better than a smart cookie like Peggy to handle the accounts of the hottest new products marketed to the liberated girl in 1969. For a peek at what lies ahead for Peggy [envisioningtheamericandream.com]