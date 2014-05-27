On “Mad Men,” we’ve seen Don and Peggy and company work on plenty of weekends and holidays. On Memorial Day of 2014, it was “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner’s turn to spend the holiday getting things done, as he was supposed to finish the script for the series by the end of the day. He took a quick break to talk to me about the seven episodes of season 7 – including Sunday’s eventful, musical mid-season finale – and about what it feels like to be so close to the finish line. That’s coming up just as soon as an old man starts talking about Napoleon…
How long have you been waiting to let Robert Morse sing?
Matthew Weiner: Actually, you’ve got somebody with incredible talent that you really can never utilize. I was actually thrilled with whatever thing came in my mind that made me realize I could do it this way. During the first two seasons of the show when we were doing 1960 and 1962, he was such a big part of the popular culture back then, that we’d be lying if we said he didn’t have these skills. For me, when I came into the season with the idea that he was going to die during the moon landing, and had heard that song, I realized that this was an opportunity for him to break character, and in Don’s mind, deliver a fairly simple message that only a song can.
Speaking of songs, back at the start of season 3, you talked to me about how if you made it to the end of the decade, even with all the counter-culture, “My Way” would still be one of the big radio hits at the time. I take it you”ve been planning to use that song for a long time.
Matthew Weiner: My interest in history, and for the writers on the show, is always there to explore character. But there’s a lot of historical things that for whatever reason are not of interest to the audience. At the same time, I want them to be of interest to the characters. The idea is that that song had just come out, in the midst of a golden age of rock n roll. And who knows if it’s just kids listening to rock and just adults listening to Sinatra, but it had a very large cultural impact. Even at the time, people thought it was big and schmaltzy, but they did not stop listening to it, and there is something eternal to the message of it. And Frank Sinatra had a lot of hits in the late ’60s, which is not the way that the traditional depiction of that period is done. It’s really that simple.
Was that ever something you had considered as the final song of the series?
Matthew Weiner: No. For me, it was an explanation of the thesis of the show. There were a lot of people in the audience who were there, and it was their childhood, and they have a very distinct viewpoint on what was going on. And it has been cemented by the representation of the late ’60s as this revolutionary moment, of cultural upheaval, whatever the cliche. My basic statement was there were a lot of people who were adults when this happened, and they had their own lives, also. It’s just like the idea that as the hippies come along, “Oh, Don’s going to be left behind.” Well, you can read Playboy Magazine and you can see that a guy Don’s age in a suit and a tie is still at the top of the heap in 1969. It’s not like they were supplanted by people in bell bottoms and sandals. It really was a kind of acknowledgement of the fact that the way history has been metabolized is very different than the way it was. I’m not positive about the way it was, but I’m always trying to see it from the point of view of the characters.
People reacted so strongly to Don and Peggy dancing, and that relationship has become perhaps the most important one on the show. Was it always designed to be that central, and if not, when did you realize the power of it?
Matthew Weiner: Honestly, we started this season eight weeks after the events at the end of the previous season. We’d never done that before. It’s not my job to instruct the audience or anything else like that, but there is a slightly strange phenomenon to me as a TV viewer that people suggest that they would want last night’s episode to be the premiere of a season. And that’s not the way it works. This was a season about how Don had burned a lot of bridges. He had cost Joan several million dollars; I don’t think you can stay friends with someone who had done that to you. He had ruined Peggy’s relationship, he had brought her back into the firm that she had left, and through his alcoholism and his impulsiveness, his business life had been very bad for her. So we wanted to start the story, in the premiere this year, showing that he had lied to Megan, and that hadn’t changed, but that’s how important his business was, and that he and Peggy were very very far apart. The story for me is that Peggy thought she was the boss the day she fired Joey in season 4 or whatever. That’s not being the boss. You cannot give another person confidence; the same way you can’t give another person integrity. And Don, working his way up in his own business, and discovering that doing his job was more important than being a wheeler-dealer – it was the only thing that he had control of in his life. And Peggy doing it her way – the thing that Don gave her was “do it your way,” it wasn’t “this is how you do it.” And by the time the finale rolls around, you saw her give her version of a personal sales pitch that was earned. You can’t give another person confidence. He’s still the mentor in the relationship, but there is hopefully – I describe it as the joy of you’re teaching someone how to ride the bike, and eventually you let go of the seat, and they just ride off. That’s what I wanted it to feel like.
Interestingly, I”ve heard the opposite from some viewers: that they felt like these last two episodes could have functioned as the end of the show.
Matthew Weiner: You and I have had this conversation for sure before, which is that I want the end of every season to feel like the end of the series. And as much as there’s been discussion during the premiere – “What’s going on?” “What happened?” – the emotions that you feel when you get to the end of the story, hopefully is some kind of earned payoff to the story. The challenge for splitting the season up is that this is the half of something, but we also wanted it to feel like all of something. Turning these seven episodes into the sensation of a full season was a challenge, but we just concentrated on the main characters, and that’s the way it worked out, even though we had a lot of ground to cover. I never like to leave anything on the floor, but I learned a valuable lesson at the end of season 3, with “Shut the Door, Have a Seat,” when we showed Betty flying to get a divorce with her baby and her boyfriend, Don had the other children and was home alone with the maid, Don moving into a new apartment, and yet I spent the entire off-season fielding questions about if they were actually going to get divorced. I never know what constitutes resolution to people. The same as Don and Sally, I always want the finale to be the end of the story we started in the premiere that year, and maybe in some way, the end of the series. Does that mean I’m going to be able to pull it off in the second seven? Who knows? I’m writing the finale today. I’m not going to have any input from anybody but the talented people I work with. You just do your best.
You always try to balance wanting happiness for your characters with what”s dramatically interesting. Things ended on a really positive note for almost everyone in “Waterloo.” How fearful should we be about what”s coming in the final seven episodes?
Matthew Weiner: I hope that people listen to the words to the song to some degree, and know that there is some bittersweetness to having all that material success. It is not really life. No one can own it. Do I want people to feel like somethin bad is going to happen? Yes, we’re always playing on that. I was laughing at the fact that the story of Don’s success in the company, is something where the tension was created because on “Mad Men,” you can’t believe that something horrible isn’t going to happen.
We do use those things for tension, but honestly, it’s so weird to explain, and I don’t know if anybody cares, but you did ask. The writers and myself, we’re always approaching the story by what would happen to the characters. And there is not as much foresight or machination or strategy as people think. It’s really all based on the emotional results of the events, and I don’t mean the historic events; I mean the actual personal events. Don felt terrible about what he did in season 6. It doesn’t mean anybody cared. That was a great tension to me. I loved that as a human story, to say, “Okay, I’m going to be good from now on. I’m sorry,” and people looking at him going, “What, you think I forgot? Okay, good for you. It’s not that easy.” I tend to hear the most brutal things from people when I’m apologizing. (laughs) There is more story left to tell. I hope the audience is anticipating that. It will all be done. I’m writing the series finale today, and that’s something that I won’t have the benefit of even the conversation of the audience beyond the first seven. We can only focus on what we think is important over here.
And how does it feel to be writing the ending right now?
Matthew Weiner: I’ve written a lot of stuff on Memorial Day. I’ve given up a lot of holidays to the show. I’m excited. Writing is the hardest part, but I don’t know. I’m kind of in it. It was certainly a nice feeling that it seems people enjoyed the half-season and the finale. I don’t know what to tell you. I live in a world surrounded by super-talented people, and all of this take this universe probably too seriously. For me, it’s more about slowly settling my relationship with this fiction that has been such a huge, lucky part of my life. If I didn’t have so much work to do, I would be crying.
Nice interview Alan. I’m glad that Wiener verified that the end is bittersweet due to the emptiness of materialism. I found that some other reviewers felt that Don was choked up at the end because he was sad about losing Bert…But Bert died essentially alone, and lived a lifestyle all about the bottom line, all about money. It’s clear from many scenes that Don is terrified of being alone- of having no real connection with others. So even though he is triumphant job-wise at the end, having made a huge amount of money, he senses the emptiness that still exists within him.
Interesting take. You mention Don’s success professionally and monetarily while pointing out the emptiness that still exists within him. I think this might be the catalyst that sparks big change in Don and Roger, so I am a bit more optimistic.
Don at this point is kind of the anti-Heisenberg. He seems like he has broken-good, only to lose almost everything. Except the money. So, same end-point, but with seven episodes to potentially turn things around and to have become at-heart a better person. He has lost most of what he loved, however he seems to be mending things with his children. He mended things with Peggy. He earned his place back with the company he founded. AND, he seems to have realized what it all means (ala. his talk with Ted) and maybe will do something to make amends with the people in his life. I hope he finds solace in his family, and reconnects with Stephanie; he always seemed happiest in California with Anna, so maybe that will be a pipeline to happier times. Not to mention mending relationships with Peggy, Joan, maybe Betty, Stan, his children, and on and on.
Roger seems to have gotten a system shock. While I have read that “Waterloo” may portend bad things for the characters, and Roger in particular, I think this may have all shocked him into taking Bert’s warning and really doing something about it. He has shown signs of being the leader Bert never thought he would be. That seems important. I wonder what conclusion he may come to as far as how to move forward with his daughter, the company, and maybe finding the intimacy he seems to have lost with the women in his life. I suspect Roger has been on the cusp of some sort of change for a while. This may ultimately cause a positive change for him.
So yes, there is still a sadness, or bitter-sweetness, and loneliness within Don. And I would argue Roger, Pete, Peggy, and Bob for that matter. However, if this ends up being a story of redemption, maybe this is the true turning point. Don seems to have changed and I think he is more self-aware than ever before. I think several other characters or, or may grow to be as a result of Don’s actions, directly or otherwise.
Getting a straight answer from Matt must be a heck of a challenge!
It appears Matt has also heard the resounding Joan “out of character” criticism with her behavior towards Don– and clearly he dug in and is sticking to his guns. Makes sense, would you still be pals with someone that cost you a few million?
Can someone please remind me of exactly how he cost Joan millions of dollars? I just don’t know what MW’s referring to!
It happened when Don inadvertently scuttled the IPO, which he knew nothing about, in Season 6.
He’s lost multiple deals. Hershey’ Commander. He also prevented the firm for going public. All would have netted them millions of dollars.
SCDP was supposed to go public until Don decided to hop on his high horse and piss away the Jaguar account over a dinner with the guy the partners sold Joan to.
Going public would’ve generated at least a million dollars for each partner (Joan included obviously), but losing Jaguar meant they couldn’t go public anymore. Not only did this cost Joan at least a million dollars but it completely invalidated this awful thing she’d done to herself for the sake of making a good living for her and her son. It wasn’t Don’s decision to make to piss away Jaguar (if Joan could handle it, he should’ve been able to also) and doing that cost her and the other partners a lot of money.
Thanks for all the replies and clarification re: Joan and Don!!
Joan, Bert and Pete were working to take the company public. When Don lost the Jaguar account, the company lost value and thus they were unable to take the company public. Thus, costing the Joan millions. My problem with this interpretation is that the money wasn’t hers yet. And maybe if the three of them hadn’t been sneaking around on the weekend behind Don’s back and let him in on the plan, he would have been extra motivated not to blow up the Jaguar account. Granted, he shouldn’t have done that anyway. But Bert and Pete’s reactions were perfectly within proportion. Joan’s was too, and then when Don got them Chevy, she seemed to get over it. It’s only this season that her anger is out of proportion to the crime. I can understand her anger and wariness at having Don back. But her open hostility, her treating him as if he’s beneath contempt, doesn’t fit with their previous relationship. They weren’t best friends, but they were work friends. He was obviously going through a very difficult time last year, and although it doesn’t absolve him from anything (and again, her anger is justified), a friend would have at least some sympathy for what was going on. My problem is that her anger is too black and white. Money=good, Don=bad. There used to be more nuance.
Yeah, really, how ironic. The answer to that question, given all that’s happened to these people, including the shattering loss of Lane Pryce, and Joan’s secret lovechild with Roger, would be YES. Could I forgive? Yes, I do believe I could and I’m happy for that. Probably one of the myriad reasons I was never millionaire material to begin with. Let’s hope Joanie gets her big money and finds a new for herself.
And, yes, thanks for the clarification. Glad I’ve got a year to cool off and get over it.
Great comment Moose. I agree 100% with what you said about Joan. I personally have not liked her this whole season. Her nasty attitude has been a turn off to me. Work friends is a good way to describe their relationship. It seems like he always treated her with respect. He didn’t hit on her like practically every hot woman in the office. He even tried to prevent her from sleeping with the Jaguar guy. If I was her I would have a lot more animosity toward Pete and the other guys. But it seems like she has forgiven them for pimping her out. She’s a strange woman.
Some viewers appear to have a terrible memory when it comes to the timeline of the show and how much groundwork was laid for Joan’s current attitude towards Don – and their objections appear to be, rather, based on how they would LIKE to see Joan behave and interact with Don.
I would never describe Don and Joan as ‘work friends’ (did they ever go out to lunch together?): they were, at most, cordial fellow employees (or employer / employee). There are exactly 3 scenes in the history of Mad Men (currently a 9 1/2 year span of time) that show Don and Joan being more than just cordial (after The Lawnmower incident, the Jaguar test drive, and before Joan slept with the Jaguar dealer) – and ALL of those scenes took place at least 2 years before the start of the current season.
As I mentioned below, MW & Co. were laying the groundwork for Joan’s current attitude towards Don already during season 6, which was 1968, the year before this season – with at least two or three specific scenes where Joan berates Don’s selfish behavior.
@Madmeme, I suppose it depends on your definition of work friends. Although Don and Joan have only had a very few scenes together where their relationship was the point of the scene, I would say that the way they’ve acted toward each other in other scenes indicated they were more than cordial acquaintances, even if they never went to lunch together. It’s not that Joan’s attitude toward Don came out of nowhere. Her anger is justified. But I think, given their history (and to me, they had a history), her emotions would be more mixed. YMMV.
@Moose – I get your point – as I mentioned below to Virginia, I’m also ‘disappointed’ (if that’s the right word) in Joan’s behavior (because I want the ‘old team’ to support Don) – but I understand her motives – and it worked for me because of the backstory of Joan.
If there’s been one main point that the writers have tried to convey about Joan in the workplace – it has been one of ‘professionalism’. No one else in that office (either at the old Sterling-Cooper or the new incarnations) has ever acted so consistently (i.e. not bringing personal issues into work). From telling secretaries that crying at work is not an option – to every other facet of her work life – she has been (almost always) the consummate professional.
All of the very friendly scenes between Don and Joan took place before she was a partner – i.e. before she had a financial stake in the company aside from her day-to-day job. But in the two years after she became a partner (’67 & ’68 – leading up to Don’s leave), now from the position of ‘management’, so to speak, she witnessed Don being about as unprofessional as one could be – making unilateral decisions and torpedoing financial opportunities left and right – many things that most non-partners in the company would be unaware of (Bert and Pete already knew about Don’s selfish tendencies) – and her attitude towards him changed. It’s unfortunate, to be sure, but I think Don’s got a bit of work to do to win Joan’s trust back.
@Madmeme, Don and Joan clearly had some reasonably close moments over the show. There was the framework of them being in a profession relationship and not close friends or lovers. So the groundwork is there for the relationship of sorts. Which leads me to…
@Moose, I initially thought Joan was too black-and-white angry with Don. However, look at what she lost and the timeline. She sold herself, quite literally, to get Jaguar and a stake in the company. She is doing this as a mother, for herself and for her child. I imagine she felt cheap selling sex for financial security. Well, scratch that; the show blatantly showed she felt poorly over that transaction. However, she did it for reasons. Don jeopardized that. His actions literally took money from her child. That is pretty huge.
Couple that with the timeline. In her mind, this happened fairly recently. For us, it happened a year ago; in their timeline it was a few months ago perhaps since Don nearly ruined the company? If somebody drunkenly and selfishly does the equivalent of lighting a match to your lottery ticket, how long does it take to truly forgive that? Has Don done anything to gain her forgiveness in the interim for that matter?
My question at this point is, will Joan be able to trust Don again? I would like to think so. I suppose we shall see.
@MadMeme
I do think that the Season 5 Episode “A Christmas Waltz” (when the two of them hit the bar together) displayed a warmth and an innate connection and understanding between Joan and Don that has been lost a little bit this season.
That IPO was never going to happen because in the same episode they were going to have to cut Jaguar loose to get Chevy. And everyone lost money not just Joan. And it did not invalidate what she did to “win” Jaguar. (Didn’t Creative help win Jaguar too?). She’s still a partner. It’s pretty short sighted to see the one or two accounts that Don lost or cut loose as opposed to everything he had brought to the firm. All of the partners have cut clients loose/lost a client at one point or another. Pete with Vick chemical, Roger with Lucky and Honda, Duck with Mohawk Airlines. Even Bert tried to refuse business from the Jai Lai (sp??) kid. And there’s more. Sorry that Joan slept with this one so she feels worse about it.
I also question Joan’s “professionalism”. Is sleeping with the boss and co-workers terribly professional? Or throwing a plane at a receptionist? Joan is smart and organized, but above all likes to be the queen bee. Recall the way she treated Peggy and the other secretaries early on. Don likewise has been private and fairly professional at work. It wasn’t until his split with Betty that he really started drinking at work and that problem did continue on and off.
@Amanda: Queen Bee! Perfect. I had forgotten about so many revealing things in Joan’s behavior, the way she treated Peggy was abominable, throwing the airplane at the receptionist was selfishness to the extreme, she really doesn’t thrive unless the center of attention and adoration — and here’s an irony: Don was the only partner who tried to convince her NOT to pimp herself out, and had he gotten to her before she slept with the Jaguar pig, and stopped her — she wouldn’t be a partner. (I could not have let that man touch me intimately for any potential gain). She wouldn’t have lost anything. Don was the only one who cared about her soul. And he has redeemed things for her financially, with even more money thru the sale to McCann. I think we’ve all been seduced by Joan, but she has revealed a dark heart. That has likely always been there. Yes, it is difficult for women in business, then as well as now (ask Jill Abramson), but Peggy has redeemed her poor behavior, she is working hard, and the apyoff has been creative for her, not financial. The look on Joan ‘s face for the past few episodes? Would you want to know her?
The comments regarding Joan reveal the complexity of the character, which is why this show is such a stand-out in excellence.
We don’t like Joan’s unwillingness to forgive Don this season, but we do like the fact that she turned down financial security and a dependable father for her son (Bob Benson) because she still desires true love and a real relationship with a man.
Just like most people, we like some aspects of Joan and dislike other aspects of Joan. But she is always trying to do what is best for her and her son, so in the end she is believable, understandable, likable and dislikable. Just like most of us
@Amanda, look at the times and the context. She slept her way into the partnership. For one, she is clearly conflicted about that. Throw that out for a moment, or that everybody treats her like she slept her way to the top while ignoring that without her Jaguar did not happen. After “taking one for the team,” metaphorically speaking, Don did a great deal to damage the company on a fundamental level. That diminished the gains of her rather significant sacrifice. Don made the decisions that cost him so much. From Joan’s stance, he also made the decisions that could have crippled the company making her partnership virtually meaningless.
Also, her professionalism? She has seemed demanding, but pretty professional as well. Yes, she was a bitch to Peggy. However, if she were not dominant in her role, nobody would take her seriously. Right now, Ken Cosgrove treats her like a not-very-glorified secretary, and she is a partner! As for sleeping with Roger? That is set up as the climate of the office, and reportedly a reasonably accurate depiction of the times.
At this point in history, Joan is in a man’s world. You make some good points about times she’s lost it under duress or that Burt, Don, Roger, Pete (because he’s never lost it or anything) have lost clients. Sure. Aside from the fact Burt, Roger, and probably Don were probably pretty rich, they could have probably rebounded to some degree. If Joan fails, what happens? She is a single mother who has experience as the office manager. Period. She is not in creative or marketing, and it is probably not going to be a complete secret that her rise to partner was linked to illicit activities. People will definitely know her role as partner was not due to being a Don, Peggy, Pete, or Harry in the company, much less Roger or Burt. If this goes sideways for her, she could lose everything. Do not forget what she has had to do to get to this place. Don or Peggy could rebound. Joan? She got there, for better or worse, on the back of her good looks and charisma, but she is a single mom who is not getting any younger.
Dave I- I wouldn’t suggest that any woman, single or not, do what Joan did to advance their position in life. She had a roof over her head and had been making it for some time in that apartment. Her salary pre partnership was not bad, and she had perks with the partnership. If only all single moms had the chance to sleep with a client in order to “earn” a multi million dollar partnership. I feel for those who have had that opportunity taken from them!
If it all goes away there are a heck of a lot of people who would be in a bad situation, not just Joan. Roger would also support Kevin. There’s some irony in turning down Bob’s offer, having accepted the previous one for jaguar. Hopefully she learned. It occurred to be that maybe Joan had never seen Don at work. She’s only seen his partners meeting tantrums. For a long time, he was the only creative partner and he has that creative temperament. Those who have seen Don work can see that he is still valuable. He’s had missteps but I would question whether he’s really fundamentally damaged the firm. Even Chevy and Buick WANT Don and McCann wants Don and Ted.
Rudy-I agree. I’m not saying I don’t believe that Joan is doing this. I’m saying if I were in this firm, I’d be with Roger calling her “Benedict Joan”. Clearly viewers are split on the issue. I guess I can buy what Joan’s doing, it doesn’t mean I like it.
Brooklyngrl-agreed.
I have worked with women like Joan, and it is always very unpleasant navigating around them, and, to a woman, they become middle aged and very bitter. It wasn’t until I read Amanda’s comments that it clarified for me, seeing Joan from the male perspective, and then taking step back and seeing her from the women who work with (and beneath) her. She is condescending, harsh, territorial (re-watch early encounters with Peggy). How would we judge that if she were one of the ill-behaved men? And unless it is just bad writing, which on this show seems unlikely, she has truly lost any sense of humor, fairness, or desire to help any other women raise themselves up. She only became Peggy’s crony once Peggy had more status than she did. This is always something women get together and lament: how the old boy network works so well, but women claw at each other. And it is sadly understandable, because so many talented women have such a struggle for recognition, respect, and are harassed, sexually or otherwise. Clearly, there is quite a division about Joan, but Amanda is quite correct: you cannot ignore how she got her partnership, it isn’t sniping to bring that up. She will always be ‘that woman’. Harry Crane is a toad, but he was right to call her out for that, because as Peggy does, he works damn hard and never gets his due, but he just always opens his mouth at the wrong time.
@ Dave She got there by letting herself get pimped out, which is a whole other level than ‘on the back of her good looks and charisma’. There’s a wide gulf between flirting, charm — and intercourse. And how much money and security is enough? She did quite well with the merger before, and will do even better now. And she has had the opportunity to work at more than admin work, she was given her own accounts to manage by Cutler.
@Amanda, I am not saying I agree with Joan’s decisions. However, I am saying, look at it through the lens of the times. She made some questionable moral decisions that I would likely not have. I say “likely” because I’m a man in my 30’s who lives in the midwest in 2014.
Look at the context. Look at the times and the setting. The sexual expressiveness was reportedly not at all uncommon, and the show has shown the men having sexual relationships with their secretaries and women in the office all the time. You say she’s doing well pre-partnership. True. However, it is not like sex (and drinking for that matter) was not a part of the everyday office life. So her actions were, to an extent, reinforced by the climate of the office, the cultural shift, etc.
Also, look at what happened in her life. She was a party girl who decided to settle down. In fairly rapid succession, she ends up raped by her fiance, married but unemployed, her husband goes from failing surgeon to a medic on the Army, she ends up divorced and back as office manager. Financially alone, I can see the allure of going for being a millionaire. Plus, there is the peer pressure. More than that, she is a victim of rape, as well as any sort of objectification that has taken place throughout here life. While not a justification, she has been viewed as a sex object for as long as we’ve known her through the TV. Plus, she was raped and ultimately left on several levels by the man who was supposed to provide for her and support her in every way. Is it that hard to imagine her seeing having one-time sex with the Jaguar rep as that much further down the rabbit hole for the financial security for her and her son? At least then she does not have to rely on men (personal or professional) to give her whatever they decide she is worth. And if she does not? Well, she “cost” them Jaguar (not really, but that would be the implication).
As for Joan and Don? That seems personal. She knows what Don is capable of. She also knows that Don quite literally cost her being a millionaire, and his selfishness and drunken behavior cost the company dearly. Yes, Don is a genius. However, even Burt noted they did not NEED him, and only voted on Don’s side out of loyalty, to a degree. I think Joan knows quite clearly Don’s strengths as much as she has suffered at his huge missteps of selfish actions.
So again, regardless of whether I agree with Joan, on reflection I completely understand where she is coming from.
@XBrooklyngrrl, yes Joan got the partnership by letting herself get pimped out. However, she got as far as she had prior to that, at least to an extent, ‘on the back of her good looks and charisma.’ And while I am not endorsing sleeping your way to the top, at all, the show has made it pretty clear that sex and alcohol were part of the office culture. That is not my thing. However, if you are going to let Joan’s sexual history bother you then it should also bother you about Don’s, Roger’s, Pete’s, Peggy’s (guy in the movie theatre), Harry’s, and anybody else’s sexual indiscretions.
As for how much money and security is enough? It may not be so simple as that. You state Joan did quite well with the merger before, and will do even better now. I would note she partially got there because of her looks, charm, and strong personality. Not that she could not have gotten there without it, however A) it is exceedingly rare, and B) even Peggy, who rose pretty high by being an advertising genius, slept with Pete and tried to sleep with Don. So there was pressure to use your body and sex in the environment the show portrays. As for the money and security? Pre-partnership, she was a single-mother divorcee who was already made crystal clear how replaceable she was. Even now, she is a partner. Look how much respect Ken Cosgrove or Harry Crane give her! And let us not forget, she was against selling her body to get a client. She took a lot of convincing and the only people who stood up for her were Don, and sort-of Roger who protested in absentia. Without the partnership she could be lose her job and she knows the uncertainty that goes with that. Even with the partnership, she has had to really drill her own way into administrative work and got those accounts from Cutler almost more as a political move than anything else. Plus, Don gave her partnership a serious hit by losing Jaguar (incredibly cheapening Joan’s personal sacrifice) and Hersheys (incredibly cheapening the value of the company and Joan’s stake). Her position seems more tenuous than you are representing.
Again, I am not defending her decisions. She seems pretty scarred by the choices she has made. I AM saying, maybe we should view Joan through a bit more of a sympathetic lens. She is a smart, powerful woman who also has to deal with being constantly objectified, who is a single mom, was a rape victim by her fiance, and was coerced to letting herself be a literal sexual incentive for th4e Jaguar rep to sign with the company.
I find her pretty sympathetic and can understand why she might be a bit bitter or jaded. So sue me. ;)
For upper class white people, feeling a little uncertain about your life’s direction is worse than having cancer!
No kidding! Thanks for that. Needed a chuckle.
Quoted for truth
Woulda been nice for Joan to say that you know on the show.
In the final episode, it’s hinted at more broadly. Joan says, “I’m tired of him costing me money,” and then Bert reminds Roger about the IPO when they have their final talk. There’s still a lot of “dot-connecting” left for the viewer.
Holy cow, how much exposition do you need? They were laying the groundwork for Joan’s current attitude towards Don already during season 6 (at least two or three specific scenes where Joan berates Don’s selfish behavior).
MadMeme — Got less to do with exposition and remembering what took place when than letting the naughty kids have a tantrum and get it out of their systems before bedtime. I don’t like what Joan’s selling this season and I pride myself on being open to most anything. Sometimes it just gets down to that — and is a sign of a good show. To take the dispassionate to the point of OH NO YOU DIDN’T and now I’m going to loss my marbles over it. I want to smack her and then spank myself for it. It’s all good. And also pretty damn funny.
Matt Weiner’s I guess supposed to be rhetorical question about what one would be willing to forgive for millions don’t help neither. I applaud Mr. Sepinwall as a TV journalist — as opposed to critic — for having gotten this plum out of him. Mr. Weiner is no doubt exhausted. Cheers. And thanks for reminding us of the backstory. For some it simply makes no difference. Love is in the details.
Virginia – Understood. I don’t like the way Joan’s been behaving either – she’s been a (mostly) sympathetic character for most of the decade (although she was a real b* to Peggy during some of the early episodes).
But I can at least understand her motives – she doesn’t have the insight into Don that we (the viewers) have – and Don had been unprofessional and dragging the company down for most of ’67 and ’68.
MadMeme — Thanks again for your detailed breakdown of the Joan – Don dynamic which I read elsewhere but can’t find now. Very helpful. We’re on the same page and if we weren’t it would be okay too. I just want to make it stop! In my head! Like Ginsberg — Get out while you can. LOL or at least softly.
I am still laughing and marveling at the MW Indecent Proposal Part 2 question. It is making me smile as I get off the Mad Men horse. The show is a dangerous drug, as far as I’m concerned, and Sepinwall’s living room of fab commenters is the methadone clinic.
Mark Ruffalo and Matt Bomer are sensational in The Normal Heart by the way . A good chaser. Cheers and thanks to you for a great season too. I always enjoy reading your comments.
Thanks, Virginia. I feel exactly the same; I tried removing a nipple, but it didn’t help relieve the pressure which is building up. Only ~300 days to go!
And thanks for the tip: I will check out The Normal Heart.
MadMeme — The Normal Heart: “Don’t scratch my Mathis” I hope you enjoy it. Straight up devotion in face of the firing squad! And, in truth, I was kinda of Joan back in the Ice Age — minus the drop dead looks. (Mine were just Drop and I SO miss them.) It’s frustrating as hell to hit that ceiling — not just because it was there — but because we do tend to rise to our level of incompetence. It’s hard and lonely and it’s true one doesn’t forget the fellows who **** you over on the way up and down. Still, for her sake, let’s hope she moves on. So that I can too next year — SOBs and giggles. I am hoping she rakes it in and creates her own products company — of any kind. I LOVE Joanie and want her back.
“If I didn’t have so much work to do, I would be crying.”
Heh, that’s pretty much what Don told Ted.
Did you really think Weiner would end the series and the story of Don Draper with “I did it Myyyyyy Way!” playing on the soundtrack?
Wouldn’t that feel a little too on the nose? Critics would rip him apart if he did that.
The thing in the finale that made no sense was when at the end Don says: I thought about this a lot (about the sale of McCan)
As this point, it has been made CLEAR to Joan that this would make her a millionnaire. Don is of essence to the deal that would make her a MILLIONNAIRE.
So if this was all about money with Don, and that Don now is of essence to her becoming a millionnaire, why is she taking a final dig at him when she says “I am sure you have!”.
That shows to me, that either a) it was more than just money for her OR b) bad writting.
Great show love it, just a nitpick really, but annoyed me
She’s implying (or pretty much outright saying) that the only reason he’s for the McCann deal is because without the deal, he loses his job and his partnership.
She doesn’t see Don agreeing to this for the good of the company, but for the good of himself.
Yeah, it was just bitterness over the past coming out. Happens with a lot of people.
Agreed, but I think it’s bad writing that they made Joan so bad at office politics this episode. I get that she has a grudge, but it’s just stupid for her to bring it out when she does. First, she votes publicly with Cutler knowing they don’t have the votes to get rid of Don. You know Don’s going to fight back so why put yourself in his cross hairs? And then when Roger pitches the sale to McCann, she should realize Don is a more important piece of the pie and not dig at him. They could have done the deal with McCann just the four main principles and screwed over everyone else.
I know Joan would have no way of knowing this, but didn’t Don just make Peggy give the pitch, to his own obvious detriment.
I feel pretty bad that they wrote Joan this way. We are now at a point where the chemistry between Joan and Don is wasted for a character arc that makes little sense.
I love how McCann thinks that Don and Ted are the invaluable Chevy team, when neither of them has made any significant contribution to the firm in almost a year.
The only people who have truly given their blood sweat and tears to the Chevy account are Bob Benson and poor Ken.
“I’m writing the series finale today, and that’s something that I won’t have the benefit of even the conversation of the audience beyond the first seven. ”
Perhaps I am having a case of the Mondays (on Tuesday), but I’m not sure what exactly he is trying to say here?
“I’m writing the series finale today, [without] the benefit of …” ?
Thanks, gentlemen, for the interview. I really enjoyed the bits about straight grown-ups inhabiting — and actually ruling! — the sixties. And, for real, men like Don would have been at the top of the heap, big crazy changes going on or not. The wearing of fedoras never really stopped. Sinatra never really waned either — so true. Our big moment was an illusion, like Bert in his socks telling us the best things in life are free! Joan’s arc would tell us NO. (I really really hate having come to hate Joan — There, I said it! I consider it a personal failure not to be able to empathize with each and every character — just can’t with Joan and I gotta hate someone for it.)
But I really really loved this season. The first chapter felt flat but that’s only because it felt like picking up a novel in the middle after a long break in the reading. So much happening and so much gorgeous attention to detail. The dialogue along in this last installment was worthy of awe. Cutler’s attempted take-down of Don made my blood run cold. In all the hub-bub, kudos to Hamm and Hamlin for that chilling scene. And the writers. My favorite part of the entire episode–and the heart of the matter.
I’m getting on and am not always well and am glad we get a break because the last several episodes have been so evocative and intense. Born in 1955 — the show is one like one huge Proustian cookie for me. I get lost in remembering and recollecting and reliving. It’s a very intense experience for many of us, I would imagine. And like old or older folks we fret that the so-called glory days won’t be available to our children–or many-any children. With some undeniable justification! And still MM gives us a chance to relive much of our childhood and youth and to experience ourselves and our parents all over again. Like I said, thank the stars, for this break and a chance to recuperate. MM makes my heart swell like no other show on TV ever has. And connects me to those I love in real life like no other.
Went through a terrible time in terms of health last winter and treated myself to rewatching The Sopranos from start to finish. What a treat to experience it for hours on end. I’d come up for air every once in awhile to reread Sepinwall’s essays or those I could find online. I’d love to have a complete set of Mad Men when it’s finished and available — and a companion book of Sepinwall’s essays. A girl can dream, right?
If I get cheated out of that–out of everything I want and think I deserve–even though I neglected my family for you, and let myself drift into sinful ways, I will pout and cry and be mean mean mean and let you know that you COST ME TOO MUCH — and I’m tired of it … Tee hee, can’t help it.
Why does AMC require that he write the finale a year before it airs? Couldn’t he at least take off Memorial Day? Or is it just his own drive/schedule to get it done now?
They’re in production now. They only took a few weeks off between 7.7 and 7.8.
Just in case it gets lost in the shuffle and before I sign off for the year. The answer to the question — Would you forgive someone for costing you millions of dollars (in the context of this story and all that has occurred) would still be a resounding YES. dayenu.
I’m an old hippie — Go figure. A lot of us did just that while still slurping at the teat. Now the kiddies mock us for not having done more and better while they do their thing and proceed NOT to watch Mad Men. Great question to ask but get ready for some backlash.
Is it possible to ask Matt Weiner, with all due respect, if HE would be willing to forgive?
Its not about not forgiving, its about resentment. And yeah, I can see Joan holding a grudge.
I guess my issue is – Don didn’t actually COST her anything. In fact, he founded the company she was intent on taking public.
At best he delayed an IPO with a rash decision. And the IPO would have been delayed anyways due to Chevy and the CGC SCDP merger.
I heard somewhere that MW likened this to someone washing your million dollar lotto ticket in the laundry. Well if my friend left their winning lotto ticket in my laundry and didn’t tell me id be pretty pissed at them actually lol.
I liked Weiner’s teaching-someone-to-ride-a-bike metaphor re: Don and Peggy. In the penultimate episode of this first half, Don says he’s afraid he’ll never do anything or have anyone. The two episodes were great at showing how well he’s taught Peggy to ride on her own. That’s really doing something for someone.
Don has certainly contributed to the firm in the past year. It was his plan for partnering that netted them Chevy, and he was the one that prompted Peggy to go back and revisit her Burger Chef pitch and make it better, which resulted in the best pitch she’s ever given. What was the timeline on the Dow Chemical deal that they landed?
Joan’s hostility would have been understandable right after he dumped Jaguar, but that’s part of how they got Chevy (a bigger and better account). And, an IPO is a guarantee of nothing in terms of liquid cash. The deal they are agreeing too now is much better and more lucrative.
Finally, there would be no agency for Joan to be a partner in and make millions from if Don (and Roger) did not bring her along for the ride when they first launched SCDP.
In vilifying him for the millions he’s cost her, she might want to have some context on how she even got access to those millions to begin with.
PS-Joan’s sleeping with the guy pushed them over the top to land Jaguar, but Don’s pitch was what got them onto the fence to begin with.
I am still amazed that companies keep wanting to merge with or buy out Sterling Cooper after they screwed over their British partners earlier in the decade. How does McCann Ericsson ever think they could trust Roger sterling? And I never understood how they got away from the brits without a lawsuit. Yes, I know Lane fired everyone, but only because he was part of a grand conspiracy. Don keeps talking about actions having consequences, but I never understand why the brits are not brought up when they merge with someone new.
I agree,
But I don’t think “creative” writers really care what their logical viewers think about their slipshod storylines.
The sad thing is, a little effort on the writers’ part to get the business details right could have lead to a more interesting show.
Just for the record, for many years my living room was a little place called the Blue Moon Tavern here in Seattle – an old wobbly/beatnik/hippie bar – a place where the cops showed up looking for a paranoid schizophrenic last seen on a bus heading for the Moon and the bartender looks around and says, well, we’ve got a few but we don’t have yours – that place – and every once in a while round about closing time someone would put on a Sinatra tape and the whole bar would join in a rousing “My Way!” That was about 20 years ago, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it didn’t happen still.
I remember stumbling into the Blue Moon a few times after catching a band at the tavern next door (The Rainbow?).
I remember thinking the Blue Moon patrons seemed a bit odd, but I just chalked that up to all the drugs.
I remember The Rainbow. An ex-boyfriend was a bouncer there, but by the time I met him he was bartending at the Moon. And yeah – there were drug-related incidents – but I like to think we were all a bunch of misfits anyway and we’d just found the right bar for us. Keeping to the theme of the discussion, Michael Ginsberg would have been right at home there. ?
That question mark was supposed to be a little musical note, but it looks like there’s a limit to the cute that’s allowed here. (insert wry smile)
Whew … So glad this season is over. If it’s Wednesday, I must be coherent. Or at least chagrined by my own behavior, Draper style.
The only thing that could make whatever we’re going to experience in 2015 even more intense than what has already come to pass would be scratch and sniff cards delivered to each door. I’ve been long separated from my old hippie persona but the comment about would you forgive for loss of millions brought it ALL back. Weiner is an imp, that one. And AS is a reporter!
And, Rudy18 and everyone else, thanks for all the Joan chatter. I don’t want to (always politely) throttle Matt Weiner quite as much anymore.
Really enjoy getting my “fix” of reading Alan’s recap and thoughts on MM each week – and now I’ll have to wait another year!
I really enjoyed watching the full arc Peggy performed on this last show, “Waterloo.”
Her ache in her heart, and the pain on her face, when Julio told her that he and his mother were moving, showed without words, that her son would be just about the same age as Julio. I wonder if this will ever be brought up with Pete.
How she’s come so far, from her first days on the job as a secretary, (when she unsuccessfully tried to seduce Don), to her making her own sales pitch for Burger Chef, with his mentoring. How she did rise to where she is, without ultimately compromising herself sexually, (as did Joan, only ten years older than Peggy).
I’d also like to see Don having more interaction with all three of his children. With the exception of Sally, the others seem to be simply props in the background. Perhaps the last scene where he “saw” Burt, will remind him of the need to balance his work, with family – that life isn’t just about the pursuit of material goods and wealth.
Bert Cooper’s song begins with the line “The Moon Belongs to Everyone”…and in fact, on that night in July 1969, Mr. Weiner makes the point that landing on it is a near-universal experience. Kind of like sharing a meal, or a sofa, or a bed. It its something we can share, we all look at it, we all long for it, we all experience its illumination and wallow in the intimacy it provides. Sometimes, like Sally, we need help finding “the stars that cling there for you and me.” If the best things in life are free, then the kids’ observation that landing on the moon cost a lot of money contradicts that value statement. While the moon may be free, getting to it wasn’t. How do we reconcile that cost to the value of reaching a goal, achieving a dream, fulfilling a promise to get there?
It has been drummed into us for seven years that Dick Whitman, alias Don Draper, was raised in a whorehouse, where love — something that we need to survive, the love of friends, of colleagues, of wives, of husbands, of children — is not free. It has a price tag and is used as a commodity. When Don tells Megan, “I owe you” she responds, “You don’t owe me anything.” Don is still trying to pay for love. That’s what he has not yet learned. That you can’t buy it and you can’t sell it. Love is ostensibly free, and when it’s not free, it’s not love. When there’s an exchange of goods and services for love, it has been corrupted and spoiled. Don has things yet to learn. He’s figured out that honesty removes many of the transactional features of love, but he still doesn’t know how to give or get love without some kind of bartering. The question in my mind is if he’ll be able to learn or if the ultimate nature of love will remain a mystery to him.
As for Joan, she’s always been the show’s literal and figurative whore. She sells herself for money, she’s mercenary and makes no bones about her willingness to be paid to play. But even she understands that love, real love, cannot be a business arrangement. Peggy, the post-pill woman is trying to learn to navigate the business world without using her sexual favors as a bargaining chip. (No judgement here, just an observation: Women have traditionally accessed power aka money by exchange of sexual favors. When routes to power are cut off, humans will find a way around them. For many many women, that work around is sex.) Peggy, unlike Joan, has talents she can sell, but what are they worth — both to her and to the business she’s in? She’s the feminine exploration of what love is worth — the love of your work, the love of your colleagues and the love of your family. This era shifted the love and work paradigm for better and for worse. While love may be free, it doesn’t come without cost. And are these
“mad men” angry about the cost or does it make them crazy? I don’t think we’ve found out yet. Mr. Weiner is exploring the cost of these things. I look forward to his conclusions.
On the Joan-Don relationship:
I get the attempt by Weiner to justify Joan’s cold-to-angry attitude towards Don in terms of how much money he cost her — and many people here have made quite good points on the topic and offered many enlightening viewpoints.
Still, here’s the point. The same Joan who is non-materialistic enough to say to Bob that she prefers to wait in hope of ever finding love rather than settle down for a marriage of convenience that would certainly strengthen her material situation — the same Joan is supposed to be simply angry at Don for the money he cost her, after having appreciated him for supporting her (‘you’re a good one’) when everybody else was OK, more or less, with pimping her out to the Jaguar boss?
The only way this makes sense for me is against Weiner’s claim that the next half-season is about whether or not people are happy with what they got. Joan would apparently want the material security that her ex-husband couldn’t give her — so now that she’s a partner and has a lot of money, she should be happy, right? Because that’s what she wanted, right?
Except we know Joan is more than that (cf. again her talk with Bob). We might hope she will grow further by acknowledging to herself that having a good, comfortable material situation is a means to an end (again, her talk to Bob shows precisely this kind of understanding). I suppose that slowly coming to understand Don’s situation as more than just “he cost me money” might serve as part of her further growth. These two might end up as friends, if they go on growing.
Or then again they might not, since Weiner also mentions how he finds it interesting that people may not be so interested in the fact that you’ve changed. So what if you’re trying to be good now, Don? I’m angry at you for whatever reason — and I’ll remain angry at you forever!
Deserving understanding, or even forgiveness, doesn’t mean you’re going to get it in the end. Perhaps we should learn to care less about how others think and feel about them — even those we care about.
Screw Joan! I love how she gets on her high horse to berate Don because “he costs her money” when she wouldn’t have even had the damn partnership in the first place if she hadn’t agreed to whore herself out at the request of such a gross little turd like Pete, and the other misogynistic pigs in that office, yet she seems to be A.O.K. with all of them. It was DON who tried to stop her because on some level, as big as a womanizer as Don could be, he knew that some things aren’t worth money. The only difference in Joan as a woman to Don than in any other woman he would typically womanize is that he perhaps saw Joan as a friend. He was the ONLY one that tried to protect her (long gone) “virtue”. It would seem as a woman, that I would be a lot more bitter at the men who decided to use my vagina as a chess piece in a game of “who get’s the account”? Joan has always been a catty, egotistical maniac in some ways. She treated Peggy like garbage because she was extremely intimidated by her, whom, unlike herself, would make it one day based on how big her ideas were rather than her rack. The only reason Saint Joan finally started treating Peggy like she was an actual person was because she realized Peggy had the grit and talent to move above her stupid little playground in secretary land and could possibly be her boss one day. Joan is an opportunistic whore and it has been proven time and time again. “Will being Peggy’s friend benefit me in some way? Yup. Guess I better hop on the Peggy band wagon. Will selling myself to a disgusting fat man get me a stake in the business? Sure, so I guess I better get out there and sell this piece.” Yet she has the nerve to act like she was slighted more than anybody else that Don had screwed over with his antics. Hell, Roger has a bigger stake in the company than Joan and he’s not acting like a martyr. None of this excuses the crappy unprofessional way that Don managed to mishandle his business and utterly shaft his co-workers, but I think old Joan needs to climb down off that cross she’s hung herself on, because the wood can be used for a better purpose.
Thank you saying all this – I’m rewatching season 1 and struck, yet again, at what a catty piece of work Joan is, particularly toward other women. And it’s always bothered me when real life woman claim Joan as some sort of heroine. Of what? Petty bitchery, sleeping with married men until she finally lands a husband of her own?
MM is one of the great shows each of whose main characters on are clueless and unhappy in a peculiarly modern way. It’s odd to read serious articles about why there are no better role model type women on the show, or whether Joan or Peggy is someone to emulate, because the answer is a resounding “neither!”
@Frosty Agreed. I have my issues with Peggy as well. She can be highly irritating in the most banal ways. Peggy, at the very least, has grown in some ways from when the show started. We have watched her grow from a naive, easily manipulated (case and point, the Pete debacle), girl to a woman who has managed to overcome adversity (albeit adversity she brought on herself) and build a name for herself in a highly male dominated 1960’s world. In many ways Peggy got there by herself. Mostly. She had a little push from Don in some ways. She did stupid shit. Undeniably stupid. (Who gets knocked up by Pete for christ’s sake?!) But she dug her way out. She pulled herself up by her nylons and petticoat and used her brain to get to where she could look down her nose at Don. Don, who came to see her in the hospital after she had sticky Pete’s love child. My issues with both of these women is how easily they forget the intimate things that Don did for them that no one else in that office was willing to do. Don is no angel, and Don has severe issues, and Don has even screwed them over professionally, but damn it, Don came through for both of these ladies when everyone else was too busy drinking and screwing (or selling them in St. Joan’s case) to give a damned about their “little woman troubles”. How easy it was for both of them to forget that. Yet Peggy still has drinks with weirdo Pete, and buddies up to the very guys that laughed and called her fat after Pete knocked her up. Joan on the other hand has not grown at all. She is the same catty, ambitious, whore who will do who ever and what ever to increase her bottom line. In fact, Joan has managed to digress from season one. At least when the show started she was just screwing her married boss, but at least she seemed to genuinely care about him. Now she has just went ahead and literally become a whore for hire. For that very reason I feel very justified in hating Joan. She has not only managed to be unjustly labeled a martyr in her own mind, but she is, in fact, going backwards rather than forward. The only thing she has managed to change for the better is her bank account balance but I guess she “worked” hard enough for it on her back. To be honest, most of the people in that office are perfectly awful, but Don was the only one that made the mistake of coming out and admitting it. Granted, he did it in front of a client, but as far as I’m concerned Don is not the only one guilty of being a whore, drunk, fraud etc. They ALL are! They ALL lie and scheme, so why is it that all of a sudden, they all feel justified in looking down their noses at Don?